Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, May 4
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Ruf lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|b-Dubón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Padlo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|González rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Bart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.188
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|2
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.247
|a-Ríos ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.299
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Smith c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.246
|Muncy 3b-2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.151
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Taylor lf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.292
|Lux 2b-lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Totals
|32
|9
|11
|9
|4
|9
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|000
|Los Angeles
|000
|201
|42x
a-struck out for Betts in the 8th. b-flied out for Crawford in the 9th.
LOB – San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Bellinger (5). 3B – Freeman (1). HR – Crawford (2), off Gonsolin; Betts (4), off Wood; Muncy (3), off Beede. RBIs – Crawford (10), T.Turner (19), Smith (13), Betts 2 (8), Lux (6), Freeman 2 (12), Muncy 2 (11). SB – González (1). SF – Betts.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, Pederson, Flores); Los Angeles 2 (T.Turner, Ríos). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 6; Los Angeles 4 for 8.
Runners moved up – Pederson, González. GIDP – Padlo, Pederson, J.Turner, Muncy.
DP – San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Padlo, Flores; Crawford, Estrada, Flores); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman; T.Turner, Muncy, Freeman).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, L, 2-2
|5⅓
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|89
|4.38
|Llovera
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.00
|Long
|⅓
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|19
|3.86
|Beede
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|35
|4.66
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, W, 2-0
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|65
|1.64
|Phillips, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|4.50
|Kahnle, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Bickford
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.00
|Moronta
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored – Long 1-1, Beede 1-0. IBB – off Long (Taylor).
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 3:00. A – 52,203 (56,000).
Tampa Bay 3, Oakland 0
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Franco dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.306
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.135
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Phillips cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.186
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|2
|3
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Neuse 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.313
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Smith ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|1
|9
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|030
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
LOB – Tampa Bay 8, Oakland 5. 2B – Arozarena (9), Paredes (1). 3B – Brown (1). RBIs – Margot 2 (12). SB – Arozarena (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Franco, Walls 2, Margot); Oakland 2 (Pinder, Piscotty). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 9; Oakland 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Díaz.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|64
|2.36
|Feyereisen, W, 2-0
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Poche, H, 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.08
|Kittredge, S, 4-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.46
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|103
|3.44
|Jackson, L, 0-1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|28
|4.91
|Acevedo
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored – Acevedo 2-1. HBP – Jackson (Lowe), Acevedo (Díaz). WP – Jackson.
Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.
T – 2:39. A – 4,838 (46,847).
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2 (Game 1)
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Hayes 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|b-Castillo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Tsutsugo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|c-Pérez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Suwinski rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Chavis ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Tucker ss-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Knapp c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|2
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.274
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|W.Castro lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Hill cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.295
|Baddoo cf-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.146
|Totals
|28
|3
|3
|1
|2
|10
|Pittsburgh
|000
|020
|000
|2
|Detroit
|000
|030
|00x
|3
a-grounded out for Suwinski in the 7th. b-flied out for VanMeter in the 9th. c-struck out for Tsutsugo in the 9th.
E – Tucker (2), Hayes (3), Knapp (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 4. 2B – Candelario (4). 3B – Gamel (1). RBIs – Gamel 2 (9), Grossman (6). SF – Grossman.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (VanMeter, Hayes); Detroit 2 (Grossman, Meadows). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 4; Detroit 0 for 5.
GIDP – Suwinski.
DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, Torkelson).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peters
|3⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|46
|0.00
|Wilson, L, 0-1
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|6
|55
|3.79
|Crowe
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.08
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda
|4⅓
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|85
|3.77
|Lange, W, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.16
|Barnes, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.96
|Chafin, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.25
|Fulmer, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Soto, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.12
Inherited runners-scored – Lange 2-2.
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 2:41.
Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2 (Game 2)
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gamel rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Reynolds cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.292
|Chavis 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|Castillo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Pérez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.211
|Marisnick lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.159
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|5
|5
|3
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.174
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Haase c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.140
|Hill cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|a-H.Castro ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.351
|Totals
|37
|2
|8
|2
|2
|9
|Pittsburgh
|001
|100
|203
|7
|Detroit
|000
|020
|000
|2
a-doubled for Hill in the 9th.
E – VanMeter (2), Castillo (1), Haase (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 10. 2B – Gamel (4), Vogelbach (4), Reynolds 2 (2), Candelario (5), Grossman (3), Meadows (3), H.Castro (3). HR – Pérez (2), off Faedo; Vogelbach (4), off Jiménez. RBIs – Pérez (8), Vogelbach 3 (11), Gamel (10), Haase (3), Grossman (7). CS – Hayes (2). SF – Vogelbach.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 6 (Chavis 2, Marisnick, Pérez, Vogelbach 2); Detroit 6 (Hill, Cabrera, Meadows, Schoop 3). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 11; Detroit 1 for 10.
Runners moved up – Hayes, Castillo, Reynolds, Grossman. GIDP – Reynolds, Castillo.
DP – Detroit 2 (Schoop, Báez, Torkelson; Schoop, Báez, Torkelson).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|5⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|77
|3.38
|Thompson, W, 1-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|9.39
|Stratton, H, 2
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.23
|Bednar, S, 3-3
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0.77
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Faedo
|5⅔
|8
|2
|2
|1
|1
|76
|3.60
|Hutchison, L, 0-2
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|34
|2.84
|Vest
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|1.69
|Jiménez
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|21
|4.82
Inherited runners-scored – Vest 2-2. IBB – off Quintana (Cabrera). HBP – Vest (Hayes). WP – Vest.
Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 3:07. A – 15,150 (41,083).
St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.308
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.279
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.360
|b-Donovan ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|d-Dickerson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Yepez rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|a-Carlson ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|O'Neill lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.202
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Molina c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|DeJong ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.127
|Totals
|33
|10
|8
|10
|9
|4
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.354
|e-Dozier ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.151
|Witt Jr. 3b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Melendez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Isbel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Lopez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|c-Rivera ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|1
|3
|St. Louis
|500
|000
|212
|10
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|0
a-grounded out for Yepez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Arenado in the 8th. c-grounded out for Lopez in the 8th. d-grounded out for Pujols in the 9th. e-singled for Benintendi in the 9th.
E – Arenado (3). LOB – St. Louis 7, Kansas City 5. 2B – Yepez 2 (2). 3B – O'Neill (1). HR – Arenado (7), off Bubic; O'Neill (2), off Bolaños. RBIs – Arenado 5 (23), O'Neill 3 (17), Bader (5), DeJong (5). SB – Edman (6), DeJong (3). SF – Bader, DeJong.
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 4 (Carlson, Donovan 2, Bader); Kansas City 3 (Merrifield 2, Perez). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 7; Kansas City 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – O'Hearn, Benintendi. GIDP – Rivera.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Goldschmidt, DeJong, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, W, 3-3
|7⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|89
|3.18
|McFarland
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6.43
|Naughton
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic, L, 0-3
|⅓
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|24
|13.14
|Payamps
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|45
|2.08
|Coleman
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|6.75
|Speier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0.00
|Garrett
|⅓
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|23
|4.05
|Bolaños
|2
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|61
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored – Payamps 1-1, Bolaños 3-2.
Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 3:02. A – 12,774 (37,903).
Arizona 8, Miami 7
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Varsho cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.244
|P.Smith rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.268
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Peralta lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Beer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Walker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Hummel dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.173
|Marte 2b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.174
|Alcántara 3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.192
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.189
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.087
|b-Luplow ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|7
|5
|11
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.314
|Aguilar 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|1-Sánchez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.174
|Cooper dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Anderson rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.329
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|De La Cruz cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.316
|Henry c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.059
|a-García ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Stallings c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|6
|4
|8
|Arizona
|000
|501
|002
|8
|Miami
|120
|000
|220
|7
a-struck out for Henry in the 8th. b-struck out for Herrera in the 9th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 9th.
E – De La Cruz (2). LOB – Arizona 5, Miami 6. 2B – Marte (8), Aguilar (1). 3B – Alcántara (1). HR – Varsho (5), off Hernandez; P.Smith (3), off Bender; Berti (1), off Bumgarner; Berti (2), off Ramirez; Aguilar (2), off Ramirez. RBIs – Alcántara 2 (7), Perdomo (1), Varsho 2 (12), P.Smith 2 (11), Berti 2 (4), De La Cruz 2 (5), Henry (2), Aguilar (11). SB – Chisholm Jr. (5). SF – De La Cruz. S – Alcántara 2.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 1 (Perdomo); Miami 3 (Cooper, García, De La Cruz). RISP – Arizona 2 for 5; Miami 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Rojas. LIDP – Perdomo. GIDP – Berti.
DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Beer); Miami 1 (Aguilar, Berti, Aguilar).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|1.50
|Martin
|4⅔
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|76
|4.40
|Nelson, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|1.69
|Ramirez, H, 6
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|15
|5.56
|Mantiply, BS, 2-3
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|0.87
|Middleton, W, 1-1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|9.00
|Kennedy, S, 3-4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.75
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez
|4⅔
|5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|78
|6.66
|Bleier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.91
|Scott
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.35
|Head
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0.00
|Sulser
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|0.77
|Bender, L, 0-3, BS, 6-8
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|17
|5.79
Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 1-1, Middleton 2-1. WP – Middleton.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Dan Bellino; Second, John Libka; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 3:25. A – 7,356 (36,742).
San Diego 5, Cleveland 4 (Game 1)
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.173
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.207
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.380
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.169
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|Kim ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Beaty dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.088
|Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Thompson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.125
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|5
|10
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Kwan rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.328
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.329
|Miller dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.368
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.327
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.215
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.321
|Maile c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Palacios lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|6
|5
|San Diego
|102
|002
|000
|5
|Cleveland
|001
|020
|100
|4
E – Naylor (1). LOB – San Diego 7, Cleveland 9. 2B – Kim (4), Nola (2), Maile (3), Naylor (3). HR – Machado (5), off Plesac. RBIs – Hosmer (15), Machado 2 (18), Nola (9), Cronenworth (14), Kwan (8), Naylor 2 (10), Rosario (6). SB – Ramírez (2), Straw (6). SF – Cronenworth.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 4 (Machado, Hosmer 2, Kim); Cleveland 5 (Giménez 3, Miller 2). RISP – San Diego 3 for 8; Cleveland 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Rosario.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|95
|5.79
|Wilson, W, 3-0
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|3.27
|Crismatt, H, 2
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|28
|2.31
|García, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.35
|Rogers, S, 10-11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, L, 1-3
|5⅔
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|88
|4.44
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.86
|Hentges
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|0.82
|Shaw
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.57
Inherited runners-scored – Wilson 2-2, De Los Santos 2-2.
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 3:15.
Cleveland 6, San Diego 5 (Game 2)
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.165
|Cronenworth 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Machado 3b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.365
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.173
|Hosmer dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|.378
|Kim ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.259
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|c-Nola ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Abrams 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.170
|Azocar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Totals
|33
|5
|5
|5
|10
|13
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.318
|Miller 1b-3b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.344
|Reyes rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|Mercado lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|a-Kwan ph-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.328
|Giménez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.170
|Clement 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|b-Naylor ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.340
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|4
|4
|San Diego
|300
|000
|020
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|130
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Mercado in the 6th. b-singled for Clement in the 8th. c-grounded out for Alfaro in the 10th.
LOB – San Diego 9, Cleveland 10. 2B – Hosmer (7), Profar (5), Clement (3). RBIs – Hosmer 2 (17), Kim (11), Profar (16), Abrams (4), Ramírez (29), Clement (3), Giménez (13), Hedges (5), Naylor (11), Kwan (9). SB – Machado (5).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Azocar 3); Cleveland 4 (Miller 2, Straw, Rosario). RISP – San Diego 3 for 11; Cleveland 5 for 10.
GIDP – Nola, Mercado.
DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Abrams, Cronenworth); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|100
|1.71
|Stammen, H, 2
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|4.15
|Hill, H, 4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|31
|11.12
|Suarez, BS, 0-1
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.91
|Lamet, L, 0-1
|⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.40
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill
|6⅔
|3
|3
|3
|5
|7
|98
|3.54
|Gose
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.91
|Stephan
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|34
|1.59
|Castro
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6.75
|Clase
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.32
|Sandlin, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored – Stammen 1-0, Suarez 2-1, Castro 3-0. IBB – off Stephan (Hosmer), off Sandlin (Hosmer). HBP – Lamet (Reyes).
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T – 3:46. A – 10,244 (34,788).
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 2
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.200
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.283
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.270
|Ozuna lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.300
|Duvall cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.191
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.233
|Heredia rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.133
|Totals
|37
|9
|9
|8
|4
|15
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Williams p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Marte rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Jankowski lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|McNeil lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|a-Do.Smith ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Davis dh-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|5
|6
|Atlanta
|000
|007
|020
|9
|New York
|000
|001
|001
|2
a-flied out for McNeil in the 8th.
E – Lindor (3). LOB – Atlanta 5, New York 9. 2B – Duvall (6), Alonso (4), Escobar (9). HR – Heredia (2), off Williams; Guillorme (1), off O'Day. RBIs – d'Arnaud (12), Duvall 2 (13), Swanson (9), Acuña Jr. (2), Olson (11), Heredia 2 (4), Escobar (7), Guillorme (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Riley, Acuña Jr.); New York 3 (Escobar, Alonso, Guillorme). RISP – Atlanta 4 for 9; New York 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Swanson, Olson, Lindor. GIDP – Nimmo, Guillorme.
DP – Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, Olson; Albies, Swanson, Olson).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 3-1
|5⅓
|5
|1
|1
|4
|1
|84
|4.01
|McHugh
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|4.50
|Minter
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.53
|O'Day
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|19
|2.70
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill, L, 4-1
|5⅓
|4
|3
|3
|2
|9
|94
|2.43
|Ottavino
|⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|14
|6.52
|Williams
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|6
|53
|8.59
Ottavino pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored – McHugh 1-0, Ottavino 3-3, Williams 1-1. WP – Ottavino.
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 3:28. A – 23,973 (41,922).
Houston 7, Seattle 2
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|France dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|a-Fairchild ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.202
|Toro 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Kelenic rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|0
|6
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Goodrum 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.247
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Díaz ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Castro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.077
|McCormick cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|Totals
|31
|7
|10
|7
|5
|9
|Seattle
|000
|000
|200
|Houston
|130
|102
|00x
a-struck out for Winker in the 9th.
LOB – Seattle 2, Houston 6. 2B – Gurriel (11), Brantley (4), Bregman (5). HR – Suárez (4), off Verlander. RBIs – Suárez 2 (13), Gurriel (5), Brantley 2 (9), Bregman 3 (16), Alvarez (15). SF – Bregman.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 1 (Suárez); Houston 4 (Gurriel 2, Tucker 2). RISP – Seattle 0 for 1; Houston 5 for 11.
Runners moved up – Goodrum. GIDP – Torrens, Díaz.
DP – Seattle 1 (Frazier, Crawford, Toro); Houston 1 (Díaz, Gurriel).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brash, L, 1-3
|3⅔
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|77
|7.65
|Mills
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|1.80
|Steckenrider
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|29
|4.66
|Murfee
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|30
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 3-1
|6
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|101
|1.93
|Stanek
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.08
|Mushinski
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|5.06
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, CB Bucknor.
T – 3:01. A – 24,110 (41,168).
Texas 2, Philadelphia 1
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|García cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Garver c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.189
|2-White pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Reks lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|b-Solak ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Barlow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Miller 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.190
|Ibáñez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|a-Heim ph-dh-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.353
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|9
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.195
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.193
|1-Quinn pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Vierling cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|c-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|4
|6
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|2
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|1
|1
a-struck out for Ibáñez in the 8th. b-struck out for Reks in the 10th. c-grounded out for Vierling in the 10th.
1-ran for Schwarber in the 9th. 2-ran for Garver in the 10th.
E – Gregorius (1). LOB – Texas 6, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Semien (6), Castellanos (6). HR – Castellanos (3), off Pérez. RBIs – Miller 2 (12), Herrera (7). SB – Quinn (3), White (3), Miller (2). CS – Semien (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Lowe, García, Seager); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius 2, Segura, Harper). RISP – Texas 1 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Semien, Calhoun, Segura. GIDP – García, Garver, Segura, Vierling, Bohm.
DP – Texas 3 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe); Philadelphia 3 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins; Segura, Gregorius, Hoskins; Bohm, Realmuto, Bohm).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|88
|2.25
|Moore
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0.75
|Bush, W, 1-1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.35
|Barlow, S, 3-3
|1⅔
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.16
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|7
|78
|4.10
|Alvarado
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.52
|Knebel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.87
|Hand, L, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|22
|2.84
Inherited runners-scored – Bush 1-0. HBP – Knebel (Semien).
Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.
T – 3:14. A – 21,315 (42,792).
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.293
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|1-Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|2-Gonzalez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.188
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|a-Torres ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|4
|10
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|M.Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.220
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Capra rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Tapia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.061
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|4
|7
|New York
|001
|000
|000
|Toronto
|011
|000
|00x
a-grounded out for Higashioka in the 8th.
1-ran for Stanton in the 9th. 2-ran for Donaldson in the 9th.
LOB – New York 7, Toronto 5. 2B – Higashioka (3), Bichette (5), Gurriel Jr. (7). HR – Gallo (3), off Kikuchi; M.Chapman (5), off Cortes Jr.. RBIs – Gallo (4), M.Chapman (14), Guerrero Jr. (17).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa 3, Rizzo); Toronto 2 (Espinal 2). RISP – New York 0 for 8; Toronto 1 for 2.
Runners moved up – Stanton, LeMahieu. GIDP – Rizzo, Heineman.
DP – New York 1 (LeMahieu, Rizzo); Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes Jr., L, 1-1
|4⅔
|4
|2
|2
|4
|3
|83
|1.82
|King
|3⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|0.51
|Holmes
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.69
Inherited runners-scored – Mayza 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Marty Foster; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T – 2:44. A – 29,057 (53,506).
Baltimore 9, Minnesota 4
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.301
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.264
|Polanco dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Larnach rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Urshela 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Celestino cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Totals
|28
|4
|8
|4
|4
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.230
|Mancini dh
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Santander rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.205
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.146
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|9
|2
|8
|Minnesota
|000
|400
|000
|4
|Baltimore
|006
|300
|00x
|9
E – Correa (3), Miranda (1). LOB – Minnesota 3, Baltimore 4. 2B – Mateo (6), Mountcastle (2). HR – Correa (2), off Bradish; Mullins (3), off Bundy; Urías (1), off Bundy. RBIs – Correa 2 (11), Gordon (1), Urshela (6), Mullins 2 (10), Hays 2 (11), Odor (7), Urías 2 (6), Santander (12), Mountcastle (10). SF – Urshela, Hays.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 0; Baltimore 3 (Hays 2, Odor). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 3; Baltimore 4 for 9.
Runners moved up – Miranda, Mountcastle, Santander. GIDP – Miranda, Correa, Urshela, Celestino, Mountcastle.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Miranda); Baltimore 5 (Mateo, Mountcastle, Mateo; Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 3-2
|3
|11
|9
|9
|2
|3
|74
|5.76
|Coulombe
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|0.93
|Moran
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|25
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish
|4⅔
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|70
|5.40
|Pérez, W, 1-0
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|Tate
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|2.08
|López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.46
Inherited runners-scored – Coulombe 1-0. HBP – Bradish (Sánchez).
Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 2:43. A – 7,466 (45,971).
Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3
|Chicago (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Engel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Abreu dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Robert cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.169
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.190
|Sheets 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.226
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.127
|Harrison 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|2
|6
|Chicago (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|a-Gomes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Robertson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.292
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Schwindel dh-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Heyward cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|2
|12
|Chicago (A)
|101
|101
|000
|Chicago (N)
|030
|000
|000
a-lined out for Rivas in the 8th.
LOB – Chicago (A) 5, Chicago (N) 3. 2B – Robert (3). HR – Abreu (3), off Hendricks; García (2), off Hendricks; Hoerner (2), off Giolito; Wisdom (5), off Giolito. RBIs – Abreu (8), García (4), Sheets (3), Pollock (4), Hoerner 2 (11), Wisdom (15). SB – Madrigal (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago (A) 1 (García); Chicago (N) 2 (Happ 2). RISP – Chicago (A) 3 for 7; Chicago (N) 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Grandal. GIDP – Grandal, Pollock.
DP – Chicago (N) 2 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Rivas; Wisdom, Madrigal, Rivas).
|Chicago (A)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 1-1
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|10
|101
|3.20
|López, H, 2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.19
|Graveman, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.35
|Bummer, H, 6
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.40
|Foster, H, 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.77
|Hendriks, S, 7-8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.97
|Chicago (N)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, L, 1-3
|5
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|73
|5.64
|Wick
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.04
|Givens
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.79
|Robertson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – López 1-0, Foster 2-0, Wick 1-0. IBB – off Givens (Grandal). WP – Givens.
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 3:05. A – 36,755 (41,649).
L.A. Angels 10, Boston 5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marsh rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|c-Ward ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.375
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.316
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.230
|Rendon 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Walsh 1b-lf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.235
|Rojas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|d-Suzuki ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Stassi c
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.236
|Wade 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|a-Fletcher ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.137
|b-Mayfield ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Totals
|38
|10
|8
|10
|4
|16
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Story 2b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.221
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.359
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.309
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.141
|Arroyo rf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|1-Bradley Jr. pr-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.181
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|4
|7
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|101
|6
|Boston
|002
|010
|010
|1
a-grounded out for Wade in the 8th. b-grounded out for Velazquez in the 8th. c-struck out for Marsh in the 9th. d-walked for Rojas in the 9th.
1-ran for Arroyo in the 7th.
E – Velazquez (2). LOB – Los Angeles 3, Boston 6. 2B – Walsh (3), Story 2 (7). HR – Stassi (3), off Whitlock; Rendon (3), off Davis; Ward (6), off Barnes; Walsh (3), off Sawamura; Bogaerts (2), off Loup. RBIs – Stassi 2 (8), Rendon 2 (11), Walsh 4 (14), Ward 2 (15), Story 3 (9), Bogaerts (10), Bradley Jr. (6). CS – Vázquez (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Stassi 2); Boston 4 (Vázquez, Bogaerts, Martinez 2). RISP – Los Angeles 5 for 10; Boston 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Verdugo. GIDP – Verdugo, Story.
DP – Los Angeles 3 (Wade, Velazquez, Walsh; Stassi, Mayfield, Stassi; Mayfield, Fletcher, Suzuki).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers
|4
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|78
|5.32
|Ortega
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|1.23
|Loup
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|11
|1.54
|Tepera, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.50
|Herget
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|20
|5.11
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Whitlock
|5⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|9
|78
|1.25
|Davis, BS, 0-1
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|24
|3.09
|Strahm
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.12
|Robles, H, 5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|20
|1.74
|Diekman, BS, 1-3
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|4.15
|Barnes, L, 0-2
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|20
|8.64
|Sawamura
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|9
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored – Ortega 1-0, Diekman 2-1, Sawamura 2-2. HBP – Detmers (Arroyo).
