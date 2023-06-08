Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, June 7, 2023

San Francisco 5, Colorado 4
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b502001.288
Estrada 2b500001.300
Pederson dh410012.230
Conforto rf410011.244
Haniger lf221010.229
Yastrzemski cf200001.253
a-Slater ph-cf212200.378
Sabol c200000.250
b-Flores ph101000.246
Bailey c000100.309
Schmitt 3b-ss301200.296
Crawford ss200000.188
c-Davis ph-3b201001.288
Totals3458537
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh501202.274
Profar lf401010.243
McMahon 3b400001.257
Grichuk cf301011.336
Moustakas 1b310011.244
Jones rf412100.316
Castro 2b411001.276
Tovar ss412100.248
Wynns c301000.207
d-Díaz ph100001.304
Totals3549437
San Francisco000000320580
Colorado030001000490

a-singled for Yastrzemski in the 7th. b-singled for Sabol in the 7th. c-struck out for Crawford in the 7th. d-struck out for Wynns in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 8, Colorado 7. 2B – Blackmon (14), Grichuk (11), Profar (14). HR – Jones (2), off Webb. RBIs – Slater 2 (9), Schmitt 2 (18), Bailey (14), Tovar (24), Blackmon 2 (26), Jones (8). SB – Jones (2). S – Bailey.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 2 (Estrada, Conforto); Colorado 5 (McMahon 2, Moustakas 2, Castro). RISP – San Francisco 4 for 11; Colorado 3 for 9.

GIDP – Schmitt, Wynns.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Schmitt, Estrada, Wade Jr.); Colorado 1 (McMahon, Castro, Moustakas).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb5⅓84423993.09
Beck00000114.00
Ta.Rogers, W, 2-21⅔10013213.54
Ty.Rogers, H, 121⅔00000151.80
Doval, S, 15-161⅔00001122.03
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Seabold6⅔22224875.10
Suter3110092.02
Lawrence, L, 2-3, BS, 2-32⅔12212313.41
Hand1⅔20001183.91

Suter pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Suter 2-2, Lawrence 2-0. IBB – off Ta.Rogers (Grichuk). HBP – Seabold (Schmitt), Lawrence (Haniger).

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:47. A – 24,149 (50,144).

Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 5
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Noda 1b422221.255
Brown lf423121.200
Rooker dh612201.263
Laureano rf511011.225
Peterson 2b412210.225
Bride 3b412110.304
Bleday cf412110.221
Langeliers c501002.217
Smith ss502000.195
Totals41917986
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McCutchen dh301020.269
Reynolds lf-cf401111.278
Joe rf300110.251
b-Marcano ph101000.270
Santana 1b410010.226
Hayes 3b513000.250
Castro ss412301.268
Mathias 2b200000.255
a-Palacios ph-lf200002.250
Bae cf-2b311010.276
Delay c210011.301
Totals3359575
Oakland7000002009170
Pittsburgh010200101590

a-struck out for Mathias in the 6th. b-singled for Joe in the 9th.

LOB – Oakland 13, Pittsburgh 9. 2B – Peterson (3), Brown (5), Rooker (10), Castro (7). 3B – Hayes (5). HR – Noda (7), off Ortiz; Castro (6), off Harris. RBIs – Rooker 2 (36), Peterson 2 (20), Bride (2), Bleday (4), Noda 2 (23), Brown (10), Castro 3 (21), Joe (21), Reynolds (38). SB – Laureano (6), Bleday (1). CS – Laureano (0).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 7 (Langeliers 2, Noda 2, Laureano 2, Peterson); Pittsburgh 4 (Bae, Palacios, Hayes 2). RISP – Oakland 7 for 18; Pittsburgh 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Smith. LIDP – Langeliers. GIDP – Rooker, Santana, Reynolds, Castro.

