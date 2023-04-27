Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

San Francisco 7, St. Louis 3
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar cf400011.222
Goldschmidt 1b524200.315
Gorman dh301011.295
Arenado 3b400002.260
Contreras c301010.275
Burleson rf210010.232
O'Neill lf300011.253
Donovan 2b300010.253
DeJong ss402101.462
Totals3138366
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf402111.571
Estrada ss-2b513001.326
Conforto dh512101.215
Davis 3b400014.276
Haniger lf421010.167
Wade Jr. rf412210.237
Flores 1b511201.278
Villar 2b400002.143
Crawford ss000000.154
Sabol c312011.250
Totals387136511
St. Louis101000001381
San Francisco00021022x7131

E – Nootbaar (1), Sabol (5). LOB – St. Louis 8, San Francisco 12. 2B – DeJong 2 (2), Goldschmidt (8), Slater (1), Estrada (5). 3B – Wade Jr. (1). HR – Goldschmidt 2 (4), off DeSclafani; Wade Jr. (3), off Matz; Flores (4), off Thompson. RBIs – Goldschmidt 2 (13), DeJong (2), Wade Jr. 2 (6), Slater (1), Flores 2 (9), Conforto (10). SB – Slater (1), Sabol (2), Estrada (7). CS – Contreras (1).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (Nootbaar 2, Arenado); San Francisco 8 (Flores, Villar, Davis 2, Haniger 2, Conforto 2). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 8; San Francisco 3 for 14.

LIDP – Nootbaar. GIDP – Goldschmidt, Contreras.

DP – San Francisco 3 (Flores; Crawford, Estrada, Flores; Estrada, Crawford, Flores).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Matz4⅔62233906.23
Hicks, L, 0-2121004346.97
Thompson1⅔22222333.27
Stratton1⅓32202294.15
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
DeSclafani, W, 2-16⅔62216962.70
Beck, H, 11⅔00010175.68
Ty.Rogers, H, 31⅔10010160.63
Hjelle11120207.30
Doval, S, 3-30001062.61

Inherited runners-scored – Thompson 1-0, Stratton 1-0, Doval 2-0. WP – Hicks.

Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 2:51. A – 21,748 (41,915)

L.A. Angels 11, Oakland 3
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz cf312100.270
Diaz 2b400002.238
Rooker lf300110.315
Aguilar 1b400002.246
Pérez c300010.375
Díaz 3b400001.148
Langeliers dh400001.211
K.Smith ss422101.216
Capel rf402000.309
Totals3336327
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward lf310020.221
Trout cf410012.311
Phillips cf000000.000
Ohtani dh512301.261
Rendon 3b512000.241
Renfroe rf432110.280
Drury 2b522303.238
Urshela 1b401002.289
Thaiss c312210.217
Neto ss411102.214
Totals37111210510
Oakland101010000363
Los Angeles05102102x11121

E – K.Smith (1), Díaz (1), Rooker (2), Thaiss (3). LOB – Oakland 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Capel (4), Drury (4), Thaiss 2 (2), Neto (4). HR – K.Smith (2), off Sandoval; Renfroe (7), off Medina; Drury (4), off Medina; Ohtani (6), off C.Smith. RBIs – Rooker (15), K.Smith (6), Ruiz (10), Drury 3 (14), Thaiss 2 (4), Neto (4), Ohtani 3 (16), Renfroe (19). SB – Ruiz 3 (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 5 (Díaz, Rooker 3, Ruiz); Los Angeles 6 (Drury, Rendon 2, Renfroe, Neto, Ward). RISP – Oakland 1 for 7; Los Angeles 3 for 13.

Runners moved up – Ohtani, Renfroe.

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Medina, L, 0-15⅔887369312.60
Fujinami2⅔210133412.71
C.Smith1⅔22211195.40
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval, W, 2-17⅔632051053.16
Silseth2⅔00022390.00

HBP – Sandoval (Ruiz).

Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 2:30. A – 24,524 (45,517)

Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 0
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss400002.195
Vaughn 1b401002.236
Robert Jr. cf401003.218
Jiménez dh400003.172
Benintendi lf301001.295
Burger 3b300001.213
Zavala c200012.207
Sosa 2b300001.122
González rf201001.129
b-Haseley ph-rf100001.000
Totals30040117
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf110000.216
a-Biggio ph-rf-2b300002.119
Bichette ss423311.340
Guerrero Jr. 1b512200.333
Chapman 3b211010.364
Lukes rf100001.000
Varsho cf210011.198
Kirk dh300011.226
Merrifield lf402200.313
Jansen c400003.188
Espinal 2b-3b423100.179
Totals33811849
Chicago000000000040
Toronto00310031x8110

a-struck out for Springer in the 4th. b-struck out for González in the 8th.

LOB – Chicago 4, Toronto 8. 2B – Guerrero Jr. 2 (5). HR – Bichette (5), off Lambert. RBIs – Bichette 3 (15), Guerrero Jr. 2 (15), Espinal (5), Merrifield 2 (10). SB – Espinal (1), Merrifield (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (González, Jiménez); Toronto 4 (Chapman, Jansen, Biggio 2). RISP – Chicago 0 for 4; Toronto 5 for 10.

GIDP – Kirk, Guerrero Jr..

DP – Chicago 2 (Sosa, Andrus, Vaughn; Burger, Sosa, Vaughn).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kopech, L, 0-35⅔64424907.01
Lambert133322374.97
Middleton0000163.00
Santos1⅔21002172.08
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kikuchi, W, 4-0540018893.00
Swanson1⅓00004161.54
García1⅔00002136.55
Richards1⅔00003162.89

Inherited runners-scored – Middleton 2-0, Swanson 1-0. HBP – Kopech 2 (Springer,Chapman), Lambert (Varsho). WP – Kikuchi. PB – Zavala (2).

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, David Rackley; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T – 2:32. A – 35,069 (49,282).

N.Y. Yankees 12, Minnesota 6
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Volpe ss332321.228
Judge dh413311.267
Rizzo 1b512201.292
LeMahieu 3b400102.280
Torres 2b522201.266
Calhoun rf512101.226
F.Cordero rf000000.160
Kiner-Falefa cf511002.179
Higashioka c511002.171
Cabrera lf321010.216
Totals39121412411
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kepler rf400101.204
Correa ss200000.200
Jeffers c200001.294
Larnach lf310012.235
Miranda dh332300.240
Gallo 1b-cf411202.262
Solano 2b401002.286
Gordon cf-ss411000.115
Vázquez c-1b400003.259
Castro 3b100020.161
Totals31656311
New York05060001012140
Minnesota010202100652

E – Gordon (1), Maeda (1). LOB – New York 5, Minnesota 2. 2B – Judge 2 (5), Torres (3), Volpe (2), Rizzo (5). 3B – Gordon (1). HR – Torres (3), off Headrick; Miranda 2 (2), off Germán; Gallo (7), off Germán. RBIs – Calhoun (2), Volpe 3 (7), Judge 3 (14), Rizzo 2 (13), Torres 2 (9), LeMahieu (10), Miranda 3 (11), Gallo 2 (14), Kepler (5). CS – Judge (1). SF – LeMahieu.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Rizzo, LeMahieu); Minnesota 0. RISP – New York 6 for 11; Minnesota 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Rizzo. GIDP – Correa.

DP – New York 1 (Volpe, Torres, Rizzo).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Germán, W, 2-26⅔56628845.54
Hamilton2⅔00012291.84
Holmes1⅔0000193.72
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Maeda, L, 0-43⅔11101022729.00
Headrick5⅔32228833.24
Pagán1⅔00001107.00

Inherited runners-scored – Hamilton 1-1, Headrick 1-1. HBP – Germán (Miranda).

Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 2:27. A – 20,511 (38,544).

