Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

San Francisco 4, Houston 2
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Estrada ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.342
|Haniger lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Stevenson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Flores dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.193
|Villar 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.145
|a-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Wisely 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.042
|Bart c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Wade Jr. 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|2
|12
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dubón 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.212
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Hensley dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.138
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|3
|7
|San Francisco
|000
|002
|101
|4
|7
|2
|Houston
|000
|000
|020
|2
|5
|0
a-lined out for Villar in the 7th.
E – Wade Jr. (2), Villar (2). LOB – San Francisco 3, Houston 5. 2B – Bart (3). HR – Flores (5), off B.Abreu; Bregman (4), off Webb. RBIs – Slater (2), Haniger (6), Bart (1), Flores (10), Bregman 2 (15). SB – Slater (2). S – Wade Jr..
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 1 (Wade Jr.); Houston 3 (Dubón, Meyers, Tucker). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 4; Houston 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Dubón. LIDP – Dubón. GIDP – Estrada, Davis, Dubón, Bregman.
DP – San Francisco 3 (Estrada, Villar, Wade Jr.; Slater, Wade Jr., Slater; Estrada, Wisely, Wade Jr.); Houston 3 (Peña, Dubón, J.Abreu; Dubón, J.Abreu; Dubón, Peña, J.Abreu).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, W, 2-5
|7
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|102
|3.80
|Alexander, H, 2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6.35
|Doval, S, 5-6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.77
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, L, 2-4
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|90
|2.60
|Maton
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|1.12
|Martinez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.84
|B.Abreu
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|1.17
HBP – Maton (Conforto). WP – Doval.
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Wegner.
T – 2:14. A – 40,405 (41,000).
Seattle 7, Oakland 2 (10)
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|France 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Kelenic cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Trammell cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|c-Haggerty ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.237
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.210
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|a-Raleigh ph-c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Pollock lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.155
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.231
|Caballero 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|39
|7
|11
|7
|6
|10
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.174
|Rooker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Bleday lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Noda 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|b-Aguilar ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.095
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|2
|11
|Seattle
|000
|000
|101
|5
|7
|11
|0
|Oakland
|000
|002
|000
|0
|2
|6
|1
a-flied out for Murphy in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Noda in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Trammell in the 8th.
E – Kemp (4). LOB – Seattle 9, Oakland 5. 2B – Pollock (3), Hernández (4), Ruiz (7), Kemp (3), Allen (1). HR – Pollock (4), off Jackson; Suárez (3), off Oller. RBIs – Caballero (2), Pollock (10), Suárez 3 (18), Crawford 2 (11), Ruiz (13), Kemp (8). SB – Ruiz 2 (13), Peterson (4). CS – Haggerty (1). S – Allen, Ruiz.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Kelenic 2, Caballero); Oakland 4 (Allen, Aguilar, Rooker, Laureano). RISP – Seattle 3 for 12; Oakland 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Crawford. GIDP – France, Langeliers, Laureano.
DP – Seattle 2 (Crawford, Caballero; Crawford, Caballero, France); Oakland 1 (Peterson, Kemp, Noda).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|6⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|89
|4.01
|Speier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Murfee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.38
|Brash, W, 3-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.30
|Gott
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.30
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|7
|97
|5.06
|Acevedo, H, 2
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|10.61
|Moll, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.27
|Jackson, BS, 0-1
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|2.57
|Oller, L, 1-1
|3
|5
|4
|3
|2
|36
|10.07
|Long
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Murfee 1-0, Brash 1-0, Jackson 1-0, Long 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 3:07. A – 2,685 (46,847).
Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5 (Game 1)
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.216
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Canha dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|Baty 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Nido c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|d-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|4
|2
|5
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Vierling rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Báez ss
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Haase dh
|4
|1
|2
|5
|0
|2
|.265
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Schoop 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|a-McKinstry ph-lf-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Ibáñez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Maton ph-2b-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Short 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|c-Baddoo ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|6
|0
|6
|New York
|020
|030
|000
|5
|10
|0
|Detroit
|301
|000
|02x
|6
|7
|2
a-flied out for Schoop in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ibáñez in the 7th. c-struck out for Short in the 8th. d-flied out for Nido in the 9th.
