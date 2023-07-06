Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, July 5, 2023

San Francisco 2, Seattle 0
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|J.Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Suárez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Kelenic lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Caballero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|0
|9
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.342
|a-Yastrzemski ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Bailey c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Conforto rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Wisely lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Matos cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Schmitt 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|B.Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Totals
|31
|2
|8
|1
|4
|5
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|0
|7
|1
|San Francisco
|001
|010
|00x
|2
|8
|0
a-flied out for Slater in the 7th.
E – Rodríguez (1). LOB – Seattle 6, San Francisco 11. 2B – J.Crawford (18), Raleigh (12), Rodríguez (17), B.Crawford (10). 3B – Matos (1). RBIs – Wade Jr. (28). SF – Wade Jr..
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Hernández, Suárez, J.Crawford, Caballero); San Francisco 5 (Yastrzemski, Bailey, B.Crawford, Conforto 2). RISP – Seattle 0 for 9; San Francisco 0 for 8.
GIDP – Hernández, Conforto.
DP – Seattle 1 (Caballero, J.Crawford, Ford); San Francisco 1 (Schmitt, B.Crawford, Wade Jr.).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Milone, L, 0-1
|4⅓
|4
|2
|1
|4
|0
|81
|2.00
|Adcock
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|0.00
|Topa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.13
|Saucedo
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.86
|Festa
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.70
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, W, 6-2
|6⅔
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|88
|2.91
|Ta.Rogers, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.76
|Ty.Rogers, H, 19
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.83
|Doval, S, 25-27
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored – Adcock 2-0, Saucedo 3-0. HBP – Topa (Bailey).
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 2:26. A – 24,108 (41,915).
Oakland 12, Detroit 3
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Wade lf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Diaz dh
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Rooker rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.240
|Díaz 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.202
|Noda 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.230
|Langeliers c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Bleday lf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Allen ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.194
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.199
|Totals
|40
|12
|14
|12
|1
|10
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Ibáñez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Báez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Schoop 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.211
|Vierling lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Nevin lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.125
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|Short 2b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Marisnick cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Totals
|28
|3
|4
|3
|4
|8
|Oakland
|301
|104
|030
|12
|14
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|021
|3
|4
|1
E – McKinstry (3). LOB – Oakland 3, Detroit 3. 2B – Díaz (10), Cabrera (10), Schoop (8). 3B – Torkelson (1). HR – Noda (9), off Rodriguez; Langeliers (10), off Rodriguez; Diaz (5), off Logue. RBIs – Rooker (42), Noda 2 (35), Díaz (14), Langeliers (33), Kemp 2 (18), Ruiz 2 (35), Wade (2), Diaz 2 (10), Cabrera (13), Marisnick (8), Schoop (6). SB – Ruiz (43), Kemp (8). SF – Rooker, Marisnick.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 1 (Noda); Detroit 2 (McKinstry, Rogers). RISP – Oakland 4 for 6; Detroit 2 for 7.
GIDP – Torkelson, Marisnick.
DP – Oakland 2 (Díaz, Kemp, Noda; Allen, Kemp, Noda).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pruitt
|3⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|2.93
|Waldichuk, W, 2-5
|4⅓
|2
|2
|2
|3
|3
|62
|6.62
|Garcia
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|7.71
|Moll
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|22
|4.65
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, L, 4-5
|4⅔
|6
|5
|5
|0
|7
|79
|2.64
|Englert
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|4.56
|Logue
|3
|6
|6
|6
|1
|3
|62
|7.71
Inherited runners-scored – Garcia 2-1, Logue 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.
T – 2:35. A – 15,149 (41,083).
