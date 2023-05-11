Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, May 10

Washington 11, San Francisco 6
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf522101.281
García 2b400012.264
Meneses dh412110.288
Candelario 3b411001.216
Chavis 3b100000.250
Call cf410011.230
Smith 1b421111.270
Garrett lf432211.288
Vargas ss503300.292
Adams c411301.217
Totals3911121158
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b411310.260
Pederson dh411010.225
Davis 3b311021.287
Conforto rf411200.171
Sabol lf401101.253
Slater cf200010.368
Villar 2b100001.149
Wisely 2b-cf401000.182
Schmitt ss422000.500
Bart c400001.259
Totals3468654
Washington04410100111120
San Francisco001001022681

E – Davis (3). LOB – Washington 6, San Francisco 6. 2B – Candelario (8), Vargas (1), Schmitt (1), Pederson (4). 3B – Vargas (1). HR – Adams (1), off Manaea; Thomas (4), off Beck; Conforto (5), off Ward; Wade Jr. (7), off Ramírez. RBIs – Smith (8), Adams 3 (5), Garrett 2 (7), Vargas 3 (5), Meneses (16), Thomas (18), Wade Jr. 3 (13), Sabol (12), Conforto 2 (12). SB – Call (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Adams, Call 2); San Francisco 3 (Pederson, Slater, Conforto). RISP – Washington 5 for 9; San Francisco 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – García, Bart, Wade Jr..

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 3-57⅔52243932.96
Ward1⅔12211195.27
Ramírez1⅔22200115.09
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea, L, 1-2258434747.96
Beck5⅓62213654.41
Waites1⅔11111159.00

Inherited runners-scored – Beck 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 2:29. A – 21,283 (41,915).

Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf401110.220
Tovar ss410011.221
Bryant dh400002.301
Cron 1b401001.236
Grichuk rf-cf411102.361
McMahon 3b411000.205
Wynns c311112.333
Trejo 2b402101.264
Doyle cf200002.216
b-Blackmon ph-rf101010.274
Totals34484411
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b400002.246
Reynolds lf-cf311011.297
McCutchen dh313210.255
Santana 1b300013.246
Joe rf-lf200021.274
Suwinski cf200001.226
a-R.Castro ph-2b100010.258
Marcano 2b-ss211100.245
c-Andujar ph-rf200001.185
Owings ss-cf-ss300001.143
d-Bae ph101000.240
Hedges c300002.143
e-Palacios ph100001.000
Totals30363613
Colorado000300100480
Pittsburgh012000000361

a-lined out for Suwinski in the 6th. b-walked for Doyle in the 7th. c-lined out for Marcano in the 7th. d-doubled for Owings in the 9th. e-struck out for Hedges in the 9th.

E – Hill (1). LOB – Colorado 7, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – Cron (8), Grichuk (3), Reynolds (14), Bae (3). HR – Marcano (1), off Senzatela; McCutchen (7), off Senzatela. RBIs – Grichuk (3), Wynns (3), Trejo (9), Profar (15), Marcano (3), McCutchen 2 (18). SB – Tovar (1), Trejo (2), McMahon (2). CS – Joe 2 (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 7 (McMahon, Cron 2, Doyle 2, Trejo, Wynns); Pittsburgh 2 (Palacios 2). RISP – Colorado 4 for 14; Pittsburgh 1 for 4.

LIDP – Bryant, R.Castro. GIDP – Profar.

DP – Colorado 1 (Doyle, Wynns, Doyle); Pittsburgh 2 (Santana; Santana, Owings, Santana).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senzatela243311514.70
Lambert2⅓00014340.00
Bard10021241.23
Hand, W, 2-1100002153.14
Lawrence, H, 51⅔00013201.40
Johnson, S, 6-61⅔10012214.40
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill343124754.35
Moreta2⅔00003252.50
Hernandez0000062.25
Stephenson, L, 0-11⅔21122352.00
Holderman1⅔10002243.00
Bednar1⅔10000130.60

Inherited runners-scored – Hand 3-0, Moreta 2-0. WP – Bard.

Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 3:08. A – 13,491 (38,753).

