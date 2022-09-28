Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McMahon 3b511002.245
Daza cf400002.301
Cron 1b401000.265
Blackmon dh412101.264
Díaz c300010.232
Toglia rf300011.221
Bouchard lf302011.298
Tovar ss401002.286
Hampson 2b200001.214
a-Grichuk ph100000.261
Trejo 2b101100.275
Totals34282310
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pederson lf422202.269
Estrada 2b412100.267
Flores 1b400001.232
Yastrzemski rf400100.210
Davis dh413100.288
Crawford ss301010.231
Slater cf400002.259
Vosler 3b300001.277
Bart c311001.217
Totals3359517
Colorado100000001280
San Francisco20010020x590

a-grounded out for Hampson in the 7th.

LOB – Colorado 8, San Francisco 5. 2B – Estrada (23), Crawford (15). 3B – Pederson (1). HR – Pederson (23), off Márquez; Davis (7), off Márquez. RBIs – Blackmon (78), Trejo (15), Pederson 2 (68), Yastrzemski (51), Davis (13), Estrada (61).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Toglia); San Francisco 3 (Bart, Slater 2). RISP – Colorado 2 for 9; San Francisco 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Toglia, Flores, Yastrzemski. GIDP – McMahon.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Crawford, Flores).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, L, 8-136⅔63316915.12
Bird1⅔32200174.70
Hollowell1⅔00001179.00
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, W, 15-95⅔51117782.90
Rogers, H, 152⅔10001203.73
Alexander1⅔00000121.20
Doval1⅔21122252.58

WP – Márquez.

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, David Arrieta.

T – 2:33. A – 24,218 (41,915)

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bride 3b200010.211
a-Machín ph-3b101000.234
Garcia 1b400002.223
Murphy c400001.251
Pinder rf311000.231
b-Kemp ph-2b100000.234
Brown lf401002.234
Díaz 2b311000.391
c-Capel ph-rf100000.474
Langeliers dh412000.220
Pache cf201111.160
e-Vogt ph100000.164
Allen ss402200.212
Totals3439326
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo 2b501101.272
Trout cf400003.275
Ohtani dh402001.273
Ward rf402000.274
Ford 1b411001.231
Duffy 3b322001.255
Thaiss c311100.224
d-Stefanic ph000000.203
Stassi c000000.182
Adell lf401101.223
Soto ss302100.379
Totals34412408
Oakland030000000390
Los Angeles03000001x4121

a-singled for Bride in the 7th. b-grounded out for Pinder in the 8th. c-grounded out for Díaz in the 8th. d-sacrificed for Thaiss in the 8th. e-grounded out for Pache in the 9th.

E – Ward (5). LOB – Oakland 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B – Allen (12), Langeliers (10), Ohtani (29), Ford (4). 3B – Soto (1). RBIs – Pache (16), Allen 2 (16), Thaiss (6), Soto (5), Rengifo (50), Adell (23). SB – Ward (5). SF – Soto. S – Stefanic.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Garcia, Bride, Pache); Los Angeles 6 (Thaiss, Rengifo 2, Trout, Ward, Ford). RISP – Oakland 3 for 6; Los Angeles 4 for 12.

Runners moved up – Adell. GIDP – Capel.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Soto, Ford).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kaprielian6⅔1033051024.43
Cyr10002122.70
Puk, L, 3-31⅔11101163.27
Pruitt0000014.41
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval5⅓63324943.09
Wantz120002233.28
Tepera, W, 5-31⅔1000093.79
Herget, S, 7-101⅔00000142.33

Inherited runners-scored – Puk 1-0, Pruitt 1-0. HBP – Puk (Duffy).

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor.

T – 3:14. A – 19,374 (45,517)

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl lf401000.249
India 2b210012.251
K.Farmer 3b302010.255
Fraley dh401000.249
Steer 1b200010.222
Aquino rf400002.198
Siani cf302000.222
Fairchild cf100001.309
Barrero ss400003.149
Romine c300002.160
a-Lopez ph100000.282
Totals31160310
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
O.Cruz ss512000.228
B.Reynolds cf210011.264
Castro 3b300013.238
Suwinski lf210022.195
Andújar dh401302.286
Mitchell rf301011.215
Gamel rf000000.233
Collins 1b400003.040
Delay c401000.212
Bae 2b312001.286
Totals30473513
Cincinnati100000000162
Pittsburgh00100030x470

a-grounded out for Romine in the 9th.