DP – Oakland 3 (Bride, Peterson, Noda; Smith, Peterson, Noda; Peterson, Noda); Pittsburgh 2 (Hayes, Mathias, Santana; Santana, Hayes, Santana).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Harris, W, 1-05⅔43332756.46
Erceg10001114.50
Lovelady0000133.93
Waldichuk2⅓32241547.24
May, S, 1-31000085.93
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Contreras, L, 3-567721385.91
Zastryzny100031324.97
Ortiz5⅔102221914.23
Moreta1⅔10011171.61
Perdomo1⅔00002130.00

Inherited runners-scored – Lovelady 1-0, May 2-0, Zastryzny 3-2. HBP – Waldichuk (Delay).

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, David Rackley; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T – 2:59. A – 14,550 (38,753).

San Diego 10, Seattle 3
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss300002.240
Caballero ss000100.250
Rodríguez cf401100.246
France 1b401000.272
Raleigh c400001.216
Hernández rf300011.243
Kelenic lf402001.269
Suárez 3b200001.210
Moore 3b010020---
Ford dh210010.100
a-Pollock ph100000.160
Wong 2b310012.153
Totals3034258
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tatis Jr. rf411100.257
Soto lf515400.265
1-Dixon pr-lf000000.208
Machado 3b512000.235
Sánchez c522302.310
Cronenworth 2b413000.208
Carpenter dh412111.192
Kim ss511003.246
Rivas 1b411101.286
Grisham cf310011.190
Totals3910171028
Seattle000000030341
San Diego01313020x10170

a-popped out for Ford in the 9th.

1-ran for Soto in the 7th.

E – Raleigh (5). LOB – Seattle 6, San Diego 9. 2B – France (19), Kelenic (15), Sánchez (2), Soto (16). HR – Sánchez (4), off Kirby. RBIs – Caballero (13), Rodríguez (34), Carpenter (26), Sánchez 3 (9), Soto 4 (31), Rivas (1), Tatis Jr. (29). SB – Carpenter (1). S – Cronenworth.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Wong 2, Raleigh 2); San Diego 5 (Machado 2, Rivas, Sánchez, Kim). RISP – Seattle 1 for 9; San Diego 6 for 14.

Runners moved up – Ford, France, Tatis Jr.. GIDP – France, Machado.

DP – Seattle 1 (Wong, Crawford, France); San Diego 1 (Rivas, Kim).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby, L, 5-53115503863.50
Brash12212194.88
Saucedo21101153.77
Festa1⅓00002165.40
Flexen2⅔32210327.23
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wacha, W, 6-26⅔20017823.18
Hill1⅔00001103.46
Carlton1⅔13330264.26
Hader1⅔10010191.54

Inherited runners-scored – Brash 2-0, Saucedo 2-2, Festa 2-0. HBP – Saucedo (Tatis Jr.), Carlton (Caballero). WP – Brash, Flexen.

Umpires – Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 2:46. A – 35,490 (40,222).

Miami 6, Kansas City 1
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pratto lf301112.299
Pasquantino 1b401000.250
Perez c300002.274
Melendez rf300012.218
Witt Jr. ss300000.234
Lopez 2b300002.221
Massey dh200010.227
Garcia 3b311001.253
Bradley Jr. cf200001.133
a-Olivares ph-cf100000.232
Totals27131310
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b422000.403
De La Cruz dh411202.299
Sánchez rf413400.306
Gurriel 1b400000.275
Wendle ss401001.250
Segura 3b300000.190
Berti lf300000.267
Davis cf000000.275
Stallings c300000.156
Hampson cf-lf221010.243
Totals3168613
Kansas City001000000130
Miami00300003x680

a-lined out for Bradley Jr. in the 8th.

LOB – Kansas City 3, Miami 2. 2B – Pasquantino (17), De La Cruz (12). HR – Sánchez (6), off Lyles. RBIs – Pratto (16), Sánchez 4 (17), De La Cruz 2 (33). CS – Melendez (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 1 (Melendez); Miami 1 (Stallings). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 3; Miami 3 for 5.

