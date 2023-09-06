Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023

Chicago Cubs 11, San Francisco 8
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|c-Slater ph-rf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|d-Schmitt ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Flores dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.288
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Sabol c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|e-Bailey ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|g-DeJong ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Davis 3b-1b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Meckler cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|f-Haniger ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|8
|3
|8
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|a-Wisdom ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|b-Morel ph-dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.248
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.245
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.319
|Swanson ss
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Suzuki rf
|5
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.273
|Candelario 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|Madrigal 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|39
|11
|15
|11
|4
|8
|San Francisco
|111
|003
|011
|8
|12
|2
|Chicago
|004
|000
|61x
|11
|15
|2
a-popped out for Tauchman in the 2nd. b-popped out for Wisdom in the 3rd. c-struck out for Wade Jr. in the 7th. d-lined out for Yastrzemski in the 7th. e-struck out for Sabol in the 7th. f-grounded out for Meckler in the 8th. g-struck out for Bailey in the 9th.
E – Schmitt (7), Slater (2), Bellinger (3), Swanson (8). LOB – San Francisco 7, Chicago 8. 2B – Pederson 2 (12), Flores (22), Davis (19), Gomes (17), Suzuki (26), Candelario (8). HR – Wade Jr. (14), off Hendricks; Yastrzemski (13), off Hendricks; Davis (16), off Wesneski; Flores (21), off Merryweather; Suzuki (16), off Ty.Rogers; Morel (20), off Jackson. RBIs – Wade Jr. (37), Meckler (4), Yastrzemski (35), Pederson (45), Davis 2 (62), Crawford (34), Flores (51), Swanson (70), Candelario (15), Gomes 2 (49), Suzuki 3 (55), Madrigal (26), Morel 3 (63).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Estrada, Bailey, Sabol, Schmitt, Slater); Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Swanson, Morel, Gomes). RISP – San Francisco 4 for 12; Chicago 6 for 13.
Runners moved up – Crawford, Meckler, Haniger, Candelario. GIDP – Davis, Candelario.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Davis); Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Swanson, Candelario).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|40
|2.09
|Alexander
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|4.81
|Junis, BS, 1-3
|2⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|44
|3.97
|Ty.Rogers, BS, 2-9
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|28
|3.15
|Jackson, L, 1-2
|⅔
|3
|4
|4
|0
|2
|19
|3.38
|Ta.Rogers
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.66
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|5⅓
|7
|5
|4
|0
|5
|83
|3.73
|Wesneski
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|4.83
|Smyly, W, 10-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|5.18
|Leiter Jr.
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|3.22
|Cuas, H, 3
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.61
|Merryweather
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|3.34
Inherited runners-scored – Alexander 2-0, Junis 2-2, Wesneski 1-1, Cuas 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T – 3:11. A – 28,684 (41,363).
Toronto 7, Oakland 1
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.262
|Schneider 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.381
|Varsho lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Merrifield lf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Kirk c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.256
|Biggio rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|.218
|Clement ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.417
|a-Horwitz ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|McCoy ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Espinal 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|7
|9
|5
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gelof 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Brown rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|Langeliers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Soderstrom dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|Ruiz cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|0
|10
|Toronto
|000
|000
|610
|7
|10
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|100
|1
|7
|1
a-struck out for Clement in the 7th.
E – Kemp (6). LOB – Toronto 8, Oakland 4. 2B – Kirk 2 (14), Espinal (11), Schneider (7), Kiermaier (16), Gelof (15), Brown (15). RBIs – Kiermaier (33), Springer 3 (59), Schneider (18), Merrifield (62), Biggio (29), Diaz (25). CS – Kiermaier (1). SF – Merrifield.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 5 (Horwitz 2, Clement, Biggio, Schneider); Oakland 2 (Kemp, Brown). RISP – Toronto 5 for 13; Oakland 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Biggio. GIDP – Merrifield, Schneider, Guerrero Jr., Diaz, Noda.
DP – Toronto 2 (Schneider, Clement, Guerrero Jr.; Clement, Schneider, Guerrero Jr.); Oakland 3 (Allen, Gelof, Noda; Gelof, Allen, Noda; Diaz, Gelof, Noda).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 14-7
|8
|7
|1
|1
|0
|7
|97
|3.69
|Francis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|1.69
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waldichuk
|6
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|90
|5.62
|Neal, L, 1-1
|⅓
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|19
|7.66
|Long
|1⅔
|5
|4
|3
|3
|0
|26
|5.60
|Patton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.11
Inherited runners-scored – Long 3-3. IBB – off Long (Guerrero Jr.).
Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.
T – 2:34. A – 4,751 (46,847).
Miami 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.335
|Smith dh-c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Rosario 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Hernández 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Taylor lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Outman cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.168
|Yarbrough p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Peralta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|2
|10
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.355
|Soler dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.240
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.271
|Gurriel 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Sánchez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|a-Berti ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Wendle ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Burger 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.322
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Hampson ss-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|6
|5
|6
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|100
|3
|7
|0
|Miami
|000
|120
|03x
|6
|8
|0
a-lined out for Sánchez in the 8th. b-struck out for Yarbrough in the 9th.
LOB – Los Angeles 6, Miami 6. HR – Taylor (14), off Puk; Burger (6), off Kershaw; Bell (9), off Kershaw; De La Cruz (18), off Yarbrough; Chisholm Jr. (15), off Yarbrough. RBIs – Freeman (90), Smith (67), Taylor (41), Burger (16), Bell 2 (16), De La Cruz 2 (71), Chisholm Jr. (37). SB – Smith (3), Chisholm Jr. (19).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Peralta, Hernández, Rojas, Rosario 2); Miami 1 (Sánchez). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 10; Miami 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Freeman. GIDP – Fortes, Hampson.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Rosario, Freeman; Rojas, Rosario, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw
|5
|5
|3
|3
|5
|3
|84
|2.61
|Yarbrough, L, 3-1
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|59
|2.82
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|90
|3.59
|Puk, BS, 15-22
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|4.14
|Nardi, W, 7-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.85
|Scott, S, 5-8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.33
HBP – Yarbrough (Burger). WP – Luzardo.
Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, John Libka.
T – 2:27. A – 11,472 (37,446).
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 3
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|b-Farmer ph-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Polanco dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Lewis 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.318
|Kepler rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.251
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Solano 1b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.294
|Jeffers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Wallner lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|a-Luplow ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|c-Stevenson ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Vázquez c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.222
|1-Gallo pr-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Castro cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|7
|7
|10
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|J.Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|d-Fry ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Arias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Brennan rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|B.Naylor c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.221
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|2
|7
|Minnesota
|200
|001
|050
|8
|11
|0
|Cleveland
|002
|010
|000
|3
|7
|0
a-struck out for Wallner in the 6th. b-doubled for Julien in the 6th. c-struck out for Luplow in the 7th. d-lined out for Calhoun in the 8th.
1-ran for Vázquez in the 8th.
LOB – Minnesota 11, Cleveland 4. 2B – Kepler (20), Polanco (15), Farmer (10), Castro (16), Arias (12). 3B – Solano (1). HR – Vázquez (6), off Moore; B.Naylor (8), off Gray. RBIs – Kepler (52), Correa (62), Vázquez (28), Polanco (41), Solano 3 (36), B.Naylor 2 (23), Straw (26). SB – B.Naylor (2). CS – Straw (5). SF – Polanco, Straw. S – Castro.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 8 (Lewis 2, Polanco 2, Stevenson 2, Solano 2); Cleveland 2 (Arias, Kwan). RISP – Minnesota 3 for 12; Cleveland 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Brennan. GIDP – J.Naylor.
DP – Minnesota 2 (Julien, Correa, Solano; Vázquez, Correa, Vázquez).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|101
|2.98
|Jax, W, 6-8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.95
|Thielbar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.31
|Pagán
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.43
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bibee
|5
|4
|2
|2
|5
|4
|87
|3.05
|Moore, BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|22
|3.86
|R.López
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Stephan, L, 6-6
|⅔
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|31
|3.54
|Morgan
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.26
Inherited runners-scored – Morgan 1-0. HBP – Stephan (Correa). WP – R.López, Stephan.
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T – 3:04. A – 20,224 (34,788).
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.274
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.280
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|a-Tellez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Canha dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Frelick cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Monasterio 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.268
|Turang 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Taylor rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|5
|6
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bae 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Reynolds dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Joe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.240
|Suwinski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|b-Capra ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|c-Rivas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Rodríguez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|L.Peguero ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Palacios lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Andujar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|7
|Milwaukee
|000
|160
|000
|7
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|003
|3
|8
|1
a-popped out for Santana in the 9th. b- for Suwinski in the 9th. c-lined out for Capra in the 9th.
E – Palacios (3). LOB – Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – Santana (25), Frelick (6). 3B – Monasterio (1), Frelick (1). HR – Joe (10), off Andrews. RBIs – Monasterio (19), Turang (33), Yelich (70), Santana (53), Canha (18), Joe 3 (38). SB – Bae (22). CS – Bae (7). SF – Yelich.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (Taylor 3, Adames); Pittsburgh 2 (Bae, Andujar). RISP – Milwaukee 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Canha. GIDP – Canha.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Bae, L.Peguero, Joe).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, W, 4-1
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|97
|2.30
|Chafin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|8.68
|Andrews
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|43.20
|E.Peguero
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.32
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson, L, 1-2
|4⅓
|3
|6
|6
|5
|2
|83
|4.34
|Hatch
|2⅔
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|34
|3.44
|Stratton
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|0.00
Andrews pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored – Hatch 2-2. HBP – Stratton (Turang). WP – Chafin. PB – Rodríguez (4).
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T – 2:42. A – 9,324 (38,753).
N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 5
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|McNeil rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.225
|Vientos dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Alvarez c
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.216
|Baty 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.217
|Mauricio 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Locastro lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|35
|11
|11
|11
|1
|3
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Young cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Meneses 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Millas c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Adams dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Vargas ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Blankenhorn lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Call rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.198
|Alu 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|4
|5
|New York
|403
|110
|011
|11
|11
|1
|Washington
|100
|000
|040
|5
|7
|0
E – Alvarez (11). LOB – New York 2, Washington 6. 2B – Alvarez (9), Young (3). 3B – Vientos (1). HR – Alvarez (22), off Corbin; Lindor (26), off Corbin; Nimmo (21), off Corbin; Alonso (42), off Machado; Nimmo (22), off Willingham. RBIs – Alonso 2 (102), Alvarez 3 (51), Lindor (82), Baty 2 (29), Nimmo 2 (57), Mauricio (1), Meneses (77), Young (3), Millas (1), Adams (21), Vargas (26). SB – Alvarez (1). SF – Alonso, Adams. S – McNeil.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 0; Washington 2 (Meneses, Blankenhorn). RISP – New York 3 for 4; Washington 3 for 6.
LIDP – Alu. GIDP – Alvarez.
DP – New York 1 (Alonso); Washington 1 (Vargas, Meneses).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, W, 2-5
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|97
|3.00
|Coonrod
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|18
|8.44
|Reid-Foley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Dr.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.88
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 9-13
|4
|7
|8
|8
|1
|2
|83
|5.23
|Machado
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|30
|5.65
|Willingham
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|24
|7.58
Coonrod pitched to 5 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored – Reid-Foley 3-2. HBP – Corbin (Vientos), Machado (Vientos), Coonrod (Meneses).
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Brennan Miller.
T – 2:34. A – 22,897 (41,376).
N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 1
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|McKinstry 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Carpenter rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|M.Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|1-Nevin pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.132
|Lipcius 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Meadows cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Totals
|36
|1
|9
|1
|0
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Judge rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.264
|Domínguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.205
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Pereira lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Peraza 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|Rortvedt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.109
|Totals
|28
|5
|6
|5
|5
|10
|Detroit
|000
|001
|000
|1
|9
|0
|New York
|100
|002
|02x
|5
|6
|0
1-ran for M.Cabrera in the 6th.
LOB – Detroit 8, New York 4. 2B – Domínguez (1), Torres (23). 3B – Carpenter (2). HR – LeMahieu (15), off Faedo; Stanton (22), off Cisnero. RBIs – M.Cabrera (28), LeMahieu (38), Stanton 2 (55), Torres 2 (60). CS – Torres (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (M.Cabrera, Torkelson); New York 0. RISP – Detroit 1 for 4; New York 1 for 2.
