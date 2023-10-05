Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023

Minnesota 2, Toronto 0
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Belt dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Biggio 2b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|c-Espinal ph-2b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|2-Merrifield pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|Varsho lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|33
|0
|9
|0
|2
|12
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|1-Farmer pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Polanco 3b-2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Lewis dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Kirilloff 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Solano ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|Wallner lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Castro ph-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Totals
|29
|2
|7
|1
|5
|10
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|0
|9
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|200
|00x
|2
|7
|0
a-walked for Kirilloff in the 4th. b-grounded out for Wallner in the 4th. c-singled for Kiermaier in the 6th.
1-ran for Julien in the 7th. 2-ran for Espinal in the 9th.
E – Bichette (1). LOB – Toronto 9, Minnesota 9. RBIs – Correa (1). SB – Polanco (1). S – Varsho.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Varsho, Springer 2, Biggio); Minnesota 5 (Jeffers 3, Lewis 2). RISP – Toronto 1 for 5; Minnesota 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Castro. GIDP – Chapman, Lewis, Castro.
DP – Toronto 2 (Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.); Minnesota 1 (Correa, Julien, Solano).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, L, 0-1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|47
|3.00
|Kikuchi
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|5.40
|García
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|0.00
|Swanson
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|0.00
|Romano
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 1-0
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|85
|0.00
|Varland, H, 2
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Thielbar, H, 2
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Stewart, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Jax, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Duran, S, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Kikuchi 1-1, García 1-0, Romano 2-0, Thielbar 2-0. HBP – Romano (Correa). WP – Gray.
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Mark Wegner; Right, Andy Fletcher; Left, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 2:51. A – 38,518 (38,544).
Texas 7, Tampa Bay 1
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.111
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|Grossman dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|García rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|N.Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Jung 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.375
|Carter lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.750
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|2
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Mead 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Walls ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|a-Caminero ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|0
|11
|Texas
|000
|412
|000
|7
|12
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|100
|1
|8
|1
a-flied out for Walls in the 7th.
E – Heim (1), Mead (1). LOB – Texas 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Seager 2 (3), Jung 2 (2), Semien (1), Paredes (1). 3B – Jung (1). HR – García (1), off Eflin; Carter (1), off Eflin. RBIs – García (1), Jung (2), Carter 2 (2), N.Lowe (1), Semien (1), Seager (2), Mead (1). SB – Taveras (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (García, Grossman 2, Heim); Tampa Bay 3 (Caminero, Mead 2). RISP – Texas 4 for 13; Tampa Bay 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Semien, N.Lowe. LIDP – Taveras. GIDP – Semien, Walls, Ramírez.
DP – Texas 2 (Seager, Semien, N.Lowe; Semien, Seager, N.Lowe); Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz; Paredes, Mead, Díaz).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 1-0
|6⅔
|6
|1
|1
|0
|8
|98
|1.35
|Sborz
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Leclerc
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 0-1
|5
|8
|5
|4
|2
|3
|75
|7.20
|Poche
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|28
|18.00
|Armstrong
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
|Littell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|37
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Sborz 2-0. IBB – off Eflin (Seager). HBP – Littell (Carter).
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Adam Beck; Right, Carlos Torres; Left, Alex Tosi.
T – 2:39. A – 20,198 (25,025).
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carroll rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.571
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.250
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Moreno c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Herrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.125
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.125
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Rivera 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Perdomo ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|4
|3
|11
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Santana 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.286
|Canha dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|1-Wiemer pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Frelick cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.571
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Turang 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Winker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Monasterio 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Taylor rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|3
|8
|Arizona
|000
|014
|000
|5
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|200
|000
|000
|2
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Turang in the 7th.
1-ran for Canha in the 8th.
LOB – Arizona 3, Milwaukee 9. 2B – Carroll (1), Yelich (1). HR – Thomas (1), off Peralta. RBIs – Thomas (1), Marte 2 (3), Gurriel Jr. (1), Frelick (1), Adames (1). SB – Yelich (1). SF – Frelick.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 0; Milwaukee 5 (Contreras 2, Donaldson, Adames 2). RISP – Arizona 3 for 5; Milwaukee 3 for 9.
GIDP – Thomas, Donaldson, Frelick.
DP – Arizona 2 (Perdomo, Walker; Perdomo, Walker); Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Santana).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 1-0
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|100
|3.00
|Thompson, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Ginkel, H, 2
|⅓
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Saalfrank, H, 1
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Sewald, S, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta, L, 0-1
|5
|3
|4
|4
|2
|5
|85
|7.20
|Uribe
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|6.75
|Milner
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
|Peguero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Megill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Saalfrank 3-0, Uribe 1-1, Milner 2-0. HBP – Sewald (Donaldson). WP – Uribe.
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chris Segal; Right, Mark Ripperger; Left, Sean Barber.
T – 2:58. A – 41,166 (41,700).
Philadelphia 7, Miami 1
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Burger 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|De La Cruz lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|J.Sánchez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Berti ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Edwards ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|1
|6
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.250
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.571
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Harper 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Stott 2b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3
|.250
|Pache lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Rojas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Totals
|32
|7
|7
|7
|3
|12
|Miami
|000
|000
|001
|1
|5
|1
|Philadelphia
|002
|104
|00x
|7
|7
|0
a-singled for Stallings in the 9th.
E – Burger (1). LOB – Miami 3, Philadelphia 4. 2B – Berti (1), Realmuto (1), Schwarber (1), Bohm (2), Turner (2). HR – Realmuto (1), off Robertson; Stott (1), off Nardi. RBIs – Bell (1), Schwarber (1), Turner (1), Realmuto (1), Stott 4 (5). CS – Berti (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 0; Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Realmuto, Harper). RISP – Miami 1 for 3; Philadelphia 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Arraez, Bohm. GIDP – J.Sánchez, Stallings.
DP – Philadelphia 2 (Turner, Harper; Turner, Stott, Harper).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett, L, 0-1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|56
|6.00
|Robertson
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|32
|9.00
|Nardi
|1⅓
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|19
|13.50
|Chargois
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0.00
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 1-0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|88
|0.00
|Kerkering
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Soto
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Nardi 1-1. IBB – off Chargois (Harper). HBP – Nola (Berti). WP – Chargois.
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, James Hoye; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Stu Scheuwater; Left, Edwin Moscoso.
T – 2:30. A – 45,738 (42,901).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: