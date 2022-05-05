Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, May 4

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pederson dh400001.321
Flores 1b401000.268
Ruf lf301011.178
Crawford ss311100.220
b-Dubón ph100000.138
Estrada 2b400002.236
Yastrzemski cf401000.265
Padlo 3b301000.200
González rf301000.303
Bart c200012.188
Totals3116126
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf322200.247
a-Ríos ph-3b100001.227
Freeman 1b311211.299
T.Turner ss401101.261
Smith c211120.246
Muncy 3b-2b422201.151
J.Turner dh401000.183
Bellinger cf411001.205
Taylor lf-rf310012.292
Lux 2b-lf412102.276
Totals32911949
San Francisco010000000
Los Angeles00020142x

a-struck out for Betts in the 8th. b-flied out for Crawford in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Bellinger (5). 3B – Freeman (1). HR – Crawford (2), off Gonsolin; Betts (4), off Wood; Muncy (3), off Beede. RBIs – Crawford (10), T.Turner (19), Smith (13), Betts 2 (8), Lux (6), Freeman 2 (12), Muncy 2 (11). SB – González (1). SF – Betts.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, Pederson, Flores); Los Angeles 2 (T.Turner, Ríos). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 6; Los Angeles 4 for 8.

Runners moved up – Pederson, González. GIDP – Padlo, Pederson, J.Turner, Muncy.

DP – San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Padlo, Flores; Crawford, Estrada, Flores); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman; T.Turner, Muncy, Freeman).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wood, L, 2-25⅓43327894.38
Llovera1⅔11101183.00
Long33310193.86
Beede1⅓32211354.66
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonsolin, W, 2-05⅔31115651.64
Phillips, H, 11⅔10001214.50
Kahnle, H, 11⅔1000090.00
Bickford1⅔00010103.00
Moronta1⅔10000152.25

Inherited runners-scored – Long 1-1, Beede 1-0. IBB – off Long (Taylor).

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 3:00. A – 52,203 (56,000).

Tampa Bay 3, Oakland 0
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b400000.300
Franco dh500001.302
Arozarena lf311010.213
Lowe 2b311001.194
Margot rf402200.306
Walls ss400002.232
Zunino c300011.135
Paredes 3b402001.364
Phillips cf310011.186
Totals3336237
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b401001.235
Neuse 3b400003.313
Lowrie dh401000.214
Murphy c300010.207
Brown 1b401001.181
Piscotty rf300001.205
Pinder lf301001.300
Smith ss300002.217
Pache cf300000.177
Totals3104019
Tampa Bay000000030
Oakland000000000

LOB – Tampa Bay 8, Oakland 5. 2B – Arozarena (9), Paredes (1). 3B – Brown (1). RBIs – Margot 2 (12). SB – Arozarena (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Franco, Walls 2, Margot); Oakland 2 (Pinder, Piscotty). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 9; Oakland 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Díaz.

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kluber6⅔30017642.36
Feyereisen, W, 2-01⅓10001100.00
Poche, H, 40000162.08
Kittredge, S, 4-41⅔00000101.46
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montas7⅔400161033.44
Jackson, L, 0-113321284.91
Acevedo1⅓10000234.15

Inherited runners-scored – Acevedo 2-1. HBP – Jackson (Lowe), Acevedo (Díaz). WP – Jackson.

Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T – 2:39. A – 4,838 (46,847).

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2 (Game 1)
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gamel lf402200.246
Reynolds cf401001.205
Hayes 3b-ss400002.316
Vogelbach dh300011.279
VanMeter 2b300001.158
b-Castillo ph100000.250
Tsutsugo 1b200011.188
c-Pérez ph100001.204
Suwinski rf200000.200
a-Chavis ph-3b100000.281
Tucker ss-rf311002.167
Knapp c311000.190
Totals3125229
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grossman rf300103.274
Báez ss300010.275
Meadows dh400001.301
Schoop 2b400001.143
Torkelson 1b300000.182
Candelario 3b311001.171
W.Castro lf311001.278
Hill cf000000.250
Barnhart c300003.295
Baddoo cf-lf211010.146
Totals28331210
Pittsburgh0000200002
Detroit00003000x3

a-grounded out for Suwinski in the 7th. b-flied out for VanMeter in the 9th. c-struck out for Tsutsugo in the 9th.

