Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, July 5, 2023

San Francisco 2, Seattle 0
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
J.Crawford ss402001.254
Rodríguez cf402000.251
Hernández rf400001.252
Ford 1b400002.264
Suárez dh400001.223
Kelenic lf401002.247
Raleigh c302000.224
Caballero 3b300002.234
Wong 2b300000.156
Totals3307009
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater lf110020.342
a-Yastrzemski ph-rf200000.257
Flores dh403000.266
Wade Jr. 1b301100.279
Davis 3b400002.282
Bailey c301000.302
Conforto rf-lf400001.230
Wisely lf000000.188
Matos cf302011.246
Schmitt 2b400001.229
B.Crawford ss311010.217
Totals3128145
Seattle000000000071
San Francisco00101000x280

a-flied out for Slater in the 7th.

E – Rodríguez (1). LOB – Seattle 6, San Francisco 11. 2B – J.Crawford (18), Raleigh (12), Rodríguez (17), B.Crawford (10). 3B – Matos (1). RBIs – Wade Jr. (28). SF – Wade Jr..

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Hernández, Suárez, J.Crawford, Caballero); San Francisco 5 (Yastrzemski, Bailey, B.Crawford, Conforto 2). RISP – Seattle 0 for 9; San Francisco 0 for 8.

GIDP – Hernández, Conforto.

DP – Seattle 1 (Caballero, J.Crawford, Ford); San Francisco 1 (Schmitt, B.Crawford, Wade Jr.).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Milone, L, 0-14⅓42140812.00
Adcock110002240.00
Topa20001173.13
Saucedo0000022.86
Festa1⅔10002134.70
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb, W, 6-26⅔60007882.91
Ta.Rogers, H, 41⅔0000182.76
Ty.Rogers, H, 191⅔10000101.83
Doval, S, 25-271⅔00001172.70

Inherited runners-scored – Adcock 2-0, Saucedo 3-0. HBP – Topa (Bailey).

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 2:26. A – 24,108 (41,915).

Oakland 12, Detroit 3
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz cf412200.257
Wade lf110100.286
Diaz dh533200.241
Rooker rf401103.240
Díaz 3b501101.202
Noda 1b511201.230
Langeliers c522100.208
Bleday lf-cf411002.210
Allen ss321012.194
Kemp 2b412201.199
Totals40121412110
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry 3b401001.250
Torkelson 1b411000.225
Ibáñez rf400002.228
Báez ss200000.219
Schoop 2b111110.211
Vierling lf200001.277
Nevin lf110011.125
Rogers c400002.199
Cabrera dh201110.248
Short 2b-ss200011.221
Marisnick cf200100.210
Totals2834348
Oakland30110403012140
Detroit000000021341

E – McKinstry (3). LOB – Oakland 3, Detroit 3. 2B – Díaz (10), Cabrera (10), Schoop (8). 3B – Torkelson (1). HR – Noda (9), off Rodriguez; Langeliers (10), off Rodriguez; Diaz (5), off Logue. RBIs – Rooker (42), Noda 2 (35), Díaz (14), Langeliers (33), Kemp 2 (18), Ruiz 2 (35), Wade (2), Diaz 2 (10), Cabrera (13), Marisnick (8), Schoop (6). SB – Ruiz (43), Kemp (8). SF – Rooker, Marisnick.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 1 (Noda); Detroit 2 (McKinstry, Rogers). RISP – Oakland 4 for 6; Detroit 2 for 7.

GIDP – Torkelson, Marisnick.

DP – Oakland 2 (Díaz, Kemp, Noda; Allen, Kemp, Noda).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pruitt3⅔00001342.93
Waldichuk, W, 2-54⅓22233626.62
Garcia00011187.71
Moll1⅔21103224.65
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez, L, 4-54⅔65507792.64
Englert1⅓21100234.56
Logue366613627.71

Inherited runners-scored – Garcia 2-1, Logue 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 2:35. A – 15,149 (41,083).

Houston 6, Colorado 4
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf402100.246
Bryant rf400001.259
McMahon 3b400003.257
Díaz c401001.279
Cron dh412100.248
Jones 1b310012.301
Grichuk cf411100.289
Tovar ss411002.266
Castro 2b301100.277
Totals3448419
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Dubón 2b402100.292
Bregman 3b200020.241
Tucker rf401002.293
J.Abreu dh411001.243
Diaz c422301.267
Madris 1b400001.118
Julks lf322010.279
Peña ss312200.251
Meyers cf300001.227
Totals31610636
Colorado000021100480
Houston01040010x6100

LOB – Colorado 4, Houston 4. HR – Cron (7), off France; Grichuk (4), off Neris; Diaz 2 (10), off Anderson; Peña (10), off Anderson. RBIs – Castro (23), Profar (32), Cron (22), Grichuk (20), Diaz 3 (21), Peña 2 (32), Dubón (21). CS – Tucker (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 1 (Díaz); Houston 2 (J.Abreu 2). RISP – Colorado 2 for 5; Houston 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Bryant. GIDP – Bryant, Bregman, Tucker.

DP – Colorado 2 (Tovar, Castro, Jones; Castro, Tovar, Jones); Houston 1 (Peña, Dubón, Madris).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, L, 0-44⅔75513567.66
Bird1⅔00010103.48
Koch1⅔00001110.00
Johnson31112356.49
Bard1⅓00000121.82
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
France, W, 4-36⅔633141023.26
Neris, H, 171⅔11101181.51
B.Abreu, H, 151⅔10002192.85
Pressly, S, 19-221⅔0000292.58

Inherited runners-scored – Bard 3-0. WP – France.

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Derek Thomas.

T – 2:28. A – 36,535 (41,000).

Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf600002.185
Pache lf000000.310
Turner ss512102.248
Castellanos rf511101.310
Harper dh512001.300
Realmuto c423111.248
Stott 2b524100.304
Bohm 3b413110.285
Hall 1b401111.200
Marsh cf501201.274
Totals43817839
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz dh310011.310
Franco ss401002.285
Raley 1b311111.277
Arozarena lf411002.286
B.Lowe 2b302210.213
Margot cf400000.255
J.Lowe rf401002.281
Walls 3b210022.211
Mejía c401101.218
Totals31474511
Philadelphia0210212008170
Tampa Bay211000000470

LOB – Philadelphia 11, Tampa Bay 5. 2B – Harper (13), Stott (15), Realmuto (20), B.Lowe 2 (7). HR – Turner (9), off Chirinos; Castellanos (13), off Stephenson; Raley (15), off Walker. RBIs – Bohm (56), Hall (2), Realmuto (33), Turner (30), Stott (32), Castellanos (55), Marsh 2 (34), B.Lowe 2 (31), Mejía (13), Raley (36). SB – Walls (18), Bohm (3), Stott (15), Marsh (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 7 (Bohm 2, Stott, Schwarber 2, Marsh 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Mejía, Margot 2, B.Lowe). RISP – Philadelphia 5 for 12; Tampa Bay 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Hall. GIDP – Castellanos, Mejía, Margot, Díaz.

DP – Philadelphia 3 (Turner, Stott, Hall; Turner, Stott, Hall; Stott, Turner, Hall); Tampa Bay 1 (B.Lowe, Raley).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker, W, 10-37⅔544581014.02
Soto1⅔10001204.18
Hoffman1⅔10002122.79
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Littell2⅔42202375.02
Chirinos, L, 4-4283301513.95
Diekman00011132.08
Stephenson11101124.38
Patiño2⅔32222419.00
Poche1⅔10002182.25

Inherited runners-scored – Diekman 2-0. WP – Soto.

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 2:40. A – 18,208 (25,025).

