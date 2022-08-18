Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

Oakland 7, Texas 2
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Allen ss500000.209
MacKinnon 1b410011.171
Murphy c533301.251
Pinder lf412100.237
Stevenson cf100000.158
Bride 2b300000.221
Brown rf-lf300012.229
Neuse 3b301001.229
a-Machín ph-3b111100.223
Langeliers dh411202.250
Bolt cf-rf301010.202
Totals3679737
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b500001.233
Seager ss412000.252
Lowe 1b400001.288
García rf401101.254
Viloria c310011.208
Taveras cf201020.303
Miller dh200010.205
b-Mathias ph1011001.000
Smith 3b200010.221
c-Duran ph100000.250
Thompson lf401001.238
Totals3226255
Oakland100200040791
Texas100000001261

a-singled for Neuse in the 8th. b-doubled for Miller in the 9th. c-popped out for Smith in the 9th.

E – Oller (2), Viloria (3). LOB – Oakland 6, Texas 8. 2B – Murphy (27), García (23), Mathias (1). HR – Murphy 2 (16), off Ragans; Langeliers (1), off Sborz. RBIs – Murphy 3 (52), Pinder (35), Machín (5), Langeliers 2 (2), García (74), Mathias (1). SB – Thompson (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (MacKinnon, Langeliers 2); Texas 6 (Viloria, Semien 5). RISP – Oakland 3 for 7; Texas 2 for 9.

GIDP – Miller.

DP – Oakland 1 (MacKinnon, Allen, MacKinnon).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oller, W, 2-56⅔51114776.63
Jackson, H, 241⅔00021192.74
Snead1⅔11120316.30
Jiménez1⅔00000123.52
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ragans, L, 0-25⅔43313835.02
Barlow1⅔10011213.16
King122201194.67
Sborz1⅓22212245.49

Inherited runners-scored – Jiménez 2-0, Sborz 1-1. HBP – Barlow (Bride). WP – Oller, Ragans.

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T – 3:00. A – 14,846 (40,300)

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
C.Kelly dh-c501002.217
Rojas 2b300012.277
Rivera 3b400002.289
Walker 1b422002.223
Garrett lf312101.667
Hummel c300002.170
Melancon p000000---
Luplow rf200011.164
d-McCarthy ph-rf101200.271
Thomas cf200001.241
a-Marte ph100000.257
Varsho cf100000.238
Perdomo ss400001.195
Totals33363214
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. rf211111.202
b-Estrada ph-lf200001.266
Pederson lf300000.250
c-Bart ph-c000010.235
Flores 2b401003.255
Belt 1b400001.222
Davis 3b312110.257
Crawford ss401001.223
Slater cf402000.265
La Stella dh400002.247
Wynns c301000.223
1-Yastrzemski pr-rf100000.214
Totals3428239
Arizona000100020360
San Francisco001001000282

a-grounded out for Thomas in the 7th. b-struck out for Wade Jr. in the 7th. c-walked for Pederson in the 7th. d-singled for Luplow in the 8th.

1-ran for Wynns in the 7th.

E – Belt (6), Wynns (3). LOB – Arizona 7, San Francisco 8. 2B – Garrett 2 (2), C.Kelly (13), Flores (24). HR – Wade Jr. (8), off Davies; Davis (8), off Devenski. RBIs – Garrett (1), McCarthy 2 (19), Wade Jr. (22), Davis (26). SB – Perdomo (6), Rojas (17).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 5 (Hummel, Luplow 2, Rojas, C.Kelly); San Francisco 5 (La Stella, Belt 2, Slater, Wynns). RISP – Arizona 1 for 8; San Francisco 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Pederson. GIDP – Yastrzemski.

DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies5⅔51126823.99
Devenski1⅔11100166.00
Holton10011132.57
Ramirez, W, 4-30000154.34
Mantiply, H, 161⅔1000071.88
Melancon, S, 17-201⅔0000194.32
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón6⅔2112111062.89
García, H, 31⅔10001232.74
Leone, L, 3-4, BS, 3-71⅔32201154.50
Rogers1⅔0000194.70

Inherited runners-scored – Ramirez 2-0. HBP – Rodón (Hummel). WP – Melancon, García. PB – Hummel (2).

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 3:07. A – 22,649 (41,915)

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Segura 2b400001.280
Hoskins 1b301011.253
Bohm 3b401000.288
Realmuto c300003.258
Castellanos rf401002.262
Sosa ss300002.196
b-Schwarber ph100000.210
Stott ss000000.221
Hall dh301001.266
Vierling cf301000.223
Maton lf200011.368
Totals30050211
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India dh401001.244
Fraley lf400002.247
Papierski c000000.143
Farmer 3b400001.268
Reynolds 1b400003.246
Almora Jr. cf110030.226
Aquino rf400002.173
Lopez 2b403000.290
Barrero ss401102.188
Romine c200000.200
a-Friedl ph-lf101000.221
Totals32161311
Philadelphia000000000050
Cincinnati000000001160

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Romine in the 8th. b-popped out for Sosa in the 9th.

LOB – Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 8. 2B – Bohm (18), Lopez (3). RBIs – Barrero (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Segura, Maton); Cincinnati 3 (Farmer, India, Barrero). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 4; Cincinnati 1 for 6.

LIDP – Bohm. GIDP – Bohm.

DP – Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Lopez, Reynolds; Aquino, Reynolds, Aquino).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez7⅔30028953.31
Robertson1⅔10001221.94
Domínguez, L, 6-421112181.64
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lodolo7⅔50028984.12
Díaz, W, 4-12⅔00003171.75

HBP – Lodolo (Realmuto).

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T – 2:27. A – 13,622 (42,319)

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez c300012.223
Witt Jr. 3b401001.251
Perez dh402000.227
Pasquantino 1b402000.275
Rooker lf200000.250
a-Pratto ph-lf200002.184
Massey 2b401000.308
Taylor cf300001.267
Eaton rf300002.190
Garcia ss200010.318
Totals3106028
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton dh300010.227
Correa ss401001.272
Arraez 2b411000.335
Miranda 1b412200.286
Urshela 3b400000.266
Celestino cf411002.265
Sánchez c210010.217
Kepler rf301000.227
Gordon lf301101.276
Totals3147324
Kansas City000000000061
Minnesota21010000x470

a-struck out for Rooker in the 7th.

E – Massey (3). LOB – Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5. 2B – Gordon (17). HR – Miranda (12), off Lynch. RBIs – Miranda 2 (51), Gordon (23). SB – Kepler (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Perez, Taylor); Minnesota 1 (Buxton). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 5; Minnesota 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Kepler. GIDP – Rooker, Eaton, Correa.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Massey, Pasquantino); Minnesota 2 (Arraez, Miranda; Urshela, Arraez, Miranda).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch, L, 4-86⅔54312954.52
Payamps2⅔20012343.16
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mahle2⅓00011422.51
Pagán, W, 4-62⅔30000354.87
Jax100002123.79
Duran1⅔20002182.05
Fulmer1⅔10012233.06
Megill1⅔00001133.00

Inherited runners-scored – Jax 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 2:49. A – 23,543 (38,544)

Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry 2b401003.180
Hoerner ss300011.304
Suzuki rf400002.241
Happ lf400001.278
Reyes dh412000.367
Ortega cf110010.227
a-Velazquez ph-cf200002.243
Wisdom 3b400001.219
Gomes c301100.232
Higgins 1b311201.283
Totals32353211
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas cf402000.234
Meneses rf411000.347
Voit 1b401001.226
Cruz dh300102.237
b-Hernandez ph100000.272
Ruiz c411000.244
Hernández 2b401100.247
Abrams ss200002.221
Call lf300001.000
Vargas 3b300000.250
Totals3226206
Chicago000020100350
Washington010001000260

a-struck out for Ortega in the 7th. b-flied out for Cruz in the 9th.

LOB – Chicago 4, Washington 4. 2B – Reyes 2 (3), Ruiz (19), Thomas 2 (19), Meneses (1). HR – Higgins (6), off Abbott. RBIs – Higgins 2 (20), Gomes (17), Hernández (26), Cruz (58). SB – McKinstry (2), Abrams (2). CS – Hernández (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Happ, Gomes); Washington 3 (Voit 2, Call). RISP – Chicago 1 for 7; Washington 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Meneses.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly5⅓422041003.67
Uelmen, W, 1-11000083.38
Brault, H, 12⅔10002270.00
Wick, S, 8-111⅔00000144.14
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott6⅔32215835.16
McGee, L, 1-311102116.67
Cishek10000103.75
Ramírez2⅔00014283.36

Inherited runners-scored – Uelmen 1-1, Cishek 1-1. HBP – Smyly (Abrams). WP – Brault, Abbott.

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.

T – 2:56. A – 28,302 (41,339)

Toronto 6, Baltimore 1
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf401002.263
Santander dh400000.257
Mountcastle 1b400002.248
Hays rf400003.253
Urías 3b300000.245
McKenna lf200001.268
b-Vavra ph-lf111000.297
Odor 2b301001.207
Mateo ss300001.228
Chirinos c301100.184
Totals31141010
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chapman 3b310001.235
Guerrero Jr. 1b410000.283
Gurriel Jr. lf300110.307
Kirk dh301210.297
Hernández rf411001.265
Bichette ss412001.261
Tapia cf200000.272
a-Springer ph111100.256
Bradley Jr. cf100000.209
Espinal 2b402200.274
Jansen c311011.207
Totals3268634
Baltimore000000010140
Toronto00000060x680

a-singled for Tapia in the 7th. b-singled for McKenna in the 8th.

LOB – Baltimore 3, Toronto 6. 2B – Bichette (28), Espinal (22), Kirk (15). RBIs – Chirinos (19), Springer (50), Espinal 2 (43), Gurriel Jr. (48), Kirk 2 (43).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Hays, Mullins); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, Jansen). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 5; Toronto 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Santander, Mountcastle, Mateo.

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Voth6⅔20013862.81
Krehbiel, L, 4-422200132.81
Pérez2331091.77
Head11110232.70
Gillaspie1⅔10001103.75
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stripling6⅓10007722.93
García, W, 2-40000192.88
Pop1⅔31100161.59
Phelps1⅔0000282.47

Pérez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 2-2, Head 2-2, García 1-0. HBP – Head (Chapman).

Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Paul Emmel.

T – 2:47. A – 40,141 (53,506)

Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 7
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frazier 2b422010.249
Rodríguez cf500001.266
Winker dh321222.228
Haniger rf522101.286
Suárez 3b511202.223
Crawford ss211130.260
Santana 1b501200.197
Raleigh c422300.208
Haggerty lf410001.310
Totals3711101167
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Fletcher 2b332110.289
Ohtani dh524401.265
Rengifo 3b401100.273
Rojas 3b100001.111
Ward rf400100.265
Walsh 1b400002.222
Suzuki c400002.183
Duggar lf300013.153
Velazquez ss412001.182
Sierra cf411001.197
Totals367107211
Seattle00403200211101
Los Angeles0010202027100

E – Haniger (2). LOB – Seattle 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Frazier (18), Rengifo (18). 3B – Ohtani (5). HR – Suárez (20), off Mayers; Raleigh (17), off Mayers; Winker (13), off Mayers; Raleigh (18), off Barria; Ohtani (27), off Festa. RBIs – Haniger (11), Crawford (32), Santana 2 (41), Suárez 2 (63), Raleigh 3 (42), Winker 2 (47), Fletcher (13), Ohtani 4 (72), Rengifo (33), Ward (44). SB – Haggerty (8), Velazquez (13). SF – Ward.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Haggerty 3, Haniger); Los Angeles 4 (Sierra, Ward 3). RISP – Seattle 2 for 10; Los Angeles 4 for 8.

Runners moved up – Rodríguez 2, Raleigh, Rengifo.

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby, W, 5-3563317943.47
Murfee1⅓32200212.77
Brash1⅔00003155.50
Festa1⅔12211183.75
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Toussaint, L, 1-1234443624.50
Mayers5⅓65514965.22
Barria1⅔12210162.69

Inherited runners-scored – Murfee 1-0, Mayers 2-0. HBP – Toussaint (Haggerty), Mayers (Raleigh), Kirby (Fletcher). WP – Mayers.

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 3:14. A – 19,550 (45,517)

San Diego 10, Miami 3
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf400010.246
Soto rf321020.255
b-Mazara ph-rf100001.266
Machado dh412011.305
Drury 3b511101.267
Bell 1b421011.281
Cronenworth 2b412410.239
Grisham cf320020.199
Kim ss413410.255
Nola c401010.244
Totals3610119104
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle ss522000.262
Berti 3b502101.271
Anderson rf401101.250
Bleday lf300011.200
Fortes dh210010.254
Leblanc 2b400002.333
Díaz 1b101010.152
a-Aguilar ph-1b200002.237
Stallings c401100.222
Burdick cf300013.175
Totals33373410
San Diego50001001310110
Miami100110000370

a-struck out for Díaz in the 5th. b-struck out for Soto in the 9th.

LOB – San Diego 10, Miami 8. 2B – Kim 2 (23), Machado (30), Bell (26), Wendle 2 (15), Berti (13), Anderson (12). HR – Cronenworth (12), off López. RBIs – Cronenworth 4 (63), Kim 4 (44), Drury (73), Berti (20), Stallings (28), Anderson (14). S – Profar.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Mazara, Grisham, Drury 2, Nola); Miami 4 (Fortes, Aguilar 2, Wendle). RISP – San Diego 2 for 14; Miami 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Drury 2, Profar, Anderson, Stallings. GIDP – Machado.

DP – Miami 1 (Wendle, Leblanc, Aguilar).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger4⅓63341893.63
Morejon, W, 2-0100003243.71
Suarez, H, 61⅔10002232.79
Martinez1⅔00002123.17
Wilson1⅔00002123.38
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
López, L, 7-8466632853.83
Bleier1⅔20020223.79
Sulser1⅓00001163.65
Brazoban1⅔01130252.19
Hernandez1⅔33321336.33

Inherited runners-scored – Morejon 2-0, Bleier 1-0, Sulser 3-0. IBB – off Bleier (Machado), off Hernandez (Grisham). HBP – Morejon (Fortes). WP – Brazoban.

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 3:44. A – 7,273 (36,742)

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf500001.258
Devers 3b401010.302
Bogaerts ss511001.302
Verdugo rf333120.280
Martinez dh220030.276
Hosmer 1b511000.206
Arroyo 2b513300.280
McGuire c301000.250
a-Refsnyder ph000110.309
Plawecki c101200.169
Hernández cf501103.206
Totals38812875
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman ss411001.266
Reynolds cf422201.259
Chavis 1b401001.245
Gamel rf401101.241
Padlo 3b400000.138
Castro 2b401002.232
Allen lf300001.169
Madris dh300002.170
Delay c300000.260
Totals3336309
Boston0300100138121
Pittsburgh200000001360

a-walked for McGuire in the 8th.

E – Hosmer (1). LOB – Boston 10, Pittsburgh 3. 2B – Arroyo (9), Verdugo (30), Devers (32), Chavis (12). HR – Reynolds (18), off Hill. RBIs – Arroyo 3 (20), Hernández (26), Verdugo (56), Refsnyder (13), Plawecki 2 (9), Reynolds 2 (42), Gamel (34).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 6 (Bogaerts 2, Hosmer, Hernández, Pham 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Castro 2). RISP – Boston 6 for 18; Pittsburgh 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Padlo. GIDP – Arroyo, Padlo.

DP – Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Arroyo, Hosmer); Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, Chavis).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, W, 5-55⅔32204574.68
Brasier, H, 91⅔00003145.09
Sawamura, H, 32⅔00001193.04
Familia1⅔31101259.00
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Contreras, L, 3-36⅔64443904.02
Underwood Jr.1⅓11100184.34
Stout20011222.70
Ramirez1⅔33321309.00

Inherited runners-scored – Stout 1-1. IBB – off Contreras (Devers). WP – Contreras(2).

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 2:43. A – 15,231 (38,747)

Cleveland 8, Detroit 4
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf300012.228
Reyes rf211120.270
Báez ss411000.227
H.Castro 1b200000.280
W.Castro 3b211101.248
Carpenter dh200110.300
Haase c401101.235
Schoop 2b400000.202
Clemens 3b-1b400002.120
Baddoo lf411002.188
Totals3145448
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf512101.303
Rosario ss411102.284
Ramírez 3b421202.281
Gonzalez rf512201.306
Naylor dh301020.273
Miller 1b401101.240
Giménez 2b512002.310
Maile c300011.230
1-Benson pr010000.136
Hedges c000000.174
Straw cf311010.206
Totals368117410
Detroit000211000450
Cleveland00100106x8110

1-ran for Maile in the 8th.

LOB – Detroit 5, Cleveland 11. 2B – Gonzalez 2 (19), Giménez (20), Kwan (19), Ramírez (37). HR – W.Castro (5), off Quantrill. RBIs – Carpenter (4), Haase (31), Reyes (18), W.Castro (20), Gonzalez 2 (21), Kwan (31), Rosario (50), Ramírez 2 (98), Miller (44). SB – Baddoo (3), Reyes (2). SF – Carpenter.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Haase, Schoop); Cleveland 7 (Giménez 2, Miller, Kwan 2, Rosario 2). RISP – Detroit 3 for 8; Cleveland 5 for 15.

Runners moved up – Naylor, Maile.

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Norris5⅔41124890.93
Cisnero, H, 21⅔11011211.93
Vest, H, 21⅔00001133.83
Chafin, L, 0-2, H, 1623303243.18
Lange, BS, 0-243311203.61
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill6⅔54422993.77
Karinchak100024321.47
Shaw, W, 6-20000015.36
Clase1⅔00002101.24

Inherited runners-scored – Lange 2-2, Shaw 2-0. IBB – off Lange (Naylor). HBP – Norris 3 (Rosario,Miller,Ramírez). WP – Chafin, Karinchak. PB – Haase (3).

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 3:14. A – 14,335 (34,788)

St. Louis 5, Colorado 1
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe lf400003.241
Blackmon rf301101.262
Rodgers 2b301010.285
Cron 1b401001.273
Iglesias ss402000.313
Grichuk cf400001.265
McMahon 3b400004.244
Montero dh311001.253
Serven c301000.233
Totals32171111
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar rf220021.224
Donovan dh513100.286
Goldschmidt 1b302010.331
Arenado 3b411100.296
Gorman 2b402301.247
Edman 2b000000.256
Dickerson lf401001.232
O'Neill lf000000.228
DeJong ss400002.182
Knizner c300010.214
Carlson cf210020.240
Totals3159565
Colorado001000000170
St. Louis20001011x590

LOB – Colorado 6, St. Louis 9. 2B – Iglesias (28), Arenado (29), Gorman (10), Goldschmidt (32), Dickerson (8), Donovan (15). RBIs – Blackmon (67), Arenado (74), Gorman 3 (31), Donovan (31).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 5 (McMahon 4, Iglesias); St. Louis 5 (Dickerson 3, Gorman, Nootbaar). RISP – Colorado 1 for 11; St. Louis 4 for 15.

Runners moved up – Grichuk, Cron, Goldschmidt. GIDP – Cron, Rodgers, Goldschmidt.

DP – Colorado 1 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron); St. Louis 2 (Gorman, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, L, 6-106⅔733341035.05
Bird11110195.33
Lawrence1⅓11121255.68
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, W, 3-0561108870.54
Pallante, H, 62⅓00002262.96
Gallegos1⅔10011223.25

Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 2-0, Pallante 1-0. HBP – Montgomery (Blackmon), Bird (Nootbaar). WP – Márquez.

Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jerry Layne.

T – 3:06. A – 38,033 (45,494)

L.A. Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf200020.271
T.Turner ss300011.304
Freeman 1b401000.319
J.Turner dh400001.254
C.Taylor lf401001.234
Muncy 3b411100.187
Alberto 2b301000.246
Thompson cf300003.256
Barnes c312101.183
Totals3026237
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf401101.250
Adames ss300010.221
Tellez 1b400001.238
Renfroe rf400001.239
Hiura dh402001.246
Wong 2b200001.246
a-Brosseau ph-3b100011.268
L.Urías 3b-2b400001.225
T.Taylor cf210012.224
Caratini c000000.223
Feliciano c201011.250
1-Davis pr-cf000000.229
Totals30141410
Los Angeles000001100260
Milwaukee000000010140

a-struck out for Wong in the 8th.

1-ran for Feliciano in the 8th.

LOB – Los Angeles 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B – C.Taylor (21). HR – Barnes (5), off Lauer; Muncy (15), off Lauer. RBIs – Barnes (16), Muncy (45), Yelich (37). SB – Betts (10), Hiura (5). CS – Alberto (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (C.Taylor, Muncy); Milwaukee 2 (Adames, L.Urías). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 4; Milwaukee 1 for 3.

GIDP – Betts, J.Turner, Tellez.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Alberto, T.Turner, Freeman); Milwaukee 3 (Wong, Adames, Tellez; Feliciano, Wong, Feliciano; Adames, Wong, Tellez).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonsolin, W, 15-17⅔20018952.12
Ferguson, H, 71⅔11122230.46
Kimbrel, S, 21-251⅔10010214.46
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer, L, 8-57⅔422371053.58
Strzelecki1⅔1000082.70
Suter1⅔10000223.91
WP_Lauer.

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, David Rackley.

T – 2:49. A – 30,259 (41,900)

Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 2
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b310012.277
Gurriel 1b401001.243
Alvarez lf211110.296
Bregman 3b400001.258
Tucker rf411000.250
Mancini dh300100.264
Peña ss300011.247
McCormick cf401100.232
Maldonado c301001.185
Totals3035336
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pollock lf400001.240
Vaughn rf401001.296
Jiménez dh211020.308
1-Robert pr-dh000000.301
J.Abreu 1b312011.309
Moncada 3b401102.201
Grandal c301010.201
Harrison 2b400000.246
Engel cf301002.236
a-Sheets ph100001.230
Gonzàlez ss401001.250
Totals3228149
Houston100200000351
Chicago000200000280

a-struck out for Engel in the 9th.

1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th.

E – Valdez (1). LOB – Houston 5, Chicago 7. 2B – Tucker (19), McCormick (10), Gonzàlez (1), Moncada (11). RBIs – Alvarez (76), Mancini (50), McCormick (32), Moncada (36). SB – Altuve 2 (12). SF – Alvarez, Mancini.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Maldonado 2); Chicago 4 (Engel, Vaughn, Grandal, Jiménez). RISP – Houston 1 for 2; Chicago 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Harrison. GIDP – Harrison, Moncada, Pollock.

DP – Houston 3 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, W, 12-47⅔722361002.72
Stanek, H, 121⅔10011211.09
Pressly, S, 24-281⅔00002142.78
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kopech, L, 4-96⅔53322903.25
Kelly1⅔00002195.61
Diekman1⅔00011144.06
López1⅔00001102.72

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T – 3:06. A – 24,671 (40,615)

N.Y. Mets 9, Atlanta 7
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf511001.267
Marte rf523200.291
Lindor ss522100.271
Alonso 1b511201.276
Vogelbach dh401111.237
McNeil 2b513000.316
Canha lf312111.268
a-Naquin ph-lf100001.251
Baty 3b411200.250
McCann c400001.176
Totals41914926
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf400010.275
Swanson ss300102.292
Riley 3b300001.288
Olson 1b400004.249
Rosario dh310013.182
Contreras c423001.266
Harris II cf311010.288
Grissom 2b422300.414
Grossman lf311311.280
Totals31777412
New York2200011039140
Atlanta001000402771

a-struck out for Canha in the 9th.

E – Grossman (1). LOB – New York 7, Atlanta 3. 2B – Canha 2 (14), McNeil (30), Vogelbach (15). HR – Marte (13), off Odorizzi; Lindor (21), off Odorizzi; Baty (1), off Odorizzi; Marte (14), off Yates; Grossman (2), off Ottavino. RBIs – Marte 2 (53), Lindor (83), Baty 2 (2), Canha (40), Alonso 2 (99), Vogelbach (46), Swanson (65), Grissom 3 (7), Grossman 3 (5). SB – Grissom (2), Lindor (12), Alonso (3), Harris II (14). CS – Acuña Jr. (9). SF – Swanson.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Baty, McCann, Naquin); Atlanta 1 (Riley). RISP – New York 3 for 10; Atlanta 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Baty, McNeil, Acuña Jr.. GIDP – Harris II.

DP – New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, W, 9-26⅓34438912.15
Ottavino, H, 1611110162.35
Díaz, H, 21⅔00002101.30
May1⅔32202277.43
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Odorizzi, L, 0-25⅔85522925.93
Matzek1⅔00001123.45
Yates1⅔11101139.00
Lee1⅔10001192.31
Stephens33300223.29
Tarnok10001100.00

Inherited runners-scored – Ottavino 3-3, Matzek 1-0, Tarnok 1-1. HBP – Scherzer (Riley). PB – Contreras (2).

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 3:22. A – 34,308 (41,084)

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 7 (10)
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b602302.273
Lowe 2b401010.232
Arozarena rf300013.254
D.Peralta lf501002.271
2-Quinn pr-lf010000.235
Ramírez dh511101.325
Choi 1b300012.239
c-Paredes ph-1b010010.218
Walls ss411010.175
Siri cf421012.189
Mejía c512301.269
Totals39797613
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Benintendi lf401011.304
Judge rf-cf-rf321120.297
Torres 2b522201.249
Rizzo 1b421111.219
Donaldson dh411400.223
Cabrera 3b400002.000
Trevino c413001.269
Florial cf200001.000
a-LeMahieu ph101000.281
1-Gonzalez pr-rf-ss100000.208
Kiner-Falefa ss300001.267
b-Hicks ph-cf100001.217
Totals36810849
Tampa Bay0010210003790
New York00000211048100

No outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Florial in the 7th. b-struck out for Kiner-Falefa in the 9th. c-walked for Choi in the 10th.

1-ran for LeMahieu in the 7th. 2-ran for D.Peralta in the 10th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 10, New York 7. 2B – Díaz 2 (24), Siri (7), Mejía (16), Benintendi (20), Judge (20). HR – Ramírez (5), off Luetge; Torres (17), off Kluber; Rizzo (28), off Raley; Donaldson (12), off Beeks. RBIs – Díaz 3 (41), Ramírez (36), Mejía 3 (27), Torres 2 (49), Judge (101), Rizzo (68), Donaldson 4 (47). SB – Walls (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 5 (D.Peralta, Arozarena, Mejía, Ramírez, Díaz); New York 1 (Torres). RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 14; New York 3 for 7.

GIDP – Torres.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Choi).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kluber6⅔42218904.33
Poche, H, 1421110173.20
Fairbanks, H, 50001052.53
Raley, BS, 6-81⅔21100142.52
Thompson1⅔00001183.51
Beeks, L, 2-2, BS, 1-42431082.81
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Germán453316714.45
Luetge1⅓21101152.88
Trivino10011115.73
Marinaccio100012251.91
Effross1⅓01012253.68
Chapman, W, 2-312221244.45

Inherited runners-scored – Fairbanks 3-1, Luetge 2-0, Marinaccio 2-0, Chapman 1-1. HBP – Kluber (Donaldson), Germán (Arozarena).

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 3:48. A – 42,512 (47,309)