GIDP – LeMahieu.
DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, McKinstry, Torkelson).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Faedo
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|40
|4.83
|Vest
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.44
|Wentz
|1⅓
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|21
|6.65
|Cisnero, L, 2-5
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|5.33
|Díaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|White
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|4.76
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 13-4
|6
|8
|1
|1
|0
|7
|104
|2.90
|Kahnle, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.57
|Loáisiga, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.56
|Holmes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.17
Inherited runners-scored – Vest 1-0, Cisnero 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T – 2:32. A – 31,553 (47,309).
Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.285
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.267
|Canzone lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|2-Moore 1b-pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Ford dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Caballero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|c-Haggerty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Suárez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Rojas 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|6
|8
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fraley dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|a-Renfroe ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|1-Fairchild pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|e-Martini ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.244
|Friedl lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|b-Senzel ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Steer 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|De La Cruz ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Encarnacion-Strand 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Benson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Marte 3b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|Maile c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|d-Stephenson ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Totals
|33
|7
|13
|7
|5
|3
|Seattle
|200
|030
|100
|6
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|001
|002
|031
|7
|13
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Fraley in the 6th. b-flied out for Friedl in the 6th. c-popped out for Caballero in the 8th. d-singled for Maile in the 8th. e-homered for Fairchild in the 8th.
1-ran for Renfroe in the 6th. 2-ran for Moore in the 9th.
LOB – Seattle 11, Cincinnati 10. 2B – Canzone (9), Rojas (3), Fraley (18), Marte (5). HR – Hernández (25), off Phillips; Rodríguez (26), off Phillips; Rodríguez (27), off Law; Encarnacion-Strand (6), off Leone; Marte (1), off Leone; Martini (4), off Topa. RBIs – Hernández 2 (86), Rodríguez 4 (93), Fraley (64), Encarnacion-Strand 2 (21), Marte (7), Martini 3 (10). SB – Moore (6), De La Cruz (25). CS – De La Cruz (7), Marte (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Suárez, Crawford, Raleigh, Ford); Cincinnati 4 (De La Cruz 3, Senzel). RISP – Seattle 1 for 6; Cincinnati 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Maile. GIDP – Steer, Bader.
DP – Seattle 2 (Crawford, Rojas, France; Crawford, Rojas, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller
|5
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|97
|3.83
|Leone
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|13.50
|Speier, H, 17
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|3.72
|Brash, H, 20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.34
|Topa, BS, 2-4
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|26
|2.56
|Muñoz, L, 3-7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2.95
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Phillips
|4⅔
|6
|5
|5
|2
|7
|95
|9.64
|Shreve
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|29
|3.86
|Law
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|3.91
|Legumina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|5.68
|Díaz, W, 8-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|2.26
Inherited runners-scored – Speier 1-0, Shreve 1-0. HBP – Miller 3 (Fraley,Fraley,Friedl), Law (France), Díaz (Ford).
Umpires – Home, Derek Thomas; First, John Tumpane; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T – 3:17. A – 17,863 (43,891).
St. Louis 10, Atlanta 6
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.275
|Gorman 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3
|.233
|Arenado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Walker dh
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.279
|O'Neill lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Edman cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Winn ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.157
|Totals
|39
|10
|12
|10
|1
|12
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.332
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.275
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.266
|Ozuna dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.256
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|a-Arcia ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|4
|5
|St. Louis
|032
|103
|001
|10
|12
|0
|Atlanta
|100
|002
|030
|6
|11
|0
a-doubled for Lopez in the 8th.
LOB – St. Louis 4, Atlanta 9. 2B – Walker (16), Edman (22), Harris II (24), Arcia (19). HR – O'Neill (9), off Soroka; Gorman (25), off Soroka; Walker (15), off McHugh; Gorman (26), off Tonkin; Albies (29), off Mikolas; Riley (33), off Mikolas; Olson (45), off Mikolas; Ozuna (33), off Gallegos. RBIs – Walker 2 (44), O'Neill 2 (21), Gorman 3 (73), Edman (42), Winn (2), Goldschmidt (71), Albies (91), Riley (84), Olson (114), Ozuna (77), Arcia (56), Acuña Jr. (86). SB – O'Neill (5). S – Contreras.
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Gorman, Nootbaar); Atlanta 6 (Lopez, Albies, Rosario, Olson, Acuña Jr., Harris II). RISP – St. Louis 4 for 10; Atlanta 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Lopez, Acuña Jr..
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, W, 7-10
|6⅔
|8
|3
|3
|2
|2
|95
|4.63
|King
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.64
|Gallegos
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|19
|4.59
|Pallante
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|5.24
|Helsley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka, L, 2-2
|3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|6
|60
|6.40
|McHugh
|3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|3
|53
|4.30
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.25
|Yates
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.68
|Tonkin
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|3.41
Inherited runners-scored – King 2-0, Pallante 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T – 2:43. A – 33,553 (41,149).
Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Jiménez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Vaughn 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.257
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|a-Robert Jr. ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Andrus 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Colás cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Lee c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.103
|Totals
|39
|6
|13
|6
|1
|6
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Perez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Melendez lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.239
|Olivares dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Velázquez rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Waters cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Loftin 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.462
|1-Blanco pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Massey 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|6
|3
|10
|Chicago
|051
|000
|000
|6
|13
|2
|Kansas City
|001
|211
|002
|7
|10
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Sheets in the 7th.
1-ran for Loftin in the 9th.
E – Shaw (1), Anderson (11). LOB – Chicago 7, Kansas City 7. 2B – Lee (1), Olivares (19), Witt Jr. (25). 3B – Garcia (4). HR – Moncada (6), off Singer; Lee (1), off Singer; Vaughn (18), off Singer; Velázquez (8), off Cease; Massey (11), off Cease; Melendez (14), off Cease. RBIs – Moncada 2 (30), Lee 3 (3), Vaughn (70), Melendez 2 (48), Velázquez (15), Massey 2 (46), Witt Jr. (85). SB – Anderson (13).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Benintendi 2, Anderson, Sheets 2); Kansas City 3 (Garcia, Massey 2). RISP – Chicago 1 for 5; Kansas City 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Massey.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease
|5⅓
|8
|5
|4
|2
|7
|96
|4.98
|Shaw, H, 2
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|5.64
|Bummer, H, 12
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.58
|Santos, L, 2-2, BS, 4-8
|⅔
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|15
|3.32
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|5
|9
|6
|6
|1
|2
|59
|5.34
|Zerpa
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|47
|6.23
|Kowar, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.91
Inherited runners-scored – Shaw 2-1. IBB – off Santos (Melendez). WP – Zerpa.
Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Rob Drake.
T – 2:30. A – 10,395 (38,427).
Houston 14, Texas 1
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.321
|Kessinger 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Peña ss
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Alvarez dh
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.293
|Bregman 3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Tucker rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.290
|a-Meyers ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.232
|Singleton 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|McCormick lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.287
|Dubón cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Maldonado c
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|3
|.188
|Totals
|45
|14
|20
|14
|3
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.272
|Seager ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.343
|J.Smith ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Martinez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Garver dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|b-Hedges ph-p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Jankowski lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Heim c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Huff c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|4
|5
|Houston
|333
|000
|500
|14
|20
|0
|Texas
|000
|010
|000
|1
|8
|0
a-flied out for Tucker in the 7th. b-singled for Garver in the 8th.
LOB – Houston 8, Texas 9. 2B – McCormick (16), Dubón (24), Taveras (29). HR – Altuve 2 (14), off Eovaldi; Maldonado 2 (13), off Dunning; Altuve (15), off Dunning; Alvarez (24), off Kennedy. RBIs – Altuve 3 (39), J.Abreu 3 (67), McCormick (62), Maldonado 4 (32), Dubón (40), Alvarez 2 (79), Semien (82).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (McCormick, Dubón); Texas 4 (Lowe, Huff, Seager, J.Smith). RISP – Houston 4 for 9; Texas 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Taveras. GIDP – Bregman, J.Abreu, Grossman, Jankowski.
DP – Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, J.Abreu; Kessinger, Peña, Singleton); Texas 2 (J.Smith, Semien, Lowe; J.Smith, Semien, Lowe).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 11-9
|7
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|98
|3.30
|Kuhnel
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|7.20
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, L, 11-4
|1⅓
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|35
|2.95
|Dunning
|5⅓
|11
|9
|9
|2
|4
|97
|3.88
|Kennedy
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|7.15
|Hedges
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Kennedy 1-1. HBP – Kennedy (Bregman). PB – Maldonado (10).
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 2:31. A – 33,678 (40,000).
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 6 (11)
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rafaela ss
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.429
|Devers 3b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Turner dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.285
|Casas 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.268
|Duvall rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|Yoshida lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Abreu cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|a-Refsnyder ph-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Wong c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|d-McGuire ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Valdez 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.248
|b-Urías ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|1-Story pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Totals
|43
|6
|11
|6
|3
|14
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|.322
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.233
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Arozarena lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|J.Lowe rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.282
|Siri cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Bruján ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.183
|Aranda dh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|.216
|Pinto c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.306
|c-Raley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bethancourt c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|36
|8
|6
|8
|9
|12
|Boston
|002
|001
|200
|01
|6
|11
|2
|Tampa Bay
|030
|200
|000
|03
|8
|6
|2
No outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Abreu in the 6th. b-grounded out for Valdez in the 8th. c-struck out for Pinto in the 8th. d-grounded out for Wong in the 11th.
1-ran for Urías in the 11th.
E – Rafaela (1), Valdez (7), Bruján (2), B.Lowe (8). LOB – Boston 10, Tampa Bay 11. 2B – Devers (32), Siri (12). 3B – Aranda (1). HR – Valdez (5), off Eflin; Pinto (3), off Crawford; B.Lowe (18), off Jansen. RBIs – Valdez 2 (15), Turner 2 (91), Casas (60), Urías (12), Aranda (5), Pinto 2 (9), B.Lowe 4 (61), Paredes (86). SB – Bruján (3). CS – Rafaela (1), Story (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 4 (Refsnyder 3, Duvall); Tampa Bay 4 (Arozarena 3, Aranda). RISP – Boston 4 for 13; Tampa Bay 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Bruján, B.Lowe. LIDP – B.Lowe.
DP – Boston 2 (Yoshida, Urías, Yoshida; Duvall, Wong, Duvall).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford
|3⅔
|3
|5
|5
|4
|5
|96
|4.36
|Jacques
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|5.11
|Winckowski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|2.92
|Bernardino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.44
|Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.17
|Schreiber
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|3.53
|Jansen, L, 3-6, BS, 29-33
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|13
|3.43
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|89
|3.47
|Poche, H, 17
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.36
|Kelly, H, 10
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.38
|Armstrong, BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|28
|0.84
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.65
|Fairbanks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.48
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|7.71
|E.Ramírez, W, 1-0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.56
Inherited runners-scored – Jacques 3-2, Martin 1-0, Poche 2-0, Kelly 3-0. IBB – off Schreiber (Aranda). HBP – Eflin (Wong), Jacques 2 (B.Lowe,Paredes). WP – E.Ramírez.
Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jacob Metz; Second, David Rackley; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T – 3:57. A – 9,119 (25,025).
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|Tovar ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Jones lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Montero 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Goodman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Bouchard rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Doyle cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|2
|2
|6
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Rivera 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.264
|a-Perdomo ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Pham rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Longoria dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Carroll cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|b-Thomas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|3
|4
|Colorado
|101
|100
|000
|3
|7
|0
|Arizona
|100
|100
|000
|2
|6
|1
a-popped out for Rivera in the 7th. b-popped out for Ahmed in the 9th.
E – Moreno (2). LOB – Colorado 7, Arizona 6. 2B – Jones (18), Gurriel Jr. (31), Marte (23). 3B – Doyle (3), Marte (8). RBIs – Jones (44), Blackmon (36), Rivera (25), Carroll (68). SB – Tovar (10), Jones (12). SF – Blackmon, Carroll.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (Rodgers 2, Goodman 2); Arizona 3 (Ahmed 2, Pham). RISP – Colorado 2 for 4; Arizona 1 for 6.
GIDP – Pham.
DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Montero).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 6-14
|6
|6
|2
|2
|3
|2
|90
|5.09
|Koch, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.23
|Bird, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.16
|Kinley, S, 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6.75
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pfaadt, L, 1-8
|3⅔
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|70
|6.27
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.65
|Frías
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|5.12
|Saalfrank
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|0.00
|Thompson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
HBP – Pfaadt (Montero).
Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 2:38. A – 12,994 (48,359).
San Diego 8, Philadelphia 0
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.192
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Rojas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Harper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Castro 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|a-Wilson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Marsh cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Cave lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Sosa ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Stubbs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Totals
|26
|0
|3
|0
|7
|5
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Tatis Jr. rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.265
|J.Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Azocar lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Machado dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Campusano c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.309
|Carpenter 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.174
|Batten 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Totals
|31
|8
|10
|7
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|1
|San Diego
|000
|304
|01x
|8
|10
|0
a-walked for Stott in the 9th.
E – Stott (5). LOB – Philadelphia 6, San Diego 4. 2B – Grisham (27), Bogaerts (24). HR – Tatis Jr. (23), off Lorenzen. RBIs – Tatis Jr. (71), Campusano 3 (18), Bogaerts (48), Batten (6), Carpenter (30). SF – Carpenter.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 0; San Diego 2 (Kim 2). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 2; San Diego 2 for 7.
GIDP – Castellanos, Bohm, Campusano, J.Soto.
DP – Philadelphia 2 (Sosa, Stott, Harper; Bohm, Sosa, Harper); San Diego 4 (Bogaerts, Kim, Carpenter; Bogaerts, Kim, Carpenter; Bogaerts, Carpenter; Batten, Kim, Carpenter).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lorenzen, L, 3-2
|6
|8
|7
|6
|3
|1
|94
|4.97
|Covey
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|28
|4.65
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Avila, W, 1-2
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|91
|2.19
|Cosgrove
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.54
|Kerr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored – Cosgrove 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Tom Hanahan; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T – 2:14. A – 42,970 (40,222).
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4 (10)
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rutschman c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.275
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|1-Mullins pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Hays lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.281
|Henderson 3b-ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Westburg 2b-3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Hicks rf-cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|b-Frazier ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|c-O'Hearn ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Totals
|40
|5
|13
|4
|3
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schanuel 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Drury 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Rengifo rf-ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Moustakas dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|O'Hoppe c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.221
|Moniak cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Grichuk lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Paris ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|a-Thaiss ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Cabbage rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|42
|4
|12
|4
|4
|10
|Baltimore
|002
|000
|002
|1
|5
|13
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|211
|0
|4
|12
|1
a-struck out for Paris in the 7th. b-doubled for McKenna in the 9th. c-singled for Mateo in the 9th.
1-ran for Santander in the 8th.
E – Grichuk (2). LOB – Baltimore 9, Los Angeles 13. 2B – Westburg (14), Henderson (24), Santander (34), Frazier (19), O'Hoppe (4), Drury (23), Rengifo (15). 3B – Escobar (3). RBIs – Rutschman (67), O'Hearn (50), Mountcastle (67), Westburg (20), Drury (67), Moustakas (28), Cabbage (7), Moniak (43). SB – Mateo (27).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 5 (Hays, McKenna, Mountcastle, Westburg 2); Los Angeles 6 (Moustakas 2, Schanuel, Grichuk 3). RISP – Baltimore 5 for 15; Los Angeles 4 for 14.
Runners moved up – Henderson, Escobar. GIDP – Mountcastle.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Grichuk, Drury, Grichuk; Drury, Schanuel).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|4⅔
|4
|0
|0
|3
|5
|92
|4.07
|Pérez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.47
|López, H, 1
|⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|15
|10.80
|Coulombe, BS, 2-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.45
|Webb
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|3.98
|Hall, BS, 0-1
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|3.86
|Krehbiel, W, 1-0
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.25
|Fujinami, S, 2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.71
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers
|6⅔
|9
|2
|2
|1
|5
|98
|4.89
|Herget
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5.30
|Loup
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|5.61
|Estévez, BS, 29-32
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|3.54
|Soriano, L, 0-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.24
Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 3-0, Coulombe 1-1, Krehbiel 2-0, Herget 1-0. IBB – off Herget (Rutschman). PB – O'Hoppe (2).
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 3:16. A – 22,496 (45,517).
