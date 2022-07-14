Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Luplow rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .180 Thomas cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Rojas 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .276 K.Marte dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .269 Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .205 McCarthy lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .241 Kennedy 2b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .222 a-Alcántara ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .198 Varsho cf-rf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .236 Perdomo ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .203 Herrera c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .198 f-Peralta ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236 C.Kelly c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Totals 33 3 8 3 5 6

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .180 c-Ruf ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .226 Pederson lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .253 d-Mercedes ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Slater cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .281 e-González ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Belt dh 4 2 2 1 0 1 .239 Estrada 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .262 Yastrzemski rf-cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .235 Villar 3b 1 0 0 1 1 0 .258 Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .218 Wynns c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .226 b-Flores ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .254 Bart c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .168 Totals 30 4 9 4 3 8

Arizona 021 000 000 3 8 0 San Francisco 000 000 211 4 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Kennedy in the 8th. b-homered for Wynns in the 8th. c-singled for Wade Jr. in the 8th. d-struck out for Pederson in the 8th. e-grounded out for Slater in the 8th. f-struck out for Herrera in the 9th.

LOB – Arizona 8, San Francisco 6. 2B – McCarthy (5), Thomas (10), Estrada (14), Yastrzemski 2 (19). 3B – Varsho (1). HR – K.Marte (7), off Long; Belt (7), off Gallen; Flores (13), off Mantiply. RBIs – Varsho 2 (45), K.Marte (28), Belt (16), Villar (5), Flores (50), Crawford (33). CS – K.Marte (1). SF – Villar.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 4 (Luplow, Perdomo 2, Rojas); San Francisco 3 (Belt, Crawford 2). RISP – Arizona 2 for 8; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Villar. GIDP – Rojas, Villar, González, Crawford.

DP – Arizona 3 (Rojas, Kennedy, Walker; Rojas, Perdomo, Walker; Perdomo, Walker); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen 6 4 2 2 2 5 97 3.56 Mantiply, BS, 2-5 ⅓ 2 1 1 0 1 12 2.31 Middleton 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.93 Melancon, L, 3-8 ⅓ 3 1 1 1 1 16 5.28

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brebbia 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 0 19 2.33 Long 1 5 3 3 2 1 51 3.09 Rogers 2⅓ 0 0 0 2 1 29 4.25 García 2⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 30 1.97 Llovera 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.91 Doval, W, 3-4 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.19

Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 1-0, Middleton 1-0, Rogers 3-0. HBP – Gallen (Villar). WP – Gallen, Doval.

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 3:05. A – 27,055 (41,915).