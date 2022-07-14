Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Luplow rf300011.180
Thomas cf101000.254
Rojas 3b400010.276
K.Marte dh412100.269
Walker 1b300010.205
McCarthy lf412000.241
Kennedy 2b211011.222
a-Alcántara ph-2b100001.198
Varsho cf-rf301211.236
Perdomo ss401001.203
Herrera c300000.198
f-Peralta ph100001.236
C.Kelly c000000.179
Totals3338356
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b300002.180
c-Ruf ph-1b101000.226
Pederson lf200010.253
d-Mercedes ph-lf100001.286
Slater cf300002.281
e-González ph-rf100000.293
Belt dh422101.239
Estrada 2b412001.262
Yastrzemski rf-cf302010.235
Villar 3b100110.258
Crawford ss401101.218
Wynns c200000.226
b-Flores ph111100.254
Bart c000000.168
Totals3049438
Arizona021000000380
San Francisco000000211490

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Kennedy in the 8th. b-homered for Wynns in the 8th. c-singled for Wade Jr. in the 8th. d-struck out for Pederson in the 8th. e-grounded out for Slater in the 8th. f-struck out for Herrera in the 9th.

LOB – Arizona 8, San Francisco 6. 2B – McCarthy (5), Thomas (10), Estrada (14), Yastrzemski 2 (19). 3B – Varsho (1). HR – K.Marte (7), off Long; Belt (7), off Gallen; Flores (13), off Mantiply. RBIs – Varsho 2 (45), K.Marte (28), Belt (16), Villar (5), Flores (50), Crawford (33). CS – K.Marte (1). SF – Villar.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 4 (Luplow, Perdomo 2, Rojas); San Francisco 3 (Belt, Crawford 2). RISP – Arizona 2 for 8; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Villar. GIDP – Rojas, Villar, González, Crawford.

DP – Arizona 3 (Rojas, Kennedy, Walker; Rojas, Perdomo, Walker; Perdomo, Walker); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen642225973.56
Mantiply, BS, 2-521101122.31
Middleton1⅔0000161.93
Melancon, L, 3-831111165.28
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brebbia1⅔10010192.33
Long153321513.09
Rogers2⅓00021294.25
García2⅔10001301.97
Llovera1⅔00001124.91
Doval, W, 3-41⅔10002173.19

Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 1-0, Middleton 1-0, Rogers 3-0. HBP – Gallen (Villar). WP – Gallen, Doval.

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 3:05. A – 27,055 (41,915).

Texas 5, Oakland 2
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Machín 3b401001.258
Laureano rf411101.239
Murphy c300011.237
Brown 1b401001.218
Vogt dh400002.137
Andrus ss300002.223
Kemp lf300001.206
Bolt cf311101.152
Allen 2b300002.200
Totals31242112
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Smith 3b300011.250
Semien ss310010.235
Seager dh311111.245
Lowe 1b311010.277
Heim c310010.263
Calhoun rf300002.232
Taveras cf311200.329
Miller lf301200.211
Culberson 2b300001.250
Totals2754555
Oakland000000002241
Texas50000000x540

E – Murphy (4). LOB – Oakland 3, Texas 3. 2B – Brown (17). HR – Bolt (1), off Leclerc; Laureano (8), off Leclerc. RBIs – Bolt (1), Laureano (20), Seager (48), Taveras 2 (12), Miller 2 (29). SB – Taveras (4), Semien (16).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Vogt 2); Texas 2 (Seager, Heim). RISP – Oakland 0 for 1; Texas 3 for 6.

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn, L, 6-56⅔355441013.62
Tapia2⅔100113010.29
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 6-47⅔10009953.71
Bush1⅔0000283.64
Leclerc32211205.91
Richards, S, 1-10000013.13

Inherited runners-scored – Richards 2-0.

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 2:34. A – 22,394 (40,300).

