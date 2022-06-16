Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield rf-2b311101.224
Taylor cf400001.272
Witt Jr. ss412000.246
Perez dh400002.209
Melendez c300011.248
Dozier lf-rf300001.261
Santana 1b300000.191
Rivera 3b200000.211
b-Benintendi ph-lf111000.301
Lopez 2b-3b200001.214
Totals2934117
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
González rf-lf501001.302
Yastrzemski cf-rf400011.269
Flores 3b300001.242
Pederson lf201000.269
a-Slater ph-cf200001.235
Belt dh311111.231
Estrada 2b310010.268
Crawford ss401001.222
La Stella 1b402001.239
Casali c201100.233
c-Ruf ph100001.219
Totals3327238
Kansas City200000010340
San Francisco000200000271

a-pinch hit for Pederson in the 5th. b-doubled for Rivera in the 8th. c-struck out for Casali in the 9th.

E – Crawford (8). LOB – Kansas City 2, San Francisco 9. 2B – Witt Jr. (15), Benintendi (11), González (11). HR – Belt (5), off Heasley. RBIs – Merrifield (27), Belt (12), Casali (13). SB – Estrada (9). SF – Merrifield, Casali. S – Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 0; San Francisco 4 (La Stella, Belt, González, Slater). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 2; San Francisco 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – La Stella.

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heasley4⅔52224923.72
Garrett1⅔00000186.32
Clarke1⅓20001255.40
Cuas, W, 1-01⅔00011181.08
Barlow, S, 7-8100002251.63
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Long3⅔32002441.69
Llovera1⅔00011194.66
Littell2⅔00002184.74
Rogers1⅔00000105.22
Brebbia, L, 3-11⅔11100122.96
Leone1⅔00002152.25

Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 1-0, Barlow 1-0. HBP – Garrett (Flores).

Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, David Arrieta; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 2:52. A – 25,527 (41,915).

Boston 10, Oakland 1
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b301010.235
Laureano cf401001.242
Brown lf400001.204
Bethancourt 1b400002.260
Vogt dh200002.167
a-Davidson ph-dh211100.211
Andrus ss400000.228
Murphy c402000.207
Barrera rf300000.217
Bride 3b302000.333
Totals3317116
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf410012.235
Devers 3b331220.332
Martinez dh321020.345
Bogaerts ss423200.335
Verdugo lf513400.251
Story 2b402111.223
Cordero 1b501001.216
Plawecki c400012.141
Bradley Jr. rf412001.229
Totals361013977
Oakland000001000171
Boston12120202x10130

a-homered for Vogt in the 6th.

E – Kaprielian (1). LOB – Oakland 6, Boston 10. 2B – Laureano (8), Bogaerts 2 (19), Martinez (23). HR – Davidson (1), off Diekman; Devers (16), off Kaprielian; Verdugo (4), off Acevedo. RBIs – Davidson (2), Verdugo 4 (33), Devers 2 (40), Bogaerts 2 (30), Story (42). SF – Bogaerts.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Brown, Laureano); Boston 5 (Bradley Jr., Cordero 3, Plawecki). RISP – Oakland 0 for 3; Boston 5 for 12.

Runners moved up – Verdugo, Martinez. GIDP – Kemp.

DP – Boston 1 (Story, Bogaerts, Cordero).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kaprielian, L, 0-4376562946.31
Puk1⅓10001261.69
Acevedo1⅔12210234.13
Moll1⅔00003101.37
Trivino1⅔42201289.18
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winckowski, W, 1-15⅔40013794.50
Diekman1⅔11101133.47
Sawamura1⅔20000122.95
Brasier1⅔00002125.24
Danish1⅔00000153.13

Inherited runners-scored – Puk 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T – 3:08. A – 31,877 (37,755).

Philadelphia 3, Miami 1
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chisholm Jr. 2b400002.246
Berti 3b402001.279
Soler dh400003.217
Aguilar 1b401001.251
Sánchez cf401000.222
García rf300001.224
Rojas ss312100.223
Fortes c301000.333
De La Cruz lf300000.213
Totals3217108
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf300011.207
Hoskins 1b402001.253
1-Vierling pr-1b000000.213
Harper dh401000.317
Castellanos rf400000.253
Gregorius ss300001.297
Bohm 3b412000.255
Herrera cf301001.277
a-Realmuto ph010010.243
Stott 2b300001.178
b-Muñoz ph100001.000
Stubbs c312310.342
Totals3238336
Miami000010000170
Philadelphia000000003380

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Herrera in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Stott in the 9th.

1-ran for Hoskins in the 8th.

LOB – Miami 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Fortes (1), Stubbs (3). 3B – Hoskins (2). HR – Rojas (5), off Gibson; Stubbs (3), off Scott. RBIs – Rojas (16), Stubbs 3 (9). SB – Berti 2 (14). CS – Bohm (2), Vierling (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Sánchez, Aguilar, De La Cruz 2); Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Gregorius, Stott, Schwarber). RISP – Miami 0 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 11.

Runners moved up – Bohm, Herrera. GIDP – Sánchez, García.

DP – Miami 1 (Fortes, Rojas, Fortes); Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Hoskins; Gregorius, Hoskins).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castano6500231050.00
Nance, H, 10000163.52
Bass, H, 111⅔1000092.08
Scott, L, 2-2, BS, 5-623312325.04
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson8⅔71106894.04
Brogdon, W, 2-01⅔00002142.35

Inherited runners-scored – Nance 2-0, Brogdon 1-0. HBP – Castano (Gregorius). WP – Brogdon.

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T – 3:12. A – 24,726 (42,792).

Chicago White Sox 13, Detroit 0
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pollock lf422010.262
Vaughn 1b613001.315
Robert cf411002.283
a-L.García ph-rf200001.199
Abreu dh534211.272
Moncada 3b625500.181
Engel rf-cf611102.226
Harrison 2b513101.198
Zavala c512301.222
Mendick ss311112.288
Totals46132213311
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Reyes rf-cf401001.341
H.Castro ss-p-ss400001.299
Cabrera dh301001.289
Grossman rf100000.199
Meadows lf301000.250
Barnhart p100000.233
Schoop 2b401001.190
W.Castro cf-ss-3b300000.250
Torkelson 1b300001.178
Haase c300000.178
Clemens 3b-p-lf300001.077
Totals3204006
Chicago30222201113221
Detroit000000000040

a-struck out for Robert in the 7th.

E – Velasquez (3). LOB – Chicago 11, Detroit 5. 2B – Vaughn (10), Moncada (3), Abreu 2 (14). 3B – Engel (1). HR – Moncada (3), off Faedo; Mendick (3), off Faedo; Zavala (1), off Lange. RBIs – Moncada 5 (12), Abreu 2 (30), Harrison (6), Mendick (14), Zavala 3 (4), Engel (8).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 6 (Engel, Zavala, Abreu, Pollock 3); Detroit 2 (Torkelson, H.Castro). RISP – Chicago 8 for 22; Detroit 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Robert, Zavala. GIDP – Robert, Vaughn, L.García.

DP – Detroit 3 (H.Castro, Schoop, Torkelson; Clemens, Schoop, Torkelson; W.Castro, H.Castro, Torkelson).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Velasquez210003414.93
Martin, W, 1-25⅓30003583.05
Ruiz1⅔00000105.32
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Faedo, L, 1-33⅔97715804.28
Foley1⅔20000122.18
Lange1⅔22213322.13
Jiménez1⅔22202194.24
H.Castro1⅔10001130.00
Clemens1⅔31110169.00
Barnhart1⅔31100179.00

Inherited runners-scored – Martin 2-0, Foley 2-1. HBP – Faedo (Pollock), Lange (Mendick). WP – Faedo.

