Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023

Chicago Cubs 11, San Francisco 8
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b311100.251
c-Slater ph-rf-cf200001.255
Yastrzemski rf311100.232
d-Schmitt ph-3b200000.202
Flores dh422111.288
Pederson lf413110.246
Sabol c300003.244
e-Bailey ph-c100001.248
g-DeJong ph100001.118
Davis 3b-1b533200.249
Crawford ss301110.200
Meckler cf301101.232
f-Haniger ph-rf100000.213
Estrada 2b400000.271
Totals39812838
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman dh100001.258
a-Wisdom ph-dh100000.199
b-Morel ph-dh311300.248
Hoerner 2b512002.279
Happ lf400013.245
Bellinger cf411011.319
Swanson ss432111.246
Suzuki rf524300.273
Candelario 1b411110.255
Gomes c413200.275
Madrigal 3b411100.269
Totals3911151148
San Francisco1110030118122
Chicago00400061x11152

a-popped out for Tauchman in the 2nd. b-popped out for Wisdom in the 3rd. c-struck out for Wade Jr. in the 7th. d-lined out for Yastrzemski in the 7th. e-struck out for Sabol in the 7th. f-grounded out for Meckler in the 8th. g-struck out for Bailey in the 9th.

E – Schmitt (7), Slater (2), Bellinger (3), Swanson (8). LOB – San Francisco 7, Chicago 8. 2B – Pederson 2 (12), Flores (22), Davis (19), Gomes (17), Suzuki (26), Candelario (8). HR – Wade Jr. (14), off Hendricks; Yastrzemski (13), off Hendricks; Davis (16), off Wesneski; Flores (21), off Merryweather; Suzuki (16), off Ty.Rogers; Morel (20), off Jackson. RBIs – Wade Jr. (37), Meckler (4), Yastrzemski (35), Pederson (45), Davis 2 (62), Crawford (34), Flores (51), Swanson (70), Candelario (15), Gomes 2 (49), Suzuki 3 (55), Madrigal (26), Morel 3 (63).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Estrada, Bailey, Sabol, Schmitt, Slater); Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Swanson, Morel, Gomes). RISP – San Francisco 4 for 12; Chicago 6 for 13.

Runners moved up – Crawford, Meckler, Haniger, Candelario. GIDP – Davis, Candelario.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Davis); Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Swanson, Candelario).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker1⅔20022402.09
Alexander22201154.81
Junis, BS, 1-32⅔42212443.97
Ty.Rogers, BS, 2-91⅓22210283.15
Jackson, L, 1-234402193.38
Ta.Rogers121001162.66
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hendricks5⅓75405833.73
Wesneski11110144.83
Smyly, W, 10-9110012185.18
Leiter Jr.21100133.22
Cuas, H, 300000110.61
Merryweather111111253.34

Inherited runners-scored – Alexander 2-0, Junis 2-2, Wesneski 1-1, Cuas 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 3:11. A – 28,684 (41,363).

Toronto 7, Oakland 1
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh412310.262
Schneider 2b411112.381
Varsho lf000000.220
Guerrero Jr. 1b401010.268
Merrifield lf-2b400100.286
Kirk c312020.256
Biggio rf210131.218
Clement ss200001.417
a-Horwitz ph200001.316
McCoy ss000000.000
Espinal 3b311010.241
Kiermaier cf423100.274
Totals32710795
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gelof 2b402001.275
Kemp lf400000.215
Noda 1b400002.237
Brown rf412002.215
Diaz 3b401102.241
Langeliers c300001.202
Soderstrom dh300001.152
Ruiz cf301001.249
Allen ss301000.212
Totals32171010
Toronto0000006107100
Oakland000000100171

a-struck out for Clement in the 7th.