Seattle 6, Washington 4 (Game 1)
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss411010.266
France 1b400000.302
Santana dh310012.225
Suárez 3b411303.242
Winker lf411102.226
Raleigh c411101.200
Frazier rf412100.225
Moore cf402002.197
Toro 2b300011.177
Totals34686311
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
García ss412100.303
Bell 1b501001.302
Soto rf211330.245
Cruz dh501000.240
Hernandez lf400002.270
Hernández 2b401000.241
Ruiz c412000.259
Franco 3b200000.234
a-Adrianza ph100000.200
Thomas cf412000.225
Totals35410433
Seattle300200001680
Washington0000100034100

a-flied out for Franco in the 9th.

LOB – Seattle 4, Washington 9. 2B – Moore (5), Ruiz (17), Cruz (13). HR – Suárez (16), off Gray; Winker (7), off Gray; Frazier (3), off Gray; Raleigh (12), off Abbott; Soto (18), off Murfee. RBIs – Suárez 3 (47), Winker (34), Frazier (22), Raleigh (32), García (15), Soto 3 (40). SF – García.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 2 (France, Crawford); Washington 5 (Cruz 2, Thomas 2, Soto). RISP – Seattle 1 for 6; Washington 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – France, Toro, Bell. GIDP – Crawford.

DP – Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Bell).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen, W, 6-86⅔61121853.84
Borucki00010105.09
Muñoz1⅓10001133.09
Murfee33301202.80
Sewald, S, 11-130000042.41
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 7-65⅔65537974.40
Harvey1⅔0000180.00
Thompson1⅔0000070.00
Abbott2⅔21103353.00

Inherited runners-scored – Muñoz 1-0. IBB – off Flexen (Soto). HBP – Flexen (Franco).

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T – 2:53. A – 16,260 (41,339).

Seattle 2, Washington 1 (Game 2)
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf401001.274
Winker lf411100.226
Crawford ss411000.266
Santana 1b301010.226
Suárez 3b300012.240
Frazier 2b302100.229
Upton dh200011.133
Torrens c401002.223
Haggerty rf400001.238
Totals3127237
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández 2b200021.240
Bell 1b400000.298
Soto rf411100.245
Cruz dh401002.240
García ss401001.302
Thomas lf-cf302010.230
Adrianza 3b300011.190
Barrera c100010.111
a-Ruiz ph-c100001.258
Robles cf201000.234
b-Hernandez ph-lf100000.269
Totals2916156
Seattle000002000270
Washington000000001160

a-struck out for Barrera in the 7th. b-grounded out for Robles in the 8th.

LOB – Seattle 7, Washington 6. 2B – Thomas (12). HR – Winker (8), off Fedde; Soto (19), off Sewald. RBIs – Winker (35), Frazier (23), Soto (41). SB – Frazier (3). CS – García (4). SF – Frazier.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Torrens 3); Washington 3 (Adrianza, Ruiz 2). RISP – Seattle 0 for 2; Washington 0 for 3.

GIDP – Suárez, Crawford, Bell, Robles.

DP – Seattle 3 (Crawford, Frazier, Santana; Frazier, Crawford, Santana; Santana, Crawford, Santana); Washington 2 (García, Bell; Adrianza, Hernández, Bell).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Swanson2⅔00001250.73
Milone, W, 1-13⅓30020432.70
Brash, H, 11⅓10021276.85
Castillo, H, 31⅓00011124.05
Sewald, S, 12-141⅔21103222.60
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fedde, L, 5-75⅓62231854.91
Cishek00001124.30
Machado1⅔00001113.90
Weems1⅔00001155.40
Ramírez1⅔10003204.58

Inherited runners-scored – Brash 2-0, Castillo 3-0, Cishek 3-1. HBP – Cishek (Upton). WP – Fedde.

Umpires – Home, John Bacon; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T – 2:58. A – 19,869 (41,339).

