Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .222 Belt dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .143 Bichette ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .500 Biggio 2b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .125 Kirk c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .333 Kiermaier cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .400 c-Espinal ph-2b 2 0 2 0 0 0 1.000 2-Merrifield pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .143 Varsho lf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Totals 33 0 9 0 2 12

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Julien 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167 1-Farmer pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Polanco 3b-2b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .286 Lewis dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .333 Kepler rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Kirilloff 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Solano ph-1b 1 0 0 0 2 0 .000 Correa ss 3 0 2 1 0 0 .429 Wallner lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Castro ph-lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Jeffers c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Totals 29 2 7 1 5 10

Toronto 000 000 000 0 9 1 Minnesota 000 200 00x 2 7 0

a-walked for Kirilloff in the 4th. b-grounded out for Wallner in the 4th. c-singled for Kiermaier in the 6th.

1-ran for Julien in the 7th. 2-ran for Espinal in the 9th.

E – Bichette (1). LOB – Toronto 9, Minnesota 9. RBIs – Correa (1). SB – Polanco (1). S – Varsho.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Varsho, Springer 2, Biggio); Minnesota 5 (Jeffers 3, Lewis 2). RISP – Toronto 1 for 5; Minnesota 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Castro. GIDP – Chapman, Lewis, Castro.

DP – Toronto 2 (Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.); Minnesota 1 (Correa, Julien, Solano).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berríos, L, 0-1 3 3 1 1 1 5 47 3.00 Kikuchi 1⅔ 3 1 1 1 0 21 5.40 García 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 3 24 0.00 Swanson ⅔ 0 0 0 2 1 16 0.00 Romano 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 1-0 5 5 0 0 2 6 85 0.00 Varland, H, 2 ⅓ 2 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Thielbar, H, 2 ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 4 0.00 Stewart, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Jax, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00 Duran, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 3 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored – Kikuchi 1-1, García 1-0, Romano 2-0, Thielbar 2-0. HBP – Romano (Correa). WP – Gray.

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Mark Wegner; Right, Andy Fletcher; Left, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 2:51. A – 38,518 (38,544).