Boston 4, Texas 2
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b400000.277
Seager ss413000.355
Lowe 1b401000.271
García rf412201.261
Jung 3b400002.271
Heim c400000.278
Garver dh401000.256
Grossman lf401000.229
Jankowski cf301001.325
Totals3529204
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
J.Duran lf411000.309
Yoshida dh412000.310
Turner 1b412200.282
Devers 3b400000.252
Verdugo rf300010.288
Duvall cf401102.252
Arroyo 2b311010.243
D.Hamilton ss201010.148
Wong c302001.227
Totals31410333
Texas000002000291
Boston20001100x4100

E – García (5). LOB – Texas 6, Boston 6. 2B – Lowe (23), Seager (25), Grossman (11), Yoshida (18), D.Hamilton (2). HR – García (22), off Bello. RBIs – García 2 (71), Turner 2 (49), Duvall (19). SB – J.Duran (16), Wong (2). CS – Arroyo (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Jung 2, Semien 2); Boston 5 (Arroyo 2, J.Duran 3). RISP – Texas 1 for 7; Boston 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Lowe. GIDP – Lowe, Verdugo, Turner.

DP – Texas 2 (Seager, Lowe; Jung, Semien, Lowe); Boston 1 (Arroyo, D.Hamilton, Turner).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 6-56⅔94332943.29
King2⅔10001185.89
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello, W, 6-57⅔822031073.04
Martin, H, 141⅔10001141.67
Jansen, S, 18-211⅔00000113.34

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 2:21. A – 31,568 (37,755).

Miami 10, St. Louis 9
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan dh503001.288
Goldschmidt 1b510001.284
Nootbaar cf311022.257
Arenado 3b523201.280
Contreras c423211.234
Gorman 2b311211.232
a-Baker ph100001.263
Edman 2b000000.237
Walker lf411211.286
DeJong ss500002.234
Carlson rf210022.245
Totals379128713
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b511000.384
Soler rf432010.252
Sánchez rf000000.257
De La Cruz lf423210.277
1-Hampson pr010000.240
Cooper dh412312.259
Gurriel 1b311020.272
Segura 3b300111.201
Wendle ss101100.278
Myers cf402101.571
Stallings c411100.198
Berti ss-3b400001.274
Totals361013965
St. Louis0051001029121
Miami41100200210130

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Gorman in the 9th.

1-ran for De La Cruz in the 9th.

E – Hicks (1). LOB – St. Louis 8, Miami 7. 2B – Arenado 3 (17), Contreras (19), Nootbaar (10), Arraez (18), Cooper (10), Soler (18), De La Cruz (18). HR – Gorman (17), off Hoeing; Walker (7), off Puk; Stallings (1), off Hudson. RBIs – Arenado 2 (57), Contreras 2 (34), Gorman 2 (51), Walker 2 (24), De La Cruz 2 (47), Cooper 3 (42), Myers (2), Segura (15), Stallings (9), Wendle (9).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Carlson, Gorman 2, Nootbaar, Arenado); Miami 4 (Berti 2, Myers 2). RISP – St. Louis 4 for 11; Miami 6 for 11.

Runners moved up – Goldschmidt, Segura, Stallings, De La Cruz. GIDP – Walker, Goldschmidt, Gurriel.

DP – St. Louis 2 (Gorman, Goldschmidt; DeJong, Gorman, Goldschmidt); Miami 2 (Berti, Arraez, Gurriel; Segura, Arraez, Gurriel).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Liberatore54410216.75
Hudson222231523.38
Matz2⅓32212325.02
Stratton110001194.46
Gallegos1⅔00000104.50
Hicks, L, 1-5, BS, 5-822111164.15
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hoeing3⅔55533694.54
Soriano1⅔21110222.45
Chargois1⅔00022223.38
Okert1⅔00001102.61
Brazoban, H, 111⅔21101153.30
Scott, H, 161⅔10013253.07
Puk, W, 4-21⅔22203213.33

Inherited runners-scored – Hudson 2-0, Stratton 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ryan Wills; Third, Ben May.

