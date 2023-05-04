Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

San Francisco 4, Houston 2
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf-lf412101.500
Estrada ss301011.342
Haniger lf401102.250
Stevenson cf000000.000
Davis 3b400001.278
Flores dh411101.253
Conforto rf310003.193
Villar 2b200002.145
a-Pederson ph100000.250
Wisely 2b100001.042
Bart c312100.302
Wade Jr. 1b100010.256
Totals30474212
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Dubón 2b401001.303
Bregman 3b411200.212
Alvarez lf401001.264
J.Abreu 1b301010.232
Tucker rf400001.259
Peña ss400003.236
Meyers cf400000.244
Hensley dh210010.138
Maldonado c201011.171
Totals3125237
San Francisco000002101472
Houston000000020250

a-lined out for Villar in the 7th.

E – Wade Jr. (2), Villar (2). LOB – San Francisco 3, Houston 5. 2B – Bart (3). HR – Flores (5), off B.Abreu; Bregman (4), off Webb. RBIs – Slater (2), Haniger (6), Bart (1), Flores (10), Bregman 2 (15). SB – Slater (2). S – Wade Jr..

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 1 (Wade Jr.); Houston 3 (Dubón, Meyers, Tucker). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 4; Houston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Dubón. LIDP – Dubón. GIDP – Estrada, Davis, Dubón, Bregman.

DP – San Francisco 3 (Estrada, Villar, Wade Jr.; Slater, Wade Jr., Slater; Estrada, Wisely, Wade Jr.); Houston 3 (Peña, Dubón, J.Abreu; Dubón, J.Abreu; Dubón, Peña, J.Abreu).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, W, 2-57522251023.80
Alexander, H, 20000136.35
Doval, S, 5-61⅔00011162.77
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, L, 2-46⅔52228902.60
Maton1⅔11101121.12
Martinez1⅔00001135.84
B.Abreu1⅔11102161.17

HBP – Maton (Conforto). WP – Doval.

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Wegner.

T – 2:14. A – 40,405 (41,000).

Seattle 7, Oakland 2 (10)
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez dh410011.231
France 1b501002.236
Kelenic cf301001.309
Trammell cf000000.167
c-Haggerty ph-cf200001.077
Suárez 3b311321.237
Hernández rf512003.210
Murphy c200000.171
a-Raleigh ph-c210010.222
Pollock lf422111.155
Crawford ss401210.231
Caballero 2b513100.250
Totals397117610
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz cf312101.265
Kemp 2b401100.174
Rooker dh300011.320
Laureano rf401001.229
Bleday lf400001.000
Langeliers c400001.208
Peterson 3b401001.205
Noda 1b110011.222
b-Aguilar ph-1b200002.263
Allen ss301002.095
Totals32262211
Seattle00000010157110
Oakland0000020000261

a-flied out for Murphy in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Noda in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Trammell in the 8th.

E – Kemp (4). LOB – Seattle 9, Oakland 5. 2B – Pollock (3), Hernández (4), Ruiz (7), Kemp (3), Allen (1). HR – Pollock (4), off Jackson; Suárez (3), off Oller. RBIs – Caballero (2), Pollock (10), Suárez 3 (18), Crawford 2 (11), Ruiz (13), Kemp (8). SB – Ruiz 2 (13), Peterson (4). CS – Haggerty (1). S – Allen, Ruiz.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Kelenic 2, Caballero); Oakland 4 (Allen, Aguilar, Rooker, Laureano). RISP – Seattle 3 for 12; Oakland 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Crawford. GIDP – France, Langeliers, Laureano.

DP – Seattle 2 (Crawford, Caballero; Crawford, Caballero, France); Oakland 1 (Peterson, Kemp, Noda).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert6⅔32226894.01
Speier1000070.00
Murfee1000181.38
Brash, W, 3-2110002164.30
Gott1⅔00002112.30
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears6⅔40027975.06
Acevedo, H, 21⅔211001310.61
Moll, H, 210010103.27
Jackson, BS, 0-11⅓11101272.57
Oller, L, 1-1354323610.07
Long0000069.00

Inherited runners-scored – Murfee 1-0, Brash 1-0, Jackson 1-0, Long 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 3:07. A – 2,685 (46,847).

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5 (Game 1)
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf500002.306
Marte rf401001.227
Lindor ss411202.216
Alonso 1b401000.248
Pham lf413100.235
McNeil 2b401000.302
Canha dh311110.228
Baty 3b311010.333
Nido c311000.125
d-Vogelbach ph100000.273
Totals35510425
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Vierling rf411000.282
Báez ss332100.247
Greene cf411001.234
Haase dh412502.265
Torkelson 1b400001.198
Schoop 2b201000.229
a-McKinstry ph-lf-2b100000.267
Ibáñez lf200000.000
b-Maton ph-2b-3b100000.169
Rogers c300000.200
Short 3b200001.500
c-Baddoo ph-lf100001.218
Totals3167606
New York0200300005100
Detroit30100002x672

a-flied out for Schoop in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ibáñez in the 7th. c-struck out for Short in the 8th. d-flied out for Nido in the 9th.

E – Greene (1), Ibáñez (1). LOB – New York 5, Detroit 2. 2B – Alonso (3), Pham (2), Schoop (3). HR – Pham (3), off Wentz; Canha (3), off Wentz; Lindor (5), off Wentz; Haase (1), off Lucchesi; Báez (1), off Lucchesi. RBIs – Pham (8), Canha (10), Lindor 2 (24), Haase 5 (10), Báez (12). SB – Vierling (4).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Pham, McNeil); Detroit 1 (Ibáñez). RISP – New York 2 for 6; Detroit 2 for 4.

Runners moved up – Greene. GIDP – Baty.

DP – Detroit 1 (Torkelson, Báez, Torkelson).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lucchesi4⅔54401463.86
Yacabonis3⅔00003364.15
Ottavino, L, 0-2, BS, 3-41⅔22202244.09
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wentz6⅔95512836.67
Vest110002230.00
Alexander, W, 1-00000015.17
Lange, S, 4-51⅔00011171.32

Inherited runners-scored – Alexander 1-0. HBP – Ottavino (Báez).

Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 2:04. A – 11,363 (41,083).

Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1 (Game 2)
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf401001.304
Lindor ss401000.217
McNeil rf300010.294
Alonso 1b311011.250
Vogelbach dh401100.271
Canha lf401000.229
Baty 3b300000.311
Guillorme 2b300000.217
Álvarez c300000.209
Totals3115122
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry 2b211020.274
Short 2b100000.444
Greene cf412101.243
Báez ss400000.237
Maton 3b300101.163
Torkelson 1b412101.210
Baddoo lf411001.220
Vierling rf411200.281
Haase c422101.278
Ibáñez dh413200.214
Totals34812825
New York000100000150
Detroit21030002x8121

E – Maton (1). LOB – New York 5, Detroit 5. 2B – Vogelbach (4), Nimmo (7), Torkelson (5), Haase (4). HR – Haase (2), off Scherzer; Vierling (2), off Scherzer. RBIs – Vogelbach (12), Maton (14), Torkelson (12), Haase (11), Vierling 2 (10), Greene (8), Ibáñez 2 (2). SF – Maton.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (McNeil, Guillorme 2); Detroit 1 (Baddoo). RISP – New York 0 for 7; Detroit 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Baty, Báez. LIDP – Alonso. GIDP – Báez.

DP – New York 1 (Guillorme, Alonso); Detroit 1 (Torkelson).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, L, 2-23⅓86613755.56
Muckenhirn110000100.00
Butto2⅓11112423.00
Curtiss21100134.85
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lorenzen, W, 1-17⅔41121965.14
Holton1⅔10000131.69
Foley1⅔0000181.32

Inherited runners-scored – Muckenhirn 2-1, Curtiss 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Brian Walsh.

T – 2:18. A – 16,734 (41,083).