Runners moved up – Bradley Jr., Berti. GIDP – Pasquantino, Garcia, Gurriel.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Garcia, Lopez, Pasquantino); Miami 2 (Arraez, Gurriel; Gurriel, Wendle, Gurriel).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, L, 0-107⅔65512856.84
Cuas1⅔21101174.67
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cabrera, W, 5-45⅔21124654.29
Okert, H, 51⅔00010162.29
Scott, H, 101⅔00002143.00
Nardi, H, 51⅔00001142.57
Puk1⅔10003142.87

Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-2. HBP – Cabrera (Perez).

Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 2:03. A – 7,673 (37,446).

Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Polanco 2b300010.252
Kirilloff dh200000.298
a-Garlick ph-dh100001.200
Correa ss400002.204
Larnach lf300012.206
Solano 1b300001.273
1-Taylor pr-cf010000.226
Kepler rf301011.192
Lewis 3b401101.207
Farmer 1b000000.274
Castro cf-3b300001.256
Jeffers c301010.259
Totals2913149
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Lowe lf401002.291
Franco ss401000.308
Arozarena dh412101.290
Raley 1b300001.255
Paredes 3b211110.264
Walls 2b300001.212
Siri cf300001.235
Margot rf300001.245
Mejía c301001.229
Totals2926218
Minnesota000000001130
Tampa Bay010000001260

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Kirilloff in the 8th.

1-ran for Solano in the 9th.

LOB – Minnesota 8, Tampa Bay 4. HR – Paredes (9), off P.López; Arozarena (12), off Duran. RBIs – Lewis (7), Paredes (38), Arozarena (43). SB – Taylor 2 (10).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Correa, Kepler); Tampa Bay 1 (Arozarena). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 1.

GIDP – Jeffers.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Walls, Raley).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
P.López7⅔51116924.25
Stewart1⅔00002131.00
Duran, L, 1-21110021.57
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Armstrong2⅔10001240.00
Criswell3⅓10024575.14
Kelly, H, 800012134.00
Stephenson, H, 21⅔00001130.00
Poche, H, 91⅔00001131.99
Adam, W, 2-11⅔11110253.08

Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 1-0. HBP – Criswell (Kirilloff), Adam 2 (Solano,Castro).

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T – 2:17. A – 10,846 (25,025).

Arizona 6, Washington 2
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marte 2b423010.279
Carroll lf534200.300
Rivera 3b513200.362
Walker 1b502001.253
Longoria dh502201.225
P.Smith rf400001.206
Ahmed ss401000.229
Moreno c400002.280
McCarthy cf400000.184
Totals40615615
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf411000.281
García 2b401101.271
Candelario 3b400002.253
Meneses dh302010.305
Dickerson lf300001.255
a-Garrett ph100001.265
D.Smith 1b402000.270
R.Adams c400004.286
Abrams ss400002.227
Call cf311000.220
Totals34271111
Arizona3000001026151
Washington002000000270

a-struck out for Dickerson in the 9th.

E – Rivera (1). LOB – Arizona 8, Washington 6. 2B – Marte (11), Rivera (8), Longoria 2 (6), Thomas (12). HR – Carroll (11), off Weems. RBIs – Rivera 2 (14), Longoria 2 (15), Carroll 2 (27), García (26). SB – Carroll (18), Ahmed (4). CS – Marte (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 5 (Marte, P.Smith 2, Ahmed 2); Washington 2 (Dickerson, Abrams). RISP – Arizona 3 for 15; Washington 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Walker, P.Smith, Candelario. GIDP – Candelario.

DP – Arizona 1 (Walker, Ahmed, Walker).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies, W, 1-1652218974.68
A.Adams, H, 40000091.93
McGough, H, 121⅔0000193.03
Chafin1⅔20002193.22
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 4-66⅔113314984.89
Edwards Jr.1⅔21101133.51
Thompson1⅔00000103.77
Weems1⅔22200165.40

Inherited runners-scored – A.Adams 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 2:32. A – 18,180 (41,376).