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf522002.269
Lindor ss521300.244
Alonso 1b501003.268
Hunter p000000---
Guillorme 2b401101.308
Canha lf411103.273
Inciarte lf000000.125
Do.Smith dh-1b300011.198
Escobar 3b411100.217
Jankowski rf300010.176
Nido c311010.211
Totals36786310
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf301011.275
Swanson ss400002.294
Olson 1b411102.251
Riley 3b412101.284
Contreras c400001.265
Rosario dh413101.149
Duvall lf400002.204
Canó 2b401000.173
Harris II cf300013.283
Totals34383213
New York013001200780
Atlanta000001011381

E – Olson (6). LOB – New York 5, Atlanta 6. 2B – Guillorme (9), Rosario (2). HR – Escobar (10), off Morton; Lindor (16), off Morton; Canha (7), off Morton; Olson (15), off Bassitt; Riley (25), off Dr.Smith; Rosario (2), off Hunter. RBIs – Escobar (38), Lindor 3 (64), Canha (31), Guillorme (10), Olson (52), Riley (58), Rosario (3). SB – Acuña Jr. (18). CS – Acuña Jr. (6).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Do.Smith, Nido, Nimmo); Atlanta 4 (Duvall 3, Swanson). RISP – New York 2 for 7; Atlanta 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Jankowski.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, W, 7-66⅔51126993.79
Dr.Smith2⅔21105303.05
Hunter1⅔11102103.00
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton, L, 5-45⅔655361074.45
Chavez2⅔22102382.97
Jansen1⅔0000093.48
Stephens1⅔00002143.03

Inherited runners-scored – Chavez 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T – 3:05. A – 34,879 (41,084).

Kansas City 5, Detroit 2
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf311022.255
Reyes rf301001.296
b-Haase ph-c200001.240
Báez ss402111.218
Schoop 2b401002.216
H.Castro dh201110.270
Candelario 3b201010.193
Torkelson 1b401001.202
Baddoo lf400001.155
Barnhart c200001.212
a-Grossman ph-rf110010.205
Totals31282610
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez c400002.217
Witt Jr. ss411001.248
Benintendi lf412000.317
Dozier 1b412101.265
Rivera 3b411100.236
Pasquantino dh410000.182
Olivares rf400101.286
Isbel cf301001.223
Lopez 2b201100.236
Totals3358406
Detroit100000100281
Kansas City00041000x580

a-walked for Barnhart in the 7th. b-struck out for Reyes in the 7th.

E – Schoop (3). LOB – Detroit 10, Kansas City 5. 2B – Reyes (5), Báez (18), Rivera (8). 3B – Dozier (3). RBIs – H.Castro (18), Báez (35), Rivera (21), Olivares (10), Lopez (12), Dozier (31). CS – Greene (3). SF – H.Castro, Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 5 (Baddoo 3, Schoop, Candelario); Kansas City 2 (Pasquantino, Melendez). RISP – Detroit 1 for 8; Kansas City 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Torkelson. GIDP – Báez, Barnhart.

DP – Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Witt Jr., Dozier; Witt Jr., Lopez, Dozier; Melendez, Witt Jr., Melendez).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Skubal, L, 6-86⅔85405944.11
Carlton2⅔00001212.08
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer, W, 4-36⅔711561054.02
Garrett01112156.45
Mills1000084.05
Coleman, H, 71⅔00000103.13
Barlow, S, 15-171⅔00002142.16

Inherited runners-scored – Mills 1-1. HBP – Coleman (Candelario). WP – Barlow.

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 2:44. A – 11,016 (37,903).

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wong 2b400000.227
Adames ss400000.215
Tellez 1b400001.227
McCutchen lf401001.256
Narváez dh200001.244
b-Severino ph-dh101010.286
1-Brosseau pr-dh000000.293
Urías 3b300011.223
Peterson rf311111.252
Caratini c201011.248
Davis cf200001.217
Totals2914147
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton dh500004.208
Correa ss301020.280
Polanco 2b410010.243
Garlick rf301001.271
d-Kepler ph-rf212000.247
Miranda 1b-3b513301.260
Urshela 3b200000.261
a-Arraez ph-1b100011.346
Jeffers c311010.213
Kirilloff lf201010.269
Celestino cf201101.274
c-Gordon ph-cf200001.270
Totals34410469
Milwaukee001000000140
Minnesota0100000034100

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Urshela in the 5th. b-walked for Narváez in the 6th. c-flied out for Celestino in the 6th. d-doubled for Garlick in the 7th.