Arizona 12, Texas 7
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marte 2b321221.267
Rivera dh511101.409
Gurriel Jr. lf332120.276
Walker 1b432511.264
Longoria 3b300000.200
b-Rojas ph-3b100100.286
Fletcher rf501102.400
Ahmed ss300000.237
c-Perdomo ph-ss202100.409
Thomas cf500002.176
Herrera c020020.259
a-Carroll ph211001.313
Moreno c000000.286
Totals3612101278
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b401010.277
Jankowski lf411101.300
d-Thompson ph100001.205
Lowe 1b411011.256
García rf400100.250
Jung 3b523301.275
Heim dh511102.294
Duran ss401001.324
Taveras cf313110.246
León c411003.222
Totals387127310
Arizona00303051012101
Texas0101500007120

a-singled for Herrera in the 7th. b-sacrificed for Longoria in the 7th. c-doubled for Ahmed in the 7th. d-struck out for Jankowski in the 9th.

E – Marte (1). LOB – Arizona 5, Texas 8. 2B – Perdomo (7), León (2), Jankowski (4). HR – Walker 2 (7), off Heaney; Marte (5), off Heaney; Gurriel Jr. (2), off Kennedy; Heim (6), off Pfaadt; Jung 2 (8), off Pfaadt; Taveras (1), off Pfaadt. RBIs – Walker 5 (25), Marte 2 (12), Rivera (4), Rojas (17), Fletcher (2), Perdomo (17), Gurriel Jr. (14), Heim (23), Jung 3 (24), Taveras (6), Jankowski (7), García (31). SB – Thomas (3). CS – Taveras (2). SF – Rojas, García.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Carroll 2, Longoria); Texas 5 (Lowe, Jankowski, Semien, Heim 2). RISP – Arizona 4 for 8; Texas 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Jankowski.

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pfaadt4977138713.50
Ruiz1⅔10012203.00
Mantiply, W, 1-01⅓00001203.00
Castro1⅔10011172.13
Chafin1⅔10003192.31
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney446645925.52
Sborz, L, 0-11⅓23311283.72
Leclerc12220142.70
Kennedy121102447.27
Rodríguez1⅔10000164.50

Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 2-0, Leclerc 2-2, Kennedy 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 3:05. A – 21,427 (40,000).

L.A. Dodgers 10, Philadelphia 6
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf500001.191
Turner ss511001.259
Harper dh323020.429
Castellanos rf411112.309
Stott 2b401200.304
Bohm 1b411111.269
Marsh cf311001.326
Sosa 3b401100.294
Stubbs c401101.143
Totals36610647
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ferguson p-p000000---
Betts rf401111.270
Freeman 1b311110.310
Smith c410011.297
Muncy 3b511402.239
Heyward dh300001.246
a-Rojas ph-ss101000.184
Outman cf422000.290
Vargas 2b421201.237
Peralta lf312000.205
b-Barnes ph101200.104
Graterol p000000---
Taylor ss-lf322001.205
Totals3510121037
Philadelphia1040000016100
Los Angeles00120012410121

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Heyward in the 8th. b-singled for Peralta in the 8th.

E – Muncy (4). LOB – Philadelphia 9, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Turner (5), Harper (1), Castellanos (11), Freeman (9), Outman 2 (6). 3B – Taylor (1). HR – Vargas (2), off Nola; Muncy (12), off Kimbrel. RBIs – Stott 2 (11), Castellanos (20), Bohm (23), Sosa (8), Stubbs (1), Betts (18), Vargas 2 (15), Freeman (14), Barnes 2 (5), Muncy 4 (27). SB – Peralta (1), Vargas (2), Taylor (3). CS – Barnes (1). SF – Stott, Freeman.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Bohm, Schwarber, Marsh 2); Los Angeles 3 (Betts, Muncy 2). RISP – Philadelphia 5 for 10; Los Angeles 4 for 12.

Runners moved up – Stott. GIDP – Sosa.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Vargas, Freeman).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola6⅓74405984.64
Domínguez, H, 400011135.54
Alvarado, BS, 5-71⅔32200172.03
Kimbrel, L, 1-124421178.25
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stone4⅔85421779.00
González100002200.00
Almonte1⅓00012267.62
Ferguson, H, 51⅓00001101.46
Graterol, W, 1-121111232.77

Inherited runners-scored – Domínguez 1-1. IBB – off Kimbrel (Freeman). HBP – Nola (Taylor), González (Marsh).

