Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023

Oakland 2, Texas 0
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b300010.278
Jankowski lf301001.292
b-Garver ph100001.272
Ornelas ss000000---
Lowe 1b400000.280
García rf300012.262
Taveras cf400001.269
Huff c401003.237
Grossman dh401000.229
J.Smith 3b-lf401001.214
Duran ss-3b100011.277
Totals31040310
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz cf411002.254
Bride 3b200100.183
a-Brown ph-1b100000.218
Gelof 2b411100.250
Rooker rf301000.240
c-Kemp ph-lf100000.211
Diaz dh402001.253
Díaz 1b-3b201010.213
Langeliers c300001.199
Bleday lf-rf300002.200
Allen ss301000.201
Totals3027216
Texas000000000040
Oakland00100100x270

a-flied out for Bride in the 7th. b-struck out for Jankowski in the 8th. c-grounded out for Rooker in the 8th.

LOB – Texas 8, Oakland 6. 2B – J.Smith (6), Diaz (4). HR – Gelof (6), off Montgomery. RBIs – Bride (5), Gelof (11). SB – Ruiz 2 (46), Allen (3). SF – Bride.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Lowe, J.Smith); Oakland 3 (Bleday 2, Bride). RISP – Texas 0 for 4; Oakland 0 for 5.

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, L, 1-1672215953.00
Stratton200001180.00
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pruitt200012343.20
Tarnok, W, 1-1420024694.91
Felipe, H, 31⅓00002171.98
Snead, H, 10000154.15
May, S, 12-15120001124.02

Inherited runners-scored – Snead 1-0. HBP – Felipe (Duran).

Umpires – Home, John Bacon; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 2:17. A – 6,372 (46,847).

Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6 (10)
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar dh522200.242
Tovar ss512001.256
McMahon 3b310021.254
Jones lf411102.280
Toglia 1b400001.178
Castro 2b-rf401201.265
B.Doyle cf300002.202
a-Díaz ph100001.271
Trejo 2b000000.247
Tucker rf-cf411001.250
Wynns c301000.203
Totals36685210
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich dh502103.290
Contreras c510003.277
Canha 1b-lf511101.176
Frelick rf-cf501001.260
Adames ss411110.202
Monasterio 3b522101.290
Turang 2b312010.226
Taylor lf-rf411201.185
Perkins cf300002.212
b-Santana ph-1b100000.163
Totals407106212
Colorado0004001001681
Milwaukee00032000027101

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for B.Doyle in the 9th. b-lined out for Perkins in the 9th.

E – Tovar (6), Canha (1). LOB – Colorado 4, Milwaukee 7. 2B – Jones (11), Tovar (26), Frelick (4), Taylor (4), Canha (2). HR – Profar (8), off Houser; Adames (18), off Flexen; Monasterio (3), off Flexen. RBIs – Profar 2 (39), Jones (29), Castro 2 (27), Taylor 2 (12), Yelich (64), Adames (49), Monasterio (13), Canha (3). CS – McMahon (4). S – Wynns.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (McMahon, Tovar); Milwaukee 2 (Perkins 2). RISP – Colorado 3 for 8; Milwaukee 4 for 11.

Runners moved up – Frelick. GIDP – Tovar.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Turang, Adames, Canha).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen5855241068.56
Bard100003133.60
Kinley100003182.45
Suter110000102.56
Koch100002141.35
Lawrence, L, 3-5, BS, 9-131200072.81
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser554415674.38
Milner, H, 111⅓11102182.30
Uribe, BS, 0-11000081.46
Payamps100012181.82
Williams10000191.42
Wilson, W, 4-0111000143.44

Inherited runners-scored – Uribe 2-1. WP – Milner.

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 2:52. A – 35,173 (41,700).