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 2:51. A – 20,726 (41,083).

Houston 9, Texas 2
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b210011.274
McCormick lf100000.219
Brantley dh412000.300
a-Matijevic ph-dh100000.000
Bregman 3b410010.214
Alvarez lf411201.312
Dubón 2b000000.188
Tucker rf411101.260
Gurriel 1b411200.218
Díaz ss311011.217
Siri cf411101.195
Maldonado c412300.160
Totals3599935
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien ss400002.224
Seager dh311110.224
García rf412001.248
Calhoun lf300001.234
Reks lf100001.276
Heim c400000.243
Lowe 1b400002.276
Duran 2b301002.326
B.Miller 3b300002.223
Taveras cf300003.111
Totals32241114
Houston600100020991
Texas101000000240

a-flied out for Brantley in the 9th.

E – Díaz (2). LOB – Houston 3, Texas 4. 2B – Alvarez (8), Maldonado (6), Duran (3). HR – Maldonado (5), off Allard; Gurriel (4), off Allard; Seager (13), off Garcia. RBIs – Alvarez 2 (45), Tucker (39), Siri (8), Maldonado 3 (16), Gurriel 2 (17), Seager (29). SB – García (10).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 1 (Brantley); Texas 1 (Semien). RISP – Houston 3 for 6; Texas 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Tucker. GIDP – Alvarez.

DP – Texas 1 (B.Miller, Semien, Lowe).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia, W, 4-56⅔42109923.41
Maton1⅔0000393.33
Martinez1⅔00011200.00
Bielak1⅔00001142.25
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
T.Miller, L, 0-1466203918.00
Tinoco2⅓00011280.00
Allard5⅔53304585.06
Culberson1⅔00000110.00

Inherited runners-scored – Tinoco 1-0. HBP – T.Miller (Altuve). PB – Heim (2).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 2:45. A – 24,992 (40,300).

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 4
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b401101.288
Drury 3b311101.270
Reynolds ss400002.270
Votto dh311000.206
Moustakas 1b401101.211
Senzel cf310000.211
Almora Jr. lf401000.290
Friedl rf310001.202
Garcia c300000.147
Totals3145306
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Varsho rf401000.247
Rojas 3b311000.264
Marte 2b311010.269
Hager 2b000000.143
Walker 1b400001.201
Peralta lf422101.236
P.Smith dh410101.191
Thomas cf411101.269
Perdomo ss412301.224
Herrera c300011.178
Totals3378626
Cincinnati020000011451
Arizona03000004x782

E – India (1), Gallen (1), Perdomo (6). LOB – Cincinnati 4, Arizona 5. 2B – India (3), Peralta (13), Thomas (6), Varsho (13). HR – Drury (13), off Ramirez; Perdomo (2), off Castillo. RBIs – India (5), Drury (34), Moustakas (13), Thomas (14), Perdomo 3 (14), Peralta (27), P.Smith (27). SB – Peralta (1), Marte (4). S – Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (Drury, Moustakas); Arizona 4 (Walker 3, Herrera). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 3; Arizona 4 for 13.

Runners moved up – Marte.

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo7⅔433261103.33
Warren, L, 2-334400147.66
Sanmartin10000812.74
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen7⅔222051042.91
Ramirez, W, 2-11⅔11101175.02
Melancon1⅔21100166.04

Inherited runners-scored – Sanmartin 2-2. HBP – Gallen 4 (Drury,Votto,Senzel,Friedl). WP – Melancon.

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 2:50. A – 14,917 (48,686).

