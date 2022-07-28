Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Arizona 5, San Francisco 3
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|a-Slater ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Flores 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.234
|González rf-lf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Estrada ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|b-Ruf ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Wade Jr. dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|c-Mercedes ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|2
|3
|7
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Varsho rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|McCarthy dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Alcántara ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Perdomo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Herrera c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.188
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|4
|1
|6
|San Francisco
|000
|200
|010
|3
|7
|2
|Arizona
|100
|100
|30x
|5
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Pederson in the 6th. b-popped out for Yastrzemski in the 7th. c-popped out for Wade Jr. in the 7th.
E – Belt (4), Estrada (8), Alcántara (7). LOB – San Francisco 7, Arizona 5. 2B – Flores (19), Estrada (16), Slater (7), K.Marte (29), Peralta (19). HR – K.Marte (10), off Webb; Rojas (6), off Long. RBIs – Estrada (40), Belt (21), K.Marte (36), Peralta (41), Herrera (5), Rojas (29). SB – Estrada (14). S – Herrera.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, La Stella, Wynns); Arizona 2 (McCarthy 2). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 10; Arizona 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Wynns, Peralta.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, L, 9-4
|6⅓
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|94
|2.91
|Long
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.63
|Rogers
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.76
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|5⅔
|3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|93
|3.24
|Smith
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|4.47
|Ramirez, W, 3-3
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|5.08
|Mantiply, H, 12
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.35
|Melancon, S, 14-16
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.67
Inherited runners-scored – Ramirez 1-0, Mantiply 1-1. WP – Gallen.
Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 3:03. A – 17,043 (48,686).
Oakland 4, Houston 2
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Alvarez dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.309
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|McCormick lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Dubón ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|Lee c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|2
|5
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Kemp 2b-lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Pinder dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Vogt c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.153
|Piscotty lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Allen 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Bride 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Bolt cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|1
|11
|Houston
|000
|011
|000
|2
|5
|1
|Oakland
|020
|010
|10x
|4
|8
|0
E – Dubón (3). LOB – Houston 5, Oakland 5. 2B – Gurriel 2 (29), Kemp 2 (15). 3B – Meyers (2). HR – Alvarez (29), off Irvin; Vogt (5), off Javier; Piscotty (4), off Javier. RBIs – Meyers (12), Alvarez (67), Vogt (12), Piscotty (11), Kemp (21), Bolt (7). SB – Bride (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (Altuve, Díaz, Tucker); Oakland 4 (Pinder, Laureano 3). RISP – Houston 0 for 5; Oakland 2 for 6.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, L, 6-6
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|92
|3.26
|Martinez
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|2.17
|Maton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.46
|Stanek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|0.76
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, W, 6-7
|7⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|99
|3.05
|Acevedo, H, 15
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|2.93
|Puk, S, 2-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.13
Inherited runners-scored – Maton 1-1. IBB – off Acevedo (Alvarez). WP – Javier. PB – Lee (2).
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.
T – 2:27. A – 9,367 (46,847).
L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 0
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.257
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Rengifo ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Gosselin 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.176
|Marsh lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.223
|Stefanic 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Velazquez ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|3
|3
|8
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Benintendi dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Isbel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|a-Pratto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|1
|13
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|200
|4
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|0
|7
|1
a-struck out for Gallagher in the 9th.
E – Coleman (3). LOB – Los Angeles 6, Kansas City 8. 2B – Suzuki (4), Melendez (12). 3B – Gosselin (1), Marsh (2). RBIs – Gosselin (1), Marsh (37), Ohtani (59). SB – Marsh (8).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Ward); Kansas City 4 (Pratto, Rivera, Isbel, Taylor). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 8; Kansas City 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Stefanic, Benintendi. LIDP – Rengifo. GIDP – Gosselin.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Merrifield, O'Hearn; Lopez, O'Hearn, Lopez).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junk, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|86
|0.00
|Wantz, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.38
|Loup
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.67
|Tepera
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.89
|Iglesias
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.24
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 5-11
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|90
|4.18
|Coleman
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.90
|Staumont
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.90
|Cuas
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|2.57
Inherited runners-scored – Wantz 1-0, Coleman 1-1. IBB – off Keller (Ohtani). PB – Suzuki (1).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 2:48. A – 12,596 (37,903).