E – India (10), Romine (1). LOB – Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 9. 2B – O.Cruz (11), Andújar (1), Bae (2). RBIs – Andújar 3 (4). SB – Mitchell (3), Fraley (4), O.Cruz (9). CS – Siani (1), Mitchell (1), Andújar (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 5 (Steer, Aquino 4); Pittsburgh 5 (Andújar 2, Delay 2, O.Cruz). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 5; Pittsburgh 1 for 11.

GIDP – K.Farmer, B.Reynolds.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (Barrero, Steer); Pittsburgh 1 (Bae, O.Cruz, Collins).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene6⅔410310974.66
B.Farmer, L, 2-21⅔23322374.09
Strickland1⅔10001145.07
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller5⅔51135973.92
Crowe, W, 6-102⅔10002244.38
Underwood Jr., H, 111⅔00001124.67
Bednar, S, 18-221⅔00002182.72

HBP – Keller 2 (India,Steer), Greene 2 (Bae,B.Reynolds). WP – Keller.

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 3:01. A – 8,723 (38,747)

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3 (10)
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez lf400011.217
Witt Jr. ss501000.256
Perez c501000.252
Pasquantino 1b400010.278
Olivares rf311011.300
Isbel rf000000.206
Dozier dh411201.240
Massey 2b401003.253
Taylor cf312010.258
Eaton 3b401102.264
Totals3638348
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf402111.254
Báez ss400011.239
H.Castro 3b503300.275
Cabrera dh400002.251
Carpenter rf400000.252
Torkelson 1b310010.204
Schoop 2b411001.203
1-Kreidler pr010000.212
Barnhart c300000.212
Baddoo lf312000.202
a-Haase ph000010.250
Totals3448445
Kansas City0201000000380
Detroit0000000301480

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-intentionally walked for Baddoo in the 10th.

1-ran for Schoop in the 10th.

LOB – Kansas City 8, Detroit 7. 2B – Perez (23), Taylor (10), Olivares (8), Massey (9). 3B – Eaton (3). HR – Dozier (12), off Wentz. RBIs – Dozier 2 (41), Eaton (11), Greene (38), H.Castro 3 (47). SB – Taylor (4). S – Barnhart.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 7 (Pasquantino 2, Melendez, Dozier 2, Eaton 2); Detroit 2 (Cabrera 2). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 13; Detroit 4 for 9.

Runners moved up – H.Castro. LIDP – Melendez. GIDP – Pasquantino, Cabrera, Barnhart.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Massey, Witt Jr., Pasquantino; Eaton, Massey, Pasquantino); Detroit 2 (Schoop, H.Castro, Schoop; Schoop, Báez, Torkelson).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke7⅔40012863.98
Coleman, BS, 0-333311292.86
Hernández0000037.62
Barlow1⅔00001122.24
Misiewicz, L, 1-111021105.11
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wentz5⅔53334703.54
Foley1⅔20002203.59
De Jesus100010262.45
Norris0000144.24
Cisnero1⅔0000191.27
Lange, W, 6-41⅔10000133.62

Inherited runners-scored – Hernández 2-0. IBB – off Misiewicz (Haase), off Misiewicz (Báez). WP – De Jesus.

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Chris Conroy.

T – 3:00. A – 13,334 (41,083)

Atlanta 8, Washington 2
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf522202.270
Swanson ss511002.278
Riley 3b400010.276
Olson 1b411010.234
Harris II cf522201.306
Contreras c412000.278
Rosario lf401200.215
Ozuna dh300012.222
Arcia 2b411101.242
Totals38810738
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf401001.248
Abrams ss410000.241
Meneses 1b301012.326
Voit dh402100.243
Call lf400003.244
Hernández 2b400002.245
Vargas 3b401001.293
Robles cf311101.227
Barrera c300001.186
Totals33262111
Atlanta0002221108100
Washington110000000261

E – Abrams (8). LOB – Atlanta 6, Washington 5. 2B – Rosario (12), Voit 2 (4). 3B – Harris II (3). HR – Arcia (9), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (14), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (15), off Thompson; Robles (6), off Muller. RBIs – Harris II 2 (64), Arcia (29), Acuña Jr. 2 (49), Rosario 2 (22), Voit (17), Robles (32). SB – Abrams (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Arcia, Contreras, Ozuna, Harris II); Washington 3 (Call 3). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 7; Washington 1 for 4.