N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 3
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz cf500001.265
Noda 1b201020.244
Rooker dh502001.317
Bleday rf512100.379
Diaz 2b300000.267
Kemp lf400001.175
Pérez c311110.327
Peterson 3b412101.214
Allen ss000000.105
Smith ss-3b400002.173
Totals3538336
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Volpe ss511401.205
Judge dh423011.273
Rizzo 1b422102.302
Bauers lf100000.154
LeMahieu 3b-1b421212.277
Torres 2b311112.258
Bader cf311300.429
a-Calhoun ph-rf100000.241
Kiner-Falefa lf-cf200010.192
Higashioka c311011.196
Cabrera rf-3b310011.193
Totals33111011610
Oakland020000100380
New York40007000x11100

a-flied out for Bader in the 6th.

LOB – Oakland 10, New York 6. 2B – Bleday (3), Rooker (5), Noda (8), Higashioka (2), Judge (6), Torres (8). HR – Pérez (2), off Brito; Peterson (2), off Brito; Bleday (3), off García; Bader (3), off Muller; LeMahieu (5), off Garcia; Volpe (4), off Garcia. RBIs – Pérez (6), Peterson (11), Bleday (3), Torres (17), Bader 3 (11), Rizzo (17), LeMahieu 2 (18), Volpe 4 (13). SF – Torres.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 6 (Bleday, Kemp 4, Diaz); New York 2 (Volpe 2). RISP – Oakland 0 for 8; New York 3 for 7.

Runners moved up – Kiner-Falefa.

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Muller, L, 1-34⅔56636877.34
Garcia455203915.00
Fujinami2⅓000123512.52
Lovelady1⅔10002191.93
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brito4⅓52223775.81
Cordero, W, 2-1110001213.14
García, S, 1-13⅔21112553.00

Inherited runners-scored – Garcia 1-1, Fujinami 1-0, Cordero 2-0. HBP – Muller (Kiner-Falefa), Brito (Noda), Cordero (Diaz).

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T – 2:47. A – 40,687 (47,309).

Detroit 5, Cleveland 0
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry 2b412000.272
Short 2b000000.313
Báez ss322000.256
Greene cf400101.262
Torkelson 1b411101.241
Ibáñez 3b412100.314
Baddoo lf401101.253
Cabrera dh400000.188
Vierling rf400002.239
Rogers c400001.179
Totals3558406
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf400001.265
Rosario ss400002.234
Ramírez dh400000.270
Bell 1b200021.219
Fry 3b-c301010.200
Freeman 2b402001.364
Zunino c300003.179
Brennan rf100000.208
Arias rf-3b301001.204
Straw cf300001.229
Totals31040310
Detroit203000000580
Cleveland000000000041

E – Arias (1). LOB – Detroit 4, Cleveland 7. 2B – Ibáñez (4), Báez (6), Baddoo (5). RBIs – Greene (15), Ibáñez (4), Torkelson (17), Baddoo (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Cabrera, Baddoo, Greene); Cleveland 2 (Zunino 2). RISP – Detroit 4 for 10; Cleveland 1 for 2.

Runners moved up – Greene 2.

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez, W, 4-27⅔40028991.57
Foley1⅔00001141.65
Shreve1⅔00011125.65
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Battenfield, L, 0-46⅔75404904.45
De Los Santos1⅔10001161.35
Sandlin1⅔00001134.85
Morgan1⅔00000121.12

HBP – De Los Santos (Báez). PB – Zunino (4).

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jerry Layne.

T – 2:01. A – 16,128 (34,788).

L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf400100.246
Freeman 1b512301.289
Smith dh411110.325
C.Taylor 3b410002.198
Vargas 2b511201.219
Outman cf412001.281
Rojas ss422000.193
Thompson lf110010.130
a-D.Peralta ph-lf201100.205
Barnes c200021.111
Totals3589846
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
O.Miller 2b301001.293
c-Turang ph100001.242
Contreras c411101.276
Adames ss401000.230
Yelich lf300000.239
Brosseau dh301002.222
Anderson 3b300001.238
Voit 1b301002.222
T.Taylor rf-cf300001.207
Wiemer cf200001.211
b-Winker ph-rf100001.230
Totals30151011
Los Angeles000224000890
Milwaukee000100000151

a-singled for Thompson in the 6th. b-struck out for Wiemer in the 8th. c-struck out for O.Miller in the 9th.

E – Contreras (4). LOB – Los Angeles 6, Milwaukee 2. 2B – Outman (8), Voit (3). HR – Freeman (6), off Miley; Smith (6), off Miley; Vargas (4), off Miley; Contreras (3), off Kershaw. RBIs – Freeman 3 (17), Smith (19), Vargas 2 (19), D.Peralta (15), Betts (21), Contreras (11). SF – Betts.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (D.Peralta, Smith, C.Taylor 2); Milwaukee 1 (Wiemer). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 8; Milwaukee 0 for 2.

GIDP – Anderson, Adames.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Vargas, Freeman; Rojas, Vargas, Freeman).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw, W, 6-27⅔51108922.36
Suero2⅔00003275.79
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley, L, 3-25⅔67723943.60
Rea21120274.94
Payamps1⅓10001112.60
Milner1⅔00001104.50
Williams1⅔00001150.79

Inherited runners-scored – Rea 1-1, Payamps 3-0. HBP – Miley (C.Taylor). WP – Rea.

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 2:11. A – 30,112 (41,700).

Texas 4, Seattle 3
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b512202.290
Grossman lf511001.233
Thompson lf000000.186
Lowe 1b511104.259
García rf502001.252
Jung 3b401002.244
Heim c401101.318
Duran ss311001.305
Taveras cf402000.296
J.Smith dh402002.203
Totals394134014
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss311111.243
France 1b401001.270
Kelenic lf402100.294
Suárez 3b300011.221
Raleigh c401001.212
J.Rodríguez cf411001.205
T.Hernández rf400003.215
Pollock dh400002.138
Wong 2b201001.195
a-Caballero ph-2b010000.282
Totals32372211
Texas0030010004131
Seattle100010010370

a-hit by pitch for Wong in the 8th.

E – Grossman (1). LOB – Texas 9, Seattle 5. 2B – Lowe (11), Heim (8), J.Smith (2). 3B – Kelenic (1). HR – Semien (6), off Castillo. RBIs – Semien 2 (30), Lowe (24), Heim (28), Crawford (15), Kelenic (17). SB – García (3), Suárez (1). CS – Taveras (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 6 (Lowe, Grossman, Duran 2, J.Smith 2); Seattle 4 (France 2, Raleigh 2). RISP – Texas 4 for 15; Seattle 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Taveras, Heim. GIDP – Suárez.

DP – Texas 1 (Semien, Duran, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning, W, 3-06⅔62215711.72
Sborz, H, 11⅔00002132.84
Burke, H, 611101202.20
J.Hernández, H, 800011183.21
W.Smith, S, 6-71⅔00002123.21
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo, L, 2-15⅔83309982.70
Brash31101195.40
Speier0000150.63
Then1⅔10000120.00
Flexen1⅔10002167.77
Sewald1⅔0000183.32

Inherited runners-scored – J.Hernández 1-0, Speier 2-0. HBP – Castillo (Duran), Burke (Caballero).

Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 2:33. A – 22,480 (47,929).

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Peña ss402210.247
Bregman 3b400010.207
Alvarez lf411100.283
Tucker dh411001.264
Julks rf411001.260
Diaz 1b301102.220
Hensley 2b310012.145
Meyers cf411102.250
Maldonado c301002.181
Totals33585310
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward lf400003.234
Trout cf411003.288
Ohtani dh411202.293
Rendon 3b412001.292
Renfroe rf212220.257
Drury 2b400002.224
Thaiss c401002.304
Urshela 1b401000.302
Neto ss300001.235
Totals33484214
Houston100400000580
Los Angeles020000002481

E – Canning (1). LOB – Houston 6, Los Angeles 4. HR – Alvarez (8), off Canning; Renfroe (10), off Javier; Ohtani (8), off Pressly. RBIs – Alvarez (34), Diaz (3), Meyers (11), Peña 2 (20), Renfroe 2 (26), Ohtani 2 (24). SF – Diaz.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Alvarez 2); Los Angeles 1 (Urshela). RISP – Houston 2 for 3; Los Angeles 0 for 3.

GIDP – Bregman, Drury, Urshela.

DP – Houston 2 (Bregman, Hensley, Diaz; Bregman, Hensley, Diaz); Los Angeles 1 (Rendon, Drury, Urshela).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, W, 3-16⅔322111933.47
Neris, H, 41⅔0001091.69
B.Abreu, H, 51⅔10002201.47
Pressly, S, 6-61⅔42201214.11
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Canning, L, 2-1355513646.38
Herget1⅓20012285.40
Tepera1⅔10002215.62
Devenski2⅔00002183.24
Davidson1⅔00011115.60

Inherited runners-scored – Herget 3-2. HBP – Canning (Maldonado).

Umpires – Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.

T – 2:38. A – 20,420 (45,517).

Miami 5, Arizona 4
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chisholm Jr. cf400000.221
Soler dh411003.235
Arraez 1b310011.398
Sánchez rf412301.294
1-De La Cruz pr-lf010000.256
Berti 3b400002.265
Wendle ss401100.100
Burdick lf-rf412001.250
Stallings c300001.109
Hampson 2b301101.267
Totals33575110
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 3b400003.252
d-Ahmed ph101000.254
Marte 2b311022.264
Carroll lf210010.294
Walker 1b400002.274
Gurriel Jr. dh311012.306
Smith rf211121.288
Perdomo ss401101.373
Thomas cf200100.196
a-Longoria ph100001.225
Fletcher cf000000.370
b-Rivera ph100000.361
Herrera c300002.206
c-Moreno ph100001.312
Totals31453615
Miami000310001570
Arizona000400000450

a-struck out for Thomas in the 6th. b-popped out for Fletcher in the 9th. c-struck out for Herrera in the 9th. d-singled for Rojas in the 9th.

1-ran for Sánchez in the 9th.

LOB – Miami 3, Arizona 7. 2B – Burdick 2 (2), Sánchez (9), Wendle (1), Gurriel Jr. (8). HR – Sánchez (3), off Kelly. RBIs – Sánchez 3 (10), Hampson (7), Wendle (2), Smith (14), Perdomo (18), Thomas (10). SB – Perdomo (4). S – Stallings, Carroll.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Hampson, Stallings); Arizona 3 (Walker, Perdomo, Herrera). RISP – Miami 3 for 8; Arizona 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Berti, Thomas.

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cabrera3⅓24445625.35
Okert1⅓00011213.00
Hoeing0000025.25
Scott100015254.32
Brazoban1000062.01
Floro, W, 2-11⅔10002171.62
Puk, S, 6-71⅔10002163.07
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kelly6⅔44416973.18
K.Nelson1⅔10001121.23
Chafin, L, 2-11⅔11102224.61
Castro1⅔10001143.38

Inherited runners-scored – Okert 2-1, Hoeing 1-0, Castro 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 2:45. A – 10,482 (48,359).

Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1 (10)
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bichette ss401000.329
Guerrero Jr. 1b401001.312
Varsho lf-cf400000.233
Chapman 3b400002.338
Merrifield 2b-rf-lf401002.288
Belt dh311112.221
1-Lukes pr-rf000000.000
Jansen c400002.165
Biggio rf200001.138
a-Espinal ph-2b200001.153
Kiermaier cf200011.287
b-Kirk ph100000.241
Mayza p000000---
Totals34141212
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Stott 2b500002.276
Turner ss401012.261
Harper dh512000.321
Castellanos rf402001.322
Schwarber lf401003.187
Realmuto c401101.281
Bohm 1b400002.270
Marsh cf200022.311
Sosa 3b310000.294
Totals35271313
Toronto0000100000141
Philadelphia0000000011270

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Biggio in the 8th. b-grounded out for Kiermaier in the 10th.

1-ran for Belt in the 10th.

E – Bichette (4). LOB – Toronto 6, Philadelphia 9. 2B – Guerrero Jr. (8), Turner (7), Realmuto (9). HR – Belt (2), off Wheeler. RBIs – Belt (8), Realmuto (15). SB – Castellanos (1), Kiermaier (3). S – Sosa.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Chapman, Kirk, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.); Philadelphia 6 (Sosa 2, Turner, Schwarber 2, Harper). RISP – Toronto 0 for 9; Philadelphia 1 for 10.

Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr., Stott.

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman6⅔30009993.38
García, H, 71⅔10001135.29
Swanson, H, 91⅔00011161.45
Romano, BS, 9-111⅔31111283.60
Mayza, L, 1-101011121.42
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler7⅔311171073.80
Soto1⅔00011224.24
Domínguez1⅔10002184.70
Kimbrel, W, 2-11⅔00002117.07

IBB – off Romano (Marsh).

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 2:56. A – 31,758 (42,901).

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b-3b411001.317
Franco ss301110.310
B.Lowe 2b200011.193
a-Arozarena ph-lf100001.319
Ramírez dh401001.316
Raley lf-1b401000.262
Paredes 3b-2b300002.254
b-Walls ph100000.262
J.Lowe rf401001.309
Bethancourt c301000.228
Siri cf300001.208
Totals3216128
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf401000.248
Rutschman c311010.274
Santander rf411001.265
McKenna rf000000.308
Mountcastle 1b200020.255
Frazier 2b401100.226
Hays lf402101.304
Henderson 3b200020.175
Mateo ss400001.282
O'Hearn dh200010.238
Totals2926263
Tampa Bay000000010160
Baltimore00000200x260

a-struck out for B.Lowe in the 8th. b-grounded out for Paredes in the 9th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 9. 2B – Díaz (6), Frazier (5), Hays (9), Santander (12). RBIs – Franco (23), Frazier (14), Hays (13). SB – Franco 2 (11), Mullins (12).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Franco, Raley, Ramírez); Baltimore 6 (Henderson 2, O'Hearn 2, Mateo, Santander). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 11.

Runners moved up – Frazier. GIDP – Paredes, Mullins.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (B.Lowe, Franco, Díaz); Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Frazier, Mountcastle).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Beeks2⅔10002286.00
Chirinos, L, 1-15⅔52241852.22
Guerra1⅔00020160.00
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer, W, 4-16⅔40024954.97
Voth, H, 31⅓21101274.74
Coulombe, H, 80000272.84
Cano, S, 3-31⅔0000180.00

Inherited runners-scored – Coulombe 1-0. IBB – off Guerra (Henderson). WP – Beeks. PB – Bethancourt (2).

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight.

T – 2:23. A – 14,395 (45,971).

N.Y. Mets 2, Cincinnati 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf503101.311
Lindor ss501001.223
McNeil lf501001.277
Alonso 1b311121.239
Baty 3b300001.258
Marte rf400000.216
Vogelbach dh402001.270
Guillorme 2b312010.255
Álvarez c300011.228
Totals35210247
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b411001.305
Friedl cf400003.314
Steer 1b400001.244
Fraley lf301101.239
Stephenson c100020.252
Senzel 3b300002.259
Myers rf300002.208
Ramos dh300000.233
Barrero ss300000.218
Totals28121210
New York0101000002100
Cincinnati100000000121

E – India (3). LOB – New York 11, Cincinnati 2. 2B – Guillorme (2), Fraley (5). HR – Alonso (13), off Greene. RBIs – Alonso (31), Nimmo (15), Fraley (19). CS – Stephenson (1), Lindor (1).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Baty, Álvarez 2, Lindor); Cincinnati 0. RISP – New York 1 for 7; Cincinnati 0 for 0.

LIDP – Lindor. GIDP – Alonso.

DP – Cincinnati 2 (Senzel, Steer, Senzel; Senzel, India, Steer).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, W, 1-17⅔211271042.25
Ottavino, H, 31⅔00001133.21
Robertson, S, 7-71⅔00002130.59
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene, L, 0-35⅓622441053.69
Gibaut110001142.30
Farmer1⅔20002212.95
Young1000093.31
Legumina0000014.50

Inherited runners-scored – Gibaut 1-0, Legumina 2-0. HBP – Greene (Baty).

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 2:35. A – 14,515 (43,891).

Boston 5, Atlanta 2
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Refsnyder lf300001.224
c-Tapia ph-lf201101.250
Verdugo rf410010.308
Turner 3b-2b211021.277
Yoshida dh400002.298
Hernández ss401100.239
Duran cf322111.372
Casas 1b311211.167
Wong c400003.244
Valdez 2b100001.317
a-Dalbec ph000000.182
b-Devers ph-3b201001.248
Totals32575512
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf412100.347
Olson 1b400001.243
Riley 3b412001.246
Murphy dh400001.288
Rosario lf402101.257
Albies 2b400001.272
d'Arnaud c301012.333
Harris II cf301001.216
Arcia ss300002.339
Totals33282110
Boston000200102570
Atlanta000002000280

a- for Valdez in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Dalbec in the 7th. c-doubled for Refsnyder in the 7th.

LOB – Boston 6, Atlanta 5. 2B – Tapia (3), Duran (12), Rosario (6). HR – Casas (5), off Iglesias; Acuña Jr. (7), off Bello. RBIs – Hernández (14), Duran (14), Tapia (6), Casas 2 (14), Acuña Jr. (22), Rosario (11). SB – Harris II (4), Duran (6). CS – Valdez (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 4 (Verdugo 2, Wong 2); Atlanta 3 (d'Arnaud, Olson 2). RISP – Boston 4 for 10; Atlanta 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Casas, Acuña Jr., Murphy. GIDP – Hernández, Arcia.

DP – Boston 1 (Turner, Valdez, Casas); Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Olson).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello, W, 2-16⅔622151005.01
Winckowski, H, 51⅔00001101.50
Martin, H, 71⅔10003151.64
Jansen, S, 9-101⅔10001150.77
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lee200013312.41
McHugh1⅓32211323.38
Young1⅔00001161.59
Chavez1⅔00002152.40
Minter, L, 2-401121147.50
Anderson110012243.31
Iglesias32202206.75
Jiménez0000013.97

Inherited runners-scored – Anderson 2-1, Jiménez 1-0. HBP – Young (Valdez).

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 2:43. A – 40,270 (41,149).

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss301010.266
Benintendi lf300012.256
Vaughn 1b401000.246
Robert Jr. cf400004.254
Marisnick cf000000---
Sheets rf211020.270
Grandal dh401001.257
Alberto 3b301111.277
Zavala c400002.157
Andrus 2b301000.206
Sosa 2b100001.141
Totals31161511
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Witt Jr. ss500000.232
Pasquantino dh523000.298
Perez c402101.289
Fermin c101000.300
Melendez rf421111.213
Olivares lf421100.255
Pratto 1b422301.362
Duffy 3b401102.340
Massey 2b413200.222
Eaton cf300011.029
Totals38914926
Chicago010000000161
Kansas City40012110x9140

E – Sheets (2). LOB – Chicago 8, Kansas City 7. 2B – Pasquantino (13), Perez 2 (9), Massey (3). HR – Massey (1), off Lynn; Pratto (2), off Lynn; Olivares (3), off Padilla. RBIs – Alberto (12), Perez (21), Pratto 3 (12), Duffy (6), Massey 2 (10), Melendez (17), Olivares (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Alberto, Robert Jr., Anderson); Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr. 2, Melendez, Eaton). RISP – Chicago 1 for 8; Kansas City 5 for 9.

Runners moved up – Vaughn. GIDP – Vaughn, Anderson.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Duffy, Massey, Pratto; Massey, Pratto).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn, L, 1-55⅔97724987.51
Padilla2⅔42202379.00
Middleton1⅔10000102.38
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, W, 3-35⅔31144884.31
Cuas1⅔10013245.17
Garrett1⅔10002153.45
Staumont1⅔10001111.80
Clarke1⅔00001104.50

WP – Cuas.

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 2:21. A – 12,187 (38,427).

