Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

San Francisco 7, St. Louis 3
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.315
|Gorman dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Burleson rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|O'Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Donovan 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.462
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|6
|6
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.571
|Estrada ss-2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Conforto dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.276
|Haniger lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Wade Jr. rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.237
|Flores 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Crawford ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Sabol c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|6
|5
|11
|St. Louis
|101
|000
|001
|3
|8
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|210
|22x
|7
|13
|1
E – Nootbaar (1), Sabol (5). LOB – St. Louis 8, San Francisco 12. 2B – DeJong 2 (2), Goldschmidt (8), Slater (1), Estrada (5). 3B – Wade Jr. (1). HR – Goldschmidt 2 (4), off DeSclafani; Wade Jr. (3), off Matz; Flores (4), off Thompson. RBIs – Goldschmidt 2 (13), DeJong (2), Wade Jr. 2 (6), Slater (1), Flores 2 (9), Conforto (10). SB – Slater (1), Sabol (2), Estrada (7). CS – Contreras (1).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (Nootbaar 2, Arenado); San Francisco 8 (Flores, Villar, Davis 2, Haniger 2, Conforto 2). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 8; San Francisco 3 for 14.
LIDP – Nootbaar. GIDP – Goldschmidt, Contreras.
DP – San Francisco 3 (Flores; Crawford, Estrada, Flores; Estrada, Crawford, Flores).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz
|4⅔
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|90
|6.23
|Hicks, L, 0-2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|34
|6.97
|Thompson
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|33
|3.27
|Stratton
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|29
|4.15
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|DeSclafani, W, 2-1
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|96
|2.70
|Beck, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|5.68
|Ty.Rogers, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.63
|Hjelle
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|20
|7.30
|Doval, S, 3-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|2.61
Inherited runners-scored – Thompson 1-0, Stratton 1-0, Doval 2-0. WP – Hicks.
Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 2:51. A – 21,748 (41,915)
L.A. Angels 11, Oakland 3
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Diaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Rooker lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.315
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.375
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Langeliers dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|K.Smith ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Capel rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|2
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.221
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.311
|Phillips cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.261
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Renfroe rf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Drury 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3
|.238
|Urshela 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Thaiss c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.217
|Neto ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.214
|Totals
|37
|11
|12
|10
|5
|10
|Oakland
|101
|010
|000
|3
|6
|3
|Los Angeles
|051
|021
|02x
|11
|12
|1
E – K.Smith (1), Díaz (1), Rooker (2), Thaiss (3). LOB – Oakland 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Capel (4), Drury (4), Thaiss 2 (2), Neto (4). HR – K.Smith (2), off Sandoval; Renfroe (7), off Medina; Drury (4), off Medina; Ohtani (6), off C.Smith. RBIs – Rooker (15), K.Smith (6), Ruiz (10), Drury 3 (14), Thaiss 2 (4), Neto (4), Ohtani 3 (16), Renfroe (19). SB – Ruiz 3 (9).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 5 (Díaz, Rooker 3, Ruiz); Los Angeles 6 (Drury, Rendon 2, Renfroe, Neto, Ward). RISP – Oakland 1 for 7; Los Angeles 3 for 13.
Runners moved up – Ohtani, Renfroe.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Medina, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|8
|8
|7
|3
|6
|93
|12.60
|Fujinami
|2⅔
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|34
|12.71
|C.Smith
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|19
|5.40
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, W, 2-1
|7⅔
|6
|3
|2
|0
|5
|105
|3.16
|Silseth
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|0.00
HBP – Sandoval (Ruiz).
Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 2:30. A – 24,524 (45,517)
Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 0
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.218
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.172
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Burger 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|Sosa 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.122
|González rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.129
|b-Haseley ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|1
|17
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|a-Biggio ph-rf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.119
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.340
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|Lukes rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Varsho cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Merrifield lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.313
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|Espinal 2b-3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|Totals
|33
|8
|11
|8
|4
|9
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
|Toronto
|003
|100
|31x
|8
|11
|0
a-struck out for Springer in the 4th. b-struck out for González in the 8th.