T – 3:07. A – 9,911 (37,446).

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 0
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia ss401002.296
Witt Jr. dh400003.251
Melendez lf401000.210
Perez c300001.248
Pratto 1b300002.254
Massey 2b300001.216
Waters rf301001.243
Isbel cf301001.191
Duffy 3b300001.277
Totals30040012
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Correa ss210021.226
Julien 2b211111.258
Farmer 3b-2b100000.243
Buxton dh210021.215
Kirilloff 1b401102.277
Kepler rf400001.218
Solano 3b-2b401101.277
1-Taylor pr-cf000000.214
Castro cf-3b200010.246
Gallo lf300002.188
Jeffers c322100.264
Totals2755469
Kansas City000000000041
Minnesota10200011x550

1-ran for Solano in the 8th.

E – Melendez (7). LOB – Kansas City 3, Minnesota 5. 2B – Melendez (15), Isbel (9), Solano (16). HR – Julien (6), off Marsh; Jeffers (4), off Clarke. RBIs – Julien (11), Kirilloff (18), Jeffers (11), Solano (21). SB – Castro (18). CS – Castro (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Duffy, Perez); Minnesota 4 (Castro, Gallo, Kepler, Solano). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 2; Minnesota 1 for 7.

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Marsh, L, 0-25⅔33235917.00
Garrett1⅔00011182.62
Clarke1⅔11111216.14
Coleman1⅔111122116.50
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
P.López, W, 5-59⅔4000121003.89

HBP – Marsh (Castro). WP – Garrett.

Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 2:17. A – 19,692 (38,544).

Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf602001.337
Albies 2b512000.266
Riley 3b522101.268
Olson 1b423210.254
Murphy c534200.305
Ozuna dh502002.257
E.Rosario lf401202.259
a-Pillar ph-lf000010.255
Arcia ss502000.298
Harris II cf501102.262
Totals44819828
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf512000.270
A.Rosario ss400110.263
Ramírez 3b301011.287
1-Arias pr000000.187
Giménez 2b301001.247
Bell dh400001.221
Brennan rf402000.271
Fry 1b301000.295
B.Naylor c400002.136
Straw cf300012.237
Totals3317137
Atlanta4010001028190
Cleveland000000001170

a-walked for E.Rosario in the 9th.

1-ran for Ramírez in the 9th.

LOB – Atlanta 11, Cleveland 12. 2B – E.Rosario (15), Murphy (17), Ramírez (22), Kwan (21). HR – Murphy (15), off Quantrill; Riley (16), off Herrin; Olson (29), off Hentges. RBIs – Olson 2 (70), Murphy 2 (50), E.Rosario 2 (43), Riley (44), Harris II (25), A.Rosario (33). SB – Harris II (11).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 6 (Arcia, Albies, E.Rosario 2, Riley, Acuña Jr.); Cleveland 8 (Brennan, Fry, Bell 2, Kwan 2, A.Rosario 2). RISP – Atlanta 4 for 13; Cleveland 0 for 11.

Runners moved up – Ozuna, Kwan, A.Rosario. LIDP – Albies. GIDP – Murphy, Bell.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Albies, Arcia, Olson); Cleveland 2 (Fry; Giménez, Fry).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Soroka450034995.31
Tonkin, W, 5-23⅓10003402.55
Heller1⅔11100233.38
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill, L, 2-64⅓115503996.45
Herrin231113405.75
Curry1⅔20001243.11
Hentges1⅔32211293.57

Inherited runners-scored – Tonkin 2-0, Herrin 2-0. HBP – Soroka 2 (Giménez,Fry), Tonkin (Giménez), Heller (Ramírez). WP – Soroka, Heller.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 2:56. A – 23,862 (34,788).