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Muller462214868.03
McHugh, W, 3-21⅓00002172.69
Minter1⅔00002112.05
Chavez1⅔0000172.19
Matzek1⅔00002103.32
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Espino, L, 0-85⅔54405724.30
Weems1⅔32201225.77
Thompson1⅔11100122.75
Ramírez1⅔11010223.06
Machado1⅔00022253.58

Inherited runners-scored – McHugh 1-0. WP – Ramírez.

Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 2:47. A – 23,281 (41,339)

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf300011.212
Hoskins 1b400002.249
Harper dh402100.292
Realmuto c401001.277
Bohm 3b300000.290
Castellanos rf301000.265
Marsh cf300000.288
Segura 2b300002.273
Stott ss211010.226
Totals2915126
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry 3b300011.204
Quiroz 2b401001.320
Contreras dh301000.246
Happ lf312001.272
Hoerner ss300000.288
Wisdom rf300001.209
Gomes c302100.232
Rivas 1b300000.240
Morel cf311101.238
Totals2827215
Philadelphia000001000150
Chicago00100010x271

E – McKinstry (3). LOB – Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3. 2B – Harper (28), Contreras (22), Gomes (10). HR – Morel (15), off Wheeler. RBIs – Harper (62), Morel (42), Gomes (29). CS – Marsh (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto); Chicago 1 (Rivas). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 1; Chicago 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Wisdom. GIDP – Hoskins, Bohm, Hoerner, Contreras.

DP – Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Stott, Hoskins; Stott, Hoskins); Chicago 3 (McKinstry, Quiroz, Rivas; McKinstry, Quiroz, Rivas; Quiroz, Rivas).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler6⅔51115622.92
Brogdon, L, 2-21⅔21100143.48
Devenski1⅔00000110.00
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman, W, 5-77⅔41116973.66
Hughes, H, 71⅔10010133.09
Rodríguez, S, 3-51⅔0000023.00

Inherited runners-scored – Rodríguez 1-0. HBP – Stroman (Bohm).

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 2:15. A – 32,069 (41,649)

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge cf-rf120040.314
Rizzo 1b402100.228
Torres 2b503301.257
Donaldson 3b500003.223
Stanton dh500004.208
Cabrera rf402000.242
Bader cf100001.227
Kiner-Falefa ss400002.263
Higashioka c423000.214
Hicks lf411102.218
Totals375115413
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf422100.263
Bichette ss401002.284
Guerrero Jr. dh401101.276
Kirk c401001.292
1-Zimmer pr000000.103
M.Chapman 3b400000.233
Hernández rf300002.259
Tapia lf301000.263
Merrifield 2b301000.227
Biggio 1b301001.203
Totals3228207
New York0020120005110
Toronto100001000281

1-ran for Kirk in the 9th.

E – Bichette (22). LOB – New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B – Higashioka (7), Hicks (9). HR – Springer (24), off Taillon. RBIs – Rizzo (75), Torres 3 (74), Hicks (40), Springer (72), Guerrero Jr. (92).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Donaldson, Stanton, Cabrera); Toronto 1 (M.Chapman). RISP – New York 5 for 13; Toronto 1 for 3.

GIDP – Torres, Springer.