Cleveland 4, Colorado 1
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh301001.276
Profar lf411001.205
Bryant rf402100.312
Cron 1b400000.221
McMahon 3b401002.227
Trejo 2b401001.224
Doyle cf400002.273
Tovar ss301002.192
Serven c300003.143
Totals33171012
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf300021.258
Rosario ss401001.250
Ramírez 3b212020.271
Naylor dh412201.197
Bell 1b400002.211
Arias 1b000000.167
Giménez 2b322000.253
Gonzalez rf302100.197
Straw cf101000.263
Brennan cf-rf400101.212
Gallagher c400001.091
Totals32410447
Colorado000001000171
Cleveland20010001x4100

E – Serven (2). LOB – Colorado 6, Cleveland 9. 2B – Tovar (5), Profar (3), Ramírez (9), Giménez (6), Gonzalez (2). HR – Naylor (3), off Márquez. RBIs – Bryant (8), Naylor 2 (11), Gonzalez (4), Brennan (9). SB – Rosario (5), Kwan (7). CS – Giménez (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 1 (Blackmon); Cleveland 6 (Bell 3, Gallagher, Kwan, Naylor). RISP – Colorado 1 for 3; Cleveland 1 for 10.

Runners moved up – Brennan. GIDP – Cron, Rosario.

DP – Colorado 1 (Trejo, Cron); Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Rosario, Bell).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, L, 2-2363314584.95
Bird1⅓20010153.71
Bard1⅓10011220.00
Hand1⅔11112202.79
Johnson0000053.86
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bibee, W, 1-0561108911.59
Morgan, H, 21⅓00003220.00
Stephan, H, 31⅔00001151.59
Clase, S, 8-91⅔10000202.08

Inherited runners-scored – Bird 1-0, Hand 2-0, Johnson 1-0, Morgan 1-0. IBB – off Hand (Ramírez). HBP – Bibee (Blackmon), Hand (Giménez).

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 2:32. A – 9,841 (34,788).

Baltimore 6, Boston 2
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf411000.311
Devers 3b400000.238
Turner dh301101.274
Yoshida lf411101.276
Hernández ss302011.234
Casas 1b300011.139
Duran cf402001.400
Valdez 2b200001.429
b-Arroyo ph-2b200001.190
Wong c200002.180
c-McGuire ph-c200001.341
Totals33272210
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf312110.271
Rutschman c200120.278
Santander rf300200.205
Mountcastle dh401000.238
Henderson ss300012.194
Frazier 2b411001.208
O'Hearn 1b411001.364
Urías 3b434100.292
Vavra lf100000.231
a-McKenna ph-lf202100.263
Totals30611644
Boston010001000271
Baltimore10030101x6110

a-singled for Vavra in the 6th. b-struck out for Valdez in the 7th. c-lined out for Wong in the 7th.

E – Valdez (3). LOB – Boston 7, Baltimore 9. 2B – Verdugo (5), McKenna (2). HR – Yoshida (4), off Wells. RBIs – Yoshida (16), Turner (9), Santander 2 (9), Urías (10), Mullins (20), Rutschman (16), McKenna (3). SB – Mullins (10). SF – Santander 2, Rutschman. S – Vavra, Mullins.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (McGuire 2); Baltimore 4 (Henderson, Mountcastle, Santander 2). RISP – Boston 1 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Devers, Rutschman. GIDP – Valdez, Rutschman.

DP – Boston 1 (Casas, Hernández); Baltimore 1 (Henderson, O'Hearn).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houck, L, 3-15⅔74322864.50
Bleier1⅔21110146.75
Bernardino1⅔00002110.00
Schreiber1⅔21110193.00
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells, W, 1-15422171022.79
Coulombe, H, 520000150.93
Cano, H, 4100001210.00
Bautista1⅔10012181.54

Inherited runners-scored – Coulombe 1-0, Cano 2-0. HBP – Cano (Turner).

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 2:37. A – 12,044 (45,971).

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry 2b-ss300001.239
a-Haase ph-lf100000.250
Greene cf401000.222
Báez ss000000.234
1-Schoop pr-2b-ss301001.231
Maton 3b-ss310001.141
b-Nevin ph-3b100001.053
Carpenter dh400002.197
Torkelson 1b400002.218
Baddoo lf-rf412101.233
Rogers c401100.237
Vierling rf-3b-2b301002.261
Totals34262011
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf310012.229
Winker dh210021.212
Adames ss300001.247
Tellez 1b411102.231
Anderson rf-3b412200.276
Caratini c412201.321
Turang 2b400001.213
Brosseau 3b401000.231
Perkins rf000000.125
Wiemer cf412102.227
Totals32686310
Detroit000200000261
Milwaukee30200001x681

a-flied out for McKinstry in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Maton in the 8th.

1-ran for Báez in the 1st.

E – Rogers (1), Anderson (1). LOB – Detroit 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B – Vierling (4), Baddoo 2 (3), Schoop (1), Tellez (2), Wiemer (5). HR – Caratini (1), off Lorenzen; Wiemer (2), off Holton. RBIs – Baddoo (1), Rogers (6), Tellez (19), Anderson 2 (20), Caratini 2 (3), Wiemer (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Carpenter, Haase, Schoop); Milwaukee 2 (Tellez 2). RISP – Detroit 3 for 12; Milwaukee 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Carpenter, Rogers.

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lorenzen, L, 0-15⅔755251007.07
Vest1⅔00013200.00
Holton2⅔11102331.23
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peralta, W, 3-26⅔42008983.14
Wilson, H, 110001111.12
Milner, H, 410000122.38
Strzelecki, H, 70000150.77
Williams1⅔0000190.00

Inherited runners-scored – Milner 1-0, Strzelecki 1-0. HBP – Peralta (Báez), Lorenzen (Yelich).

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T – 2:27. A – 25,847 (41,700).

Cincinnati 5, Texas 3
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b410012.278
Jankowski cf200001.340
Taveras cf311001.256
Lowe 1b301110.255
García rf201111.264
Jung 3b000000.281
a-Duran ph-3b200000.277
Heim c301010.290
2-Thompson pr-lf010000.185
Grossman lf401000.213
León c000000.200
Miller dh300101.184
J.Smith ss300002.159
Totals2935348
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gibaut p-p000000---
India 2b200020.281
Friedl cf300101.298
Steer 1b400003.260
Stephenson dh312010.286
1-Fairchild pr-lf000000.189
Fraley lf-rf401001.214
Ramos rf411100.364
Sims p000000---
Newman ss411101.208
Senzel 3b422200.227
Casali c100000.217
Totals2957536
Texas000020001352
Cincinnati020010002570

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Jung in the 3rd.

1-ran for Stephenson in the 8th. 2-ran for Heim in the 9th.

E – Duran (3), J.Smith (3). LOB – Texas 8, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Lowe (9), Heim (4), Stephenson (5). 3B – Ramos (1). HR – Senzel (1), off Hernández. RBIs – Lowe (17), García (29), Miller (5), Ramos (3), Newman (8), Friedl (11), Senzel 2 (7). SB – Senzel (2), Fairchild (2). CS – Newman (1), Duran (2). SF – García, Miller, Friedl. S – Casali.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Taveras, Duran 2, J.Smith 2); Cincinnati 3 (Friedl, Newman, Ramos). RISP – Texas 2 for 9; Cincinnati 2 for 9.

GIDP – India.

DP – Texas 1 (Semien, J.Smith, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray6⅔43322953.91
Sborz2⅔10014341.08
Hernández, L, 0-12220073.60
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft6⅔322431012.10
Young, H, 31⅓00002190.79
Gibaut, H, 321101143.86
Sims, W, 1-01⅔00002200.00

Inherited runners-scored – Sims 2-1. HBP – Ashcraft (Jung), Gray (Casali), Gibaut (Duran), Sims (J.Smith). PB – Heim (2).

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 2:34. A – 10,256 (43,891).

Arizona 2, Kansas City 0
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Witt Jr. ss401001.253
Pasquantino 1b401001.284
Melendez dh301011.184
Olivares lf401002.250
Massey 2b300002.179
b-Duffy ph100000.359
Isbel cf300002.200
c-Reyes ph100000.216
Fermin c400002.143
Lopez 3b300001.184
Bradley Jr. rf301001.132
Totals33050113
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marte 2b300001.258
Rivera 3b312100.750
a-Rojas ph-3b100000.275
Gurriel Jr. lf401001.267
Walker 1b401000.227
Longoria dh401103.239
Carroll rf101010.311
Ahmed ss300001.280
Thomas cf210012.183
Herrera c200001.208
Totals2726229
Kansas City000000000050
Arizona00011000x261

a-grounded out for Rivera in the 8th. b-flied out for Massey in the 9th. c-lined out for Isbel in the 9th.

E – Ahmed (2). LOB – Kansas City 7, Arizona 6. RBIs – Longoria (5), Rivera (2). CS – Carroll (1). S – Herrera.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Fermin, Massey); Arizona 1 (Ahmed). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 5; Arizona 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Walker. GIDP – Walker.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Massey, Pasquantino).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Yarbrough, L, 0-34⅔41112776.35
Garrett1⅔11112202.79
Staumont1⅔00002144.50
Taylor1⅔00002173.60
Cuas1⅔10001145.56
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, W, 4-16⅓400012972.15
McGough, H, 50000074.63
Castro, H, 41⅔10000132.53
Chafin, S, 4-51⅔00011202.61

Inherited runners-scored – McGough 1-0. HBP – Yarbrough (Marte), Staumont (Carroll).

Umpires – Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.

T – 2:31. A – 14,343 (48,359).

Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Dubón 2b301010.330
Peña ss412000.240
Tucker rf301010.302
Bregman 3b300110.229
J.Abreu 1b400001.240
Julks lf400001.299
Meyers cf400001.281
Hensley dh300002.135
Diaz c201010.214
Totals3015145
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b400002.299
Franco ss400000.302
Arozarena lf200012.341
B.Lowe 2b200011.229
Ramírez dh300002.354
Bethancourt c300001.269
Walls 3b300000.313
Siri cf300001.259
Margot rf302000.203
Totals2702029
Houston100000000150
Tampa Bay000000000021

E – Franco (2). LOB – Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2. RBIs – Bregman (12). CS – Margot (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Bregman, Tucker); Tampa Bay 0. RISP – Houston 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 0 for 0.

GIDP – Dubón, J.Abreu, Tucker, Díaz.

DP – Houston 1 (Peña, J.Abreu); Tampa Bay 3 (Franco, B.Lowe, Díaz; Franco, B.Lowe, Díaz; B.Lowe, Franco, Díaz).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brown, W, 3-07⅔20028952.37
Neris, H, 11⅔0000162.38
Pressly, S, 2-21⅔00000104.35
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Faucher, L, 0-12⅔11121435.68
Fleming6⅔40012693.26
Burdi1⅔00012160.00

Inherited runners-scored – Fleming 1-0. WP – Faucher(2).

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Brock Ballou.

T – 2:07. A – 14,168 (25,025).

Pittsburgh 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf400001.241
Freeman 1b412100.289
Heyward cf300011.159
Outman lf400002.301
Vargas 2b300011.221
Busch 3b400002.143
Taylor ss301002.173
Peralta dh300000.179
Wynns c301001.182
Totals31141210
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b310020.229
Reynolds lf401100.292
McCutchen dh401100.269
a-Maggi ph-dh100001.000
Santana 1b411010.261
Suwinski cf-rf211020.278
Joe rf400002.308
1-Marcano pr-2b010000.286
Castro ss422200.273
Bae 2b-cf423101.254
Delay c303300.368
Totals33812854
Los Angeles000000010140
Pittsburgh00002150x8120

a-struck out for McCutchen in the 8th.

1-ran for Joe in the 7th.

LOB – Los Angeles 5, Pittsburgh 8. 2B – Castro (4), Delay (4). HR – Freeman (4), off Moreta. RBIs – Freeman (9), Reynolds (19), McCutchen (13), Delay 3 (7), Castro 2 (10), Bae (9). SB – Suwinski (3), Santana (2), Vargas (1), Bae 3 (10), Castro (1). CS – Vargas (0). S – Delay.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Peralta, Outman); Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski, Hayes, Castro 2). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 4; Pittsburgh 8 for 16.

Runners moved up – Heyward. GIDP – Reynolds, Hayes.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Vargas, Taylor, Freeman; Taylor, Vargas, Freeman).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonsolin3⅓20031650.00
Bickford, L, 0-11⅔32211244.50
Bruihl1⅔31101191.80
Almonte1⅓24410249.28
Vesia1⅓21101219.39
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Contreras, W, 3-16⅔20025873.58
Stephenson, H, 51⅔10001100.00
Moreta2⅔11104364.50

Inherited runners-scored – Bickford 2-0, Bruihl 2-0, Almonte 2-0, Vesia 2-2. HBP – Almonte (Reynolds).

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.

T – 2:48. A – 12,152 (38,753).

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf511104.233
France 1b400001.266
Kelenic lf400003.325
Suárez 3b402001.272
Hernández rf400002.234
Raleigh c310011.216
Pollock dh411001.128
Wong 2b211010.153
a-Caballero ph100001.200
Crawford ss413400.271
Totals35585214
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Stott 2b422010.343
Turner ss401000.280
Schwarber lf401102.207
Castellanos dh423300.333
Marsh cf411001.351
Realmuto c402101.259
Bohm 1b401101.298
Cave rf400002.186
Sosa 3b411001.306
Totals36612618
Seattle050000000580
Philadelphia20101002x6120

a-struck out for Wong in the 9th.

LOB – Seattle 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Wong (1), Crawford (7). HR – Crawford (1), off Walker; Rodríguez (5), off Walker; Castellanos (3), off Gilbert. RBIs – Crawford 4 (8), Rodríguez (13), Castellanos 3 (16), Schwarber (11), Realmuto (8), Bohm (20). SB – Sosa (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 2 (Rodríguez 2); Philadelphia 4 (Stott 2, Marsh 2). RISP – Seattle 1 for 4; Philadelphia 4 for 12.

Runners moved up – Turner 2, Castellanos.

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert5⅔74416864.23
Gott, H, 51⅓00002152.08
Speier, H, 41000090.00
Topa, L, 0-2, BS, 0-142200162.00
Murfee1⅔00000121.74
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker4⅔55526684.97
Ortiz2⅔10002311.29
Domínguez1⅔10002177.45
Kimbrel, W, 1-01⅔00002144.50
Alvarado, S, 4-51⅔10002220.79

Inherited runners-scored – Murfee 2-0. WP – Gilbert.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 2:34. A – 32,641 (42,901)

Atlanta 6, Miami 4
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chisholm Jr. cf411101.220
Cooper 1b311011.284
Soler dh300010.244
Arraez 2b400000.421
García lf311110.169
Sánchez rf411102.182
Berti 3b301112.237
Stallings c300000.122
a-Segura ph100000.187
Hampson ss400001.222
Totals3245447
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf311120.363
Olson 1b511103.258
Riley 3b411001.269
Murphy c401000.274
1-Solak pr010000---
Tromp c000000.000
Rosario lf311111.206
Albies 2b211020.268
Grissom ss402200.293
Ozuna dh401000.085
Hilliard cf400003.302
Totals3369558
Miami011101000451
Atlanta00000204x690

a-flied out for Stallings in the 9th.

1-ran for Murphy in the 8th.

E – Floro (1). LOB – Miami 5, Atlanta 8. 2B – Berti (4), Riley (4). 3B – Rosario (1). HR – Sánchez (1), off Elder; Chisholm Jr. (5), off Elder; García (3), off Elder; Acuña Jr. (4), off Alcantara; Olson (7), off Floro. RBIs – Sánchez (1), Chisholm Jr. (10), García (7), Berti (8), Acuña Jr. (12), Grissom 2 (6), Olson (21), Rosario (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Stallings 3); Atlanta 2 (Olson 2). RISP – Miami 0 for 4; Atlanta 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Arraez.

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara542236885.04
Brazoban, H, 31⅓10000173.00
Floro, L, 1-1, BS, 0-144310192.53
Nardi00012143.97
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Elder5⅓54423962.17
Tonkin, W, 2-1200022372.51
Minter, S, 5-71⅔00002125.25

Inherited runners-scored – Brazoban 3-1, Nardi 2-0, Tonkin 3-1. IBB – off Floro (Albies), off Nardi (Acuña Jr.). WP – Elder.

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 2:28. A – 30,282 (41,149)

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 1
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Call lf401113.224
García 2b400010.209
Candelario 3b511102.245
Meneses dh401011.266
Ruiz c411011.286
Do.Smith 1b511002.232
Thomas rf301111.267
Abrams ss402101.221
Robles cf210022.279
Totals35484713
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf300012.337
Marte rf401102.228
Lindor ss400001.213
Alonso 1b400001.245
Canha lf400002.228
McNeil 2b302011.295
Pham dh400003.205
Escobar 3b211000.158
a-Baty ph-3b100011.240
Nido c200001.116
b-Vogelbach ph000010.256
1-Álvarez pr-c100001.161
Totals32141415
Washington020000110481
New York001000000143

a-walked for Escobar in the 7th. b-walked for Nido in the 7th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 7th.

E – Abrams (6), Escobar (1), Alonso (1), Ottavino (1). LOB – Washington 11, New York 8. 2B – Do.Smith (1). 3B – Escobar (1). HR – Candelario (4), off Brigham. RBIs – Thomas (9), Abrams (9), Candelario (12), Call (10), Marte (7). SB – Robles 2 (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 7 (García 3, Candelario 2, Call 2); New York 3 (Lindor 3). RISP – Washington 3 for 13; New York 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Abrams, Nimmo. GIDP – Ruiz.

DP – New York 2 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso; McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore, W, 3-16⅔4112101013.00
Edwards Jr., H, 400020150.93
Harvey, H, 6100003182.61
Finnegan, S, 5-61⅔00002147.56
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senga, L, 3-15⅔52247944.15
Brigham121112421.59
Raley0000023.48
Ottavino1⅔11112272.70
Robertson1⅔00012180.87

Inherited runners-scored – Harvey 2-0, Raley 1-0. WP – Senga.

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brennan Miller.

T – 2:53. A – 20,191 (42,136)

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 3
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tatis Jr. rf502300.222
Soto lf500003.178
Machado 3b401001.214
Bogaerts ss411000.326
Cruz dh411000.255
Cronenworth 1b401202.221
Kim 2b322010.215
Nola c200000.140
a-Grisham ph-cf110011.195
Azocar cf201000.256
Sullivan c100000.000
Totals3559527
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoerner 2b501100.340
Swanson ss400001.274
Happ lf401002.293
Suzuki rf411001.286
Mancini 1b412200.253
Hosmer dh301001.230
b-Madrigal ph100001.286
Wisdom 3b310010.241
Gomes c401001.305
Velázquez cf301011.500
Totals3538328
San Diego000200201590
Chicago000210000380

a-walked for Nola in the 7th. b-struck out for Hosmer in the 9th.

LOB – San Diego 6, Chicago 7. 2B – Machado (4), Velázquez (2), Gomes (1). 3B – Cronenworth (2). HR – Mancini (3), off Wacha. RBIs – Cronenworth 2 (13), Tatis Jr. 3 (4), Mancini 2 (14), Hoerner (15). SB – Azocar (5), Kim 2 (3), Hoerner (10). S – Azocar.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Machado, Nola 2, Cronenworth, Tatis Jr.); Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Swanson, Hoerner 2). RISP – San Diego 3 for 10; Chicago 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Bogaerts, Soto, Sullivan, Gomes, Velázquez.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wacha5⅔43315996.75
Martinez, W, 2-13⅔30002503.58
Hader, S, 9-91⅔10011220.75
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly5⅔42214893.21
Alzolay, H, 51⅔21100172.92
Hughes, L, 0-1, BS, 0-111110153.18
Rucker0000062.53
Boxberger1⅔0000184.00
Merryweather1⅔21102178.38

Inherited runners-scored – Hughes 1-1, Rucker 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 2:47. A – 28,955 (41,363)