LOB – Chicago 4, Toronto 8. 2B – Guerrero Jr. 2 (5). HR – Bichette (5), off Lambert. RBIs – Bichette 3 (15), Guerrero Jr. 2 (15), Espinal (5), Merrifield 2 (10). SB – Espinal (1), Merrifield (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (González, Jiménez); Toronto 4 (Chapman, Jansen, Biggio 2). RISP – Chicago 0 for 4; Toronto 5 for 10.
GIDP – Kirk, Guerrero Jr..
DP – Chicago 2 (Sosa, Andrus, Vaughn; Burger, Sosa, Vaughn).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech, L, 0-3
|5⅔
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|90
|7.01
|Lambert
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|37
|4.97
|Middleton
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.00
|Santos
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.08
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, W, 4-0
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|89
|3.00
|Swanson
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|1.54
|García
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.55
|Richards
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.89
Inherited runners-scored – Middleton 2-0, Swanson 1-0. HBP – Kopech 2 (Springer,Chapman), Lambert (Varsho). WP – Kikuchi. PB – Zavala (2).
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, David Rackley; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T – 2:32. A – 35,069 (49,282).
N.Y. Yankees 12, Minnesota 6
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Volpe ss
|3
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|.228
|Judge dh
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.267
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.292
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Torres 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Calhoun rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|F.Cordero rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Kiner-Falefa cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Higashioka c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Cabrera lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Totals
|39
|12
|14
|12
|4
|11
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Larnach lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Miranda dh
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.240
|Gallo 1b-cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.262
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Gordon cf-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|Vázquez c-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|Castro 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.161
|Totals
|31
|6
|5
|6
|3
|11
|New York
|050
|600
|010
|12
|14
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|202
|100
|6
|5
|2
E – Gordon (1), Maeda (1). LOB – New York 5, Minnesota 2. 2B – Judge 2 (5), Torres (3), Volpe (2), Rizzo (5). 3B – Gordon (1). HR – Torres (3), off Headrick; Miranda 2 (2), off Germán; Gallo (7), off Germán. RBIs – Calhoun (2), Volpe 3 (7), Judge 3 (14), Rizzo 2 (13), Torres 2 (9), LeMahieu (10), Miranda 3 (11), Gallo 2 (14), Kepler (5). CS – Judge (1). SF – LeMahieu.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Rizzo, LeMahieu); Minnesota 0. RISP – New York 6 for 11; Minnesota 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Rizzo. GIDP – Correa.
DP – New York 1 (Volpe, Torres, Rizzo).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán, W, 2-2
|6⅔
|5
|6
|6
|2
|8
|84
|5.54
|Hamilton
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|1.84
|Holmes
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.72
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda, L, 0-4
|3⅔
|11
|10
|10
|2
|2
|72
|9.00
|Headrick
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|8
|83
|3.24
|Pagán
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|7.00
Inherited runners-scored – Hamilton 1-1, Headrick 1-1. HBP – Germán (Miranda).
Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.
T – 2:27. A – 20,511 (38,544).
Cleveland 4, Colorado 1
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Bryant rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.312
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Doyle cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Serven c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|0
|12
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.258
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.271
|Naylor dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.197
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Arias 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Giménez 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.197
|Straw cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Brennan cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Totals
|32
|4
|10
|4
|4
|7
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000
|1
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|200
|100
|01x
|4
|10
|0
E – Serven (2). LOB – Colorado 6, Cleveland 9. 2B – Tovar (5), Profar (3), Ramírez (9), Giménez (6), Gonzalez (2). HR – Naylor (3), off Márquez. RBIs – Bryant (8), Naylor 2 (11), Gonzalez (4), Brennan (9). SB – Rosario (5), Kwan (7). CS – Giménez (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 1 (Blackmon); Cleveland 6 (Bell 3, Gallagher, Kwan, Naylor). RISP – Colorado 1 for 3; Cleveland 1 for 10.
Runners moved up – Brennan. GIDP – Cron, Rosario.