Miami 5, Cincinnati 4
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Soler dh401001.246
Arraez 2b411000.369
Bell 1b422401.323
Chisholm Jr. cf401003.251
B.De La Cruz lf411101.264
García rf400001.188
Burger 3b401002.207
Stallings c200021.192
Berti ss411000.286
Wendle ss000000.234
Totals34585210
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
E.De La Cruz ss502002.262
Friedl cf400000.281
McLain 2b411000.297
Steer lf411101.268
Votto 1b413001.219
Encarnacion-Strand dh412301.270
Stephenson c300012.243
Senzel 3b400002.219
Fairchild rf401002.232
Totals364104111
Miami000100031581
Cincinnati0003010004100

E – Berti (8). LOB – Miami 4, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Burger (2). HR – Bell (2), off Ashcraft; Bell (3), off Moll; B.De La Cruz (16), off Díaz; Steer (18), off Cueto; Encarnacion-Strand (3), off Cueto. RBIs – Bell 4 (7), B.De La Cruz (59), Steer (64), Encarnacion-Strand 3 (13). CS – E.De La Cruz (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 1 (B.De La Cruz); Cincinnati 1 (Senzel). RISP – Miami 1 for 3; Cincinnati 1 for 3.

GIDP – Berti.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (McLain, Votto).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cueto553315775.33
López131101285.40
Puk110001114.62
Scott, W, 6-4100003172.80
Robertson, S, 3-4110001117.20
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft7311171034.95
Gibaut, H, 1711102113.20
Moll, BS, 0-12220193.18
Díaz, L, 3-4121110162.47

Inherited runners-scored – Moll 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 2:35. A – 22,352 (43,891).

Philadelphia 7, Washington 0
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss400001.258
Thomas rf400001.284
Meneses dh200021.279
Smith 1b400000.266
Ruiz c100020.244
Alu 2b300002.243
Vargas 3b300000.241
Rutherford lf300000.000
Call cf300000.204
Totals2700045
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Turner dh402000.243
Bohm 3b411101.293
Harper 1b411101.294
Castellanos rf422301.277
Realmuto c400002.241
Castro 2b400002.000
Wilson lf1311201.000
Sosa ss200001.239
Rojas cf301101.321
Totals3078729
Washington000000000000
Philadelphia31110010x780

LOB – Washington 4, Philadelphia 2. 2B – Harper (21). HR – Castellanos 2 (19), off Gore; Wilson (1), off Gore. RBIs – Harper (38), Castellanos 3 (70), Wilson (1), Rojas (9), Bohm (73). SB – Wilson (1). CS – Rojas (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 0; Philadelphia 1 (Harper). RISP – Washington 0 for 0; Philadelphia 3 for 6.

GIDP – Bohm.

DP – Washington 1 (Vargas, Alu, Smith).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore, L, 6-9576615834.62
Abbott211114415.33
Garcia100000120.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lorenzen, W, 2-09000451241.06

HBP – Abbott (Sosa). WP – Abbott.

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Derek Thomas.

T – 2:09. A – 30,406 (42,901).

St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar dh522100.278
Goldschmidt 1b501202.275
Arenado 3b411100.281
Gorman 2b411002.245
Contreras c401001.252
Walker rf402101.260
Burleson lf300110.249
Carlson cf210020.219
Edman ss411000.238
Totals3569636
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b500001.318
Franco ss313110.277
B.Lowe 2b400002.223
Arozarena lf401002.255
Paredes 3b300000.252
Raley rf310000.256
a-H.Ramírez ph-rf101000.296
Siri cf422301.218
J.Lowe dh302000.274
b-Mead ph100001.111
Pinto c300001.294
c-Margot ph100000.254
Totals3549418
St. Louis012200100690
Tampa Bay020100100490

a-singled for Raley in the 8th. b-struck out for J.Lowe in the 9th. c-grounded out for Pinto in the 9th.

LOB – St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Walker (11), J.Lowe (22). HR – Nootbaar (12), off Stephenson; Siri 2 (23), off Hudson; Franco (16), off VerHagen. RBIs – Burleson (26), Arenado (81), Walker (30), Goldschmidt 2 (59), Nootbaar (37), Siri 3 (48), Franco (54). SB – Nootbaar (8).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Edman, Burleson); Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Paredes). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 7; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Burleson, Goldschmidt, Nootbaar. GIDP – Arenado, Pinto.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt); Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, B.Lowe, Díaz).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hudson, W, 3-0573312734.31
King, H, 1100000100.00
VerHagen, H, 81110294.53
Romero, H, 31⅓10003193.24
Gallegos, S, 9-14100001133.45
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Beeks232211326.41
Kelly, L, 4-2253311453.53
Armstrong200003281.15
Stephenson111100123.63
Poche100010192.40
Diekman10000182.08

Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 1-1. HBP – Hudson (Paredes).

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T – 2:33. A – 11,203 (25,025).

Toronto 1, Cleveland 0
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield lf-2b401000.297
Springer rf413100.259
Guerrero Jr. 1b402001.267
Chapman 3b401001.257
Jansen dh400000.218
Schneider 2b200021.474
Lukes lf000000.190
Kirk c301010.258
DeJong ss400002.067
Varsho cf400003.216
Totals3318138
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf401001.268
Giménez 2b401001.234
Ramírez 3b400001.284
Gonzalez dh401001.222
Calhoun 1b302000.286
Laureano cf300001.167
Brennan rf300000.257
Arias ss200002.193
a-Naylor ph-c101000.204
Gallagher c200001.129
b-Rocchio ph-ss100000.250
Totals3106008
Toronto100000000180
Cleveland000000000060

a-singled for Arias in the 8th. b-grounded out for Gallagher in the 8th.

LOB – Toronto 8, Cleveland 4. 2B – Kwan (27), Gonzalez (3). HR – Springer (14), off Allen. RBIs – Springer (46). CS – Calhoun (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 1 (Varsho); Cleveland 2 (Gonzalez, Arias). RISP – Toronto 1 for 6; Cleveland 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Laureano, Brennan. GIDP – Schneider, Guerrero Jr..

DP – Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Calhoun; Arias, Giménez, Calhoun).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, W, 9-6740006903.04
Swanson, H, 27110001153.44
Mayza, H, 1910001151.11
Hicks, S, 3-30000023.86
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Allen, L, 5-5541133873.55
Morgan210004243.28
Hentges130000135.93
Kelly100001103.60

Inherited runners-scored – Hicks 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 2:26. A – 21,227 (34,788).

Detroit 9, Minnesota 5
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien dh400012.291
Polanco 2b301022.236
Kepler rf501101.237
Correa ss511102.227
Wallner lf310001.247
Castro cf401100.247
Jeffers c311012.291
Gallo 1b211200.176
a-Luplow ph-1b111010.556
Farmer 3b400001.243
Totals34575511
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Baddoo lf500003.214
Greene cf411110.298
Vierling 3b523100.272
Torkelson 1b432212.225
Carpenter rf502101.277
Cabrera dh403000.264
1-Rogers pr-dh110000.213
Báez ss400004.222
McKinstry 2b413001.237
Haase c413100.203
Totals409176211
Minnesota030001001572
Detroit22001022x9170

a-walked for Gallo in the 6th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th.

E – Kepler (1), Balazovic (1). LOB – Minnesota 8, Detroit 9. 2B – Jeffers (11), Polanco (12), Castro (15), McKinstry 2 (16). 3B – Vierling (3). HR – Correa (14), off Faedo; Gallo (18), off Faedo; Torkelson (16), off Ober; Torkelson (17), off Balazovic. RBIs – Correa (53), Gallo 2 (34), Castro (26), Kepler (44), Carpenter (38), Greene (26), Vierling (27), Torkelson 2 (61), Haase (25). SB – Castro (29), Luplow (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 5 (Correa 3, Farmer 2); Detroit 6 (Cabrera, Torkelson 2, Baddoo, Haase 2). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 7; Detroit 6 for 12.

Runners moved up – Kepler. GIDP – Rogers.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Farmer, Polanco, Luplow).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ober, L, 6-65115419933.40
Pagán100001143.24
Balazovic264311393.80
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Faedo4⅔43325855.80
Vasquez0000050.00
White, H, 111101155.46
Holton, W, 1-22⅓00013301.83
Wingenter11121207.00
Cisnero, S, 2-31000163.89

Inherited runners-scored – Vasquez 1-0, Holton 1-0, Cisnero 3-1. HBP – White (Wallner). WP – Balazovic, Wingenter.

Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 2:55. A – 16,570 (41,083).

Boston 4, Kansas City 3
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia dh301011.278
Witt Jr. ss301010.269
Massey 2b401002.223
Perez 1b400002.246
Melendez lf422201.223
Fermin c411101.303
Waters rf300003.237
a-Olivares ph000010.250
1-Blanco pr000000.237
Duffy 3b400001.259
Isbel cf301001.225
Totals32373312
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf-lf400002.302
Yoshida lf411000.304
Duvall cf000000.243
Story dh400003.000
Devers 3b210010.263
Casas 1b311100.252
Verdugo rf311201.275
Urías 2b200000.250
McGuire c301100.265
Reyes ss303000.321
Totals2847416
Kansas City010100001371
Boston01030000x471

a-walked for Waters in the 9th.

1-ran for Olivares in the 9th.

E – Fermin (6), Casas (5). LOB – Kansas City 5, Boston 2. 2B – Isbel (17), Melendez (21), Massey (11), Yoshida (26), Verdugo (29). HR – Melendez 2 (12), off Pivetta; Fermin (9), off Jansen; Casas (18), off Lyles. RBIs – Melendez 2 (41), Fermin (27), Casas (42), Verdugo 2 (43), McGuire (14). CS – Reyes (2), Blanco (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Garcia 2, Perez 2); Boston 1 (Story). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Massey, Yoshida. GIDP – Witt Jr., Yoshida.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Fermin, Witt Jr., Fermin; Massey, Witt Jr., Perez); Boston 1 (Reyes, Urías, Casas).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, L, 3-138744161026.13
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta, W, 8-6542228904.16
Schreiber, H, 9100001113.42
Winckowski, H, 14100002122.90
Martin, H, 18120000111.45
Jansen, S, 25-28111111193.13

Umpires – Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 2:24. A – 35,495 (37,755).

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 3
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel dh411112.268
Hoerner 2b301021.275
Happ lf500002.241
Bellinger cf-1b400002.327
Swanson ss400003.256
Suzuki rf423100.254
Candelario 3b402000.485
Wisdom 1b200001.196
a-Tauchman ph-cf000020.284
Amaya c200001.253
b-Madrigal ph000000.273
Totals32372512
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf501002.253
Alvarez c401000.231
Lindor ss311011.246
Alonso 1b211220.227
McNeil rf411100.253
Almonte dh311012.167
Vientos 3b400001.198
Mendick 3b000000.212
Araúz 2b401103.154
Ortega lf401001.200
Totals33484410
Chicago110000001370
New York00020200x480

a-walked for Wisdom in the 7th. b-sacrificed for Amaya in the 9th.

LOB – Chicago 9, New York 9. 2B – Almonte (1). 3B – Suzuki (3). HR – Morel (18), off Peterson; Suzuki (10), off Ottavino; Alonso (35), off Hendricks; McNeil (5), off Wesneski. RBIs – Morel (55), Suzuki (38), Alonso 2 (87), McNeil (38), Araúz (2). SB – Alonso (4), Ortega (1). S – Madrigal.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Happ 2); New York 6 (Alvarez 2, Vientos 2, Alonso 2). RISP – Chicago 0 for 6; New York 1 for 11.

GIDP – Happ.

DP – New York 1 (Lindor, Araúz, Alonso).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hendricks552226943.96
Wesneski, L, 2-432200144.79
Cuas1⅔00022360.00
Merryweather0000133.51
Leiter Jr.100001102.88
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peterson3⅔42225625.61
Hartwig, W, 4-12⅓10002383.27
Gott, H, 1100011194.50
Walker, H, 1100002166.75
Ottavino21110103.52
Bickford, S, 1-11000121712.46

Ottavino pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-0, Merryweather 2-0, Hartwig 2-0, Bickford 2-0. HBP – Gott (Amaya). PB – Alvarez (6).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 3:06. A – 37,527 (42,136).

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 5
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf613103.341
Albies 2b503200.264
Riley 3b412101.274
Olson 1b200031.265
Murphy c401111.274
Ozuna dh501003.235
Rosario lf411002.243
b-Pillar ph-lf100000.234
Arcia ss511003.300
Harris II cf423110.292
Totals406156514
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b513301.252
Reynolds lf501001.266
McCutchen dh502002.260
Joe 1b300000.241
a-Rivas ph-1b201001.333
Davis rf411011.221
Rodríguez c311011.237
Suwinski cf310003.211
Triolo 2b411100.277
Williams ss400102.222
Totals385105212
Atlanta0112010106151
Pittsburgh0004001005100

a-struck out for Joe in the 7th. b-grounded out for Rosario in the 9th.

E – Riley (10). LOB – Atlanta 13, Pittsburgh 9. 2B – Riley (21), Arcia (17), Acuña Jr. (29), Harris II (18), Davis (7). HR – Hayes (7), off McHugh. RBIs – Harris II (35), Murphy (61), Acuña Jr. (69), Albies 2 (81), Riley (69), Triolo (12), Williams (2), Hayes 3 (39). SB – Harris II (14). SF – Riley.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 5 (Murphy 2, Ozuna 2, Acuña Jr.); Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski, McCutchen, Davis, Williams). RISP – Atlanta 6 for 13; Pittsburgh 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Olson, Harris II, Riley, Williams. GIDP – Murphy.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Williams, Triolo, Joe).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fried464414792.50
McHugh2⅔11104383.72
Johnson, W, 1-110011220.00
Minter, H, 1200001154.60
Iglesias, S, 22-24120002253.28
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Priester494414868.75
Perdomo1⅓21104283.51
Selby1⅔20013230.00
Mlodzinski, L, 2-3121121272.28
Hernandez100012174.19

Inherited runners-scored – Minter 1-0, Selby 1-1. IBB – off Selby (Olson), off Mlodzinski (Olson). HBP – Fried (Suwinski). WP – Priester(2). PB – Rodríguez (2).

Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T – 3:15. A – 17,639 (38,753).

Houston 8, Baltimore 2
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b523302.290
Bregman 3b403210.251
Alvarez dh500002.283
Tucker rf411210.296
McCormick lf511003.274
J.Abreu 1b411000.234
Peña ss411112.244
Dubón cf311011.261
Maldonado c310012.173
Totals378118512
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rutschman c502000.274
Henderson ss501002.242
Santander rf301022.255
O'Hearn 1b400001.300
Mountcastle dh211021.268
Frazier 2b301010.243
Hays lf411201.283
Westburg 3b400000.272
Cowser cf400002.117
Totals3427259
Houston2100000418110
Baltimore000200000270

LOB – Houston 9, Baltimore 10. 2B – Bregman (15), McCormick (13). 3B – Rutschman (1). HR – Tucker (21), off Flaherty; Hays (10), off Javier. RBIs – Tucker 2 (84), Altuve 3 (24), Bregman 2 (72), Peña (41), Hays 2 (44). SB – Frazier (8), Altuve (11).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Peña 2, Alvarez 2); Baltimore 5 (O'Hearn 2, Westburg 3). RISP – Houston 4 for 10; Baltimore 0 for 7.

GIDP – Tucker.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Henderson, O'Hearn).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, W, 8-25422331054.36
Montero, H, 7110002165.81
Neris, H, 24100002131.49
B.Abreu110021302.35
Graveman110001124.15
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flaherty, L, 1-1563328983.27
Webb100003150.00
Pérez110001104.19
Fujinami03330285.79
Baumann1⅓42200293.65

Inherited runners-scored – Baumann 3-3. IBB – off Flaherty (Tucker). HBP – Flaherty 2 (Dubón,J.Abreu).

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 3:18. A – 25,479 (45,971).

Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bauers 1b301001.227
a-Volpe ph-ss000010.211
Judge rf311010.284
Torres 2b301010.270
Stanton dh411201.204
McKinney lf-1b401001.232
Kiner-Falefa 3b301010.254
Bader cf300013.265
Cabrera ss-lf300012.202
Higashioka c300001.224
Totals2926269
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss501102.242
Benintendi lf500001.272
Robert Jr. cf111010.271
Thompson cf211011.231
Jiménez dh400000.278
Moncada 3b312110.223
Vaughn 1b411000.251
Grandal c322110.247
Colás rf421202.221
Andrus 2b412301.225
Totals35911847
New York000100100261
Chicago03101004x9110

a-walked for Bauers in the 8th.

E – Torres (10). LOB – New York 6, Chicago 6. 2B – Moncada 2 (10), Andrus (13). HR – Stanton (18), off Lambert; Colás (3), off Severino. RBIs – Stanton 2 (44), Grandal (31), Colás 2 (13), Moncada (17), Andrus 3 (28), Anderson (20). SB – Robert Jr. 2 (16), Thompson (1). CS – Kiner-Falefa (5).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (McKinney, Kiner-Falefa); Chicago 2 (Benintendi, Vaughn). RISP – New York 0 for 7; Chicago 5 for 12.

Runners moved up – Stanton, Vaughn. GIDP – Torres, Higashioka, Moncada.

DP – New York 1 (Torres, Cabrera, Bauers); Chicago 2 (Anderson, Andrus, Vaughn; Andrus, Anderson, Vaughn).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hamilton100011101.63
Severino, L, 2-7254412488.06
Middleton221101273.96
Peralta1⅔00012333.14
Abreu23310144.50
Ramirez121101202.67
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger, W, 5-5631136863.55
Lambert31110115.93
Bummer, H, 8100011126.37
Santos, S, 3-4200012312.65

Lambert pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Middleton 1-0, Abreu 1-0, Ramirez 3-3, Bummer 3-0, Santos 1-0. WP – Clevinger.

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 2:45. A – 23,377 (40,241).

L.A. Dodgers 2, Arizona 0
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b400001.283
Freeman 1b412000.344
Smith c311011.278
Muncy 3b201020.194
Peralta lf401201.277
Taylor cf300010.210
Heyward rf402000.244
Outman dh401001.257
Rojas ss400000.217
Totals3228244
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carroll rf400001.273
Marte 2b300010.282
Gurriel Jr. dh301012.256
Walker 1b400002.263
Pham lf401000.143
Peterson 3b300011.167
Thomas cf401000.237
Herrera c100020.211
a-McCarthy ph100000.254
Perdomo ss301000.267
Totals3004056
Los Angeles000000020280
Arizona000000000040

a-flied out for Herrera in the 9th.

LOB – Los Angeles 7, Arizona 8. 2B – Freeman (42), Perdomo (17). RBIs – Peralta 2 (44). SB – Taylor (10), Peralta (3). CS – Taylor (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Betts, Taylor 2); Arizona 3 (Thomas, Gurriel Jr. 2). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 5; Arizona 0 for 6.

LIDP – Perdomo. GIDP – Peralta, Outman.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Rojas); Arizona 3 (Marte, Perdomo, Walker; Marte, Perdomo, Walker; Herrera, Perdomo, Herrera).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miller640044913.89
Ferguson, W, 6-310000072.91
J.Kelly, H, 1100012140.00
Phillips, S, 16-18100000122.66
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Kelly660022833.05
Ginkel1⅔00002222.00
K.Nelson, L, 5-322220133.24
Castro0000044.05
McGough10000094.23

Inherited runners-scored – Ferguson 2-0, Ginkel 1-0, Castro 2-0. IBB – off K.Nelson (Smith).

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 2:39. A – 27,485 (48,359).

Seattle 6, San Diego 1
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b311011.288
Tatis Jr. rf400002.256
Soto lf400100.270
Machado 3b200020.251
Bogaerts ss401000.265
Cronenworth 1b300010.227
Choi dh100010.000
a-Cooper ph-dh200001.125
Campusano c402000.329
Grisham cf400002.214
Totals3114156
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss300101.266
c-Moore ph-ss101100.230
Rodríguez cf410010.257
Suárez 3b402001.232
Raleigh c412201.227
Hernández rf311000.244
Ford dh200011.222
1-Caballero pr-dh000000.222
b-Canzone ph-dh100000.158
France 1b312101.254
Marlowe lf322111.308
Rojas 2b400000.000
Totals32610636
San Diego100000000142
Seattle00100005x6100

a-lined out for Choi in the 6th. b-grounded out for Caballero in the 8th. c-singled for Crawford in the 8th.

1-ran for Ford in the 7th.

E – Tatis Jr. (4), Cronenworth (2). LOB – San Diego 8, Seattle 8. 2B – France (27). HR – Raleigh (19), off Wilson. RBIs – Soto (73), Crawford (38), Raleigh 2 (49), France (45), Marlowe (7), Moore (12). SB – Kim 3 (27), Caballero (20). SF – Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 4 (Choi, Soto, Grisham, Cooper); Seattle 4 (Crawford 2, Rodríguez 2). RISP – San Diego 0 for 9; Seattle 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Soto, Bogaerts, Rojas 2, Canzone.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish661024894.19
Suarez100001136.23
Wilson, L, 1-124411253.17
Cosgrove21000191.67
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hancock521133871.80
Topa10010132.44
Speier0000093.55
Thornton100000112.08
Brash, W, 8-3100001103.08
Campbell110012272.61

Inherited runners-scored – Suarez 2-0, Cosgrove 1-1, Speier 2-0. HBP – Darvish (France), Wilson (Hernández).

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 2:53. A – 39,546 (47,929).

L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 1
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. dh401011.269
Estrada 2b400011.267
Flores 1b300010.307
Pederson lf301000.233
a-Slater ph-lf000010.267
Davis 3b400002.253
Conforto rf311010.236
Bailey c300010.262
Crawford ss301100.207
Matos cf301002.243
b-Sabol ph100000.249
Totals3115166
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo ss311000.239
Velazquez ss000000.203
Ohtani p-dh-dh210022.306
Drury 2b411101.277
Moustakas 3b412301.285
Cron 1b400002.194
Moniak cf300002.300
Renfroe rf300002.249
Thaiss c300001.226
Grichuk lf200010.194
Totals28444311
San Francisco010000000151
Los Angeles00000400x442

a-walked for Pederson in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Matos in the 9th.

E – Pederson (2), Thaiss (8), Cron (2). LOB – San Francisco 10, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Conforto (11), Moustakas (7), Rengifo (12). HR – Moustakas (7), off Beck. RBIs – Crawford (32), Drury (48), Moustakas 3 (23). SF – Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Estrada 3, Davis, Matos); Los Angeles 3 (Cron 3). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 5; Los Angeles 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Drury. GIDP – Pederson.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Drury, Rengifo, Cron).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker110003172.45
Manaea411116615.10
Beck, L, 3-1, BS, 2-3323322453.03
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ohtani, W, 10-5631035973.17
Soriano, H, 11110020223.12
Moore, H, 17100011181.70
Estévez, S, 24-26110000133.50

Inherited runners-scored – Beck 1-1. IBB – off Beck (Ohtani). HBP – Walker (Rengifo).

Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 2:35. A – 36,980 (45,517).

