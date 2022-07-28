Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, July 27, 2022

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. La Stella 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Pederson lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .244 a-Slater ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .287 Flores 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .245 Belt 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .234 González rf-lf-rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .289 Estrada ss 4 0 3 1 0 1 .262 Yastrzemski cf-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .230 b-Ruf ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Wade Jr. dh 2 0 1 0 0 1 .182 c-Mercedes ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .234 Wynns c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Totals 34 3 7 2 3 7

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .283 Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 K.Marte 2b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .270 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Peralta lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .251 Varsho rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .233 McCarthy dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .252 Alcántara ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .190 Perdomo ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Herrera c 2 0 0 1 0 2 .188 Totals 32 5 8 4 1 6

San Francisco 000 200 010 3 7 2 Arizona 100 100 30x 5 8 1

a-grounded out for Pederson in the 6th. b-popped out for Yastrzemski in the 7th. c-popped out for Wade Jr. in the 7th.

E – Belt (4), Estrada (8), Alcántara (7). LOB – San Francisco 7, Arizona 5. 2B – Flores (19), Estrada (16), Slater (7), K.Marte (29), Peralta (19). HR – K.Marte (10), off Webb; Rojas (6), off Long. RBIs – Estrada (40), Belt (21), K.Marte (36), Peralta (41), Herrera (5), Rojas (29). SB – Estrada (14). S – Herrera.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, La Stella, Wynns); Arizona 2 (McCarthy 2). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 10; Arizona 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Wynns, Peralta.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb, L, 9-4 6⅓ 7 4 4 1 5 94 2.91 Long 1 1 1 0 1 13 3.63 Rogers 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 15 4.76

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen 5⅔ 3 2 1 1 5 93 3.24 Smith 1⅓ 1 0 0 1 1 30 4.47 Ramirez, W, 3-3 1⅓ 1 1 1 0 0 15 5.08 Mantiply, H, 12 ⅓ 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.35 Melancon, S, 14-16 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 1 14 4.67

Inherited runners-scored – Ramirez 1-0, Mantiply 1-1. WP – Gallen.

Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 3:03. A – 17,043 (48,686).