Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, June 7, 2023

San Francisco 5, Colorado 4
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Estrada 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Pederson dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.230
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Haniger lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Yastrzemski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|a-Slater ph-cf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.378
|Sabol c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Flores ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Bailey c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Schmitt 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|c-Davis ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|3
|7
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.274
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.336
|Moustakas 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Jones rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Tovar ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|d-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|3
|7
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|320
|5
|8
|0
|Colorado
|030
|001
|000
|4
|9
|0
a-singled for Yastrzemski in the 7th. b-singled for Sabol in the 7th. c-struck out for Crawford in the 7th. d-struck out for Wynns in the 9th.
LOB – San Francisco 8, Colorado 7. 2B – Blackmon (14), Grichuk (11), Profar (14). HR – Jones (2), off Webb. RBIs – Slater 2 (9), Schmitt 2 (18), Bailey (14), Tovar (24), Blackmon 2 (26), Jones (8). SB – Jones (2). S – Bailey.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 2 (Estrada, Conforto); Colorado 5 (McMahon 2, Moustakas 2, Castro). RISP – San Francisco 4 for 11; Colorado 3 for 9.
GIDP – Schmitt, Wynns.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Schmitt, Estrada, Wade Jr.); Colorado 1 (McMahon, Castro, Moustakas).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb
|5⅓
|8
|4
|4
|2
|3
|99
|3.09
|Beck
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.00
|Ta.Rogers, W, 2-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|3.54
|Ty.Rogers, H, 12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.80
|Doval, S, 15-16
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.03
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Seabold
|6⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|87
|5.10
|Suter
|⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|2.02
|Lawrence, L, 2-3, BS, 2-3
|2⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|31
|3.41
|Hand
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.91
Suter pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Suter 2-2, Lawrence 2-0. IBB – off Ta.Rogers (Grichuk). HBP – Seabold (Schmitt), Lawrence (Haniger).
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:47. A – 24,149 (50,144).
Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 5
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Noda 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.255
|Brown lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|.200
|Rooker dh
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Laureano rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Peterson 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.225
|Bride 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.304
|Bleday cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|Langeliers c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Smith ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Totals
|41
|9
|17
|9
|8
|6
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.269
|Reynolds lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Joe rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|b-Marcano ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Castro ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.268
|Mathias 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|a-Palacios ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Bae cf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Delay c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|7
|5
|Oakland
|700
|000
|200
|9
|17
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|200
|101
|5
|9
|0
a-struck out for Mathias in the 6th. b-singled for Joe in the 9th.
LOB – Oakland 13, Pittsburgh 9. 2B – Peterson (3), Brown (5), Rooker (10), Castro (7). 3B – Hayes (5). HR – Noda (7), off Ortiz; Castro (6), off Harris. RBIs – Rooker 2 (36), Peterson 2 (20), Bride (2), Bleday (4), Noda 2 (23), Brown (10), Castro 3 (21), Joe (21), Reynolds (38). SB – Laureano (6), Bleday (1). CS – Laureano (0).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 7 (Langeliers 2, Noda 2, Laureano 2, Peterson); Pittsburgh 4 (Bae, Palacios, Hayes 2). RISP – Oakland 7 for 18; Pittsburgh 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Smith. LIDP – Langeliers. GIDP – Rooker, Santana, Reynolds, Castro.
DP – Oakland 3 (Bride, Peterson, Noda; Smith, Peterson, Noda; Peterson, Noda); Pittsburgh 2 (Hayes, Mathias, Santana; Santana, Hayes, Santana).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harris, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|75
|6.46
|Erceg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.50
|Lovelady
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.93
|Waldichuk
|2⅓
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|54
|7.24
|May, S, 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.93
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Contreras, L, 3-5
|⅓
|6
|7
|7
|2
|1
|38
|5.91
|Zastryzny
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|32
|4.97
|Ortiz
|5⅔
|10
|2
|2
|2
|1
|91
|4.23
|Moreta
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.61
|Perdomo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Lovelady 1-0, May 2-0, Zastryzny 3-2. HBP – Waldichuk (Delay).
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, David Rackley; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T – 2:59. A – 14,550 (38,753).
San Diego 10, Seattle 3
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Caballero ss
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Kelenic lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Moore 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|---
|Ford dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|a-Pollock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.153
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|2
|5
|8
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Soto lf
|5
|1
|5
|4
|0
|0
|.265
|1-Dixon pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Sánchez c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.310
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Carpenter dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.192
|Kim ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Rivas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Totals
|39
|10
|17
|10
|2
|8
|Seattle
|000
|000
|030
|3
|4
|1
|San Diego
|013
|130
|20x
|10
|17
|0
a-popped out for Ford in the 9th.
1-ran for Soto in the 7th.
E – Raleigh (5). LOB – Seattle 6, San Diego 9. 2B – France (19), Kelenic (15), Sánchez (2), Soto (16). HR – Sánchez (4), off Kirby. RBIs – Caballero (13), Rodríguez (34), Carpenter (26), Sánchez 3 (9), Soto 4 (31), Rivas (1), Tatis Jr. (29). SB – Carpenter (1). S – Cronenworth.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Wong 2, Raleigh 2); San Diego 5 (Machado 2, Rivas, Sánchez, Kim). RISP – Seattle 1 for 9; San Diego 6 for 14.
Runners moved up – Ford, France, Tatis Jr.. GIDP – France, Machado.
DP – Seattle 1 (Wong, Crawford, France); San Diego 1 (Rivas, Kim).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, L, 5-5
|3
|11
|5
|5
|0
|3
|86
|3.50
|Brash
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|19
|4.88
|Saucedo
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.77
|Festa
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.40
|Flexen
|2⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|32
|7.23
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, W, 6-2
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|82
|3.18
|Hill
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.46
|Carlton
|1⅔
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|26
|4.26
|Hader
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|1.54
Inherited runners-scored – Brash 2-0, Saucedo 2-2, Festa 2-0. HBP – Saucedo (Tatis Jr.), Carlton (Caballero). WP – Brash, Flexen.
Umpires – Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 2:46. A – 35,490 (40,222).
Miami 6, Kansas City 1
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pratto lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.299
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Melendez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.218
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Massey dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Garcia 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|a-Olivares ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Totals
|27
|1
|3
|1
|3
|10
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.403
|De La Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.299
|Sánchez rf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.306
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Berti lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Hampson cf-lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|1
|3
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000
|1
|3
|0
|Miami
|003
|000
|03x
|6
|8
|0
a-lined out for Bradley Jr. in the 8th.
LOB – Kansas City 3, Miami 2. 2B – Pasquantino (17), De La Cruz (12). HR – Sánchez (6), off Lyles. RBIs – Pratto (16), Sánchez 4 (17), De La Cruz 2 (33). CS – Melendez (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 1 (Melendez); Miami 1 (Stallings). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 3; Miami 3 for 5.
Runners moved up – Bradley Jr., Berti. GIDP – Pasquantino, Garcia, Gurriel.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Garcia, Lopez, Pasquantino); Miami 2 (Arraez, Gurriel; Gurriel, Wendle, Gurriel).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 0-10
|7⅔
|6
|5
|5
|1
|2
|85
|6.84
|Cuas
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.67
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera, W, 5-4
|5⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|65
|4.29
|Okert, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.29
|Scott, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.00
|Nardi, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.57
|Puk
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.87
Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-2. HBP – Cabrera (Perez).
Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 2:03. A – 7,673 (37,446).
Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Kirilloff dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|a-Garlick ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Larnach lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|Solano 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|1-Taylor pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Lewis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|Farmer 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Castro cf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|4
|9
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lowe lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Arozarena dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Raley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Paredes 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.264
|Walls 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|1
|8
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|001
|1
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|001
|2
|6
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Kirilloff in the 8th.
1-ran for Solano in the 9th.
LOB – Minnesota 8, Tampa Bay 4. HR – Paredes (9), off P.López; Arozarena (12), off Duran. RBIs – Lewis (7), Paredes (38), Arozarena (43). SB – Taylor 2 (10).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Correa, Kepler); Tampa Bay 1 (Arozarena). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 1.