E – Greene (1), Ibáñez (1). LOB – New York 5, Detroit 2. 2B – Alonso (3), Pham (2), Schoop (3). HR – Pham (3), off Wentz; Canha (3), off Wentz; Lindor (5), off Wentz; Haase (1), off Lucchesi; Báez (1), off Lucchesi. RBIs – Pham (8), Canha (10), Lindor 2 (24), Haase 5 (10), Báez (12). SB – Vierling (4).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Pham, McNeil); Detroit 1 (Ibáñez). RISP – New York 2 for 6; Detroit 2 for 4.
Runners moved up – Greene. GIDP – Baty.
DP – Detroit 1 (Torkelson, Báez, Torkelson).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi
|4⅔
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|46
|3.86
|Yacabonis
|3⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|36
|4.15
|Ottavino, L, 0-2, BS, 3-4
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|24
|4.09
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wentz
|6⅔
|9
|5
|5
|1
|2
|83
|6.67
|Vest
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|0.00
|Alexander, W, 1-0
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5.17
|Lange, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.32
Inherited runners-scored – Alexander 1-0. HBP – Ottavino (Báez).
Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T – 2:04. A – 11,363 (41,083).
Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1 (Game 2)
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|McNeil rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Álvarez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.274
|Short 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Maton 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.163
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|Baddoo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Vierling rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|Haase c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Ibáñez dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|34
|8
|12
|8
|2
|5
|New York
|000
|100
|000
|1
|5
|0
|Detroit
|210
|300
|02x
|8
|12
|1
E – Maton (1). LOB – New York 5, Detroit 5. 2B – Vogelbach (4), Nimmo (7), Torkelson (5), Haase (4). HR – Haase (2), off Scherzer; Vierling (2), off Scherzer. RBIs – Vogelbach (12), Maton (14), Torkelson (12), Haase (11), Vierling 2 (10), Greene (8), Ibáñez 2 (2). SF – Maton.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (McNeil, Guillorme 2); Detroit 1 (Baddoo). RISP – New York 0 for 7; Detroit 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Baty, Báez. LIDP – Alonso. GIDP – Báez.
DP – New York 1 (Guillorme, Alonso); Detroit 1 (Torkelson).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, L, 2-2
|3⅓
|8
|6
|6
|1
|3
|75
|5.56
|Muckenhirn
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Butto
|2⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|42
|3.00
|Curtiss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|4.85
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lorenzen, W, 1-1
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|96
|5.14
|Holton
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.69
|Foley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.32
Inherited runners-scored – Muckenhirn 2-1, Curtiss 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Brian Walsh.
T – 2:18. A – 16,734 (41,083).
Arizona 12, Texas 7
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.267
|Rivera dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.409
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.276
|Walker 1b
|4
|3
|2
|5
|1
|1
|.264
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|b-Rojas ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Fletcher rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.400
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|c-Perdomo ph-ss
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.409
|Thomas cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Herrera c
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|a-Carroll ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Moreno c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|36
|12
|10
|12
|7
|8
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Jankowski lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|d-Thompson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Jung 3b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.275
|Heim dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.294
|Duran ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|León c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|3
|10
|Arizona
|003
|030
|510
|12
|10
|1
|Texas
|010
|150
|000
|7
|12
|0
a-singled for Herrera in the 7th. b-sacrificed for Longoria in the 7th. c-doubled for Ahmed in the 7th. d-struck out for Jankowski in the 9th.
E – Marte (1). LOB – Arizona 5, Texas 8. 2B – Perdomo (7), León (2), Jankowski (4). HR – Walker 2 (7), off Heaney; Marte (5), off Heaney; Gurriel Jr. (2), off Kennedy; Heim (6), off Pfaadt; Jung 2 (8), off Pfaadt; Taveras (1), off Pfaadt. RBIs – Walker 5 (25), Marte 2 (12), Rivera (4), Rojas (17), Fletcher (2), Perdomo (17), Gurriel Jr. (14), Heim (23), Jung 3 (24), Taveras (6), Jankowski (7), García (31). SB – Thomas (3). CS – Taveras (2). SF – Rojas, García.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Carroll 2, Longoria); Texas 5 (Lowe, Jankowski, Semien, Heim 2). RISP – Arizona 4 for 8; Texas 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Jankowski.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pfaadt
|4
|9
|7
|7
|1
|3
|87
|13.50
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|3.00
|Mantiply, W, 1-0
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.00
|Castro
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.13
|Chafin
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.31
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|4
|4
|6
|6
|4
|5
|92
|5.52
|Sborz, L, 0-1
|1⅓
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|28
|3.72
|Leclerc
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|14
|2.70
|Kennedy
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|44
|7.27
|Rodríguez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 2-0, Leclerc 2-2, Kennedy 2-1.
Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 3:05. A – 21,427 (40,000).
L.A. Dodgers 10, Philadelphia 6
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Harper dh
|3
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|.429
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.309
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|Bohm 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.269
|Marsh cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Stubbs c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|4
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ferguson p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.310
|Smith c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Muncy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.239
|Heyward dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|a-Rojas ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Outman cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Vargas 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|b-Barnes ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.104
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Taylor ss-lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Totals
|35
|10
|12
|10
|3
|7
|Philadelphia
|104
|000
|001
|6
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|200
|124
|10
|12
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Heyward in the 8th. b-singled for Peralta in the 8th.
E – Muncy (4). LOB – Philadelphia 9, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Turner (5), Harper (1), Castellanos (11), Freeman (9), Outman 2 (6). 3B – Taylor (1). HR – Vargas (2), off Nola; Muncy (12), off Kimbrel. RBIs – Stott 2 (11), Castellanos (20), Bohm (23), Sosa (8), Stubbs (1), Betts (18), Vargas 2 (15), Freeman (14), Barnes 2 (5), Muncy 4 (27). SB – Peralta (1), Vargas (2), Taylor (3). CS – Barnes (1). SF – Stott, Freeman.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Bohm, Schwarber, Marsh 2); Los Angeles 3 (Betts, Muncy 2). RISP – Philadelphia 5 for 10; Los Angeles 4 for 12.
Runners moved up – Stott. GIDP – Sosa.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Vargas, Freeman).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|6⅓
|7
|4
|4
|0
|5
|98
|4.64
|Domínguez, H, 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|5.54
|Alvarado, BS, 5-7
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|2.03
|Kimbrel, L, 1-1
|⅓
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|17
|8.25
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stone
|4⅔
|8
|5
|4
|2
|1
|77
|9.00
|González
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Almonte
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|7.62
|Ferguson, H, 5
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.46
|Graterol, W, 1-1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|2.77
Inherited runners-scored – Domínguez 1-1. IBB – off Kimbrel (Freeman). HBP – Nola (Taylor), González (Marsh).
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, David Rackley; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T – 2:56. A – 36,539 (56,000).
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 1
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Friedl cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Steer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Fraley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Senzel 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Fairchild rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Barrero ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|2
|5
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grisham cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Soto lf
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|.227
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Carpenter dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Kim 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Odor 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.118
|Sullivan c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|7
|5
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|000
|1
|8
|0
|San Diego
|020
|203
|00x
|7
|10
|0
LOB – Cincinnati 7, San Diego 9. 2B – Sullivan (1), Soto (7). HR – Steer (3), off Lugo; Sullivan (1), off Young. RBIs – Steer (10), Sullivan 4 (4), Soto 3 (17).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (Friedl, Fairchild 2); San Diego 5 (Bogaerts, Grisham 2, Carpenter, Tatis Jr.). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 4; San Diego 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Senzel, India. GIDP – India, Bogaerts.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (Senzel, Newman, Steer); San Diego 2 (Grisham, Cronenworth, Grisham; Kim, Odor, Cronenworth).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cessa, L, 1-4
|3⅓
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|71
|9.36
|Young
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|2.57
|Farmer
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|3.77
|Sanmartin
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|5.68
|Legumina
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|33
|2.25
|Law
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.68
|Gibaut
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.00
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo, W, 3-2
|6⅔
|7
|1
|1
|2
|5
|97
|3.21
|Honeywell Jr.
