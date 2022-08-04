Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .250 Winker lf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .227 Suárez 3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .234 Santana 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .209 Crawford ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .262 Lewis dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .157 Kelenic cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .131 Torrens c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Haggerty rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .303 Totals 35 7 10 7 1 9

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 LeMahieu 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .289 Carpenter rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .322 Donaldson dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Benintendi lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .305 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .275 Higashioka c 3 1 2 2 0 1 .197 Totals 31 3 5 3 3 8

Seattle 600 000 100 7 10 0 New York 010 000 200 3 5 0

LOB – Seattle 2, New York 4. 2B – Carpenter (9), Higashioka (5). HR – Suárez (18), off Cole; Santana (10), off Cole; Kelenic (4), off Cole; Winker (10), off Peralta; Higashioka (6), off Castillo. RBIs – Suárez 3 (57), Santana (37), Kelenic 2 (12), Winker (38), Kiner-Falefa (32), Higashioka 2 (18). SB – Benintendi (6), Frazier (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 1 (Winker); New York 2 (Benintendi, Donaldson). RISP – Seattle 1 for 2; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Hicks. GIDP – Crawford, Frazier.

DP – New York 2 (Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo; Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, W, 1-0 6 5 3 3 3 8 109 4.05 Borucki ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.56 Festa 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.66 Sewald 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.53

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, L, 9-4 6⅔ 7 6 6 1 8 103 3.56 Peralta 2 1 1 0 0 5 2.48 Loáisiga ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 2 6.38 Marinaccio 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.08 Trivino 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 8 6.15

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 2:47. A – 42,169 (47,309).