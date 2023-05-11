Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, May 10

Washington 11, San Francisco 6
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.264
|Meneses dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.288
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Chavis 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Call cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Smith 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Garrett lf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.288
|Vargas ss
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.292
|Adams c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.217
|Totals
|39
|11
|12
|11
|5
|8
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.260
|Pederson dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Davis 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.287
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.171
|Sabol lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Slater cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.368
|Villar 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|Wisely 2b-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Schmitt ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Bart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|5
|4
|Washington
|044
|101
|001
|11
|12
|0
|San Francisco
|001
|001
|022
|6
|8
|1
E – Davis (3). LOB – Washington 6, San Francisco 6. 2B – Candelario (8), Vargas (1), Schmitt (1), Pederson (4). 3B – Vargas (1). HR – Adams (1), off Manaea; Thomas (4), off Beck; Conforto (5), off Ward; Wade Jr. (7), off Ramírez. RBIs – Smith (8), Adams 3 (5), Garrett 2 (7), Vargas 3 (5), Meneses (16), Thomas (18), Wade Jr. 3 (13), Sabol (12), Conforto 2 (12). SB – Call (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Adams, Call 2); San Francisco 3 (Pederson, Slater, Conforto). RISP – Washington 5 for 9; San Francisco 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – García, Bart, Wade Jr..
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 3-5
|7⅔
|5
|2
|2
|4
|3
|93
|2.96
|Ward
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|19
|5.27
|Ramírez
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|5.09
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, L, 1-2
|2
|5
|8
|4
|3
|4
|74
|7.96
|Beck
|5⅓
|6
|2
|2
|1
|3
|65
|4.41
|Waites
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Beck 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Chris Segal.
T – 2:29. A – 21,283 (41,915).
Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.220
|Tovar ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Bryant dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Grichuk rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.361
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Wynns c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.333
|Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Doyle cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|b-Blackmon ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|4
|11
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Reynolds lf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|McCutchen dh
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.255
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.246
|Joe rf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.274
|Suwinski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|a-R.Castro ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Marcano 2b-ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|c-Andujar ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Owings ss-cf-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|d-Bae ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|e-Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|6
|13
|Colorado
|000
|300
|100
|4
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|012
|000
|000
|3
|6
|1
a-lined out for Suwinski in the 6th. b-walked for Doyle in the 7th. c-lined out for Marcano in the 7th. d-doubled for Owings in the 9th. e-struck out for Hedges in the 9th.
E – Hill (1). LOB – Colorado 7, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – Cron (8), Grichuk (3), Reynolds (14), Bae (3). HR – Marcano (1), off Senzatela; McCutchen (7), off Senzatela. RBIs – Grichuk (3), Wynns (3), Trejo (9), Profar (15), Marcano (3), McCutchen 2 (18). SB – Tovar (1), Trejo (2), McMahon (2). CS – Joe 2 (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 7 (McMahon, Cron 2, Doyle 2, Trejo, Wynns); Pittsburgh 2 (Palacios 2). RISP – Colorado 4 for 14; Pittsburgh 1 for 4.
LIDP – Bryant, R.Castro. GIDP – Profar.
DP – Colorado 1 (Doyle, Wynns, Doyle); Pittsburgh 2 (Santana; Santana, Owings, Santana).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|51
|4.70
|Lambert
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|34
|0.00
|Bard
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|1.23
|Hand, W, 2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.14
|Lawrence, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|1.40
|Johnson, S, 6-6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|4.40
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|4
|75
|4.35
|Moreta
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|2.50
|Hernandez
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.25
|Stephenson, L, 0-1
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|35
|2.00
|Holderman
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.00
|Bednar
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.60
Inherited runners-scored – Hand 3-0, Moreta 2-0. WP – Bard.
Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 3:08. A – 13,491 (38,753).
N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 3
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Noda 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.244
|Rooker dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Bleday rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.379
|Diaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Pérez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.327
|Peterson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Allen ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Smith ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|3
|6
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Volpe ss
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.205
|Judge dh
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.302
|Bauers lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|LeMahieu 3b-1b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.277
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.258
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.429
|a-Calhoun ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Kiner-Falefa lf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.192
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Cabrera rf-3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.193
|Totals
|33
|11
|10
|11
|6
|10
|Oakland
|020
|000
|100
|3
|8
|0
|New York
|400
|070
|00x
|11
|10
|0
a-flied out for Bader in the 6th.