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 3:42. A – 27,679 (37,755).
Colorado 5, Washington 2
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.349
|Y.Hernandez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.371
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Thomas lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.219
|Adams c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Robles cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.194
|Totals
|28
|2
|7
|2
|1
|9
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.393
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.294
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|0
|3
|Washington
|001
|010
|000
|2
|Colorado
|000
|500
|00x
|5
E – Escobar 2 (4), C.Hernandez (2). LOB – Washington 2, Colorado 6. 2B – Iglesias (5), Cron (6). 3B – Joe (2). HR – Thomas (1), off Gomber. RBIs – C.Hernandez (6), Thomas (9), Iglesias 2 (7), Joe 2 (10), Blackmon (12). CS – C.Hernandez (1). S – Robles.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 0; Colorado 5 (Rodgers, Blackmon, Iglesias 2, Daza). RISP – Washington 1 for 2; Colorado 2 for 13.
Runners moved up – McMahon, Iglesias, Joe. GIDP – Franco, Soto, C.Hernandez, Bell, Cron.
DP – Washington 1 (Escobar, C.Hernandez, Bell); Colorado 4 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Rodgers, Cron; McMahon, Iglesias, Cron; Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 0-5
|8⅔
|9
|5
|3
|0
|3
|94
|7.16
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, W, 2-2
|6
|7
|2
|2
|1
|6
|94
|3.58
|Kinley, H, 5
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.90
|Bard, S, 7-8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.00
Inherited runners-scored – Kinley 1-0. HBP – Kinley (Robles).
Umpires – Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T – 2:18. A – 19,387 (50,445).
Milwaukee 18, Cincinnati 4
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.071
|Drury 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|Pham lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.247
|Moustakas dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Stephenson 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Moran 1b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.184
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Lopez 2b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Reynolds rf-p
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Garcia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|3
|12
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.220
|a-Hiura ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Adames ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.223
|Yelich lf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.226
|Peterson lf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.159
|McCutchen dh
|5
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|.242
|Tellez 1b
|6
|2
|4
|8
|0
|1
|.267
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Taylor rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Urías 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.600
|Cain cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|Caratini c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|39
|18
|17
|18
|9
|6
|Cincinnati
|200
|010
|001
|4
|Milwaukee
|204
|012
|45x
|18
a-struck out for Wong in the 8th.
E – Gutierrez 2 (2). LOB – Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B – Reynolds (2), Yelich (5), McCutchen (5), Tellez (5). 3B – Friedl (1). HR – Wong (1), off Gutierrez; Tellez (6), off Gutierrez; Tellez (7), off Moreta. RBIs – Moustakas (5), Moran (7), Drury (9), Reynolds (1), Wong (9), McCutchen 4 (14), Tellez 8 (21), Caratini 2 (3), Yelich 2 (14), Peterson (4). SB – K.Farmer (2), Pham (2). SF – Moran, Drury, Caratini.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Drury, K.Farmer, Reynolds 2); Milwaukee 6 (Wong 2, Tellez, Taylor 2, Caratini). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 10; Milwaukee 9 for 20.
Runners moved up – Moran, Garcia, Caratini 2. GIDP – Renfroe.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (Drury, Lopez, Moran).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gutierrez, L, 0-5
|4⅓
|8
|7
|7
|2
|2
|87
|8.86
|Moreta
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|31
|5.11
|B.Farmer
|1⅔
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|41
|6.75
|Strickland
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|7.45
|Sims
|1
|5
|5
|4
|1
|34
|15.75
|Reynolds
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta, W, 1-1
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|98
|5.09
|Gott, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.93
|Gustave
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.89
|Milner
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.35
|Suter
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|5.87
Inherited runners-scored – Moreta 1-1, Strickland 2-2, Reynolds 3-3, Gott 2-0. HBP – Gutierrez 2 (Cain,Adames). WP – Peralta.
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T – 3:46. A – 25,413 (41,900).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: