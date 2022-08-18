Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022
Oakland 7, Texas 2
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Allen ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|MacKinnon 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|Murphy c
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.251
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Stevenson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Bride 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Brown rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.229
|Neuse 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|a-Machín ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Langeliers dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Bolt cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|3
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Viloria c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Taveras cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.303
|Miller dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|b-Mathias ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|c-Duran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|5
|5
|Oakland
|100
|200
|040
|7
|9
|1
|Texas
|100
|000
|001
|2
|6
|1
a-singled for Neuse in the 8th. b-doubled for Miller in the 9th. c-popped out for Smith in the 9th.
E – Oller (2), Viloria (3). LOB – Oakland 6, Texas 8. 2B – Murphy (27), García (23), Mathias (1). HR – Murphy 2 (16), off Ragans; Langeliers (1), off Sborz. RBIs – Murphy 3 (52), Pinder (35), Machín (5), Langeliers 2 (2), García (74), Mathias (1). SB – Thompson (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (MacKinnon, Langeliers 2); Texas 6 (Viloria, Semien 5). RISP – Oakland 3 for 7; Texas 2 for 9.
GIDP – Miller.
DP – Oakland 1 (MacKinnon, Allen, MacKinnon).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oller, W, 2-5
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|77
|6.63
|Jackson, H, 24
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|2.74
|Snead
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|31
|6.30
|Jiménez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.52
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ragans, L, 0-2
|5⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|83
|5.02
|Barlow
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.16
|King
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|4.67
|Sborz
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|24
|5.49
Inherited runners-scored – Jiménez 2-0, Sborz 1-1. HBP – Barlow (Bride). WP – Oller, Ragans.
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T – 3:00. A – 14,846 (40,300)
Arizona 3, San Francisco 2
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|C.Kelly dh-c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Walker 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Garrett lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.667
|Hummel c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Luplow rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.164
|d-McCarthy ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Thomas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|a-Marte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Varsho cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|2
|14
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.202
|b-Estrada ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|c-Bart ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Davis 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Slater cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|La Stella dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|1-Yastrzemski pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|3
|9
|Arizona
|000
|100
|020
|3
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|001
|001
|000
|2
|8
|2
a-grounded out for Thomas in the 7th. b-struck out for Wade Jr. in the 7th. c-walked for Pederson in the 7th. d-singled for Luplow in the 8th.
1-ran for Wynns in the 7th.
E – Belt (6), Wynns (3). LOB – Arizona 7, San Francisco 8. 2B – Garrett 2 (2), C.Kelly (13), Flores (24). HR – Wade Jr. (8), off Davies; Davis (8), off Devenski. RBIs – Garrett (1), McCarthy 2 (19), Wade Jr. (22), Davis (26). SB – Perdomo (6), Rojas (17).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 5 (Hummel, Luplow 2, Rojas, C.Kelly); San Francisco 5 (La Stella, Belt 2, Slater, Wynns). RISP – Arizona 1 for 8; San Francisco 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Pederson. GIDP – Yastrzemski.
DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|5⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|82
|3.99
|Devenski
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|6.00
|Holton
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.57
|Ramirez, W, 4-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.34
|Mantiply, H, 16
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.88
|Melancon, S, 17-20
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.32
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|11
|106
|2.89
|García, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.74
|Leone, L, 3-4, BS, 3-7
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|4.50
|Rogers
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.70
Inherited runners-scored – Ramirez 2-0. HBP – Rodón (Hummel). WP – Melancon, García. PB – Hummel (2).
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 3:07. A – 22,649 (41,915)
Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Sosa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|b-Schwarber ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Stott ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Hall dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Maton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.368
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|2
|11
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Fraley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Papierski c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Reynolds 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Almora Jr. cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.226
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.188
|Romine c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Friedl ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|3
|11
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|001
|1
|6
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Romine in the 8th. b-popped out for Sosa in the 9th.
LOB – Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 8. 2B – Bohm (18), Lopez (3). RBIs – Barrero (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Segura, Maton); Cincinnati 3 (Farmer, India, Barrero). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 4; Cincinnati 1 for 6.
LIDP – Bohm. GIDP – Bohm.
DP – Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Lopez, Reynolds; Aquino, Reynolds, Aquino).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|95
|3.31
|Robertson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|1.94
|Domínguez, L, 6-4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|18
|1.64
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lodolo
|7⅔
|5
|0
|0
|2
|8
|98
|4.12
|Díaz, W, 4-1
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|1.75
HBP – Lodolo (Realmuto).
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.
T – 2:27. A – 13,622 (42,319)
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.223
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Rooker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Pratto ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Garcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|2
|8
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.335
|Miranda 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Celestino cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Sánchez c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|3
|2
|4
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|210
|100
|00x
|4
|7
|0
a-struck out for Rooker in the 7th.
E – Massey (3). LOB – Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5. 2B – Gordon (17). HR – Miranda (12), off Lynch. RBIs – Miranda 2 (51), Gordon (23). SB – Kepler (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Perez, Taylor); Minnesota 1 (Buxton). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 5; Minnesota 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Kepler. GIDP – Rooker, Eaton, Correa.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Massey, Pasquantino); Minnesota 2 (Arraez, Miranda; Urshela, Arraez, Miranda).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch, L, 4-8
|6⅔
|5
|4
|3
|1
|2
|95
|4.52
|Payamps
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|3.16
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|2.51
|Pagán, W, 4-6
|2⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|4.87
|Jax
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.79
|Duran
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.05
|Fulmer
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|3.06
|Megill
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Jax 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 2:49. A – 23,543 (38,544)
Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.180
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.367
|Ortega cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|a-Velazquez ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Higgins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|2
|11
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Meneses rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.347
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.237
|b-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Abrams ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Call lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|0
|6
|Chicago
|000
|020
|100
|3
|5
|0
|Washington
|010
|001
|000
|2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Ortega in the 7th. b-flied out for Cruz in the 9th.
LOB – Chicago 4, Washington 4. 2B – Reyes 2 (3), Ruiz (19), Thomas 2 (19), Meneses (1). HR – Higgins (6), off Abbott. RBIs – Higgins 2 (20), Gomes (17), Hernández (26), Cruz (58). SB – McKinstry (2), Abrams (2). CS – Hernández (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Happ, Gomes); Washington 3 (Voit 2, Call). RISP – Chicago 1 for 7; Washington 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Meneses.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|5⅓
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|100
|3.67
|Uelmen, W, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.38
|Brault, H, 1
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|0.00
|Wick, S, 8-11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.14
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott
|6⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|83
|5.16
|McGee, L, 1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|11
|6.67
|Cishek
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.75
|Ramírez
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|28
|3.36
Inherited runners-scored – Uelmen 1-1, Cishek 1-1. HBP – Smyly (Abrams). WP – Brault, Abbott.
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.
T – 2:56. A – 28,302 (41,339)
Toronto 6, Baltimore 1
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|McKenna lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|b-Vavra ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.184
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|0
|10
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.307
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.297
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Tapia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|a-Springer ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Bradley Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|3
|4
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010
|1
|4
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|60x
|6
|8
|0
a-singled for Tapia in the 7th. b-singled for McKenna in the 8th.
LOB – Baltimore 3, Toronto 6. 2B – Bichette (28), Espinal (22), Kirk (15). RBIs – Chirinos (19), Springer (50), Espinal 2 (43), Gurriel Jr. (48), Kirk 2 (43).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Hays, Mullins); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, Jansen). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 5; Toronto 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – Santander, Mountcastle, Mateo.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|86
|2.81
|Krehbiel, L, 4-4
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|2.81
|Pérez
|⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|9
|1.77
|Head
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|2.70
|Gillaspie
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.75
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|6⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|72
|2.93
|García, W, 2-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.88
|Pop
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|1.59
|Phelps
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2.47
Pérez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 2-2, Head 2-2, García 1-0. HBP – Head (Chapman).
Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Paul Emmel.
T – 2:47. A – 40,141 (53,506)
Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 7
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Winker dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|.228
|Haniger rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Suárez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.223
|Crawford ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.260
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.197
|Raleigh c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.208
|Haggerty lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Totals
|37
|11
|10
|11
|6
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.289
|Ohtani dh
|5
|2
|4
|4
|0
|1
|.265
|Rengifo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Rojas 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|Duggar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.153
|Velazquez ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Sierra cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|2
|11
|Seattle
|004
|032
|002
|11
|10
|1
|Los Angeles
|001
|020
|202
|7
|10
|0
E – Haniger (2). LOB – Seattle 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Frazier (18), Rengifo (18). 3B – Ohtani (5). HR – Suárez (20), off Mayers; Raleigh (17), off Mayers; Winker (13), off Mayers; Raleigh (18), off Barria; Ohtani (27), off Festa. RBIs – Haniger (11), Crawford (32), Santana 2 (41), Suárez 2 (63), Raleigh 3 (42), Winker 2 (47), Fletcher (13), Ohtani 4 (72), Rengifo (33), Ward (44). SB – Haggerty (8), Velazquez (13). SF – Ward.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Haggerty 3, Haniger); Los Angeles 4 (Sierra, Ward 3). RISP – Seattle 2 for 10; Los Angeles 4 for 8.
Runners moved up – Rodríguez 2, Raleigh, Rengifo.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, W, 5-3
|5
|6
|3
|3
|1
|7
|94
|3.47
|Murfee
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|21
|2.77
|Brash
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|5.50
|Festa
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|3.75
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Toussaint, L, 1-1
|2
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|62
|4.50
|Mayers
|5⅓
|6
|5
|5
|1
|4
|96
|5.22
|Barria
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|2.69
Inherited runners-scored – Murfee 1-0, Mayers 2-0. HBP – Toussaint (Haggerty), Mayers (Raleigh), Kirby (Fletcher). WP – Mayers.
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 3:14. A – 19,550 (45,517)
San Diego 10, Miami 3
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Soto rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.255
|b-Mazara ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Machado dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Drury 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Bell 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.239
|Grisham cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.199
|Kim ss
|4
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.255
|Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Totals
|36
|10
|11
|9
|10
|4
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Berti 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Bleday lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Fortes dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Leblanc 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Díaz 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.152
|a-Aguilar ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Burdick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.175
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|4
|10
|San Diego
|500
|010
|013
|10
|11
|0
|Miami
|100
|110
|000
|3
|7
|0
a-struck out for Díaz in the 5th. b-struck out for Soto in the 9th.
LOB – San Diego 10, Miami 8. 2B – Kim 2 (23), Machado (30), Bell (26), Wendle 2 (15), Berti (13), Anderson (12). HR – Cronenworth (12), off López. RBIs – Cronenworth 4 (63), Kim 4 (44), Drury (73), Berti (20), Stallings (28), Anderson (14). S – Profar.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Mazara, Grisham, Drury 2, Nola); Miami 4 (Fortes, Aguilar 2, Wendle). RISP – San Diego 2 for 14; Miami 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Drury 2, Profar, Anderson, Stallings. GIDP – Machado.
DP – Miami 1 (Wendle, Leblanc, Aguilar).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger
|4⅓
|6
|3
|3
|4
|1
|89
|3.63
|Morejon, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|3.71
|Suarez, H, 6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.79
|Martinez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.17
|Wilson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.38
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, L, 7-8
|4
|6
|6
|6
|3
|2
|85
|3.83
|Bleier
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|3.79
|Sulser
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.65
|Brazoban
|1⅔
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|25
|2.19
|Hernandez
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|33
|6.33
Inherited runners-scored – Morejon 2-0, Bleier 1-0, Sulser 3-0. IBB – off Bleier (Machado), off Hernandez (Grisham). HBP – Morejon (Fortes). WP – Brazoban.
Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 3:44. A – 7,273 (36,742)
Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Verdugo rf
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|.280
|Martinez dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.276
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Arroyo 2b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.280
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Refsnyder ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.309
|Plawecki c
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.169
|Hernández cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.206
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|8
|7
|5
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Reynolds cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Gamel rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Padlo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Madris dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|0
|9
|Boston
|030
|010
|013
|8
|12
|1
|Pittsburgh
|200
|000
|001
|3
|6
|0
a-walked for McGuire in the 8th.
E – Hosmer (1). LOB – Boston 10, Pittsburgh 3. 2B – Arroyo (9), Verdugo (30), Devers (32), Chavis (12). HR – Reynolds (18), off Hill. RBIs – Arroyo 3 (20), Hernández (26), Verdugo (56), Refsnyder (13), Plawecki 2 (9), Reynolds 2 (42), Gamel (34).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 6 (Bogaerts 2, Hosmer, Hernández, Pham 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Castro 2). RISP – Boston 6 for 18; Pittsburgh 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Padlo. GIDP – Arroyo, Padlo.
DP – Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Arroyo, Hosmer); Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, Chavis).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 5-5
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|57
|4.68
|Brasier, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|5.09
|Sawamura, H, 3
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.04
|Familia
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|9.00
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Contreras, L, 3-3
|6⅔
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|90
|4.02
|Underwood Jr.
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|4.34
|Stout
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|2.70
|Ramirez
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|30
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Stout 1-1. IBB – off Contreras (Devers). WP – Contreras(2).
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 2:43. A – 15,231 (38,747)
Cleveland 8, Detroit 4
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.228
|Reyes rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.270
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|H.Castro 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|W.Castro 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Carpenter dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.300
|Haase c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Clemens 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.120
|Baddoo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|4
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.284
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.281
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.306
|Naylor dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Giménez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|1-Benson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Hedges c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Straw cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|7
|4
|10
|Detroit
|000
|211
|000
|4
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|001
|06x
|8
|11
|0
1-ran for Maile in the 8th.
LOB – Detroit 5, Cleveland 11. 2B – Gonzalez 2 (19), Giménez (20), Kwan (19), Ramírez (37). HR – W.Castro (5), off Quantrill. RBIs – Carpenter (4), Haase (31), Reyes (18), W.Castro (20), Gonzalez 2 (21), Kwan (31), Rosario (50), Ramírez 2 (98), Miller (44). SB – Baddoo (3), Reyes (2). SF – Carpenter.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Haase, Schoop); Cleveland 7 (Giménez 2, Miller, Kwan 2, Rosario 2). RISP – Detroit 3 for 8; Cleveland 5 for 15.
Runners moved up – Naylor, Maile.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|89
|0.93
|Cisnero, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|21
|1.93
|Vest, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.83
|Chafin, L, 0-2, H, 16
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
|24
|3.18
|Lange, BS, 0-2
|⅓
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|20
|3.61
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill
|6⅔
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|99
|3.77
|Karinchak
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|32
|1.47
|Shaw, W, 6-2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5.36
|Clase
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.24
Inherited runners-scored – Lange 2-2, Shaw 2-0. IBB – off Lange (Naylor). HBP – Norris 3 (Rosario,Miller,Ramírez). WP – Chafin, Karinchak. PB – Haase (3).
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 3:14. A – 14,335 (34,788)
St. Louis 5, Colorado 1
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.244
|Montero dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Serven c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|1
|11
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.224
|Donovan dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.331
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.247
|Edman 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|O'Neill lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Carlson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.240
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|6
|5
|Colorado
|001
|000
|000
|1
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|200
|010
|11x
|5
|9
|0
LOB – Colorado 6, St. Louis 9. 2B – Iglesias (28), Arenado (29), Gorman (10), Goldschmidt (32), Dickerson (8), Donovan (15). RBIs – Blackmon (67), Arenado (74), Gorman 3 (31), Donovan (31).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 5 (McMahon 4, Iglesias); St. Louis 5 (Dickerson 3, Gorman, Nootbaar). RISP – Colorado 1 for 11; St. Louis 4 for 15.
Runners moved up – Grichuk, Cron, Goldschmidt. GIDP – Cron, Rodgers, Goldschmidt.
DP – Colorado 1 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron); St. Louis 2 (Gorman, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, L, 6-10
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|3
|4
|103
|5.05
|Bird
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|5.33
|Lawrence
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|25
|5.68
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 3-0
|5
|6
|1
|1
|0
|8
|87
|0.54
|Pallante, H, 6
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|2.96
|Gallegos
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.25
Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 2-0, Pallante 1-0. HBP – Montgomery (Blackmon), Bird (Nootbaar). WP – Márquez.
Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jerry Layne.
T – 3:06. A – 38,033 (45,494)
L.A. Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.271
|T.Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|C.Taylor lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.187
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Thompson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.183
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|3
|7
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Hiura dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|a-Brosseau ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|L.Urías 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|T.Taylor cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.224
|Caratini c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Feliciano c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|1-Davis pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|4
|10
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|100
|2
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|010
|1
|4
|0
a-struck out for Wong in the 8th.
1-ran for Feliciano in the 8th.
LOB – Los Angeles 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B – C.Taylor (21). HR – Barnes (5), off Lauer; Muncy (15), off Lauer. RBIs – Barnes (16), Muncy (45), Yelich (37). SB – Betts (10), Hiura (5). CS – Alberto (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (C.Taylor, Muncy); Milwaukee 2 (Adames, L.Urías). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 4; Milwaukee 1 for 3.
GIDP – Betts, J.Turner, Tellez.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Alberto, T.Turner, Freeman); Milwaukee 3 (Wong, Adames, Tellez; Feliciano, Wong, Feliciano; Adames, Wong, Tellez).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, W, 15-1
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|95
|2.12
|Ferguson, H, 7
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|23
|0.46
|Kimbrel, S, 21-25
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|4.46
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, L, 8-5
|7⅔
|4
|2
|2
|3
|7
|105
|3.58
|Strzelecki
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.70
|Suter
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|3.91
|WP_Lauer.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, David Rackley.
T – 2:49. A – 30,259 (41,900)
Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 2
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Alvarez lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.296
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|3
|6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Vaughn rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Jiménez dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.308
|1-Robert pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.201
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|a-Sheets ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Gonzàlez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|1
|4
|9
|Houston
|100
|200
|000
|3
|5
|1
|Chicago
|000
|200
|000
|2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Engel in the 9th.
1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th.
E – Valdez (1). LOB – Houston 5, Chicago 7. 2B – Tucker (19), McCormick (10), Gonzàlez (1), Moncada (11). RBIs – Alvarez (76), Mancini (50), McCormick (32), Moncada (36). SB – Altuve 2 (12). SF – Alvarez, Mancini.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Maldonado 2); Chicago 4 (Engel, Vaughn, Grandal, Jiménez). RISP – Houston 1 for 2; Chicago 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Harrison. GIDP – Harrison, Moncada, Pollock.
DP – Houston 3 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 12-4
|7⅔
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|100
|2.72
|Stanek, H, 12
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|1.09
|Pressly, S, 24-28
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.78
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech, L, 4-9
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|90
|3.25
|Kelly
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.61
|Diekman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.06
|López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.72
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T – 3:06. A – 24,671 (40,615)
N.Y. Mets 9, Atlanta 7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Marte rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.268
|a-Naquin ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Baty 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Totals
|41
|9
|14
|9
|2
|6
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.292
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.249
|Rosario dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.182
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Grissom 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.414
|Grossman lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.280
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|4
|12
|New York
|220
|001
|103
|9
|14
|0
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|402
|7
|7
|1
a-struck out for Canha in the 9th.
E – Grossman (1). LOB – New York 7, Atlanta 3. 2B – Canha 2 (14), McNeil (30), Vogelbach (15). HR – Marte (13), off Odorizzi; Lindor (21), off Odorizzi; Baty (1), off Odorizzi; Marte (14), off Yates; Grossman (2), off Ottavino. RBIs – Marte 2 (53), Lindor (83), Baty 2 (2), Canha (40), Alonso 2 (99), Vogelbach (46), Swanson (65), Grissom 3 (7), Grossman 3 (5). SB – Grissom (2), Lindor (12), Alonso (3), Harris II (14). CS – Acuña Jr. (9). SF – Swanson.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Baty, McCann, Naquin); Atlanta 1 (Riley). RISP – New York 3 for 10; Atlanta 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Baty, McNeil, Acuña Jr.. GIDP – Harris II.
DP – New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 9-2
|6⅓
|3
|4
|4
|3
|8
|91
|2.15
|Ottavino, H, 16
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|2.35
|Díaz, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.30
|May
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|27
|7.43
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, L, 0-2
|5⅔
|8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|92
|5.93
|Matzek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.45
|Yates
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|9.00
|Lee
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.31
|Stephens
|⅓
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|22
|3.29
|Tarnok
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Ottavino 3-3, Matzek 1-0, Tarnok 1-1. HBP – Scherzer (Riley). PB – Contreras (2).
Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T – 3:22. A – 34,308 (41,084)
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 7 (10)
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|6
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.273
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Arozarena rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.254
|D.Peralta lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|2-Quinn pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Ramírez dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.325
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|c-Paredes ph-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.175
|Siri cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.189
|Mejía c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.269
|Totals
|39
|7
|9
|7
|6
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Judge rf-cf-rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.297
|Torres 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.249
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.219
|Donaldson dh
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.223
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Florial cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-LeMahieu ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|1-Gonzalez pr-rf-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|b-Hicks ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|4
|9
|Tampa Bay
|001
|021
|000
|3
|7
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|002
|110
|4
|8
|10
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Florial in the 7th. b-struck out for Kiner-Falefa in the 9th. c-walked for Choi in the 10th.
1-ran for LeMahieu in the 7th. 2-ran for D.Peralta in the 10th.
LOB – Tampa Bay 10, New York 7. 2B – Díaz 2 (24), Siri (7), Mejía (16), Benintendi (20), Judge (20). HR – Ramírez (5), off Luetge; Torres (17), off Kluber; Rizzo (28), off Raley; Donaldson (12), off Beeks. RBIs – Díaz 3 (41), Ramírez (36), Mejía 3 (27), Torres 2 (49), Judge (101), Rizzo (68), Donaldson 4 (47). SB – Walls (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 5 (D.Peralta, Arozarena, Mejía, Ramírez, Díaz); New York 1 (Torres). RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 14; New York 3 for 7.
GIDP – Torres.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|8
|90
|4.33
|Poche, H, 14
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|3.20
|Fairbanks, H, 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|2.53
|Raley, BS, 6-8
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|2.52
|Thompson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.51
|Beeks, L, 2-2, BS, 1-4
|⅔
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|2.81
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán
|4
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|71
|4.45
|Luetge
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|2.88
|Trivino
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|5.73
|Marinaccio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|1.91
|Effross
|1⅓
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|25
|3.68
|Chapman, W, 2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|24
|4.45
Inherited runners-scored – Fairbanks 3-1, Luetge 2-0, Marinaccio 2-0, Chapman 1-1. HBP – Kluber (Donaldson), Germán (Arozarena).
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 3:48. A – 42,512 (47,309)
