Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Melendez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Dozier lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Rivera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|b-Benintendi ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Lopez 2b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|1
|1
|7
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|González rf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Flores 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|a-Slater ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Belt dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|Estrada 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|La Stella 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Casali c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|c-Ruf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|8
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|010
|3
|4
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|200
|000
|2
|7
|1
a-pinch hit for Pederson in the 5th. b-doubled for Rivera in the 8th. c-struck out for Casali in the 9th.
E – Crawford (8). LOB – Kansas City 2, San Francisco 9. 2B – Witt Jr. (15), Benintendi (11), González (11). HR – Belt (5), off Heasley. RBIs – Merrifield (27), Belt (12), Casali (13). SB – Estrada (9). SF – Merrifield, Casali. S – Lopez.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 0; San Francisco 4 (La Stella, Belt, González, Slater). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 2; San Francisco 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – La Stella.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley
|4⅔
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|92
|3.72
|Garrett
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|6.32
|Clarke
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|5.40
|Cuas, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.08
|Barlow, S, 7-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|1.63
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Long
|3⅔
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|44
|1.69
|Llovera
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.66
|Littell
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.74
|Rogers
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.22
|Brebbia, L, 3-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|2.96
|Leone
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 1-0, Barlow 1-0. HBP – Garrett (Flores).
Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, David Arrieta; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 2:52. A – 25,527 (41,915).
Boston 10, Oakland 1
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Bethancourt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Vogt dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|a-Davidson ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Barrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Bride 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|1
|6
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Devers 3b
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.332
|Martinez dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.345
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.335
|Verdugo lf
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.251
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.223
|Cordero 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.141
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Totals
|36
|10
|13
|9
|7
|7
|Oakland
|000
|001
|000
|1
|7
|1
|Boston
|121
|202
|02x
|10
|13
|0
a-homered for Vogt in the 6th.
E – Kaprielian (1). LOB – Oakland 6, Boston 10. 2B – Laureano (8), Bogaerts 2 (19), Martinez (23). HR – Davidson (1), off Diekman; Devers (16), off Kaprielian; Verdugo (4), off Acevedo. RBIs – Davidson (2), Verdugo 4 (33), Devers 2 (40), Bogaerts 2 (30), Story (42). SF – Bogaerts.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Brown, Laureano); Boston 5 (Bradley Jr., Cordero 3, Plawecki). RISP – Oakland 0 for 3; Boston 5 for 12.
Runners moved up – Verdugo, Martinez. GIDP – Kemp.
DP – Boston 1 (Story, Bogaerts, Cordero).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian, L, 0-4
|3
|7
|6
|5
|6
|2
|94
|6.31
|Puk
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|1.69
|Acevedo
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|23
|4.13
|Moll
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|1.37
|Trivino
|1⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|28
|9.18
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winckowski, W, 1-1
|5⅔
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|79
|4.50
|Diekman
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.47
|Sawamura
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.95
|Brasier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.24
|Danish
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.13
Inherited runners-scored – Puk 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.
T – 3:08. A – 31,877 (37,755).
Philadelphia 3, Miami 1
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Berti 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|0
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|1-Vierling pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|a-Realmuto ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|b-Muñoz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Stubbs c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.342
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|3
|6
|Miami
|000
|010
|000
|1
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|003
|3
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Herrera in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Stott in the 9th.
1-ran for Hoskins in the 8th.
LOB – Miami 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Fortes (1), Stubbs (3). 3B – Hoskins (2). HR – Rojas (5), off Gibson; Stubbs (3), off Scott. RBIs – Rojas (16), Stubbs 3 (9). SB – Berti 2 (14). CS – Bohm (2), Vierling (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Sánchez, Aguilar, De La Cruz 2); Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Gregorius, Stott, Schwarber). RISP – Miami 0 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 11.
Runners moved up – Bohm, Herrera. GIDP – Sánchez, García.