Cincinnati 8, L.A. Dodgers 6
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf511100.257
Freeman 1b411000.328
Smith c422200.305
Martinez dh411001.276
Muncy 3b301111.206
Taylor lf-ss400001.203
Vargas 2b412201.234
DeLuca cf200010.000
a-Peralta ph-lf100001.241
Rojas ss200001.216
Heyward lf-cf200001.232
Totals3568627
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Benson rf512201.196
McLain dh422001.348
India 2b301101.280
De La Cruz ss422202.429
Steer 1b311100.291
Stephenson c411201.247
Newman 3b402001.270
Fairchild cf400003.224
Hopkins lf402000.300
1-Fraley pr010000.262
Totals358138010
Los Angeles213000000680
Cincinnati2040000028131

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for DeLuca in the 9th.

1-ran for Hopkins in the 9th.

E – Fairchild (2). LOB – Los Angeles 4, Cincinnati 5. 2B – Smith (8), Martinez (15), Vargas (14), Newman (8). 3B – McLain (2), De La Cruz (1). HR – Betts (16), off Williamson; Vargas (6), off Williamson; Smith (9), off Williamson; De La Cruz (1), off Syndergaard; Stephenson (4), off Syndergaard; Benson (1), off Phillips. RBIs – Betts (37), Muncy (44), Vargas 2 (28), Smith 2 (32), De La Cruz 2 (2), India (31), Steer (32), Stephenson 2 (26), Benson 2 (2). SB – McLain (2), Steer 2 (5), Newman (4). SF – India.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Rojas 2); Cincinnati 4 (Benson, De La Cruz, Fairchild, Stephenson). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 7; Cincinnati 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Hopkins. GIDP – McLain.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Vargas, Freeman).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Syndergaard3⅔76603667.16
Vesia1⅔10002177.07
Robertson2⅔00003220.00
Graterol1⅔20001162.03
Almonte1⅔10001136.58
Phillips, L, 1-222200112.66
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williamson586623965.40
Farmer1⅓00001162.37
Sims1⅔0000193.54
Díaz, W, 2-11⅔00002111.48

Inherited runners-scored – Farmer 1-0. HBP – Syndergaard (Steer). WP – Graterol.

Umpires – Home, Brock Ballou; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 2:27. A – 19,003 (43,891).

Cleveland 5, Boston 2
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf210020.286
Arroyo 2b100000.260
Yoshida lf401000.318
Turner dh400000.260
Devers 3b402100.246
Casas 1b400001.194
Hernández ss-cf411001.229
Duran cf-rf300011.274
Wong c401003.235
Valdez 2b200001.234
a-Reyes ph-2b-ss000010.289
b-Refsnyder ph100001.287
Totals3325148
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf310012.255
Rosario ss423101.237
Ramírez 3b411100.260
Naylor 1b413100.270
Bell dh401201.231
Giménez 2b400002.240
Brennan rf400000.261
Zunino c301002.190
Straw cf301000.232
Totals33510518
Boston100100000253
Cleveland01022000x5102

a-walked for Valdez in the 7th. b-struck out for Reyes in the 9th.

E – Casas (3), Valdez (6), Devers (6), Giménez (4), Naylor (1). LOB – Boston 8, Cleveland 5. 2B – Wong (12), Naylor (11), Rosario (9), Ramírez (17). RBIs – Devers (50), Bell 2 (29), Naylor (43), Rosario (15), Ramírez (31). SB – Valdez (4), Duran (8). CS – Giménez (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 5 (Arroyo, Yoshida, Verdugo, Hernández 2); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez, Brennan 2, Naylor). RISP – Boston 1 for 14; Cleveland 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Casas 2, Duran, Giménez. LIDP – Ramírez. GIDP – Giménez, Bell.

DP – Boston 3 (Devers, Casas, Devers; Valdez, Hernández, Casas; Devers, Arroyo, Casas).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford, L, 1-33⅔53103583.44
Bernardino1⅔0000052.55
Garza32200152.79
Murphy3⅓20015540.00
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bibee, W, 2-15⅔42122903.05
Morgan, H, 31⅔00003191.78
Hentges, H, 71⅔00011132.38
Stephan, H, 101⅔10000132.73
Clase, S, 20-251⅔00012163.00

Inherited runners-scored – Bernardino 2-1, Murphy 1-0. WP – Murphy(2).

Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T – 2:32. A – 19,444 (34,788).

Milwaukee 10, Baltimore 2
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frazier 2b300001.236
R.Urías 2b111000.244
Rutschman c300011.281
Hays lf401101.303
Santander rf300001.251
McKenna rf100000.242
Hicks cf401002.368
Henderson 3b301000.204
O'Hearn 1b300002.286
Lester dh300001.143
Mateo ss311000.230
Totals3125119
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf501003.257
1-Perkins pr-lf000000.130
Adames ss512102.211
Tellez 1b500000.233
Miller 3b511001.309
Singleton dh311100.143
a-Contreras ph-dh212000.240
Anderson rf422101.235
Monasterio 2b511102.320
Caratini c212100.237
Wiemer cf424500.231
Totals4010161009
Baltimore000000002251
Milwaukee10212040x10160

a-singled for Singleton in the 7th.

1-ran for Yelich in the 7th.

E – O'Hearn (1). LOB – Baltimore 3, Milwaukee 9. 2B – Adames (7), Singleton (1), Wiemer (12), Monasterio (2). HR – Adames (10), off Kremer; Wiemer (7), off Kremer; Wiemer (8), off Zimmermann. RBIs – Hays (25), Adames (28), Wiemer 5 (23), Singleton (1), Anderson (32), Monasterio (4), Caratini (11). SF – Caratini.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 1 (Hicks); Milwaukee 5 (Tellez 2, Miller, Yelich, Monasterio). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 3; Milwaukee 4 for 12.

Runners moved up – McKenna. LIDP – Henderson. GIDP – McKenna.

DP – Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Tellez, Adames; Adames, Monasterio, Tellez).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer, L, 6-35⅔96605934.89
Zimmermann3⅔74404617.20
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, W, 5-48⅔20009963.36
Sousa1⅔322102513.50

HBP – Kremer (Anderson), Zimmermann (Caratini). WP – Burnes.

Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T – 2:31. A – 22,320 (41,700).

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 5
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf310022.284
McNeil 2b411010.277
Lindor ss311011.216
Alonso 1b000000.231
1-Pham pr-lf211301.237
Baty 3b301110.231
Marte rf401001.245
Vogelbach dh300011.203
Canha lf-1b400000.238
Álvarez c411101.238
Totals3056567
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf502102.331
Olson 1b501002.232
Riley 3b422001.271
Murphy c411202.287
Rosario lf400001.250
Albies 2b401000.258
Ozuna dh402001.235
2-Hilliard pr-dh010000.246
Arcia ss412101.317
Harris II cf423301.181
Totals387147011
New York110020100561
Atlanta00012202x7140

1-ran for Alonso in the 1st. 2-ran for Ozuna in the 8th.

E – Álvarez (5). LOB – New York 6, Atlanta 7. 2B – Lindor (16), Arcia (8), Harris II (5), Ozuna (6). HR – Álvarez (9), off Morton; Pham (6), off Morton; Murphy (12), off Scherzer; Harris II (3), off Ottavino. RBIs – Baty (16), Álvarez (20), Pham 3 (19), Arcia (15), Murphy 2 (42), Harris II 3 (11), Acuña Jr. (33). SB – Acuña Jr. 2 (28). SF – Pham.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Marte, Baty, Álvarez); Atlanta 5 (Olson 3, Harris II 2). RISP – New York 2 for 6; Atlanta 5 for 11.

