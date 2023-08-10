Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023

Oakland 2, Texas 0
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Jankowski lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|b-Garver ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Ornelas ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Huff c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Grossman dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|J.Smith 3b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Duran ss-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|3
|10
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Bride 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.183
|a-Brown ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Gelof 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Rooker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|c-Kemp ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Diaz dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Díaz 1b-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Langeliers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Bleday lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|1
|6
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
|Oakland
|001
|001
|00x
|2
|7
|0
a-flied out for Bride in the 7th. b-struck out for Jankowski in the 8th. c-grounded out for Rooker in the 8th.
LOB – Texas 8, Oakland 6. 2B – J.Smith (6), Diaz (4). HR – Gelof (6), off Montgomery. RBIs – Bride (5), Gelof (11). SB – Ruiz 2 (46), Allen (3). SF – Bride.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Lowe, J.Smith); Oakland 3 (Bleday 2, Bride). RISP – Texas 0 for 4; Oakland 0 for 5.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 1-1
|6
|7
|2
|2
|1
|5
|95
|3.00
|Stratton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pruitt
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|3.20
|Tarnok, W, 1-1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|69
|4.91
|Felipe, H, 3
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.98
|Snead, H, 1
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.15
|May, S, 12-15
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.02
Inherited runners-scored – Snead 1-0. HBP – Felipe (Duran).
Umpires – Home, John Bacon; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T – 2:17. A – 6,372 (46,847).
Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6 (10)
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Tovar ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.254
|Jones lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Toglia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Castro 2b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|B.Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|a-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Trejo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Tucker rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Totals
|36
|6
|8
|5
|2
|10
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.290
|Contreras c
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Canha 1b-lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.176
|Frelick rf-cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.202
|Monasterio 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Turang 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Taylor lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.185
|Perkins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|b-Santana ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Totals
|40
|7
|10
|6
|2
|12
|Colorado
|000
|400
|100
|1
|6
|8
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|320
|000
|2
|7
|10
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for B.Doyle in the 9th. b-lined out for Perkins in the 9th.
E – Tovar (6), Canha (1). LOB – Colorado 4, Milwaukee 7. 2B – Jones (11), Tovar (26), Frelick (4), Taylor (4), Canha (2). HR – Profar (8), off Houser; Adames (18), off Flexen; Monasterio (3), off Flexen. RBIs – Profar 2 (39), Jones (29), Castro 2 (27), Taylor 2 (12), Yelich (64), Adames (49), Monasterio (13), Canha (3). CS – McMahon (4). S – Wynns.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (McMahon, Tovar); Milwaukee 2 (Perkins 2). RISP – Colorado 3 for 8; Milwaukee 4 for 11.
Runners moved up – Frelick. GIDP – Tovar.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Turang, Adames, Canha).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen
|5
|8
|5
|5
|2
|4
|106
|8.56
|Bard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.60
|Kinley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|2.45
|Suter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.56
|Koch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.35
|Lawrence, L, 3-5, BS, 9-13
|⅔
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.81
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser
|5
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|67
|4.38
|Milner, H, 11
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|2.30
|Uribe, BS, 0-1
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.46
|Payamps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|1.82
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.42
|Wilson, W, 4-0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.44
Inherited runners-scored – Uribe 2-1. WP – Milner.
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 2:52. A – 35,173 (41,700).
Miami 5, Cincinnati 4
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.369
|Bell 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.323
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|B.De La Cruz lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.192
|Berti ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Wendle ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|2
|10
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|E.De La Cruz ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Friedl cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|McLain 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Steer lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Encarnacion-Strand dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.270
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Senzel 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Fairchild rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|1
|11
|Miami
|000
|100
|031
|5
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|301
|000
|4
|10
|0
E – Berti (8). LOB – Miami 4, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Burger (2). HR – Bell (2), off Ashcraft; Bell (3), off Moll; B.De La Cruz (16), off Díaz; Steer (18), off Cueto; Encarnacion-Strand (3), off Cueto. RBIs – Bell 4 (7), B.De La Cruz (59), Steer (64), Encarnacion-Strand 3 (13). CS – E.De La Cruz (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 1 (B.De La Cruz); Cincinnati 1 (Senzel). RISP – Miami 1 for 3; Cincinnati 1 for 3.
GIDP – Berti.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (McLain, Votto).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|77
|5.33
|López
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|5.40
|Puk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.62
|Scott, W, 6-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.80
|Robertson, S, 3-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|7.20
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|103
|4.95
|Gibaut, H, 17
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|11
|3.20
|Moll, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|9
|3.18
|Díaz, L, 3-4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|2.47
Inherited runners-scored – Moll 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Rob Drake.
T – 2:35. A – 22,352 (43,891).
Philadelphia 7, Washington 0
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Meneses dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.279
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Ruiz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.244
|Alu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Rutherford lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Call cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Totals
|27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Harper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Castellanos rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.277
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Wilson lf
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1.000
|Sosa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Rojas cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.321
|Totals
|30
|7
|8
|7
|2
|9
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|311
|100
|10x
|7
|8
|0
LOB – Washington 4, Philadelphia 2. 2B – Harper (21). HR – Castellanos 2 (19), off Gore; Wilson (1), off Gore. RBIs – Harper (38), Castellanos 3 (70), Wilson (1), Rojas (9), Bohm (73). SB – Wilson (1). CS – Rojas (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 0; Philadelphia 1 (Harper). RISP – Washington 0 for 0; Philadelphia 3 for 6.
GIDP – Bohm.
DP – Washington 1 (Vargas, Alu, Smith).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore, L, 6-9
|5
|7
|6
|6
|1
|5
|83
|4.62
|Abbott
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|41
|5.33
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lorenzen, W, 2-0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|124
|1.06
HBP – Abbott (Sosa). WP – Abbott.
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Derek Thomas.
T – 2:09. A – 30,406 (42,901).
St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.275
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Gorman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Walker rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Burleson lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.249
|Carlson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.219
|Edman ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|3
|6
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Raley rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|a-H.Ramírez ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Siri cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.218
|J.Lowe dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|b-Mead ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|c-Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|1
|8
|St. Louis
|012
|200
|100
|6
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|020
|100
|100
|4
|9
|0
a-singled for Raley in the 8th. b-struck out for J.Lowe in the 9th. c-grounded out for Pinto in the 9th.
LOB – St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Walker (11), J.Lowe (22). HR – Nootbaar (12), off Stephenson; Siri 2 (23), off Hudson; Franco (16), off VerHagen. RBIs – Burleson (26), Arenado (81), Walker (30), Goldschmidt 2 (59), Nootbaar (37), Siri 3 (48), Franco (54). SB – Nootbaar (8).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Edman, Burleson); Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Paredes). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 7; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Burleson, Goldschmidt, Nootbaar. GIDP – Arenado, Pinto.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt); Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, B.Lowe, Díaz).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson, W, 3-0
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|73
|4.31
|King, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|VerHagen, H, 8
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|4.53
|Romero, H, 3
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.24
|Gallegos, S, 9-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.45
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beeks
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|32
|6.41
|Kelly, L, 4-2
|2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|45
|3.53
|Armstrong
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|1.15
|Stephenson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.63
|Poche
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.40
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 1-1. HBP – Hudson (Paredes).
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T – 2:33. A – 11,203 (25,025).
Toronto 1, Cleveland 0
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield lf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Jansen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Schneider 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.474
|Lukes lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.067
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|3
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Gonzalez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Calhoun 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Brennan rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Arias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|a-Naylor ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.129
|b-Rocchio ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|0
|8
|Toronto
|100
|000
|000
|1
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|0
a-singled for Arias in the 8th. b-grounded out for Gallagher in the 8th.
LOB – Toronto 8, Cleveland 4. 2B – Kwan (27), Gonzalez (3). HR – Springer (14), off Allen. RBIs – Springer (46). CS – Calhoun (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 1 (Varsho); Cleveland 2 (Gonzalez, Arias). RISP – Toronto 1 for 6; Cleveland 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Laureano, Brennan. GIDP – Schneider, Guerrero Jr..
DP – Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Calhoun; Arias, Giménez, Calhoun).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 9-6
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|90
|3.04
|Swanson, H, 27
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.44
|Mayza, H, 19
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.11
|Hicks, S, 3-3
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.86
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen, L, 5-5
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|87
|3.55
|Morgan
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|24
|3.28
|Hentges
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.93
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored – Hicks 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 2:26. A – 21,227 (34,788).
Detroit 9, Minnesota 5
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.291
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.236
|Kepler rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Wallner lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Castro cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Jeffers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.291
|Gallo 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.176
|a-Luplow ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.556
|Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|5
|11
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Baddoo lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.298
|Vierling 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.225
|Carpenter rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|1-Rogers pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.222
|McKinstry 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Haase c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.203
|Totals
|40
|9
|17
|6
|2
|11
|Minnesota
|030
|001
|001
|5
|7
|2
|Detroit
|220
|010
|22x
|9
|17
|0
a-walked for Gallo in the 6th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th.
E – Kepler (1), Balazovic (1). LOB – Minnesota 8, Detroit 9. 2B – Jeffers (11), Polanco (12), Castro (15), McKinstry 2 (16). 3B – Vierling (3). HR – Correa (14), off Faedo; Gallo (18), off Faedo; Torkelson (16), off Ober; Torkelson (17), off Balazovic. RBIs – Correa (53), Gallo 2 (34), Castro (26), Kepler (44), Carpenter (38), Greene (26), Vierling (27), Torkelson 2 (61), Haase (25). SB – Castro (29), Luplow (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 5 (Correa 3, Farmer 2); Detroit 6 (Cabrera, Torkelson 2, Baddoo, Haase 2). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 7; Detroit 6 for 12.
Runners moved up – Kepler. GIDP – Rogers.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Farmer, Polanco, Luplow).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober, L, 6-6
|5
|11
|5
|4
|1
|9
|93
|3.40
|Pagán
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.24
|Balazovic
|2
|6
|4
|3
|1
|1
|39
|3.80
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Faedo
|4⅔
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|85
|5.80
|Vasquez
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|White, H, 1
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|5.46
|Holton, W, 1-2
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|30
|1.83
|Wingenter
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|20
|7.00
|Cisnero, S, 2-3
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.89
Inherited runners-scored – Vasquez 1-0, Holton 1-0, Cisnero 3-1. HBP – White (Wallner). WP – Balazovic, Wingenter.
Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 2:55. A – 16,570 (41,083).
Boston 4, Kansas City 3
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Perez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Melendez lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.223
|Fermin c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Waters rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|a-Olivares ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|1-Blanco pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|3
|12
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Yoshida lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Duvall cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Story dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Devers 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Casas 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Verdugo rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|Urías 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Reyes ss
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Totals
|28
|4
|7
|4
|1
|6
|Kansas City
|010
|100
|001
|3
|7
|1
|Boston
|010
|300
|00x
|4
|7
|1
a-walked for Waters in the 9th.
1-ran for Olivares in the 9th.
E – Fermin (6), Casas (5). LOB – Kansas City 5, Boston 2. 2B – Isbel (17), Melendez (21), Massey (11), Yoshida (26), Verdugo (29). HR – Melendez 2 (12), off Pivetta; Fermin (9), off Jansen; Casas (18), off Lyles. RBIs – Melendez 2 (41), Fermin (27), Casas (42), Verdugo 2 (43), McGuire (14). CS – Reyes (2), Blanco (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Garcia 2, Perez 2); Boston 1 (Story). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Massey, Yoshida. GIDP – Witt Jr., Yoshida.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Fermin, Witt Jr., Fermin; Massey, Witt Jr., Perez); Boston 1 (Reyes, Urías, Casas).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 3-13
|8
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|102
|6.13
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, W, 8-6
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|90
|4.16
|Schreiber, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.42
|Winckowski, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.90
|Martin, H, 18
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.45
|Jansen, S, 25-28
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|3.13
Umpires – Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 2:24. A – 35,495 (37,755).
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 3
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.268
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.275
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Bellinger cf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.327
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Suzuki rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.485
|Wisdom 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|a-Tauchman ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.284
|Amaya c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|b-Madrigal ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|2
|5
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Alvarez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Alonso 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.227
|McNeil rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Almonte dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Vientos 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Mendick 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Araúz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.154
|Ortega lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|4
|10
|Chicago
|110
|000
|001
|3
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|202
|00x
|4
|8
|0
a-walked for Wisdom in the 7th. b-sacrificed for Amaya in the 9th.
LOB – Chicago 9, New York 9. 2B – Almonte (1). 3B – Suzuki (3). HR – Morel (18), off Peterson; Suzuki (10), off Ottavino; Alonso (35), off Hendricks; McNeil (5), off Wesneski. RBIs – Morel (55), Suzuki (38), Alonso 2 (87), McNeil (38), Araúz (2). SB – Alonso (4), Ortega (1). S – Madrigal.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Happ 2); New York 6 (Alvarez 2, Vientos 2, Alonso 2). RISP – Chicago 0 for 6; New York 1 for 11.
GIDP – Happ.
DP – New York 1 (Lindor, Araúz, Alonso).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|94
|3.96
|Wesneski, L, 2-4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|4.79
|Cuas
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|36
|0.00
|Merryweather
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.51
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.88
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson
|3⅔
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|62
|5.61
|Hartwig, W, 4-1
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|3.27
|Gott, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.50
|Walker, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|6.75
|Ottavino
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|3.52
|Bickford, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|12.46
Ottavino pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-0, Merryweather 2-0, Hartwig 2-0, Bickford 2-0. HBP – Gott (Amaya). PB – Alvarez (6).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 3:06. A – 37,527 (42,136).
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 5
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|.341
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.265
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.274
|Ozuna dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|b-Pillar ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Arcia ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.300
|Harris II cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|Totals
|40
|6
|15
|6
|5
|14
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.252
|Reynolds lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|McCutchen dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Joe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|a-Rivas ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Davis rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Rodríguez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Suwinski cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|Triolo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Williams ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|5
|2
|12
|Atlanta
|011
|201
|010
|6
|15
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|400
|100
|5
|10
|0
a-struck out for Joe in the 7th. b-grounded out for Rosario in the 9th.
E – Riley (10). LOB – Atlanta 13, Pittsburgh 9. 2B – Riley (21), Arcia (17), Acuña Jr. (29), Harris II (18), Davis (7). HR – Hayes (7), off McHugh. RBIs – Harris II (35), Murphy (61), Acuña Jr. (69), Albies 2 (81), Riley (69), Triolo (12), Williams (2), Hayes 3 (39). SB – Harris II (14). SF – Riley.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 5 (Murphy 2, Ozuna 2, Acuña Jr.); Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski, McCutchen, Davis, Williams). RISP – Atlanta 6 for 13; Pittsburgh 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Olson, Harris II, Riley, Williams. GIDP – Murphy.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Williams, Triolo, Joe).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried
|4
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|79
|2.50
|McHugh
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|38
|3.72
|Johnson, W, 1-1
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.00
|Minter, H, 12
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.60
|Iglesias, S, 22-24
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.28
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Priester
|4
|9
|4
|4
|1
|4
|86
|8.75
|Perdomo
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|28
|3.51
|Selby
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|0.00
|Mlodzinski, L, 2-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|27
|2.28
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|4.19
Inherited runners-scored – Minter 1-0, Selby 1-1. IBB – off Selby (Olson), off Mlodzinski (Olson). HBP – Fried (Suwinski). WP – Priester(2). PB – Rodríguez (2).
Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T – 3:15. A – 17,639 (38,753).
Houston 8, Baltimore 2
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.290
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.251
|Alvarez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.296
|McCormick lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.274
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.244
|Dubón cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.173
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|5
|12
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rutschman c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Henderson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.255
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Mountcastle dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.268
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|Westburg 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Cowser cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.117
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|5
|9
|Houston
|210
|000
|041
|8
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|000
|2
|7
|0
LOB – Houston 9, Baltimore 10. 2B – Bregman (15), McCormick (13). 3B – Rutschman (1). HR – Tucker (21), off Flaherty; Hays (10), off Javier. RBIs – Tucker 2 (84), Altuve 3 (24), Bregman 2 (72), Peña (41), Hays 2 (44). SB – Frazier (8), Altuve (11).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Peña 2, Alvarez 2); Baltimore 5 (O'Hearn 2, Westburg 3). RISP – Houston 4 for 10; Baltimore 0 for 7.
GIDP – Tucker.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Henderson, O'Hearn).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, W, 8-2
|5
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|105
|4.36
|Montero, H, 7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.81
|Neris, H, 24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.49
|B.Abreu
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|30
|2.35
|Graveman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.15
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, L, 1-1
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|8
|98
|3.27
|Webb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|0.00
|Pérez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.19
|Fujinami
|⅔
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|28
|5.79
|Baumann
|1⅓
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|29
|3.65
Inherited runners-scored – Baumann 3-3. IBB – off Flaherty (Tucker). HBP – Flaherty 2 (Dubón,J.Abreu).
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 3:18. A – 25,479 (45,971).
Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|a-Volpe ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.204
|McKinney lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.265
|Cabrera ss-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.202
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|6
|9
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Robert Jr. cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Thompson cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.223
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Grandal c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|Colás rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.221
|Andrus 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.225
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|8
|4
|7
|New York
|000
|100
|100
|2
|6
|1
|Chicago
|031
|010
|04x
|9
|11
|0
a-walked for Bauers in the 8th.
E – Torres (10). LOB – New York 6, Chicago 6. 2B – Moncada 2 (10), Andrus (13). HR – Stanton (18), off Lambert; Colás (3), off Severino. RBIs – Stanton 2 (44), Grandal (31), Colás 2 (13), Moncada (17), Andrus 3 (28), Anderson (20). SB – Robert Jr. 2 (16), Thompson (1). CS – Kiner-Falefa (5).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (McKinney, Kiner-Falefa); Chicago 2 (Benintendi, Vaughn). RISP – New York 0 for 7; Chicago 5 for 12.
Runners moved up – Stanton, Vaughn. GIDP – Torres, Higashioka, Moncada.
DP – New York 1 (Torres, Cabrera, Bauers); Chicago 2 (Anderson, Andrus, Vaughn; Andrus, Anderson, Vaughn).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamilton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|1.63
|Severino, L, 2-7
|2
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|48
|8.06
|Middleton
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|3.96
|Peralta
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|33
|3.14
|Abreu
|⅓
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|14
|4.50
|Ramirez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|2.67
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 5-5
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|86
|3.55
|Lambert
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|5.93
|Bummer, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|6.37
|Santos, S, 3-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|2.65
Lambert pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Middleton 1-0, Abreu 1-0, Ramirez 3-3, Bummer 3-0, Santos 1-0. WP – Clevinger.
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T – 2:45. A – 23,377 (40,241).
L.A. Dodgers 2, Arizona 0
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Muncy 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.194
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.277
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Outman dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|4
|4
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carroll rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Herrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.211
|a-McCarthy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|5
|6
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|020
|2
|8
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
a-flied out for Herrera in the 9th.
LOB – Los Angeles 7, Arizona 8. 2B – Freeman (42), Perdomo (17). RBIs – Peralta 2 (44). SB – Taylor (10), Peralta (3). CS – Taylor (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Betts, Taylor 2); Arizona 3 (Thomas, Gurriel Jr. 2). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 5; Arizona 0 for 6.
LIDP – Perdomo. GIDP – Peralta, Outman.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Rojas); Arizona 3 (Marte, Perdomo, Walker; Marte, Perdomo, Walker; Herrera, Perdomo, Herrera).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller
|6
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|91
|3.89
|Ferguson, W, 6-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.91
|J.Kelly, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|0.00
|Phillips, S, 16-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.66
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly
|6
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|83
|3.05
|Ginkel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.00
|K.Nelson, L, 5-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|13
|3.24
|Castro
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.05
|McGough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.23
Inherited runners-scored – Ferguson 2-0, Ginkel 1-0, Castro 2-0. IBB – off K.Nelson (Smith).
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 2:39. A – 27,485 (48,359).
Seattle 6, San Diego 1
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.251
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Choi dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|a-Cooper ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Campusano c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|5
|6
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|c-Moore ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Hernández rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Ford dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|1-Caballero pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|b-Canzone ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|France 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Marlowe lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.308
|Rojas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|3
|6
|San Diego
|100
|000
|000
|1
|4
|2
|Seattle
|001
|000
|05x
|6
|10
|0
a-lined out for Choi in the 6th. b-grounded out for Caballero in the 8th. c-singled for Crawford in the 8th.
1-ran for Ford in the 7th.
E – Tatis Jr. (4), Cronenworth (2). LOB – San Diego 8, Seattle 8. 2B – France (27). HR – Raleigh (19), off Wilson. RBIs – Soto (73), Crawford (38), Raleigh 2 (49), France (45), Marlowe (7), Moore (12). SB – Kim 3 (27), Caballero (20). SF – Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 4 (Choi, Soto, Grisham, Cooper); Seattle 4 (Crawford 2, Rodríguez 2). RISP – San Diego 0 for 9; Seattle 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Soto, Bogaerts, Rojas 2, Canzone.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish
|6
|6
|1
|0
|2
|4
|89
|4.19
|Suarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.23
|Wilson, L, 1-1
|⅔
|2
|4
|4
|1
|1
|25
|3.17
|Cosgrove
|⅓
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1.67
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hancock
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|87
|1.80
|Topa
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.44
|Speier
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.55
|Thornton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.08
|Brash, W, 8-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.08
|Campbell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|2.61
Inherited runners-scored – Suarez 2-0, Cosgrove 1-1, Speier 2-0. HBP – Darvish (France), Wilson (Hernández).
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 2:53. A – 39,546 (47,929).
L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 1
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|a-Slater ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Bailey c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Matos cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|b-Sabol ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|6
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Velazquez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Ohtani p-dh-dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.306
|Drury 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.285
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Moniak cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Thaiss c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Grichuk lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Totals
|28
|4
|4
|4
|3
|11
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|000
|1
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|004
|00x
|4
|4
|2
a-walked for Pederson in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Matos in the 9th.
E – Pederson (2), Thaiss (8), Cron (2). LOB – San Francisco 10, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Conforto (11), Moustakas (7), Rengifo (12). HR – Moustakas (7), off Beck. RBIs – Crawford (32), Drury (48), Moustakas 3 (23). SF – Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Estrada 3, Davis, Matos); Los Angeles 3 (Cron 3). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 5; Los Angeles 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Drury. GIDP – Pederson.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Drury, Rengifo, Cron).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.45
|Manaea
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|61
|5.10
|Beck, L, 3-1, BS, 2-3
|3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|45
|3.03
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani, W, 10-5
|6
|3
|1
|0
|3
|5
|97
|3.17
|Soriano, H, 11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|3.12
|Moore, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.70
|Estévez, S, 24-26
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.50
Inherited runners-scored – Beck 1-1. IBB – off Beck (Ohtani). HBP – Walker (Rengifo).
Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 2:35. A – 36,980 (45,517).
