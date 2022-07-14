Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, July 13, 2022
San Francisco 4, Arizona 3
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.180
|Thomas cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|K.Marte dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|McCarthy lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Kennedy 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|a-Alcántara ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Varsho cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.236
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|f-Peralta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|5
|6
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.180
|c-Ruf ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|d-Mercedes ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Slater cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|e-González ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Belt dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Yastrzemski rf-cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Villar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Wynns c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|b-Flores ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Bart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.168
|Totals
|30
|4
|9
|4
|3
|8
|Arizona
|021
|000
|000
|3
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|211
|4
|9
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Kennedy in the 8th. b-homered for Wynns in the 8th. c-singled for Wade Jr. in the 8th. d-struck out for Pederson in the 8th. e-grounded out for Slater in the 8th. f-struck out for Herrera in the 9th.
LOB – Arizona 8, San Francisco 6. 2B – McCarthy (5), Thomas (10), Estrada (14), Yastrzemski 2 (19). 3B – Varsho (1). HR – K.Marte (7), off Long; Belt (7), off Gallen; Flores (13), off Mantiply. RBIs – Varsho 2 (45), K.Marte (28), Belt (16), Villar (5), Flores (50), Crawford (33). CS – K.Marte (1). SF – Villar.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 4 (Luplow, Perdomo 2, Rojas); San Francisco 3 (Belt, Crawford 2). RISP – Arizona 2 for 8; San Francisco 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Villar. GIDP – Rojas, Villar, González, Crawford.
DP – Arizona 3 (Rojas, Kennedy, Walker; Rojas, Perdomo, Walker; Perdomo, Walker); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|97
|3.56
|Mantiply, BS, 2-5
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.31
|Middleton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.93
|Melancon, L, 3-8
|⅓
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|5.28
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brebbia
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.33
|Long
|1
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|51
|3.09
|Rogers
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|29
|4.25
|García
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|1.97
|Llovera
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.91
|Doval, W, 3-4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.19
Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 1-0, Middleton 1-0, Rogers 3-0. HBP – Gallen (Villar). WP – Gallen, Doval.
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 3:05. A – 27,055 (41,915).
Texas 5, Oakland 2
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Laureano rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Vogt dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.137
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Bolt cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.152
|Allen 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|1
|12
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Seager dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.245
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Heim c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.329
|Miller lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.211
|Culberson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|27
|5
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Oakland
|000
|000
|002
|2
|4
|1
|Texas
|500
|000
|00x
|5
|4
|0
E – Murphy (4). LOB – Oakland 3, Texas 3. 2B – Brown (17). HR – Bolt (1), off Leclerc; Laureano (8), off Leclerc. RBIs – Bolt (1), Laureano (20), Seager (48), Taveras 2 (12), Miller 2 (29). SB – Taveras (4), Semien (16).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Vogt 2); Texas 2 (Seager, Heim). RISP – Oakland 0 for 1; Texas 3 for 6.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn, L, 6-5
|6⅔
|3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|101
|3.62
|Tapia
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|10.29
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 6-4
|7⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|95
|3.71
|Bush
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|3.64
|Leclerc
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|5.91
|Richards, S, 1-1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.13
Inherited runners-scored – Richards 2-0.
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 2:34. A – 22,394 (40,300).
Seattle 6, Washington 4 (Game 1)
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Santana dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.242
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.226
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Frazier rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Moore cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Toro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.177
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|3
|11
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|García ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Bell 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Soto rf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|.245
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Franco 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|a-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|3
|3
|Seattle
|300
|200
|001
|6
|8
|0
|Washington
|000
|010
|003
|4
|10
|0
a-flied out for Franco in the 9th.
LOB – Seattle 4, Washington 9. 2B – Moore (5), Ruiz (17), Cruz (13). HR – Suárez (16), off Gray; Winker (7), off Gray; Frazier (3), off Gray; Raleigh (12), off Abbott; Soto (18), off Murfee. RBIs – Suárez 3 (47), Winker (34), Frazier (22), Raleigh (32), García (15), Soto 3 (40). SF – García.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 2 (France, Crawford); Washington 5 (Cruz 2, Thomas 2, Soto). RISP – Seattle 1 for 6; Washington 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – France, Toro, Bell. GIDP – Crawford.
DP – Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Bell).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, W, 6-8
|6⅔
|6
|1
|1
|2
|1
|85
|3.84
|Borucki
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|5.09
|Muñoz
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.09
|Murfee
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|20
|2.80
|Sewald, S, 11-13
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.41
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 7-6
|5⅔
|6
|5
|5
|3
|7
|97
|4.40
|Harvey
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Thompson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Abbott
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|35
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Muñoz 1-0. IBB – off Flexen (Soto). HBP – Flexen (Franco).