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, David Rackley; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T – 2:56. A – 36,539 (56,000).

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 1
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India dh402001.281
Friedl cf401000.311
Steer 1b411100.240
Stephenson c301010.264
Fraley lf300012.235
Senzel 3b401000.288
Fairchild rf400002.200
Newman 2b401000.219
Barrero ss301000.221
Totals3318125
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grisham cf513001.236
Tatis Jr. rf410011.255
Soto lf201330.227
Bogaerts ss500001.291
Carpenter dh401001.242
Cronenworth 1b312010.241
Kim 3b310011.221
Odor 2b321010.118
Sullivan c412400.235
Totals33710775
Cincinnati000001000180
San Diego02020300x7100

LOB – Cincinnati 7, San Diego 9. 2B – Sullivan (1), Soto (7). HR – Steer (3), off Lugo; Sullivan (1), off Young. RBIs – Steer (10), Sullivan 4 (4), Soto 3 (17).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (Friedl, Fairchild 2); San Diego 5 (Bogaerts, Grisham 2, Carpenter, Tatis Jr.). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 4; San Diego 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Senzel, India. GIDP – India, Bogaerts.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (Senzel, Newman, Steer); San Diego 2 (Grisham, Cronenworth, Grisham; Kim, Odor, Cronenworth).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cessa, L, 1-43⅓43332719.36
Young21110152.57
Farmer1⅓00000213.77
Sanmartin2220095.68
Legumina21121332.25
Law00011163.68
Gibaut1⅔00001183.00
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lugo, W, 3-26⅔71125973.21
Honeywell Jr.1⅔10000252.60
Hill1⅔0000053.21
Cosgrove1⅔00000180.00

Inherited runners-scored – Young 1-1, Farmer 1-0, Legumina 2-2, Law 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, David Rackley; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T – 2:55. A – 30,531 (40,222).

Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b400001.222
Reynolds cf401000.327
McCutchen dh411101.247
Santana 1b301011.269
Joe lf401001.295
Castro ss401003.274
Andujar rf400002.333
Bae 2b302010.262
Hedges c300001.133
a-Suwinski ph100001.260
Totals34171211
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b512001.320
Franco ss532201.305
Ramírez dh411102.338
B.Lowe 2b401202.223
Walls 3b300011.288
J.Lowe rf411102.338
Siri cf311011.244
Raley lf401102.227
Mejía c411001.204
Totals368107213
Pittsburgh001000000172
Tampa Bay00302111x8100

a-struck out for Hedges in the 9th.

E – Castro (5), Bae (5). LOB – Pittsburgh 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Reynolds (11), B.Lowe (3), Mejía (3), Raley (4). 3B – Joe (3). HR – McCutchen (6), off McClanahan; J.Lowe (6), off Hernandez; Franco (6), off Bolton. RBIs – McCutchen (15), B.Lowe 2 (20), Franco 2 (20), Ramírez (14), J.Lowe (19), Raley (16). SB – Bae 2 (13).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Joe, Hedges, Andujar, Reynolds); Tampa Bay 3 (Franco, Walls, Díaz). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 12.

Runners moved up – Hayes, Díaz.

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 3-15⅔551181003.32
Hernandez1⅔11112211.42
Bolton2⅔42203394.50
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan, W, 6-06⅔51129932.02
Anderson, S, 1-13⅔20002430.00

WP – McClanahan.

Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 2:22. A – 15,247 (25,025).