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Henderson ss501000.237
Rutschman c512001.274
Santander rf401010.266
O'Hearn 1b411211.294
Mullins cf512001.248
Hicks dh511000.188
Cowser lf311110.333
Westburg 3b311210.308
Frazier 2b300100.226
Totals37610643
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rizzo 1b400002.260
Torres dh400001.245
Stanton rf400002.201
Trevino c000000.212
Bauers lf-rf400002.224
Donaldson 3b312111.149
LeMahieu 2b300011.219
Kiner-Falefa cf401002.262
Volpe ss321100.223
Higashioka c201101.229
a-McKinney ph-lf101000.262
Totals32363212
Baltimore0000040026101
New York000020010361

a-singled for Higashioka in the 8th.

E – Henderson (6), Higashioka (8). LOB – Baltimore 9, New York 4. 2B – Santander (22), Mullins 2 (14), Rutschman (13). 3B – Westburg (1). HR – O'Hearn (7), off Hamilton; Donaldson (9), off Kremer; Volpe (12), off Cano. RBIs – Cowser (1), Westburg 2 (5), Frazier (38), O'Hearn 2 (24), Donaldson (14), Higashioka (21), Volpe (31). SB – O'Hearn (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 5 (Hicks, Santander, Mullins 3); New York 0. RISP – Baltimore 4 for 11; New York 1 for 1.

Runners moved up – Rutschman, Santander.

DP – New York 1 (Stanton, Rizzo, Stanton).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer, W, 9-47⅔4211101034.78
Cano, H, 1921100161.51
Bautista, S, 23-281⅓00012191.12
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Vásquez5⅔30031751.17
Ramirez, L, 0-1, H, 233300122.91
King, BS, 5-8221112362.87
Hamilton1⅔22200202.08

Inherited runners-scored – Bautista 1-0, King 2-2. PB – Higashioka (3).

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Gabe Morales.

T – 2:58. A – 36,022 (47,309).

Cincinnati 9, Washington 2
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl cf502100.309
McLain ss601101.301
India 2b401022.255
De La Cruz 3b623102.318
Fraley rf422120.279
Votto 1b523112.205
Steer dh511010.290
Stephenson c221121.264
Benson lf502201.287
Totals42916889
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf412011.304
García 2b411010.267
Candelario 3b401000.261
Chavis 3b100001.250
Meneses dh301110.281
Smith 1b300000.261
Ruiz c401001.230
Dickerson lf302000.260
a-Garrett ph-lf100000.273
Abrams ss301011.237
Call cf401000.210
Totals34210144
Cincinnati0301102209160
Washington1000001002102

a-grounded out for Dickerson in the 8th.

E – Candelario (5), García (5). LOB – Cincinnati 16, Washington 10. 2B – Stephenson (13), Benson (3), De La Cruz 2 (8), Candelario (27). HR – Votto (5), off Gray; De La Cruz (4), off Gray. RBIs – Votto (11), Stephenson (37), Benson 2 (9), Friedl (32), De La Cruz (14), McLain (29), Fraley (51), Meneses (41). SB – Benson (7), Friedl (16), Fraley (16), De La Cruz (11).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 9 (Benson, Steer 2, McLain, Friedl 3, India 2); Washington 4 (Smith, Ruiz 2, García). RISP – Cincinnati 4 for 16; Washington 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Benson, Candelario, Meneses. GIDP – McLain, Garrett, García, Candelario.

DP – Cincinnati 3 (McLain, Votto; India, McLain, Votto; India, Votto); Washington 1 (Abrams, García, Smith).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft, W, 4-66⅔71132986.28
Law1⅔21100202.74
Young1⅔1000092.60
Cruz1⅔00012224.64
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 6-75⅔853461023.41
Willingham1⅔100012210.38
La Sorsa2⅔644225118.00
Weems1⅔10020271.62

HBP – Ashcraft (Smith), Gray (Stephenson), La Sorsa (Friedl). WP – Ashcraft.

Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Emil Jimenez.

T – 3:09. A – 13,252 (41,376).