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T – 2:53. A – 16,260 (41,339).
Seattle 2, Washington 1 (Game 2)
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Upton dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|Torrens c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Haggerty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|3
|7
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.240
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|García ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Thomas lf-cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Adrianza 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Barrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|a-Ruiz ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|b-Hernandez ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|5
|6
|Seattle
|000
|002
|000
|2
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|001
|1
|6
|0
a-struck out for Barrera in the 7th. b-grounded out for Robles in the 8th.
LOB – Seattle 7, Washington 6. 2B – Thomas (12). HR – Winker (8), off Fedde; Soto (19), off Sewald. RBIs – Winker (35), Frazier (23), Soto (41). SB – Frazier (3). CS – García (4). SF – Frazier.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Torrens 3); Washington 3 (Adrianza, Ruiz 2). RISP – Seattle 0 for 2; Washington 0 for 3.
GIDP – Suárez, Crawford, Bell, Robles.
DP – Seattle 3 (Crawford, Frazier, Santana; Frazier, Crawford, Santana; Santana, Crawford, Santana); Washington 2 (García, Bell; Adrianza, Hernández, Bell).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Swanson
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|0.73
|Milone, W, 1-1
|3⅓
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|43
|2.70
|Brash, H, 1
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|6.85
|Castillo, H, 3
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|4.05
|Sewald, S, 12-14
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|22
|2.60
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, L, 5-7
|5⅓
|6
|2
|2
|3
|1
|85
|4.91
|Cishek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.30
|Machado
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.90
|Weems
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.40
|Ramírez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|4.58
Inherited runners-scored – Brash 2-0, Castillo 3-0, Cishek 3-1. HBP – Cishek (Upton). WP – Fedde.
Umpires – Home, John Bacon; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T – 2:58. A – 19,869 (41,339).
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.244
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.273
|Inciarte lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Do.Smith dh-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Jankowski rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Nido c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Totals
|36
|7
|8
|6
|3
|10
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.251
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Rosario dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.149
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.283
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|13
|New York
|013
|001
|200
|7
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|011
|3
|8
|1
E – Olson (6). LOB – New York 5, Atlanta 6. 2B – Guillorme (9), Rosario (2). HR – Escobar (10), off Morton; Lindor (16), off Morton; Canha (7), off Morton; Olson (15), off Bassitt; Riley (25), off Dr.Smith; Rosario (2), off Hunter. RBIs – Escobar (38), Lindor 3 (64), Canha (31), Guillorme (10), Olson (52), Riley (58), Rosario (3). SB – Acuña Jr. (18). CS – Acuña Jr. (6).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Do.Smith, Nido, Nimmo); Atlanta 4 (Duvall 3, Swanson). RISP – New York 2 for 7; Atlanta 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Jankowski.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 7-6
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|99
|3.79
|Dr.Smith
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|30
|3.05
|Hunter
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|10
|3.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, L, 5-4
|5⅔
|6
|5
|5
|3
|6
|107
|4.45
|Chavez
|2⅔
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|38
|2.97
|Jansen
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.48
|Stephens
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.03
Inherited runners-scored – Chavez 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T – 3:05. A – 34,879 (41,084).
Kansas City 5, Detroit 2
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.255
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|b-Haase ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.218
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|H.Castro dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Candelario 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.193
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.155
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|a-Grossman ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Totals
|31
|2
|8
|2
|6
|10
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Dozier 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Rivera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|4
|0
|6
|Detroit
|100
|000
|100
|2
|8
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|410
|00x
|5
|8
|0
a-walked for Barnhart in the 7th. b-struck out for Reyes in the 7th.
E – Schoop (3). LOB – Detroit 10, Kansas City 5. 2B – Reyes (5), Báez (18), Rivera (8). 3B – Dozier (3). RBIs – H.Castro (18), Báez (35), Rivera (21), Olivares (10), Lopez (12), Dozier (31). CS – Greene (3). SF – H.Castro, Lopez.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 5 (Baddoo 3, Schoop, Candelario); Kansas City 2 (Pasquantino, Melendez). RISP – Detroit 1 for 8; Kansas City 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Torkelson. GIDP – Báez, Barnhart.
DP – Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Witt Jr., Dozier; Witt Jr., Lopez, Dozier; Melendez, Witt Jr., Melendez).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, L, 6-8
|6⅔
|8
|5
|4
|0
|5
|94
|4.11
|Carlton
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.08
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, W, 4-3
|6⅔
|7
|1
|1
|5
|6
|105
|4.02
|Garrett
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|15
|6.45
|Mills
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.05
|Coleman, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.13
|Barlow, S, 15-17
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.16
Inherited runners-scored – Mills 1-1. HBP – Coleman (Candelario). WP – Barlow.
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T – 2:44. A – 11,016 (37,903).
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Narváez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|b-Severino ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|1-Brosseau pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Peterson rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.252
|Caratini c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Davis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|4
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.208
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.280
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Garlick rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|d-Kepler ph-rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Miranda 1b-3b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.260
|Urshela 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|a-Arraez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.346
|Jeffers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Kirilloff lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Celestino cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|c-Gordon ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|6
|9
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|000
|1
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|003
|4
|10
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Urshela in the 5th. b-walked for Narváez in the 6th. c-flied out for Celestino in the 6th. d-doubled for Garlick in the 7th.
1-ran for Severino in the 9th.
LOB – Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 13. 2B – Severino (2), Kepler (13). HR – Peterson (8), off Ryan; Miranda (8), off Hader. RBIs – Peterson (30), Celestino (8), Miranda 3 (32). S – Davis.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Wong, Adames, Urías); Minnesota 6 (Jeffers 3, Correa, Urshela, Buxton). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 6; Minnesota 2 for 11.
GIDP – Peterson.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Correa, Arraez).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashby
|4⅓
|6
|1
|1
|3
|5
|101
|4.37
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.13
|Boxberger
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|25
|2.57
|Williams
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.82
|Hader, L, 0-3
|⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|2.73
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan
|5⅓
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|78
|2.99
|Thielbar
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|5.13
|Jax
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.70
|Duran, W, 1-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.48
Inherited runners-scored – Gott 2-0. IBB – off Boxberger (Arraez). HBP – Ashby (Kirilloff). WP – Ashby.
Umpires – Home, Jose Navas; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.
T – 3:20. A – 38,802 (38,544).
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Refsnyder rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.329
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Downs 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|0
|0
|8
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|Ramírez rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.332
|Phillips cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.145
|Paredes 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Aranda dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Arozarena lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.251
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.165
|Lowe cf-rf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.185
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|4
|5
|6
|Boston
|000
|010
|000
|1
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|002
|100
|10x
|4
|5
|0
LOB – Boston 2, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Devers (28), Bogaerts (23). HR – Walls (4), off Winckowski. RBIs – Choi (40), Ramírez (35), Walls (14), Díaz (24). SB – Bogaerts (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 1 (Verdugo); Tampa Bay 2 (Ramírez, Aranda). RISP – Boston 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Vázquez. GIDP – Vázquez.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Paredes, Choi).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winckowski, L, 3-4
|6⅔
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|92
|4.38
|Diekman
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|34
|3.66
|Valdez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.41
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, W, 10-3
|6⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|85
|1.71
|Adam, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.25
|Thompson, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.55
|Poche, S, 6-8
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.88
Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chris Conroy.
T – 2:30. A – 10,458 (25,000).
Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4 (10)
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|b-Newman ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.233
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Tsutsugo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Chavis 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Cruz ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.249
|Suwinski lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.199
|Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.151
|a-Castillo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Delay c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|7
|9
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|1-Hamilton pr-lf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Berti 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.271
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|García rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.232
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Pop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Williams ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Fortes dh-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|De La Cruz lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.217
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|c-Rojas ph-ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|4
|4
|11
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|001
|2
|4
|6
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|020
|3
|5
|7
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Perez in the 8th. b-grounded out for VanMeter in the 8th. c-lined out for Stallings in the 8th. d-intentionally walked for Pop in the 10th.
1-ran for Wendle in the 8th.
LOB – Pittsburgh 6, Miami 8. 2B – Chavis (10), García (8). RBIs – Gamel (21), Chavis (31), Vogelbach (33), Hayes (27), García 2 (28), Berti (19), Aguilar (37). SB – Cruz (3). CS – Suwinski (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Suwinski 2, Newman); Miami 2 (Stallings, De La Cruz). RISP – Pittsburgh 5 for 11; Miami 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Vogelbach, Fortes. GIDP – VanMeter, Fortes.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (VanMeter, Cruz, Tsutsugo); Miami 1 (Wendle, Aguilar).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|99
|4.02
|Underwood Jr., BS, 0-1
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|23
|4.24
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.65
|Bednar, L, 3-3, BS, 16-20
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|15
|3.16
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López
|5⅔
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|83
|2.86
|Floro
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.43
|Bass
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.43
|Okert
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.43
|Scott, BS, 12-16
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|27
|4.17
|Pop, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.77
IBB – off Bednar (Williams). HBP – Underwood Jr. 2 (Wendle,Aguilar), De Los Santos (Anderson). WP – Bednar.
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 3:21. A – 9,524 (36,742).
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Moncada 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.190
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Jiménez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Engel rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Vaughn dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Pollock rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Zavala c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|2
|9
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.350
|Miller 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.155
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|a-Giménez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|0
|1
|9
|Chicago
|000
|002
|000
|2
|8
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100
|1
|5
|0
a-reached on error for Maile in the 7th.
E – Anderson (11), Harrison (3). LOB – Chicago 7, Cleveland 5. 2B – Robert (12), Harrison (11), Abreu (24), Miller (21), Straw (14). RBIs – Abreu (43), Vaughn (39).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Vaughn, Jiménez, Anderson, Pollock); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez, Reyes, Straw, Kwan). RISP – Chicago 2 for 11; Cleveland 0 for 12.
Runners moved up – Vaughn, Straw, Rosario. LIDP – Ramírez.
DP – Chicago 1 (Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 6-5
|6⅓
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|91
|4.69
|López, H, 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.85
|Graveman, H, 14
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.27
|Hendriks, S, 18-21
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.43
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|6.17
|Morgan
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|2.90
|De Los Santos
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|3.25
|Hentges, L, 2-2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|35
|4.18
|Stephan
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.88
|Clase
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.45
Inherited runners-scored – López 2-1, Stephan 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 2:57. A – 13,987 (34,788).
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6 (10)
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Votto 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.211
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.321
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|a-Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|1-Senzel pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|c-Reynolds ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Moustakas dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|Fairchild cf-rf-cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.143
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|5
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Judge cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.279
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.224
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.271
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|b-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.166
|Totals
|35
|7
|6
|6
|4
|16
|Cincinnati
|130
|020
|000
|0
|6
|10
|1
|New York
|005
|000
|010
|1
|7
|6
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-reached on error for Naquin in the 8th. b-flied out for Higashioka in the 9th. c-struck out for Senzel in the 10th.
1-ran for Solano in the 8th.
E – India (6), Kiner-Falefa (11). LOB – Cincinnati 8, New York 5. 2B – India (6), Votto (16), Kiner-Falefa 2 (14). HR – K.Farmer (6), off Severino; Moustakas (5), off Severino; Fairchild (1), off Severino; Stanton (23), off Gibaut. RBIs – Votto 2 (27), K.Farmer (42), Moustakas (20), Fairchild (1), Stephenson (34), Rizzo (57), Torres (38), Kiner-Falefa 3 (24), Stanton (57). SB – Judge (8). CS – Senzel (3). SF – Stephenson.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (Naquin 2, Votto); New York 3 (Rizzo, Higashioka 2). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 11; New York 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Pham, Votto. GIDP – K.Farmer.
DP – New York 1 (Donaldson, Torres, Rizzo).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor
|4⅔
|5
|5
|1
|3
|6
|91
|6.21
|B.Farmer
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|31
|5.40
|Kuhnel, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.58
|Gibaut, BS, 0-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|18
|6.23
|Strickland
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.83
|Díaz, L, 2-1
|⅓
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|9
|2.16
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino
|2⅔
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|43
|3.45
|Sears
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|5
|45
|1.42
|Abreu
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.42
|Peralta
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.41
|Chapman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|4.50
|Holmes
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|1.34
|King, W, 6-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.23
Inherited runners-scored – Peralta 1-0. IBB – off Díaz (Rizzo). WP – Díaz(2).
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 3:56. A – 36,772 (47,309).
Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Mancini dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Santander lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|McKenna lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Hays rf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Rutschman c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.216
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.202
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.199
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|5
|3
|8
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|Rivas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|a-Higgins ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Velazquez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Morel 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|3
|10
|Baltimore
|310
|000
|030
|7
|12
|0
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000
|1
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Rivas in the 7th.
E – Happ (2). LOB – Baltimore 8, Chicago 8. 2B – Santander (10), Mancini (16), Hays (21), Rutschman (14), Velazquez (3). 3B – Morel (4). RBIs – Santander 2 (46), Mancini (36), Rutschman (13), Odor (33), Ortega (23). SF – Ortega.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 5 (Urías, Mountcastle, Rutschman, Mullins 2); Chicago 4 (Morel 2, Happ 2). RISP – Baltimore 5 for 10; Chicago 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Ortega.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins, W, 3-1
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|86
|3.93
|Tate, H, 12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.55
|Pérez, H, 13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.90
|Krehbiel
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.27
|Baker
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.38
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, L, 3-6
|6⅔
|6
|4
|3
|1
|3
|85
|4.15
|Wick
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|5.02
|Martin
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|4.34
|Norris
|1⅓
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|32
|7.22
Inherited runners-scored – Tate 1-0, Norris 1-1. HBP – Steele (Odor). WP – Norris.