Atlanta 14, Miami 6
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf521311.355
Olson 1b511002.246
Riley 3b511201.239
Murphy c312010.289
Albies 2b524200.275
Grissom ss511001.276
Ozuna dh533500.147
Pillar lf523001.259
Harris II cf412200.237
Hilliard cf100000.271
Totals4314181426
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chisholm Jr. cf301012.239
Burdick cf100001.000
Soler dh500003.202
Gurriel 1b512000.310
Arraez 2b301100.432
Edwards 2b211000.333
Sánchez lf-rf433200.255
Segura 3b311000.200
De La Cruz lf100001.250
Hampson rf-ss401002.265
Fortes c402201.222
Berti ss-3b300011.241
Totals386125211
Atlanta07105001014181
Miami0220002006120

E – Grissom (5). LOB – Atlanta 5, Miami 7. 2B – Albies 2 (6), Segura (3), Gurriel (3), Arraez (6). HR – Ozuna 2 (4), off Garrett; Harris II (1), off Garrett; Acuña Jr. (6), off Garrett; Riley (6), off Smeltzer; Albies (9), off Smeltzer; Sánchez (2), off Lee. RBIs – Ozuna 5 (7), Harris II 2 (3), Albies 2 (26), Acuña Jr. 3 (19), Riley 2 (18), Fortes 2 (5), Arraez (12), Sánchez 2 (6). CS – Chisholm Jr. (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Grissom 4); Miami 3 (Soler 2, Berti). RISP – Atlanta 4 for 7; Miami 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Fortes. LIDP – Segura. GIDP – Hilliard, Acuña Jr..

DP – Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Riley); Miami 2 (Berti, Arraez, Gurriel; Berti, Hampson, Gurriel).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wright2⅔64313555.79
McHugh, W, 1-03⅔30001412.70
Chavez1⅔10011263.00
Lee1⅔22202163.14
Yates1⅔00003173.38
Minter1⅔00001137.98
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garrett, L, 1-14⅓14111123855.81
Smeltzer333302476.89
Stallings1⅔1000180.00

Inherited runners-scored – McHugh 2-1. HBP – Smeltzer (Murphy). WP – Wright.

Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 2:37. A – 10,428 (37,446).

Washington 2, Chicago Cubs 1
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoerner 2b210011.305
Swanson ss400001.295
Happ lf202020.308
Bellinger cf400003.291
Suzuki rf402101.275
Mancini 1b402000.268
Hosmer dh400002.250
1-Velázquez pr000000.318
Wisdom 3b200020.238
Barnhart c300000.184
Totals2916158
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Call lf400001.229
García 2b200020.231
Ruiz c400001.248
Meneses dh412001.274
Candelario 3b401002.231
Smith 1b300001.248
Thomas rf312001.267
Abrams ss301100.245
Robles cf202010.302
Totals2928137
Chicago100000000160
Washington01000010x280

1-ran for Hosmer in the 9th.

LOB – Chicago 7, Washington 6. 3B – Thomas (1). RBIs – Suzuki (8), Abrams (15). SB – Hoerner (11), Robles 2 (8), Wisdom (1), Thomas (3). CS – Abrams (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Bellinger, Mancini); Washington 3 (Ruiz, García 2). RISP – Chicago 1 for 8; Washington 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Smith, Abrams. GIDP – Wisdom, Swanson, Hosmer, Barnhart, Smith, Ruiz.

DP – Chicago 2 (Mancini, Swanson, Mancini; Hoerner, Swanson, Mancini); Washington 4 (Abrams, Smith; Abrams, García, Smith; García, Abrams, Smith; Abrams, García, Smith).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman6⅔51135922.18
Alzolay, L, 1-131100173.07
Leiter Jr.1⅓00002161.38
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin4⅓21143812.08
Machado110002160.00
Edwards Jr., W, 1-11⅔00011151.50
Harvey, H, 71⅔10002141.98
Finnegan, S, 7-81⅔20000106.00

Inherited runners-scored – Leiter Jr. 1-0, Machado 2-0. HBP – Irvin (Hoerner). WP – Irvin.

Umpires – Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 2:27. A – 15,903 (41,376).