Minnesota 4, San Diego 3 (11)
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tatis Jr. rf501003.266
Cronenworth 1b100030.236
Machado 3b400100.250
Soto lf311120.246
Bogaerts ss401012.272
Carpenter dh500003.211
Odor 2b410002.105
Grisham cf311010.217
Sullivan c200001.208
a-Cruz ph100000.266
Nola c000100.158
Totals32343711
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton dh400010.226
Kepler rf532101.223
Correa ss301120.189
Kirilloff 1b-lf402110.333
Polanco 2b401001.278
Farmer 3b301001.235
c-Castro ph-3b110000.186
Gallo lf300002.182
d-Solano ph-1b101100.273
Vázquez c400002.214
Taylor cf200000.242
b-Gordon ph-cf201001.164
Totals3649448
San Diego00000011010340
Minnesota10100000011491

No outs when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Sullivan in the 8th. b-singled for Taylor in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Farmer in the 9th. d-singled for Gallo in the 10th.

E – Gallo (1). LOB – San Diego 8, Minnesota 8. 2B – Polanco (5), Kepler (5), Correa (6). HR – Soto (6), off P.López; Kepler (6), off Lugo. RBIs – Soto (18), Machado (18), Nola (7), Kepler (13), Correa (16), Solano (5), Kirilloff (1). SB – Soto 2 (3), Cronenworth (2). CS – Soto (1). SF – Machado. S – Nola.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 4 (Soto 2, Carpenter 2); Minnesota 2 (Vázquez, Kepler). RISP – San Diego 0 for 5; Minnesota 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Grisham, Machado. LIDP – Soto. GIDP – Gallo, Kepler.

DP – San Diego 2 (Bogaerts, Cronenworth; Odor, Bogaerts, Cronenworth); Minnesota 2 (Gallo, Kirilloff, Gallo; Kirilloff).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lugo6⅔52215843.18
Honeywell Jr.1⅔1000083.10
Hill1⅔10000112.55
García1⅔00010226.00
Hader, BS, 11-131⅔11013161.06
Tapia, L, 0-11101033.48
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
P.López6⅓21148983.47
Stewart, H, 10000190.00
J.López, BS, 2-51⅔21110171.69
Duran2⅔01001171.84
Jax, W, 2-41⅔00021173.45

IBB – off Hader (Buxton), off Jax (Soto), off Tapia (Correa). HBP – P.López (Cronenworth). WP – Hader. PB – Sullivan (1).

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 2:51. A – 18,467 (38,544).

Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 4
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b401100.239
Goldschmidt 1b411001.306
Donovan 1b101000.267
Contreras dh401112.266
Arenado 3b401111.233
Carlson cf400000.226
Yepez lf211010.316
a-Burleson ph-lf100000.216
DeJong ss412001.364
Nootbaar rf301110.289
Knizner c411000.220
Totals35410445
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Madrigal 2b510000.254
Swanson ss512201.289
Happ lf512000.300
Suzuki rf412110.264
Wisdom 3b411210.237
Bellinger cf501001.288
Mancini 1b131030.261
Gomes c313210.324
Morel dh412201.500
Totals361014963
St. Louis1010010014100
Chicago00321310x10140

a-lined out for Yepez in the 8th.

LOB – St. Louis 9, Chicago 8. 2B – Swanson 2 (10), Suzuki (4), Happ (10), Morel (1). 3B – Arenado (1). HR – Wisdom (12), off Montgomery; Gomes (6), off Montgomery. RBIs – Arenado (19), Contreras (17), Nootbaar (11), Edman (15), Suzuki (10), Wisdom 2 (23), Gomes 2 (15), Morel 2 (3), Swanson 2 (15). S – Edman.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Carlson 2, Edman, Arenado 2); Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Morel 2, Bellinger). RISP – St. Louis 4 for 12; Chicago 6 for 14.

Runners moved up – Nootbaar, Knizner, Wisdom. GIDP – Knizner, Madrigal, Wisdom.

DP – St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Goldschmidt); Chicago 1 (Swanson, Madrigal, Mancini).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, L, 2-55⅔76633884.11
VerHagen1⅔43310274.74
Naile2⅔31120403.86
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele, W, 6-06⅔73333911.82
Fulmer1⅔0000185.51
Boxberger1⅔0000193.86
Thompson1⅔31110233.26

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:31. A – 36,413 (41,363).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.