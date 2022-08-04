Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Seattle 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frazier 2b412000.250
Winker lf321110.227
Suárez 3b411301.234
Santana 1b412102.209
Crawford ss412001.262
Lewis dh400003.157
Kelenic cf411201.131
Torrens c400000.202
Haggerty rf401001.303
Totals35710719
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rizzo 1b400001.227
LeMahieu 3b300010.289
Carpenter rf301011.322
Donaldson dh400002.220
Benintendi lf310010.305
Torres 2b400002.254
Hicks cf400001.223
Kiner-Falefa ss312100.275
Higashioka c312201.197
Totals3135338
Seattle6000001007100
New York010000200350

LOB – Seattle 2, New York 4. 2B – Carpenter (9), Higashioka (5). HR – Suárez (18), off Cole; Santana (10), off Cole; Kelenic (4), off Cole; Winker (10), off Peralta; Higashioka (6), off Castillo. RBIs – Suárez 3 (57), Santana (37), Kelenic 2 (12), Winker (38), Kiner-Falefa (32), Higashioka 2 (18). SB – Benintendi (6), Frazier (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 1 (Winker); New York 2 (Benintendi, Donaldson). RISP – Seattle 1 for 2; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Hicks. GIDP – Crawford, Frazier.

DP – New York 2 (Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo; Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo, W, 1-06533381094.05
Borucki0000034.56
Festa1⅔0000093.66
Sewald1⅔0000092.53
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, L, 9-46⅔766181033.56
Peralta2110052.48
Loáisiga0000026.38
Marinaccio1⅔10001142.08
Trivino1⅔0000086.15

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 2:47. A – 42,169 (47,309).

Cleveland 7, Arizona 4
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 2b411000.268
Thomas cf412202.257
Marte dh400003.257
Walker 1b400002.201
Varsho rf412002.239
Rivera 3b400002.000
McCarthy lf401000.265
Perdomo ss411202.200
Herrera c302001.196
a-Beer ph100001.189
Totals36494015
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf411000.297
Rosario ss422301.293
Ramírez dh311111.285
Miller 1b401001.244
Gonzalez rf412200.290
Benson rf000000.000
Giménez 2b310001.301
Freeman 3b301010.333
Hedges c311010.176
Straw cf300101.214
Totals3179735
Arizona000002002491
Cleveland01003120x791

a-struck out for Herrera in the 9th.

E – Thomas (2), Bieber (1). LOB – Arizona 5, Cleveland 5. 2B – Thomas (13), Rosario (19), Gonzalez (13). HR – Thomas (8), off Bieber; Perdomo (4), off Morgan; Rosario (6), off Henry; Gonzalez (3), off Ginkel. RBIs – Thomas 2 (29), Perdomo 2 (24), Straw (20), Rosario 3 (41), Gonzalez 2 (16), Ramírez (86). SB – Varsho (7). SF – Straw.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Walker 2, Perdomo); Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Gonzalez). RISP – Arizona 1 for 9; Cleveland 4 for 8.

Runners moved up – McCarthy. GIDP – Kwan.

DP – Arizona 1 (Rojas, Perdomo, Walker).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Henry, L, 0-15⅔44433897.20
Ginkel1⅔21101163.86
Holton22200133.86
Ramirez110001244.68
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber, W, 6-66⅔42208943.39
Karinchak, H, 11⅔10002152.13
Stephan1⅔20003272.40
Morgan1⅔22202263.72

Inherited runners-scored – Ramirez 1-1. HBP – Henry (Giménez). WP – Henry.

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 3:03. A – 18,642 (34,788).

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf300002.202
Hoskins 1b310013.247
Bohm 3b401002.296
Realmuto c410101.259
Castellanos rf311210.258
Hall dh301002.258
Stott 2b400001.196
Vierling cf401001.236
Gregorius ss401000.210
Totals32353212
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf-cf300010.257
Swanson ss401002.300
Olson 1b400002.248
Riley 3b401001.300
Rosario lf400002.172
Ozuna dh400000.222
Contreras c300002.254
Arcia 2b312100.247
Heredia cf201001.138
a-Grossman ph-rf1010001.000
Totals32161110
Philadelphia000000030350
Atlanta000010000160

a-doubled for Heredia in the 8th.