DP – Colorado 1 (Trejo, Cron); Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Rosario, Bell).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, L, 2-2
|3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|58
|4.95
|Bird
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.71
|Bard
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.00
|Hand
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|20
|2.79
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.86
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bibee, W, 1-0
|5
|6
|1
|1
|0
|8
|91
|1.59
|Morgan, H, 2
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|0.00
|Stephan, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.59
|Clase, S, 8-9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored – Bird 1-0, Hand 2-0, Johnson 1-0, Morgan 1-0. IBB – off Hand (Ramírez). HBP – Bibee (Blackmon), Hand (Giménez).
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 2:32. A – 9,841 (34,788).
Baltimore 6, Boston 2
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Turner dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Yoshida lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Hernández ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Casas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.139
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Valdez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|b-Arroyo ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Wong c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.180
|c-McGuire ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|2
|10
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Rutschman c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.278
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.205
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Henderson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.194
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Urías 3b
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Vavra lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|a-McKenna ph-lf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|30
|6
|11
|6
|4
|4
|Boston
|010
|001
|000
|2
|7
|1
|Baltimore
|100
|301
|01x
|6
|11
|0
a-singled for Vavra in the 6th. b-struck out for Valdez in the 7th. c-lined out for Wong in the 7th.
E – Valdez (3). LOB – Boston 7, Baltimore 9. 2B – Verdugo (5), McKenna (2). HR – Yoshida (4), off Wells. RBIs – Yoshida (16), Turner (9), Santander 2 (9), Urías (10), Mullins (20), Rutschman (16), McKenna (3). SB – Mullins (10). SF – Santander 2, Rutschman. S – Vavra, Mullins.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (McGuire 2); Baltimore 4 (Henderson, Mountcastle, Santander 2). RISP – Boston 1 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Devers, Rutschman. GIDP – Valdez, Rutschman.
DP – Boston 1 (Casas, Hernández); Baltimore 1 (Henderson, O'Hearn).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houck, L, 3-1
|5⅔
|7
|4
|3
|2
|2
|86
|4.50
|Bleier
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|6.75
|Bernardino
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Schreiber
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|3.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells, W, 1-1
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|102
|2.79
|Coulombe, H, 5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.93
|Cano, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
|Bautista
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|1.54
Inherited runners-scored – Coulombe 1-0, Cano 2-0. HBP – Cano (Turner).
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 2:37. A – 12,044 (45,971).
Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|a-Haase ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Báez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|1-Schoop pr-2b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Maton 3b-ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.141
|b-Nevin ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.053
|Carpenter dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Baddoo lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Vierling rf-3b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|0
|11
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.229
|Winker dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.212
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Anderson rf-3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.276
|Caratini c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.321
|Turang 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Brosseau 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Perkins rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Wiemer cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|3
|10
|Detroit
|000
|200
|000
|2
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|302
|000
|01x
|6
|8
|1
a-flied out for McKinstry in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Maton in the 8th.
1-ran for Báez in the 1st.
E – Rogers (1), Anderson (1). LOB – Detroit 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B – Vierling (4), Baddoo 2 (3), Schoop (1), Tellez (2), Wiemer (5). HR – Caratini (1), off Lorenzen; Wiemer (2), off Holton. RBIs – Baddoo (1), Rogers (6), Tellez (19), Anderson 2 (20), Caratini 2 (3), Wiemer (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Carpenter, Haase, Schoop); Milwaukee 2 (Tellez 2). RISP – Detroit 3 for 12; Milwaukee 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Carpenter, Rogers.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lorenzen, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|7
|5
|5
|2
|5
|100
|7.07
|Vest
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|0.00
|Holton
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|33
|1.23
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta, W, 3-2
|6⅔
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|98
|3.14
|Wilson, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.12
|Milner, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.38
|Strzelecki, H, 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.77
|Williams
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Milner 1-0, Strzelecki 1-0. HBP – Peralta (Báez), Lorenzen (Yelich).
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T – 2:27. A – 25,847 (41,700).