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|2.60
|Hill
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.21
|Cosgrove
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Young 1-1, Farmer 1-0, Legumina 2-2, Law 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, David Rackley; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T – 2:55. A – 30,531 (40,222).
Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.274
|Andujar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Bae 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|a-Suwinski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|2
|11
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Franco ss
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.305
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.338
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.223
|Walls 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.338
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Raley lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|7
|2
|13
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|000
|1
|7
|2
|Tampa Bay
|003
|021
|11x
|8
|10
|0
a-struck out for Hedges in the 9th.
E – Castro (5), Bae (5). LOB – Pittsburgh 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Reynolds (11), B.Lowe (3), Mejía (3), Raley (4). 3B – Joe (3). HR – McCutchen (6), off McClanahan; J.Lowe (6), off Hernandez; Franco (6), off Bolton. RBIs – McCutchen (15), B.Lowe 2 (20), Franco 2 (20), Ramírez (14), J.Lowe (19), Raley (16). SB – Bae 2 (13).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Joe, Hedges, Andujar, Reynolds); Tampa Bay 3 (Franco, Walls, Díaz). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 12.
Runners moved up – Hayes, Díaz.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 3-1
|5⅔
|5
|5
|1
|1
|8
|100
|3.32
|Hernandez
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|1.42
|Bolton
|2⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|39
|4.50
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, W, 6-0
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|9
|93
|2.02
|Anderson, S, 1-1
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|43
|0.00
WP – McClanahan.
Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 2:22. A – 15,247 (25,025).
Atlanta 14, Miami 6
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.355
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|Grissom ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Ozuna dh
|5
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.147
|Pillar lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|Hilliard cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Totals
|43
|14
|18
|14
|2
|6
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Burdick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Soler dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.202
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Arraez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.432
|Edwards 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Sánchez lf-rf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Segura 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|De La Cruz lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Hampson rf-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Berti ss-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|5
|2
|11
|Atlanta
|071
|050
|010
|14
|18
|1
|Miami
|022
|000
|200
|6
|12
|0
E – Grissom (5). LOB – Atlanta 5, Miami 7. 2B – Albies 2 (6), Segura (3), Gurriel (3), Arraez (6). HR – Ozuna 2 (4), off Garrett; Harris II (1), off Garrett; Acuña Jr. (6), off Garrett; Riley (6), off Smeltzer; Albies (9), off Smeltzer; Sánchez (2), off Lee. RBIs – Ozuna 5 (7), Harris II 2 (3), Albies 2 (26), Acuña Jr. 3 (19), Riley 2 (18), Fortes 2 (5), Arraez (12), Sánchez 2 (6). CS – Chisholm Jr. (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Grissom 4); Miami 3 (Soler 2, Berti). RISP – Atlanta 4 for 7; Miami 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Fortes. LIDP – Segura. GIDP – Hilliard, Acuña Jr..
DP – Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Riley); Miami 2 (Berti, Arraez, Gurriel; Berti, Hampson, Gurriel).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright
|2⅔
|6
|4
|3
|1
|3
|55
|5.79
|McHugh, W, 1-0
|3⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|41
|2.70
|Chavez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|3.00
|Lee
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|16
|3.14
|Yates
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|3.38
|Minter
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|7.98
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett, L, 1-1
|4⅓
|14
|11
|11
|2
|3
|85
|5.81
|Smeltzer
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|47
|6.89
|Stallings
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – McHugh 2-1. HBP – Smeltzer (Murphy). WP – Wright.
Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 2:37. A – 10,428 (37,446).