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman dh321210.250
Hoerner 2b-ss500001.278
Suzuki rf403001.257
Happ lf201120.255
Swanson ss300000.258
Wisdom 3b100000.193
Bellinger cf412000.284
Morel 3b-2b401001.281
Young 1b411002.227
Barnhart c200001.189
a-Gomes ph-c200000.265
Totals3449336
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf502000.286
Contreras c301111.255
Adames ss411101.208
O.Miller 1b400001.280
Jones dh311010.500
Perkins rf300011.231
Anderson 3b402101.231
Monasterio 2b312000.288
Turang 2b100001.203
Wiemer cf300000.202
b-Winker ph100001.201
Totals3439337
Chicago001000003490
Milwaukee001002000392

a-lined out for Barnhart in the 7th. b-struck out for Wiemer in the 9th.

E – O.Miller (5), Anderson (4). LOB – Chicago 7, Milwaukee 7. 2B – Tauchman (5). HR – Adames (13), off Steele. RBIs – Happ (39), Tauchman 2 (19), Contreras (32), Adames (39), Anderson (38). SB – Jones (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Swanson); Milwaukee 2 (Contreras, Wiemer). RISP – Chicago 3 for 8; Milwaukee 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Gomes, Yelich. GIDP – Swanson, Anderson, Adames.

DP – Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Morel, Young; Wisdom, Young); Milwaukee 2 (Monasterio, Adames, O.Miller; Anderson, Monasterio, O.Miller).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele6⅔93305882.56
Rucker, W, 2-12⅔00030353.93
Alzolay, S, 5-61⅔00002102.41
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser5⅔611341043.68
Milner100000202.62
Mejía, H, 10000040.00
Payamps, H, 151⅔00001142.01
Williams, L, 4-2, BS, 18-201⅔33201251.99

HBP – Houser (Tauchman).

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 2:43. A – 31,285 (41,700).

San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Moniak cf411001.303
Escobar 3b400000.265
Ohtani dh400000.296
Adell lf401102.375
Moustakas 1b400002.207
Renfroe rf411000.249
Thaiss c211111.261
b-Ward ph000010.243
Rengifo 2b301011.218
Velazquez ss201000.258
c-Wallach ph100001.208
Totals3236238
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim ss320021.254
Tatis Jr. rf423011.287
Soto lf200030.272
Machado 3b312320.258
Bogaerts dh400112.260
Cronenworth 2b-1b300010.218
Sánchez c300010.192
Dixon 1b200002.217
a-Odor ph-2b100000.213
Grisham cf400002.206
Totals29554118
Los Angeles011000100361
San Diego10100111x551

a-hit by pitch for Dixon in the 6th. b-walked for Thaiss in the 9th. c-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th.

E – Sandoval (1), Tatis Jr. (3). LOB – Los Angeles 6, San Diego 12. 2B – Renfroe (19), Adell (1), Tatis Jr. (19). HR – Thaiss (5), off Martinez; Machado (12), off Soriano. RBIs – Adell (3), Thaiss (22), Machado 3 (41), Bogaerts (35). SB – Kim (15). S – Velazquez.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Escobar, Moustakas, Ohtani, Velazquez); San Diego 6 (Bogaerts 2, Grisham, Cronenworth, Sánchez 2). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 9; San Diego 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Escobar 2, Ohtani, Moniak, Soto, Bogaerts.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval5⅔22145854.41
Soriano1⅔11112212.70
Webb, L, 1-11⅔11131232.61
Devenski1⅔11130253.66
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lugo6⅔52116993.39
Martinez, W, 4-31⅔11111144.02
Cosgrove, H, 21⅔0000090.89
Hader, S, 20-231⅔00011151.11

IBB – off Webb (Soto), off Webb (Cronenworth). HBP – Soriano (Odor).

Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 2:32. A – 43,401 (40,222).

