Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Arizona 5, San Francisco 3
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
La Stella 3b500002.231
Pederson lf200000.244
a-Slater ph-cf211000.287
Flores 2b411000.245
Belt 1b301111.234
González rf-lf-rf310011.289
Estrada ss403101.262
Yastrzemski cf-rf200001.230
b-Ruf ph-lf200000.222
Wade Jr. dh201001.182
c-Mercedes ph-dh100010.234
Wynns c400000.208
Totals3437237
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 3b412101.283
Thomas cf400001.252
K.Marte 2b422101.270
Walker 1b400001.204
Peralta lf402100.251
Varsho rf300010.233
McCarthy dh411000.252
Alcántara ss311000.190
Perdomo ss000000.201
Herrera c200102.188
Totals3258416
San Francisco000200010372
Arizona10010030x581

a-grounded out for Pederson in the 6th. b-popped out for Yastrzemski in the 7th. c-popped out for Wade Jr. in the 7th.

E – Belt (4), Estrada (8), Alcántara (7). LOB – San Francisco 7, Arizona 5. 2B – Flores (19), Estrada (16), Slater (7), K.Marte (29), Peralta (19). HR – K.Marte (10), off Webb; Rojas (6), off Long. RBIs – Estrada (40), Belt (21), K.Marte (36), Peralta (41), Herrera (5), Rojas (29). SB – Estrada (14). S – Herrera.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, La Stella, Wynns); Arizona 2 (McCarthy 2). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 10; Arizona 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Wynns, Peralta.

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, L, 9-46⅓74415942.91
Long11101133.63
Rogers1⅔00000154.76
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen5⅔32115933.24
Smith1⅓10011304.47
Ramirez, W, 3-31⅓11100155.08
Mantiply, H, 121000062.35
Melancon, S, 14-161⅔10011144.67

Inherited runners-scored – Ramirez 1-0, Mantiply 1-1. WP – Gallen.

Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 3:03. A – 17,043 (48,686).

Oakland 4, Houston 2
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b400000.272
Gurriel 1b402000.237
Alvarez dh211120.309
Díaz 3b400000.232
Tucker rf400000.248
McCormick lf400001.229
Dubón ss411000.198
Meyers cf301102.233
Lee c300002.190
Totals3225225
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Machín 3b400002.191
Kemp 2b-lf403100.216
Laureano rf400002.224
Pinder dh400003.243
Andrus ss400001.233
Vogt c311111.153
Piscotty lf322101.218
Allen 2b000000.195
Bride 1b311001.234
Bolt cf301100.220
Totals32484111
Houston000011000251
Oakland02001010x480

E – Dubón (3). LOB – Houston 5, Oakland 5. 2B – Gurriel 2 (29), Kemp 2 (15). 3B – Meyers (2). HR – Alvarez (29), off Irvin; Vogt (5), off Javier; Piscotty (4), off Javier. RBIs – Meyers (12), Alvarez (67), Vogt (12), Piscotty (11), Kemp (21), Bolt (7). SB – Bride (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (Altuve, Díaz, Tucker); Oakland 4 (Pinder, Laureano 3). RISP – Houston 0 for 5; Oakland 2 for 6.

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, L, 6-65⅔53316923.26
Martinez1⅓11101152.17
Maton20001173.46
Stanek1⅔00003130.76
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, W, 6-77⅔42214993.05
Acevedo, H, 151⅔1001072.93
Puk, S, 2-51⅔0000192.13

Inherited runners-scored – Maton 1-1. IBB – off Acevedo (Alvarez). WP – Javier. PB – Lee (2).

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T – 2:27. A – 9,367 (46,847).

L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 0
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ohtani dh301121.257
Ward rf400002.283
Rengifo ss-2b400001.263
Walsh 1b401000.243
Suzuki c412000.196
Sierra cf300010.250
Gosselin 3b412101.176
Marsh lf412102.223
Stefanic 2b200000.167
Velazquez ss211001.176
Totals3449338
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez rf401002.228
Merrifield 2b300011.242
Benintendi dh401000.320
Rivera 3b400003.232
O'Hearn 1b403001.207
Taylor cf402001.279
Isbel lf400000.221
Gallagher c300003.214
a-Pratto ph100001.233
Lopez ss300001.244
Totals34070113
Los Angeles000020200490
Kansas City000000000071

a-struck out for Gallagher in the 9th.

E – Coleman (3). LOB – Los Angeles 6, Kansas City 8. 2B – Suzuki (4), Melendez (12). 3B – Gosselin (1), Marsh (2). RBIs – Gosselin (1), Marsh (37), Ohtani (59). SB – Marsh (8).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Ward); Kansas City 4 (Pratto, Rivera, Isbel, Taylor). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 8; Kansas City 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Stefanic, Benintendi. LIDP – Rengifo. GIDP – Gosselin.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Merrifield, O'Hearn; Lopez, O'Hearn, Lopez).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Junk, W, 1-05⅔40018860.00
Wantz, H, 11⅔10002143.38
Loup1⅔0000174.67
Tepera1⅔10001143.89
Iglesias1⅔10001124.24
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 5-116⅔63335904.18
Coleman1⅔21000172.90
Staumont1⅔0000093.90
Cuas1⅔10003202.57

Inherited runners-scored – Wantz 1-0, Coleman 1-1. IBB – off Keller (Ohtani). PB – Suzuki (1).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 2:48. A – 12,596 (37,903).

Detroit 4, San Diego 3
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf402101.242
Cronenworth 2b-1b411000.235
Machado dh-3b210020.299
Voit 1b200111.222
Rogers p000000---
Nola c300011.244
Kim ss411102.239
Ruiz rf200000.231
a-Mazara ph-rf200001.288
Grisham cf401000.189
Batten 3b-2b400001.143
Totals3135347
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf400003.237
Báez ss411002.218
H.Castro 1b311011.286
Cabrera dh301011.287
Candelario 3b403200.215
1-Baddoo pr010000.133
Haase c400001.241
Grossman lf400003.202
Schoop 2b412001.211
Reyes rf401201.276
Totals34494213
San Diego000200100351
Detroit100001002492

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Ruiz in the 7th.

1-ran for Candelario in the 9th.

E – Voit (3), H.Castro (8), Haase (6). LOB – San Diego 6, Detroit 6. 2B – Candelario (9), Reyes (6). RBIs – Voit (44), Kim (34), Profar (40), Candelario 2 (32), Reyes 2 (13). SB – Báez (4). SF – Voit.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Ruiz); Detroit 2 (Grossman, Haase). RISP – San Diego 2 for 5; Detroit 4 for 9.

Runners moved up – H.Castro. GIDP – Machado, Cabrera.

DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Voit); Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, H.Castro).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish7⅔6221111063.24
García, H, 181⅔00011143.32
Rogers, L, 1-5, BS, 28-3532201174.35
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Skubal6⅔32032983.67
Jiménez21003163.08
Chafin1⅓00012212.53
Fulmer, W, 3-41⅔0000082.84

Inherited runners-scored – Chafin 2-0. WP – Skubal.

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 3:03. A – 24,669 (41,083).

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 2
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Harris II cf400001.286
Swanson ss211020.295
Olson 1b311210.252
Riley 3b400000.294
Rosario rf402001.160
Contreras c400002.252
Ozuna lf401001.223
Canó 2b400002.150
Ford dh300000.150
Totals3225237
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf300101.201
Hoskins 1b311012.242
Realmuto c402200.257
Hall dh402000.260
Castellanos rf411001.246
Stott 2b311010.195
Bohm 3b422202.293
Gregorius ss310101.218
Herrera cf311101.242
Totals31710728
Atlanta000002000252
Philadelphia00005200x7100

E – Morton (1), Canó (1). LOB – Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B – Castellanos (21), Bohm (15). HR – Olson (20), off Gibson. RBIs – Olson 2 (66), Bohm 2 (39), Herrera (20), Schwarber (61), Realmuto 2 (44), Gregorius (18). SB – Herrera 2 (6), Hoskins (1). SF – Schwarber, Gregorius.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 0; Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius). RISP – Atlanta 0 for 0; Philadelphia 4 for 8.

