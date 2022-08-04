Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022
Seattle 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Winker lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.234
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.209
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Lewis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.157
|Kelenic cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.131
|Torrens c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Haggerty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|1
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Carpenter rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.322
|Donaldson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.197
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|3
|8
|Seattle
|600
|000
|100
|7
|10
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|200
|3
|5
|0
LOB – Seattle 2, New York 4. 2B – Carpenter (9), Higashioka (5). HR – Suárez (18), off Cole; Santana (10), off Cole; Kelenic (4), off Cole; Winker (10), off Peralta; Higashioka (6), off Castillo. RBIs – Suárez 3 (57), Santana (37), Kelenic 2 (12), Winker (38), Kiner-Falefa (32), Higashioka 2 (18). SB – Benintendi (6), Frazier (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 1 (Winker); New York 2 (Benintendi, Donaldson). RISP – Seattle 1 for 2; New York 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Hicks. GIDP – Crawford, Frazier.
DP – New York 2 (Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo; Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 1-0
|6
|5
|3
|3
|3
|8
|109
|4.05
|Borucki
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.56
|Festa
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.66
|Sewald
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.53
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 9-4
|6⅔
|7
|6
|6
|1
|8
|103
|3.56
|Peralta
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2.48
|Loáisiga
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6.38
|Marinaccio
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.08
|Trivino
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6.15
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 2:47. A – 42,169 (47,309).
Cleveland 7, Arizona 4
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.257
|Marte dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Varsho rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|McCarthy lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.200
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|a-Beer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|0
|15
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Rosario ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.293
|Ramírez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.285
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.290
|Benson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Freeman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|7
|3
|5
|Arizona
|000
|002
|002
|4
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|010
|031
|20x
|7
|9
|1
a-struck out for Herrera in the 9th.
E – Thomas (2), Bieber (1). LOB – Arizona 5, Cleveland 5. 2B – Thomas (13), Rosario (19), Gonzalez (13). HR – Thomas (8), off Bieber; Perdomo (4), off Morgan; Rosario (6), off Henry; Gonzalez (3), off Ginkel. RBIs – Thomas 2 (29), Perdomo 2 (24), Straw (20), Rosario 3 (41), Gonzalez 2 (16), Ramírez (86). SB – Varsho (7). SF – Straw.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Walker 2, Perdomo); Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Gonzalez). RISP – Arizona 1 for 9; Cleveland 4 for 8.
Runners moved up – McCarthy. GIDP – Kwan.
DP – Arizona 1 (Rojas, Perdomo, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Henry, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|89
|7.20
|Ginkel
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.86
|Holton
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|3.86
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|4.68
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 6-6
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|94
|3.39
|Karinchak, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.13
|Stephan
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|2.40
|Morgan
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|26
|3.72
Inherited runners-scored – Ramirez 1-1. HBP – Henry (Giménez). WP – Henry.
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 3:03. A – 18,642 (34,788).
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.247
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.258
|Hall dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|2
|12
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Arcia 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|a-Grossman ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|1
|10
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|030
|3
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|000
|1
|6
|0
a-doubled for Heredia in the 8th.
LOB – Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5. 2B – Riley (32), Grossman (1). HR – Castellanos (9), off McHugh; Arcia (7), off Wheeler. RBIs – Realmuto (47), Castellanos 2 (51), Arcia (25). SB – Vierling (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Gregorius, Stott); Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Olson). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 4; Atlanta 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Schwarber, Acuña Jr.. GIDP – Acuña Jr..
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Stott, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 10-5
|7⅔
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|90
|2.69
|Domínguez, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|1.64
|Alvarado, H, 9
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5.04
|Robertson, S, 15-20
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.18
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|101
|4.09
|Lee, H, 7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|1.61
|McHugh, L, 2-2, BS, 0-5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|10
|3.20
|Minter
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored – Alvarado 2-0, Lee 1-0, McHugh 1-1. HBP – Morton 2 (Schwarber,Hall).
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 2:40. A – 30,380 (41,084).
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Reyes lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Haase dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.236
|W.Castro rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|Clemens 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|a-Candelario ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Barnhart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|1
|14
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Miranda 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Gordon cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.271
|Cave lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|León c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Contreras rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.105
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|3
|8
|Detroit
|000
|010
|000
|1
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|020
|001
|01x
|4
|7
|0
a-struck out for Clemens in the 7th.
LOB – Detroit 5, Minnesota 5. 2B – León (1). RBIs – Greene (17), León 2 (2), Correa (37), Urshela (45). SB – Miranda (1). CS – H.Castro (1). SF – Urshela.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Reyes, Báez); Minnesota 3 (Gordon 2, Contreras). RISP – Detroit 1 for 3; Minnesota 3 for 7.
Runners moved up – Reyes, Correa. GIDP – Contreras.
DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, H.Castro).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, L, 2-5
|5⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|5
|66
|4.04
|Cisnero
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|1.59
|Chafin
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.38
|Law
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|29
|4.50
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, W, 8-4
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|9
|78
|3.67
|Fulmer, H, 19
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.12
|Thielbar, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.71
|Duran, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.11
|López, S, 20-24
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.64
HBP – Ryan 2 (W.Castro,Barnhart). WP – Cisnero.
Umpires – Home, Chris Conroy; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 2:40. A – 25,044 (38,544).
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.273
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Tapia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|2
|9
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Paredes 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.214
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.176
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Peralta dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Chang 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.173
|Quinn rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|3
|10
|Toronto
|100
|100
|000
|2
|4
|1
|Tampa Bay
|001
|101
|00x
|3
|6
|1
E – Jansen (2), Chang (2). LOB – Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B – Gurriel Jr. (25), Hernández (20). HR – Hernández (15), off Yarbrough. RBIs – Hernández 2 (51), Paredes (30), Walls (18), Peralta (1). SB – Siri (7), Guerrero Jr. (4). SF – Paredes.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 3 (Chapman 2, Kirk); Tampa Bay 2 (Siri, Quinn). RISP – Toronto 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr., Chang, Arozarena. LIDP – Tapia.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|4⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|74
|4.86
|Thornton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.26
|Cimber, L, 8-4
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|3.25
|Mayza
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.48
|Phelps
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.40
|Richards
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.36
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beeks
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|30
|2.51
|Yarbrough
|4⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|48
|4.89
|Thompson, W, 3-2
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.58
|Fairbanks, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.50
|Adam, S, 5-6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.27
Inherited runners-scored – Mayza 2-0. HBP – Kikuchi (Quinn).
Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 2:48. A – 14,253 (25,000).
Baltimore 6, Texas 3
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Rutschman dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.252
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.259
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Urías 2b-3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|McKenna lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|a-Phillips ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.145
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Nevin 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|b-Vavra ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.168
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|5
|7
|13
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Seager dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Heim c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.259
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Duran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Culberson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|c-Viloria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|4
|10
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|122
|6
|9
|1
|Texas
|100
|000
|101
|3
|6
|1
a-struck out for McKenna in the 8th. b-doubled for Nevin in the 8th. c-struck out for Culberson in the 9th.
E – Mateo (12), M.Pérez (2). LOB – Baltimore 9, Texas 8. 2B – Nevin (4), Vavra (1), Santander (15). HR – McKenna (2), off M.Pérez; Chirinos (3), off Moore; Heim (13), off Tate; Semien (15), off Bautista. RBIs – McKenna (7), Chirinos 2 (17), Vavra (1), Santander (59), García (64), Heim (38), Semien (51). SB – Mateo (26). S – Culberson.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Mountcastle, Santander 2, Rutschman); Texas 4 (Taveras, Seager, Heim 2). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 11; Texas 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Mullins, Semien. LIDP – Mateo. GIDP – Culberson.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Urías, Mountcastle); Texas 1 (Culberson, Semien, Culberson).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|93
|6.55
|Baker
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.12
|Tate
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2.31
|C.Pérez, W, 6-1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.21
|Bautista
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|15
|1.81
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Pérez
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|3
|9
|95
|2.47
|Moore
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|1.84
|Leclerc, L, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|4.57
|Hernández
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|22
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Tate 2-0, Leclerc 2-0. HBP – Bradish (Seager). WP – Bradish, Hernández(2).
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Adam Beck; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T – 3:24. A – 20,221 (40,300).
Houston 6, Boston 1
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Devers dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.322
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.312
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Arroyo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Sánchez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.059
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Díaz lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.267
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|6
|0
|6
|Boston
|000
|000
|001
|1
|4
|0
|Houston
|220
|020
|00x
|6
|12
|0
LOB – Boston 5, Houston 6. 2B – Pham (1), Peña (12), Altuve (21), Dubón (5), Tucker (16). HR – Bogaerts (9), off Smith; Mancini (11), off Hill. RBIs – Bogaerts (46), Alvarez (72), Bregman (56), Mancini 2 (43), Tucker 2 (67). SF – Bregman.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 4 (Pham, Dalbec, Devers 2); Houston 3 (Vázquez, Peña 2). RISP – Boston 0 for 4; Houston 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Arroyo, Alvarez, Mancini. LIDP – Tucker.
DP – Boston 1 (Sánchez, Dalbec, Sánchez).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 4-5
|3⅔
|6
|4
|4
|0
|1
|58
|4.52
|Bello
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|8.47
|Sawamura
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.40
|Ort
|3⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|48
|9.49
|Brasier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.49
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, W, 10-4
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|97
|3.62
|S.Martinez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.10
|Smith
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Sawamura 2-0. HBP – Urquidy (Verdugo), Ort (Díaz).
Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T – 2:42. A – 32,295 (41,168).
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 1
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Pratto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.455
|Isbel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Lopez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|14
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Jiménez lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Abreu dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.302
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.203
|Pollock rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Totals
|33
|4
|12
|4
|2
|6
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|000
|1
|4
|0
|Chicago
|103
|000
|00x
|4
|12
|0
LOB – Kansas City 4, Chicago 8. HR – Witt Jr. (15), off Lynn; Abreu (14), off Singer. RBIs – Witt Jr. (52), Moncada (28), Abreu 3 (55). S – Zavala.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 1 (Lopez); Chicago 3 (Engel, Anderson, Pollock). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 1; Chicago 3 for 12.
Runners moved up – Isbel. GIDP – Anderson, Pollock.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Massey, Pasquantino; Lopez, Massey, Pasquantino).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, L, 4-4
|6⅔
|11
|4
|4
|1
|3
|90
|3.67
|Mills
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.06
|Weaver
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 2-4
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|89
|5.87
|Diekman, H, 14
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.02
|Graveman, H, 17
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|18
|2.76
|Hendriks, S, 21-24
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.19
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Alan Porter; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 2:35. A – 19,753 (40,615).
Miami 3, Cincinnati 0
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Fraley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Moustakas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Votto dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Solano 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Aquino rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Almora Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Barrero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Papierski c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|30
|0
|6
|0
|1
|3
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|L.Díaz 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Aguilar dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.243
|De La Cruz rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Bleday lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Leblanc 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.353
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Williams 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Hamilton cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.111
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|3
|7
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|0
|Miami
|000
|120
|00x
|3
|7
|0
LOB – Cincinnati 4, Miami 6. 2B – Williams (4), Cooper (22). HR – Aguilar (13), off Minor. RBIs – Aguilar (44), Cooper 2 (42). SB – Williams 3 (9), Hamilton (7). CS – Leblanc (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (Aquino 2); Miami 2 (Rojas, De La Cruz). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 5; Miami 1 for 5.
GIDP – Moustakas, Almora Jr..
DP – Miami 2 (Cooper, Rojas, Cooper; Rojas, Williams, Cooper).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 1-8
|5⅓
|5
|3
|3
|3
|6
|82
|6.19
|Kuhnel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.62
|Cessa
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|6.47
|Strickland
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.63
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, W, 10-4
|9⅔
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|105
|1.88
Inherited runners-scored – Kuhnel 1-0. IBB – off Minor (Aguilar). WP – Alcantara.
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T – 2:09. A – 8,656 (36,742).
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 5
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Robles cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|García ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.293
|Hernandez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Thomas lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Palacios rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Vargas 3b
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
|1
|5
|New York
|002
|042
|001
|9
|14
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|005
|5
|13
|1
a-struck out for Lindor in the 8th. b-struck out for Nido in the 9th.
E – Lindor (8), Vargas (2). LOB – New York 9, Washington 7. 2B – McNeil 3 (24), Nido (7), Naquin (13). 3B – Guillorme (1). HR – Alonso (28), off Sánchez; Vogelbach (13), off Weems; Ruiz (4), off Givens; Thomas (10), off Givens. RBIs – Alonso 2 (88), Vogelbach 4 (38), Nido (18), Marte (48), Guillorme (13), Ruiz (24), Thomas (35), Robles (26), García 2 (25).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Nido 2, Vogelbach 3); Washington 2 (García 2). RISP – New York 3 for 17; Washington 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Canha, Guillorme, Robles. GIDP – Marte, Thomas, Meneses.
DP – New York 3 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso; Guillorme, McNeil, Alonso; McNeil, Alonso); Washington 1 (Vargas, Hernández, Meneses).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 8-7
|7⅔
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|94
|3.61
|May
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|7.71
|Givens
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|24
|3.70
|Lugo
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.35
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez, L, 0-4
|4⅓
|5
|5
|4
|3
|2
|97
|7.65
|Weems
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|38
|6.04
|Cishek
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.94
|Machado
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|4.87
|Harvey
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.84
Inherited runners-scored – Lugo 2-2, Weems 3-3. IBB – off Sánchez (Alonso). HBP – Sánchez (Canha).
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, David Rackley.
T – 3:18. A – 27,851 (41,339).