LOB – Oakland 10, New York 6. 2B – Bleday (3), Rooker (5), Noda (8), Higashioka (2), Judge (6), Torres (8). HR – Pérez (2), off Brito; Peterson (2), off Brito; Bleday (3), off García; Bader (3), off Muller; LeMahieu (5), off Garcia; Volpe (4), off Garcia. RBIs – Pérez (6), Peterson (11), Bleday (3), Torres (17), Bader 3 (11), Rizzo (17), LeMahieu 2 (18), Volpe 4 (13). SF – Torres.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 6 (Bleday, Kemp 4, Diaz); New York 2 (Volpe 2). RISP – Oakland 0 for 8; New York 3 for 7.
Runners moved up – Kiner-Falefa.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Muller, L, 1-3
|4⅔
|5
|6
|6
|3
|6
|87
|7.34
|Garcia
|4
|5
|5
|2
|0
|39
|15.00
|Fujinami
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|35
|12.52
|Lovelady
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.93
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brito
|4⅓
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|77
|5.81
|Cordero, W, 2-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.14
|García, S, 1-1
|3⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|55
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Garcia 1-1, Fujinami 1-0, Cordero 2-0. HBP – Muller (Kiner-Falefa), Brito (Noda), Cordero (Diaz).
Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T – 2:47. A – 40,687 (47,309).
Detroit 5, Cleveland 0
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Short 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Báez ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Ibáñez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Vierling rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|4
|0
|6
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Bell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.219
|Fry 3b-c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Freeman 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.179
|Brennan rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Arias rf-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|3
|10
|Detroit
|203
|000
|000
|5
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|1
E – Arias (1). LOB – Detroit 4, Cleveland 7. 2B – Ibáñez (4), Báez (6), Baddoo (5). RBIs – Greene (15), Ibáñez (4), Torkelson (17), Baddoo (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Cabrera, Baddoo, Greene); Cleveland 2 (Zunino 2). RISP – Detroit 4 for 10; Cleveland 1 for 2.
Runners moved up – Greene 2.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 4-2
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|99
|1.57
|Foley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.65
|Shreve
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|5.65
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Battenfield, L, 0-4
|6⅔
|7
|5
|4
|0
|4
|90
|4.45
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.35
|Sandlin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.85
|Morgan
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.12
HBP – De Los Santos (Báez). PB – Zunino (4).
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jerry Layne.
T – 2:01. A – 16,128 (34,788).
L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.289
|Smith dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.325
|C.Taylor 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Vargas 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.219
|Outman cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Rojas ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Thompson lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.130
|a-D.Peralta ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.111
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|4
|6
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|O.Miller 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|c-Turang ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Brosseau dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|T.Taylor rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Wiemer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|b-Winker ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|0
|11
|Los Angeles
|000
|224
|000
|8
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|000
|1
|5
|1
a-singled for Thompson in the 6th. b-struck out for Wiemer in the 8th. c-struck out for O.Miller in the 9th.
E – Contreras (4). LOB – Los Angeles 6, Milwaukee 2. 2B – Outman (8), Voit (3). HR – Freeman (6), off Miley; Smith (6), off Miley; Vargas (4), off Miley; Contreras (3), off Kershaw. RBIs – Freeman 3 (17), Smith (19), Vargas 2 (19), D.Peralta (15), Betts (21), Contreras (11). SF – Betts.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (D.Peralta, Smith, C.Taylor 2); Milwaukee 1 (Wiemer). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 8; Milwaukee 0 for 2.
GIDP – Anderson, Adames.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Vargas, Freeman; Rojas, Vargas, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 6-2
|7⅔
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|92
|2.36
|Suero
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|5.79
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, L, 3-2
|5⅔
|6
|7
|7
|2
|3
|94
|3.60
|Rea
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|27
|4.94
|Payamps
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.60
|Milner
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.50
|Williams
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.79
Inherited runners-scored – Rea 1-1, Payamps 3-0. HBP – Miley (C.Taylor). WP – Rea.
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 2:11. A – 30,112 (41,700).
Texas 4, Seattle 3
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.290
|Grossman lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Thompson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.259
|García rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.318
|Duran ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|J.Smith dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Totals
|39
|4
|13
|4
|0
|14
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.243
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Kelenic lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|J.Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|T.Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Pollock dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.138
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|a-Caballero ph-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|2
|2
|11
|Texas
|003
|001
|000
|4
|13
|1
|Seattle
|100
|010
|010
|3
|7
|0
a-hit by pitch for Wong in the 8th.
E – Grossman (1). LOB – Texas 9, Seattle 5. 2B – Lowe (11), Heim (8), J.Smith (2). 3B – Kelenic (1). HR – Semien (6), off Castillo. RBIs – Semien 2 (30), Lowe (24), Heim (28), Crawford (15), Kelenic (17). SB – García (3), Suárez (1). CS – Taveras (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 6 (Lowe, Grossman, Duran 2, J.Smith 2); Seattle 4 (France 2, Raleigh 2). RISP – Texas 4 for 15; Seattle 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Taveras, Heim. GIDP – Suárez.
DP – Texas 1 (Semien, Duran, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, W, 3-0
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|71
|1.72
|Sborz, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.84
|Burke, H, 6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|2.20
|J.Hernández, H, 8
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.21
|W.Smith, S, 6-7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.21
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, L, 2-1
|5⅔
|8
|3
|3
|0
|9
|98
|2.70
|Brash
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|5.40
|Speier
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.63
|Then
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Flexen
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|7.77
|Sewald
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.32
Inherited runners-scored – J.Hernández 1-0, Speier 2-0. HBP – Castillo (Duran), Burke (Caballero).
Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.
T – 2:33. A – 22,480 (47,929).
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.247
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Tucker dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Julks rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Diaz 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.220
|Hensley 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.145
|Meyers cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|3
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.288
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.293
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Renfroe rf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.257
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Thaiss c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Urshela 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Neto ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|2
|14
|Houston
|100
|400
|000
|5
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|020
|000
|002
|4
|8
|1
E – Canning (1). LOB – Houston 6, Los Angeles 4. HR – Alvarez (8), off Canning; Renfroe (10), off Javier; Ohtani (8), off Pressly. RBIs – Alvarez (34), Diaz (3), Meyers (11), Peña 2 (20), Renfroe 2 (26), Ohtani 2 (24). SF – Diaz.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Alvarez 2); Los Angeles 1 (Urshela). RISP – Houston 2 for 3; Los Angeles 0 for 3.
GIDP – Bregman, Drury, Urshela.
DP – Houston 2 (Bregman, Hensley, Diaz; Bregman, Hensley, Diaz); Los Angeles 1 (Rendon, Drury, Urshela).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, W, 3-1
|6⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|11
|93
|3.47
|Neris, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|1.69
|B.Abreu, H, 5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.47
|Pressly, S, 6-6
|1⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|4.11
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning, L, 2-1
|3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|3
|64
|6.38
|Herget
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|5.40
|Tepera
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|5.62
|Devenski
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.24
|Davidson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|5.60
Inherited runners-scored – Herget 3-2. HBP – Canning (Maldonado).
Umpires – Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.
T – 2:38. A – 20,420 (45,517).
Miami 5, Arizona 4
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Arraez 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.398
|Sánchez rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.294
|1-De La Cruz pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Berti 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.100
|Burdick lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.109
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|1
|10
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|d-Ahmed ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Marte 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.264
|Carroll lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.306
|Smith rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.288
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.373
|Thomas cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.196
|a-Longoria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Fletcher cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.370
|b-Rivera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.361
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|c-Moreno ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|3
|6
|15
|Miami
|000
|310
|001
|5
|7
|0
|Arizona
|000
|400
|000
|4
|5
|0
a-struck out for Thomas in the 6th. b-popped out for Fletcher in the 9th. c-struck out for Herrera in the 9th. d-singled for Rojas in the 9th.
1-ran for Sánchez in the 9th.
LOB – Miami 3, Arizona 7. 2B – Burdick 2 (2), Sánchez (9), Wendle (1), Gurriel Jr. (8). HR – Sánchez (3), off Kelly. RBIs – Sánchez 3 (10), Hampson (7), Wendle (2), Smith (14), Perdomo (18), Thomas (10). SB – Perdomo (4). S – Stallings, Carroll.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Hampson, Stallings); Arizona 3 (Walker, Perdomo, Herrera). RISP – Miami 3 for 8; Arizona 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Berti, Thomas.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera
|3⅓
|2
|4
|4
|4
|5
|62
|5.35
|Okert
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.00
|Hoeing
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.25
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|25
|4.32
|Brazoban
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.01
|Floro, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.62
|Puk, S, 6-7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.07
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly
|6⅔
|4
|4
|4
|1
|6
|97
|3.18
|K.Nelson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.23
|Chafin, L, 2-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|4.61
|Castro
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored – Okert 2-1, Hoeing 1-0, Castro 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 2:45. A – 10,482 (48,359).
Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1 (10)
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Varsho lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.338
|Merrifield 2b-rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Belt dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.221
|1-Lukes pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.165
|Biggio rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|a-Espinal ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.153
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|b-Kirk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Mayza p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|34
|1
|4
|1
|2
|12
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Stott 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Harper dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.187
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Bohm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.311
|Sosa 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|1
|3
|13
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000
|0
|1
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001
|1
|2
|7
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Biggio in the 8th. b-grounded out for Kiermaier in the 10th.
1-ran for Belt in the 10th.
E – Bichette (4). LOB – Toronto 6, Philadelphia 9. 2B – Guerrero Jr. (8), Turner (7), Realmuto (9). HR – Belt (2), off Wheeler. RBIs – Belt (8), Realmuto (15). SB – Castellanos (1), Kiermaier (3). S – Sosa.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Chapman, Kirk, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.); Philadelphia 6 (Sosa 2, Turner, Schwarber 2, Harper). RISP – Toronto 0 for 9; Philadelphia 1 for 10.
Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr., Stott.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|99
|3.38
|García, H, 7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.29
|Swanson, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.45
|Romano, BS, 9-11
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|3.60
|Mayza, L, 1-1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|12
|1.42
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|7⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|107
|3.80
|Soto
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.24
|Domínguez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.70
|Kimbrel, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7.07
IBB – off Romano (Marsh).
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 2:56. A – 31,758 (42,901).
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.310
|B.Lowe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.193
|a-Arozarena ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Raley lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Paredes 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|b-Walls ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|2
|8
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Rutschman c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Mountcastle 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.255
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Henderson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.175
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|O'Hearn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|6
|3
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010
|1
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|00x
|2
|6
|0
a-struck out for B.Lowe in the 8th. b-grounded out for Paredes in the 9th.
LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 9. 2B – Díaz (6), Frazier (5), Hays (9), Santander (12). RBIs – Franco (23), Frazier (14), Hays (13). SB – Franco 2 (11), Mullins (12).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Franco, Raley, Ramírez); Baltimore 6 (Henderson 2, O'Hearn 2, Mateo, Santander). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 11.
Runners moved up – Frazier. GIDP – Paredes, Mullins.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (B.Lowe, Franco, Díaz); Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Frazier, Mountcastle).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beeks
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|6.00
|Chirinos, L, 1-1
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|4
|1
|85
|2.22
|Guerra
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, W, 4-1
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|95
|4.97
|Voth, H, 3
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|4.74
|Coulombe, H, 8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|2.84
|Cano, S, 3-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Coulombe 1-0. IBB – off Guerra (Henderson). WP – Beeks. PB – Bethancourt (2).
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight.
T – 2:23. A – 14,395 (45,971).
N.Y. Mets 2, Cincinnati 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.311
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|McNeil lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.239
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Álvarez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|4
|7
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Friedl cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.314
|Steer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Fraley lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Stephenson c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|Senzel 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Ramos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Barrero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|2
|10
|New York
|010
|100
|000
|2
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|000
|1
|2
|1
E – India (3). LOB – New York 11, Cincinnati 2. 2B – Guillorme (2), Fraley (5). HR – Alonso (13), off Greene. RBIs – Alonso (31), Nimmo (15), Fraley (19). CS – Stephenson (1), Lindor (1).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Baty, Álvarez 2, Lindor); Cincinnati 0. RISP – New York 1 for 7; Cincinnati 0 for 0.
LIDP – Lindor. GIDP – Alonso.
DP – Cincinnati 2 (Senzel, Steer, Senzel; Senzel, India, Steer).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 1-1
|7⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|104
|2.25
|Ottavino, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.21
|Robertson, S, 7-7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.59
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene, L, 0-3
|5⅓
|6
|2
|2
|4
|4
|105
|3.69
|Gibaut
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.30
|Farmer
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|2.95
|Young
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.31
|Legumina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored – Gibaut 1-0, Legumina 2-0. HBP – Greene (Baty).
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 2:35. A – 14,515 (43,891).
Boston 5, Atlanta 2
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Refsnyder lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|c-Tapia ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Turner 3b-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.277
|Yoshida dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Hernández ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Duran cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.372
|Casas 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.167
|Wong c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Valdez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|a-Dalbec ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|b-Devers ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|5
|12
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.347
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Murphy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.339
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|1
|10
|Boston
|000
|200
|102
|5
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|002
|000
|2
|8
|0
a- for Valdez in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Dalbec in the 7th. c-doubled for Refsnyder in the 7th.
LOB – Boston 6, Atlanta 5. 2B – Tapia (3), Duran (12), Rosario (6). HR – Casas (5), off Iglesias; Acuña Jr. (7), off Bello. RBIs – Hernández (14), Duran (14), Tapia (6), Casas 2 (14), Acuña Jr. (22), Rosario (11). SB – Harris II (4), Duran (6). CS – Valdez (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 4 (Verdugo 2, Wong 2); Atlanta 3 (d'Arnaud, Olson 2). RISP – Boston 4 for 10; Atlanta 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Casas, Acuña Jr., Murphy. GIDP – Hernández, Arcia.
DP – Boston 1 (Turner, Valdez, Casas); Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Olson).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello, W, 2-1
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|100
|5.01
|Winckowski, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.50
|Martin, H, 7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|1.64
|Jansen, S, 9-10
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.77
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lee
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|31
|2.41
|McHugh
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|32
|3.38
|Young
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.59
|Chavez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.40
|Minter, L, 2-4
|⅓
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|14
|7.50
|Anderson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|3.31
|Iglesias
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|20
|6.75
|Jiménez
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.97
Inherited runners-scored – Anderson 2-1, Jiménez 1-0. HBP – Young (Valdez).
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 2:43. A – 40,270 (41,149).
Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.254
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Sheets rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.270
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Zavala c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.157
|Andrus 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Sosa 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.141
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|5
|11
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Pasquantino dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Perez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Fermin c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Melendez rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.213
|Olivares lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Pratto 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.362
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.340
|Massey 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Eaton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.029
|Totals
|38
|9
|14
|9
|2
|6
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000
|1
|6
|1
|Kansas City
|400
|121
|10x
|9
|14
|0
E – Sheets (2). LOB – Chicago 8, Kansas City 7. 2B – Pasquantino (13), Perez 2 (9), Massey (3). HR – Massey (1), off Lynn; Pratto (2), off Lynn; Olivares (3), off Padilla. RBIs – Alberto (12), Perez (21), Pratto 3 (12), Duffy (6), Massey 2 (10), Melendez (17), Olivares (9).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Alberto, Robert Jr., Anderson); Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr. 2, Melendez, Eaton). RISP – Chicago 1 for 8; Kansas City 5 for 9.
Runners moved up – Vaughn. GIDP – Vaughn, Anderson.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Duffy, Massey, Pratto; Massey, Pratto).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 1-5
|5⅔
|9
|7
|7
|2
|4
|98
|7.51
|Padilla
|2⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|37
|9.00
|Middleton
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.38
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 3-3
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|4
|4
|88
|4.31
|Cuas
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|5.17
|Garrett
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.45
|Staumont
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.80
|Clarke
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.50
WP – Cuas.
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 2:21. A – 12,187 (38,427).
Minnesota 4, San Diego 3 (11)
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.266
|Cronenworth 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.236
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.246
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Carpenter dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.105
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Sullivan c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|a-Cruz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Nola c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.158
|Totals
|32
|3
|4
|3
|7
|11
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Kepler rf
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.189
|Kirilloff 1b-lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Farmer 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|c-Castro ph-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|d-Solano ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|b-Gordon ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|4
|8
|San Diego
|000
|000
|110
|10
|3
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|101
|000
|000
|11
|4
|9
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Sullivan in the 8th. b-singled for Taylor in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Farmer in the 9th. d-singled for Gallo in the 10th.
E – Gallo (1). LOB – San Diego 8, Minnesota 8. 2B – Polanco (5), Kepler (5), Correa (6). HR – Soto (6), off P.López; Kepler (6), off Lugo. RBIs – Soto (18), Machado (18), Nola (7), Kepler (13), Correa (16), Solano (5), Kirilloff (1). SB – Soto 2 (3), Cronenworth (2). CS – Soto (1). SF – Machado. S – Nola.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 4 (Soto 2, Carpenter 2); Minnesota 2 (Vázquez, Kepler). RISP – San Diego 0 for 5; Minnesota 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Grisham, Machado. LIDP – Soto. GIDP – Gallo, Kepler.
DP – San Diego 2 (Bogaerts, Cronenworth; Odor, Bogaerts, Cronenworth); Minnesota 2 (Gallo, Kirilloff, Gallo; Kirilloff).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|84
|3.18
|Honeywell Jr.
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.10
|Hill
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.55
|García
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|6.00
|Hader, BS, 11-13
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|16
|1.06
|Tapia, L, 0-1
|⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3.48
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|P.López
|6⅓
|2
|1
|1
|4
|8
|98
|3.47
|Stewart, H, 1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|J.López, BS, 2-5
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|1.69
|Duran
|2⅔
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.84
|Jax, W, 2-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|17
|3.45
IBB – off Hader (Buxton), off Jax (Soto), off Tapia (Correa). HBP – P.López (Cronenworth). WP – Hader. PB – Sullivan (1).
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 2:51. A – 18,467 (38,544).
Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 4
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Donovan 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.266
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.233
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Yepez lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|a-Burleson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.289
|Knizner c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|4
|5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Madrigal 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.289
|Happ lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.264
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.237
|Bellinger cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Mancini 1b
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.261
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.324
|Morel dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.500
|Totals
|36
|10
|14
|9
|6
|3
|St. Louis
|101
|001
|001
|4
|10
|0
|Chicago
|003
|213
|10x
|10
|14
|0
a-lined out for Yepez in the 8th.
LOB – St. Louis 9, Chicago 8. 2B – Swanson 2 (10), Suzuki (4), Happ (10), Morel (1). 3B – Arenado (1). HR – Wisdom (12), off Montgomery; Gomes (6), off Montgomery. RBIs – Arenado (19), Contreras (17), Nootbaar (11), Edman (15), Suzuki (10), Wisdom 2 (23), Gomes 2 (15), Morel 2 (3), Swanson 2 (15). S – Edman.
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Carlson 2, Edman, Arenado 2); Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Morel 2, Bellinger). RISP – St. Louis 4 for 12; Chicago 6 for 14.
Runners moved up – Nootbaar, Knizner, Wisdom. GIDP – Knizner, Madrigal, Wisdom.
DP – St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Goldschmidt); Chicago 1 (Swanson, Madrigal, Mancini).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 2-5
|5⅔
|7
|6
|6
|3
|3
|88
|4.11
|VerHagen
|1⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|27
|4.74
|Naile
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|40
|3.86
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, W, 6-0
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|3
|3
|91
|1.82
|Fulmer
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.51
|Boxberger
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.86
|Thompson
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|3.26
Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:31. A – 36,413 (41,363).