E – Tucker (2), Hayes (3), Knapp (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 4. 2B – Candelario (4). 3B – Gamel (1). RBIs – Gamel 2 (9), Grossman (6). SF – Grossman.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (VanMeter, Hayes); Detroit 2 (Grossman, Meadows). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 4; Detroit 0 for 5.

GIDP – Suwinski.

DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, Torkelson).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peters3⅓10014460.00
Wilson, L, 0-1323016553.79
Crowe1⅔00000121.08
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pineda4⅓42224853.77
Lange, W, 1-110002132.16
Barnes, H, 21⅔00000110.96
Chafin, H, 11⅔00001102.25
Fulmer, H, 41⅔0000090.00
Soto, S, 4-51⅔00002151.12

Inherited runners-scored – Lange 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 2:41.

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2 (Game 2)
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gamel rf423110.275
Reynolds cf512000.217
Hayes 3b300010.304
Vogelbach dh412300.292
Chavis 1b501000.274
VanMeter 2b301011.171
Castillo ss400001.233
Pérez c311111.211
Marisnick lf321010.159
Totals34711553
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grossman lf502101.284
Báez ss500001.250
Cabrera dh401011.257
Meadows rf401000.299
Schoop 2b400002.136
Torkelson 1b300011.174
Candelario 3b412001.188
Haase c401101.140
Hill cf310001.217
a-H.Castro ph101000.351
Totals3728229
Pittsburgh0011002037
Detroit0000200002

a-doubled for Hill in the 9th.

E – VanMeter (2), Castillo (1), Haase (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 10. 2B – Gamel (4), Vogelbach (4), Reynolds 2 (2), Candelario (5), Grossman (3), Meadows (3), H.Castro (3). HR – Pérez (2), off Faedo; Vogelbach (4), off Jiménez. RBIs – Pérez (8), Vogelbach 3 (11), Gamel (10), Haase (3), Grossman (7). CS – Hayes (2). SF – Vogelbach.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 6 (Chavis 2, Marisnick, Pérez, Vogelbach 2); Detroit 6 (Hill, Cabrera, Meadows, Schoop 3). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 11; Detroit 1 for 10.

Runners moved up – Hayes, Castillo, Reynolds, Grossman. GIDP – Reynolds, Castillo.

DP – Detroit 2 (Schoop, Báez, Torkelson; Schoop, Báez, Torkelson).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana5⅔42213773.38
Thompson, W, 1-31⅔10011189.39
Stratton, H, 21⅔20002155.23
Bednar, S, 3-32⅔10003190.77
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Faedo5⅔82211763.60
Hutchison, L, 0-21⅔12231342.84
Vest2⅔00001331.69
Jiménez1⅔23310214.82

Inherited runners-scored – Vest 2-2. IBB – off Quintana (Cabrera). HBP – Vest (Hayes). WP – Vest.

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 3:07. A – 15,150 (41,083).

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b220031.308
Goldschmidt 1b210030.279
Arenado 3b412500.360
b-Donovan ph-3b100000.167
Pujols dh400000.225
d-Dickerson ph-dh100000.178
Yepez rf312000.667
a-Carlson ph-rf110010.186
O'Neill lf422311.202
Bader cf411101.234
Molina c501000.208
DeJong ss210111.127
Totals331081094
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Olivares rf401000.364
Benintendi lf300000.354
e-Dozier ph101000.243
Perez dh400003.167
O'Hearn 1b400000.077
Merrifield 2b400000.151
Witt Jr. 3b-ss300000.229
Melendez c301000.333
Taylor cf201000.226
Isbel cf100000.214
Lopez ss100010.225
c-Rivera ph-3b100000.000
Totals3104013
St. Louis50000021210
Kansas City0000000000

a-grounded out for Yepez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Arenado in the 8th. c-grounded out for Lopez in the 8th. d-grounded out for Pujols in the 9th. e-singled for Benintendi in the 9th.

E – Arenado (3). LOB – St. Louis 7, Kansas City 5. 2B – Yepez 2 (2). 3B – O'Neill (1). HR – Arenado (7), off Bubic; O'Neill (2), off Bolaños. RBIs – Arenado 5 (23), O'Neill 3 (17), Bader (5), DeJong (5). SB – Edman (6), DeJong (3). SF – Bader, DeJong.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 4 (Carlson, Donovan 2, Bader); Kansas City 3 (Merrifield 2, Perez). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 7; Kansas City 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – O'Hearn, Benintendi. GIDP – Rivera.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Goldschmidt, DeJong, Goldschmidt).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright, W, 3-37⅔10012893.18
McFarland1⅔10000146.43
Naughton1⅔20001140.00
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bubic, L, 0-3244202413.14
Payamps221111452.08
Coleman2⅔00002306.75
Speier1⅔00000190.00
Garrett02230234.05
Bolaños243331613.86

Inherited runners-scored – Payamps 1-1, Bolaños 3-2.

Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 3:02. A – 12,774 (37,903).

Arizona 8, Miami 7
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Varsho cf422211.244
P.Smith rf512202.268
C.Kelly c000000.105
Peralta lf500002.213
Beer 1b400002.224
Walker 1b100000.161
Hummel dh210020.173
Marte 2b222020.174
Alcántara 3b212200.192
Perdomo ss411100.189
Herrera c300003.087
b-Luplow ph-rf100001.227
Totals33897511
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 3b522200.314
Aguilar 1b513100.282
1-Sánchez pr000000.256
Soler lf400012.174
Cooper dh500002.247
Anderson rf321011.258
Chisholm Jr. 2b322010.329
Rojas ss300010.174
De La Cruz cf301201.316
Henry c301101.059
a-García ph100001.175
Stallings c000000.177
Totals35710648
Arizona0005010028
Miami1200002207

a-struck out for Henry in the 8th. b-struck out for Herrera in the 9th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 9th.

E – De La Cruz (2). LOB – Arizona 5, Miami 6. 2B – Marte (8), Aguilar (1). 3B – Alcántara (1). HR – Varsho (5), off Hernandez; P.Smith (3), off Bender; Berti (1), off Bumgarner; Berti (2), off Ramirez; Aguilar (2), off Ramirez. RBIs – Alcántara 2 (7), Perdomo (1), Varsho 2 (12), P.Smith 2 (11), Berti 2 (4), De La Cruz 2 (5), Henry (2), Aguilar (11). SB – Chisholm Jr. (5). SF – De La Cruz. S – Alcántara 2.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 1 (Perdomo); Miami 3 (Cooper, García, De La Cruz). RISP – Arizona 2 for 5; Miami 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Rojas. LIDP – Perdomo. GIDP – Berti.

DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Beer); Miami 1 (Aguilar, Berti, Aguilar).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bumgarner1⅔11100131.50
Martin4⅔32243764.40
Nelson, H, 4100002281.69
Ramirez, H, 633302155.56
Mantiply, BS, 2-321100120.87
Middleton, W, 1-10000149.00
Kennedy, S, 3-41⅔10000123.75
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hernandez4⅔55533786.66
Bleier1⅔0000184.91
Scott1⅔21002124.35
Head1⅔00003180.00
Sulser1⅔00020160.77
Bender, L, 0-3, BS, 6-81⅔22202175.79

Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 1-1, Middleton 2-1. WP – Middleton.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Dan Bellino; Second, John Libka; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 3:25. A – 7,356 (36,742).

San Diego 5, Cleveland 4 (Game 1)
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grisham cf400012.173
Cronenworth 2b320110.207
Machado 3b412211.380
Profar lf300011.169
Hosmer 1b401100.375
Kim ss411001.250
Beaty dh411001.088
Nola c401101.221
Thompson rf300013.125
Totals33565510
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Straw cf410010.276
Kwan rf501101.328
Ramírez 3b310021.329
Miller dh411011.368
Naylor 1b402200.327
Rosario ss301110.215
Giménez 2b400002.321
Maile c311010.300
Palacios lf401000.316
Totals3447465
San Diego1020020005
Cleveland0010201004

E – Naylor (1). LOB – San Diego 7, Cleveland 9. 2B – Kim (4), Nola (2), Maile (3), Naylor (3). HR – Machado (5), off Plesac. RBIs – Hosmer (15), Machado 2 (18), Nola (9), Cronenworth (14), Kwan (8), Naylor 2 (10), Rosario (6). SB – Ramírez (2), Straw (6). SF – Cronenworth.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 4 (Machado, Hosmer 2, Kim); Cleveland 5 (Giménez 3, Miller 2). RISP – San Diego 3 for 8; Cleveland 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Rosario.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger443334955.79
Wilson, W, 3-010021213.27
Crismatt, H, 22⅔21110282.31
García, H, 41⅔0000072.35
Rogers, S, 10-111⅔00000120.00
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Plesac, L, 1-35⅔55444884.44
De Los Santos1⅔10012183.86
Hentges2⅔00003270.82
Shaw1⅔00001112.57

Inherited runners-scored – Wilson 2-2, De Los Santos 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 3:15.

Cleveland 6, San Diego 5 (Game 2)
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grisham cf410011.165
Cronenworth 1b501001.207
Machado 3b420012.365
Profar lf411111.173
Hosmer dh211231.378
Kim ss201130.259
Alfaro c401003.231
c-Nola ph-c100000.217
Abrams 2b300112.170
Azocar rf400002.222
Totals335551013
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Straw cf501002.272
Rosario ss501000.214
Ramírez dh300120.318
Miller 1b-3b420010.344
Reyes rf412001.157
Mercado lf200001.190
a-Kwan ph-lf301100.328
Giménez 2b422100.333
Hedges c312110.170
Clement 3b301100.188
b-Naylor ph-1b101100.340
Totals37611644
San Diego3000000200
Cleveland0010001301

No outs when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Mercado in the 6th. b-singled for Clement in the 8th. c-grounded out for Alfaro in the 10th.

LOB – San Diego 9, Cleveland 10. 2B – Hosmer (7), Profar (5), Clement (3). RBIs – Hosmer 2 (17), Kim (11), Profar (16), Abrams (4), Ramírez (29), Clement (3), Giménez (13), Hedges (5), Naylor (11), Kwan (9). SB – Machado (5).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Azocar 3); Cleveland 4 (Miller 2, Straw, Rosario). RISP – San Diego 3 for 11; Cleveland 5 for 10.

GIDP – Nola, Mercado.

DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Abrams, Cronenworth); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore5411321001.71
Stammen, H, 21⅓21101224.15
Hill, H, 4333103111.12
Suarez, BS, 0-11⅓10001174.91
Lamet, L, 0-111000115.40
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill6⅔33357983.54
Gose1⅔00002174.91
Stephan22231341.59
Castro0000156.75
Clase1⅔00001114.32
Sandlin, W, 2-11⅔00021104.15

Inherited runners-scored – Stammen 1-0, Suarez 2-1, Castro 3-0. IBB – off Stephan (Hosmer), off Sandlin (Hosmer). HBP – Lamet (Reyes).

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T – 3:46. A – 10,244 (34,788).

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 2
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. dh501103.200
Olson 1b400110.283
Riley 3b511004.270
Ozuna lf511002.224
Albies 2b511001.217
d'Arnaud c310112.300
Duvall cf412201.191
Swanson ss322110.233
Heredia rf321212.133
Totals37998415
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Williams p-p000000---
Nimmo cf301021.256
Marte rf502000.245
Lindor ss300011.243
Alonso 1b411001.260
Jankowski lf000000.321
Escobar 3b301110.253
McNeil lf300000.337
a-Do.Smith ph-1b100000.239
Davis dh-3b301011.200
Guillorme 2b411101.243
McCann c401001.196
Totals3328256
Atlanta0000070209
New York0000010012

a-flied out for McNeil in the 8th.

E – Lindor (3). LOB – Atlanta 5, New York 9. 2B – Duvall (6), Alonso (4), Escobar (9). HR – Heredia (2), off Williams; Guillorme (1), off O'Day. RBIs – d'Arnaud (12), Duvall 2 (13), Swanson (9), Acuña Jr. (2), Olson (11), Heredia 2 (4), Escobar (7), Guillorme (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Riley, Acuña Jr.); New York 3 (Escobar, Alonso, Guillorme). RISP – Atlanta 4 for 9; New York 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Swanson, Olson, Lindor. GIDP – Nimmo, Guillorme.

DP – Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, Olson; Albies, Swanson, Olson).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, W, 3-15⅓51141844.01
McHugh120002284.50
Minter1⅔00001152.53
O'Day1⅔11112192.70
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Megill, L, 4-15⅓43329942.43
Ottavino23310146.52
Williams333316538.59

Ottavino pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored – McHugh 1-0, Ottavino 3-3, Williams 1-1. WP – Ottavino.

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 3:28. A – 23,973 (41,922).

Houston 7, Seattle 2
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frazier 2b400001.230
France dh400001.333
Crawford ss412001.364
Winker lf301001.186
a-Fairchild ph100001.000
Suárez 3b311201.202
Toro 1b300000.160
Rodríguez cf301000.230
Kelenic rf300000.127
Torrens c300000.200
Totals3125206
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b221010.182
Goodrum 2b200001.156
Brantley lf402201.282
Bregman 3b323300.247
Alvarez dh301110.268
Gurriel 1b401101.220
Tucker rf300012.247
Díaz ss411001.190
Castro c401002.077
McCormick cf220021.264
Totals31710759
Seattle000000200
Houston13010200x

a-struck out for Winker in the 9th.

LOB – Seattle 2, Houston 6. 2B – Gurriel (11), Brantley (4), Bregman (5). HR – Suárez (4), off Verlander. RBIs – Suárez 2 (13), Gurriel (5), Brantley 2 (9), Bregman 3 (16), Alvarez (15). SF – Bregman.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 1 (Suárez); Houston 4 (Gurriel 2, Tucker 2). RISP – Seattle 0 for 1; Houston 5 for 11.

Runners moved up – Goodrum. GIDP – Torrens, Díaz.

DP – Seattle 1 (Frazier, Crawford, Toro); Houston 1 (Díaz, Gurriel).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brash, L, 1-33⅔64443777.65
Mills2⅔21101281.80
Steckenrider1⅔22211294.66
Murfee2⅔00004300.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, W, 3-16522031011.93
Stanek0000012.08
Mushinski2⅔00003265.06

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, CB Bucknor.

T – 3:01. A – 24,110 (41,168).

Texas 2, Philadelphia 1
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Lowe 1b501001.293
Semien 2b302000.179
Seager ss400001.258
García cf310011.200
Calhoun rf401001.156
Garver c301011.189
2-White pr-lf010000.263
Reks lf301001.400
b-Solak ph100001.220
Barlow p000000---
Miller 3b401200.190
Ibáñez dh200001.258
a-Heim ph-dh-c100011.353
Totals3327239
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bohm 3b500002.297
Castellanos rf403000.307
Harper dh400000.232
Hoskins 1b300012.195
Realmuto c300010.262
Schwarber lf301010.193
1-Quinn pr-cf000000.286
Segura 2b411001.231
Gregorius ss401001.288
Vierling cf-lf200010.182
c-Herrera ph100100.292
Totals3316146
Texas00000000022
Philadelphia00000000011

a-struck out for Ibáñez in the 8th. b-struck out for Reks in the 10th. c-grounded out for Vierling in the 10th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 9th. 2-ran for Garver in the 10th.

E – Gregorius (1). LOB – Texas 6, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Semien (6), Castellanos (6). HR – Castellanos (3), off Pérez. RBIs – Miller 2 (12), Herrera (7). SB – Quinn (3), White (3), Miller (2). CS – Semien (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Lowe, García, Seager); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius 2, Segura, Harper). RISP – Texas 1 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Semien, Calhoun, Segura. GIDP – García, Garver, Segura, Vierling, Bohm.

DP – Texas 3 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe); Philadelphia 3 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins; Segura, Gregorius, Hoskins; Bohm, Realmuto, Bohm).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez7⅔40044882.25
Moore120000250.75
Bush, W, 1-10000054.35
Barlow, S, 3-31⅔01002152.16
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler760017784.10
Alvarado0000013.52
Knebel1⅔00001130.87
Hand, L, 1-11⅔12121222.84

Inherited runners-scored – Bush 1-0. HBP – Knebel (Semien).

Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.

T – 3:14. A – 21,315 (42,792).

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 2b401001.294
Judge rf300013.293
Rizzo 1b400000.242
Stanton dh401001.266
1-Locastro pr000000.231
Donaldson 3b301012.214
2-Gonzalez pr000000.308
Hicks cf300012.270
Gallo lf311111.188
Kiner-Falefa ss400000.295
Higashioka c201000.152
a-Torres ph100000.222
Trevino c000000.161
Totals31151410
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh400001.277
Bichette ss311011.239
Guerrero Jr. 1b401102.286
Gurriel Jr. lf401000.274
M.Chapman 3b211110.220
Espinal 2b200010.247
Capra rf100010.000
Tapia rf100001.225
Heineman c300000.286
Zimmer cf300002.061
Totals2724247
New York001000000
Toronto01100000x

a-grounded out for Higashioka in the 8th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 9th. 2-ran for Donaldson in the 9th.

LOB – New York 7, Toronto 5. 2B – Higashioka (3), Bichette (5), Gurriel Jr. (7). HR – Gallo (3), off Kikuchi; M.Chapman (5), off Cortes Jr.. RBIs – Gallo (4), M.Chapman (14), Guerrero Jr. (17).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa 3, Rizzo); Toronto 2 (Espinal 2). RISP – New York 0 for 8; Toronto 1 for 2.

Runners moved up – Stanton, LeMahieu. GIDP – Rizzo, Heineman.

DP – New York 1 (LeMahieu, Rizzo); Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes Jr., L, 1-14⅔42243831.82
King3⅔00003330.51
Holmes1⅔00001130.69

Inherited runners-scored – Mayza 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Marty Foster; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 2:44. A – 29,057 (53,506).

Baltimore 9, Minnesota 4
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b211021.301
Correa ss411201.264
Polanco dh311011.205
Larnach rf412001.300
Miranda 1b400000.077
Gordon lf401102.244
Sánchez c301000.214
Urshela 3b100110.254
Celestino cf301000.276
Totals2848446
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf522201.230
Mancini dh323010.265
Santander rf321110.241
Hays lf301201.278
Mountcastle 1b402101.239
Odor 2b411101.212
Urías 3b411201.205
Chirinos c400002.146
Mateo ss411001.225
Totals34912928
Minnesota0004000004
Baltimore00630000x9

E – Correa (3), Miranda (1). LOB – Minnesota 3, Baltimore 4. 2B – Mateo (6), Mountcastle (2). HR – Correa (2), off Bradish; Mullins (3), off Bundy; Urías (1), off Bundy. RBIs – Correa 2 (11), Gordon (1), Urshela (6), Mullins 2 (10), Hays 2 (11), Odor (7), Urías 2 (6), Santander (12), Mountcastle (10). SF – Urshela, Hays.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 0; Baltimore 3 (Hays 2, Odor). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 3; Baltimore 4 for 9.

Runners moved up – Miranda, Mountcastle, Santander. GIDP – Miranda, Correa, Urshela, Celestino, Mountcastle.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Miranda); Baltimore 5 (Mateo, Mountcastle, Mateo; Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bundy, L, 3-23119923745.76
Coulombe2⅓10001260.93
Moran2⅔00004250.00
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish4⅔64423705.40
Pérez, W, 1-02⅔10011160.00
Tate2⅔10012322.08
López1⅔00000121.46

Inherited runners-scored – Coulombe 1-0. HBP – Bradish (Sánchez).

Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 2:43. A – 7,466 (45,971).

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Chicago (A)ABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss400000.313
Engel rf401000.213
Abreu dh422101.229
Robert cf312010.266
Grandal c301010.169
Pollock lf401101.190
Sheets 1b401102.226
García 2b411101.127
Harrison 3b400001.157
Totals3449426
Chicago (N)ABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rivas 1b300002.333
a-Gomes ph100000.206
Robertson p000000---
Suzuki rf400001.250
Happ lf300013.292
Contreras c400002.236
Schwindel dh-1b310010.205
Hoerner ss411201.276
Heyward cf300001.234
Wisdom 3b312101.247
Madrigal 2b302001.235
Totals31353212
Chicago (A)101101000
Chicago (N)030000000

a-lined out for Rivas in the 8th.

LOB – Chicago (A) 5, Chicago (N) 3. 2B – Robert (3). HR – Abreu (3), off Hendricks; García (2), off Hendricks; Hoerner (2), off Giolito; Wisdom (5), off Giolito. RBIs – Abreu (8), García (4), Sheets (3), Pollock (4), Hoerner 2 (11), Wisdom (15). SB – Madrigal (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago (A) 1 (García); Chicago (N) 2 (Happ 2). RISP – Chicago (A) 3 for 7; Chicago (N) 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Grandal. GIDP – Grandal, Pollock.

DP – Chicago (N) 2 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Rivas; Wisdom, Madrigal, Rivas).

Chicago (A)IPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, W, 1-153332101013.20
López, H, 20000075.19
Graveman, H, 61⅔0000061.35
Bummer, H, 620000145.40
Foster, H, 20000180.77
Hendriks, S, 7-81⅔00001103.97
Chicago (N)IPHRERBBSONPERA
Hendricks, L, 1-3574412735.64
Wick1⅓00001151.04
Givens1⅔20011202.79
Robertson1⅔00002130.00

Inherited runners-scored – López 1-0, Foster 2-0, Wick 1-0. IBB – off Givens (Grandal). WP – Givens.

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 3:05. A – 36,755 (41,649).

L.A. Angels 10, Boston 5
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marsh rf300003.250
c-Ward ph-rf211201.375
Trout cf421012.316
Ohtani dh310021.230
Rendon 3b522201.231
Walsh 1b-lf523401.235
Rojas lf300002.130
d-Suzuki ph-1b100011.194
Stassi c421200.236
Wade 2b200002.275
a-Fletcher ph-ss200000.148
Velazquez ss200001.137
b-Mayfield ph-2b200001.244
Totals3810810416
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Story 2b502302.221
Devers 3b400011.286
Bogaerts ss512100.359
Martinez dh501003.309
Hernández cf401000.189
Verdugo lf400000.227
Vázquez c300010.208
Dalbec 1b320011.141
Arroyo rf121010.205
1-Bradley Jr. pr-rf101100.181
Totals3558547
Los Angeles0000201016
Boston0020100101

a-grounded out for Wade in the 8th. b-grounded out for Velazquez in the 8th. c-struck out for Marsh in the 9th. d-walked for Rojas in the 9th.

1-ran for Arroyo in the 7th.

E – Velazquez (2). LOB – Los Angeles 3, Boston 6. 2B – Walsh (3), Story 2 (7). HR – Stassi (3), off Whitlock; Rendon (3), off Davis; Ward (6), off Barnes; Walsh (3), off Sawamura; Bogaerts (2), off Loup. RBIs – Stassi 2 (8), Rendon 2 (11), Walsh 4 (14), Ward 2 (15), Story 3 (9), Bogaerts (10), Bradley Jr. (6). CS – Vázquez (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Stassi 2); Boston 4 (Vázquez, Bogaerts, Martinez 2). RISP – Los Angeles 5 for 10; Boston 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Verdugo. GIDP – Verdugo, Story.

DP – Los Angeles 3 (Wade, Velazquez, Walsh; Stassi, Mayfield, Stassi; Mayfield, Fletcher, Suzuki).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers443322785.32
Ortega2⅓10002221.23
Loup1⅔11102111.54
Tepera, W, 1-01⅔00011171.50
Herget1⅔21010205.11
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Whitlock5⅔22209781.25
Davis, BS, 0-12⅔11104243.09
Strahm1⅔00000113.12
Robles, H, 501121201.74
Diekman, BS, 1-310010184.15
Barnes, L, 0-224311208.64
Sawamura2220194.15

Inherited runners-scored – Ortega 1-0, Diekman 2-1, Sawamura 2-2. HBP – Detmers (Arroyo).

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 3:42. A – 27,679 (37,755).

Colorado 5, Washington 2
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
C.Hernandez 2b402100.282
Soto rf401002.258
Bell 1b400000.349
Y.Hernandez dh402002.371
Franco 3b300000.265
Thomas lf211111.219
Adams c311000.148
Robles cf100001.238
Escobar ss300003.194
Totals2827219
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe lf411200.272
Blackmon dh401100.256
Grichuk rf400001.315
Cron 1b401000.304
Díaz c400002.250
McMahon 3b412000.247
Rodgers 2b412000.127
Daza cf411000.393
Iglesias ss311200.294
Totals3559503
Washington0010100002
Colorado00050000x5

E – Escobar 2 (4), C.Hernandez (2). LOB – Washington 2, Colorado 6. 2B – Iglesias (5), Cron (6). 3B – Joe (2). HR – Thomas (1), off Gomber. RBIs – C.Hernandez (6), Thomas (9), Iglesias 2 (7), Joe 2 (10), Blackmon (12). CS – C.Hernandez (1). S – Robles.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 0; Colorado 5 (Rodgers, Blackmon, Iglesias 2, Daza). RISP – Washington 1 for 2; Colorado 2 for 13.

Runners moved up – McMahon, Iglesias, Joe. GIDP – Franco, Soto, C.Hernandez, Bell, Cron.

DP – Washington 1 (Escobar, C.Hernandez, Bell); Colorado 4 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Rodgers, Cron; McMahon, Iglesias, Cron; Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 0-58⅔95303947.16
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gomber, W, 2-2672216943.58
Kinley, H, 51⅓00001130.90
Bard, S, 7-81⅔00002172.00

Inherited runners-scored – Kinley 1-0. HBP – Kinley (Robles).

Umpires – Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T – 2:18. A – 19,387 (50,445).

Milwaukee 18, Cincinnati 4
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl cf511002.071
Drury 3b-2b411102.233
Pham lf211021.247
Moustakas dh402101.235
Stephenson 1b000000.235
Moran 1b-3b200110.184
K.Farmer ss400000.221
Lopez 2b-rf411003.250
Reynolds rf-p401101.500
Garcia c400002.219
Totals33474312
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wong 2b511102.220
a-Hiura ph-2b100001.212
Adames ss320021.223
Yelich lf432211.226
Peterson lf010110.159
McCutchen dh524410.242
Tellez 1b624801.267
Renfroe rf411000.233
Taylor rf110010.200
Urías 3b322020.600
Cain cf322010.196
Caratini c411200.240
Totals3918171896
Cincinnati2000100014
Milwaukee20401245x18

a-struck out for Wong in the 8th.

E – Gutierrez 2 (2). LOB – Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B – Reynolds (2), Yelich (5), McCutchen (5), Tellez (5). 3B – Friedl (1). HR – Wong (1), off Gutierrez; Tellez (6), off Gutierrez; Tellez (7), off Moreta. RBIs – Moustakas (5), Moran (7), Drury (9), Reynolds (1), Wong (9), McCutchen 4 (14), Tellez 8 (21), Caratini 2 (3), Yelich 2 (14), Peterson (4). SB – K.Farmer (2), Pham (2). SF – Moran, Drury, Caratini.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Drury, K.Farmer, Reynolds 2); Milwaukee 6 (Wong 2, Tellez, Taylor 2, Caratini). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 10; Milwaukee 9 for 20.

Runners moved up – Moran, Garcia, Caratini 2. GIDP – Renfroe.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (Drury, Lopez, Moran).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gutierrez, L, 0-54⅓87722878.86
Moreta1⅓22221315.11
B.Farmer1⅔34411416.75
Strickland1000187.45
Sims155413415.75
Reynolds20000100.00
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peralta, W, 1-15⅔53327985.09
Gott, H, 31⅔00002141.93
Gustave1⅔00002102.89
Milner1⅔00011162.35
Suter1⅔21100205.87

Inherited runners-scored – Moreta 1-1, Strickland 2-2, Reynolds 3-3, Gott 2-0. HBP – Gutierrez 2 (Cain,Adames). WP – Peralta.

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T – 3:46. A – 25,413 (41,900).