N.Y. Mets 2, Arizona 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf400011.276
Pham lf401010.286
Lindor ss400000.221
Alonso 1b400002.214
S.Marte rf301010.257
McNeil 2b400001.256
Alvarez c412100.221
Baty 3b311011.250
Guillorme 3b000000.244
Canha dh201121.248
Totals3226266
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Perdomo 2b-ss401001.278
Longoria 3b300002.244
b-Fletcher ph100000.300
Carroll lf401002.292
Walker 1b311111.270
Gurriel Jr. dh300002.266
McCarthy rf301002.254
Kelly c300002.175
Ahmed ss200001.219
a-K.Marte ph-2b100000.284
Thomas cf300000.224
Totals30141113
New York000000002260
Arizona000000100140

a-grounded out for Ahmed in the 8th. b-flied out for Longoria in the 9th.

LOB – New York 9, Arizona 3. 3B – Canha (1). HR – Alvarez (15), off Chafin; Walker (18), off Senga. RBIs – Alvarez (30), Canha (26), Walker (57). SB – S.Marte (23), Pham (10), Walker (5), McCarthy (18).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Pham 2, McNeil 2); Arizona 2 (Thomas, Gurriel Jr.). RISP – New York 0 for 5; Arizona 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Lindor. GIDP – Walker.

DP – New York 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso); Arizona 1 (Thomas, Perdomo, Thomas).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senga, W, 7-58⅔4111121073.31
Robertson, S, 13-161⅔00001141.88
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Henry6⅔20042873.75
K.Nelson10002132.76
McGough1⅓00012232.84
Chafin, L, 2-2, BS, 8-1132210243.38
Ginkel0000062.56

Inherited runners-scored – McGough 1-0, Ginkel 2-0. IBB – off Henry (S.Marte).

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Will Little.

T – 2:37. A – 18,152 (48,359).

L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 4
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McCutchen dh300022.268
Reynolds lf411110.273
Davis rf511003.288
Santana 1b511001.241
Suwinski cf411312.235
Gonzales 2b-ss402001.333
Marcano ss301000.237
a-Castro ph-2b100001.231
Triolo 3b401002.286
Hedges c200010.177
c-Joe ph101000.239
Totals36494512
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b500000.268
Freeman 1b402001.315
Smith c310011.272
Muncy 3b120020.194
Martinez dh321311.251
Peralta lf311101.286
Heyward rf100111.263
b-DeLuca ph-rf100000.250
Outman cf201011.238
Rojas ss401101.237
Totals2766667
Pittsburgh100300000490
Los Angeles00024000x660

a-struck out for Marcano in the 8th. b-grounded out for Heyward in the 8th. c-doubled for Hedges in the 9th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 10, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Davis (3), Joe (18), Freeman (29). HR – Reynolds (9), off Miller; Suwinski (19), off Miller; Martinez (20), off Contreras; Peralta (6), off Contreras. RBIs – Reynolds (42), Suwinski 3 (46), Heyward (22), Rojas (9), Martinez 3 (59), Peralta (31). SB – Outman (9). SF – Heyward.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Suwinski 2, Santana 2, Marcano); Los Angeles 5 (Betts 2, Rojas 2, Muncy). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 9; Los Angeles 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Rojas. GIDP – Peralta, Smith.

DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Triolo, Gonzales, Santana; Marcano, Santana).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bido4⅔22244814.70
Contreras, L, 3-71⅔34422346.59
Moreta1⅔1000083.58
Borucki1⅔0000176.35
Ramirez1⅔00000122.88
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miller, W, 5-15544171014.50
Bickford, H, 320020205.82
Brasier, H, 21⅔00000102.16
Ferguson, H, 121⅔10003252.78
D.Hudson, S, 1-11⅔10022290.00

Inherited runners-scored – Bickford 1-0, Brasier 3-0. HBP – Bido (Peralta), Borucki (Muncy), Ramirez (Outman).

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Libka; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 2:44. A – 45,403 (56,000).

