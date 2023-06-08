Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, June 7, 2023

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .288 Estrada 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Pederson dh 4 1 0 0 1 2 .230 Conforto rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .244 Haniger lf 2 2 1 0 1 0 .229 Yastrzemski cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .253 a-Slater ph-cf 2 1 2 2 0 0 .378 Sabol c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 b-Flores ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Bailey c 0 0 0 1 0 0 .309 Schmitt 3b-ss 3 0 1 2 0 0 .296 Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .188 c-Davis ph-3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Totals 34 5 8 5 3 7

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon dh 5 0 1 2 0 2 .274 Profar lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .243 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Grichuk cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .336 Moustakas 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .244 Jones rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .316 Castro 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276 Tovar ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .248 Wynns c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .207 d-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .304 Totals 35 4 9 4 3 7

San Francisco 000 000 320 5 8 0 Colorado 030 001 000 4 9 0

a-singled for Yastrzemski in the 7th. b-singled for Sabol in the 7th. c-struck out for Crawford in the 7th. d-struck out for Wynns in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 8, Colorado 7. 2B – Blackmon (14), Grichuk (11), Profar (14). HR – Jones (2), off Webb. RBIs – Slater 2 (9), Schmitt 2 (18), Bailey (14), Tovar (24), Blackmon 2 (26), Jones (8). SB – Jones (2). S – Bailey.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 2 (Estrada, Conforto); Colorado 5 (McMahon 2, Moustakas 2, Castro). RISP – San Francisco 4 for 11; Colorado 3 for 9.

GIDP – Schmitt, Wynns.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Schmitt, Estrada, Wade Jr.); Colorado 1 (McMahon, Castro, Moustakas).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb 5⅓ 8 4 4 2 3 99 3.09 Beck 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.00 Ta.Rogers, W, 2-2 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 3 21 3.54 Ty.Rogers, H, 12 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 15 1.80 Doval, S, 15-16 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.03

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Seabold 6⅔ 2 2 2 2 4 87 5.10 Suter ⅔ 3 1 1 0 0 9 2.02 Lawrence, L, 2-3, BS, 2-3 2⅔ 1 2 2 1 2 31 3.41 Hand 1⅔ 2 0 0 0 1 18 3.91

Suter pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Suter 2-2, Lawrence 2-0. IBB – off Ta.Rogers (Grichuk). HBP – Seabold (Schmitt), Lawrence (Haniger).

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:47. A – 24,149 (50,144).