GIDP – Jeffers.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Walls, Raley).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|P.López
|7⅔
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|92
|4.25
|Stewart
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.00
|Duran, L, 1-2
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.57
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Armstrong
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|0.00
|Criswell
|3⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|57
|5.14
|Kelly, H, 8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|4.00
|Stephenson, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Poche, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.99
|Adam, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|25
|3.08
Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 1-0. HBP – Criswell (Kirilloff), Adam 2 (Solano,Castro).
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T – 2:17. A – 10,846 (25,025).
Arizona 6, Washington 2
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Carroll lf
|5
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Rivera 3b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.362
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Longoria dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.225
|P.Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Moreno c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|McCarthy cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Totals
|40
|6
|15
|6
|1
|5
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Meneses dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|a-Garrett ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|D.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|R.Adams c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.286
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Call cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|1
|1
|11
|Arizona
|300
|000
|102
|6
|15
|1
|Washington
|002
|000
|000
|2
|7
|0
a-struck out for Dickerson in the 9th.
E – Rivera (1). LOB – Arizona 8, Washington 6. 2B – Marte (11), Rivera (8), Longoria 2 (6), Thomas (12). HR – Carroll (11), off Weems. RBIs – Rivera 2 (14), Longoria 2 (15), Carroll 2 (27), García (26). SB – Carroll (18), Ahmed (4). CS – Marte (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 5 (Marte, P.Smith 2, Ahmed 2); Washington 2 (Dickerson, Abrams). RISP – Arizona 3 for 15; Washington 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Walker, P.Smith, Candelario. GIDP – Candelario.
DP – Arizona 1 (Walker, Ahmed, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, W, 1-1
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|97
|4.68
|A.Adams, H, 4
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.93
|McGough, H, 12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.03
|Chafin
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.22
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 4-6
|6⅔
|11
|3
|3
|1
|4
|98
|4.89
|Edwards Jr.
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.51
|Thompson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.77
|Weems
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored – A.Adams 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T – 2:32. A – 18,180 (41,376).
Cincinnati 8, L.A. Dodgers 6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Smith c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.305
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Muncy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.206
|Taylor lf-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Vargas 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|DeLuca cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|a-Peralta ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Heyward lf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|2
|7
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benson rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.196
|McLain dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.348
|India 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|De La Cruz ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.429
|Steer 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Stephenson c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.247
|Newman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Fairchild cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Hopkins lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|1-Fraley pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Totals
|35
|8
|13
|8
|0
|10
|Los Angeles
|213
|000
|000
|6
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|204
|000
|002
|8
|13
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for DeLuca in the 9th.
1-ran for Hopkins in the 9th.
E – Fairchild (2). LOB – Los Angeles 4, Cincinnati 5. 2B – Smith (8), Martinez (15), Vargas (14), Newman (8). 3B – McLain (2), De La Cruz (1). HR – Betts (16), off Williamson; Vargas (6), off Williamson; Smith (9), off Williamson; De La Cruz (1), off Syndergaard; Stephenson (4), off Syndergaard; Benson (1), off Phillips. RBIs – Betts (37), Muncy (44), Vargas 2 (28), Smith 2 (32), De La Cruz 2 (2), India (31), Steer (32), Stephenson 2 (26), Benson 2 (2). SB – McLain (2), Steer 2 (5), Newman (4). SF – India.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Rojas 2); Cincinnati 4 (Benson, De La Cruz, Fairchild, Stephenson). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 7; Cincinnati 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Hopkins. GIDP – McLain.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Vargas, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard
|3⅔
|7
|6
|6
|0
|3
|66
|7.16
|Vesia
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|7.07
|Robertson
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|0.00
|Graterol
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.03
|Almonte
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.58
|Phillips, L, 1-2
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|2.66
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williamson
|5
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|96
|5.40
|Farmer
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.37
|Sims
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.54
|Díaz, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.48
Inherited runners-scored – Farmer 1-0. HBP – Syndergaard (Steer). WP – Graterol.
Umpires – Home, Brock Ballou; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 2:27. A – 19,003 (43,891).
Cleveland 5, Boston 2
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|Arroyo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Yoshida lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Turner dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Hernández ss-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Duran cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Wong c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Valdez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|a-Reyes ph-2b-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|b-Refsnyder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|1
|4
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Rosario ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Brennan rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|1
|8
|Boston
|100
|100
|000
|2
|5
|3
|Cleveland
|010
|220
|00x
|5
|10
|2
a-walked for Valdez in the 7th. b-struck out for Reyes in the 9th.
E – Casas (3), Valdez (6), Devers (6), Giménez (4), Naylor (1). LOB – Boston 8, Cleveland 5. 2B – Wong (12), Naylor (11), Rosario (9), Ramírez (17). RBIs – Devers (50), Bell 2 (29), Naylor (43), Rosario (15), Ramírez (31). SB – Valdez (4), Duran (8). CS – Giménez (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 5 (Arroyo, Yoshida, Verdugo, Hernández 2); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez, Brennan 2, Naylor). RISP – Boston 1 for 14; Cleveland 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Casas 2, Duran, Giménez. LIDP – Ramírez. GIDP – Giménez, Bell.
DP – Boston 3 (Devers, Casas, Devers; Valdez, Hernández, Casas; Devers, Arroyo, Casas).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford, L, 1-3
|3⅔
|5
|3
|1
|0
|3
|58
|3.44
|Bernardino
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.55
|Garza
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|2.79
|Murphy
|3⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|54
|0.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bibee, W, 2-1
|5⅔
|4
|2
|1
|2
|2
|90
|3.05
|Morgan, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|1.78
|Hentges, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.38
|Stephan, H, 10
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.73
|Clase, S, 20-25
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Bernardino 2-1, Murphy 1-0. WP – Murphy(2).
Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T – 2:32. A – 19,444 (34,788).
Milwaukee 10, Baltimore 2
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|R.Urías 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Rutschman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|McKenna rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.368
|Henderson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|O'Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Lester dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|1
|1
|9
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|1-Perkins pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Miller 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Singleton dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|a-Contreras ph-dh
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Anderson rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Monasterio 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.320
|Caratini c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Wiemer cf
|4
|2
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|40
|10
|16
|10
|0
|9
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|002
|2
|5
|1
|Milwaukee
|102
|120
|40x
|10
|16
|0
a-singled for Singleton in the 7th.
1-ran for Yelich in the 7th.
E – O'Hearn (1). LOB – Baltimore 3, Milwaukee 9. 2B – Adames (7), Singleton (1), Wiemer (12), Monasterio (2). HR – Adames (10), off Kremer; Wiemer (7), off Kremer; Wiemer (8), off Zimmermann. RBIs – Hays (25), Adames (28), Wiemer 5 (23), Singleton (1), Anderson (32), Monasterio (4), Caratini (11). SF – Caratini.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 1 (Hicks); Milwaukee 5 (Tellez 2, Miller, Yelich, Monasterio). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 3; Milwaukee 4 for 12.
Runners moved up – McKenna. LIDP – Henderson. GIDP – McKenna.
DP – Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Tellez, Adames; Adames, Monasterio, Tellez).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, L, 6-3
|5⅔
|9
|6
|6
|0
|5
|93
|4.89
|Zimmermann
|3⅔
|7
|4
|4
|0
|4
|61
|7.20
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, W, 5-4
|8⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|96
|3.36
|Sousa
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|25
|13.50
HBP – Kremer (Anderson), Zimmermann (Caratini). WP – Burnes.
Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T – 2:31. A – 22,320 (41,700).
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 5
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.284
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Alonso 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|1-Pham pr-lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.237
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Canha lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Álvarez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|6
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.331
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Riley 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.287
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|2-Hilliard pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.317
|Harris II cf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.181
|Totals
|38
|7
|14
|7
|0
|11
|New York
|110
|020
|100
|5
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|122
|02x
|7
|14
|0
1-ran for Alonso in the 1st. 2-ran for Ozuna in the 8th.
E – Álvarez (5). LOB – New York 6, Atlanta 7. 2B – Lindor (16), Arcia (8), Harris II (5), Ozuna (6). HR – Álvarez (9), off Morton; Pham (6), off Morton; Murphy (12), off Scherzer; Harris II (3), off Ottavino. RBIs – Baty (16), Álvarez (20), Pham 3 (19), Arcia (15), Murphy 2 (42), Harris II 3 (11), Acuña Jr. (33). SB – Acuña Jr. 2 (28). SF – Pham.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Marte, Baty, Álvarez); Atlanta 5 (Olson 3, Harris II 2). RISP – New York 2 for 6; Atlanta 5 for 11.
Runners moved up – Arcia. GIDP – Lindor, Vogelbach.
DP – Atlanta 2 (Albies, Arcia, Olson; Arcia, Olson).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|5
|11
|5
|5
|0
|10
|103
|3.71
|Leone
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.02
|Raley, L, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.10
|Ottavino
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|4.38
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|107
|3.89
|McHugh
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.00
|Yates, BS, 0-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|28
|3.54
|Anderson, W, 4-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.20
|Minter, S, 8-11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.04
Inherited runners-scored – Leone 1-0, Ottavino 1-1. HBP – Morton (Alonso).
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 2:54. A – 40,178 (41,149).
St. Louis 1, Texas 0
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Gorman dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Burleson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Mercado lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Walker rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Edman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Totals
|28
|1
|4
|1
|0
|12
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.336
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|Jung 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Heim dh-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Jankowski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Grossman rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|J.Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|b-García ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Gray p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|León c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|a-Taveras ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|c-Garver ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|5
|12
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|010
|1
|4
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
a-lined out for León in the 7th. b-struck out for J.Smith in the 9th. c-flied out for Gray in the 9th.
LOB – St. Louis 1, Texas 9. 2B – Arenado (9), Grossman (8), Seager (12). HR – Burleson (5), off Gray. RBIs – Burleson (15). CS – Walker (1).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 0; Texas 5 (Lowe, Jankowski 2, J.Smith 2). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 2; Texas 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Burleson. GIDP – Burleson.
DP – Texas 2 (Semien, Lowe; J.Smith, Jung, J.Smith).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|5
|8
|105
|4.15
|Hicks, W, 1-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.91
|Gallegos, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.70
|Helsley, S, 7-11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.24
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 6-2
|9⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|12
|100
|2.32
HBP – Gray (Walker).
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Alan Porter; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 2:17. A – 30,251 (40,000).
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|Happ lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.269
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Tauchman cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Amaya c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Mervis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Mastrobuoni 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|4
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moniak rf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.304
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Urshela 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Thaiss c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.274
|Drury 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.150
|Rengifo lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.224
|Neto ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|6
|10
|Chicago
|000
|020
|000
|2
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|114
|00x
|6
|8
|0
LOB – Chicago 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Mancini (6), Ohtani (11), Moniak (5). HR – Trout (14), off Taillon; Rengifo (4), off Taillon. RBIs – Mancini (19), Amaya (5), Trout (35), Rengifo 2 (19), Moniak 3 (10). SB – Ohtani 2 (9), Rengifo (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Mancini 2); Los Angeles 5 (Rendon, Trout, Ohtani 3). RISP – Chicago 2 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Suzuki. LIDP – Drury. GIDP – Mastrobuoni.
DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Mervis, Hoerner); Los Angeles 1 (Walsh, Neto, Walsh).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, L, 1-4
|5⅓
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|104
|7.02
|Leiter Jr.
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|22
|3.33
|Rucker
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|37
|5.04
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barría
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|76
|1.85
|Joyce, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|27
|4.50
|Loup
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.28
|Bachman
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|1.29
Inherited runners-scored – Leiter Jr. 2-2. HBP – Rucker (Moniak). WP – Barría.
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 2:31. A – 28,817 (45,517).
