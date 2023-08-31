Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023

Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 1
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Steer 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|De La Cruz ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Martini dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Encarnacion-Strand 1b
|4
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.252
|Senzel lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Benson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|Marte 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.171
|Maile c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|3
|2
|10
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Bailey c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Yastrzemski rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.231
|DeJong ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|a-Davis ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Meckler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Schmitt 3b-ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|0
|4
|8
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|020
|4
|11
|2
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|000
|1
|4
|2
a-flied out for DeJong in the 7th.
E – Gibaut (2), Cruz (1), Wade Jr. (7), Pederson (3). LOB – Cincinnati 8, San Francisco 7. 2B – Encarnacion-Strand (5), De La Cruz (13), Schmitt 2 (13). HR – Encarnacion-Strand (5), off Ty.Rogers. RBIs – Encarnacion-Strand 3 (19). SB – De La Cruz (23), Steer (12), Marte (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 5 (Benson, De La Cruz, Friedl, Senzel 2); San Francisco 4 (Wade Jr. 2, Bailey, Meckler). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 8; San Francisco 1 for 8.
GIDP – Senzel, Pederson, DeJong.
DP – Cincinnati 2 (Marte, Steer, Encarnacion-Strand; Marte, Encarnacion-Strand); San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Wade Jr.).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene, W, 3-6
|5⅓
|3
|1
|0
|1
|6
|90
|4.75
|Gibaut, H, 20
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3.36
|Cruz, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.12
|Sims, H, 21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.73
|Díaz, S, 35-37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.18
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, L, 9-11
|6
|7
|2
|2
|0
|6
|94
|3.49
|Walker
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.19
|Ta.Rogers
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.78
|Ty.Rogers
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|24
|2.94
|Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|2.31
Inherited runners-scored – Gibaut 2-1, Ta.Rogers 1-0. IBB – off Gibaut (Pederson). HBP – Greene (Pederson).
Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Rob Drake.
T – 2:32. A – 25,140 (41,915).
Seattle 5, Oakland 4
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Gelof 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Rooker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Diaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|a-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Bride 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|C.Pérez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|b-Langeliers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Butler cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Díaz ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|1-Allen pr-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Ruiz lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|1
|8
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.268
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.264
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Canzone lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Ford dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|2-Caballero pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Moore cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|5
|3
|9
|Oakland
|030
|000
|100
|4
|9
|0
|Seattle
|003
|000
|20x
|5
|6
|1
a-struck out for Diaz in the 8th. b-grounded out for C.Pérez in the 9th.
1-ran for Díaz in the 7th. 2-ran for Ford in the 7th.
E – Raleigh (9). LOB – Oakland 4, Seattle 4. 2B – Noda (18), Díaz (16), Ruiz (22), Raleigh (21), Canzone (7). HR – Butler (2), off Miller; Hernández (23), off Neal. RBIs – Butler 2 (5), Noda (42), Ruiz (38), Hernández 3 (81), Crawford 2 (44). SB – Ruiz (53), Crawford (2), Moore (5). SF – Noda.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Kemp, Gelof); Seattle 1 (Raleigh). RISP – Oakland 2 for 7; Seattle 3 for 6.
Runners moved up – Brown. GIDP – Díaz, Moore.
DP – Oakland 1 (Díaz, Gelof, Noda); Seattle 2 (Suárez, Rojas; Hernández, Raleigh, Hernández).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Neal
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|6
|83
|6.55
|Erceg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.95
|Snead, L, 1-2, BS, 0-3
|⅓
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|12
|3.60
|Jiménez
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.63
|Patton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.79
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller
|6
|7
|3
|3
|0
|5
|94
|3.93
|Topa, W, 4-4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|2.17
|Brash, H, 18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|3.47
|Muñoz, S, 11-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.56
Inherited runners-scored – Jiménez 2-0. HBP – Neal (Ford). WP – Brash.
Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Chris Segal; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.
T – 2:26. A – 29,247 (47,929).
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2 (10)
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.277
|Calhoun 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.273
|Laureano rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Brennan lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Arias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|b-Naylor ph-c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|4
|4
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Polanco 2b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.259
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Lewis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Wallner lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.230
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.271
|Solano 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Gallo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|a-Luplow ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Taylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|5
|14
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|011
|3
|5
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|020
|000
|0
|2
|4
|0
a-struck out for Gallo in the 5th. b-struck out for Haase in the 9th.
LOB – Cleveland 6, Minnesota 6. 2B – Kwan (30), Arias (11), Polanco (14). HR – Calhoun (3), off Funderburk. RBIs – Kwan (45), Calhoun 3 (15), Polanco 2 (36). SB – Ramírez (22). S – Straw.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Brennan, Calhoun, Laureano, Naylor); Minnesota 3 (Lewis, Correa, Julien). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 14; Minnesota 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Calhoun, Giménez, Straw, Arias, Solano. GIDP – Kwan, Correa, Julien.
DP – Cleveland 2 (Calhoun, Arias; Ramírez, Giménez, Calhoun); Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Correa, Solano).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bibee
|5
|4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|90
|3.03
|Karinchak
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.44
|Morris
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|6.75
|Stephan, W, 6-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.78
|Clase, S, 36-45
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.95
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|81
|2.92
|Jax, H, 20
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|4.14
|Thielbar, H, 11
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.57
|Duran, BS, 23-28
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|2.70
|Pagán, L, 5-2
|⅔
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|3.39
|Funderburk
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored – Thielbar 1-1, Funderburk 2-2. IBB – off Pagán (Ramírez). WP – Bibee, Gray, Duran.
Umpires – Home, Jose Navas; First, John Tumpane; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Derek Thomas.
T – 3:10. A – 20,169 (38,544).
L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schanuel 1b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.324
|Rengifo cf-ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.307
|Drury 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.269
|Grichuk lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.168
|O'Hoppe c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Renfroe rf
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.242
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Velazquez ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.173
|a-Moustakas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|1-Cabbage pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|37
|10
|12
|10
|3
|11
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.188
|Cave lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Turner ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.258
|Harper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.308
|Castellanos dh
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Stott 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Marsh rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|.290
|Rojas cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Stubbs c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|8
|6
|8
|Los Angeles
|020
|030
|023
|10
|12
|0
|Philadelphia
|020
|013
|020
|8
|11
|1
a-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th.
1-ran for Moustakas in the 9th.
E – Sánchez (1). LOB – Los Angeles 5, Philadelphia 9. 2B – O'Hoppe (3), Escobar (3), Renfroe (31), Turner (30). HR – Renfroe (19), off Sánchez; Drury (19), off Kimbrel; Turner (19), off López; Harper (15), off Moore. RBIs – Renfroe 4 (56), Velazquez (3), Ohtani (95), Drury 3 (64), Rengifo (46), Rojas (18), Stubbs (8), Castellanos (83), Turner 3 (60), Harper 2 (55). SF – Rengifo. S – Velazquez.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Escobar, Velazquez); Philadelphia 3 (Turner 2, Bohm). RISP – Los Angeles 6 for 11; Philadelphia 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Stott, Harper. GIDP – Ohtani, Schwarber, Harper.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Drury, Velazquez, Schanuel; Drury, Velazquez, Schanuel); Philadelphia 1 (Harper, Turner, Harper).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers
|4
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|84
|5.01
|Leone
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|5.54
|Loup, H, 9
|⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|19
|5.88
|López, BS, 2-3
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|17
|2.77
|Moore, W, 4-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|29
|2.66
|Estévez, S, 29-31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.33
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez
|4⅔
|7
|5
|3
|0
|5
|62
|3.48
|Hoffman
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.63
|Strahm, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.27
|Soto, H, 18
|⅓
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|15
|4.86
|Domínguez, BS, 2-8
|⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.82
|Kimbrel, L, 7-5, BS, 21-24
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|25
|3.63
Inherited runners-scored – López 2-2, Hoffman 2-1, Domínguez 2-2. HBP – Detmers 2 (Turner,Bohm). WP – Kimbrel.
Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 3:03. A – 34,655 (42,901).
Chicago White Sox 10, Baltimore 5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.240
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Robert Jr. cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.271
|Jiménez dh
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Vaughn 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.255
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Andrus 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.243
|Colás rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.221
|Sosa 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Totals
|41
|10
|15
|10
|4
|8
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Henderson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Santander rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Mountcastle dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.297
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Westburg 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|a-Rutschman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|3
|9
|Chicago
|043
|003
|000
|10
|15
|0
|Baltimore
|401
|000
|000
|5
|9
|1
a-grounded out for Mateo in the 9th.
E – Mullins (3). LOB – Chicago 9, Baltimore 4. 2B – Jiménez (16), Vaughn (25), Benintendi (29), Henderson (21), Santander (32). 3B – Anderson (2). HR – Vaughn (17), off Gibson; Colás (4), off Gibson; Robert Jr. (35), off Gibson; Santander (26), off Cease. RBIs – Vaughn 3 (69), Colás 2 (18), Robert Jr. (70), Andrus (36), Anderson 2 (24), Benintendi (39), Santander 2 (79), O'Hearn (45), Frazier (53), Westburg (18). SB – Frazier (9). SF – Westburg. S – Sosa.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Vaughn, Jiménez, Anderson, Sosa, Colás); Baltimore 2 (McCann, O'Hearn). RISP – Chicago 4 for 14; Baltimore 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Colás, Mountcastle. GIDP – Henderson, Rutschman.
DP – Chicago 3 (Vaughn, Robert Jr., Anderson, Robert Jr.; Sosa, Anderson, Vaughn; Sosa, Anderson, Vaughn).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease, W, 6-7
|6
|6
|5
|5
|3
|7
|109
|4.91
|Lambert
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|5.26
|Santos
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.26
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 13-8
|4⅓
|9
|7
|7
|0
|2
|89
|5.15
|Voth
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|37
|5.19
|Hall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.84
|Pérez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.65
|Webb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|1.69
Inherited runners-scored – Voth 1-0. HBP – Cease (Mullins). WP – Cease(2).
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 3:09. A – 17,723 (45,971).
St. Louis 5, San Diego 4
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Tatis Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Carpenter dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|Campusano c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|1-Gamel pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Sánchez c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|32
|4
|11
|4
|2
|2
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.241
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Walker rf
|4
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.267
|Knizner c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|Motter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Palacios lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|a-Baker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Winn ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|1
|7
|San Diego
|120
|000
|100
|4
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|300
|002
|5
|10
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Palacios in the 9th.
1-ran for Campusano in the 7th.
LOB – San Diego 5, St. Louis 6. 2B – Bogaerts (21), Contreras (26), Walker (14), Winn (2). HR – Walker (12), off Hill; Edman (12), off Hader. RBIs – Machado (78), Kim (51), Soto 2 (80), Walker 3 (39), Edman 2 (41). SB – Edman 3 (20). CS – Tatis Jr. (4). S – Soto, Grisham.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Machado, Carpenter); St. Louis 4 (Knizner, Goldschmidt 2, Arenado). RISP – San Diego 4 for 10; St. Louis 3 for 10.
GIDP – Bogaerts, Grisham, Cooper, Knizner.
DP – San Diego 1 (Machado, Kim, Cooper); St. Louis 3 (Arenado, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Motter, Goldschmidt; Winn, Goldschmidt).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|4
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|53
|8.50
|García
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|4.32
|Cosgrove, H, 4
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.62
|Barlow, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|4.02
|Hader, L, 0-3, BS, 28-33
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|1.16
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|2
|98
|4.66
|King
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|1.93
|VerHagen
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.09
|Pallante, W, 4-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.13
Inherited runners-scored – Barlow 2-0, VerHagen 1-0. HBP – Cosgrove (Motter).
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T – 2:38. A – 32,583 (44,494).
Houston 7, Boston 4
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|1-Dubón pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.292
|McCormick cf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Singleton 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.196
|Peña ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.188
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|4
|7
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rafaela ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.400
|Turner dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Duvall cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Refsnyder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Urías 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Casas 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Wong c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.248
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|2
|7
|Houston
|033
|100
|000
|7
|12
|1
|Boston
|000
|004
|000
|4
|7
|0
1-ran for Alvarez in the 9th.
E – Peña (13). LOB – Houston 7, Boston 5. 2B – Brantley (1), Peña (26), Bregman (23), Casas (19), Rafaela (1), Duvall (22). 3B – Peña (3). RBIs – Singleton (9), Peña (47), Maldonado (28), McCormick (60), Brantley 2 (2), Bregman (90), Wong (33), Rafaela (1), Turner (87), Devers (89).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (McCormick 2, Altuve); Boston 2 (Rafaela, Refsnyder). RISP – Houston 4 for 12; Boston 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Singleton, McCormick, Turner. GIDP – McCormick, Devers.
DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Singleton); Boston 1 (Urías, Casas).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 10-9
|6
|5
|4
|2
|0
|5
|83
|3.38
|Graveman, H, 3
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2.40
|Neris, H, 26
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|1.93
|Pressly, S, 29-34
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.32
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford, L, 6-7
|2⅔
|7
|6
|6
|1
|1
|46
|4.08
|Jacques
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5.91
|Whitlock
|2
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|50
|5.49
|Schreiber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.86
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.22
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.74
|Llovera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|4.60
Inherited runners-scored – Neris 2-0, Jacques 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 3:06. A – 31,045 (37,755).
Toronto 7, Washington 0
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Thomas rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Call rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Ruiz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Alu lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Vargas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Adams c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Young cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|1
|3
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Schneider 2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.426
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Merrifield lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Kirk c
|3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.255
|Varsho cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Clement ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.444
|a-McCoy ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Espinal 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|Biggio rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Totals
|32
|7
|12
|7
|2
|7
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
|Toronto
|200
|202
|10x
|7
|12
|0
a-struck out for Clement in the 8th.
LOB – Washington 6, Toronto 5. 2B – Young (1), Kirk 2 (11), Biggio (7), Varsho (21). RBIs – Kirk 3 (33), Espinal 2 (21), Biggio (26), Clement (3). SB – Guerrero Jr. (5), Schneider (1), Merrifield (24). SF – Biggio, Kirk.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Alu 3); Toronto 4 (Varsho 2, Springer 2). RISP – Washington 0 for 3; Toronto 5 for 13.
GIDP – Springer.
DP – Washington 1 (Abrams, Vargas, Meneses).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 9-12
|5
|10
|6
|6
|1
|5
|96
|4.90
|Machado
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|30
|5.88
|Ferrer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.44
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 13-7
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|110
|3.81
|Jackson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|2.62
Inherited runners-scored – Machado 2-1. HBP – Bassitt (Adams).
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 2:23. A – 39,303 (49,282).
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0 (10)
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.327
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.261
|H.Ramírez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Paredes 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.228
|Basabe ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|b-Aranda ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Pinto c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Bruján rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|c-J.Lowe ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|34
|3
|5
|3
|5
|13
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.349
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|De La Cruz lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Sánchez rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|a-Berti ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Fortes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Totals
|32
|0
|4
|0
|1
|8
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|3
|3
|5
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|0
|0
|4
|0
a-struck out for Sánchez in the 8th. b-singled for Bethancourt in the 10th. c-singled for Bruján in the 10th.
LOB – Tampa Bay 8, Miami 4. 2B – Díaz (28), De La Cruz (29), Sánchez (21). RBIs – J.Lowe (71), Arozarena 2 (76). SB – J.Lowe (26), Arozarena 2 (20).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Bruján 2, H.Ramírez, B.Lowe 2, Paredes); Miami 2 (Berti, Gurriel). RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 14; Miami 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Sánchez, Gurriel. GIDP – Paredes, Bell.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (B.Lowe, Basabe, Díaz); Miami 1 (Burger, Arraez, Gurriel).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin
|6⅓
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|69
|3.40
|Poche
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.47
|Armstrong, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.89
|Fairbanks, S, 18-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.41
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|96
|3.62
|Puk
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|19
|4.12
|Nardi
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.91
|Scott
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.48
|Robertson, L, 0-4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|22
|8.18
Inherited runners-scored – Poche 1-0, Nardi 3-0, Scott 2-0. HBP – Nardi (Arozarena). WP – Luzardo.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Will Little.
T – 2:32. A – 9,803 (37,446).
N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.243
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.263
|Torres 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Stanton dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.206
|Volpe ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Pereira lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.129
|Peraza 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.139
|Rortvedt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.113
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|4
|12
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Greene rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.229
|Carpenter dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|McKinstry ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Vierling 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Meadows cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Ibáñez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.244
|Rogers c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|3
|12
|New York
|211
|200
|000
|6
|8
|0
|Detroit
|001
|001
|000
|2
|4
|0
LOB – New York 8, Detroit 4. 2B – Volpe (16), Torres (22). HR – LeMahieu (13), off Wentz; Torres (23), off Wentz; Stanton (20), off Wentz; Rogers (16), off Cole; Torkelson (24), off Cole. RBIs – Stanton 2 (51), Pereira 2 (4), LeMahieu (35), Torres (57), Rogers (38), Torkelson (69). SB – Torres (13), Volpe (21), Pereira (1), Bader (17).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Volpe, Rortvedt 2, Peraza 2); Detroit 0. RISP – New York 3 for 11; Detroit 0 for 0.
Runners moved up – Peraza, Stanton. GIDP – McKinstry.
DP – New York 1 (Torres, Volpe, LeMahieu).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 12-4
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|92
|2.95
|Hamilton, S, 2-2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|37
|2.24
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|White, L, 2-3
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|30
|4.42
|Wentz
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|6
|98
|6.65
|Cisnero
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|5.22
|Holton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.08
|Foley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.54
Inherited runners-scored – Wentz 3-0, Cisnero 1-0. HBP – White 2 (Volpe,Pereira).
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 2:37. A – 15,731 (41,083).
N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5 (10)
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.346
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.282
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.248
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|1-Martinez pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Heim c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Jankowski lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|7
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.220
|Vogelbach dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|a-Alvarez ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Stewart rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.279
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Vientos 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Araúz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Ortega lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|6
|8
|Texas
|000
|101
|030
|0
|5
|7
|0
|New York
|030
|000
|020
|1
|6
|11
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Vogelbach in the 5th.
1-ran for Garver in the 10th.
E – Brigham (1). LOB – Texas 9, New York 10. 2B – Nimmo (21), McNeil (21). HR – Seager (25), off Reyes; Vogelbach (13), off Dunning; Stewart (8), off Dunning; Stewart (9), off Leclerc. RBIs – Seager (80), García 2 (97), Heim 2 (76), Vogelbach (43), Stewart 4 (18), Nimmo (54). SB – Lindor (24). CS – Ortega (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Lowe, Duran, Heim 2); New York 3 (Lindor 2, McNeil). RISP – Texas 2 for 9; New York 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Garver. GIDP – Jankowski, Garver, Alvarez, Lindor.
DP – Texas 2 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe); New York 2 (Narváez, Alonso; Alonso, Narváez, McNeil).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|4
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|74
|3.45
|Pérez
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|4.84
|Leclerc, BS, 2-5
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|9
|2.91
|W.Smith
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|4.01
|Chapman, L, 1-1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|2.57
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Reyes
|5⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|78
|6.23
|Reid-Foley, H, 2
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|35
|0.00
|Gott, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.79
|Raley
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|14
|3.25
|Ottavino, BS, 7-10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|3.06
|Brigham, W, 1-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|40
|4.83
Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored – Reid-Foley 1-1, Ottavino 3-3. IBB – off Pérez (Alonso), off Chapman (Alonso). HBP – Ottavino (García), Chapman (Stewart).
Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Wolf.
T – 3:17. A – 23,849 (42,136).
Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 1
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Bae cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Reynolds lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Rodríguez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Peguero 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Capra 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|Suwinski cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.207
|Williams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|3
|6
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Melendez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Velázquez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Beaty 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Fermin c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Blanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Taylor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|28
|1
|4
|1
|3
|10
|Pittsburgh
|120
|000
|100
|4
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|000
|1
|4
|1
E – Zerpa (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 3, Kansas City 3. 2B – Peguero (3), Capra (1). 3B – Garcia (3). HR – Reynolds (19), off Zerpa; Suwinski (22), off Snider; Witt Jr. (27), off Jackson. RBIs – Reynolds (65), Capra (1), Suwinski 2 (56), Witt Jr. (82).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 1 (Joe); Kansas City 1 (Velázquez). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 4; Kansas City 0 for 3.
GIDP – Williams, Rodríguez, Fermin, Isbel, Blanco.
DP – Pittsburgh 3 (Capra, Peguero, Rivas; Williams, Peguero, Rivas; Peguero, Williams, Rivas); Kansas City 2 (Garcia, Taylor, Beaty; Garcia, Taylor, Beaty).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson, W, 1-1
|5⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|86
|2.92
|Borucki, H, 4
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.49
|Hatch, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.70
|Holderman, H, 23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.06
|Bednar, S, 29-32
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.13
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zerpa, L, 1-3
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|3
|84
|7.04
|Snider
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|5.87
|Clarke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|5.44
|Kowar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.38
Inherited runners-scored – Borucki 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 2:25. A – 10,592 (38,427).
Atlanta 7, Colorado 3
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.334
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|Pillar lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|1
|5
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Tovar ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.249
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Jones lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Goodman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.357
|Toglia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|Trejo 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|B.Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|a-Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|4
|9
|Atlanta
|001
|204
|000
|7
|12
|1
|Colorado
|001
|001
|100
|3
|5
|1
a-grounded out for B.Doyle in the 9th.
E – Arcia (8), Tovar (7). LOB – Atlanta 5, Colorado 8. 2B – Jones 2 (17). HR – Pillar (7), off Freeland; Ozuna (31), off Freeland; Arcia (16), off Freeland; Trejo (3), off Tonkin. RBIs – Pillar (23), Ozuna 2 (75), d'Arnaud (33), Arcia 2 (52), Harris II (42), Tovar (62), Goodman (3), Trejo (22). SB – Trejo (5), Pillar (4). SF – Goodman.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Riley, Pillar, Acuña Jr.); Colorado 6 (McMahon, Toglia 3, Tovar 2). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 7; Colorado 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Arcia, Blackmon. GIDP – Olson.
DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Trejo, Goodman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vines, W, 1-0
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|82
|3.00
|Tonkin
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|3.39
|Yates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|2.79
|Iglesias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.68
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 5-14
|5⅔
|8
|7
|6
|1
|3
|93
|5.18
|Justice
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|12.00
|Bird
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.89
|Lawrence
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.69
Inherited runners-scored – Justice 1-1. HBP – Vines (Blackmon). WP – Yates, Justice.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 2:35. A – 27,425 (50,144).
L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 0
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carroll rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Marte 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|f-Ahmed ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|c-Kennedy ph-2b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Herrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|d-Moreno ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|e-Longoria ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|1
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.338
|Busch 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|a-Taylor ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Muncy dh
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.208
|Heyward rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|b-Rosario ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Hernández 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Outman cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Barnes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.168
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|4
|7
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|004
|201
|00x
|7
|11
|0
a-singled for Peralta in the 6th. b-grounded out for Heyward in the 6th. c-singled for Peterson in the 7th. d-struck out for Herrera in the 7th. e-struck out for Perdomo in the 7th. f-struck out for Thomas in the 9th.
E – Pfaadt (1). LOB – Arizona 8, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Pham (6), Kennedy (1), Freeman (51), Muncy (15). HR – Freeman (25), off Pfaadt; Heyward (13), off Pfaadt. RBIs – Freeman 2 (89), Heyward 2 (35), Muncy 3 (88). SB – Carroll (41), Taylor (14).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 5 (Marte, Moreno 2, Longoria, Peterson); Los Angeles 4 (Heyward 2, Freeman 2). RISP – Arizona 0 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Thomas, Outman. GIDP – Rosario.
DP – Arizona 1 (Marte, Perdomo, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pfaadt, L, 1-7
|4
|8
|6
|5
|2
|4
|90
|6.21
|Castro
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|24
|5.20
|Mantiply
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|6.23
|Jarvis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.75
|Nelson
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.14
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pepiot, W, 1-0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|84
|1.29
|Yarbrough, S, 2-2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|58
|1.86
Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 3-0. HBP – Pepiot (Carroll).
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Brian Knight.
T – 2:42. A – 50,953 (56,000).
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.279
|1-Taylor pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Frelick cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Canha rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Wiemer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Turang 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Monasterio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|5
|8
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.258
|Hoerner 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.316
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Candelario dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Madrigal 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Amaya c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|a-Morel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Gomes c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Totals
|26
|3
|3
|3
|2
|9
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|010
|2
|5
|1
|Chicago
|200
|000
|01x
|3
|3
|2
a-reached on error for Amaya in the 8th.
1-ran for Contreras in the 9th.
E – Adames (13), Hendricks (1), Bellinger (2). LOB – Milwaukee 10, Chicago 5. 2B – Happ (27). RBIs – Contreras (65), Canha (15), Happ (65), Swanson (66), Bellinger (77). SB – Contreras (2), Frelick (6). SF – Swanson. S – Hoerner.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 5 (Turang 2, Adames, Monasterio, Frelick); Chicago 3 (Swanson 2, Suzuki). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 8; Chicago 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Canha. GIDP – Yelich.
DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Swanson, Bellinger).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1
|8
|96
|2.70
|Peguero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.42
|Payamps, L, 4-4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.05
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|6
|4
|1
|0
|2
|6
|98
|3.59
|Merryweather, H, 15
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.30
|Leiter Jr., H, 26
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|24
|2.84
|Alzolay, W, 2-4
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.54
Inherited runners-scored – Alzolay 3-1. HBP – Woodruff 2 (Hoerner,Happ), Alzolay (Canha).
Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, John Libka.
T – 2:31. A – 31,769 (41,363).