Umpires – Home, Brock Ballou; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T – 3:11. A – 29,529 (41,649).
L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.269
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.305
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.260
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|1-Barnes pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Bellinger cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Muncy 3b
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|.161
|Lamb lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|a-Thompson ph-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|b-Alberto ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|6
|11
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Carlson cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.332
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.293
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Pujols dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.198
|Knizner c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.208
|c-Donovan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|2
|9
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|232
|7
|12
|1
|St. Louis
|004
|101
|000
|6
|9
|0
a-struck out for Lamb in the 6th. b-struck out for Lux in the 8th. c-grounded out for Knizner in the 9th.
1-ran for J.Turner in the 9th.
E – Bellinger (3). LOB – Los Angeles 12, St. Louis 5. 2B – Freeman (29), Betts (16), J.Turner (21), Edman 2 (15), Knizner (5). HR – Smith (14), off VerHagen; Arenado (18), off Gonsolin. RBIs – Smith 2 (45), Betts (47), T.Turner 2 (65), Muncy (27), Alberto (6), Goldschmidt 2 (67), Arenado 2 (58), Knizner (17), Nootbaar (11). SF – Muncy.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Smith, J.Turner, Lux 3); St. Louis 3 (Carlson, Edman, Arenado). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 13; St. Louis 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Dickerson. LIDP – Smith.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Gorman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin
|5⅔
|7
|5
|5
|1
|6
|96
|2.02
|Vesia
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|3.14
|Ferguson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Kimbrel, W, 3-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.50
|Phillips, S, 1-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.54
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright
|5⅓
|4
|0
|0
|4
|5
|114
|3.00
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.68
|VerHagen
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|19
|6.86
|Cabrera
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|14
|2.65
|Fernández, H, 3
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|0.68
|Gallegos, L, 2-4, BS, 10-16
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|28
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored – Naughton 2-0, Fernández 2-2. HBP – Wainwright 2 (Freeman,J.Turner). WP – Cabrera, Fernández. PB – Knizner (2).
Umpires – Home, Dan Lassogna-DUP; First, Ben May; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Will Little.
T – 3:46. A – 39,292 (45,494).
Colorado 10, San Diego 6
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.242
|Machado dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.327
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.276
|Kim 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Abrams ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Ruiz lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|8
|5
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe 1b-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.265
|Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|3
|6
|0
|0
|.305
|Blackmon dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Grichuk rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Díaz c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Hilliard lf-cf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.183
|Hampson cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|a-Cron ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Totals
|41
|10
|18
|9
|1
|7
|San Diego
|100
|023
|000
|6
|11
|1
|Colorado
|000
|033
|31x
|10
|18
|0
a-singled for Hampson in the 7th.
E – Hosmer (4). LOB – San Diego 10, Colorado 10. 2B – Cronenworth (22), Grichuk (12), Joe (16), Díaz 2 (9). 3B – Ruiz (1). HR – Cronenworth (9), off Kuhl; Iglesias (3), off Crismatt. RBIs – Cronenworth 2 (47), Hosmer 2 (35), Kim (29), Mazara (17), Joe (22), Iglesias 6 (31), Rodgers (43), Hilliard (13). SB – Hilliard (3). SF – Rodgers.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Grisham, Abrams 2, Kim 2); Colorado 5 (McMahon, Hilliard, Rodgers, Díaz, Grichuk). RISP – San Diego 2 for 6; Colorado 6 for 16.
Runners moved up – Díaz 2, Iglesias. GIDP – Abrams, Machado, Díaz.
DP – San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Abrams, Hosmer); Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Joe; Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove
|5⅔
|9
|5
|5
|0
|4
|88
|2.42
|Crismatt, BS, 0-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|2.16
|Hill
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.50
|Scott, L, 0-1
|1⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|29
|8.44
|Morejon
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|4.76
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl
|4
|7
|3
|3
|4
|2
|95
|4.11
|Chacín
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|23
|7.59
|Bird
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|4.63
|Stephenson, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.65
|Gilbreath, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.58
|Bard
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored – Crismatt 2-2, Chacín 3-1, Bird 1-1. HBP – Musgrove (McMahon). WP – Musgrove.
Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ed Hickox.
T – 3:40. A – 25,725 (50,445).
