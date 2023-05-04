Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .306 Marte rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Lindor ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .216 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .248 Pham lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .235 McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .302 Canha dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .228 Baty 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333 Nido c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .125 d-Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Totals 35 5 10 4 2 5

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Vierling rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .282 Báez ss 3 3 2 1 0 0 .247 Greene cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .234 Haase dh 4 1 2 5 0 2 .265 Torkelson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .198 Schoop 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .229 a-McKinstry ph-lf-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Ibáñez lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Maton ph-2b-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .169 Rogers c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Short 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .500 c-Baddoo ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Totals 31 6 7 6 0 6

New York 020 030 000 5 10 0 Detroit 301 000 02x 6 7 2

a-flied out for Schoop in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ibáñez in the 7th. c-struck out for Short in the 8th. d-flied out for Nido in the 9th.

E – Greene (1), Ibáñez (1). LOB – New York 5, Detroit 2. 2B – Alonso (3), Pham (2), Schoop (3). HR – Pham (3), off Wentz; Canha (3), off Wentz; Lindor (5), off Wentz; Haase (1), off Lucchesi; Báez (1), off Lucchesi. RBIs – Pham (8), Canha (10), Lindor 2 (24), Haase 5 (10), Báez (12). SB – Vierling (4).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Pham, McNeil); Detroit 1 (Ibáñez). RISP – New York 2 for 6; Detroit 2 for 4.

Runners moved up – Greene. GIDP – Baty.

DP – Detroit 1 (Torkelson, Báez, Torkelson).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi 4⅔ 5 4 4 0 1 46 3.86 Yacabonis 3⅔ 0 0 0 0 3 36 4.15 Ottavino, L, 0-2, BS, 3-4 1⅔ 2 2 2 0 2 24 4.09

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wentz 6⅔ 9 5 5 1 2 83 6.67 Vest 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 0.00 Alexander, W, 1-0 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 1 5.17 Lange, S, 4-5 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 1 17 1.32

Inherited runners-scored – Alexander 1-0. HBP – Ottavino (Báez).

Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 2:04. A – 11,363 (41,083).