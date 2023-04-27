Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .195 Vaughn 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .236 Robert Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .218 Jiménez dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .172 Benintendi lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .295 Burger 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Zavala c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .207 Sosa 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .122 González rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .129 b-Haseley ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 30 0 4 0 1 17

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .216 a-Biggio ph-rf-2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .119 Bichette ss 4 2 3 3 1 1 .340 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .333 Chapman 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .364 Lukes rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Varsho cf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .198 Kirk dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .226 Merrifield lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .313 Jansen c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .188 Espinal 2b-3b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .179 Totals 33 8 11 8 4 9

Chicago 000 000 000 0 4 0 Toronto 003 100 31x 8 11 0

a-struck out for Springer in the 4th. b-struck out for González in the 8th.

LOB – Chicago 4, Toronto 8. 2B – Guerrero Jr. 2 (5). HR – Bichette (5), off Lambert. RBIs – Bichette 3 (15), Guerrero Jr. 2 (15), Espinal (5), Merrifield 2 (10). SB – Espinal (1), Merrifield (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (González, Jiménez); Toronto 4 (Chapman, Jansen, Biggio 2). RISP – Chicago 0 for 4; Toronto 5 for 10.

GIDP – Kirk, Guerrero Jr..

DP – Chicago 2 (Sosa, Andrus, Vaughn; Burger, Sosa, Vaughn).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kopech, L, 0-3 5⅔ 6 4 4 2 4 90 7.01 Lambert 1 3 3 3 2 2 37 4.97 Middleton ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.00 Santos 1⅔ 2 1 0 0 2 17 2.08

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi, W, 4-0 5 4 0 0 1 8 89 3.00 Swanson 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 4 16 1.54 García 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.55 Richards 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.89

Inherited runners-scored – Middleton 2-0, Swanson 1-0. HBP – Kopech 2 (Springer,Chapman), Lambert (Varsho). WP – Kikuchi. PB – Zavala (2).

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, David Rackley; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T – 2:32. A – 35,069 (49,282).