GIDP – Castellanos, Hall.

DP – Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Canó, Olson; Riley, Swanson, Olson).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton, L, 5-55⅔65425844.34
Matzek1⅓22200173.86
Chavez120003252.72
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, W, 6-46⅔42224964.60
Brogdon1⅔00002142.14
Hand1⅔00010162.05
Bellatti1⅔10001193.24

WP – Matzek.

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 2:54. A – 29,038 (42,792).

Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b-2b500002.333
Correa ss400001.274
Urshela ss000000.265
Buxton dh400003.216
Polanco 2b300002.242
Sanó 1b100000.088
Miranda 3b413101.281
Kirilloff rf400003.257
Garlick lf322110.277
Gordon cf311111.255
Sánchez c201100.215
a-Hamilton ph-c200002.000
Totals35474215
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf221130.254
Adames ss411101.215
Tellez 1b422610.230
McCutchen dh301020.258
Renfroe rf500001.247
Wong 2b321010.243
Urías 3b221220.236
Caratini c310012.230
Taylor cf401002.227
Totals3010810106
Minnesota030000100470
Milwaukee30052000x1081

a-struck out for Sánchez in the 7th.

E – Renfroe (2). LOB – Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B – Garlick (2), Gordon (10), Wong (13). HR – Miranda (9), off Burnes; Garlick (8), off McGee; Tellez (19), off Archer; Tellez (20), off Cotton; Urías (12), off Cano. RBIs – Miranda (37), Gordon (14), Sánchez (40), Garlick (17), Tellez 6 (64), Yelich (34), Adames (54), Urías 2 (37). SB – Sánchez (2). SF – Adames.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Correa, Arraez); Milwaukee 4 (Wong, Yelich, Adames, Renfroe). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 7; Milwaukee 3 for 12.

Runners moved up – Gordon, Caratini, McCutchen, Adames, Tellez. GIDP – Wong.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Correa, Polanco).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Archer, L, 2-53⅔36662784.04
Cotton1⅔12211333.16
Cano2⅔32222469.22
Megill1⅔00001102.11
Moran1⅔10010212.21
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, W, 8-46⅔5330111022.31
McGee1⅔11111136.66
Gustave1⅔10002194.10
Strzelecki1⅔00011153.60

Inherited runners-scored – Cotton 3-3. WP – Archer.

Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 3:27. A – 35,914 (41,900).

L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 1
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Robles cf400002.239
Hernández 2b301010.243
Soto rf300012.243
Bell 1b300012.302
Cruz dh300011.231
Thomas lf412001.232
García ss401100.286
Franco 3b401001.235
Barrera c200011.059
Totals30151510
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf-2b312020.268
T.Turner ss401000.308
McKinstry rf000010.125
Freeman 1b201010.323
Lamb 1b200002.224
Smith dh310010.256
J.Turner 3b311110.257
Thompson cf321112.267
Alberto 2b-ss411200.240
Barnes c411100.167
Lux lf403201.301
Totals32711775
Washington000000100150
Los Angeles60000001x7110

LOB – Washington 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Thomas (14), García (12), Hernández (21), Betts (18), Alberto (6), Lux (14), T.Turner (26). RBIs – García (18), J.Turner (54), Thompson (17), Alberto 2 (11), Barnes (14), Lux 2 (28).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Thomas, Bell, Barrera); Los Angeles 5 (Barnes, Smith, Lamb 2, T.Turner). RISP – Washington 1 for 9; Los Angeles 6 for 12.

Runners moved up – Franco, T.Turner, Barnes. GIDP – Franco, Barrera, Betts, T.Turner, J.Turner.

DP – Washington 3 (García, Hernández, Bell; Franco, Hernández, Bell; Hernández, Bell); Los Angeles 2 (J.Turner, Alberto, Freeman; Betts, Alberto, Lamb).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 4-1476610456.49
Ramírez3⅓30011393.81
Cishek2⅔00022393.74
Weems1⅔00001175.71
Machado1⅔11131284.74
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney4⅔10034710.47
Bickford1⅔00012185.51
Vesia, W, 3-01⅔00002133.41
Reed1⅓311022310.57
Price110010223.08

Inherited runners-scored – Ramírez 2-0, Price 1-0. WP – Cishek.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chris Conroy.

T – 3:03. A – 44,229 (56,000).

Seattle 4, Texas 2
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b400000.237
Seager ss400002.243
Heim c401100.262
García rf311011.252
Taveras cf401000.342
Culberson lf301100.256
d-Calhoun ph100000.219
Duran 3b300012.262
Solak dh200001.194
b-Smith ph-dh200000.210
Hernandez 1b211000.278
c-Lowe ph-1b101000.274
Totals3326226
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf411301.274
Winker lf300012.225
D.Moore lf000000.199
Lewis dh300013.214
C.Santana 1b400000.206
Suárez 3b400001.234
Crawford ss312010.267
Frazier 2b401000.239
Torrens c200002.214
a-Raleigh ph-c010010.211
Haggerty rf312100.303
Totals3046449
Texas000011000260
Seattle01000030x461

a-walked for Torrens in the 7th. b-popped out for Solak in the 8th. c-doubled for Hernandez in the 8th. d-flied out for Culberson in the 9th.

E – Frazier (5). LOB – Texas 6, Seattle 6. 2B – Culberson (4), Hernandez (2), Heim (15), Lowe (16), Haggerty 2 (5). HR – Rodríguez (18), off Gray. RBIs – Culberson (8), Heim (36), Haggerty (8), Rodríguez 3 (56). SB – Frazier (5), García (15).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Solak, García, Smith, Heim); Seattle 3 (Torrens, Rodríguez 2). RISP – Texas 2 for 11; Seattle 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Seager. GIDP – Culberson.

DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, C.Santana).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 7-56⅓54448993.62
Martin0000173.78
Hernández1⅔10000110.00
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales, W, 6-107⅔42215883.66
Swanson, H, 710000101.24
Muñoz, H, 130000092.72
Festa, S, 2-21⅔10011183.45

Inherited runners-scored – Muñoz 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 2:40. A – 25,509 (47,929).

Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss512101.310
Moncada 3b211021.211
Pollock lf412200.237
Abreu 1b401001.300
Grandal dh401201.208
Vaughn rf400001.291
Engel cf000000.247
Harrison 2b401000.233
García cf-rf411001.206
Zavala c412001.295
Totals35511527
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon rf411111.274
Hampson cf400003.252
Bryant dh512001.304
Cron 1b511101.286
Rodgers 2b322021.265
Iglesias ss412210.302
McMahon 3b201030.239
Díaz c301221.243
Daza lf401001.295
Totals34611699
Chicago0002003005110
Colorado3000001026110

No outs when winning run scored.

LOB – Chicago 5, Colorado 14. 2B – Pollock (15), Abreu (27), Bryant (11), Iglesias (21), Rodgers (22), Daza (10). HR – Blackmon (16), off Giolito. RBIs – Grandal 2 (19), Anderson (25), Pollock 2 (34), Blackmon (59), Cron (71), Iglesias 2 (36), Díaz 2 (30).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Abreu); Colorado 5 (Cron, Díaz, Iglesias, Bryant 2). RISP – Chicago 3 for 7; Colorado 3 for 13.

Runners moved up – Anderson, Cron, Daza. LIDP – Grandal. GIDP – García, Pollock, Blackmon.

DP – Chicago 1 (Anderson, Abreu); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Cron; Rodgers, Iglesias, Rodgers).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito5⅔633441045.14
Foster1⅔10021274.85
Ruiz, H, 111⅔21102204.28
Kelly, H, 1010002126.20
Lambert, H, 30000012.22
Graveman, L, 3-2, BS, 5-1012230172.89
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senzatela683315914.90
Gilbreath, BS, 0-222210163.71
Estévez1000034.81
Colomé1⅔00000103.29
Stephenson, W, 2-11⅔00002125.03

Gilbreath pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Lambert 2-0, Gilbreath 1-1, Estévez 3-2. IBB – off Foster (Blackmon). HBP – Kelly (Hampson). WP – Senzatela.

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 3:36. A – 30,731 (50,445).

Cincinnati 5, Miami 3
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle ss400001.293
Aguilar dh400001.245
Bleday cf411102.235
García rf401000.234
L.Díaz 1b312010.176
Astudillo 2b401000.241
Sánchez lf401101.204
Fortes c311101.259
Williams 3b300002.254
Totals3337318
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b401001.240
Drury 3b310012.268
Pham lf422001.240
Votto 1b300003.210
K.Farmer ss411201.255
Solano dh412101.333
Reynolds rf302201.265
Fairchild cf300003.083
Papierski c300002.128
Totals31585115
Miami001100100371
Cincinnati40100000x580

E – Astudillo (3). LOB – Miami 4, Cincinnati 4. 2B – Sánchez (12), K.Farmer (20), Solano 2 (8). HR – Fortes (4), off Castillo; Bleday (1), off Castillo. RBIs – Fortes (14), Bleday (1), Sánchez (31), K.Farmer 2 (49), Solano (12), Reynolds 2 (18). CS – India (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Wendle 2); Cincinnati 2 (Papierski, Fairchild). RISP – Miami 1 for 4; Cincinnati 4 for 11.

Runners moved up – Solano. GIDP – Sánchez.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (Votto, K.Farmer, Votto).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garrett, L, 2-45⅔75518873.96
Brazoban2⅔10005360.00
Floro1⅔00002123.62
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo, W, 4-47⅔63318922.86
A.Díaz, H, 101⅔0000091.98
Strickland, S, 6-81⅔10000104.95

HBP – Garrett (Votto). WP – Garrett.

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T – 2:32. A – 11,387 (42,319).

St. Louis 6, Toronto 1
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss500003.256
Carlson cf401101.259
O'Neill lf410012.228
Pujols 1b413300.241
Donovan 3b312011.281
Dickerson dh401001.213
Nootbaar rf402100.208
Gorman 2b422101.229
Knizner c412001.206
Totals366136210
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf400002.255
Guerrero Jr. 1b412001.282
Kirk dh400002.312
Bichette ss401102.259
Hernández rf300000.277
Biggio 2b300002.226
Chapman 3b301002.241
Jansen c300000.235
Tapia lf301000.286
Totals31151011
St. Louis0011400006130
Toronto000100000150

LOB – St. Louis 6, Toronto 3. 2B – Carlson (22), Pujols (8), Nootbaar (5), Knizner (6), Guerrero Jr. (18). HR – Gorman (10), off Gausman; Pujols (7), off Richards. RBIs – Carlson (29), Nootbaar (15), Gorman (23), Pujols 3 (24), Bichette (53). SB – Gorman (1), Guerrero Jr. (1). CS – Carlson (1).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Knizner, O'Neill); Toronto 1 (Springer). RISP – St. Louis 4 for 9; Toronto 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Carlson. LIDP – Gorman.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Nootbaar, Donovan, Nootbaar); Toronto 1 (Biggio).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright, W, 7-87⅔51108993.28
Gallegos1⅔00001113.52
Helsley1⅔00002120.65
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, L, 7-8485516863.30
Richards1⅓31101215.59
Beasley1⅔00000124.80
Banda1⅔20011255.06
Phelps1⅔00002112.52

Inherited runners-scored – Richards 2-2. HBP – Beasley (Carlson).

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 2:57. A – 36,666 (53,506).

N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
New York (A)ABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b402010.281
Judge cf500003.292
Rizzo dh210010.223
Torres 2b411200.263
Carpenter rf401002.307
Donaldson 3b401001.226
Hicks lf401002.243
Kiner-Falefa ss401001.275
Higashioka c200010.186
a-Trevino ph-c100001.262
Totals34272310
New York (N)ABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf501001.262
Marte rf502103.300
Lindor ss301111.251
Alonso 1b311110.281
Vogelbach dh201020.230
1-Jankowski pr-dh000000.167
Canha lf401000.266
McNeil 2b400000.288
Escobar 3b411003.220
Nido c311001.218
Totals3339349
New York (A)000000020270
New York (N)011000001390

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Higashioka in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.

LOB – New York (A) 9, New York (N) 10. 2B – Donaldson (19), Kiner-Falefa (16), Nido (6), Escobar (19). HR – Torres (16), off Peterson; Alonso (26), off Germán. RBIs – Torres 2 (45), Alonso (84), Lindor (67), Marte (43). S – Nido.

Runners left in scoring position – New York (A) 4 (Donaldson, Judge 2, LeMahieu); New York (N) 3 (Nido, McNeil, Vogelbach). RISP – New York (A) 0 for 7; New York (N) 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Higashioka, Canha.

New York (A)IPHRERBBSONPERA
Germán452227828.22
Luetge2⅔10012292.72
Loáisiga0000047.06
Holmes1⅔00010211.23
Peralta, L, 2-33110062.43
New York (N)IPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer7⅔50026992.09
Peterson, BS, 0-11221183.54
Lugo, W, 2-2110003243.49

Inherited runners-scored – Luetge 1-0, Loáisiga 1-0. HBP – Scherzer (Rizzo).

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T – 3:09. A – 43,693 (41,922).

Cleveland 7, Boston 6
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf501100.294
Rosario ss502100.296
Ramírez 3b500000.285
Naylor 1b511100.279
Reyes dh412010.220
Miller 2b511001.246
Jones rf433100.306
Hedges c210100.175
b-Giménez ph100000.300
Maile c000000.191
Straw cf402201.219
Totals40712712
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf300002.244
a-Refsnyder ph-rf200000.312
Verdugo lf402000.265
Bogaerts ss301010.317
Martinez dh400000.295
Vázquez c412000.281
Cordero 1b331010.220
Dalbec 3b322501.206
Bradley Jr. rf-cf401002.211
Sánchez 2b400001.111
Totals3469526
Cleveland0302000117122
Boston020202000693

a-grounded out for Duran in the 7th. b-flied out for Hedges in the 8th.

E – Kwan (4), Rosario (9), Cordero 3 (10). LOB – Cleveland 8, Boston 4. 2B – Reyes (9), Straw 2 (17), Jones 2 (5), Kwan (15), Cordero (15), Bogaerts (27). HR – Naylor (14), off Houck; Dalbec 2 (10), off Quantrill. RBIs – Jones (13), Hedges (18), Straw 2 (17), Kwan (28), Rosario (35), Naylor (53), Dalbec 5 (28). CS – Bradley Jr. (3). SF – Dalbec. S – Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Hedges, Naylor, Rosario 2); Boston 3 (Martinez 3). RISP – Cleveland 5 for 16; Boston 0 for 2.

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill5⅓86524953.97
Hentges1⅓00000113.82
De Los Santos, W, 2-01⅓10001162.87
Clase, S, 21-231⅔00001151.31
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi6⅔95301954.32
Schreiber, BS, 3-52⅔21111361.66
Houck, L, 5-41⅔11100123.30

WP – Quantrill.

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Marty Foster.

T – 3:02. A – 32,919 (37,755).