Houston 6, Colorado 4
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Bryant rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Cron dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Jones 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.301
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Tovar ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|1
|9
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dubón 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.241
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|J.Abreu dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Diaz c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.267
|Madris 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Julks lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Peña ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.251
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|31
|6
|10
|6
|3
|6
|Colorado
|000
|021
|100
|4
|8
|0
|Houston
|010
|400
|10x
|6
|10
|0
LOB – Colorado 4, Houston 4. HR – Cron (7), off France; Grichuk (4), off Neris; Diaz 2 (10), off Anderson; Peña (10), off Anderson. RBIs – Castro (23), Profar (32), Cron (22), Grichuk (20), Diaz 3 (21), Peña 2 (32), Dubón (21). CS – Tucker (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 1 (Díaz); Houston 2 (J.Abreu 2). RISP – Colorado 2 for 5; Houston 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Bryant. GIDP – Bryant, Bregman, Tucker.
DP – Colorado 2 (Tovar, Castro, Jones; Castro, Tovar, Jones); Houston 1 (Peña, Dubón, Madris).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 0-4
|4⅔
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|56
|7.66
|Bird
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.48
|Koch
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Johnson
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|35
|6.49
|Bard
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.82
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|France, W, 4-3
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|102
|3.26
|Neris, H, 17
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|1.51
|B.Abreu, H, 15
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.85
|Pressly, S, 19-22
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.58
Inherited runners-scored – Bard 3-0. WP – France.
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Derek Thomas.
T – 2:28. A – 36,535 (41,000).
Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Pache lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.248
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Harper dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.248
|Stott 2b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.285
|Hall 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|Marsh cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.274
|Totals
|43
|8
|17
|8
|3
|9
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Raley 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.213
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Walls 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.211
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|5
|11
|Philadelphia
|021
|021
|200
|8
|17
|0
|Tampa Bay
|211
|000
|000
|4
|7
|0
LOB – Philadelphia 11, Tampa Bay 5. 2B – Harper (13), Stott (15), Realmuto (20), B.Lowe 2 (7). HR – Turner (9), off Chirinos; Castellanos (13), off Stephenson; Raley (15), off Walker. RBIs – Bohm (56), Hall (2), Realmuto (33), Turner (30), Stott (32), Castellanos (55), Marsh 2 (34), B.Lowe 2 (31), Mejía (13), Raley (36). SB – Walls (18), Bohm (3), Stott (15), Marsh (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 7 (Bohm 2, Stott, Schwarber 2, Marsh 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Mejía, Margot 2, B.Lowe). RISP – Philadelphia 5 for 12; Tampa Bay 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Hall. GIDP – Castellanos, Mejía, Margot, Díaz.
DP – Philadelphia 3 (Turner, Stott, Hall; Turner, Stott, Hall; Stott, Turner, Hall); Tampa Bay 1 (B.Lowe, Raley).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 10-3
|7⅔
|5
|4
|4
|5
|8
|101
|4.02
|Soto
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.18
|Hoffman
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.79
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Littell
|2⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|37
|5.02
|Chirinos, L, 4-4
|2
|8
|3
|3
|0
|1
|51
|3.95
|Diekman
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.08
|Stephenson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|4.38
|Patiño
|2⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|41
|9.00
|Poche
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored – Diekman 2-0. WP – Soto.
Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 2:40. A – 18,208 (25,025).
Boston 4, Texas 2
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.355
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|García rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Jankowski cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|0
|4
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|J.Duran lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Yoshida dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Turner 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.282
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Duvall cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|D.Hamilton ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.148
|Wong c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|31
|4
|10
|3
|3
|3
|Texas
|000
|002
|000
|2
|9
|1
|Boston
|200
|011
|00x
|4
|10
|0
E – García (5). LOB – Texas 6, Boston 6. 2B – Lowe (23), Seager (25), Grossman (11), Yoshida (18), D.Hamilton (2). HR – García (22), off Bello. RBIs – García 2 (71), Turner 2 (49), Duvall (19). SB – J.Duran (16), Wong (2). CS – Arroyo (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Jung 2, Semien 2); Boston 5 (Arroyo 2, J.Duran 3). RISP – Texas 1 for 7; Boston 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – Lowe. GIDP – Lowe, Verdugo, Turner.
