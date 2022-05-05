Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, May 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .321 Flores 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Ruf lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .178 Crawford ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .220 b-Dubón ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .138 Estrada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236 Yastrzemski cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Padlo 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200 González rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .303 Bart c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .188 Totals 31 1 6 1 2 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 3 2 2 2 0 0 .247 a-Ríos ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .299 T.Turner ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .261 Smith c 2 1 1 1 2 0 .246 Muncy 3b-2b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .151 J.Turner dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .183 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .205 Taylor lf-rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .292 Lux 2b-lf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .276 Totals 32 9 11 9 4 9

San Francisco 010 000 000 Los Angeles 000 201 42x

a-struck out for Betts in the 8th. b-flied out for Crawford in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Bellinger (5). 3B – Freeman (1). HR – Crawford (2), off Gonsolin; Betts (4), off Wood; Muncy (3), off Beede. RBIs – Crawford (10), T.Turner (19), Smith (13), Betts 2 (8), Lux (6), Freeman 2 (12), Muncy 2 (11). SB – González (1). SF – Betts.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, Pederson, Flores); Los Angeles 2 (T.Turner, Ríos). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 6; Los Angeles 4 for 8.

Runners moved up – Pederson, González. GIDP – Padlo, Pederson, J.Turner, Muncy.

DP – San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Padlo, Flores; Crawford, Estrada, Flores); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman; T.Turner, Muncy, Freeman).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood, L, 2-2 5⅓ 4 3 3 2 7 89 4.38 Llovera 1⅔ 1 1 1 0 1 18 3.00 Long ⅓ 3 3 3 1 0 19 3.86 Beede 1⅓ 3 2 2 1 1 35 4.66

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonsolin, W, 2-0 5⅔ 3 1 1 1 5 65 1.64 Phillips, H, 1 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 21 4.50 Kahnle, H, 1 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Bickford 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 0 10 3.00 Moronta 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 15 2.25

Inherited runners-scored – Long 1-1, Beede 1-0. IBB – off Long (Taylor).

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 3:00. A – 52,203 (56,000).