DP – Miami 1 (Fortes, Rojas, Fortes); Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Hoskins; Gregorius, Hoskins).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castano
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|105
|0.00
|Nance, H, 1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.52
|Bass, H, 11
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.08
|Scott, L, 2-2, BS, 5-6
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|32
|5.04
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson
|8⅔
|7
|1
|1
|0
|6
|89
|4.04
|Brogdon, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.35
Inherited runners-scored – Nance 2-0, Brogdon 1-0. HBP – Castano (Gregorius). WP – Brogdon.
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T – 3:12. A – 24,726 (42,792).
Chicago White Sox 13, Detroit 0
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Vaughn 1b
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|a-L.García ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Abreu dh
|5
|3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|.272
|Moncada 3b
|6
|2
|5
|5
|0
|0
|.181
|Engel rf-cf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.226
|Harrison 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.198
|Zavala c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.222
|Mendick ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.288
|Totals
|46
|13
|22
|13
|3
|11
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|H.Castro ss-p-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Grossman rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Barnhart p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|W.Castro cf-ss-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Clemens 3b-p-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Totals
|32
|0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|Chicago
|302
|222
|011
|13
|22
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
a-struck out for Robert in the 7th.
E – Velasquez (3). LOB – Chicago 11, Detroit 5. 2B – Vaughn (10), Moncada (3), Abreu 2 (14). 3B – Engel (1). HR – Moncada (3), off Faedo; Mendick (3), off Faedo; Zavala (1), off Lange. RBIs – Moncada 5 (12), Abreu 2 (30), Harrison (6), Mendick (14), Zavala 3 (4), Engel (8).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 6 (Engel, Zavala, Abreu, Pollock 3); Detroit 2 (Torkelson, H.Castro). RISP – Chicago 8 for 22; Detroit 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Robert, Zavala. GIDP – Robert, Vaughn, L.García.
DP – Detroit 3 (H.Castro, Schoop, Torkelson; Clemens, Schoop, Torkelson; W.Castro, H.Castro, Torkelson).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|41
|4.93
|Martin, W, 1-2
|5⅓
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|58
|3.05
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.32
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Faedo, L, 1-3
|3⅔
|9
|7
|7
|1
|5
|80
|4.28
|Foley
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.18
|Lange
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|32
|2.13
|Jiménez
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|19
|4.24
|H.Castro
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Clemens
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|9.00
|Barnhart
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Martin 2-0, Foley 2-1. HBP – Faedo (Pollock), Lange (Mendick). WP – Faedo.
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.
T – 2:51. A – 20,726 (41,083).
Houston 9, Texas 2
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|McCormick lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|a-Matijevic ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.312
|Dubón 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.218
|Díaz ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.195
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.160
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|9
|3
|5
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Seager dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.224
|García rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Reks lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Duran 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.326
|B.Miller 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.111
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|1
|1
|14
|Houston
|600
|100
|020
|9
|9
|1
|Texas
|101
|000
|000
|2
|4
|0
a-flied out for Brantley in the 9th.
E – Díaz (2). LOB – Houston 3, Texas 4. 2B – Alvarez (8), Maldonado (6), Duran (3). HR – Maldonado (5), off Allard; Gurriel (4), off Allard; Seager (13), off Garcia. RBIs – Alvarez 2 (45), Tucker (39), Siri (8), Maldonado 3 (16), Gurriel 2 (17), Seager (29). SB – García (10).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 1 (Brantley); Texas 1 (Semien). RISP – Houston 3 for 6; Texas 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Tucker. GIDP – Alvarez.
DP – Texas 1 (B.Miller, Semien, Lowe).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 4-5
|6⅔
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|92
|3.41
|Maton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|3.33
|Martinez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
|Bielak
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.25
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Miller, L, 0-1
|4
|6
|6
|2
|0
|39
|18.00
|Tinoco
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|0.00
|Allard
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|58
|5.06
|Culberson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Tinoco 1-0. HBP – T.Miller (Altuve). PB – Heim (2).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 2:45. A – 24,992 (40,300).
Arizona 7, Cincinnati 4
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Drury 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Reynolds ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Votto dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Senzel cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Almora Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Friedl rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|3
|0
|6
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Varsho rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Rojas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Marte 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Hager 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Peralta lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|P.Smith dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.191
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.224
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|6
|2
|6
|Cincinnati
|020
|000
|011
|4
|5
|1
|Arizona
|030
|000
|04x
|7
|8
|2
E – India (1), Gallen (1), Perdomo (6). LOB – Cincinnati 4, Arizona 5. 2B – India (3), Peralta (13), Thomas (6), Varsho (13). HR – Drury (13), off Ramirez; Perdomo (2), off Castillo. RBIs – India (5), Drury (34), Moustakas (13), Thomas (14), Perdomo 3 (14), Peralta (27), P.Smith (27). SB – Peralta (1), Marte (4). S – Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (Drury, Moustakas); Arizona 4 (Walker 3, Herrera). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 3; Arizona 4 for 13.
Runners moved up – Marte.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|7⅔
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|110
|3.33
|Warren, L, 2-3
|⅓
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|14
|7.66
|Sanmartin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|12.74
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|7⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|104
|2.91
|Ramirez, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|5.02
|Melancon
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|6.04
Inherited runners-scored – Sanmartin 2-2. HBP – Gallen 4 (Drury,Votto,Senzel,Friedl). WP – Melancon.
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 2:50. A – 14,917 (48,686).
Minnesota 5, Seattle 0
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Sánchez dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Arraez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.354
|Miranda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Jeffers c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.181
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Celestino lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.330
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|4
|4
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.317
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Winker dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Moore ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Torrens c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Trammell rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|a-Toro ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.168
|Haggerty lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|3
|7
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|131
|5
|8
|1
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
a-lined out for Trammell in the 7th.
E – Kepler (2). LOB – Minnesota 6, Seattle 7. 2B – Jeffers (6), Correa (11), Kepler (9), Trammell (7), Rodríguez (11). RBIs – Jeffers (16), Correa (20), Arraez 2 (21), Celestino (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Miranda, Correa, Kepler 2); Seattle 5 (France, Torrens 2, Toro 2). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 10; Seattle 0 for 10.
Runners moved up – Celestino, Buxton, Moore, Torrens. GIDP – Sánchez, France.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Miranda); Seattle 1 (Suárez, Frazier, France).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|5⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|65
|2.09
|Jax, W, 4-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.59
|Smith, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.00
|Thielbar, H, 7
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.16
|Duran
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.51
|Cotton
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.03
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 3-7
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|90
|3.41
|Sewald
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.04
|Murfee
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|29
|1.93
|Romo
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6.39
|Elías
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|4.76
Inherited runners-scored – Thielbar 2-0, Sewald 2-1, Romo 1-0. WP – Murfee, Romo.
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 3:00. A – 15,329 (47,929).
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Mejía ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Margot rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.317
|Arozarena lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Paredes 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|a-Choi ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Pinto c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.182
|Kiermaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.148
|Bruján 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.151
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|3
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Judge cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.313
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Torres dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Hicks lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.177
|Totals
|26
|4
|3
|4
|2
|9
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|020
|3
|7
|1
|New York
|100
|030
|00x
|4
|3
|1
a-singled for Paredes in the 8th. b-grounded out for Ramírez in the 9th.
E – Phillips (2), Cortes (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 8, New York 0. 2B – Díaz 2 (6), Margot 2 (10). HR – Judge (25), off McClanahan; Higashioka (3), off McClanahan. RBIs – Margot (24), Choi (32), Pinto (3), Judge (49), Higashioka 3 (10). CS – Torres (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Phillips, Margot, Pinto); New York 0. RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 9; New York 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Torres. GIDP – LeMahieu.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Bruján, Paredes).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, L, 7-3
|6⅔
|3
|4
|1
|2
|7
|98
|1.84
|Thompson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.30
|Armstrong
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.12
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes, W, 6-2
|5⅓
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|91
|1.94
|Peralta, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|1.50
|Castro, H, 7
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|3.72
|Luetge, H, 5
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.08
|Holmes, S, 11-11
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|0.29
Inherited runners-scored – Peralta 2-0, Luetge 2-2. IBB – off McClanahan (Kiner-Falefa). HBP – Castro (Arozarena).
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 2:58. A – 35,104 (47,309).
Toronto 7, Baltimore 6 (10)
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Hays rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.267
|Rutschman c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.192
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Nevin 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Stowers lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|McKenna cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Totals
|35
|6
|6
|6
|0
|11
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.271
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Hernández dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.252
|Espinal 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.223
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Tapia rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|0
|6
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|130
|0
|6
|6
|0
|Toronto
|104
|010
|000
|1
|7
|13
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
LOB – Baltimore 2, Toronto 6. 2B – Rutschman (5), Mullins (15), Hays (15), Kirk (10). HR – Rutschman (1), off Berríos; Mountcastle (11), off Berríos; Mountcastle (12), off García; Hernández (4), off Zimmermann; Chapman (9), off Zimmermann; Guerrero Jr. (16), off Zimmermann. RBIs – Rutschman 2 (2), Mountcastle 3 (33), Hays (36), Kirk (20), Hernández 2 (20), Chapman 2 (27), Guerrero Jr. 2 (39). SB – Hernández (3). S – Mateo.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Stowers, Mullins); Toronto 3 (Hernández, Gurriel Jr., Springer). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 7; Toronto 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Chapman.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann
|4
|11
|6
|6
|0
|2
|80
|5.94
|Baker
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|5.47
|Tate
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.72
|López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.85
|Bautista, L, 2-2
|⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.73
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos
|7⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|8
|86
|4.65
|García, BS, 0-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|18
|3.75
|Mayza
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.80
|Romano
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.70
|Cimber, W, 7-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.36
Inherited runners-scored – Baker 1-0. HBP – Berríos (Hays).
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 2:53. A – 19,961 (53,506).
Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 2
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Adames ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.208
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Renfroe rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.246
|Urías 3b-2b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.212
|Hiura 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Caratini c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.244
|Cain cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.176
|Mathias 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.154
|a-J.Peterson ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.225
|Totals
|35
|10
|11
|10
|6
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Marte rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|1-Plummer pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Davis 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.324
|Escobar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Guillorme 3b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Mazeika c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|3
|12
|Milwaukee
|200
|170
|000
|10
|11
|0
|New York
|000
|101
|000
|2
|5
|2
a-doubled for Mathias in the 5th.
1-ran for Marte in the 6th.
E – D.Peterson (2), Reed (1). LOB – Milwaukee 7, New York 5. 2B – Adames (8), J.Peterson (7). 3B – Nimmo (5). HR – McNeil (4), off Burnes. RBIs – Urías 2 (15), Mathias (3), Caratini (11), Cain (9), J.Peterson 2 (22), Adames 2 (30), McCutchen (25), McNeil 2 (31).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (Hiura, Caratini, Urías 2); New York 2 (Nimmo, McNeil). RISP – Milwaukee 5 for 12; New York 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Guillorme. GIDP – Yelich, Urías, Guillorme.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Adames); New York 3 (Guillorme, McNeil; Lindor, Alonso; Davis, McNeil, Alonso).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, W, 4-4
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|0
|8
|97
|2.52
|Sánchez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|22
|4.22
|Strzelecki
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|1.80
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|D.Peterson, L, 3-1
|4⅔
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|73
|3.60
|Reed
|2
|5
|5
|2
|1
|33
|16.62
|T.Williams
|2⅓
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|34
|3.53
|Ottavino
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.09
|Rodríguez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|5.14
Inherited runners-scored – Reed 1-1, T.Williams 2-2. IBB – off T.Williams (Yelich). HBP – D.Peterson 2 (McCutchen,Renfroe), Reed (Hiura), Burnes (Marte).
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 3:11. A – 25,422 (41,922).
Cincinnati 5, Arizona 3
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.288
|Drury 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Pham lf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Votto 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Farmer ss
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|Senzel cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Moustakas dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|1-Reynolds pr-dh-rf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Almora Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Kuhnel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.147
|a-Friedl ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.202
|Okey c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Totals
|45
|5
|13
|5
|1
|11
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Varsho rf-c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.264
|Marte 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Walker dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Peralta lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.236
|P.Smith 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.104
|b-McCarthy ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|c-Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Hager ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Totals
|41
|3
|5
|1
|1
|14
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|122
|5
|13
|2
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|120
|3
|5
|0
a-doubled for Garcia in the 10th. b-struck out for C.Kelly in the 10th. c-popped out for Perdomo in the 11th.
1-ran for Moustakas in the 10th.
E – Almora Jr. (2), Cessa (1). LOB – Cincinnati 10, Arizona 6. 2B – Almora Jr. (4), Moustakas (6), Friedl (4), Marte (23), Peralta (13). 3B – Almora Jr. (1). RBIs – Friedl (7), Farmer 2 (37), Almora Jr. (16), India (5), Peralta (27). SB – Moustakas (2), Pham (5), Rojas (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 7 (Drury, Moustakas, Garcia 2, India, Pham, Almora Jr.); Arizona 4 (Marte, P.Smith, Walker, McCarthy). RISP – Cincinnati 5 for 19; Arizona 2 for 12.
Runners moved up – Drury, Senzel, Almora Jr., Walker, Peralta. LIDP – Pham. GIDP – Senzel, Pham.
DP – Arizona 3 (Perdomo, Marte, P.Smith; Perdomo, Marte, P.Smith; P.Smith, Hager, P.Smith).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|9⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|12
|119
|4.46
|Díaz, BS, 2-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.40
|Cessa, W, 3-1
|1⅔
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|24
|4.97
|Kuhnel, S, 1-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.31
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|7⅔
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|90
|3.78
|Ramirez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.02
|Mantiply
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.37
|Melancon
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|6.04
|Kennedy
|1⅔
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|21
|3.65
|Poppen, L, 1-1
|1⅔
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|19
|2.79
HBP – Davies (India), Ramirez (India). WP – Cessa(2), Melancon, Poppen.
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.
T – 3:41. A – 15,081 (48,686).
Atlanta 8, Washington 2
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Riley 3b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.259
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Ozuna dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.233
|Contreras c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.287
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|Arcia 2b
|4
|1
|4
|2
|1
|0
|.375
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.328
|Totals
|40
|8
|14
|8
|6
|9
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.238
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|N.Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.290
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|García ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.352
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|3
|12
|Atlanta
|010
|200
|230
|8
|14
|3
|Washington
|000
|011
|000
|2
|4
|0
E – Riley (6), Arcia (1), Swanson (4). LOB – Atlanta 11, Washington 7. 2B – Ozuna (9). HR – Riley (17), off Cishek; Arcia (3), off Edwards Jr.; Riley (18), off Edwards Jr.; García (2), off Strider. RBIs – Arcia 2 (12), Harris II 2 (11), Riley 4 (39), García (9), Ruiz (15).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Acuña Jr. 3, Harris II); Washington 4 (Hernández, Robles 2, Hernandez). RISP – Atlanta 3 for 13; Washington 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Contreras, Swanson. GIDP – Ozuna, N.Cruz.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Arcia, Olson); Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Bell).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, W, 3-2
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|11
|106
|2.45
|Chavez, H, 1
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|3.29
|Minter
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.98
|J.Cruz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|1.80
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, L, 4-5
|5⅓
|7
|3
|3
|3
|4
|111
|4.88
|Cishek
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|28
|3.90
|Edwards Jr.
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|19
|3.44
|Perez
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|4.70
Inherited runners-scored – Chavez 1-1, Cishek 1-0, Edwards Jr. 1-0. HBP – J.Cruz (García). WP – Fedde. PB – Contreras (1).
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 3:27. A – 21,153 (41,339).