DP – New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo); Toronto 1 (Bichette, Merrifield, Biggio).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon, W, 14-57⅓72206943.83
Trivino, S, 1-2110001171.74
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos, L, 11-75⅓95527955.37
Pop10010202.12
Phelps1⅓10013322.92
Bass100003191.59

Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 2-0, Pop 1-1, Bass 3-0. HBP – Phelps (Rizzo).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 2:55. A – 40,528 (53,506)

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss400001.284
Moncada 3b301011.212
Abreu 1b300001.303
Jiménez dh300001.305
Sheets rf300002.244
Pollock cf301002.247
Vaughn lf300002.277
Grandal c300002.201
Harrison 2b300002.252
Totals28020114
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b411000.313
Correa ss401000.289
Gordon 2b300001.276
Miranda dh413100.273
Urshela 3b402002.278
Cave lf401101.210
Sánchez c311011.211
Wallner rf411203.243
Contreras cf300000.119
Totals33410418
Chicago000000000020
Minnesota01100200x4100

LOB – Chicago 2, Minnesota 7. 2B – Moncada (16), Arraez (30), Miranda (24), Sánchez (23). HR – Wallner (2), off Lynn. RBIs – Cave (17), Miranda (65), Wallner 2 (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Jiménez); Minnesota 5 (Cave 3, Arraez, Contreras). RISP – Chicago 0 for 2; Minnesota 2 for 12.

Runners moved up – Contreras. GIDP – Jiménez, Gordon.

DP – Chicago 1 (Andrus, Abreu); Minnesota 1 (Correa, Gordon, Arraez).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn, L, 7-75⅔1044131044.16
Bummer1⅔00000162.55
Velasquez2⅔00005314.94
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ober, W, 2-37⅓200110913.18
Jax00002103.25
Duran1⅔00002151.86

Inherited runners-scored – Jax 1-0. HBP – Lynn (Gordon).

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Brennan Miller.

T – 2:38. A – 23,647 (38,544)

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 4
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 2b-ss500002.239
Rojas ss310000.235
L.Williams 2b100001.235
Anderson rf523001.233
Cooper dh201001.261
1-Leblanc pr-dh110011.281
De La Cruz cf412101.239
Bleday lf412211.175
Stallings c301210.225
Groshans 3b301011.289
L.Díaz 1b401001.169
Totals356115410
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf411000.268
Lindor ss411000.275
McNeil 2b412000.319
Alonso 1b411301.270
Vogelbach dh400002.244
Canha lf401002.267
Escobar 3b400003.236
Naquin rf300000.231
McCann c301000.190
Totals3447308
Miami2020200006110
New York000300010471

1-ran for Cooper in the 5th.

E – Escobar (12). LOB – Miami 9, New York 3. 2B – De La Cruz 2 (17), Anderson (15), Lindor (24). HR – Bleday (5), off Carrasco; Alonso (40), off López. RBIs – De La Cruz (36), Bleday 2 (13), Stallings 2 (33), Alonso 3 (131). SF – De La Cruz.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 8 (Bleday 2, Anderson 2, Stallings 2, L.Williams 2); New York 0. RISP – Miami 4 for 16; New York 1 for 2.

Runners moved up – Rojas, De La Cruz, Berti. GIDP – Rojas, De La Cruz, Groshans.

DP – New York 3 (McCann, Alonso; Escobar, McNeil, Alonso; Escobar, Alonso).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
López, W, 10-106⅔53305913.90
Brazoban, H, 31⅔10000183.54
Bleier, H, 61⅔11100173.61
Floro, S, 8-111⅔00003143.10
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco, L, 15-73⅔64412673.95
T.Williams2⅔32202373.23
Peterson2⅔10011323.89
Megill1⅔00022255.04
E.Díaz1⅔10003191.37

HBP – Carrasco (Rojas), T.Williams (Cooper). WP – Carrasco.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 3:17. A – 29,067 (41,922)

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5 (11)
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Margot rf-cf500002.283
Arozarena dh500002.270
Franco ss421011.275
H.Ramírez 1b-rf512300.314
Mastrobuoni rf000000.333
Paredes 3b500001.215
Peralta lf401102.238
Bethancourt c311002.248
b-Aranda ph-1b100001.246
Siri cf311201.248
c-Díaz ph100000.292
Mejía c000000.251
Walls 2b411001.173
Totals40676113
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf523110.301
Rosario ss602001.281
J.Ramírez 3b603201.277
Naylor 1b500012.255
Gonzalez rf612001.290
Brennan dh512001.300
Arias 2b311121.154
Hedges c300002.167
a-Benson ph100000.176
Maile c000010.209
Straw cf501101.218
Totals455145510
Tampa Bay00040000002670
Cleveland001200010015141

a-grounded out for Hedges in the 8th. b-struck out for Bethancourt in the 10th. c-grounded out for Siri in the 10th.

E – Gonzalez (6). LOB – Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 14. 2B – Franco (19), H.Ramírez 2 (24). 3B – J.Ramírez (5). HR – Siri (4), off Bieber. RBIs – H.Ramírez 3 (57), Peralta (17), Siri 2 (13), J.Ramírez 2 (119), Arias (4), Kwan (50), Straw (29). SB – Walls (10), Arias (1), Straw (20), Franco (6). CS – Brennan (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Walls, Arozarena, Paredes); Cleveland 8 (Gonzalez 2, Kwan 2, Naylor, Rosario 3). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 12; Cleveland 4 for 18.

Runners moved up – Paredes, Peralta, Díaz, J.Ramírez, Benson, Rosario. GIDP – Hedges.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Walls, H.Ramírez).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kluber4⅔83315914.36
Cleavinger1⅔10001102.87
Chargois, H, 31⅔00010172.79
Poche, H, 2320000123.36
Raley, H, 250000182.72
Adam, BS, 8-121⅔11120241.59
Fairbanks1⅔10003181.17
Guerra, W, 2-01⅔00010203.95
Faucher, S, 1-21⅔11000125.95
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber6⅔64406902.91
De Los Santos1⅔0000393.04
Sandlin1⅔00000132.14
Clase1⅔0000181.44
Karinchak1⅔00001151.49
Stephan, L, 6-51⅔12112242.79

Inherited runners-scored – Raley 2-0. IBB – off Adam (Kwan). WP – Stephan.

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 4:06. A – 10,775 (34,788)

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan 2b211010.280
a-Yepez ph101100.263
DeJong ss100001.156
Nootbaar rf-lf511001.228
Goldschmidt 1b402202.318
Arenado 3b300021.293
Dickerson lf400001.265
DeLuzio cf100000.125
Pujols dh310011.261
Carlson cf-rf422000.240
Knizner c411200.204
Edman ss-2b201021.262
Totals3469568
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf400002.253
Adames ss401002.242
Tellez 1b411101.222
Renfroe rf401002.253
Wong 2b200020.252
Hiura dh310013.229
Peterson 3b401001.243
Narváez c400001.213
Mitchell cf302101.292
Totals32262313
St. Louis110211000690
Milwaukee000001100260

a-singled for Donovan in the 6th.

LOB – St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B – Donovan (20), Carlson 2 (29), Nootbaar (13), Goldschmidt (41), Edman (30), Mitchell (2). HR – Knizner (3), off Suter; Tellez (34), off Mikolas. RBIs – Goldschmidt 2 (114), Knizner 2 (24), Yepez (29), Tellez (87), Mitchell (8). SB – Goldschmidt (7). SF – Goldschmidt.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 4 (Dickerson, Nootbaar, DeJong, Pujols); Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Hiura 2). RISP – St. Louis 2 for 12; Milwaukee 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Nootbaar, Knizner 2, Dickerson, Narváez. GIDP – Narváez.

DP – St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Goldschmidt).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, W, 12-136⅔411191023.30
Pallante1⅔21110153.16
Helsley2⅔00014251.28
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser, L, 6-103⅓23343744.73
Suter1⅔22201173.96
Gott1⅓21110313.86
Milner1⅓20001213.67
Rogers1⅓10002165.91
Strzelecki00011193.06

Inherited runners-scored – Suter 1-1, Gott 1-1, Milner 2-1. WP – Houser.

Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T – 3:13. A – 29,341 (41,900)

Boston 13, Baltimore 9
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf511100.261
Rutschman c511102.255
Santander lf533300.250
Mountcastle 1b502102.251
Henderson ss-3b400011.269
Urías 3b313100.248
1-Mateo pr-ss211001.222
Odor 2b312110.211
Hays rf511101.252
Stowers dh200001.260
a-Aguilar ph-dh201000.200
Totals41915928
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf321320.255
Devers 3b402211.293
Bogaerts ss400111.310
Verdugo rf311111.282
Martinez dh412010.272
Casas 1b433210.179
Refsnyder cf421103.313
Hernández 2b521001.225
Wong c320210.211
Totals3413111287
Baltimore1025001009153
Boston02650000x13110

a-flied out for Stowers in the 5th.