Minnesota 5, Seattle 0
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton cf500002.227
Correa ss511101.304
Urshela 3b401000.262
Sánchez dh321010.218
Arraez 2b301211.354
Miranda 1b300010.216
Jeffers c312110.181
Kepler rf401000.243
Celestino lf411100.330
Totals3458544
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frazier 2b-rf300010.227
France 1b400002.317
Rodríguez cf401002.263
Suárez 3b301011.232
Winker dh302011.214
Moore ss400000.203
Torrens c400000.221
Trammell rf201000.245
a-Toro ph-2b100000.168
Haggerty lf300001.214
Totals3105037
Minnesota000000131581
Seattle000000000050

a-lined out for Trammell in the 7th.

E – Kepler (2). LOB – Minnesota 6, Seattle 7. 2B – Jeffers (6), Correa (11), Kepler (9), Trammell (7), Rodríguez (11). RBIs – Jeffers (16), Correa (20), Arraez 2 (21), Celestino (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Miranda, Correa, Kepler 2); Seattle 5 (France, Torrens 2, Toro 2). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 10; Seattle 0 for 10.

Runners moved up – Celestino, Buxton, Moore, Torrens. GIDP – Sánchez, France.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Miranda); Seattle 1 (Suárez, Frazier, France).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray5⅔30003652.09
Jax, W, 4-01⅔00002112.59
Smith, H, 1210010153.00
Thielbar, H, 70000045.16
Duran1⅔00011132.51
Cotton1⅔10011162.03
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales, L, 3-7631122903.41
Sewald1000053.04
Murfee33311291.93
Romo0000056.39
Elías1⅔11111204.76

Inherited runners-scored – Thielbar 2-0, Sewald 2-1, Romo 1-0. WP – Murfee, Romo.

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 3:00. A – 15,329 (47,929).

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b512001.270
Ramírez dh400000.286
b-Mejía ph100000.202
Margot rf312111.317
Arozarena lf210010.265
Paredes 1b300000.197
a-Choi ph-1b101100.288
Pinto c401102.182
Kiermaier cf000010.225
Phillips cf300001.171
Walls ss401002.148
Bruján 2b400001.151
Totals3437338
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 2b400001.256
Judge cf311102.313
Rizzo 1b300000.218
Stanton rf300001.268
Donaldson 3b310001.230
Torres dh200010.250
Hicks lf300003.222
Kiner-Falefa ss211010.274
Higashioka c311301.177
Totals2643429
Tampa Bay000001020371
New York10003000x431

a-singled for Paredes in the 8th. b-grounded out for Ramírez in the 9th.

E – Phillips (2), Cortes (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 8, New York 0. 2B – Díaz 2 (6), Margot 2 (10). HR – Judge (25), off McClanahan; Higashioka (3), off McClanahan. RBIs – Margot (24), Choi (32), Pinto (3), Judge (49), Higashioka 3 (10). CS – Torres (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Phillips, Margot, Pinto); New York 0. RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 9; New York 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Torres. GIDP – LeMahieu.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Bruján, Paredes).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan, L, 7-36⅔34127981.84
Thompson1⅔0000176.30
Armstrong1⅔00001171.12
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes, W, 6-25⅓31134911.94
Peralta, H, 6100003211.50
Castro, H, 712200113.72
Luetge, H, 520000104.08
Holmes, S, 11-111⅔10001220.29

Inherited runners-scored – Peralta 2-0, Luetge 2-2. IBB – off McClanahan (Kiner-Falefa). HBP – Castro (Arozarena).

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 2:58. A – 35,104 (47,309).

Toronto 7, Baltimore 6 (10)
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins dh511000.243
Hays rf321100.291
Mountcastle 1b422301.267
Rutschman c412200.192
Odor 2b400001.204
Nevin 3b400002.202
Stowers lf400003.143
Mateo ss300002.210
McKenna cf400002.224
Totals35666011
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf500003.271
Bichette ss510000.260
Guerrero Jr. 1b534201.271
Kirk c401100.311
Hernández dh412200.252
Espinal 2b412000.298
Chapman 3b411200.223
Gurriel Jr. lf402001.282
Tapia rf401001.251
Totals39713706
Baltimore0002001300660
Toronto10401000017130

No outs when winning run scored.

LOB – Baltimore 2, Toronto 6. 2B – Rutschman (5), Mullins (15), Hays (15), Kirk (10). HR – Rutschman (1), off Berríos; Mountcastle (11), off Berríos; Mountcastle (12), off García; Hernández (4), off Zimmermann; Chapman (9), off Zimmermann; Guerrero Jr. (16), off Zimmermann. RBIs – Rutschman 2 (2), Mountcastle 3 (33), Hays (36), Kirk (20), Hernández 2 (20), Chapman 2 (27), Guerrero Jr. 2 (39). SB – Hernández (3). S – Mateo.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Stowers, Mullins); Toronto 3 (Hernández, Gurriel Jr., Springer). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 7; Toronto 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Chapman.

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Zimmermann4116602805.94
Baker2⅓00002295.47
Tate1⅔1000091.72
López1⅔00002110.85
Bautista, L, 2-21100021.73
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos7⅔33308864.65
García, BS, 0-333301183.75
Mayza0000061.80
Romano1⅔00001102.70
Cimber, W, 7-21⅔0000182.36

Inherited runners-scored – Baker 1-0. HBP – Berríos (Hays).

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 2:53. A – 19,961 (53,506).

Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 2
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich dh411011.242
Adames ss523200.208
McCutchen lf311110.231
Renfroe rf111030.246
Urías 3b-2b501202.212
Hiura 1b410003.200
Caratini c421112.244
Cain cf512101.176
Mathias 2b200101.154
a-J.Peterson ph-3b211200.225
Totals35101110610
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf412001.272
Marte rf201001.284
1-Plummer pr-rf100001.174
Lindor ss300002.242
Davis 3b100000.261
Alonso 1b400001.284
McNeil 2b412201.324
Escobar dh300012.236
Canha lf300011.294
Guillorme 3b-ss300001.316
Mazeika c200011.178
Totals30252312
Milwaukee20017000010110
New York000101000252

a-doubled for Mathias in the 5th.

1-ran for Marte in the 6th.

E – D.Peterson (2), Reed (1). LOB – Milwaukee 7, New York 5. 2B – Adames (8), J.Peterson (7). 3B – Nimmo (5). HR – McNeil (4), off Burnes. RBIs – Urías 2 (15), Mathias (3), Caratini (11), Cain (9), J.Peterson 2 (22), Adames 2 (30), McCutchen (25), McNeil 2 (31).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (Hiura, Caratini, Urías 2); New York 2 (Nimmo, McNeil). RISP – Milwaukee 5 for 12; New York 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Guillorme. GIDP – Yelich, Urías, Guillorme.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Adames); New York 3 (Guillorme, McNeil; Lindor, Alonso; Davis, McNeil, Alonso).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, W, 4-46⅔52208972.52
Sánchez1⅔00031224.22
Strzelecki2⅔00003331.80
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
D.Peterson, L, 3-14⅔64423733.60
Reed255213316.62
T.Williams2⅓21124343.53
Ottavino1⅔10000113.09
Rodríguez1⅔00002115.14

Inherited runners-scored – Reed 1-1, T.Williams 2-2. IBB – off T.Williams (Yelich). HBP – D.Peterson 2 (McCutchen,Renfroe), Reed (Hiura), Burnes (Marte).

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 3:11. A – 25,422 (41,922).

Cincinnati 5, Arizona 3
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b401102.288
Drury 3b510011.270
Pham lf612002.250
Votto 1b501002.206
Farmer ss503201.283
Senzel cf501000.211
Moustakas dh402000.211
1-Reynolds pr-dh-rf120001.270
Almora Jr. rf512100.290
Kuhnel p000000---
Garcia c300002.147
a-Friedl ph101100.202
Okey c100000.143
Totals455135111
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Varsho rf-c501002.247
Rojas 3b400013.264
Marte 2b511001.269
Walker dh500001.201
Peralta lf501102.236
P.Smith 1b500000.191
C.Kelly c300001.104
b-McCarthy ph-rf110001.228
Thomas cf411002.269
Perdomo ss301001.224
c-Luplow ph100000.169
Hager ss000000.143
Totals41351114
Cincinnati0000000001225132
Arizona000000000120350

a-doubled for Garcia in the 10th. b-struck out for C.Kelly in the 10th. c-popped out for Perdomo in the 11th.

1-ran for Moustakas in the 10th.

E – Almora Jr. (2), Cessa (1). LOB – Cincinnati 10, Arizona 6. 2B – Almora Jr. (4), Moustakas (6), Friedl (4), Marte (23), Peralta (13). 3B – Almora Jr. (1). RBIs – Friedl (7), Farmer 2 (37), Almora Jr. (16), India (5), Peralta (27). SB – Moustakas (2), Pham (5), Rojas (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 7 (Drury, Moustakas, Garcia 2, India, Pham, Almora Jr.); Arizona 4 (Marte, P.Smith, Walker, McCarthy). RISP – Cincinnati 5 for 19; Arizona 2 for 12.

Runners moved up – Drury, Senzel, Almora Jr., Walker, Peralta. LIDP – Pham. GIDP – Senzel, Pham.

DP – Arizona 3 (Perdomo, Marte, P.Smith; Perdomo, Marte, P.Smith; P.Smith, Hager, P.Smith).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mahle9⅔3000121194.46
Díaz, BS, 2-31⅔11001112.40
Cessa, W, 3-11⅔12011244.97
Kuhnel, S, 1-21⅔0000053.31
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies7⅔60007903.78
Ramirez1⅔00001115.02
Mantiply1⅔20000120.37
Melancon1⅔11001196.04
Kennedy1⅔22102213.65
Poppen, L, 1-11⅔22110192.79

HBP – Davies (India), Ramirez (India). WP – Cessa(2), Melancon, Poppen.

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.

T – 3:41. A – 15,081 (48,686).

Atlanta 8, Washington 2
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf600001.284
Swanson ss412011.295
Riley 3b523401.259
Olson 1b501001.248
Ozuna dh321020.233
Contreras c511003.287
Duvall lf400011.206
Arcia 2b414210.375
Harris II cf412211.328
Totals40814869
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf210021.238
Hernández 2b401001.269
N.Cruz dh400002.260
Bell 1b300012.290
Ruiz c401101.266
Hernandez lf400003.261
Franco 3b400000.257
García ss311101.352
Robles cf401001.235
Totals32242312
Atlanta0102002308143
Washington000011000240

E – Riley (6), Arcia (1), Swanson (4). LOB – Atlanta 11, Washington 7. 2B – Ozuna (9). HR – Riley (17), off Cishek; Arcia (3), off Edwards Jr.; Riley (18), off Edwards Jr.; García (2), off Strider. RBIs – Arcia 2 (12), Harris II 2 (11), Riley 4 (39), García (9), Ruiz (15).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Acuña Jr. 3, Harris II); Washington 4 (Hernández, Robles 2, Hernandez). RISP – Atlanta 3 for 13; Washington 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Contreras, Swanson. GIDP – Ozuna, N.Cruz.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Arcia, Olson); Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Bell).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, W, 3-251222111062.45
Chavez, H, 11⅓20011253.29
Minter1⅔10000100.98
J.Cruz1⅔00000211.80
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fedde, L, 4-55⅓733341114.88
Cishek1⅓22222283.90
Edwards Jr.1⅔33301193.44
Perez1⅓20012314.70

Inherited runners-scored – Chavez 1-1, Cishek 1-0, Edwards Jr. 1-0. HBP – J.Cruz (García). WP – Fedde. PB – Contreras (1).

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 3:27. A – 21,153 (41,339).