Cincinnati 5, Texas 3
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Jankowski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|García rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Jung 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|a-Duran ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Heim c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|2-Thompson pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|León c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.184
|J.Smith ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|4
|8
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gibaut p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|India 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.281
|Friedl cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Steer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Stephenson dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|1-Fairchild pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Fraley lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Ramos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.364
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Senzel 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Casali c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|5
|3
|6
|Texas
|000
|020
|001
|3
|5
|2
|Cincinnati
|020
|010
|002
|5
|7
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Jung in the 3rd.
1-ran for Stephenson in the 8th. 2-ran for Heim in the 9th.
E – Duran (3), J.Smith (3). LOB – Texas 8, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Lowe (9), Heim (4), Stephenson (5). 3B – Ramos (1). HR – Senzel (1), off Hernández. RBIs – Lowe (17), García (29), Miller (5), Ramos (3), Newman (8), Friedl (11), Senzel 2 (7). SB – Senzel (2), Fairchild (2). CS – Newman (1), Duran (2). SF – García, Miller, Friedl. S – Casali.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Taveras, Duran 2, J.Smith 2); Cincinnati 3 (Friedl, Newman, Ramos). RISP – Texas 2 for 9; Cincinnati 2 for 9.
GIDP – India.
DP – Texas 1 (Semien, J.Smith, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6⅔
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|95
|3.91
|Sborz
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|34
|1.08
|Hernández, L, 0-1
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3.60
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft
|6⅔
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|101
|2.10
|Young, H, 3
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.79
|Gibaut, H, 3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.86
|Sims, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Sims 2-1. HBP – Ashcraft (Jung), Gray (Casali), Gibaut (Duran), Sims (J.Smith). PB – Heim (2).
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 2:34. A – 10,256 (43,891).
Arizona 2, Kansas City 0
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Melendez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.184
|Olivares lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|b-Duffy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.359
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|c-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Fermin c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Lopez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.132
|Totals
|33
|0
|5
|0
|1
|13
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Rivera 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.750
|a-Rojas ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Longoria dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.239
|Carroll rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.311
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Thomas cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.183
|Herrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|27
|2
|6
|2
|2
|9
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
|Arizona
|000
|110
|00x
|2
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Rivera in the 8th. b-flied out for Massey in the 9th. c-lined out for Isbel in the 9th.
E – Ahmed (2). LOB – Kansas City 7, Arizona 6. RBIs – Longoria (5), Rivera (2). CS – Carroll (1). S – Herrera.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Fermin, Massey); Arizona 1 (Ahmed). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 5; Arizona 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Walker. GIDP – Walker.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Massey, Pasquantino).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough, L, 0-3
|4⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|77
|6.35
|Garrett
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|20
|2.79
|Staumont
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.50
|Taylor
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.60
|Cuas
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.56
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 4-1
|6⅓
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|97
|2.15
|McGough, H, 5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.63
|Castro, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.53
|Chafin, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.61
Inherited runners-scored – McGough 1-0. HBP – Yarbrough (Marte), Staumont (Carroll).
Umpires – Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.
T – 2:31. A – 14,343 (48,359).
Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dubón 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.330
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.229
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Julks lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Hensley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.135
|Diaz c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|4
|5
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Arozarena lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.341
|B.Lowe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.354
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Walls 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Totals
|27
|0
|2
|0
|2
|9
|Houston
|100
|000
|000
|1
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|1
E – Franco (2). LOB – Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2. RBIs – Bregman (12). CS – Margot (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Bregman, Tucker); Tampa Bay 0. RISP – Houston 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 0 for 0.
GIDP – Dubón, J.Abreu, Tucker, Díaz.
DP – Houston 1 (Peña, J.Abreu); Tampa Bay 3 (Franco, B.Lowe, Díaz; Franco, B.Lowe, Díaz; B.Lowe, Franco, Díaz).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brown, W, 3-0
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|95
|2.37
|Neris, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.38
|Pressly, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.35
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Faucher, L, 0-1
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|43
|5.68
|Fleming
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|3.26
|Burdi
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Fleming 1-0. WP – Faucher(2).
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Brock Ballou.
T – 2:07. A – 14,168 (25,025).
Pittsburgh 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Heyward cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.159
|Outman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Vargas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Busch 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Taylor ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|Peralta dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|2
|10
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.229
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|a-Maggi ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Suwinski cf-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.278
|Joe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|1-Marcano pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Castro ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Bae 2b-cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Delay c
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.368
|Totals
|33
|8
|12
|8
|5
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010
|1
|4
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|021
|50x
|8
|12
|0
a-struck out for McCutchen in the 8th.
1-ran for Joe in the 7th.
LOB – Los Angeles 5, Pittsburgh 8. 2B – Castro (4), Delay (4). HR – Freeman (4), off Moreta. RBIs – Freeman (9), Reynolds (19), McCutchen (13), Delay 3 (7), Castro 2 (10), Bae (9). SB – Suwinski (3), Santana (2), Vargas (1), Bae 3 (10), Castro (1). CS – Vargas (0). S – Delay.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Peralta, Outman); Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski, Hayes, Castro 2). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 4; Pittsburgh 8 for 16.
Runners moved up – Heyward. GIDP – Reynolds, Hayes.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Vargas, Taylor, Freeman; Taylor, Vargas, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin
|3⅓
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|65
|0.00
|Bickford, L, 0-1
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|4.50
|Bruihl
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|1.80
|Almonte
|1⅓
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|24
|9.28
|Vesia
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|9.39
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Contreras, W, 3-1
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|87
|3.58
|Stephenson, H, 5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Moreta
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|36
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored – Bickford 2-0, Bruihl 2-0, Almonte 2-0, Vesia 2-2. HBP – Almonte (Reynolds).
Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.
T – 2:48. A – 12,152 (38,753).
Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.233
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Kelenic lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.325
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Pollock dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.128
|Wong 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.153
|a-Caballero ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.271
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|2
|14
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Stott 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.343
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.207
|Castellanos dh
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.333
|Marsh cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.351
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Bohm 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Cave rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|Sosa 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|1
|8
|Seattle
|050
|000
|000
|5
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|201
|010
|02x
|6
|12
|0
a-struck out for Wong in the 9th.
LOB – Seattle 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Wong (1), Crawford (7). HR – Crawford (1), off Walker; Rodríguez (5), off Walker; Castellanos (3), off Gilbert. RBIs – Crawford 4 (8), Rodríguez (13), Castellanos 3 (16), Schwarber (11), Realmuto (8), Bohm (20). SB – Sosa (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 2 (Rodríguez 2); Philadelphia 4 (Stott 2, Marsh 2). RISP – Seattle 1 for 4; Philadelphia 4 for 12.
Runners moved up – Turner 2, Castellanos.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|5⅔
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|86
|4.23
|Gott, H, 5
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.08
|Speier, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Topa, L, 0-2, BS, 0-1
|⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|2.00
|Murfee
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.74
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|4⅔
|5
|5
|5
|2
|6
|68
|4.97
|Ortiz
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|1.29
|Domínguez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|7.45
|Kimbrel, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.50
|Alvarado, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0.79
Inherited runners-scored – Murfee 2-0. WP – Gilbert.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 2:34. A – 32,641 (42,901)
Atlanta 6, Miami 4
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Cooper 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.421
|García lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.169
|Sánchez rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.182
|Berti 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.237
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.122
|a-Segura ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Hampson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|4
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.363
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.258
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|1-Solak pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Tromp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.206
|Albies 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Grissom ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.293
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.085
|Hilliard cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.302
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|5
|5
|8
|Miami
|011
|101
|000
|4
|5
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|002
|04x
|6
|9
|0
a-flied out for Stallings in the 9th.
1-ran for Murphy in the 8th.
E – Floro (1). LOB – Miami 5, Atlanta 8. 2B – Berti (4), Riley (4). 3B – Rosario (1). HR – Sánchez (1), off Elder; Chisholm Jr. (5), off Elder; García (3), off Elder; Acuña Jr. (4), off Alcantara; Olson (7), off Floro. RBIs – Sánchez (1), Chisholm Jr. (10), García (7), Berti (8), Acuña Jr. (12), Grissom 2 (6), Olson (21), Rosario (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Stallings 3); Atlanta 2 (Olson 2). RISP – Miami 0 for 4; Atlanta 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Arraez.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara
|5
|4
|2
|2
|3
|6
|88
|5.04
|Brazoban, H, 3
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.00
|Floro, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|19
|2.53
|Nardi
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|3.97
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Elder
|5⅓
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|96
|2.17
|Tonkin, W, 2-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|2.51
|Minter, S, 5-7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.25
Inherited runners-scored – Brazoban 3-1, Nardi 2-0, Tonkin 3-1. IBB – off Floro (Albies), off Nardi (Acuña Jr.). WP – Elder.
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 2:28. A – 30,282 (41,149)
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 1
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Call lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.224
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Candelario 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.245
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Do.Smith 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Thomas rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Robles cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.279
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|7
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.337
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.228
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Escobar 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|a-Baty ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Nido c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.116
|b-Vogelbach ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|1-Álvarez pr-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|4
|15
|Washington
|020
|000
|110
|4
|8
|1
|New York
|001
|000
|000
|1
|4
|3
a-walked for Escobar in the 7th. b-walked for Nido in the 7th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 7th.
E – Abrams (6), Escobar (1), Alonso (1), Ottavino (1). LOB – Washington 11, New York 8. 2B – Do.Smith (1). 3B – Escobar (1). HR – Candelario (4), off Brigham. RBIs – Thomas (9), Abrams (9), Candelario (12), Call (10), Marte (7). SB – Robles 2 (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 7 (García 3, Candelario 2, Call 2); New York 3 (Lindor 3). RISP – Washington 3 for 13; New York 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Abrams, Nimmo. GIDP – Ruiz.
DP – New York 2 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso; McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore, W, 3-1
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|10
|101
|3.00
|Edwards Jr., H, 4
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|0.93
|Harvey, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|2.61
|Finnegan, S, 5-6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|7.56
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senga, L, 3-1
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|4
|7
|94
|4.15
|Brigham
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|42
|1.59
|Raley
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.48
|Ottavino
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|27
|2.70
|Robertson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.87
Inherited runners-scored – Harvey 2-0, Raley 1-0. WP – Senga.
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brennan Miller.
T – 2:53. A – 20,191 (42,136)
San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 3
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.222
|Soto lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.178
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.221
|Kim 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Nola c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|a-Grisham ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.195
|Azocar cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Sullivan c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|2
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.340
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|Hosmer dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|b-Madrigal ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Velázquez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|2
|8
|San Diego
|000
|200
|201
|5
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|210
|000
|3
|8
|0
a-walked for Nola in the 7th. b-struck out for Hosmer in the 9th.
LOB – San Diego 6, Chicago 7. 2B – Machado (4), Velázquez (2), Gomes (1). 3B – Cronenworth (2). HR – Mancini (3), off Wacha. RBIs – Cronenworth 2 (13), Tatis Jr. 3 (4), Mancini 2 (14), Hoerner (15). SB – Azocar (5), Kim 2 (3), Hoerner (10). S – Azocar.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Machado, Nola 2, Cronenworth, Tatis Jr.); Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Swanson, Hoerner 2). RISP – San Diego 3 for 10; Chicago 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Bogaerts, Soto, Sullivan, Gomes, Velázquez.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha
|5⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|99
|6.75
|Martinez, W, 2-1
|3⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|50
|3.58
|Hader, S, 9-9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.75
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|5⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|89
|3.21
|Alzolay, H, 5
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|2.92
|Hughes, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|3.18
|Rucker
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.53
|Boxberger
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.00
|Merryweather
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|8.38
Inherited runners-scored – Hughes 1-1, Rucker 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 2:47. A – 28,955 (41,363)