1-ran for Urías in the 5th.

E – Henderson (1), Odor 2 (16). LOB – Baltimore 8, Boston 9. 2B – Santander (24), Mateo (24), Verdugo (38). 3B – Mountcastle (1), Urías (1), Hays (2). HR – Rutschman (13), off Wacha; Santander (32), off Wacha; Urías (16), off Wacha; Santander (33), off Strahm; Casas (5), off Bradish. RBIs – Mountcastle (83), Rutschman (41), Santander 3 (88), Urías (51), Hays (57), Mullins (64), Odor (53), Casas 2 (10), Refsnyder (21), Wong 2 (7), Pham 3 (24), Bogaerts (69), Verdugo (72), Devers 2 (87). SB – Mullins (32), Mateo (34). SF – Verdugo.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Henderson, Aguilar 2, Stowers); Boston 4 (Refsnyder, Bogaerts 2, Martinez). RISP – Baltimore 4 for 14; Boston 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Hays, Casas. GIDP – Hays, Casas, Pham, Devers.

DP – Baltimore 3 (Henderson, Mountcastle; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Casas).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish2⅓47743855.11
Krehbiel, L, 5-522220213.90
Reed24200226.35
Hall2⅔20003346.94
Baker1⅔00010163.70
Pérez1⅔10011181.29
Tate1⅔0000082.66
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wacha3⅓86603703.06
Strahm, W, 4-4132200343.80
Kelly1⅔0000092.31
Schreiber1⅔21103242.29
Brasier1⅔10001165.92
Barnes1⅔10021234.66

Reed pitched to 4 batters in the 4th

Inherited runners-scored – Krehbiel 3-3, Reed 1-1, Hall 3-3, Strahm 1-1. IBB – off Krehbiel (Devers). HBP – Bradish (Refsnyder), Reed (Pham), Strahm (Odor), Tate (Wong). WP – Bradish, Wacha.

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.

T – 3:57. A – 30,765 (37,755)

Houston 10, Arizona 2
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carroll lf401002.256
Varsho cf411102.240
McCarthy rf400001.284
Walker 1b400001.235
P.Smith dh301010.218
Marte 2b401001.242
Rojas 3b401001.263
C.Kelly c300000.209
b-Garrett ph100001.313
Perdomo ss211111.194
Totals33262210
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b443210.298
Peña ss522200.249
Alvarez dh201001.304
a-Hensley ph-dh322300.296
Bregman 3b512101.263
Tucker rf212020.262
Gurriel 1b401110.238
Mancini lf300110.186
McCormick cf501002.235
Maldonado c400001.186
Diaz c000000.143
Totals3710141055
Arizona001000010260
Houston10012402x10141

a-singled for Alvarez in the 5th. b-pinch hit for C.Kelly in the 9th.

E – Peña (18). LOB – Arizona 6, Houston 10. 2B – P.Smith (8), Altuve (35). HR – Perdomo (5), off Garcia; Varsho (27), off Maton; Altuve (27), off Davies; Altuve (28), off Kennedy; Hensley (1), off Kennedy; Bregman (22), off Kennedy; Peña (20), off Frias. RBIs – Perdomo (39), Varsho (72), Altuve 2 (57), Mancini (22), Hensley 3 (5), Gurriel (51), Bregman (91), Peña 2 (57). SB – Tucker (24). SF – Mancini.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Marte, Carroll 2); Houston 5 (McCormick 2, Mancini 3). RISP – Arizona 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Gurriel, Peña. GIDP – C.Kelly.

DP – Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies, L, 2-54⅓64423834.18
Widener10000253.77
Kennedy44401235.59
C.Smith1⅓00010284.21
Frias1⅔322213210.59
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia, W, 14-86⅔41106853.81
Brown1⅔10022271.06
Maton2⅔11102263.61

Inherited runners-scored – Widener 1-1. HBP – Widener (Tucker).