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf400001.248
Rutschman c401000.313
Mountcastle dh401001.256
Santander rf402000.233
Stowers lf201000.200
a-McKenna ph-lf100000.267
d-Henderson ph100000.182
Mateo ss300001.325
Frazier 2b201010.226
Urías 3b300001.263
O'Hearn 1b200002.263
b-McCann ph-1b100000.243
Totals3106016
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Witt Jr. ss421100.222
Pasquantino dh413300.292
Perez c400000.269
Melendez rf401000.180
Olivares lf300000.267
Bradley Jr. lf100000.156
Pratto 1b413000.400
Massey 2b312000.179
c-Duffy ph-2b100000.349
Garcia 3b301100.429
Isbel cf312100.195
Totals34613600
Baltimore000000000060
Kansas City00010140x6130

a-flied out for Stowers in the 7th. b-flied out for O'Hearn in the 8th. c-flied out for Massey in the 8th. d-flied out for McKenna in the 9th.

LOB – Baltimore 5, Kansas City 5. 2B – Mountcastle (8), Pratto (1), Pasquantino 2 (11), Isbel (8). 3B – Witt Jr. (3). HR – Pasquantino (6), off Gibson. RBIs – Pasquantino 3 (14), Garcia (1), Isbel (7), Witt Jr. (12). SB – Witt Jr. (8). SF – Garcia.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 1 (Henderson); Kansas City 3 (Garcia, Melendez, Perez). RISP – Baltimore 0 for 2; Kansas City 4 for 9.

Runners moved up – Duffy. GIDP – Urías, Mateo, Witt Jr..

DP – Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Frazier, O'Hearn); Kansas City 2 (Garcia, Massey, Pratto; Witt Jr., Massey, Pratto).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, L, 4-16106600744.61
Akin1⅓30000266.75
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke, W, 1-45⅔30003445.25
Clarke, H, 21⅔10002175.40
Chapman, H, 31⅔1000061.59
Garrett1⅔00011182.03
Staumont1⅔10000172.45

Inherited runners-scored – Akin 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 1:59. A – 10,362 (38,427).

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3 (10)
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf502000.274
Rosario ss511003.227
Ramírez 3b411010.286
Naylor 1b400013.206
Bell dh301110.211
Giménez 2b401101.236
Brennan rf400001.191
Straw cf412000.257
Gallagher c300001.074
a-Gonzalez ph101100.186
Zunino c000000.215
Totals3739339
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Volpe ss400001.221
Torres 2b400001.236
Rizzo 1b402000.289
1-Peraza pr000000.188
2-Hicks pr-cf010000.146
LeMahieu 3b-1b401001.260
Calhoun dh312210.250
Bader cf300000.143
Cabrera lf110000.196
Bauers rf311111.333
Kiner-Falefa lf-cf-3b301000.196
Higashioka c300000.182
b-Trevino ph101100.246
Totals3348424
Cleveland2000000010390
New York0000200011481

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Gallagher in the 9th. b-singled for Higashioka in the 10th.

1-ran for Rizzo in the 9th. 2-ran for Peraza in the 9th.

E – Rizzo (2). LOB – Cleveland 8, New York 5. 2B – Straw (4). HR – Calhoun (2), off Bieber; Bauers (1), off Bieber. RBIs – Bell (14), Giménez (8), Gonzalez (5), Calhoun 2 (6), Bauers (1), Trevino (10). SB – Rosario (6), Kiner-Falefa (4), Peraza (2). S – Kiner-Falefa.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 5 (Ramírez, Brennan 2, Bell, Kwan); New York 1 (Torres). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 14; New York 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Giménez, Higashioka, LeMahieu. GIDP – Giménez, Naylor, Cabrera, Calhoun.

DP – Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Rosario, Naylor; Giménez, Rosario, Naylor); New York 2 (Torres, Volpe, Rizzo; Torres, Volpe, LeMahieu).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber8⅔52214932.96
Clase, BS, 10-131⅔21100122.20
Stephan, L, 1-111010101.42
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Schmidt4⅓62024795.83
Hamilton100002161.56
Cordero1⅔10000172.38
Marinaccio100002231.93
Holmes2110094.50
Abreu, W, 1-01⅔0001145.02

Inherited runners-scored – Hamilton 1-0, Marinaccio 1-0. IBB – off Abreu (Ramírez). WP – Holmes.

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 2:41. A – 36,060 (47,309).

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kepler rf401012.232
Polanco 2b412010.326
Correa ss511202.206
Buxton dh201120.262
Larnach lf400004.228
Gallo 1b200000.213
a-Solano ph-1b200000.284
Gordon cf211100.153
b-Miranda ph-3b200002.230
Castro 3b-cf311010.189
Jeffers c301012.275
Totals33484612
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss413110.309
Benintendi lf411001.276
Vaughn 1b301011.259
Jiménez dh412101.239
Robert Jr. cf411301.217
Sheets rf411002.278
Haseley rf000000.500
Grandal c403001.258
1-Hamilton pr010000---
Zavala c000000.182
Burger 3b200001.224
Alberto 3b100000.190
Andrus 2b300010.194
Totals33612538
Minnesota003100000480
Chicago30010011x6120

a-grounded out for Gallo in the 6th. b-struck out for Gordon in the 6th.

1-ran for Grandal in the 8th.

LOB – Minnesota 8, Chicago 7. 2B – Correa (5), Buxton (7). HR – Gordon (2), off Cease; Robert Jr. (6), off Varland. RBIs – Correa 2 (12), Buxton (18), Gordon (4), Robert Jr. 3 (16), Anderson (5), Jiménez (12). SB – Buxton (2). CS – Castro (2). S – Alberto.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Larnach 4); Chicago 2 (Jiménez, Sheets). RISP – Minnesota 3 for 8; Chicago 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Vaughn, Andrus.

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Varland474426875.91
Pagán1⅓10002185.56
Jax, L, 1-31⅔31110153.86
Moran1⅔1110096.39
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease5⅔54446984.58
Bummer00011169.00
Santos, W, 1-01⅓30001211.62
Graveman, H, 61⅔00001105.11
Middleton, S, 1-11⅔00013232.89

Inherited runners-scored – Pagán 1-0, Santos 1-0. WP – Varland. PB – Grandal (3).

Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.

T – 2:42. A – 11,468 (40,241).

Boston 8, Toronto 3
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf400001.208
Bichette ss400001.328
Guerrero Jr. 1b412100.317
Chapman dh300011.364
Varsho lf412101.209
Kirk c300010.243
Merrifield 2b400002.287
Espinal 3b401000.191
Kiermaier cf311002.277
Totals3336228
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf401011.315
Yoshida lf512200.303
Turner dh412010.273
Devers 3b511001.226
Duran cf221120.400
Casas 1b513200.157
Valdez 2b502202.345
Hernández ss512100.243
Wong c511002.284
Totals40815846
Toronto011010000364
Boston00023111x8152

E – Kirk (3), Manoah (1), Espinal (3), Varsho (1), Devers (2), Wong (3). LOB – Toronto 5, Boston 13. 2B – Espinal (1), Kiermaier (4), Duran (10), Turner (7), Wong (6), Yoshida (6). HR – Varsho (4), off Pivetta; Guerrero Jr. (6), off Pivetta. RBIs – Varsho (10), Guerrero Jr. (18), Duran (12), Casas 2 (10), Valdez 2 (5), Yoshida 2 (21), Hernández (11). SB – Valdez (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 2 (Varsho, Kiermaier); Boston 7 (Casas 2, Hernández 2, Wong, Devers 2). RISP – Toronto 0 for 5; Boston 7 for 16.

Runners moved up – Springer, Verdugo, Devers. GIDP – Espinal.

DP – Boston 1 (Hernández, Valdez, Casas).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah, L, 1-25⅔852131034.71
Bass3110077.71
Richards1⅓21132373.55
Pearson1⅓21001280.00
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta, W, 2-26⅔53316944.99
Martin, H, 51⅔00002132.00
Crawford1⅓10010333.51
Brasier0000057.98

Inherited runners-scored – Richards 2-0, Pearson 3-0. HBP – Manoah (Duran). WP – Manoah.

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 3:13. A – 27,963 (37,755).

L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ohtani p-dh-dh513100.307
Neto ss301000.267
Rengifo 2b201000.203
Trout cf421101.296
Rendon 3b401111.250
Renfroe rf501102.256
Drury 2b-1b411102.235
Ward lf402001.219
Urshela 1b-ss300010.279
Wallach c311001.269
a-Lamb ph111100.233
Thaiss c000000.207
Totals38613628
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar rf400003.214
Goldschmidt 1b300003.296
Gorman dh412102.277
Arenado 3b312011.244
Contreras c412101.276
Burleson lf300001.220
O'Neill lf100000.239
Carlson cf411202.242
Donovan 2b400003.264
Edman ss400001.255
Totals34474117
Los Angeles0120000036131
St. Louis100300000470

a-homered for Wallach in the 9th.

E – Drury (1). LOB – Los Angeles 8, St. Louis 5. 2B – Ohtani (5), Arenado (4), Contreras (7). HR – Drury (6), off Mikolas; Lamb (2), off Gallegos; Trout (8), off Gallegos; Gorman (7), off Ohtani; Carlson (1), off Ohtani. RBIs – Drury (18), Ohtani (19), Renfroe (21), Lamb (4), Trout (19), Rendon (14), Gorman (23), Contreras (12), Carlson 2 (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Drury, Wallach, Renfroe 2); St. Louis 2 (Edman, O'Neill). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 8; St. Louis 2 for 7.

GIDP – Urshela, Renfroe.

DP – St. Louis 2 (Edman, Donovan, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Donovan, Goldschmidt).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ohtani5⅔544113972.54
Silseth2⅔00000170.00
Tepera, W, 2-11⅔20002189.00
Estévez, S, 7-71⅔00002121.15
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas5833051035.79
Hicks, H, 21⅔10021235.84
Helsley, H, 21⅓00002103.97
Gallegos, L, 1-1, BS, 1-21⅔43300173.60

Inherited runners-scored – Hicks 1-0, Helsley 2-0. HBP – Ohtani (Goldschmidt), Mikolas (Trout). WP – Ohtani(2).

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Alex MacKay.

T – 2:42. A – 42,148 (44,494).

Colorado 7, Milwaukee 1
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf301010.227
Adames ss400001.222
Contreras c310011.282
Brosseau 3b200000.216
a-Turang ph-2b101010.238
Tellez dh401001.258
Voit 1b200011.208
Taylor rf-cf300101.000
O.Miller 2b-3b402000.292
Wiemer cf200001.213
b-Winker ph-rf100000.246
Totals2915146
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh411110.275
Profar lf511002.219
Bryant rf421200.299
Cron 1b211021.250
Díaz c412100.337
Grichuk cf211020.500
McMahon 3b400003.215
Trejo 2b402301.233
Tovar ss401001.219
Totals33710758
Milwaukee000000001151
Colorado00040021x7100

a-doubled for Brosseau in the 7th. b-lined out for Wiemer in the 8th.

E – Brosseau (5). LOB – Milwaukee 7, Colorado 7. 2B – Turang (3), Cron (7), Trejo (4), Profar (4). HR – Bryant (4), off Milner; Blackmon (3), off Cousins. RBIs – Taylor (1), Díaz (14), Trejo 3 (8), Bryant 2 (10), Blackmon (9). CS – O.Miller (1), Tovar (1). SF – Taylor.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (O.Miller, Taylor, Brosseau); Colorado 2 (Díaz, Tovar). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 5; Colorado 4 for 8.

Runners moved up – Contreras, Tellez. GIDP – Voit.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Taylor, Contreras, Taylor); Colorado 1 (Tovar, Trejo, Cron).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer, L, 3-3444046844.40
Peguero1⅓10001162.70
Milner22200124.50
Cousins131111331.93
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, W, 3-35⅔30005623.76
Suter1⅔10001200.98
Bard10000200.00
Lawrence, H, 41⅓00010191.65
Lamet011301912.66
Bird0000043.27

Inherited runners-scored – Peguero 2-0, Lawrence 2-0, Bird 3-1. HBP – Bard (Voit). WP – Freeland, Bard.

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Libka; Third, Edwin Jimenez.

T – 2:41. A – 20,640 (50,144).

