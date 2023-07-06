Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tauchman dh 3 2 1 2 1 0 .250 Hoerner 2b-ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Suzuki rf 4 0 3 0 0 1 .257 Happ lf 2 0 1 1 2 0 .255 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Wisdom 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .193 Bellinger cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .284 Morel 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Young 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .227 Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .189 a-Gomes ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Totals 34 4 9 3 3 6

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Yelich lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .286 Contreras c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .255 Adames ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .208 O.Miller 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Jones dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .500 Perkins rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .231 Anderson 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .231 Monasterio 2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .288 Turang 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .203 Wiemer cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .202 b-Winker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .201 Totals 34 3 9 3 3 7

Chicago 001 000 003 4 9 0 Milwaukee 001 002 000 3 9 2

a-lined out for Barnhart in the 7th. b-struck out for Wiemer in the 9th.

E – O.Miller (5), Anderson (4). LOB – Chicago 7, Milwaukee 7. 2B – Tauchman (5). HR – Adames (13), off Steele. RBIs – Happ (39), Tauchman 2 (19), Contreras (32), Adames (39), Anderson (38). SB – Jones (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Swanson); Milwaukee 2 (Contreras, Wiemer). RISP – Chicago 3 for 8; Milwaukee 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Gomes, Yelich. GIDP – Swanson, Anderson, Adames.

DP – Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Morel, Young; Wisdom, Young); Milwaukee 2 (Monasterio, Adames, O.Miller; Anderson, Monasterio, O.Miller).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Steele 6⅔ 9 3 3 0 5 88 2.56 Rucker, W, 2-1 2⅔ 0 0 0 3 0 35 3.93 Alzolay, S, 5-6 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.41

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser 5⅔ 6 1 1 3 4 104 3.68 Milner 1 0 0 0 0 0 20 2.62 Mejía, H, 1 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00 Payamps, H, 15 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.01 Williams, L, 4-2, BS, 18-20 1⅔ 3 3 2 0 1 25 1.99

HBP – Houser (Tauchman).

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 2:43. A – 31,285 (41,700).