Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McMahon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Toglia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Bouchard lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Hampson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|a-Grichuk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Trejo 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|3
|10
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.269
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Slater cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Vosler 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Bart c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|1
|7
|Colorado
|100
|000
|001
|2
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|200
|100
|20x
|5
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Hampson in the 7th.
LOB – Colorado 8, San Francisco 5. 2B – Estrada (23), Crawford (15). 3B – Pederson (1). HR – Pederson (23), off Márquez; Davis (7), off Márquez. RBIs – Blackmon (78), Trejo (15), Pederson 2 (68), Yastrzemski (51), Davis (13), Estrada (61).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Toglia); San Francisco 3 (Bart, Slater 2). RISP – Colorado 2 for 9; San Francisco 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Toglia, Flores, Yastrzemski. GIDP – McMahon.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Crawford, Flores).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, L, 8-13
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|91
|5.12
|Bird
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|4.70
|Hollowell
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|9.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, W, 15-9
|5⅔
|5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|78
|2.90
|Rogers, H, 15
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.73
|Alexander
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.20
|Doval
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|25
|2.58
WP – Márquez.
Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, David Arrieta.
T – 2:33. A – 24,218 (41,915)
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bride 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|a-Machín ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Garcia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Pinder rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|b-Kemp ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Díaz 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.391
|c-Capel ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.474
|Langeliers dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Pache cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.160
|e-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Allen ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|2
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Ford 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Duffy 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Thaiss c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|d-Stefanic ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Stassi c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Adell lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Soto ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.379
|Totals
|34
|4
|12
|4
|0
|8
|Oakland
|030
|000
|000
|3
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|030
|000
|01x
|4
|12
|1
a-singled for Bride in the 7th. b-grounded out for Pinder in the 8th. c-grounded out for Díaz in the 8th. d-sacrificed for Thaiss in the 8th. e-grounded out for Pache in the 9th.
E – Ward (5). LOB – Oakland 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B – Allen (12), Langeliers (10), Ohtani (29), Ford (4). 3B – Soto (1). RBIs – Pache (16), Allen 2 (16), Thaiss (6), Soto (5), Rengifo (50), Adell (23). SB – Ward (5). SF – Soto. S – Stefanic.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Garcia, Bride, Pache); Los Angeles 6 (Thaiss, Rengifo 2, Trout, Ward, Ford). RISP – Oakland 3 for 6; Los Angeles 4 for 12.
Runners moved up – Adell. GIDP – Capel.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Soto, Ford).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian
|6⅔
|10
|3
|3
|0
|5
|102
|4.43
|Cyr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.70
|Puk, L, 3-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.27
|Pruitt
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.41
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval
|5⅓
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|94
|3.09
|Wantz
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.28
|Tepera, W, 5-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.79
|Herget, S, 7-10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.33
Inherited runners-scored – Puk 1-0, Pruitt 1-0. HBP – Puk (Duffy).
Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor.
T – 3:14. A – 19,374 (45,517)
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|India 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|K.Farmer 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Fraley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Steer 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Siani cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Fairchild cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.149
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.160
|a-Lopez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|0
|3
|10
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|O.Cruz ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|B.Reynolds cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.238
|Suwinski lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.195
|Andújar dh
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.286
|Mitchell rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Gamel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Collins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.040
|Delay c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Bae 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|3
|5
|13
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|000
|1
|6
|2
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|30x
|4
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Romine in the 9th.
E – India (10), Romine (1). LOB – Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 9. 2B – O.Cruz (11), Andújar (1), Bae (2). RBIs – Andújar 3 (4). SB – Mitchell (3), Fraley (4), O.Cruz (9). CS – Siani (1), Mitchell (1), Andújar (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 5 (Steer, Aquino 4); Pittsburgh 5 (Andújar 2, Delay 2, O.Cruz). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 5; Pittsburgh 1 for 11.
GIDP – K.Farmer, B.Reynolds.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (Barrero, Steer); Pittsburgh 1 (Bae, O.Cruz, Collins).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene
|6⅔
|4
|1
|0
|3
|10
|97
|4.66
|B.Farmer, L, 2-2
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|37
|4.09
|Strickland
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.07
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|5⅔
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|97
|3.92
|Crowe, W, 6-10
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|4.38
|Underwood Jr., H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.67
|Bednar, S, 18-22
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.72
HBP – Keller 2 (India,Steer), Greene 2 (Bae,B.Reynolds). WP – Keller.
Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T – 3:01. A – 8,723 (38,747)
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3 (10)
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Perez c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Olivares rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Isbel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Dozier dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Eaton 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Totals
|36
|3
|8
|3
|4
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.254
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|H.Castro 3b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.275
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|1-Kreidler pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Baddoo lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|a-Haase ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|4
|5
|Kansas City
|020
|100
|000
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|030
|1
|4
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-intentionally walked for Baddoo in the 10th.
1-ran for Schoop in the 10th.
LOB – Kansas City 8, Detroit 7. 2B – Perez (23), Taylor (10), Olivares (8), Massey (9). 3B – Eaton (3). HR – Dozier (12), off Wentz. RBIs – Dozier 2 (41), Eaton (11), Greene (38), H.Castro 3 (47). SB – Taylor (4). S – Barnhart.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 7 (Pasquantino 2, Melendez, Dozier 2, Eaton 2); Detroit 2 (Cabrera 2). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 13; Detroit 4 for 9.
Runners moved up – H.Castro. LIDP – Melendez. GIDP – Pasquantino, Cabrera, Barnhart.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Massey, Witt Jr., Pasquantino; Eaton, Massey, Pasquantino); Detroit 2 (Schoop, H.Castro, Schoop; Schoop, Báez, Torkelson).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|86
|3.98
|Coleman, BS, 0-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|29
|2.86
|Hernández
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7.62
|Barlow
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.24
|Misiewicz, L, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|10
|5.11
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wentz
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|70
|3.54
|Foley
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.59
|De Jesus
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|2.45
|Norris
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.24
|Cisnero
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.27
|Lange, W, 6-4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.62
Inherited runners-scored – Hernández 2-0. IBB – off Misiewicz (Haase), off Misiewicz (Báez). WP – De Jesus.
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Chris Conroy.
T – 3:00. A – 13,334 (41,083)
Atlanta 8, Washington 2
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.270
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Harris II cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.306
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.215
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Arcia 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Totals
|38
|8
|10
|7
|3
|8
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Meneses 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.326
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Call lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Barrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|1
|11
|Atlanta
|000
|222
|110
|8
|10
|0
|Washington
|110
|000
|000
|2
|6
|1
E – Abrams (8). LOB – Atlanta 6, Washington 5. 2B – Rosario (12), Voit 2 (4). 3B – Harris II (3). HR – Arcia (9), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (14), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (15), off Thompson; Robles (6), off Muller. RBIs – Harris II 2 (64), Arcia (29), Acuña Jr. 2 (49), Rosario 2 (22), Voit (17), Robles (32). SB – Abrams (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Arcia, Contreras, Ozuna, Harris II); Washington 3 (Call 3). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 7; Washington 1 for 4.
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Muller
|4
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|86
|8.03
|McHugh, W, 3-2
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.69
|Minter
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.05
|Chavez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.19
|Matzek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.32
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino, L, 0-8
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|0
|5
|72
|4.30
|Weems
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|5.77
|Thompson
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|2.75
|Ramírez
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|22
|3.06
|Machado
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|3.58
Inherited runners-scored – McHugh 1-0. WP – Ramírez.
Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 2:47. A – 23,281 (41,339)
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Stott ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|2
|6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|Quiroz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Wisdom rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Morel cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Totals
|28
|2
|7
|2
|1
|5
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|000
|1
|5
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|10x
|2
|7
|1
E – McKinstry (3). LOB – Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3. 2B – Harper (28), Contreras (22), Gomes (10). HR – Morel (15), off Wheeler. RBIs – Harper (62), Morel (42), Gomes (29). CS – Marsh (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto); Chicago 1 (Rivas). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 1; Chicago 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Wisdom. GIDP – Hoskins, Bohm, Hoerner, Contreras.
DP – Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Stott, Hoskins; Stott, Hoskins); Chicago 3 (McKinstry, Quiroz, Rivas; McKinstry, Quiroz, Rivas; Quiroz, Rivas).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|62
|2.92
|Brogdon, L, 2-2
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.48
|Devenski
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, W, 5-7
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|97
|3.66
|Hughes, H, 7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.09
|Rodríguez, S, 3-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Rodríguez 1-0. HBP – Stroman (Bohm).
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 2:15. A – 32,069 (41,649)
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge cf-rf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|.314
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.257
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.223
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.208
|Cabrera rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Bader cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Higashioka c
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Hicks lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.218
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|4
|13
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|1-Zimmer pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.103
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Biggio 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|0
|7
|New York
|002
|012
|000
|5
|11
|0
|Toronto
|100
|001
|000
|2
|8
|1
1-ran for Kirk in the 9th.
E – Bichette (22). LOB – New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B – Higashioka (7), Hicks (9). HR – Springer (24), off Taillon. RBIs – Rizzo (75), Torres 3 (74), Hicks (40), Springer (72), Guerrero Jr. (92).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Donaldson, Stanton, Cabrera); Toronto 1 (M.Chapman). RISP – New York 5 for 13; Toronto 1 for 3.
GIDP – Torres, Springer.
DP – New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo); Toronto 1 (Bichette, Merrifield, Biggio).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, W, 14-5
|7⅓
|7
|2
|2
|0
|6
|94
|3.83
|Trivino, S, 1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.74
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, L, 11-7
|5⅓
|9
|5
|5
|2
|7
|95
|5.37
|Pop
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2.12
|Phelps
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|2.92
|Bass
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 2-0, Pop 1-1, Bass 3-0. HBP – Phelps (Rizzo).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 2:55. A – 40,528 (53,506)
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|1
|14
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Miranda dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Cave lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|Sánchez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Wallner rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.243
|Contreras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.119
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|1
|8
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
|Minnesota
|011
|002
|00x
|4
|10
|0
LOB – Chicago 2, Minnesota 7. 2B – Moncada (16), Arraez (30), Miranda (24), Sánchez (23). HR – Wallner (2), off Lynn. RBIs – Cave (17), Miranda (65), Wallner 2 (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Jiménez); Minnesota 5 (Cave 3, Arraez, Contreras). RISP – Chicago 0 for 2; Minnesota 2 for 12.
Runners moved up – Contreras. GIDP – Jiménez, Gordon.
DP – Chicago 1 (Andrus, Abreu); Minnesota 1 (Correa, Gordon, Arraez).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 7-7
|5⅔
|10
|4
|4
|1
|3
|104
|4.16
|Bummer
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.55
|Velasquez
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|31
|4.94
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober, W, 2-3
|7⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|91
|3.18
|Jax
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.25
|Duran
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.86
Inherited runners-scored – Jax 1-0. HBP – Lynn (Gordon).
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Brennan Miller.
T – 2:38. A – 23,647 (38,544)
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 4
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 2b-ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|L.Williams 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Anderson rf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Cooper dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|1-Leblanc pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Bleday lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.175
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.225
|Groshans 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|L.Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|5
|4
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.270
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|3
|0
|8
|Miami
|202
|020
|000
|6
|11
|0
|New York
|000
|300
|010
|4
|7
|1
1-ran for Cooper in the 5th.
E – Escobar (12). LOB – Miami 9, New York 3. 2B – De La Cruz 2 (17), Anderson (15), Lindor (24). HR – Bleday (5), off Carrasco; Alonso (40), off López. RBIs – De La Cruz (36), Bleday 2 (13), Stallings 2 (33), Alonso 3 (131). SF – De La Cruz.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 8 (Bleday 2, Anderson 2, Stallings 2, L.Williams 2); New York 0. RISP – Miami 4 for 16; New York 1 for 2.
Runners moved up – Rojas, De La Cruz, Berti. GIDP – Rojas, De La Cruz, Groshans.