Runners moved up – Arcia. GIDP – Lindor, Vogelbach.

DP – Atlanta 2 (Albies, Arcia, Olson; Arcia, Olson).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer511550101033.71
Leone1⅔00000145.02
Raley, L, 1-111100173.10
Ottavino21101124.38
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton4444451073.89
McHugh1⅓00000163.00
Yates, BS, 0-11⅔11121283.54
Anderson, W, 4-01⅔1000083.20
Minter, S, 8-111⅔00001106.04

Inherited runners-scored – Leone 1-0, Ottavino 1-1. HBP – Morton (Alonso).

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 2:54. A – 40,178 (41,149).

St. Louis 1, Texas 0
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan 2b400001.242
Goldschmidt 1b400002.286
Gorman dh300003.264
Arenado 3b302000.268
Contreras c300002.210
Burleson lf311100.226
Mercado lf000000.310
DeJong ss300002.236
Walker rf201000.258
Edman cf300002.251
Totals28141012
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b400001.299
Seager ss301011.336
Lowe 1b300012.279
Jung 3b301011.293
Heim dh-c400002.286
Jankowski cf300010.291
Grossman rf301011.237
J.Smith lf300002.211
b-García ph100001.272
Gray p-p000000---
León c201001.154
a-Taveras ph100000.295
c-Garver ph100000.306
Totals31040512
St. Louis000000010140
Texas000000000040

a-lined out for León in the 7th. b-struck out for J.Smith in the 9th. c-flied out for Gray in the 9th.

LOB – St. Louis 1, Texas 9. 2B – Arenado (9), Grossman (8), Seager (12). HR – Burleson (5), off Gray. RBIs – Burleson (15). CS – Walker (1).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 0; Texas 5 (Lowe, Jankowski 2, J.Smith 2). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 2; Texas 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Burleson. GIDP – Burleson.

DP – Texas 2 (Semien, Lowe; J.Smith, Jung, J.Smith).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flaherty6⅔300581054.15
Hicks, W, 1-31⅔10001163.91
Gallegos, H, 51⅔00001113.70
Helsley, S, 7-111⅔00002113.24
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 6-29⅔4110121002.32

HBP – Gray (Walker).

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Alan Porter; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 2:17. A – 30,251 (40,000).

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoerner 2b400000.283
Swanson ss300012.266
Happ lf200021.269
Suzuki rf400001.260
Tauchman cf311011.295
Mancini dh411100.241
Amaya c301100.292
Mervis 1b300001.176
Mastrobuoni 3b300001.161
Totals2923247
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Moniak rf301311.304
Ohtani dh401011.275
Trout cf411102.265
Rendon 3b400001.284
Urshela 3b000000.305
Thaiss c210020.274
Drury 2b412000.258
Walsh 1b300013.150
Rengifo lf422201.224
Neto ss311011.239
Totals31686610
Chicago000020000230
Los Angeles00011400x680

LOB – Chicago 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Mancini (6), Ohtani (11), Moniak (5). HR – Trout (14), off Taillon; Rengifo (4), off Taillon. RBIs – Mancini (19), Amaya (5), Trout (35), Rengifo 2 (19), Moniak 3 (10). SB – Ohtani 2 (9), Rengifo (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Mancini 2); Los Angeles 5 (Rendon, Trout, Ohtani 3). RISP – Chicago 2 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Suzuki. LIDP – Drury. GIDP – Mastrobuoni.

DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Mervis, Hoerner); Los Angeles 1 (Walsh, Neto, Walsh).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon, L, 1-45⅓544451047.02
Leiter Jr.22212223.33
Rucker2⅔10013375.04
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Barría5⅔32213761.85
Joyce, W, 1-01⅔00030274.50
Loup1⅔0000186.28
Bachman2⅔00003261.29

Inherited runners-scored – Leiter Jr. 2-2. HBP – Rucker (Moniak). WP – Barría.

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 2:31. A – 28,817 (45,517).

