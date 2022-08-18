Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Allen ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .209 MacKinnon 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .171 Murphy c 5 3 3 3 0 1 .251 Pinder lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .237 Stevenson cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Bride 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Brown rf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .229 Neuse 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .229 a-Machín ph-3b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .223 Langeliers dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .250 Bolt cf-rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .202 Totals 36 7 9 7 3 7

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Seager ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .252 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288 García rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .254 Viloria c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .208 Taveras cf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .303 Miller dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .205 b-Mathias ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 1.000 Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .221 c-Duran ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Thompson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238 Totals 32 2 6 2 5 5

Oakland 100 200 040 7 9 1 Texas 100 000 001 2 6 1

a-singled for Neuse in the 8th. b-doubled for Miller in the 9th. c-popped out for Smith in the 9th.

E – Oller (2), Viloria (3). LOB – Oakland 6, Texas 8. 2B – Murphy (27), García (23), Mathias (1). HR – Murphy 2 (16), off Ragans; Langeliers (1), off Sborz. RBIs – Murphy 3 (52), Pinder (35), Machín (5), Langeliers 2 (2), García (74), Mathias (1). SB – Thompson (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (MacKinnon, Langeliers 2); Texas 6 (Viloria, Semien 5). RISP – Oakland 3 for 7; Texas 2 for 9.

GIDP – Miller.

DP – Oakland 1 (MacKinnon, Allen, MacKinnon).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Oller, W, 2-5 6⅔ 5 1 1 1 4 77 6.63 Jackson, H, 24 1⅔ 0 0 0 2 1 19 2.74 Snead 1⅔ 1 1 1 2 0 31 6.30 Jiménez 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.52

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ragans, L, 0-2 5⅔ 4 3 3 1 3 83 5.02 Barlow 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 1 21 3.16 King 1 2 2 2 0 1 19 4.67 Sborz 1⅓ 2 2 2 1 2 24 5.49

Inherited runners-scored – Jiménez 2-0, Sborz 1-1. HBP – Barlow (Bride). WP – Oller, Ragans.

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T – 3:00. A – 14,846 (40,300)