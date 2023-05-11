Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, May 10

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Profar lf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .220 Tovar ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .221 Bryant dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .301 Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Grichuk rf-cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .361 McMahon 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .205 Wynns c 3 1 1 1 1 2 .333 Trejo 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .264 Doyle cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .216 b-Blackmon ph-rf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .274 Totals 34 4 8 4 4 11

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Reynolds lf-cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .297 McCutchen dh 3 1 3 2 1 0 .255 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .246 Joe rf-lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .274 Suwinski cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .226 a-R.Castro ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .258 Marcano 2b-ss 2 1 1 1 0 0 .245 c-Andujar ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Owings ss-cf-ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 d-Bae ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143 e-Palacios ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 30 3 6 3 6 13

Colorado 000 300 100 4 8 0 Pittsburgh 012 000 000 3 6 1

a-lined out for Suwinski in the 6th. b-walked for Doyle in the 7th. c-lined out for Marcano in the 7th. d-doubled for Owings in the 9th. e-struck out for Hedges in the 9th.

E – Hill (1). LOB – Colorado 7, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – Cron (8), Grichuk (3), Reynolds (14), Bae (3). HR – Marcano (1), off Senzatela; McCutchen (7), off Senzatela. RBIs – Grichuk (3), Wynns (3), Trejo (9), Profar (15), Marcano (3), McCutchen 2 (18). SB – Tovar (1), Trejo (2), McMahon (2). CS – Joe 2 (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 7 (McMahon, Cron 2, Doyle 2, Trejo, Wynns); Pittsburgh 2 (Palacios 2). RISP – Colorado 4 for 14; Pittsburgh 1 for 4.

LIDP – Bryant, R.Castro. GIDP – Profar.

DP – Colorado 1 (Doyle, Wynns, Doyle); Pittsburgh 2 (Santana; Santana, Owings, Santana).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela 2 4 3 3 1 1 51 4.70 Lambert 2⅓ 0 0 0 1 4 34 0.00 Bard ⅓ 1 0 0 2 1 24 1.23 Hand, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.14 Lawrence, H, 5 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 3 20 1.40 Johnson, S, 6-6 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 2 21 4.40

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill 3 4 3 1 2 4 75 4.35 Moreta 2⅔ 0 0 0 0 3 25 2.50 Hernandez ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.25 Stephenson, L, 0-1 1⅔ 2 1 1 2 2 35 2.00 Holderman 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 24 3.00 Bednar 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.60

Inherited runners-scored – Hand 3-0, Moreta 2-0. WP – Bard.

Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 3:08. A – 13,491 (38,753).