LOB – Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5. 2B – Riley (32), Grossman (1). HR – Castellanos (9), off McHugh; Arcia (7), off Wheeler. RBIs – Realmuto (47), Castellanos 2 (51), Arcia (25). SB – Vierling (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Gregorius, Stott); Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Olson). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 4; Atlanta 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Schwarber, Acuña Jr.. GIDP – Acuña Jr..

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Stott, Hoskins).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, W, 10-57⅔51107902.69
Domínguez, H, 1310011131.64
Alvarado, H, 90000015.04
Robertson, S, 15-201⅔00002172.18
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton6300181014.09
Lee, H, 701111151.61
McHugh, L, 2-2, BS, 0-522201103.20
Minter1⅔0000292.70

Inherited runners-scored – Alvarado 2-0, Lee 1-0, McHugh 1-1. HBP – Morton 2 (Schwarber,Hall).

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 2:40. A – 30,380 (41,084).

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf401101.241
Reyes lf400002.276
Báez ss400002.221
H.Castro 1b403000.284
Haase dh400004.236
W.Castro rf310000.241
Schoop 2b300003.207
Clemens 3b200000.130
a-Candelario ph-3b100001.205
Barnhart c100011.202
Totals30141114
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton dh321010.221
Correa ss401100.266
Polanco 2b401000.239
Miranda 1b311011.276
Urshela 3b300101.261
Gordon cf310013.271
Cave lf301001.500
León c302200.222
Contreras rf300002.105
Totals2947438
Detroit000010000140
Minnesota02000101x470

a-struck out for Clemens in the 7th.

LOB – Detroit 5, Minnesota 5. 2B – León (1). RBIs – Greene (17), León 2 (2), Correa (37), Urshela (45). SB – Miranda (1). CS – H.Castro (1). SF – Urshela.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Reyes, Báez); Minnesota 3 (Gordon 2, Contreras). RISP – Detroit 1 for 3; Minnesota 3 for 7.

Runners moved up – Reyes, Correa. GIDP – Contreras.

DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, H.Castro).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander, L, 2-55⅔22215664.04
Cisnero1⅔11111211.59
Chafin1⅔20001122.38
Law1⅔21111294.50
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan, W, 8-45⅔31109783.67
Fulmer, H, 191⅔10001133.12
Thielbar, H, 101⅔00002114.71
Duran, H, 111⅔00011192.11
López, S, 20-241⅔0000171.64

HBP – Ryan 2 (W.Castro,Barnhart). WP – Cisnero.

Umpires – Home, Chris Conroy; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 2:40. A – 25,044 (38,544).

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gurriel Jr. lf411001.311
Guerrero Jr. 1b401000.285
Kirk dh300010.305
Bichette ss400003.256
Hernández rf412201.273
Chapman 3b400003.243
Jansen c300000.216
Espinal 2b200010.263
Tapia cf300001.278
Totals3124229
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b300011.286
Paredes 1b200110.214
Siri cf411003.176
Arozarena lf411001.251
Peralta dh402101.273
Chang 2b301011.209
Walls ss400102.173
Quinn rf210000.238
Pinto c301001.206
Totals29363310
Toronto100100000241
Tampa Bay00110100x361

E – Jansen (2), Chang (2). LOB – Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B – Gurriel Jr. (25), Hernández (20). HR – Hernández (15), off Yarbrough. RBIs – Hernández 2 (51), Paredes (30), Walls (18), Peralta (1). SB – Siri (7), Guerrero Jr. (4). SF – Paredes.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 3 (Chapman 2, Kirk); Tampa Bay 2 (Siri, Quinn). RISP – Toronto 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr., Chang, Arozarena. LIDP – Tapia.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kikuchi4⅔32215744.86
Thornton1⅔00001114.26
Cimber, L, 8-421110243.25
Mayza0000172.48
Phelps1⅔00011142.40
Richards1⅔10002155.36
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Beeks1⅔21112302.51
Yarbrough4⅔11111484.89
Thompson, W, 3-22⅔00002213.58
Fairbanks, H, 21⅔10002174.50
Adam, S, 5-61⅔00002101.27

Inherited runners-scored – Mayza 2-0. HBP – Kikuchi (Quinn).

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 2:48. A – 14,253 (25,000).

Baltimore 6, Texas 3
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf401011.260
Rutschman dh210030.252
Santander rf511102.259
Mountcastle 1b400012.252
Urías 2b-3b501002.247
McKenna lf211111.250
a-Phillips ph-lf200002.145
Mateo ss310011.216
Nevin 3b301002.207
b-Vavra ph-2b111100.333
Chirinos c413200.168
Totals35695713
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien ss511101.240
Seager dh310011.247
Heim c411102.259
Lowe 1b401001.282
García rf401102.244
Taveras cf400001.309
Duran 3b300010.229
Smith lf302011.231
Culberson 2b100010.253
c-Viloria ph100001.241
Totals32363410
Baltimore010000122691
Texas100000101361

a-struck out for McKenna in the 8th. b-doubled for Nevin in the 8th. c-struck out for Culberson in the 9th.

E – Mateo (12), M.Pérez (2). LOB – Baltimore 9, Texas 8. 2B – Nevin (4), Vavra (1), Santander (15). HR – McKenna (2), off M.Pérez; Chirinos (3), off Moore; Heim (13), off Tate; Semien (15), off Bautista. RBIs – McKenna (7), Chirinos 2 (17), Vavra (1), Santander (59), García (64), Heim (38), Semien (51). SB – Mateo (26). S – Culberson.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Mountcastle, Santander 2, Rutschman); Texas 4 (Taveras, Seager, Heim 2). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 11; Texas 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Mullins, Semien. LIDP – Mateo. GIDP – Culberson.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Urías, Mountcastle); Texas 1 (Culberson, Semien, Culberson).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish5⅔31135936.55
Baker10011174.12
Tate1⅓1110072.31
C.Pérez, W, 6-11⅓00001151.21
Bautista1⅔11103151.81
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Pérez6⅔51139952.47
Moore11121231.84
Leclerc, L, 0-1122211254.57
Hernández1⅔12212223.00

Inherited runners-scored – Tate 2-0, Leclerc 2-0. HBP – Bradish (Seager). WP – Bradish, Hernández(2).

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Adam Beck; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 3:24. A – 20,221 (40,300).

Houston 6, Boston 1
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf400002.232
Pham lf401000.250
Devers dh400003.322
Bogaerts ss411101.312
Verdugo rf300001.264
Arroyo 3b400000.248
Dalbec 1b300001.205
McGuire c302000.234
Sánchez 2b200012.059
Totals31141110
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b414000.280
Peña ss411001.252
Alvarez dh400100.303
Bregman 3b312100.247
Díaz lf311000.256
Tucker rf412200.241
Mancini 1b411202.267
Vázquez c400001.278
Dubón cf401002.215
Totals34612606
Boston000000001140
Houston22002000x6120

LOB – Boston 5, Houston 6. 2B – Pham (1), Peña (12), Altuve (21), Dubón (5), Tucker (16). HR – Bogaerts (9), off Smith; Mancini (11), off Hill. RBIs – Bogaerts (46), Alvarez (72), Bregman (56), Mancini 2 (43), Tucker 2 (67). SF – Bregman.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 4 (Pham, Dalbec, Devers 2); Houston 3 (Vázquez, Peña 2). RISP – Boston 0 for 4; Houston 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Arroyo, Alvarez, Mancini. LIDP – Tucker.

DP – Boston 1 (Sánchez, Dalbec, Sánchez).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, L, 4-53⅔64401584.52
Bello20002198.47
Sawamura0000013.40
Ort3⅔42202489.49
Brasier1⅔00001115.49
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urquidy, W, 10-47⅔200010973.62
S.Martinez1⅔10010162.10
Smith1⅔11100139.00

Inherited runners-scored – Sawamura 2-0. HBP – Urquidy (Verdugo), Ort (Díaz).

Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T – 2:42. A – 32,295 (41,168).

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 1
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez c400002.225
Witt Jr. 3b412102.255
Perez dh400003.211
Pasquantino 1b400000.214
Taylor cf400003.275
Pratto lf300002.184
Massey 2b302000.455
Isbel rf300002.203
Lopez ss200010.248
Totals31141114
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss411000.313
Vaughn 1b412000.299
Jiménez lf413000.291
Abreu dh412301.302
Moncada 3b401103.203
Pollock rf300010.234
Harrison 2b302010.243
Zavala c300001.286
Engel cf401001.245
Totals33412426
Kansas City000001000140
Chicago10300000x4120

LOB – Kansas City 4, Chicago 8. HR – Witt Jr. (15), off Lynn; Abreu (14), off Singer. RBIs – Witt Jr. (52), Moncada (28), Abreu 3 (55). S – Zavala.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 1 (Lopez); Chicago 3 (Engel, Anderson, Pollock). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 1; Chicago 3 for 12.

Runners moved up – Isbel. GIDP – Anderson, Pollock.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Massey, Pasquantino; Lopez, Massey, Pasquantino).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer, L, 4-46⅔114413903.67
Mills1⅔00001125.06
Weaver1⅔10012180.00
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn, W, 2-46⅔41108895.87
Diekman, H, 141⅔00002134.02
Graveman, H, 171⅔00013182.76
Hendriks, S, 21-241⅔00001113.19

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Alan Porter; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 2:35. A – 19,753 (40,615).

Miami 3, Cincinnati 0
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b401001.249
Fraley lf401000.200
Moustakas 1b300010.202
Votto dh402000.221
Solano 3b301000.300
Aquino rf301000.181
Almora Jr. cf300000.236
Barrero ss300001.000
Papierski c300001.143
Totals3006013
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas ss400000.238
Cooper 1b401201.278
L.Díaz 1b000000.184
Aguilar dh311110.243
De La Cruz rf400001.206
Bleday lf402001.214
Leblanc 3b300011.353
Stallings c300002.206
Williams 2b313000.266
Hamilton cf210011.111
Totals3037337
Cincinnati000000000060
Miami00012000x370

LOB – Cincinnati 4, Miami 6. 2B – Williams (4), Cooper (22). HR – Aguilar (13), off Minor. RBIs – Aguilar (44), Cooper 2 (42). SB – Williams 3 (9), Hamilton (7). CS – Leblanc (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (Aquino 2); Miami 2 (Rojas, De La Cruz). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 5; Miami 1 for 5.

GIDP – Moustakas, Almora Jr..

DP – Miami 2 (Cooper, Rojas, Cooper; Rojas, Williams, Cooper).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Minor, L, 1-85⅓53336826.19
Kuhnel1000175.62
Cessa1⅔00000106.47
Strickland1⅔10000135.63
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara, W, 10-49⅔600131051.88

Inherited runners-scored – Kuhnel 1-0. IBB – off Minor (Aguilar). WP – Alcantara.

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 2:09. A – 8,656 (36,742).

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 5

WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Robles cf511100.231
García ss502201.293
Hernandez dh501001.270
Meneses 1b400000.125
Ruiz c412100.248
Hernández 2b300011.238
Thomas lf411101.234
Palacios rf412001.286
Vargas 3b414000.259
Totals38513515
New York0020420019141
Washington0000000055131

a-struck out for Lindor in the 8th. b-struck out for Nido in the 9th.

E – Lindor (8), Vargas (2). LOB – New York 9, Washington 7. 2B – McNeil 3 (24), Nido (7), Naquin (13). 3B – Guillorme (1). HR – Alonso (28), off Sánchez; Vogelbach (13), off Weems; Ruiz (4), off Givens; Thomas (10), off Givens. RBIs – Alonso 2 (88), Vogelbach 4 (38), Nido (18), Marte (48), Guillorme (13), Ruiz (24), Thomas (35), Robles (26), García 2 (25).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Nido 2, Vogelbach 3); Washington 2 (García 2). RISP – New York 3 for 17; Washington 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Canha, Guillorme, Robles. GIDP – Marte, Thomas, Meneses.

DP – New York 3 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso; Guillorme, McNeil, Alonso; McNeil, Alonso); Washington 1 (Vargas, Hernández, Meneses).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, W, 8-77⅔60014943.61
May1⅔10001167.71
Givens55500243.70
Lugo1000083.35
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sánchez, L, 0-44⅓55432977.65
Weems153301386.04
Cishek1⅔10003133.94
Machado1⅔20003234.87
Harvey1⅔11101172.84

Inherited runners-scored – Lugo 2-2, Weems 3-3. IBB – off Sánchez (Alonso). HBP – Sánchez (Canha).

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, David Rackley.

T – 3:18. A – 27,851 (41,339).

