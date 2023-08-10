Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .278 Jankowski lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .292 b-Garver ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Ornelas ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280 García rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .262 Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Huff c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .237 Grossman dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229 J.Smith 3b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214 Duran ss-3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .277 Totals 31 0 4 0 3 10

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ruiz cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .254 Bride 3b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .183 a-Brown ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Gelof 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Rooker rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240 c-Kemp ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Diaz dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .253 Díaz 1b-3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .213 Langeliers c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .199 Bleday lf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Allen ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .201 Totals 30 2 7 2 1 6

Texas 000 000 000 0 4 0 Oakland 001 001 00x 2 7 0

a-flied out for Bride in the 7th. b-struck out for Jankowski in the 8th. c-grounded out for Rooker in the 8th.

LOB – Texas 8, Oakland 6. 2B – J.Smith (6), Diaz (4). HR – Gelof (6), off Montgomery. RBIs – Bride (5), Gelof (11). SB – Ruiz 2 (46), Allen (3). SF – Bride.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Lowe, J.Smith); Oakland 3 (Bleday 2, Bride). RISP – Texas 0 for 4; Oakland 0 for 5.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, L, 1-1 6 7 2 2 1 5 95 3.00 Stratton 2 0 0 0 0 1 18 0.00

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pruitt 2 0 0 0 1 2 34 3.20 Tarnok, W, 1-1 4 2 0 0 2 4 69 4.91 Felipe, H, 3 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.98 Snead, H, 1 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.15 May, S, 12-15 1 2 0 0 0 1 12 4.02

Inherited runners-scored – Snead 1-0. HBP – Felipe (Duran).

Umpires – Home, John Bacon; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 2:17. A – 6,372 (46,847).