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alan Porter; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Mark Wegner.

T – 3:28. A – 37,480 (41,168)

Texas 5, Seattle 0
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b511002.254
Seager ss300002.246
1-Smith pr-ss010000.202
Lowe 1b401000.304
García rf311011.252
Jung 3b423500.227
Huff c200021.241
Taveras cf400002.264
Culberson dh200001.252
a-Calhoun ph-dh200001.200
Thompson lf401002.277
Totals33575312
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss300010.249
France 3b301011.274
Haniger rf402001.236
Suárez dh300013.233
Raleigh c400001.204
C.Santana 1b301011.179
Kelenic cf300010.152
D.Moore lf301000.217
b-Toro ph100000.183
Frazier 2b400000.235
Totals3105057
Texas010001030570
Seattle000000000050

a-grounded out for Culberson in the 7th. b-flied out for D.Moore in the 9th.

1-ran for Seager in the 8th.

LOB – Texas 5, Seattle 9. HR – Jung (4), off Ray; Jung (5), off D.Castillo. RBIs – Jung 5 (11). SB – Thompson (18), D.Moore (19).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Taveras 2, Lowe); Seattle 4 (Raleigh, C.Santana, Frazier 2). RISP – Texas 2 for 7; Seattle 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Semien, Lowe. GIDP – Jung, Kelenic.

DP – Texas 1 (Jung, Seager, Jung, Lowe); Seattle 1 (Frazier, C.Santana).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Tinoco2⅔00012361.53
Miller, W, 1-1320013668.10
D.Santana, H, 190001085.46
M.Moore, H, 141⅔20000212.06
Hernández1⅔10001172.39
Leclerc1⅔00021292.89
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ray, L, 12-115622281043.58
Murfee1⅓0000092.45
Boyd0221081.93
D.Castillo1110183.93
Flexen1⅔00003153.66

Inherited runners-scored – D.Santana 1-0, Murfee 3-0, D.Castillo 2-2. IBB – off Boyd (García). HBP – Boyd (Seager).

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 3:22. A – 23,221 (47,929)

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf401011.267
T.Turner ss523001.302
Freeman 1b210031.327
Smith dh500002.263
J.Turner 3b400011.280
Muncy 2b300120.200
Taylor lf501101.218
Thompson cf300002.071
b-Bellinger ph-cf200001.204
Barnes c401011.225
Totals37362811
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim ss300010.250
Soto rf301020.244
Machado 3b510003.296
Drury 1b411011.227
Myers lf201201.257
a-Profar ph-lf201001.241
Alfaro c000110.249
Bell dh400000.186
Cronenworth 2b401001.238
Nola c301000.248
1-Grisham pr-cf110001.184
Azocar cf-lf410002.266
Totals35463510
Los Angeles0000020010361
San Diego2000000101462

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Myers in the 7th. b-struck out for Thompson in the 8th.

1-ran for Nola in the 8th.

E – J.Turner (7), Martinez (3), Kim (8). LOB – Los Angeles 14, San Diego 9. 2B – T.Turner (39), Drury (8), Nola (15). RBIs – Muncy (68), Taylor (41), Myers 2 (36), Alfaro (40). S – Kim.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 7 (Betts 2, Thompson, J.Turner 2, Taylor 2); San Diego 4 (Drury, Profar 2, Cronenworth). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 17; San Diego 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Bell. LIDP – T.Turner.

DP – San Diego 1 (Machado, Cronenworth, Machado).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson6⅔32203712.54
Phillips1⅔10002131.20
Ferguson11020151.95
Martin00002101.59
Kahnle1⅔10002193.72
Kimbrel, L, 6-701031194.02
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell5⅔10036963.47
Martinez, H, 712220263.58
Suarez, BS, 1-41⅓20012322.42
García1⅔10011213.32
Hader, BS, 5-71⅔11011208.78
Johnson, W, 1-11⅔00001122.25

Inherited runners-scored – Martin 3-1, Suarez 2-1. IBB – off Kimbrel (Soto). HBP – Suarez (Betts). WP – Johnson. PB – Alfaro (8).

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 4:09. A – 32,127 (40,209)

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette