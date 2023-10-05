Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023

Minnesota 2, Toronto 0
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf402000.222
Belt dh400003.000
Guerrero Jr. 1b300010.143
Bichette ss402001.500
Biggio 2b-lf401002.125
Kirk c402001.333
Kiermaier cf200001.400
c-Espinal ph-2b2020001.000
2-Merrifield pr000000.000
Chapman 3b300012.143
Varsho lf-cf300002.000
Totals33090212
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien 2b401001.167
1-Farmer pr-3b000000.000
Polanco 3b-2b302011.286
Lewis dh310011.333
Kepler rf411002.250
Kirilloff 1b100001.000
a-Solano ph-1b100020.000
Correa ss302100.429
Wallner lf100000.000
b-Castro ph-lf301001.250
Jeffers c300011.000
Taylor cf300002.167
Totals29271510
Toronto000000000091
Minnesota00020000x270

a-walked for Kirilloff in the 4th. b-grounded out for Wallner in the 4th. c-singled for Kiermaier in the 6th.

1-ran for Julien in the 7th. 2-ran for Espinal in the 9th.

E – Bichette (1). LOB – Toronto 9, Minnesota 9. RBIs – Correa (1). SB – Polanco (1). S – Varsho.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Varsho, Springer 2, Biggio); Minnesota 5 (Jeffers 3, Lewis 2). RISP – Toronto 1 for 5; Minnesota 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Castro. GIDP – Chapman, Lewis, Castro.

DP – Toronto 2 (Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.); Minnesota 1 (Correa, Julien, Solano).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos, L, 0-1331115473.00
Kikuchi1⅔31110215.40
García1⅓00013240.00
Swanson00021160.00
Romano1⅓10001150.00
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 1-0550026850.00
Varland, H, 220001170.00
Thielbar, H, 21000040.00
Stewart, H, 1100002130.00
Jax, H, 2100000150.00
Duran, S, 2-2110003130.00

Inherited runners-scored – Kikuchi 1-1, García 1-0, Romano 2-0, Thielbar 2-0. HBP – Romano (Correa). WP – Gray.

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Mark Wegner; Right, Andy Fletcher; Left, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 2:51. A – 38,518 (38,544).

Texas 7, Tampa Bay 1
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b511101.111
Seager ss412111.500
Grossman dh501002.111
García rf511101.200
N.Lowe 1b501102.200
Heim c401000.250
Taveras cf411001.333
Jung 3b423101.375
Carter lf211211.750
Totals387127210
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b401000.125
Arozarena lf401001.375
Ramírez dh401001.125
J.Lowe rf411000.250
Paredes 3b402002.375
Margot cf401001.167
Mead 2b301102.333
Walls ss200001.333
a-Caminero ph-ss100000.000
Pinto c300003.000
Totals33181011
Texas0004120007121
Tampa Bay000000100181

a-flied out for Walls in the 7th.

E – Heim (1), Mead (1). LOB – Texas 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Seager 2 (3), Jung 2 (2), Semien (1), Paredes (1). 3B – Jung (1). HR – García (1), off Eflin; Carter (1), off Eflin. RBIs – García (1), Jung (2), Carter 2 (2), N.Lowe (1), Semien (1), Seager (2), Mead (1). SB – Taveras (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (García, Grossman 2, Heim); Tampa Bay 3 (Caminero, Mead 2). RISP – Texas 4 for 13; Tampa Bay 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Semien, N.Lowe. LIDP – Taveras. GIDP – Semien, Walls, Ramírez.

DP – Texas 2 (Seager, Semien, N.Lowe; Semien, Seager, N.Lowe); Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz; Paredes, Mead, Díaz).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi, W, 1-06⅔61108981.35
Sborz1⅓00001140.00
Leclerc120002240.00
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin, L, 0-1585423757.20
Poche1322022818.00
Armstrong110001210.00
Littell200004370.00

Inherited runners-scored – Sborz 2-0. IBB – off Eflin (Seager). HBP – Littell (Carter).

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Adam Beck; Right, Carlos Torres; Left, Alex Tosi.

T – 2:39. A – 20,198 (25,025).

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carroll rf412000.571
Marte 2b301212.250
Pham dh411001.125
Walker 1b410001.375
Moreno c100001.200
Herrera c200010.000
Gurriel Jr. lf401102.125
Thomas cf411101.125
Longoria 3b400002.125
Rivera 3b000000---
Perdomo ss210011.250
Totals32564311
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf513000.500
Contreras c501002.333
Santana 1b211021.286
Canha dh403000.375
1-Wiemer pr-dh000000---
Frelick cf300101.250
Adames ss301111.571
Donaldson 3b300000.286
Turang 2b200001.000
a-Winker ph100000.000
Monasterio 2b100001.000
Taylor rf400001.125
Totals3329238
Arizona000014000560
Milwaukee200000000290

a-grounded out for Turang in the 7th.

1-ran for Canha in the 8th.

LOB – Arizona 3, Milwaukee 9. 2B – Carroll (1), Yelich (1). HR – Thomas (1), off Peralta. RBIs – Thomas (1), Marte 2 (3), Gurriel Jr. (1), Frelick (1), Adames (1). SB – Yelich (1). SF – Frelick.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 0; Milwaukee 5 (Contreras 2, Donaldson, Adames 2). RISP – Arizona 3 for 5; Milwaukee 3 for 9.

GIDP – Thomas, Donaldson, Frelick.

DP – Arizona 2 (Perdomo, Walker; Perdomo, Walker); Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Santana).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, W, 1-06522341003.00
Thompson, H, 210000180.00
Ginkel, H, 230001120.00
Saalfrank, H, 10000060.00
Sewald, S, 2-2110002160.00
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peralta, L, 0-1534425857.20
Uribe21110196.75
Milner1⅔10002210.00
Peguero100001110.00
Megill100003150.00

Inherited runners-scored – Saalfrank 3-0, Uribe 1-1, Milner 2-0. HBP – Sewald (Donaldson). WP – Uribe.

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chris Segal; Right, Mark Ripperger; Left, Sean Barber.

T – 2:58. A – 41,166 (41,700).

Philadelphia 7, Miami 1
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b400000.125
Soler dh401002.125
Bell 1b401101.500
Chisholm Jr. cf400002.000
Burger 3b301000.286
De La Cruz lf200010.167
J.Sánchez rf300001.200
Berti ss201000.200
Stallings c200000.000
a-Edwards ph1110001.000
Totals2915116
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh411103.250
Turner ss402101.571
Bohm 3b411000.250
Harper 1b210021.167
Realmuto c412100.375
Castellanos rf410001.250
Stott 2b411403.250
Pache lf310011.200
Rojas cf300002.167
Totals32777312
Miami000000001151
Philadelphia00210400x770

a-singled for Stallings in the 9th.

E – Burger (1). LOB – Miami 3, Philadelphia 4. 2B – Berti (1), Realmuto (1), Schwarber (1), Bohm (2), Turner (2). HR – Realmuto (1), off Robertson; Stott (1), off Nardi. RBIs – Bell (1), Schwarber (1), Turner (1), Realmuto (1), Stott 4 (5). CS – Berti (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 0; Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Realmuto, Harper). RISP – Miami 1 for 3; Philadelphia 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Arraez, Bohm. GIDP – J.Sánchez, Stallings.

DP – Philadelphia 2 (Turner, Harper; Turner, Stott, Harper).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garrett, L, 0-1332215566.00
Robertson222204329.00
Nardi1⅓132121913.50
Chargois1001070.00
Scott100001100.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, W, 1-0730013880.00
Kerkering10000190.00
Soto121102169.00

Inherited runners-scored – Nardi 1-1. IBB – off Chargois (Harper). HBP – Nola (Berti). WP – Chargois.

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, James Hoye; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Stu Scheuwater; Left, Edwin Moscoso.

T – 2:30. A – 45,738 (42,901).