Washington 2, Chicago Cubs 1
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoerner 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Happ lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.308
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.291
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Hosmer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|1-Velázquez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Wisdom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.238
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|5
|8
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Call lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|García 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.231
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Meneses dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Thomas rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Totals
|29
|2
|8
|1
|3
|7
|Chicago
|100
|000
|000
|1
|6
|0
|Washington
|010
|000
|10x
|2
|8
|0
1-ran for Hosmer in the 9th.
LOB – Chicago 7, Washington 6. 3B – Thomas (1). RBIs – Suzuki (8), Abrams (15). SB – Hoerner (11), Robles 2 (8), Wisdom (1), Thomas (3). CS – Abrams (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Bellinger, Mancini); Washington 3 (Ruiz, García 2). RISP – Chicago 1 for 8; Washington 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Smith, Abrams. GIDP – Wisdom, Swanson, Hosmer, Barnhart, Smith, Ruiz.
DP – Chicago 2 (Mancini, Swanson, Mancini; Hoerner, Swanson, Mancini); Washington 4 (Abrams, Smith; Abrams, García, Smith; García, Abrams, Smith; Abrams, García, Smith).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|92
|2.18
|Alzolay, L, 1-1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.07
|Leiter Jr.
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.38
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin
|4⅓
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|81
|2.08
|Machado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Edwards Jr., W, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.50
|Harvey, H, 7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.98
|Finnegan, S, 7-8
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored – Leiter Jr. 1-0, Machado 2-0. HBP – Irvin (Hoerner). WP – Irvin.
Umpires – Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 2:27. A – 15,903 (41,376).
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Stowers lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-McKenna ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|d-Henderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|O'Hearn 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|b-McCann ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|1
|6
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.292
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Melendez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Olivares lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Bradley Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Pratto 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Massey 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|c-Duffy ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.349
|Garcia 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|Isbel cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.195
|Totals
|34
|6
|13
|6
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|101
|40x
|6
|13
|0
a-flied out for Stowers in the 7th. b-flied out for O'Hearn in the 8th. c-flied out for Massey in the 8th. d-flied out for McKenna in the 9th.
LOB – Baltimore 5, Kansas City 5. 2B – Mountcastle (8), Pratto (1), Pasquantino 2 (11), Isbel (8). 3B – Witt Jr. (3). HR – Pasquantino (6), off Gibson. RBIs – Pasquantino 3 (14), Garcia (1), Isbel (7), Witt Jr. (12). SB – Witt Jr. (8). SF – Garcia.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 1 (Henderson); Kansas City 3 (Garcia, Melendez, Perez). RISP – Baltimore 0 for 2; Kansas City 4 for 9.
Runners moved up – Duffy. GIDP – Urías, Mateo, Witt Jr..
DP – Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Frazier, O'Hearn); Kansas City 2 (Garcia, Massey, Pratto; Witt Jr., Massey, Pratto).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 4-1
|6
|10
|6
|6
|0
|0
|74
|4.61
|Akin
|1⅓
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|6.75
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 1-4
|5⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|5.25
|Clarke, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|5.40
|Chapman, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.59
|Garrett
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.03
|Staumont
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored – Akin 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 1:59. A – 10,362 (38,427).
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3 (10)
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.206
|Bell dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.211
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Brennan rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.074
|a-Gonzalez ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.186
|Zunino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|3
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|1-Peraza pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|2-Hicks pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|LeMahieu 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Calhoun dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.250
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Cabrera lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Bauers rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Kiner-Falefa lf-cf-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|b-Trevino ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|2
|4
|Cleveland
|200
|000
|001
|0
|3
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|020
|001
|1
|4
|8
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Gallagher in the 9th. b-singled for Higashioka in the 10th.
1-ran for Rizzo in the 9th. 2-ran for Peraza in the 9th.
E – Rizzo (2). LOB – Cleveland 8, New York 5. 2B – Straw (4). HR – Calhoun (2), off Bieber; Bauers (1), off Bieber. RBIs – Bell (14), Giménez (8), Gonzalez (5), Calhoun 2 (6), Bauers (1), Trevino (10). SB – Rosario (6), Kiner-Falefa (4), Peraza (2). S – Kiner-Falefa.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 5 (Ramírez, Brennan 2, Bell, Kwan); New York 1 (Torres). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 14; New York 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Giménez, Higashioka, LeMahieu. GIDP – Giménez, Naylor, Cabrera, Calhoun.
