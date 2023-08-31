Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Noda 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .234 Gelof 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Rooker dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .243 Brown rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Diaz 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .236 a-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Bride 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .169 C.Pérez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .224 b-Langeliers ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Butler cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .237 Díaz ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .221 1-Allen pr-ss 1 1 0 0 0 0 .209 Ruiz lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .246 Totals 34 4 9 4 1 8

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Crawford ss 4 0 1 2 0 2 .268 Suárez 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .236 Raleigh c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .229 Hernández rf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .264 France 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254 Canzone lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .234 Ford dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .232 2-Caballero pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .231 Moore cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .228 Rojas 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Totals 29 5 6 5 3 9

Oakland 030 000 100 4 9 0 Seattle 003 000 20x 5 6 1

a-struck out for Diaz in the 8th. b-grounded out for C.Pérez in the 9th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 7th. 2-ran for Ford in the 7th.

E – Raleigh (9). LOB – Oakland 4, Seattle 4. 2B – Noda (18), Díaz (16), Ruiz (22), Raleigh (21), Canzone (7). HR – Butler (2), off Miller; Hernández (23), off Neal. RBIs – Butler 2 (5), Noda (42), Ruiz (38), Hernández 3 (81), Crawford 2 (44). SB – Ruiz (53), Crawford (2), Moore (5). SF – Noda.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Kemp, Gelof); Seattle 1 (Raleigh). RISP – Oakland 2 for 7; Seattle 3 for 6.

Runners moved up – Brown. GIDP – Díaz, Moore.

DP – Oakland 1 (Díaz, Gelof, Noda); Seattle 2 (Suárez, Rojas; Hernández, Raleigh, Hernández).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Neal 5 3 3 3 2 6 83 6.55 Erceg 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.95 Snead, L, 1-2, BS, 0-3 ⅓ 3 2 2 1 1 12 3.60 Jiménez ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.63 Patton 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.79

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miller 6 7 3 3 0 5 94 3.93 Topa, W, 4-4 1 2 1 1 0 0 19 2.17 Brash, H, 18 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 3.47 Muñoz, S, 11-14 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.56

Inherited runners-scored – Jiménez 2-0. HBP – Neal (Ford). WP – Brash.

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Chris Segal; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.

T – 2:26. A – 29,247 (47,929).