1-ran for Severino in the 9th.

LOB – Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 13. 2B – Severino (2), Kepler (13). HR – Peterson (8), off Ryan; Miranda (8), off Hader. RBIs – Peterson (30), Celestino (8), Miranda 3 (32). S – Davis.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Wong, Adames, Urías); Minnesota 6 (Jeffers 3, Correa, Urshela, Buxton). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 6; Minnesota 2 for 11.

GIDP – Peterson.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Correa, Arraez).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashby4⅓611351014.37
Gott100002154.13
Boxberger1⅔10020252.57
Williams1⅔10002171.82
Hader, L, 0-323310122.73
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan5⅓21123782.99
Thielbar1⅓10013295.13
Jax1⅓00001162.70
Duran, W, 1-31⅔10010152.48

Inherited runners-scored – Gott 2-0. IBB – off Boxberger (Arraez). HBP – Ashby (Kirilloff). WP – Ashby.

Umpires – Home, Jose Navas; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.

T – 3:20. A – 38,802 (38,544).

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Refsnyder rf401002.329
Devers 3b401001.325
Martinez dh400001.309
Bogaerts ss312000.314
Verdugo lf301001.269
Vázquez c300000.282
Dalbec 1b300002.205
Downs 2b300001.273
Bradley Jr. cf300000.209
Totals3015008
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b411101.303
Choi 1b301111.281
Ramírez rf401100.332
Phillips cf000000.145
Paredes 2b400001.235
Aranda dh400001.308
Arozarena lf200020.251
Walls ss411101.165
Lowe cf-rf120020.185
Mejía c301001.241
Totals2945456
Boston000010000150
Tampa Bay00210010x450

LOB – Boston 2, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Devers (28), Bogaerts (23). HR – Walls (4), off Winckowski. RBIs – Choi (40), Ramírez (35), Walls (14), Díaz (24). SB – Bogaerts (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 1 (Verdugo); Tampa Bay 2 (Ramírez, Aranda). RISP – Boston 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Vázquez. GIDP – Vázquez.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Paredes, Choi).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winckowski, L, 3-46⅔43325924.38
Diekman1⅔11121343.66
Valdez1⅔00010134.41
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan, W, 10-36⅓31106851.71
Adam, H, 131000081.25
Thompson, H, 71⅔0000164.55
Poche, S, 6-81⅔10001141.88

Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chris Conroy.

T – 2:30. A – 10,458 (25,000).

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4 (10)
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
VanMeter 2b300000.192
b-Newman ph-2b200001.278
Vogelbach dh410112.233
Hayes 3b401110.250
Tsutsugo 1b300001.181
Chavis 1b101100.236
Cruz ss310011.210
Gamel rf301112.249
Suwinski lf210020.199
Perez c100010.151
a-Castillo ph100000.208
Delay c111000.318
Marisnick cf402002.220
Totals3246479
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle ss301001.270
1-Hamilton pr-lf120000.000
Berti 2b411111.271
Aguilar 1b411101.248
García rf402201.232
Scott p000000---
Pop p000000---
d-Williams ph000010.275
Anderson 3b300011.253
Sánchez cf401000.205
Fortes dh-c400002.274
De La Cruz lf-rf300013.217
Stallings c200001.183
c-Rojas ph-ss211000.246
Totals34574411
Pittsburgh0000100012460
Miami0000000203570

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Perez in the 8th. b-grounded out for VanMeter in the 8th. c-lined out for Stallings in the 8th. d-intentionally walked for Pop in the 10th.