DP – New York 3 (McCann, Alonso; Escobar, McNeil, Alonso; Escobar, Alonso).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, W, 10-10
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|0
|5
|91
|3.90
|Brazoban, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.54
|Bleier, H, 6
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.61
|Floro, S, 8-11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.10
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, L, 15-7
|3⅔
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|67
|3.95
|T.Williams
|2⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|37
|3.23
|Peterson
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|3.89
|Megill
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|5.04
|E.Díaz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|1.37
HBP – Carrasco (Rojas), T.Williams (Cooper). WP – Carrasco.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 3:17. A – 29,067 (41,922)
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5 (11)
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot rf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Arozarena dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Franco ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|H.Ramírez 1b-rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.314
|Mastrobuoni rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Paredes 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Bethancourt c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|b-Aranda ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.248
|c-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Mejía c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Walls 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Totals
|40
|6
|7
|6
|1
|13
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.301
|Rosario ss
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|J.Ramírez 3b
|6
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.277
|Naylor 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Gonzalez rf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Brennan dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Arias 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.154
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|a-Benson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Totals
|45
|5
|14
|5
|5
|10
|Tampa Bay
|000
|400
|000
|02
|6
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|200
|010
|01
|5
|14
|1
a-grounded out for Hedges in the 8th. b-struck out for Bethancourt in the 10th. c-grounded out for Siri in the 10th.
E – Gonzalez (6). LOB – Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 14. 2B – Franco (19), H.Ramírez 2 (24). 3B – J.Ramírez (5). HR – Siri (4), off Bieber. RBIs – H.Ramírez 3 (57), Peralta (17), Siri 2 (13), J.Ramírez 2 (119), Arias (4), Kwan (50), Straw (29). SB – Walls (10), Arias (1), Straw (20), Franco (6). CS – Brennan (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Walls, Arozarena, Paredes); Cleveland 8 (Gonzalez 2, Kwan 2, Naylor, Rosario 3). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 12; Cleveland 4 for 18.
Runners moved up – Paredes, Peralta, Díaz, J.Ramírez, Benson, Rosario. GIDP – Hedges.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Walls, H.Ramírez).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber
|4⅔
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|91
|4.36
|Cleavinger
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.87
|Chargois, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.79
|Poche, H, 23
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.36
|Raley, H, 25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.72
|Adam, BS, 8-12
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|24
|1.59
|Fairbanks
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|1.17
|Guerra, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|3.95
|Faucher, S, 1-2
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.95
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|6⅔
|6
|4
|4
|0
|6
|90
|2.91
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|3.04
|Sandlin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.14
|Clase
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.44
|Karinchak
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.49
|Stephan, L, 6-5
|1⅔
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|24
|2.79
Inherited runners-scored – Raley 2-0. IBB – off Adam (Kwan). WP – Stephan.
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 4:06. A – 10,775 (34,788)
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|a-Yepez ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|DeJong ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Nootbaar rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.318
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.293
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|DeLuzio cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Pujols dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Carlson cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Knizner c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.204
|Edman ss-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.262
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|5
|6
|8
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|Hiura dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.229
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Mitchell cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|3
|13
|St. Louis
|110
|211
|000
|6
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|100
|2
|6
|0
a-singled for Donovan in the 6th.
LOB – St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B – Donovan (20), Carlson 2 (29), Nootbaar (13), Goldschmidt (41), Edman (30), Mitchell (2). HR – Knizner (3), off Suter; Tellez (34), off Mikolas. RBIs – Goldschmidt 2 (114), Knizner 2 (24), Yepez (29), Tellez (87), Mitchell (8). SB – Goldschmidt (7). SF – Goldschmidt.
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 4 (Dickerson, Nootbaar, DeJong, Pujols); Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Hiura 2). RISP – St. Louis 2 for 12; Milwaukee 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Nootbaar, Knizner 2, Dickerson, Narváez. GIDP – Narváez.
DP – St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, W, 12-13
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|9
|102
|3.30
|Pallante
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|3.16
|Helsley
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|25
|1.28
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, L, 6-10
|3⅓
|2
|3
|3
|4
|3
|74
|4.73
|Suter
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|3.96
|Gott
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|31
|3.86
|Milner
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.67
|Rogers
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.91
|Strzelecki
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.06
Inherited runners-scored – Suter 1-1, Gott 1-1, Milner 2-1. WP – Houser.
Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T – 3:13. A – 29,341 (41,900)
Boston 13, Baltimore 9
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Rutschman c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|Santander lf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.251
|Henderson ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|1-Mateo pr-ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.211
|Hays rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Stowers dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|a-Aguilar ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|41
|9
|15
|9
|2
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.255
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.293
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.310
|Verdugo rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Casas 1b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.179
|Refsnyder cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.313
|Hernández 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Wong c
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.211
|Totals
|34
|13
|11
|12
|8
|7
|Baltimore
|102
|500
|100
|9
|15
|3
|Boston
|026
|500
|00x
|13
|11
|0
a-flied out for Stowers in the 5th.
1-ran for Urías in the 5th.
E – Henderson (1), Odor 2 (16). LOB – Baltimore 8, Boston 9. 2B – Santander (24), Mateo (24), Verdugo (38). 3B – Mountcastle (1), Urías (1), Hays (2). HR – Rutschman (13), off Wacha; Santander (32), off Wacha; Urías (16), off Wacha; Santander (33), off Strahm; Casas (5), off Bradish. RBIs – Mountcastle (83), Rutschman (41), Santander 3 (88), Urías (51), Hays (57), Mullins (64), Odor (53), Casas 2 (10), Refsnyder (21), Wong 2 (7), Pham 3 (24), Bogaerts (69), Verdugo (72), Devers 2 (87). SB – Mullins (32), Mateo (34). SF – Verdugo.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Henderson, Aguilar 2, Stowers); Boston 4 (Refsnyder, Bogaerts 2, Martinez). RISP – Baltimore 4 for 14; Boston 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Hays, Casas. GIDP – Hays, Casas, Pham, Devers.
DP – Baltimore 3 (Henderson, Mountcastle; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Casas).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish
|2⅓
|4
|7
|7
|4
|3
|85
|5.11
|Krehbiel, L, 5-5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|21
|3.90
|Reed
|⅔
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|22
|6.35
|Hall
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|6.94
|Baker
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.70
|Pérez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.29
|Tate
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.66
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha
|3⅓
|8
|6
|6
|0
|3
|70
|3.06
|Strahm, W, 4-4
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|34
|3.80
|Kelly
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.31
|Schreiber
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|24
|2.29
|Brasier
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.92
|Barnes
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|4.66
Reed pitched to 4 batters in the 4th
Inherited runners-scored – Krehbiel 3-3, Reed 1-1, Hall 3-3, Strahm 1-1. IBB – off Krehbiel (Devers). HBP – Bradish (Refsnyder), Reed (Pham), Strahm (Odor), Tate (Wong). WP – Bradish, Wacha.
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.
T – 3:57. A – 30,765 (37,755)
Houston 10, Arizona 2
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carroll lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Varsho cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|P.Smith dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|b-Garrett ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Perdomo ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.194
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|2
|10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.298
|Peña ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Alvarez dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|a-Hensley ph-dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.296
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Tucker rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.186
|McCormick cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Diaz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Totals
|37
|10
|14
|10
|5
|5
|Arizona
|001
|000
|010
|2
|6
|0
|Houston
|100
|124
|02x
|10
|14
|1
a-singled for Alvarez in the 5th. b-pinch hit for C.Kelly in the 9th.
E – Peña (18). LOB – Arizona 6, Houston 10. 2B – P.Smith (8), Altuve (35). HR – Perdomo (5), off Garcia; Varsho (27), off Maton; Altuve (27), off Davies; Altuve (28), off Kennedy; Hensley (1), off Kennedy; Bregman (22), off Kennedy; Peña (20), off Frias. RBIs – Perdomo (39), Varsho (72), Altuve 2 (57), Mancini (22), Hensley 3 (5), Gurriel (51), Bregman (91), Peña 2 (57). SB – Tucker (24). SF – Mancini.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Marte, Carroll 2); Houston 5 (McCormick 2, Mancini 3). RISP – Arizona 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Gurriel, Peña. GIDP – C.Kelly.
DP – Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, L, 2-5
|4⅓
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|83
|4.18
|Widener
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|3.77
|Kennedy
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|23
|5.59
|C.Smith
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|4.21
|Frias
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|32
|10.59
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 14-8
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|85
|3.81
|Brown
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|1.06
|Maton
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|3.61
Inherited runners-scored – Widener 1-1. HBP – Widener (Tucker).
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alan Porter; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Mark Wegner.
T – 3:28. A – 37,480 (41,168)
Texas 5, Seattle 0
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|1-Smith pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Jung 3b
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.227
|Huff c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.241
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Culberson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|a-Calhoun ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|3
|12
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|France 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Suárez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.233
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Kelenic cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.152
|D.Moore lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|b-Toro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|5
|7
|Texas
|010
|001
|030
|5
|7
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Culberson in the 7th. b-flied out for D.Moore in the 9th.
1-ran for Seager in the 8th.
LOB – Texas 5, Seattle 9. HR – Jung (4), off Ray; Jung (5), off D.Castillo. RBIs – Jung 5 (11). SB – Thompson (18), D.Moore (19).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Taveras 2, Lowe); Seattle 4 (Raleigh, C.Santana, Frazier 2). RISP – Texas 2 for 7; Seattle 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Semien, Lowe. GIDP – Jung, Kelenic.
DP – Texas 1 (Jung, Seager, Jung, Lowe); Seattle 1 (Frazier, C.Santana).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tinoco
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|36
|1.53
|Miller, W, 1-1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|66
|8.10
|D.Santana, H, 19
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|5.46
|M.Moore, H, 14
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|2.06
|Hernández
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.39
|Leclerc
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|29
|2.89
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, L, 12-11
|5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|104
|3.58
|Murfee
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.45
|Boyd
|⅓
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|1.93
|D.Castillo
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|3.93
|Flexen
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.66
Inherited runners-scored – D.Santana 1-0, Murfee 3-0, D.Castillo 2-2. IBB – off Boyd (García). HBP – Boyd (Seager).
Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 3:22. A – 23,221 (47,929)
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|T.Turner ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Freeman 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.327
|Smith dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Muncy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.200
|Taylor lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Thompson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.071
|b-Bellinger ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Totals
|37
|3
|6
|2
|8
|11
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.244
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.296
|Drury 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Myers lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|a-Profar ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Alfaro c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.249
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|1-Grisham pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Azocar cf-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Totals
|35
|4
|6
|3
|5
|10
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|001
|0
|3
|6
|1
|San Diego
|200
|000
|010
|1
|4
|6
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Myers in the 7th. b-struck out for Thompson in the 8th.
1-ran for Nola in the 8th.
E – J.Turner (7), Martinez (3), Kim (8). LOB – Los Angeles 14, San Diego 9. 2B – T.Turner (39), Drury (8), Nola (15). RBIs – Muncy (68), Taylor (41), Myers 2 (36), Alfaro (40). S – Kim.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 7 (Betts 2, Thompson, J.Turner 2, Taylor 2); San Diego 4 (Drury, Profar 2, Cronenworth). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 17; San Diego 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Bell. LIDP – T.Turner.
DP – San Diego 1 (Machado, Cronenworth, Machado).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|6⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|71
|2.54
|Phillips
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.20
|Ferguson
|⅓
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|15
|1.95
|Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.59
|Kahnle
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.72
|Kimbrel, L, 6-7
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|19
|4.02
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|5⅔
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|96
|3.47
|Martinez, H, 7
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|26
|3.58
|Suarez, BS, 1-4
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|2.42
|García
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.32
|Hader, BS, 5-7
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|20
|8.78
|Johnson, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored – Martin 3-1, Suarez 2-1. IBB – off Kimbrel (Soto). HBP – Suarez (Betts). WP – Johnson. PB – Alfaro (8).
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 4:09. A – 32,127 (40,209)
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: