Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023

Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 1
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl cf500000.268
Steer 2b411011.268
De La Cruz ss522001.244
Martini dh401002.292
Encarnacion-Strand 1b414300.252
Senzel lf401000.219
Benson rf400003.262
Marte 3b300012.171
Maile c402001.245
Totals374113210
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b400001.253
Estrada 2b401001.273
Flores dh401000.291
Pederson lf200010.242
Bailey c300012.257
Yastrzemski rf200020.231
DeJong ss200000.120
a-Davis ph-3b200000.248
Meckler cf400003.263
Schmitt 3b-ss312001.201
Totals3014048
Cincinnati0000020204112
San Francisco000001000142

a-flied out for DeJong in the 7th.

E – Gibaut (2), Cruz (1), Wade Jr. (7), Pederson (3). LOB – Cincinnati 8, San Francisco 7. 2B – Encarnacion-Strand (5), De La Cruz (13), Schmitt 2 (13). HR – Encarnacion-Strand (5), off Ty.Rogers. RBIs – Encarnacion-Strand 3 (19). SB – De La Cruz (23), Steer (12), Marte (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 5 (Benson, De La Cruz, Friedl, Senzel 2); San Francisco 4 (Wade Jr. 2, Bailey, Meckler). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 8; San Francisco 1 for 8.

GIDP – Senzel, Pederson, DeJong.

DP – Cincinnati 2 (Marte, Steer, Encarnacion-Strand; Marte, Encarnacion-Strand); San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Wade Jr.).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene, W, 3-65⅓31016904.75
Gibaut, H, 200001073.36
Cruz, H, 5100011214.12
Sims, H, 21110000123.73
Díaz, S, 35-37100011202.18
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, L, 9-11672206943.49
Walker10002102.19
Ta.Rogers0000032.78
Ty.Rogers132201242.94
Jackson100021202.31

Inherited runners-scored – Gibaut 2-1, Ta.Rogers 1-0. IBB – off Gibaut (Pederson). HBP – Greene (Pederson).

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 2:32. A – 25,140 (41,915).

Seattle 5, Oakland 4
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Noda 1b402101.234
Gelof 2b400002.263
Rooker dh300011.243
Brown rf400000.209
Diaz 3b311000.236
a-Kemp ph100001.217
Bride 3b000000.169
C.Pérez c301001.224
b-Langeliers ph100000.207
Butler cf412201.237
Díaz ss301001.221
1-Allen pr-ss110000.209
Ruiz lf312100.246
Totals3449418
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss401202.268
Suárez 3b311011.236
Raleigh c411002.229
Hernández rf411301.264
France 1b300011.254
Canzone lf411000.234
Ford dh201000.232
2-Caballero pr-dh010000.231
Moore cf200010.228
Rojas 2b300002.288
Totals2956539
Oakland030000100490
Seattle00300020x561

a-struck out for Diaz in the 8th. b-grounded out for C.Pérez in the 9th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 7th. 2-ran for Ford in the 7th.

E – Raleigh (9). LOB – Oakland 4, Seattle 4. 2B – Noda (18), Díaz (16), Ruiz (22), Raleigh (21), Canzone (7). HR – Butler (2), off Miller; Hernández (23), off Neal. RBIs – Butler 2 (5), Noda (42), Ruiz (38), Hernández 3 (81), Crawford 2 (44). SB – Ruiz (53), Crawford (2), Moore (5). SF – Noda.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Kemp, Gelof); Seattle 1 (Raleigh). RISP – Oakland 2 for 7; Seattle 3 for 6.

Runners moved up – Brown. GIDP – Díaz, Moore.

DP – Oakland 1 (Díaz, Gelof, Noda); Seattle 2 (Suárez, Rojas; Hernández, Raleigh, Hernández).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Neal533326836.55
Erceg100001125.95
Snead, L, 1-2, BS, 0-332211123.60
Jiménez0000074.63
Patton100001135.79
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miller673305943.93
Topa, W, 4-4121100192.17
Brash, H, 18100012153.47
Muñoz, S, 11-14100001142.56

Inherited runners-scored – Jiménez 2-0. HBP – Neal (Ford). WP – Brash.

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Chris Segal; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.

T – 2:26. A – 29,247 (47,929).

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2 (10)
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan dh502100.271
Ramírez 3b310022.277
Calhoun 1b411311.273
Laureano rf500001.246
Giménez 2b310011.234
Brennan lf402000.258
Arias ss411000.209
Haase c300001.200
b-Naylor ph-c110001.211
Straw cf301000.238
Totals3557447
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien dh400012.280
Polanco 2b202220.259
Correa ss400002.222
Kepler rf400001.252
Lewis 3b400002.307
Wallner lf210021.230
Jeffers c400004.271
Solano 1b412000.288
Gallo cf100001.176
a-Luplow ph-cf200001.189
Taylor cf100000.228
Totals32242514
Cleveland0000000113570
Minnesota0000200000240

a-struck out for Gallo in the 5th. b-struck out for Haase in the 9th.

LOB – Cleveland 6, Minnesota 6. 2B – Kwan (30), Arias (11), Polanco (14). HR – Calhoun (3), off Funderburk. RBIs – Kwan (45), Calhoun 3 (15), Polanco 2 (36). SB – Ramírez (22). S – Straw.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Brennan, Calhoun, Laureano, Naylor); Minnesota 3 (Lewis, Correa, Julien). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 14; Minnesota 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Calhoun, Giménez, Straw, Arias, Solano. GIDP – Kwan, Correa, Julien.

DP – Cleveland 2 (Calhoun, Arias; Ramírez, Giménez, Calhoun); Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Correa, Solano).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bibee542238903.03
Karinchak100012193.44
Morris200010336.75
Stephan, W, 6-4100003172.78
Clase, S, 36-45100001112.95
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray730015812.92
Jax, H, 201110184.14
Thielbar, H, 1110010162.57
Duran, BS, 23-28111111202.70
Pagán, L, 5-20211073.39
Funderburk1110083.86

Inherited runners-scored – Thielbar 1-1, Funderburk 2-2. IBB – off Pagán (Ramírez). WP – Bibee, Gray, Duran.

Umpires – Home, Jose Navas; First, John Tumpane; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Derek Thomas.

T – 3:10. A – 20,169 (38,544).

L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schanuel 1b521002.324
Rengifo cf-ss401102.257
Ohtani dh411112.307
Drury 2b422311.269
Grichuk lf-cf401010.168
O'Hoppe c511000.213
Renfroe rf423401.242
Escobar 3b402002.226
Velazquez ss210100.173
a-Moustakas ph100001.241
1-Cabbage pr-lf010000.200
Totals37101210311
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf411012.188
Cave lf000000.239
Turner ss422301.258
Harper 1b411211.308
Castellanos dh503101.278
Stott 2b511000.296
Bohm 3b410001.281
Marsh rf110040.290
Rojas cf501101.289
Stubbs c412101.225
Totals36811868
Los Angeles02003002310120
Philadelphia0200130208111

a-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th.

1-ran for Moustakas in the 9th.

E – Sánchez (1). LOB – Los Angeles 5, Philadelphia 9. 2B – O'Hoppe (3), Escobar (3), Renfroe (31), Turner (30). HR – Renfroe (19), off Sánchez; Drury (19), off Kimbrel; Turner (19), off López; Harper (15), off Moore. RBIs – Renfroe 4 (56), Velazquez (3), Ohtani (95), Drury 3 (64), Rengifo (46), Rojas (18), Stubbs (8), Castellanos (83), Turner 3 (60), Harper 2 (55). SF – Rengifo. S – Velazquez.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Escobar, Velazquez); Philadelphia 3 (Turner 2, Bohm). RISP – Los Angeles 6 for 11; Philadelphia 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Stott, Harper. GIDP – Ohtani, Schwarber, Harper.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Drury, Velazquez, Schanuel; Drury, Velazquez, Schanuel); Philadelphia 1 (Harper, Turner, Harper).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers442233845.01
Leone121100125.54
Loup, H, 912211195.88
López, BS, 2-31⅓11120172.77
Moore, W, 4-1132202292.66
Estévez, S, 29-31100002213.33
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sánchez4⅔75305623.48
Hoffman1⅓10001152.63
Strahm, H, 710000193.27
Soto, H, 1802221154.86
Domínguez, BS, 2-820001133.82
Kimbrel, L, 7-5, BS, 21-24123312253.63

Inherited runners-scored – López 2-2, Hoffman 2-1, Domínguez 2-2. HBP – Detmers 2 (Turner,Bohm). WP – Kimbrel.

Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 3:03. A – 34,655 (42,901).

Chicago White Sox 10, Baltimore 5
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss611202.240
Benintendi lf501101.272
Robert Jr. cf512102.271
Jiménez dh524001.280
Vaughn 1b522300.255
Grandal c402010.238
Andrus 3b322120.243
Colás rf421211.221
Sosa 2b400001.189
Totals4110151048
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Henderson 3b311010.252
Santander rf422200.260
Mountcastle dh300011.275
O'Hearn 1b411102.297
Mullins cf310001.244
Frazier lf402101.241
Westburg 2b201110.261
McCann c400003.235
Mateo ss302001.211
a-Rutschman ph100000.274
Totals3159539
Chicago04300300010150
Baltimore401000000591

a-grounded out for Mateo in the 9th.

E – Mullins (3). LOB – Chicago 9, Baltimore 4. 2B – Jiménez (16), Vaughn (25), Benintendi (29), Henderson (21), Santander (32). 3B – Anderson (2). HR – Vaughn (17), off Gibson; Colás (4), off Gibson; Robert Jr. (35), off Gibson; Santander (26), off Cease. RBIs – Vaughn 3 (69), Colás 2 (18), Robert Jr. (70), Andrus (36), Anderson 2 (24), Benintendi (39), Santander 2 (79), O'Hearn (45), Frazier (53), Westburg (18). SB – Frazier (9). SF – Westburg. S – Sosa.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Vaughn, Jiménez, Anderson, Sosa, Colás); Baltimore 2 (McCann, O'Hearn). RISP – Chicago 4 for 14; Baltimore 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Colás, Mountcastle. GIDP – Henderson, Rutschman.

DP – Chicago 3 (Vaughn, Robert Jr., Anderson, Robert Jr.; Sosa, Anderson, Vaughn; Sosa, Anderson, Vaughn).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease, W, 6-76655371094.91
Lambert210001255.26
Santos120001203.26
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, L, 13-84⅓97702895.15
Voth1⅔33312375.19
Hall110011192.84
Pérez120001183.65
Webb100022301.69

Inherited runners-scored – Voth 1-0. HBP – Cease (Mullins). WP – Cease(2).

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 3:09. A – 17,723 (45,971).

St. Louis 5, San Diego 4
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b412100.278
Soto lf302200.262
Machado 3b401100.249
Tatis Jr. rf301011.263
Bogaerts ss402000.259
Cooper 1b400001.276
Carpenter dh310010.174
Campusano c312000.293
1-Gamel pr010000.200
Sánchez c101000.219
Grisham cf300000.200
Totals32411422
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman cf411210.241
Goldschmidt 1b400001.278
Contreras dh411001.253
Arenado 3b411000.274
Walker rf414300.267
Knizner c400003.249
Motter 2b300001.171
Palacios lf302000.300
a-Baker ph100000.200
Winn ss411001.171
Totals35510517
San Diego1200001004110
St. Louis0003000025100

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Palacios in the 9th.

1-ran for Campusano in the 7th.

LOB – San Diego 5, St. Louis 6. 2B – Bogaerts (21), Contreras (26), Walker (14), Winn (2). HR – Walker (12), off Hill; Edman (12), off Hader. RBIs – Machado (78), Kim (51), Soto 2 (80), Walker 3 (39), Edman 2 (41). SB – Edman 3 (20). CS – Tatis Jr. (4). S – Soto, Grisham.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Machado, Carpenter); St. Louis 4 (Knizner, Goldschmidt 2, Arenado). RISP – San Diego 4 for 10; St. Louis 3 for 10.

GIDP – Bogaerts, Grisham, Cooper, Knizner.

DP – San Diego 1 (Machado, Kim, Cooper); St. Louis 3 (Arenado, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Motter, Goldschmidt; Winn, Goldschmidt).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill453312538.50
García210001284.32
Cosgrove, H, 410001131.62
Barlow, H, 31⅔10002254.02
Hader, L, 0-3, BS, 28-3322201181.16
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas673322984.66
King21100101.93
VerHagen1⅓1000094.09
Pallante, W, 4-1110000155.13

Inherited runners-scored – Barlow 2-0, VerHagen 1-0. HBP – Cosgrove (Motter).

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 2:38. A – 32,583 (44,494).

Houston 7, Boston 4
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b511001.313
Bregman 3b512101.266
Alvarez lf401011.292
1-Dubón pr-cf000000.274
Tucker rf310020.292
McCormick cf-lf511100.281
Brantley dh412201.250
Singleton 1b401101.196
Peña ss422102.258
Maldonado c302110.188
Totals37712747
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rafaela ss411102.400
Turner dh401100.287
Devers 3b400100.267
Duvall cf301011.276
Refsnyder lf400000.250
Verdugo rf400001.277
Urías 2b411001.222
Casas 1b413001.263
Wong c310111.248
Totals3447427
Houston0331000007121
Boston000004000470

1-ran for Alvarez in the 9th.

E – Peña (13). LOB – Houston 7, Boston 5. 2B – Brantley (1), Peña (26), Bregman (23), Casas (19), Rafaela (1), Duvall (22). 3B – Peña (3). RBIs – Singleton (9), Peña (47), Maldonado (28), McCormick (60), Brantley 2 (2), Bregman (90), Wong (33), Rafaela (1), Turner (87), Devers (89).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (McCormick 2, Altuve); Boston 2 (Rafaela, Refsnyder). RISP – Houston 4 for 12; Boston 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Singleton, McCormick, Turner. GIDP – McCormick, Devers.

DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Singleton); Boston 1 (Urías, Casas).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, W, 10-9654205833.38
Graveman, H, 310010202.40
Neris, H, 261⅓00011381.93
Pressly, S, 29-34110001213.32
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford, L, 6-72⅔76611464.08
Jacques0000145.91
Whitlock241122505.49
Schreiber10000193.86
Martin100001151.22
Jansen10000192.74
Llovera110010184.60

Inherited runners-scored – Neris 2-0, Jacques 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 3:06. A – 31,045 (37,755).

Toronto 7, Washington 0
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss400001.251
Thomas rf300000.279
Call rf100000.202
Meneses 1b402000.285
Ruiz dh301010.260
Kieboom 3b401001.269
Alu lf400000.238
Vargas 2b300001.235
Adams c200000.274
Young cf301000.154
Totals3105013
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh400001.256
Schneider 2b221020.426
Guerrero Jr. 1b411002.267
Merrifield lf401001.286
Kirk c323300.255
Varsho cf411001.221
Clement ss312100.444
a-McCoy ph-ss100001.000
Espinal 3b402200.228
Biggio rf301101.218
Totals32712727
Washington000000000050
Toronto20020210x7120

a-struck out for Clement in the 8th.

LOB – Washington 6, Toronto 5. 2B – Young (1), Kirk 2 (11), Biggio (7), Varsho (21). RBIs – Kirk 3 (33), Espinal 2 (21), Biggio (26), Clement (3). SB – Guerrero Jr. (5), Schneider (1), Merrifield (24). SF – Biggio, Kirk.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Alu 3); Toronto 4 (Varsho 2, Springer 2). RISP – Washington 0 for 3; Toronto 5 for 13.

GIDP – Springer.

DP – Washington 1 (Abrams, Vargas, Meneses).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 9-125106615964.90
Machado221111305.88
Ferrer100001144.44
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, W, 13-78300131103.81
Jackson120000212.62

Inherited runners-scored – Machado 2-1. HBP – Bassitt (Adams).

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 2:23. A – 39,303 (49,282).

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0 (10)
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b401012.327
Arozarena lf301210.261
H.Ramírez dh501002.298
Paredes 3b500002.256
B.Lowe 2b300013.228
Basabe ss300011.255
Siri cf310011.218
Bethancourt c300002.225
b-Aranda ph111000.214
Pinto c000000.268
Bruján rf300000.185
c-J.Lowe ph-rf111100.286
Totals34353513
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b401000.349
Bell dh400001.263
Burger 3b401001.326
Chisholm Jr. cf400003.244
De La Cruz lf-rf401000.256
Sánchez rf201000.262
a-Berti ph-lf200001.281
Gurriel 1b300002.250
Wendle ss300000.226
Fortes c200010.211
Totals3204018
Tampa Bay0000000003350
Miami0000000000040

a-struck out for Sánchez in the 8th. b-singled for Bethancourt in the 10th. c-singled for Bruján in the 10th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 8, Miami 4. 2B – Díaz (28), De La Cruz (29), Sánchez (21). RBIs – J.Lowe (71), Arozarena 2 (76). SB – J.Lowe (26), Arozarena 2 (20).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Bruján 2, H.Ramírez, B.Lowe 2, Paredes); Miami 2 (Berti, Gurriel). RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 14; Miami 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Sánchez, Gurriel. GIDP – Paredes, Bell.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (B.Lowe, Basabe, Díaz); Miami 1 (Burger, Arraez, Gurriel).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin6⅓40004693.40
Poche10000292.47
Armstrong, W, 1-01⅔00011190.89
Fairbanks, S, 18-19100001102.41
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo610028963.62
Puk00031194.12
Nardi110001132.91
Scott1⅔00001122.48
Robertson, L, 0-4133202228.18

Inherited runners-scored – Poche 1-0, Nardi 3-0, Scott 2-0. HBP – Nardi (Arozarena). WP – Luzardo.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Will Little.

T – 2:32. A – 9,803 (37,446).

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b411111.243
Judge rf400013.263
Torres 2b422110.273
Stanton dh522202.206
Volpe ss411002.216
Bader cf301011.240
Pereira lf301201.129
Peraza 3b400000.139
Rortvedt c400002.113
Totals35686412
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Baddoo lf400002.220
Greene rf300010.284
Torkelson 1b411103.229
Carpenter dh401002.285
McKinstry ss400002.240
Vierling 3b401002.259
Meadows cf300000.300
Ibáñez 2b100020.244
Rogers c311101.205
Totals30242312
New York211200000680
Detroit001001000240

LOB – New York 8, Detroit 4. 2B – Volpe (16), Torres (22). HR – LeMahieu (13), off Wentz; Torres (23), off Wentz; Stanton (20), off Wentz; Rogers (16), off Cole; Torkelson (24), off Cole. RBIs – Stanton 2 (51), Pereira 2 (4), LeMahieu (35), Torres (57), Rogers (38), Torkelson (69). SB – Torres (13), Volpe (21), Pereira (1), Bader (17).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Volpe, Rortvedt 2, Peraza 2); Detroit 0. RISP – New York 3 for 11; Detroit 0 for 0.

Runners moved up – Peraza, Stanton. GIDP – McKinstry.

DP – New York 1 (Torres, Volpe, LeMahieu).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, W, 12-4642227922.95
Hamilton, S, 2-2300015372.24
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
White, L, 2-322212304.42
Wentz554436986.65
Cisnero1⅓00003185.22
Holton10000062.08
Foley110001212.54

Inherited runners-scored – Wentz 3-0, Cisnero 1-0. HBP – White 2 (Volpe,Pereira).

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 2:37. A – 15,731 (41,083).

N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5 (10)
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b511000.275
Seager ss412110.346
Lowe 1b311022.282
García rf311210.248
Garver dh400012.273
1-Martinez pr-dh000000.250
Heim c501201.266
Jankowski lf400011.272
Duran 3b400001.282
Taveras cf311010.259
Totals3557577
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf502101.260
Lindor ss401010.251
McNeil 2b511001.265
Alonso 1b311020.220
Vogelbach dh111110.228
a-Alvarez ph-dh200011.211
Stewart rf422401.279
Narváez c401002.202
Vientos 3b311001.198
Araúz 3b100000.125
Ortega lf301011.238
Totals35611668
Texas0001010300570
New York03000002016111

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Vogelbach in the 5th.

1-ran for Garver in the 10th.

E – Brigham (1). LOB – Texas 9, New York 10. 2B – Nimmo (21), McNeil (21). HR – Seager (25), off Reyes; Vogelbach (13), off Dunning; Stewart (8), off Dunning; Stewart (9), off Leclerc. RBIs – Seager (80), García 2 (97), Heim 2 (76), Vogelbach (43), Stewart 4 (18), Nimmo (54). SB – Lindor (24). CS – Ortega (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Lowe, Duran, Heim 2); New York 3 (Lindor 2, McNeil). RISP – Texas 2 for 9; New York 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Garver. GIDP – Jankowski, Garver, Alvarez, Lindor.

DP – Texas 2 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe); New York 2 (Narváez, Alonso; Alonso, Narváez, McNeil).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning453324743.45
Pérez340011414.84
Leclerc, BS, 2-52220192.91
W.Smith1⅔00012284.01
Chapman, L, 1-10102072.57
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Reyes5⅓32203786.23
Reid-Foley, H, 200032350.00
Gott, H, 2100001145.79
Raley23310143.25
Ottavino, BS, 7-10110010253.06
Brigham, W, 1-2210021404.83

Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Reid-Foley 1-1, Ottavino 3-3. IBB – off Pérez (Alonso), off Chapman (Alonso). HBP – Ottavino (García), Chapman (Stewart).

Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Wolf.

T – 3:17. A – 23,849 (42,136).

Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 1
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe rf400000.247
Bae cf000000.240
Reynolds lf312110.265
McCutchen dh300010.247
Rodríguez c400002.236
Peguero 2b411001.248
Capra 3b311111.200
Suwinski cf-rf412201.207
Williams ss300001.203
Rivas 1b300000.196
Totals3146436
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b301012.277
Witt Jr. ss411101.276
Melendez lf400003.231
Velázquez dh300011.216
Beaty 1b300001.255
Fermin c201010.284
Blanco rf300001.237
Taylor 2b301001.207
Isbel cf300000.235
Totals28141310
Pittsburgh120000100460
Kansas City000100000141

E – Zerpa (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 3, Kansas City 3. 2B – Peguero (3), Capra (1). 3B – Garcia (3). HR – Reynolds (19), off Zerpa; Suwinski (22), off Snider; Witt Jr. (27), off Jackson. RBIs – Reynolds (65), Capra (1), Suwinski 2 (56), Witt Jr. (82).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 1 (Joe); Kansas City 1 (Velázquez). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 4; Kansas City 0 for 3.

GIDP – Williams, Rodríguez, Fermin, Isbel, Blanco.

DP – Pittsburgh 3 (Capra, Peguero, Rivas; Williams, Peguero, Rivas; Peguero, Williams, Rivas); Kansas City 2 (Garcia, Taylor, Beaty; Garcia, Taylor, Beaty).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Jackson, W, 1-15⅔21127862.92
Borucki, H, 40000143.49
Hatch, H, 3100010152.70
Holderman, H, 23110001143.06
Bednar, S, 29-32110001182.13
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Zerpa, L, 1-35⅔53323847.04
Snider1⅓11101235.87
Clarke100011145.44
Kowar100001106.38

Inherited runners-scored – Borucki 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 2:25. A – 10,592 (38,427).

Atlanta 7, Colorado 3
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf501000.334
Albies 2b503001.268
Riley 3b512001.277
Olson 1b411001.271
Ozuna dh411201.267
d'Arnaud c310110.242
Arcia ss411201.280
Pillar lf422100.230
Harris II cf401100.289
Totals38712715
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh300010.288
Tovar ss501102.255
McMahon 3b300013.249
Díaz c411000.271
Jones lf302010.276
Goodman 1b300101.357
Toglia rf400001.163
Trejo 2b321110.237
B.Doyle cf300002.186
a-Castro ph100000.258
Totals3235349
Atlanta0012040007121
Colorado001001100351

a-grounded out for B.Doyle in the 9th.

E – Arcia (8), Tovar (7). LOB – Atlanta 5, Colorado 8. 2B – Jones 2 (17). HR – Pillar (7), off Freeland; Ozuna (31), off Freeland; Arcia (16), off Freeland; Trejo (3), off Tonkin. RBIs – Pillar (23), Ozuna 2 (75), d'Arnaud (33), Arcia 2 (52), Harris II (42), Tovar (62), Goodman (3), Trejo (22). SB – Trejo (5), Pillar (4). SF – Goodman.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Riley, Pillar, Acuña Jr.); Colorado 6 (McMahon, Toglia 3, Tovar 2). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 7; Colorado 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Arcia, Blackmon. GIDP – Olson.

DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Trejo, Goodman).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Vines, W, 1-0642215823.00
Tonkin111102173.39
Yates100021182.79
Iglesias100011172.68
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, L, 5-145⅔87613935.18
Justice1⅓200012212.00
Bird10000183.89
Lawrence120000183.69

Inherited runners-scored – Justice 1-1. HBP – Vines (Blackmon). WP – Yates, Justice.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 2:35. A – 27,425 (50,144).

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 0
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carroll rf300001.279
Marte 2b-ss400001.272
Pham lf401000.242
Walker 1b401001.269
Thomas cf300000.244
f-Ahmed ph100001.223
Gurriel Jr. dh302011.254
Peterson 3b200000.176
c-Kennedy ph-2b202000.167
Herrera c200000.209
d-Moreno ph-c200001.280
Perdomo ss200000.269
e-Longoria ph-3b100001.234
Totals3306017
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b-rf412010.316
Freeman 1b422200.338
Busch 1b100001.172
Peralta lf310000.272
a-Taylor ph-lf211001.230
Muncy dh302311.208
Heyward rf311200.262
b-Rosario ph-2b100000.236
Hernández 3b301010.265
Outman cf401002.254
Rojas ss300011.222
Barnes c411001.168
Totals35711747
Arizona000000000061
Los Angeles00420100x7110

a-singled for Peralta in the 6th. b-grounded out for Heyward in the 6th. c-singled for Peterson in the 7th. d-struck out for Herrera in the 7th. e-struck out for Perdomo in the 7th. f-struck out for Thomas in the 9th.

E – Pfaadt (1). LOB – Arizona 8, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Pham (6), Kennedy (1), Freeman (51), Muncy (15). HR – Freeman (25), off Pfaadt; Heyward (13), off Pfaadt. RBIs – Freeman 2 (89), Heyward 2 (35), Muncy 3 (88). SB – Carroll (41), Taylor (14).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 5 (Marte, Moreno 2, Longoria, Peterson); Los Angeles 4 (Heyward 2, Freeman 2). RISP – Arizona 0 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Thomas, Outman. GIDP – Rosario.

DP – Arizona 1 (Marte, Perdomo, Walker).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pfaadt, L, 1-7486524906.21
Castro10020245.20
Mantiply1⅔21101246.23
Jarvis100000143.75
Nelson0000293.14
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pepiot, W, 1-0520013841.29
Yarbrough, S, 2-2440004581.86

Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 3-0. HBP – Pepiot (Carroll).

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Brian Knight.

T – 2:42. A – 50,953 (56,000).

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf511002.281
Contreras c301121.279
1-Taylor pr000000.204
Santana dh401010.219
Frelick cf-rf411002.247
Adames ss300010.214
Tellez 1b301011.219
Canha rf300100.271
Wiemer cf000000.210
Turang 2b400001.219
Monasterio 3b400001.256
Totals3325258
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman cf220021.258
Hoerner 2b211000.279
Happ lf301100.244
Bellinger 1b401102.316
Swanson ss300102.246
Suzuki rf300000.263
Candelario dh300001.275
Madrigal 3b300001.271
Amaya c200002.231
a-Morel ph100000.249
Gomes c000000.270
Totals2633329
Milwaukee001000010251
Chicago20000001x332

a-reached on error for Amaya in the 8th.

1-ran for Contreras in the 9th.

E – Adames (13), Hendricks (1), Bellinger (2). LOB – Milwaukee 10, Chicago 5. 2B – Happ (27). RBIs – Contreras (65), Canha (15), Happ (65), Swanson (66), Bellinger (77). SB – Contreras (2), Frelick (6). SF – Swanson. S – Hoerner.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 5 (Turang 2, Adames, Monasterio, Frelick); Chicago 3 (Swanson 2, Suzuki). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 8; Chicago 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Canha. GIDP – Yelich.

DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Swanson, Bellinger).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff622218962.70
Peguero10000073.42
Payamps, L, 4-4111011172.05
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hendricks641026983.59
Merryweather, H, 151⅓00002153.30
Leiter Jr., H, 2611120242.84
Alzolay, W, 2-41⅓00010162.54

Inherited runners-scored – Alzolay 3-1. HBP – Woodruff 2 (Hoerner,Happ), Alzolay (Canha).

Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, John Libka.

T – 2:31. A – 31,769 (41,363).