DP – Texas 2 (Seager, Lowe; Jung, Semien, Lowe); Boston 1 (Arroyo, D.Hamilton, Turner).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 6-5
|6⅔
|9
|4
|3
|3
|2
|94
|3.29
|King
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.89
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello, W, 6-5
|7⅔
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|107
|3.04
|Martin, H, 14
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.67
|Jansen, S, 18-21
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.34
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 2:21. A – 31,568 (37,755).
Miami 10, St. Louis 9
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Nootbaar cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.257
|Arenado 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.234
|Gorman 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.232
|a-Baker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Edman 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Walker lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.286
|DeJong ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Carlson rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.245
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|8
|7
|13
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.384
|Soler rf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Sánchez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.277
|1-Hampson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Cooper dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|.259
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.272
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.201
|Wendle ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Myers cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.571
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.198
|Berti ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Totals
|36
|10
|13
|9
|6
|5
|St. Louis
|005
|100
|102
|9
|12
|1
|Miami
|411
|002
|002
|10
|13
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Gorman in the 9th.
1-ran for De La Cruz in the 9th.
E – Hicks (1). LOB – St. Louis 8, Miami 7. 2B – Arenado 3 (17), Contreras (19), Nootbaar (10), Arraez (18), Cooper (10), Soler (18), De La Cruz (18). HR – Gorman (17), off Hoeing; Walker (7), off Puk; Stallings (1), off Hudson. RBIs – Arenado 2 (57), Contreras 2 (34), Gorman 2 (51), Walker 2 (24), De La Cruz 2 (47), Cooper 3 (42), Myers (2), Segura (15), Stallings (9), Wendle (9).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Carlson, Gorman 2, Nootbaar, Arenado); Miami 4 (Berti 2, Myers 2). RISP – St. Louis 4 for 11; Miami 6 for 11.
Runners moved up – Goldschmidt, Segura, Stallings, De La Cruz. GIDP – Walker, Goldschmidt, Gurriel.
DP – St. Louis 2 (Gorman, Goldschmidt; DeJong, Gorman, Goldschmidt); Miami 2 (Berti, Arraez, Gurriel; Segura, Arraez, Gurriel).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liberatore
|⅓
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|21
|6.75
|Hudson
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|52
|3.38
|Matz
|2⅓
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|32
|5.02
|Stratton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.46
|Gallegos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.50
|Hicks, L, 1-5, BS, 5-8
|⅓
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|16
|4.15
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hoeing
|3⅔
|5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|69
|4.54
|Soriano
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|2.45
|Chargois
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|3.38
|Okert
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.61
|Brazoban, H, 11
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.30
|Scott, H, 16
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|3.07
|Puk, W, 4-2
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|21
|3.33
Inherited runners-scored – Hudson 2-0, Stratton 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ryan Wills; Third, Ben May.
T – 3:07. A – 9,911 (37,446).
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 0
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Witt Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Melendez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Pratto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Waters rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|0
|12
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.226
|Julien 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Farmer 3b-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Buxton dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.215
|Kirilloff 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Solano 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|1-Taylor pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Castro cf-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Jeffers c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Totals
|27
|5
|5
|4
|6
|9
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|1
|Minnesota
|102
|000
|11x
|5
|5
|0
1-ran for Solano in the 8th.
E – Melendez (7). LOB – Kansas City 3, Minnesota 5. 2B – Melendez (15), Isbel (9), Solano (16). HR – Julien (6), off Marsh; Jeffers (4), off Clarke. RBIs – Julien (11), Kirilloff (18), Jeffers (11), Solano (21). SB – Castro (18). CS – Castro (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Duffy, Perez); Minnesota 4 (Castro, Gallo, Kepler, Solano). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 2; Minnesota 1 for 7.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Marsh, L, 0-2
|5⅔
|3
|3
|2
|3
|5
|91
|7.00
|Garrett
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.62
|Clarke
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|6.14
|Coleman
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|16.50
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|P.López, W, 5-5
|9⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|100
|3.89
HBP – Marsh (Castro). WP – Garrett.
Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T – 2:17. A – 19,692 (38,544).
Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.337
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Riley 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.254
|Murphy c
|5
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.305
|Ozuna dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.259
|a-Pillar ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Arcia ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Harris II cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Totals
|44
|8
|19
|8
|2
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|A.Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.263
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|1-Arias pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Brennan rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Fry 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|B.Naylor c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|3
|7
|Atlanta
|401
|000
|102
|8
|19
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|001
|1
|7
|0
a-walked for E.Rosario in the 9th.
1-ran for Ramírez in the 9th.
LOB – Atlanta 11, Cleveland 12. 2B – E.Rosario (15), Murphy (17), Ramírez (22), Kwan (21). HR – Murphy (15), off Quantrill; Riley (16), off Herrin; Olson (29), off Hentges. RBIs – Olson 2 (70), Murphy 2 (50), E.Rosario 2 (43), Riley (44), Harris II (25), A.Rosario (33). SB – Harris II (11).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 6 (Arcia, Albies, E.Rosario 2, Riley, Acuña Jr.); Cleveland 8 (Brennan, Fry, Bell 2, Kwan 2, A.Rosario 2). RISP – Atlanta 4 for 13; Cleveland 0 for 11.
Runners moved up – Ozuna, Kwan, A.Rosario. LIDP – Albies. GIDP – Murphy, Bell.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Albies, Arcia, Olson); Cleveland 2 (Fry; Giménez, Fry).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka
|4
|5
|0
|0
|3
|4
|99
|5.31
|Tonkin, W, 5-2
|3⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|40
|2.55
|Heller
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|3.38
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, L, 2-6
|4⅓
|11
|5
|5
|0
|3
|99
|6.45
|Herrin
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|40
|5.75
|Curry
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|3.11
|Hentges
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|29
|3.57
Inherited runners-scored – Tonkin 2-0, Herrin 2-0. HBP – Soroka 2 (Giménez,Fry), Tonkin (Giménez), Heller (Ramírez). WP – Soroka, Heller.
Umpires – Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T – 2:56. A – 23,862 (34,788).
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Henderson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Rutschman c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.294
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Hicks dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Cowser lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Westburg 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.308
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|4
|3
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Torres dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Bauers lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.149
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Kiner-Falefa cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Volpe ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|a-McKinney ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|2
|12
|Baltimore
|000
|004
|002
|6
|10
|1
|New York
|000
|020
|010
|3
|6
|1
a-singled for Higashioka in the 8th.
E – Henderson (6), Higashioka (8). LOB – Baltimore 9, New York 4. 2B – Santander (22), Mullins 2 (14), Rutschman (13). 3B – Westburg (1). HR – O'Hearn (7), off Hamilton; Donaldson (9), off Kremer; Volpe (12), off Cano. RBIs – Cowser (1), Westburg 2 (5), Frazier (38), O'Hearn 2 (24), Donaldson (14), Higashioka (21), Volpe (31). SB – O'Hearn (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 5 (Hicks, Santander, Mullins 3); New York 0. RISP – Baltimore 4 for 11; New York 1 for 1.
Runners moved up – Rutschman, Santander.
DP – New York 1 (Stanton, Rizzo, Stanton).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, W, 9-4
|7⅔
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|103
|4.78
|Cano, H, 19
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|1.51
|Bautista, S, 23-28
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|1.12
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vásquez
|5⅔
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|75
|1.17
|Ramirez, L, 0-1, H, 2
|⅓
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|2.91
|King, BS, 5-8
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|36
|2.87
|Hamilton
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored – Bautista 1-0, King 2-2. PB – Higashioka (3).
Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Gabe Morales.
T – 2:58. A – 36,022 (47,309).
Cincinnati 9, Washington 2
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|McLain ss
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.255
|De La Cruz 3b
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.318
|Fraley rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.279
|Votto 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|.205
|Steer dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Stephenson c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.264
|Benson lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.287
|Totals
|42
|9
|16
|8
|8
|9
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Chavis 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Meneses dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.281
|Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|a-Garrett ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Call cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Totals
|34
|2
|10
|1
|4
|4
|Cincinnati
|030
|110
|220
|9
|16
|0
|Washington
|100
|000
|100
|2
|10
|2
a-grounded out for Dickerson in the 8th.
E – Candelario (5), García (5). LOB – Cincinnati 16, Washington 10. 2B – Stephenson (13), Benson (3), De La Cruz 2 (8), Candelario (27). HR – Votto (5), off Gray; De La Cruz (4), off Gray. RBIs – Votto (11), Stephenson (37), Benson 2 (9), Friedl (32), De La Cruz (14), McLain (29), Fraley (51), Meneses (41). SB – Benson (7), Friedl (16), Fraley (16), De La Cruz (11).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 9 (Benson, Steer 2, McLain, Friedl 3, India 2); Washington 4 (Smith, Ruiz 2, García). RISP – Cincinnati 4 for 16; Washington 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Benson, Candelario, Meneses. GIDP – McLain, Garrett, García, Candelario.
DP – Cincinnati 3 (McLain, Votto; India, McLain, Votto; India, Votto); Washington 1 (Abrams, García, Smith).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft, W, 4-6
|6⅔
|7
|1
|1
|3
|2
|98
|6.28
|Law
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|2.74
|Young
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.60
|Cruz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|4.64
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 6-7
|5⅔
|8
|5
|3
|4
|6
|102
|3.41
|Willingham
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|10.38
|La Sorsa
|2⅔
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|51
|18.00
|Weems
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|27
|1.62
HBP – Ashcraft (Smith), Gray (Stephenson), La Sorsa (Friedl). WP – Ashcraft.
Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Emil Jimenez.
T – 3:09. A – 13,252 (41,376).
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.250
|Hoerner 2b-ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Happ lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.255
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Wisdom 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Morel 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Young 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|a-Gomes ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|3
|3
|6
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.255
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|O.Miller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Jones dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Perkins rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Monasterio 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Turang 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Wiemer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|b-Winker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|3
|7
|Chicago
|001
|000
|003
|4
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|002
|000
|3
|9
|2
a-lined out for Barnhart in the 7th. b-struck out for Wiemer in the 9th.
E – O.Miller (5), Anderson (4). LOB – Chicago 7, Milwaukee 7. 2B – Tauchman (5). HR – Adames (13), off Steele. RBIs – Happ (39), Tauchman 2 (19), Contreras (32), Adames (39), Anderson (38). SB – Jones (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Swanson); Milwaukee 2 (Contreras, Wiemer). RISP – Chicago 3 for 8; Milwaukee 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Gomes, Yelich. GIDP – Swanson, Anderson, Adames.
DP – Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Morel, Young; Wisdom, Young); Milwaukee 2 (Monasterio, Adames, O.Miller; Anderson, Monasterio, O.Miller).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele
|6⅔
|9
|3
|3
|0
|5
|88
|2.56
|Rucker, W, 2-1
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|35
|3.93
|Alzolay, S, 5-6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.41
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser
|5⅔
|6
|1
|1
|3
|4
|104
|3.68
|Milner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|2.62
|Mejía, H, 1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Payamps, H, 15
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.01
|Williams, L, 4-2, BS, 18-20
|1⅔
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|25
|1.99
HBP – Houser (Tauchman).
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T – 2:43. A – 31,285 (41,700).
San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moniak cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Adell lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.375
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Thaiss c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|b-Ward ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|c-Wallach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|2
|3
|8
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.254
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Soto lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.272
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.258
|Bogaerts dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.260
|Cronenworth 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.192
|Dixon 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|a-Odor ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|4
|11
|8
|Los Angeles
|011
|000
|100
|3
|6
|1
|San Diego
|101
|001
|11x
|5
|5
|1
a-hit by pitch for Dixon in the 6th. b-walked for Thaiss in the 9th. c-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th.
E – Sandoval (1), Tatis Jr. (3). LOB – Los Angeles 6, San Diego 12. 2B – Renfroe (19), Adell (1), Tatis Jr. (19). HR – Thaiss (5), off Martinez; Machado (12), off Soriano. RBIs – Adell (3), Thaiss (22), Machado 3 (41), Bogaerts (35). SB – Kim (15). S – Velazquez.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Escobar, Moustakas, Ohtani, Velazquez); San Diego 6 (Bogaerts 2, Grisham, Cronenworth, Sánchez 2). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 9; San Diego 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Escobar 2, Ohtani, Moniak, Soto, Bogaerts.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval
|5⅔
|2
|2
|1
|4
|5
|85
|4.41
|Soriano
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|2.70
|Webb, L, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|23
|2.61
|Devenski
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|25
|3.66
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo
|6⅔
|5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|99
|3.39
|Martinez, W, 4-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|4.02
|Cosgrove, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.89
|Hader, S, 20-23
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.11
IBB – off Webb (Soto), off Webb (Cronenworth). HBP – Soriano (Odor).
Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T – 2:32. A – 43,401 (40,222).
N.Y. Mets 2, Arizona 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|S.Marte rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Alvarez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Baty 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Guillorme 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Canha dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.248
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|6
|6
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Perdomo 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|b-Fletcher ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Carroll lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|McCarthy rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|a-K.Marte ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|1
|13
|New York
|000
|000
|002
|2
|6
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|100
|1
|4
|0
a-grounded out for Ahmed in the 8th. b-flied out for Longoria in the 9th.
LOB – New York 9, Arizona 3. 3B – Canha (1). HR – Alvarez (15), off Chafin; Walker (18), off Senga. RBIs – Alvarez (30), Canha (26), Walker (57). SB – S.Marte (23), Pham (10), Walker (5), McCarthy (18).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Pham 2, McNeil 2); Arizona 2 (Thomas, Gurriel Jr.). RISP – New York 0 for 5; Arizona 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Lindor. GIDP – Walker.
DP – New York 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso); Arizona 1 (Thomas, Perdomo, Thomas).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senga, W, 7-5
|8⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|12
|107
|3.31
|Robertson, S, 13-16
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.88
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Henry
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|87
|3.75
|K.Nelson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.76
|McGough
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|2.84
|Chafin, L, 2-2, BS, 8-11
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|24
|3.38
|Ginkel
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.56
Inherited runners-scored – McGough 1-0, Ginkel 2-0. IBB – off Henry (S.Marte).
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Will Little.
T – 2:37. A – 18,152 (48,359).
L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 4
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.268
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Davis rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.288
|Santana 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Suwinski cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.235
|Gonzales 2b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Marcano ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|a-Castro ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Triolo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.177
|c-Joe ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|5
|12
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Smith c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Muncy 3b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.194
|Martinez dh
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.251
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Heyward rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|b-DeLuca ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Outman cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|27
|6
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Pittsburgh
|100
|300
|000
|4
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|240
|00x
|6
|6
|0
a-struck out for Marcano in the 8th. b-grounded out for Heyward in the 8th. c-doubled for Hedges in the 9th.
LOB – Pittsburgh 10, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Davis (3), Joe (18), Freeman (29). HR – Reynolds (9), off Miller; Suwinski (19), off Miller; Martinez (20), off Contreras; Peralta (6), off Contreras. RBIs – Reynolds (42), Suwinski 3 (46), Heyward (22), Rojas (9), Martinez 3 (59), Peralta (31). SB – Outman (9). SF – Heyward.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Suwinski 2, Santana 2, Marcano); Los Angeles 5 (Betts 2, Rojas 2, Muncy). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 9; Los Angeles 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Rojas. GIDP – Peralta, Smith.
DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Triolo, Gonzales, Santana; Marcano, Santana).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bido
|4⅔
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|81
|4.70
|Contreras, L, 3-7
|1⅔
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|34
|6.59
|Moreta
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.58
|Borucki
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.35
|Ramirez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.88
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller, W, 5-1
|5
|5
|4
|4
|1
|7
|101
|4.50
|Bickford, H, 3
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|20
|5.82
|Brasier, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.16
|Ferguson, H, 12
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|2.78
|D.Hudson, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Bickford 1-0, Brasier 3-0. HBP – Bido (Peralta), Borucki (Muncy), Ramirez (Outman).
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Libka; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 2:44. A – 45,403 (56,000).