DP – Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Rosario, Naylor; Giménez, Rosario, Naylor); New York 2 (Torres, Volpe, Rizzo; Torres, Volpe, LeMahieu).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|8⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|93
|2.96
|Clase, BS, 10-13
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|2.20
|Stephan, L, 1-1
|⅓
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1.42
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schmidt
|4⅓
|6
|2
|0
|2
|4
|79
|5.83
|Hamilton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.56
|Cordero
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.38
|Marinaccio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.93
|Holmes
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|4.50
|Abreu, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5.02
Inherited runners-scored – Hamilton 1-0, Marinaccio 1-0. IBB – off Abreu (Ramírez). WP – Holmes.
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 2:41. A – 36,060 (47,309).
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.326
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.206
|Buxton dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.262
|Larnach lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.228
|Gallo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|a-Solano ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Gordon cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.153
|b-Miranda ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Castro 3b-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|6
|12
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.309
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Jiménez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.217
|Sheets rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Haseley rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|1-Hamilton pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Zavala c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Burger 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Alberto 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Andrus 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Totals
|33
|6
|12
|5
|3
|8
|Minnesota
|003
|100
|000
|4
|8
|0
|Chicago
|300
|100
|11x
|6
|12
|0
a-grounded out for Gallo in the 6th. b-struck out for Gordon in the 6th.
1-ran for Grandal in the 8th.
LOB – Minnesota 8, Chicago 7. 2B – Correa (5), Buxton (7). HR – Gordon (2), off Cease; Robert Jr. (6), off Varland. RBIs – Correa 2 (12), Buxton (18), Gordon (4), Robert Jr. 3 (16), Anderson (5), Jiménez (12). SB – Buxton (2). CS – Castro (2). S – Alberto.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Larnach 4); Chicago 2 (Jiménez, Sheets). RISP – Minnesota 3 for 8; Chicago 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Vaughn, Andrus.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Varland
|4
|7
|4
|4
|2
|6
|87
|5.91
|Pagán
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|5.56
|Jax, L, 1-3
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|3.86
|Moran
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|6.39
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|4
|6
|98
|4.58
|Bummer
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|9.00
|Santos, W, 1-0
|1⅓
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.62
|Graveman, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.11
|Middleton, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|2.89
Inherited runners-scored – Pagán 1-0, Santos 1-0. WP – Varland. PB – Grandal (3).
Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.
T – 2:42. A – 11,468 (40,241).
Boston 8, Toronto 3
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Chapman dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.364
|Varsho lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.209
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Espinal 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|2
|2
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.315
|Yoshida lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.303
|Turner dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Duran cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.400
|Casas 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.157
|Valdez 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.345
|Hernández ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Wong c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Totals
|40
|8
|15
|8
|4
|6
|Toronto
|011
|010
|000
|3
|6
|4
|Boston
|000
|231
|11x
|8
|15
|2
E – Kirk (3), Manoah (1), Espinal (3), Varsho (1), Devers (2), Wong (3). LOB – Toronto 5, Boston 13. 2B – Espinal (1), Kiermaier (4), Duran (10), Turner (7), Wong (6), Yoshida (6). HR – Varsho (4), off Pivetta; Guerrero Jr. (6), off Pivetta. RBIs – Varsho (10), Guerrero Jr. (18), Duran (12), Casas 2 (10), Valdez 2 (5), Yoshida 2 (21), Hernández (11). SB – Valdez (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 2 (Varsho, Kiermaier); Boston 7 (Casas 2, Hernández 2, Wong, Devers 2). RISP – Toronto 0 for 5; Boston 7 for 16.
Runners moved up – Springer, Verdugo, Devers. GIDP – Espinal.
DP – Boston 1 (Hernández, Valdez, Casas).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, L, 1-2
|5⅔
|8
|5
|2
|1
|3
|103
|4.71
|Bass
|⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|7.71
|Richards
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|37
|3.55
|Pearson
|1⅓
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|28
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, W, 2-2
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|94
|4.99
|Martin, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.00
|Crawford
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|3.51
|Brasier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7.98
Inherited runners-scored – Richards 2-0, Pearson 3-0. HBP – Manoah (Duran). WP – Manoah.
Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 3:13. A – 27,963 (37,755).
L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ohtani p-dh-dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Neto ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.256
|Drury 2b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Ward lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Urshela 1b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Wallach c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|a-Lamb ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Thaiss c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|6
|2
|8
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.296
|Gorman dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Burleson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|O'Neill lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Carlson cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.242
|Donovan 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|1
|17
|Los Angeles
|012
|000
|003
|6
|13
|1
|St. Louis
|100
|300
|000
|4
|7
|0
a-homered for Wallach in the 9th.
E – Drury (1). LOB – Los Angeles 8, St. Louis 5. 2B – Ohtani (5), Arenado (4), Contreras (7). HR – Drury (6), off Mikolas; Lamb (2), off Gallegos; Trout (8), off Gallegos; Gorman (7), off Ohtani; Carlson (1), off Ohtani. RBIs – Drury (18), Ohtani (19), Renfroe (21), Lamb (4), Trout (19), Rendon (14), Gorman (23), Contreras (12), Carlson 2 (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Drury, Wallach, Renfroe 2); St. Louis 2 (Edman, O'Neill). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 8; St. Louis 2 for 7.
GIDP – Urshela, Renfroe.
DP – St. Louis 2 (Edman, Donovan, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Donovan, Goldschmidt).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|1
|13
|97
|2.54
|Silseth
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Tepera, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|9.00
|Estévez, S, 7-7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.15
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas
|5
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|103
|5.79
|Hicks, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|5.84
|Helsley, H, 2
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.97
|Gallegos, L, 1-1, BS, 1-2
|1⅔
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|17
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored – Hicks 1-0, Helsley 2-0. HBP – Ohtani (Goldschmidt), Mikolas (Trout). WP – Ohtani(2).
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Alex MacKay.
T – 2:42. A – 42,148 (44,494).
Colorado 7, Milwaukee 1
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|a-Turang ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Voit 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Taylor rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|O.Miller 2b-3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Wiemer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|b-Winker ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|4
|6
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Bryant rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Cron 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.337
|Grichuk cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.500
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.233
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|5
|8
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|001
|1
|5
|1
|Colorado
|000
|400
|21x
|7
|10
|0
a-doubled for Brosseau in the 7th. b-lined out for Wiemer in the 8th.
E – Brosseau (5). LOB – Milwaukee 7, Colorado 7. 2B – Turang (3), Cron (7), Trejo (4), Profar (4). HR – Bryant (4), off Milner; Blackmon (3), off Cousins. RBIs – Taylor (1), Díaz (14), Trejo 3 (8), Bryant 2 (10), Blackmon (9). CS – O.Miller (1), Tovar (1). SF – Taylor.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (O.Miller, Taylor, Brosseau); Colorado 2 (Díaz, Tovar). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 5; Colorado 4 for 8.
Runners moved up – Contreras, Tellez. GIDP – Voit.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Taylor, Contreras, Taylor); Colorado 1 (Tovar, Trejo, Cron).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, L, 3-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|4
|6
|84
|4.40
|Peguero
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.70
|Milner
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|4.50
|Cousins
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|33
|1.93
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 3-3
|5⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|62
|3.76
|Suter
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.98
|Bard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|0.00
|Lawrence, H, 4
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|1.65
|Lamet
|⅓
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|19
|12.66
|Bird
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.27
Inherited runners-scored – Peguero 2-0, Lawrence 2-0, Bird 3-1. HBP – Bard (Voit). WP – Freeland, Bard.
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Libka; Third, Edwin Jimenez.
T – 2:41. A – 20,640 (50,144).