1-ran for Wendle in the 8th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 6, Miami 8. 2B – Chavis (10), García (8). RBIs – Gamel (21), Chavis (31), Vogelbach (33), Hayes (27), García 2 (28), Berti (19), Aguilar (37). SB – Cruz (3). CS – Suwinski (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Suwinski 2, Newman); Miami 2 (Stallings, De La Cruz). RISP – Pittsburgh 5 for 11; Miami 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Vogelbach, Fortes. GIDP – VanMeter, Fortes.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (VanMeter, Cruz, Tsutsugo); Miami 1 (Wendle, Aguilar).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brubaker7⅔30029994.02
Underwood Jr., BS, 0-11⅔12211234.24
De Los Santos1⅔00001112.65
Bednar, L, 3-3, BS, 16-2033310153.16
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
López5⅔11143832.86
Floro1⅔00002114.43
Bass1⅔0000191.43
Okert1⅔10011172.43
Scott, BS, 12-161⅔11121274.17
Pop, W, 1-01⅔32101122.77

IBB – off Bednar (Williams). HBP – Underwood Jr. 2 (Wendle,Aguilar), De Los Santos (Anderson). WP – Bednar.

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 3:21. A – 9,524 (36,742).

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss401001.310
Moncada 3b211020.190
Robert cf413001.296
Abreu 1b402100.299
Jiménez lf300002.197
Engel rf100001.232
Vaughn dh400101.286
Pollock rf-lf400000.239
Harrison 2b401001.232
Zavala c400002.296
Totals3428229
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf400002.280
Rosario ss402001.285
Ramírez 3b400000.285
Naylor 1b400001.274
Reyes dh411002.220
Jones rf300012.350
Miller 2b301000.246
Hedges c200001.155
Maile c000000.174
a-Giménez ph100000.290
Straw cf301000.211
Totals3215019
Chicago000002000282
Cleveland000000100150

a-reached on error for Maile in the 7th.

E – Anderson (11), Harrison (3). LOB – Chicago 7, Cleveland 5. 2B – Robert (12), Harrison (11), Abreu (24), Miller (21), Straw (14). RBIs – Abreu (43), Vaughn (39).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Vaughn, Jiménez, Anderson, Pollock); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez, Reyes, Straw, Kwan). RISP – Chicago 2 for 11; Cleveland 0 for 12.

Runners moved up – Vaughn, Straw, Rosario. LIDP – Ramírez.

DP – Chicago 1 (Abreu).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, W, 6-56⅓51015914.69
López, H, 400000102.85
Graveman, H, 141⅔00002162.27
Hendriks, S, 18-211⅔00002112.43
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale1⅔20001206.17
Morgan2⅔00002272.90
De Los Santos2⅔20002323.25
Hentges, L, 2-2132221354.18
Stephan1⅓10002142.88
Clase1⅔00001121.45

Inherited runners-scored – López 2-1, Stephan 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 2:57. A – 13,987 (34,788).

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6 (10)
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b421012.222
Drury 3b412011.279
Pham lf501001.245
Votto 1b501202.211
Stephenson c301111.321
Naquin rf300000.244
a-Solano ph100000.279
1-Senzel pr-cf000000.257
c-Reynolds ph-rf100001.253
K.Farmer ss411111.263
Moustakas dh411101.210
Fairchild cf-rf-cf312111.143
Totals376106511
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu dh522001.270
Judge cf400013.279
Rizzo 1b410111.224
Stanton rf411101.237
Torres 2b411102.275
Donaldson 3b310012.225
Kiner-Falefa ss402301.271
Higashioka c300002.173
b-Carpenter ph100000.338
Trevino c000000.255
Gallo lf310013.166
Totals35766416
Cincinnati13002000006101
New York0050000101761

One out when winning run scored.

a-reached on error for Naquin in the 8th. b-flied out for Higashioka in the 9th. c-struck out for Senzel in the 10th.

1-ran for Solano in the 8th.

E – India (6), Kiner-Falefa (11). LOB – Cincinnati 8, New York 5. 2B – India (6), Votto (16), Kiner-Falefa 2 (14). HR – K.Farmer (6), off Severino; Moustakas (5), off Severino; Fairchild (1), off Severino; Stanton (23), off Gibaut. RBIs – Votto 2 (27), K.Farmer (42), Moustakas (20), Fairchild (1), Stephenson (34), Rizzo (57), Torres (38), Kiner-Falefa 3 (24), Stanton (57). SB – Judge (8). CS – Senzel (3). SF – Stephenson.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (Naquin 2, Votto); New York 3 (Rizzo, Higashioka 2). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 11; New York 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Pham, Votto. GIDP – K.Farmer.

DP – New York 1 (Donaldson, Torres, Rizzo).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Minor4⅔55136916.21
B.Farmer2⅔00004315.40
Kuhnel, H, 21⅔00001156.58
Gibaut, BS, 0-11⅔11103186.23
Strickland1⅔0000194.83
Díaz, L, 2-10101192.16
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Severino2⅔44421433.45
Sears322215451.42
Abreu1⅔20001192.42
Peralta0000162.41
Chapman1⅔00011204.50
Holmes1⅔10011231.34
King, W, 6-11⅔10001102.23

Inherited runners-scored – Peralta 1-0. IBB – off Díaz (Rizzo). WP – Díaz(2).

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 3:56. A – 36,772 (47,309).

Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf412010.264
Mancini dh501102.280
Mountcastle 1b511002.271
Santander lf411200.242
McKenna lf101000.253
Hays rf514000.267
Rutschman c511102.216
Urías 3b310010.245
Odor 2b311102.202
Mateo ss300010.199
Totals38712538
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ortega dh300101.251
Contreras c400002.262
Happ lf302011.280
Suzuki rf401001.256
Hoerner ss401000.304
Wisdom 3b300012.227
Rivas 1b200001.235
a-Higgins ph-1b200001.266
Velazquez cf401000.228
Morel 2b311011.267
Totals32161310
Baltimore3100000307120
Chicago000010000161

a-grounded out for Rivas in the 7th.

E – Happ (2). LOB – Baltimore 8, Chicago 8. 2B – Santander (10), Mancini (16), Hays (21), Rutschman (14), Velazquez (3). 3B – Morel (4). RBIs – Santander 2 (46), Mancini (36), Rutschman (13), Odor (33), Ortega (23). SF – Ortega.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 5 (Urías, Mountcastle, Rutschman, Mullins 2); Chicago 4 (Morel 2, Happ 2). RISP – Baltimore 5 for 10; Chicago 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Ortega.

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Watkins, W, 3-15⅔41125863.93
Tate, H, 121⅔00001102.55
Pérez, H, 131⅔00000120.90
Krehbiel1⅔10002252.27
Baker1⅔10012204.38
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele, L, 3-66⅔64313854.15
Wick1⅔10002175.02
Martin22201214.34
Norris1⅓31122327.22

Inherited runners-scored – Tate 1-0, Norris 1-1. HBP – Steele (Odor). WP – Norris.

Umpires – Home, Brock Ballou; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 3:11. A – 29,529 (41,649).

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 6
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf611103.269
T.Turner ss502202.305
Freeman 1b313010.317
Smith c411210.260
J.Turner dh401001.247
1-Barnes pr-dh010000.163
Bellinger cf522001.212
Muncy 3b010140.161
Lamb lf201001.269
a-Thompson ph-lf300002.217
Lux 2b300000.299
b-Alberto ph-2b201101.229
Totals377127611
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss512001.258
Carlson cf500002.251
Goldschmidt 1b411202.332
Arenado 3b311210.293
Gorman 2b400003.236
Pujols dh411000.220
Dickerson lf400000.200
Nootbaar rf412101.198
Knizner c212110.208
c-Donovan ph100000.284
Totals3669629
Los Angeles0000002327121
St. Louis004101000690

a-struck out for Lamb in the 6th. b-struck out for Lux in the 8th. c-grounded out for Knizner in the 9th.

1-ran for J.Turner in the 9th.

E – Bellinger (3). LOB – Los Angeles 12, St. Louis 5. 2B – Freeman (29), Betts (16), J.Turner (21), Edman 2 (15), Knizner (5). HR – Smith (14), off VerHagen; Arenado (18), off Gonsolin. RBIs – Smith 2 (45), Betts (47), T.Turner 2 (65), Muncy (27), Alberto (6), Goldschmidt 2 (67), Arenado 2 (58), Knizner (17), Nootbaar (11). SF – Muncy.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Smith, J.Turner, Lux 3); St. Louis 3 (Carlson, Edman, Arenado). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 13; St. Louis 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Dickerson. LIDP – Smith.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Gorman).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonsolin5⅔75516962.02
Vesia1⅔21111153.14
Ferguson1⅔00000110.00
Kimbrel, W, 3-41⅔00001174.50
Phillips, S, 1-31⅔0000171.54
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright5⅓400451143.00
Naughton0000183.68
VerHagen1⅔22202196.86
Cabrera12211142.65
Fernández, H, 321110200.68
Gallegos, L, 2-4, BS, 10-161⅔32202283.86

Inherited runners-scored – Naughton 2-0, Fernández 2-2. HBP – Wainwright 2 (Freeman,J.Turner). WP – Cabrera, Fernández. PB – Knizner (2).

Umpires – Home, Dan Lassogna-DUP; First, Ben May; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Will Little.

T – 3:46. A – 39,292 (45,494).

Colorado 10, San Diego 6
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grisham cf410011.190
Cronenworth 2b332220.242
Machado dh421010.304
Mazara rf302121.327
Hosmer 1b402210.276
Kim 3b401110.239
Abrams ss501001.233
Nola c401000.236
Ruiz lf401002.375
Totals35611685
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe 1b-lf411112.265
Iglesias ss513600.305
Blackmon dh502000.273
Rodgers 2b401101.254
McMahon 3b412001.240
Grichuk rf502000.244
Díaz c512001.219
Hilliard lf-cf533101.183
Hampson cf321001.234
a-Cron ph-1b111000.294
Totals411018917
San Diego1000230006111
Colorado00003331x10180

a-singled for Hampson in the 7th.

E – Hosmer (4). LOB – San Diego 10, Colorado 10. 2B – Cronenworth (22), Grichuk (12), Joe (16), Díaz 2 (9). 3B – Ruiz (1). HR – Cronenworth (9), off Kuhl; Iglesias (3), off Crismatt. RBIs – Cronenworth 2 (47), Hosmer 2 (35), Kim (29), Mazara (17), Joe (22), Iglesias 6 (31), Rodgers (43), Hilliard (13). SB – Hilliard (3). SF – Rodgers.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Grisham, Abrams 2, Kim 2); Colorado 5 (McMahon, Hilliard, Rodgers, Díaz, Grichuk). RISP – San Diego 2 for 6; Colorado 6 for 16.

Runners moved up – Díaz 2, Iglesias. GIDP – Abrams, Machado, Díaz.

DP – San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Abrams, Hosmer); Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Joe; Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Musgrove5⅔95504882.42
Crismatt, BS, 0-311101112.16
Hill20000114.50
Scott, L, 0-11⅔43311298.44
Morejon1⅔21101204.76
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kuhl473342954.11
Chacín1⅔12220237.59
Bird21110174.63
Stephenson, W, 1-11⅔10002195.65
Gilbreath, H, 51⅔00011123.58
Bard1⅔00000112.08

Inherited runners-scored – Crismatt 2-2, Chacín 3-1, Bird 1-1. HBP – Musgrove (McMahon). WP – Musgrove.

Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ed Hickox.

T – 3:40. A – 25,725 (50,445).