Detroit 4, San Diego 3
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Cronenworth 2b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Machado dh-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.299
|Voit 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Nola c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Kim ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|Ruiz rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|a-Mazara ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Batten 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|4
|7
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|H.Castro 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.215
|1-Baddoo pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Haase c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.202
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|2
|13
|San Diego
|000
|200
|100
|3
|5
|1
|Detroit
|100
|001
|002
|4
|9
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Ruiz in the 7th.
1-ran for Candelario in the 9th.
E – Voit (3), H.Castro (8), Haase (6). LOB – San Diego 6, Detroit 6. 2B – Candelario (9), Reyes (6). RBIs – Voit (44), Kim (34), Profar (40), Candelario 2 (32), Reyes 2 (13). SB – Báez (4). SF – Voit.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Ruiz); Detroit 2 (Grossman, Haase). RISP – San Diego 2 for 5; Detroit 4 for 9.
Runners moved up – H.Castro. GIDP – Machado, Cabrera.
DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Voit); Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, H.Castro).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish
|7⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|11
|106
|3.24
|García, H, 18
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.32
|Rogers, L, 1-5, BS, 28-35
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|4.35
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal
|6⅔
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|98
|3.67
|Jiménez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.08
|Chafin
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.53
|Fulmer, W, 3-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.84
Inherited runners-scored – Chafin 2-0. WP – Skubal.
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 3:03. A – 24,669 (41,083).
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 2
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Swanson ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.295
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.252
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Rosario rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Ford dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|3
|7
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.201
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.242
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Hall dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Stott 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.195
|Bohm 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.293
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Herrera cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Totals
|31
|7
|10
|7
|2
|8
|Atlanta
|000
|002
|000
|2
|5
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|052
|00x
|7
|10
|0
E – Morton (1), Canó (1). LOB – Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B – Castellanos (21), Bohm (15). HR – Olson (20), off Gibson. RBIs – Olson 2 (66), Bohm 2 (39), Herrera (20), Schwarber (61), Realmuto 2 (44), Gregorius (18). SB – Herrera 2 (6), Hoskins (1). SF – Schwarber, Gregorius.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 0; Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius). RISP – Atlanta 0 for 0; Philadelphia 4 for 8.
GIDP – Castellanos, Hall.
DP – Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Canó, Olson; Riley, Swanson, Olson).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, L, 5-5
|5⅔
|6
|5
|4
|2
|5
|84
|4.34
|Matzek
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|3.86
|Chavez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|2.72
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 6-4
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|96
|4.60
|Brogdon
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.14
|Hand
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.05
|Bellatti
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.24
WP – Matzek.
Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Rob Drake.
T – 2:54. A – 29,038 (42,792).
Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 1b-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Urshela ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Sanó 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.088
|Miranda 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Kirilloff rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Garlick lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Gordon cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.255
|Sánchez c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|a-Hamilton ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|2
|15
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.254
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Tellez 1b
|4
|2
|2
|6
|1
|0
|.230
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.258
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Wong 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Urías 3b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.236
|Caratini c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.230
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Totals
|30
|10
|8
|10
|10
|6
|Minnesota
|030
|000
|100
|4
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|300
|520
|00x
|10
|8
|1
a-struck out for Sánchez in the 7th.
E – Renfroe (2). LOB – Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B – Garlick (2), Gordon (10), Wong (13). HR – Miranda (9), off Burnes; Garlick (8), off McGee; Tellez (19), off Archer; Tellez (20), off Cotton; Urías (12), off Cano. RBIs – Miranda (37), Gordon (14), Sánchez (40), Garlick (17), Tellez 6 (64), Yelich (34), Adames (54), Urías 2 (37). SB – Sánchez (2). SF – Adames.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Correa, Arraez); Milwaukee 4 (Wong, Yelich, Adames, Renfroe). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 7; Milwaukee 3 for 12.