E – Kemp (6). LOB – Toronto 8, Oakland 4. 2B – Kirk 2 (14), Espinal (11), Schneider (7), Kiermaier (16), Gelof (15), Brown (15). RBIs – Kiermaier (33), Springer 3 (59), Schneider (18), Merrifield (62), Biggio (29), Diaz (25). CS – Kiermaier (1). SF – Merrifield.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 5 (Horwitz 2, Clement, Biggio, Schneider); Oakland 2 (Kemp, Brown). RISP – Toronto 5 for 13; Oakland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Biggio. GIDP – Merrifield, Schneider, Guerrero Jr., Diaz, Noda.

DP – Toronto 2 (Schneider, Clement, Guerrero Jr.; Clement, Schneider, Guerrero Jr.); Oakland 3 (Allen, Gelof, Noda; Gelof, Allen, Noda; Diaz, Gelof, Noda).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, W, 14-7871107973.69
Francis100003141.69
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Waldichuk640033905.62
Neal, L, 1-103331197.66
Long1⅔54330265.60
Patton110001175.11

Inherited runners-scored – Long 3-3. IBB – off Long (Guerrero Jr.).

Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.

T – 2:34. A – 4,751 (46,847).

Miami 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf300010.314
Freeman 1b401102.335
Smith dh-c401100.273
Rosario 2b401001.244
Hernández 3b401002.248
Taylor lf411102.227
Outman cf311011.255
Rojas ss411000.225
Barnes c300001.168
Yarbrough p-p000000---
b-Peralta ph100001.270
Totals34373210
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b401000.355
Soler dh210020.240
Bell 1b411202.271
Gurriel 1b000000.248
Sánchez rf200011.270
a-Berti ph100000.282
Wendle ss000000.220
Burger 3b322100.322
De La Cruz lf411201.260
Chisholm Jr. cf413100.256
Hampson ss-rf300011.273
Fortes c300011.205
Totals3068656
Los Angeles002000100370
Miami00012003x680

a-lined out for Sánchez in the 8th. b-struck out for Yarbrough in the 9th.

LOB – Los Angeles 6, Miami 6. HR – Taylor (14), off Puk; Burger (6), off Kershaw; Bell (9), off Kershaw; De La Cruz (18), off Yarbrough; Chisholm Jr. (15), off Yarbrough. RBIs – Freeman (90), Smith (67), Taylor (41), Burger (16), Bell 2 (16), De La Cruz 2 (71), Chisholm Jr. (37). SB – Smith (3), Chisholm Jr. (19).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Peralta, Hernández, Rojas, Rosario 2); Miami 1 (Sánchez). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 10; Miami 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Freeman. GIDP – Fortes, Hampson.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Rosario, Freeman; Rojas, Rosario, Freeman).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw553353842.61
Yarbrough, L, 3-1333303592.82
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo642216903.59
Puk, BS, 15-22111101164.14
Nardi, W, 7-1110011162.85
Scott, S, 5-8110002132.33

HBP – Yarbrough (Burger). WP – Luzardo.

Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, John Libka.

T – 2:27. A – 11,472 (37,446).

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 3
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien 2b300002.277
b-Farmer ph-2b301001.252
Polanco dh401101.264
Lewis 3b321021.318
Kepler rf421111.251
Correa ss311110.231
Solano 1b502301.294
Jeffers c000000.271
Wallner lf100010.234
a-Luplow ph-lf100001.222
c-Stevenson ph-cf200001.231
Vázquez c212120.222
1-Gallo pr-1b110000.177
Castro cf-lf412001.248
Totals368117710
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf400001.269
Ramírez 3b301010.272
J.Naylor 1b400000.305
Calhoun dh301000.253
d-Fry ph-dh100000.247
Giménez 2b400002.234
Arias ss411001.220
Brennan rf412001.268
B.Naylor c211211.221
Straw cf201101.238
Totals3137327
Minnesota2000010508110
Cleveland002010000370

a-struck out for Wallner in the 6th. b-doubled for Julien in the 6th. c-struck out for Luplow in the 7th. d-lined out for Calhoun in the 8th.

1-ran for Vázquez in the 8th.

LOB – Minnesota 11, Cleveland 4. 2B – Kepler (20), Polanco (15), Farmer (10), Castro (16), Arias (12). 3B – Solano (1). HR – Vázquez (6), off Moore; B.Naylor (8), off Gray. RBIs – Kepler (52), Correa (62), Vázquez (28), Polanco (41), Solano 3 (36), B.Naylor 2 (23), Straw (26). SB – B.Naylor (2). CS – Straw (5). SF – Polanco, Straw. S – Castro.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 8 (Lewis 2, Polanco 2, Stevenson 2, Solano 2); Cleveland 2 (Arias, Kwan). RISP – Minnesota 3 for 12; Cleveland 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Brennan. GIDP – J.Naylor.

DP – Minnesota 2 (Julien, Correa, Solano; Vázquez, Correa, Vázquez).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray6633241012.98
Jax, W, 6-8110002173.95
Thielbar100000102.31
Pagán100001123.43
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bibee542254873.05
Moore, BS, 0-1131103223.86
R.López110001110.00
Stephan, L, 6-635521313.54
Morgan1⅓00001153.26

Inherited runners-scored – Morgan 1-0. HBP – Stephan (Correa). WP – R.López, Stephan.

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 3:04. A – 20,224 (34,788).

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf310111.274
Contreras c310022.280
Santana 1b311110.235
a-Tellez ph-1b100000.216
Canha dh401100.294
Adames ss400001.209
Frelick cf312010.245
Monasterio 3b311111.268
Turang 2b311100.218
Taylor rf411003.207
Totals3177568
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bae 2b401001.241
Reynolds dh311010.265
Hayes 3b411001.267
Joe 1b411301.240
Suwinski cf200011.205
b-Capra ph000000.167
c-Rivas ph100000.206
Rodríguez c401001.228
L.Peguero ss401000.266
Palacios lf402001.218
Andujar rf400001.182
Totals3438327
Milwaukee000160000770
Pittsburgh000000003381

a-popped out for Santana in the 9th. b- for Suwinski in the 9th. c-lined out for Capra in the 9th.

E – Palacios (3). LOB – Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – Santana (25), Frelick (6). 3B – Monasterio (1), Frelick (1). HR – Joe (10), off Andrews. RBIs – Monasterio (19), Turang (33), Yelich (70), Santana (53), Canha (18), Joe 3 (38). SB – Bae (22). CS – Bae (7). SF – Yelich.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (Taylor 3, Adames); Pittsburgh 2 (Bae, Andujar). RISP – Milwaukee 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Canha. GIDP – Canha.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Bae, L.Peguero, Joe).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff, W, 4-1720026972.30
Chafin110001158.68
Andrews33300543.20
E.Peguero120000163.32
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Jackson, L, 1-24⅓36652834.34
Hatch2⅔31004343.44
Stratton210012310.00

Andrews pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored – Hatch 2-2. HBP – Stratton (Turang). WP – Chafin. PB – Rodríguez (4).

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T – 2:42. A – 9,324 (38,753).

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 5
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf533201.266
Lindor ss522100.250
McNeil rf400001.268
Alonso 1b411200.225
Vientos dh221000.213
Alvarez c332310.216
Baty 3b401200.217
Mauricio 2b401100.400
Locastro lf400001.143
Totals3511111113
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Young cf422111.267
Meneses 1b411100.279
Ruiz c301000.255
Millas c000110.333
Adams dh300101.275
Kieboom 3b400001.214
Vargas ss401102.234
Blankenhorn lf401000.308
Call rf210020.198
Alu 2b411000.255
Totals3257545
New York40311001111111
Washington100000040570

E – Alvarez (11). LOB – New York 2, Washington 6. 2B – Alvarez (9), Young (3). 3B – Vientos (1). HR – Alvarez (22), off Corbin; Lindor (26), off Corbin; Nimmo (21), off Corbin; Alonso (42), off Machado; Nimmo (22), off Willingham. RBIs – Alonso 2 (102), Alvarez 3 (51), Lindor (82), Baty 2 (29), Nimmo 2 (57), Mauricio (1), Meneses (77), Young (3), Millas (1), Adams (21), Vargas (26). SB – Alvarez (1). SF – Alonso, Adams. S – McNeil.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 0; Washington 2 (Meneses, Blankenhorn). RISP – New York 3 for 4; Washington 3 for 6.

LIDP – Alu. GIDP – Alvarez.

DP – New York 1 (Alonso); Washington 1 (Vargas, Meneses).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana, W, 2-5741114973.00
Coonrod24420188.44
Reid-Foley110001110.00
Dr.Smith100010173.88
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 9-13478812835.23
Machado311101305.65
Willingham232200247.58

Coonrod pitched to 5 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Reid-Foley 3-2. HBP – Corbin (Vientos), Machado (Vientos), Coonrod (Meneses).

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Brennan Miller.

T – 2:34. A – 22,897 (41,376).

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 1
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Baddoo lf401001.227
McKinstry 2b400001.234
Torkelson 1b401001.230
Carpenter rf412001.291
M.Cabrera dh301100.258
1-Nevin pr-dh100001.132
Lipcius 3b401000.182
Meadows cf400002.265
Báez ss403001.222
Rogers c400002.206
Totals36191010
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b411101.241
Judge rf111030.264
Domínguez cf411001.235
Torres 2b411200.272
Stanton dh411203.205
Volpe ss300011.217
Pereira lf301001.143
Peraza 3b300002.156
Rortvedt c200011.109
Totals28565510
Detroit000001000190
New York10000202x560

1-ran for M.Cabrera in the 6th.

LOB – Detroit 8, New York 4. 2B – Domínguez (1), Torres (23). 3B – Carpenter (2). HR – LeMahieu (15), off Faedo; Stanton (22), off Cisnero. RBIs – M.Cabrera (28), LeMahieu (38), Stanton 2 (55), Torres 2 (60). CS – Torres (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (M.Cabrera, Torkelson); New York 0. RISP – Detroit 1 for 4; New York 1 for 2.

GIDP – LeMahieu.

DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, McKinstry, Torkelson).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Faedo2⅔31114404.83
Vest1⅓00002203.44
Wentz1⅓01120216.65
Cisnero, L, 2-511111165.33
Díaz100002140.00
White122211204.76
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, W, 13-46811071042.90
Kahnle, H, 13100001132.57
Loáisiga, H, 510000190.56
Holmes110001133.17

Inherited runners-scored – Vest 1-0, Cisnero 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T – 2:32. A – 31,553 (47,309).

Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss412012.272
Rodríguez cf522400.285
Raleigh c410011.230
Hernández rf412211.267
Canzone lf501000.250
France 1b300011.252
2-Moore 1b-pr000000.219
Ford dh300012.231
Caballero 3b300000.224
c-Haggerty ph100000.203
Suárez 3b100000.230
Rojas 2b312011.282
Totals3669668
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Fraley dh101100.272
a-Renfroe ph000010.154
1-Fairchild pr-dh000000.224
e-Martini ph-dh111300.244
Friedl lf200001.267
b-Senzel ph-lf200000.221
Steer 2b400012.267
De La Cruz ss412010.246
Encarnacion-Strand 1b513200.261
Benson rf401000.261
Bader cf400000.091
Marte 3b323110.255
Maile c211010.242
d-Stephenson ph-c111000.256
Totals33713753
Seattle200030100690
Cincinnati0010020317130

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Fraley in the 6th. b-flied out for Friedl in the 6th. c-popped out for Caballero in the 8th. d-singled for Maile in the 8th. e-homered for Fairchild in the 8th.

1-ran for Renfroe in the 6th. 2-ran for Moore in the 9th.

LOB – Seattle 11, Cincinnati 10. 2B – Canzone (9), Rojas (3), Fraley (18), Marte (5). HR – Hernández (25), off Phillips; Rodríguez (26), off Phillips; Rodríguez (27), off Law; Encarnacion-Strand (6), off Leone; Marte (1), off Leone; Martini (4), off Topa. RBIs – Hernández 2 (86), Rodríguez 4 (93), Fraley (64), Encarnacion-Strand 2 (21), Marte (7), Martini 3 (10). SB – Moore (6), De La Cruz (25). CS – De La Cruz (7), Marte (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Suárez, Crawford, Raleigh, Ford); Cincinnati 4 (De La Cruz 3, Senzel). RISP – Seattle 1 for 6; Cincinnati 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Maile. GIDP – Steer, Bader.

DP – Seattle 2 (Crawford, Rojas, France; Crawford, Rojas, France).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miller571112973.83
Leone222101713.50
Speier, H, 170001083.72
Brash, H, 20100011153.34
Topa, BS, 2-4123310262.56
Muñoz, L, 3-72110072.95
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Phillips4⅔65527959.64
Shreve1⅓00021293.86
Law121100193.91
Legumina110010135.68
Díaz, W, 8-4100010222.26

Inherited runners-scored – Speier 1-0, Shreve 1-0. HBP – Miller 3 (Fraley,Fraley,Friedl), Law (France), Díaz (Ford).

Umpires – Home, Derek Thomas; First, John Tumpane; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T – 3:17. A – 17,863 (43,891).

St. Louis 10, Atlanta 6
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar rf500001.275
Goldschmidt 1b412112.275
Gorman 2b522303.233
Arenado 3b511001.269
Contreras c400003.251
Walker dh433200.279
O'Neill lf423200.242
Edman cf411102.246
Winn ss400100.157
Totals39101210112
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf500100.332
Albies 2b512100.271
Riley 3b411111.275
Olson 1b411110.266
Ozuna dh511102.269
Rosario lf311020.256
Murphy c401002.268
Harris II cf413000.295
Lopez ss300000.310
a-Arcia ph-ss101100.281
Totals38611645
St. Louis03210300110120
Atlanta1000020306110

a-doubled for Lopez in the 8th.

LOB – St. Louis 4, Atlanta 9. 2B – Walker (16), Edman (22), Harris II (24), Arcia (19). HR – O'Neill (9), off Soroka; Gorman (25), off Soroka; Walker (15), off McHugh; Gorman (26), off Tonkin; Albies (29), off Mikolas; Riley (33), off Mikolas; Olson (45), off Mikolas; Ozuna (33), off Gallegos. RBIs – Walker 2 (44), O'Neill 2 (21), Gorman 3 (73), Edman (42), Winn (2), Goldschmidt (71), Albies (91), Riley (84), Olson (114), Ozuna (77), Arcia (56), Acuña Jr. (86). SB – O'Neill (5). S – Contreras.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Gorman, Nootbaar); Atlanta 6 (Lopez, Albies, Rosario, Olson, Acuña Jr., Harris II). RISP – St. Louis 4 for 10; Atlanta 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Lopez, Acuña Jr..

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, W, 7-106⅔83322954.63
King0000021.64
Gallegos12211194.59
Pallante21100175.24
Helsley100012213.00
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Soroka, L, 2-2345516606.40
McHugh364403534.30
Johnson10000092.25
Yates110001152.68
Tonkin111102183.41

Inherited runners-scored – King 2-0, Pallante 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 2:43. A – 33,553 (41,149).

Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 6
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss501000.239
Benintendi lf501001.272
Jiménez dh500001.273
Vaughn 1b523101.255
Moncada 3b312211.257
Sheets rf300000.207
a-Robert Jr. ph-cf100000.271
Andrus 2b412001.248
Colás cf-rf412001.218
Lee c412300.103
Totals39613616
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b521002.284
Witt Jr. ss501101.275
Perez c500001.245
Melendez lf312221.239
Olivares dh401002.255
Velázquez rf422101.254
Waters cf400002.231
Loftin 1b301010.462
1-Blanco pr010000.238
Massey 2b412200.227
Totals377106310
Chicago0510000006132
Kansas City0012110027100

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Sheets in the 7th.

1-ran for Loftin in the 9th.

E – Shaw (1), Anderson (11). LOB – Chicago 7, Kansas City 7. 2B – Lee (1), Olivares (19), Witt Jr. (25). 3B – Garcia (4). HR – Moncada (6), off Singer; Lee (1), off Singer; Vaughn (18), off Singer; Velázquez (8), off Cease; Massey (11), off Cease; Melendez (14), off Cease. RBIs – Moncada 2 (30), Lee 3 (3), Vaughn (70), Melendez 2 (48), Velázquez (15), Massey 2 (46), Witt Jr. (85). SB – Anderson (13).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Benintendi 2, Anderson, Sheets 2); Kansas City 3 (Garcia, Massey 2). RISP – Chicago 1 for 5; Kansas City 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Massey.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease5⅓85427964.98
Shaw, H, 21⅓00002215.64
Bummer, H, 121⅓00001136.58
Santos, L, 2-2, BS, 4-822110153.32
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer596612595.34
Zerpa340003476.23
Kowar, W, 1-0100001125.91

Inherited runners-scored – Shaw 2-1. IBB – off Santos (Melendez). WP – Zerpa.

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 2:30. A – 10,395 (38,427).

Houston 14, Texas 1
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b533301.321
Kessinger 2b101000.216
Peña ss633000.263
Alvarez dh613200.293
Bregman 3b521001.271
Tucker rf201021.290
a-Meyers ph-lf100000.226
J.Abreu 1b401300.232
Singleton 1b101000.208
McCormick lf-rf412111.287
Dubón cf522100.276
Maldonado c522403.188
Totals4514201437
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b402111.272
Seager ss200002.343
J.Smith ss200001.196
Lowe 1b300010.276
García rf300000.245
Martinez rf100000.225
Garver dh201010.288
b-Hedges ph-p101000.182
Grossman lf200010.235
Jankowski lf100000.270
Heim c211000.270
Huff c200001.244
Duran 3b401000.277
Taveras cf402000.264
Totals3318145
Houston33300050014200
Texas000010000180

a-flied out for Tucker in the 7th. b-singled for Garver in the 8th.

LOB – Houston 8, Texas 9. 2B – McCormick (16), Dubón (24), Taveras (29). HR – Altuve 2 (14), off Eovaldi; Maldonado 2 (13), off Dunning; Altuve (15), off Dunning; Alvarez (24), off Kennedy. RBIs – Altuve 3 (39), J.Abreu 3 (67), McCormick (62), Maldonado 4 (32), Dubón (40), Alvarez 2 (79), Semien (82).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (McCormick, Dubón); Texas 4 (Lowe, Huff, Seager, J.Smith). RISP – Houston 4 for 9; Texas 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Taveras. GIDP – Bregman, J.Abreu, Grossman, Jankowski.

DP – Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, J.Abreu; Kessinger, Peña, Singleton); Texas 2 (J.Smith, Semien, Lowe; J.Smith, Semien, Lowe).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, W, 11-9761144983.30
Kuhnel220001197.20
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi, L, 11-41⅓54411352.95
Dunning5⅓119924973.88
Kennedy1⅓21102207.15
Hedges12000090.00

Inherited runners-scored – Kennedy 1-1. HBP – Kennedy (Bregman). PB – Maldonado (10).

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 2:31. A – 33,678 (40,000).

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 6 (11)
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rafaela ss623002.429
Devers 3b602002.269
Turner dh502202.285
Casas 1b301121.268
Duvall rf500003.268
Yoshida lf500002.294
Abreu cf200000.280
a-Refsnyder ph-cf210010.250
Wong c310001.246
d-McGuire ph-c100000.276
Valdez 2b322201.248
b-Urías ph-2b201100.210
1-Story pr-2b000000.180
Totals436116314
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b311032.322
B.Lowe 2b511401.233
Paredes 3b300111.250
Arozarena lf500000.256
J.Lowe rf500003.282
Siri cf512001.219
Bruján ss310021.183
Aranda dh221131.216
Pinto c311201.306
c-Raley ph100001.250
Bethancourt c110000.226
Totals36868912
Boston002001200016112
Tampa Bay03020000003862

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Abreu in the 6th. b-grounded out for Valdez in the 8th. c-struck out for Pinto in the 8th. d-grounded out for Wong in the 11th.

1-ran for Urías in the 11th.

E – Rafaela (1), Valdez (7), Bruján (2), B.Lowe (8). LOB – Boston 10, Tampa Bay 11. 2B – Devers (32), Siri (12). 3B – Aranda (1). HR – Valdez (5), off Eflin; Pinto (3), off Crawford; B.Lowe (18), off Jansen. RBIs – Valdez 2 (15), Turner 2 (91), Casas (60), Urías (12), Aranda (5), Pinto 2 (9), B.Lowe 4 (61), Paredes (86). SB – Bruján (3). CS – Rafaela (1), Story (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 4 (Refsnyder 3, Duvall); Tampa Bay 4 (Arozarena 3, Aranda). RISP – Boston 4 for 13; Tampa Bay 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Bruján, B.Lowe. LIDP – B.Lowe.

DP – Boston 2 (Yoshida, Urías, Yoshida; Duvall, Wong, Duvall).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford3⅔35545964.36
Jacques1⅓00011255.11
Winckowski100011292.92
Bernardino100012182.44
Martin110001131.17
Schreiber210012243.53
Jansen, L, 3-6, BS, 29-3313210133.43
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin553317893.47
Poche, H, 1700012182.36
Kelly, H, 100000053.38
Armstrong, BS, 0-1132001280.84
Diekman100011162.65
Fairbanks110003132.48
Devenski100000147.71
E.Ramírez, W, 1-0121000125.56

Inherited runners-scored – Jacques 3-2, Martin 1-0, Poche 2-0, Kelly 3-0. IBB – off Schreiber (Aranda). HBP – Eflin (Wong), Jacques 2 (B.Lowe,Paredes). WP – E.Ramírez.

Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jacob Metz; Second, David Rackley; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T – 3:57. A – 9,119 (25,025).

Colorado 3, Arizona 2
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh310111.284
Tovar ss411002.256
McMahon 3b400000.248
Díaz c401001.268
Jones lf301111.282
Rodgers 2b402000.219
Montero 1b300001.230
Goodman rf400000.321
Bouchard rf000000.000
Doyle cf412000.188
Totals3337226
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marte 2b412000.276
Rivera 3b201110.264
a-Perdomo ph-3b100000.264
Pham rf400000.225
Walker 1b412001.273
Longoria dh400002.227
Gurriel Jr. lf301010.255
Carroll cf200110.280
Ahmed ss300001.212
b-Thomas ph100000.237
Moreno c300000.281
Totals3126234
Colorado101100000370
Arizona100100000261

a-popped out for Rivera in the 7th. b-popped out for Ahmed in the 9th.

E – Moreno (2). LOB – Colorado 7, Arizona 6. 2B – Jones (18), Gurriel Jr. (31), Marte (23). 3B – Doyle (3), Marte (8). RBIs – Jones (44), Blackmon (36), Rivera (25), Carroll (68). SB – Tovar (10), Jones (12). SF – Blackmon, Carroll.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (Rodgers 2, Goodman 2); Arizona 3 (Ahmed 2, Pham). RISP – Colorado 2 for 4; Arizona 1 for 6.

GIDP – Pham.

DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Montero).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, W, 6-14662232905.09
Koch, H, 6100000103.23
Bird, H, 11100002124.16
Kinley, S, 2-310000086.75
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pfaadt, L, 1-83⅔63324706.27
Mantiply100000135.65
Frías110000165.12
Saalfrank1⅔00002270.00
Thompson1⅔00000180.00

HBP – Pfaadt (Montero).

Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 2:38. A – 12,994 (48,359).

San Diego 8, Philadelphia 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh200021.192
Castellanos rf400000.271
Rojas cf000000.289
Harper 1b300011.293
Bohm 3b300001.280
Castro 3b100000.095
Stott 2b300000.292
a-Wilson ph000010.333
Marsh cf-rf301011.292
Cave lf301001.236
Sosa ss201010.257
Stubbs c200010.220
Totals2603075
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b400000.273
Tatis Jr. rf221120.265
J.Soto lf411000.259
Azocar lf000000.262
Machado dh321010.252
Bogaerts ss434100.272
Campusano c402300.309
Carpenter 1b200111.174
Batten 3b400100.280
Grisham cf401000.203
Totals31810741
Philadelphia000000000031
San Diego00030401x8100

a-walked for Stott in the 9th.

E – Stott (5). LOB – Philadelphia 6, San Diego 4. 2B – Grisham (27), Bogaerts (24). HR – Tatis Jr. (23), off Lorenzen. RBIs – Tatis Jr. (71), Campusano 3 (18), Bogaerts (48), Batten (6), Carpenter (30). SF – Carpenter.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 0; San Diego 2 (Kim 2). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 2; San Diego 2 for 7.

GIDP – Castellanos, Bohm, Campusano, J.Soto.

DP – Philadelphia 2 (Sosa, Stott, Harper; Bohm, Sosa, Harper); San Diego 4 (Bogaerts, Kim, Carpenter; Bogaerts, Kim, Carpenter; Bogaerts, Carpenter; Batten, Kim, Carpenter).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lorenzen, L, 3-2687631944.97
Covey221110284.65
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Avila, W, 1-26⅔20061912.19
Cosgrove0000131.54
Kerr210013285.40

Inherited runners-scored – Cosgrove 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Tom Hanahan; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 2:14. A – 42,970 (40,222).

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4 (10)
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rutschman c211130.275
Mountcastle 1b503100.278
Santander dh401000.257
1-Mullins pr-dh100000.247
Hays lf511003.281
Henderson 3b-ss501002.254
Westburg 2b-3b501101.268
Hicks rf-cf502001.262
McKenna cf300001.254
b-Frazier ph-2b111000.245
Mateo ss311000.214
c-O'Hearn ph-rf111100.303
Totals40513438
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schanuel 1b512011.288
Drury 2b411111.263
Rengifo rf-ss512002.262
Moustakas dh501101.249
O'Hoppe c301020.221
Moniak cf502100.280
Grichuk lf501000.179
Escobar 3b511002.238
Paris ss200001.083
a-Thaiss ph100001.222
Cabbage rf201101.222
Totals424124410
Baltimore00200000215130
Los Angeles00000021104121

a-struck out for Paris in the 7th. b-doubled for McKenna in the 9th. c-singled for Mateo in the 9th.

1-ran for Santander in the 8th.

E – Grichuk (2). LOB – Baltimore 9, Los Angeles 13. 2B – Westburg (14), Henderson (24), Santander (34), Frazier (19), O'Hoppe (4), Drury (23), Rengifo (15). 3B – Escobar (3). RBIs – Rutschman (67), O'Hearn (50), Mountcastle (67), Westburg (20), Drury (67), Moustakas (28), Cabbage (7), Moniak (43). SB – Mateo (27).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 5 (Hays, McKenna, Mountcastle, Westburg 2); Los Angeles 6 (Moustakas 2, Schanuel, Grichuk 3). RISP – Baltimore 5 for 15; Los Angeles 4 for 14.

Runners moved up – Henderson, Escobar. GIDP – Mountcastle.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Grichuk, Drury, Grichuk; Drury, Schanuel).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer4⅔40035924.07
Pérez10000073.47
López, H, 1322021510.80
Coulombe, BS, 2-5110001102.45
Webb21100163.98
Hall, BS, 0-121110183.86
Krehbiel, W, 1-00000032.25
Fujinami, S, 2-410000294.71
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers6⅔92215984.89
Herget0001035.30
Loup110002175.61
Estévez, BS, 29-32132211223.54
Soriano, L, 0-2101000114.24

Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 3-0, Coulombe 1-1, Krehbiel 2-0, Herget 1-0. IBB – off Herget (Rutschman). PB – O'Hoppe (2).

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 3:16. A – 22,496 (45,517).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.