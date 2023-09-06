Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .251 c-Slater ph-rf-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Yastrzemski rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .232 d-Schmitt ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Flores dh 4 2 2 1 1 1 .288 Pederson lf 4 1 3 1 1 0 .246 Sabol c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .244 e-Bailey ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248 g-DeJong ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118 Davis 3b-1b 5 3 3 2 0 0 .249 Crawford ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .200 Meckler cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .232 f-Haniger ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Estrada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Totals 39 8 12 8 3 8

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tauchman dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258 a-Wisdom ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .199 b-Morel ph-dh 3 1 1 3 0 0 .248 Hoerner 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .279 Happ lf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .245 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .319 Swanson ss 4 3 2 1 1 1 .246 Suzuki rf 5 2 4 3 0 0 .273 Candelario 1b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .255 Gomes c 4 1 3 2 0 0 .275 Madrigal 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .269 Totals 39 11 15 11 4 8

San Francisco 111 003 011 8 12 2 Chicago 004 000 61x 11 15 2

a-popped out for Tauchman in the 2nd. b-popped out for Wisdom in the 3rd. c-struck out for Wade Jr. in the 7th. d-lined out for Yastrzemski in the 7th. e-struck out for Sabol in the 7th. f-grounded out for Meckler in the 8th. g-struck out for Bailey in the 9th.

E – Schmitt (7), Slater (2), Bellinger (3), Swanson (8). LOB – San Francisco 7, Chicago 8. 2B – Pederson 2 (12), Flores (22), Davis (19), Gomes (17), Suzuki (26), Candelario (8). HR – Wade Jr. (14), off Hendricks; Yastrzemski (13), off Hendricks; Davis (16), off Wesneski; Flores (21), off Merryweather; Suzuki (16), off Ty.Rogers; Morel (20), off Jackson. RBIs – Wade Jr. (37), Meckler (4), Yastrzemski (35), Pederson (45), Davis 2 (62), Crawford (34), Flores (51), Swanson (70), Candelario (15), Gomes 2 (49), Suzuki 3 (55), Madrigal (26), Morel 3 (63).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Estrada, Bailey, Sabol, Schmitt, Slater); Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Swanson, Morel, Gomes). RISP – San Francisco 4 for 12; Chicago 6 for 13.

Runners moved up – Crawford, Meckler, Haniger, Candelario. GIDP – Davis, Candelario.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Davis); Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Swanson, Candelario).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker 1⅔ 2 0 0 2 2 40 2.09 Alexander ⅔ 2 2 2 0 1 15 4.81 Junis, BS, 1-3 2⅔ 4 2 2 1 2 44 3.97 Ty.Rogers, BS, 2-9 1⅓ 2 2 2 1 0 28 3.15 Jackson, L, 1-2 ⅔ 3 4 4 0 2 19 3.38 Ta.Rogers 1 2 1 0 0 1 16 2.66

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks 5⅓ 7 5 4 0 5 83 3.73 Wesneski ⅔ 1 1 1 1 0 14 4.83 Smyly, W, 10-9 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 5.18 Leiter Jr. ⅓ 2 1 1 0 0 13 3.22 Cuas, H, 3 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.61 Merryweather 1 1 1 1 1 1 25 3.34

Inherited runners-scored – Alexander 2-0, Junis 2-2, Wesneski 1-1, Cuas 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 3:11. A – 28,684 (41,363).