Runners moved up – Gordon, Caratini, McCutchen, Adames, Tellez. GIDP – Wong.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Correa, Polanco).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer, L, 2-5
|3⅔
|3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|78
|4.04
|Cotton
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|33
|3.16
|Cano
|2⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|46
|9.22
|Megill
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.11
|Moran
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|2.21
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, W, 8-4
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|0
|11
|102
|2.31
|McGee
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|6.66
|Gustave
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.10
|Strzelecki
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored – Cotton 3-3. WP – Archer.
Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 3:27. A – 35,914 (41,900).
L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 1
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.302
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Thomas lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|García ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Barrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.059
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|5
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf-2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|McKinstry rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.323
|Lamb 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Smith dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Thompson cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.267
|Alberto 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|Barnes c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Lux lf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.301
|Totals
|32
|7
|11
|7
|7
|5
|Washington
|000
|000
|100
|1
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|600
|000
|01x
|7
|11
|0
LOB – Washington 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Thomas (14), García (12), Hernández (21), Betts (18), Alberto (6), Lux (14), T.Turner (26). RBIs – García (18), J.Turner (54), Thompson (17), Alberto 2 (11), Barnes (14), Lux 2 (28).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Thomas, Bell, Barrera); Los Angeles 5 (Barnes, Smith, Lamb 2, T.Turner). RISP – Washington 1 for 9; Los Angeles 6 for 12.
Runners moved up – Franco, T.Turner, Barnes. GIDP – Franco, Barrera, Betts, T.Turner, J.Turner.
DP – Washington 3 (García, Hernández, Bell; Franco, Hernández, Bell; Hernández, Bell); Los Angeles 2 (J.Turner, Alberto, Freeman; Betts, Alberto, Lamb).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 4-14
|7
|6
|6
|1
|0
|45
|6.49
|Ramírez
|3⅓
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|3.81
|Cishek
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|3.74
|Weems
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.71
|Machado
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|28
|4.74
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|4⅔
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|71
|0.47
|Bickford
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|5.51
|Vesia, W, 3-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.41
|Reed
|1⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|10.57
|Price
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|3.08
Inherited runners-scored – Ramírez 2-0, Price 1-0. WP – Cishek.
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chris Conroy.
T – 3:03. A – 44,229 (56,000).
Seattle 4, Texas 2
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.342
|Culberson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|d-Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Duran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Solak dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|b-Smith ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Hernandez 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|c-Lowe ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|2
|6
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.274
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|D.Moore lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Lewis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.214
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Torrens c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|a-Raleigh ph-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Haggerty rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|4
|9
|Texas
|000
|011
|000
|2
|6
|0
|Seattle
|010
|000
|30x
|4
|6
|1
a-walked for Torrens in the 7th. b-popped out for Solak in the 8th. c-doubled for Hernandez in the 8th. d-flied out for Culberson in the 9th.
E – Frazier (5). LOB – Texas 6, Seattle 6. 2B – Culberson (4), Hernandez (2), Heim (15), Lowe (16), Haggerty 2 (5). HR – Rodríguez (18), off Gray. RBIs – Culberson (8), Heim (36), Haggerty (8), Rodríguez 3 (56). SB – Frazier (5), García (15).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Solak, García, Smith, Heim); Seattle 3 (Torrens, Rodríguez 2). RISP – Texas 2 for 11; Seattle 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Seager. GIDP – Culberson.
DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, C.Santana).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 7-5
|6⅓
|5
|4
|4
|4
|8
|99
|3.62
|Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.78
|Hernández
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 6-10
|7⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|88
|3.66
|Swanson, H, 7
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.24
|Muñoz, H, 13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.72
|Festa, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.45
Inherited runners-scored – Muñoz 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 2:40. A – 25,509 (47,929).
Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Moncada 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.211
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.208
|Vaughn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|García cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Zavala c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|2
|7
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.274
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|Bryant dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.265
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.302
|McMahon 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.239
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.243
|Daza lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|9
|9
|Chicago
|000
|200
|300
|5
|11
|0
|Colorado
|300
|000
|102
|6
|11
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
LOB – Chicago 5, Colorado 14. 2B – Pollock (15), Abreu (27), Bryant (11), Iglesias (21), Rodgers (22), Daza (10). HR – Blackmon (16), off Giolito. RBIs – Grandal 2 (19), Anderson (25), Pollock 2 (34), Blackmon (59), Cron (71), Iglesias 2 (36), Díaz 2 (30).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Abreu); Colorado 5 (Cron, Díaz, Iglesias, Bryant 2). RISP – Chicago 3 for 7; Colorado 3 for 13.
Runners moved up – Anderson, Cron, Daza. LIDP – Grandal. GIDP – García, Pollock, Blackmon.
DP – Chicago 1 (Anderson, Abreu); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Cron; Rodgers, Iglesias, Rodgers).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|4
|4
|104
|5.14
|Foster
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|4.85
|Ruiz, H, 11
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|4.28
|Kelly, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|6.20
|Lambert, H, 3
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.22
|Graveman, L, 3-2, BS, 5-10
|⅔
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|17
|2.89
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|6
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|91
|4.90
|Gilbreath, BS, 0-2
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|3.71
|Estévez
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.81
|Colomé
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.29
|Stephenson, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.03
Gilbreath pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Lambert 2-0, Gilbreath 1-1, Estévez 3-2. IBB – off Foster (Blackmon). HBP – Kelly (Hampson). WP – Senzatela.
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 3:36. A – 30,731 (50,445).
Cincinnati 5, Miami 3
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Bleday cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|L.Díaz 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Astudillo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Sánchez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Fortes c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Williams 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|1
|8
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Drury 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Pham lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.210
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Solano dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Reynolds rf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|Fairchild cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.083
|Papierski c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.128
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|1
|15
|Miami
|001
|100
|100
|3
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|401
|000
|00x
|5
|8
|0
E – Astudillo (3). LOB – Miami 4, Cincinnati 4. 2B – Sánchez (12), K.Farmer (20), Solano 2 (8). HR – Fortes (4), off Castillo; Bleday (1), off Castillo. RBIs – Fortes (14), Bleday (1), Sánchez (31), K.Farmer 2 (49), Solano (12), Reynolds 2 (18). CS – India (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Wendle 2); Cincinnati 2 (Papierski, Fairchild). RISP – Miami 1 for 4; Cincinnati 4 for 11.
Runners moved up – Solano. GIDP – Sánchez.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (Votto, K.Farmer, Votto).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett, L, 2-4
|5⅔
|7
|5
|5
|1
|8
|87
|3.96
|Brazoban
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|36
|0.00
|Floro
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.62
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 4-4
|7⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|92
|2.86
|A.Díaz, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.98
|Strickland, S, 6-8
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.95
HBP – Garrett (Votto). WP – Garrett.
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T – 2:32. A – 11,387 (42,319).
St. Louis 6, Toronto 1
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|O'Neill lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.228
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.241
|Donovan 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Dickerson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Gorman 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Knizner c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Totals
|36
|6
|13
|6
|2
|10
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Kirk dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.312
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.259
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|0
|11
|St. Louis
|001
|140
|000
|6
|13
|0
|Toronto
|000
|100
|000
|1
|5
|0
LOB – St. Louis 6, Toronto 3. 2B – Carlson (22), Pujols (8), Nootbaar (5), Knizner (6), Guerrero Jr. (18). HR – Gorman (10), off Gausman; Pujols (7), off Richards. RBIs – Carlson (29), Nootbaar (15), Gorman (23), Pujols 3 (24), Bichette (53). SB – Gorman (1), Guerrero Jr. (1). CS – Carlson (1).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Knizner, O'Neill); Toronto 1 (Springer). RISP – St. Louis 4 for 9; Toronto 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Carlson. LIDP – Gorman.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Nootbaar, Donovan, Nootbaar); Toronto 1 (Biggio).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, W, 7-8
|7⅔
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|99
|3.28
|Gallegos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.52
|Helsley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.65
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 7-8
|4
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|86
|3.30
|Richards
|1⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|5.59
|Beasley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.80
|Banda
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|5.06
|Phelps
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.52
Inherited runners-scored – Richards 2-2. HBP – Beasley (Carlson).
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 2:57. A – 36,666 (53,506).
N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
|New York (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Judge cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.292
|Rizzo dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Hicks lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|a-Trevino ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|3
|10
|New York (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Marte rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.300
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.251
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.281
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.230
|1-Jankowski pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|Nido c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|4
|9
|New York (A)
|000
|000
|020
|2
|7
|0
|New York (N)
|011
|000
|001
|3
|9
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Higashioka in the 9th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.
LOB – New York (A) 9, New York (N) 10. 2B – Donaldson (19), Kiner-Falefa (16), Nido (6), Escobar (19). HR – Torres (16), off Peterson; Alonso (26), off Germán. RBIs – Torres 2 (45), Alonso (84), Lindor (67), Marte (43). S – Nido.
Runners left in scoring position – New York (A) 4 (Donaldson, Judge 2, LeMahieu); New York (N) 3 (Nido, McNeil, Vogelbach). RISP – New York (A) 0 for 7; New York (N) 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Higashioka, Canha.
|New York (A)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán
|4
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|82
|8.22
|Luetge
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|2.72
|Loáisiga
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7.06
|Holmes
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|1.23
|Peralta, L, 2-3
|⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2.43
|New York (N)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|7⅔
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|99
|2.09
|Peterson, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|8
|3.54
|Lugo, W, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|3.49
Inherited runners-scored – Luetge 1-0, Loáisiga 1-0. HBP – Scherzer (Rizzo).
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T – 3:09. A – 43,693 (41,922).
Cleveland 7, Boston 6
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Naylor 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Miller 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Jones rf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Hedges c
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.175
|b-Giménez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.219
|Totals
|40
|7
|12
|7
|1
|2
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|a-Refsnyder ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Cordero 1b
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Dalbec 3b
|3
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.206
|Bradley Jr. rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Sánchez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|5
|2
|6
|Cleveland
|030
|200
|011
|7
|12
|2
|Boston
|020
|202
|000
|6
|9
|3
a-grounded out for Duran in the 7th. b-flied out for Hedges in the 8th.
E – Kwan (4), Rosario (9), Cordero 3 (10). LOB – Cleveland 8, Boston 4. 2B – Reyes (9), Straw 2 (17), Jones 2 (5), Kwan (15), Cordero (15), Bogaerts (27). HR – Naylor (14), off Houck; Dalbec 2 (10), off Quantrill. RBIs – Jones (13), Hedges (18), Straw 2 (17), Kwan (28), Rosario (35), Naylor (53), Dalbec 5 (28). CS – Bradley Jr. (3). SF – Dalbec. S – Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Hedges, Naylor, Rosario 2); Boston 3 (Martinez 3). RISP – Cleveland 5 for 16; Boston 0 for 2.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill
|5⅓
|8
|6
|5
|2
|4
|95
|3.97
|Hentges
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.82
|De Los Santos, W, 2-0
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.87
|Clase, S, 21-23
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.31
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|6⅔
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|95
|4.32
|Schreiber, BS, 3-5
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|36
|1.66
|Houck, L, 5-4
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.30
WP – Quantrill.
Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Marty Foster.
T – 3:02. A – 32,919 (37,755).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: