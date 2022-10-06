Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

San Francisco 8, San Diego 1
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. lf513101.207
B.Johnson cf000000.111
Flores 1b501001.229
Davis 3b300013.263
Vosler 3b010010.265
Yastrzemski rf302210.214
Slater cf-lf512100.264
Crawford ss411100.231
Villar dh422300.231
Proctor 2b410010.111
Bart c411003.215
Totals37812848
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf400002.243
Soto rf300001.236
Azocar rf100001.257
Machado dh412000.298
Cronenworth ss301102.240
a-Alfaro ph100000.246
Drury 2b300002.238
Myers 1b200012.261
Bell 1b000000.192
Dixon 3b300000.214
Grisham cf301001.184
Campusano c300001.250
Totals30141112
San Francisco0014001118120
San Diego100000000140

a-grounded out for Cronenworth in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 9, San Diego 3. 2B – Yastrzemski (31), Machado (37), Cronenworth (31). HR – Villar (8), off Stammen; Slater (7), off Crismatt; Villar (9), off P.Johnson. RBIs – Yastrzemski 2 (57), Villar 3 (24), Wade Jr. (26), Slater (34), Crawford (52), Cronenworth (88). SB – Slater (12), Wade Jr. (1). SF – Yastrzemski, Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Proctor 3, Slater 2); San Diego 1 (Drury). RISP – San Francisco 3 for 12; San Diego 1 for 2.

Runners moved up – Crawford, Flores. GIDP – Profar.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Flores).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brebbia1⅔21101153.18
Marte, W, 1-12⅔00002345.44
Young110003252.39
Waites0000033.18
Vasquez2⅔00014350.00
Rogers1⅔10001113.57
Ortiz1⅔00001121.04
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stammen, L, 1-23⅔65533694.43
Crismatt4⅔31103442.94
P.Johnson1⅔21102215.02
Wilson1⅔11110173.06

Inherited runners-scored – Crismatt 2-2. HBP – Wilson (Villar).

Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 3:07. A – 32,064 (40,209)

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2 BC-BBA--EXP-BOX-LAA-Oak

Oct 5, 2022 4:02 PM - words

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf-2b401001.235
Murphy dh300011.250
Brown cf-lf400000.230
Díaz 2b300001.265
Langeliers c100000.218
Vogt c221110.161
Pache cf000000.166
Pinder 3b201001.235
1-Clement pr-3b100000.056
Capel rf211101.371
Garcia 1b300003.207
Allen ss200100.207
Totals2734328
Los Angeles000000020260
Oakland00001020x340

1-ran for Pinder in the 5th.

LOB – Los Angeles 4, Oakland 4. 2B – Trout (28), Pinder (18). 3B – Adell (2). HR – Trout (40), off Ruiz; Vogt (7), off Weiss. RBIs – O'Hoppe (2), Trout (80), Capel (9), Vogt (23), Allen (19). SB – Capel (1). SF – Capel, Allen.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Duffy, Ohtani); Oakland 4 (Kemp, Garcia, Díaz 2). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 4; Oakland 0 for 5.

GIDP – Rengifo, Soto.

DP – Oakland 2 (Allen, Garcia; Garcia, Allen, Garcia).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ohtani, L, 15-95⅔11116692.33
Walters10010160.00
Zastryzny0000086.00
Weiss1⅔22201173.38
Barría1⅔0000192.61
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Waldichuk, W, 2-27⅔300141004.93
Ruiz, H, 132200147.11
Snead, S, 1-31⅓00000175.84

Inherited runners-scored – Zastryzny 2-0. HBP – Waldichuk (Stassi). WP – Zastryzny, Weiss.

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 2:44. A – 11,232 (46,847)

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez dh400002.217
Witt Jr. ss401001.254
Pasquantino 1b412100.295
Olivares rf401002.286
Massey 2b401001.243
Waters cf400004.240
Isbel lf311111.211
Eaton 3b300000.000
Rivero c300001.154
Totals33262112
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan dh411001.298
Rosario ss511001.283
Ramírez 3b514200.280
1-Arias pr-3b010000.191
Giménez 2b400003.297
J.Naylor 1b412310.256
2-Miller pr-1b000000.243
Gonzalez rf422010.296
Benson rf000000.182
Brennan lf512101.357
Maile c402100.221
B.Naylor c000000.000
Straw cf211210.221
Totals37915936
Kansas City100010000261
Cleveland41100111x9150

1-ran for Ramírez in the 8th. 2-ran for J.Naylor in the 8th.

E – Weaver (1). LOB – Kansas City 5, Cleveland 10. 2B – J.Naylor (28), Kwan (25), Brennan (1), Ramírez (44). HR – Pasquantino (10), off Civale; Isbel (5), off Civale. RBIs – Pasquantino (26), Isbel (28), J.Naylor 3 (79), Brennan (8), Maile (17), Ramírez 2 (126), Straw 2 (32). SF – Straw.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 1 (Waters); Cleveland 5 (Brennan, Gonzalez, Straw, Rosario 2). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 2; Cleveland 7 for 16.

Runners moved up – Rosario 2, Maile, Kwan. GIDP – Maile.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Massey, Pasquantino).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heasley, L, 4-105⅔96624865.28
Hernández142211347.39
Weaver1⅓21101185.59
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale, W, 5-66⅔52219844.92
Stephan1⅔0000182.69
De Los Santos1⅔10001133.04
Morgan1⅔00001143.38

Inherited runners-scored – Weaver 2-0. HBP – Heasley (Giménez), Weaver (Kwan). WP – Heasley.

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 2:39. A – 12,983 (34,788)

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar dh211010.228
a-Molina ph-dh100000.214
Edman ss423100.265
Donovan 2b000000.281
Arenado 3b201101.293
DeLuzio cf200001.150
Dickerson lf400000.267
Yepez 1b-3b400001.253
Burleson rf-1b401000.188
Carlson cf-rf301010.236
Knizner c401001.215
DeJong 2b-ss400001.157
Totals3438225
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman ss401100.274
Castro 2b-3b301111.233
Hayes 3b300000.244
Marcano 2b101000.206
Andújar lf413000.250
Cruz dh310011.233
Castillo 1b412101.206
Suwinski rf210021.202
Delay c200001.213
b-Mitchell ph100000.226
Heineman c000000.211
Bae cf211100.333
Totals2959445
St. Louis201000000381
Pittsburgh00140000x592

a-lined out for Nootbaar in the 7th. b-grounded out for Delay in the 8th.

E – DeJong (7), Castillo (9), Oviedo (1). LOB – St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – Nootbaar (16), Edman (31), Castillo 2 (13). 3B – Andújar (1). RBIs – Edman (57), Arenado (103), Castro (27), Castillo (29), Bae (6), Newman (24). SB – Edman (32). S – Delay.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 1 (Knizner); Pittsburgh 3 (Newman, Delay, Cruz). RISP – St. Louis 2 for 4; Pittsburgh 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Newman, Bae, Suwinski, Andújar. LIDP – DeJong. GIDP – Edman, Knizner, Cruz, Hayes.

DP – St. Louis 3 (Edman, DeJong, Yepez; Arenado, DeJong, Yepez; Burleson, Edman, Burleson); Pittsburgh 3 (Castro, Castillo; Newman, Castro, Castillo; Castillo).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Liberatore, L, 2-25⅔65543955.97
Hicks1⅔20000154.84
Woodford2⅔10002312.23
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oviedo4⅔53201613.23
Fernández1⅔00010210.00
Bañuelos, W, 2-1110013334.96
Mears, H, 11⅓10001120.00
Ramirez, S, 1-11⅔1000063.67

HBP – Liberatore (Bae). WP – Liberatore(2).

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Brennan Miller.

T – 2:42. A – 15,319 (38,747)

Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Varsho cf400001.235
P.Smith dh-1b413001.220
McCarthy rf400003.283
Walker 1b403101.242
1-Garrett pr010000.276
Ginkel p000000---
Rojas 2b412200.269
Carroll lf411101.260
Alcántara 3b401001.241
C.Kelly c400002.211
Perdomo ss401001.195
Totals364114011
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich dh300012.252
Adames ss402001.238
Tellez 1b411101.219
Urías 2b400002.239
Peterson 3b400003.236
Mitchell cf301012.311
Hiura lf412000.226
Caratini c301010.199
Taylor rf300100.233
Totals32272311
Arizona0001000034110
Milwaukee000010010272

1-ran for Walker in the 9th.

E – Hiura (7), Tellez (2). LOB – Arizona 5, Milwaukee 6. 2B – Rojas (25), P.Smith (9), Caratini (12), Hiura (8). HR – Rojas (9), off Gott; Carroll (4), off Gott; Tellez (35), off Poppen. RBIs – Walker (94), Rojas 2 (56), Carroll (14), Taylor (51), Tellez (89). SB – Mitchell (8). CS – Yelich (3), Adames (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 2 (McCarthy, C.Kelly); Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Taylor, Caratini). RISP – Arizona 2 for 6; Milwaukee 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Taylor, Tellez. GIDP – McCarthy.

DP – Arizona 1 (C.Kelly, Alcántara, C.Kelly); Milwaukee 1 (Peterson, Adames, Tellez).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Kelly6⅔41127833.37
C.Smith110013314.11
Poppen, W, 2-21110094.40
Ginkel, S, 1-31⅔10001143.38
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes3⅔00005402.94
Ashby3⅔51102374.44
Boxberger1⅔20001132.95
Milner1⅔10002153.76
Gott, L, 3-4, BS, 0-41⅔33301234.14

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T – 2:43. A – 18,765 (41,900)

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 2b400001.261
Rizzo 1b300010.224
Cabrera lf401001.247
Donaldson 3b400001.222
Peraza ss210021.306
Trevino dh412100.248
Gonzalez rf401002.185
Higashioka c301101.227
Hicks cf200012.216
Totals3025249
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b401101.248
Lowe 1b101010.302
1-Mathias pr-1b200001.277
García dh401000.250
Jung 3b401002.204
Smith ss301011.197
Heim c412101.227
Culberson lf411101.252
Taveras cf311010.261
Thompson rf312100.265
Totals32411437
New York010100000251
Texas00112000x4110

1-ran for Lowe in the 3rd.

E – Hicks (1). LOB – New York 5, Texas 7. 2B – Thompson (5), García (34). HR – Trevino (11), off Otto; Culberson (2), off Germán; Heim (16), off Germán. RBIs – Higashioka (31), Trevino (43), Culberson (12), Heim (48), Thompson (9), Semien (83). CS – Semien (8).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Hicks, Higashioka); Texas 4 (Taveras, Thompson, García, Jung). RISP – New York 1 for 4; Texas 3 for 8.

GIDP – Donaldson, LeMahieu, García.

DP – New York 1 (Peraza, LeMahieu, Rizzo); Texas 2 (Jung, Semien, Mathias; Jung, Semien, Mathias).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Germán, L, 2-54⅓74416703.61
Abreu1000093.12
Castro1⅔00020214.03
Trivino1⅔00000121.66
Luetge1⅔30001222.67
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Otto, W, 7-106⅔42225774.64
Rodriguez, H, 11⅔10001180.00
Santana, H, 201⅔00012155.22
Moore, S, 5-61⅔00011201.95

Inherited runners-scored – Abreu 1-0. WP – Castro, Rodriguez.

Umpires – Home, Lewis Williams III; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 2:48. A – 28,056 (40,300)

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 1
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez dh121020.316
1-Miranda pr-dh000000.268
a-Jeffers ph-dh200000.208
Urshela 3b412010.285
Gordon 2b411100.272
Sánchez c522402.205
Cave lf411012.213
Celestino cf501201.238
Wallner rf311111.228
Palacios ss411202.143
C.Hamilton 1b310013.056
Totals35101010611
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus dh400000.271
Moncada 3b501000.212
Vaughn 1b400001.271
Sheets rf301011.241
Harrison 2b401000.256
Payton lf401001.143
Gonzàlez ss411001.238
Engel cf301002.224
Pérez c402100.222
Totals3518116
Minnesota63100000010101
Chicago000000001180

a-flied out for Miranda in the 5th.

1-ran for Arraez in the 3rd.

E – Urshela (6). LOB – Minnesota 5, Chicago 10. 2B – Cave (7), Sánchez (24), Arraez (31), Harrison (19), Pérez 2 (2). HR – Sánchez (16), off Martin; Palacios (2), off Martin. RBIs – Sánchez 4 (61), Wallner (10), Palacios 2 (6), Celestino 2 (24), Gordon (50), Pérez (2). SF – Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 1 (Sánchez); Chicago 6 (Engel, Andrus 2, Moncada 2, Sheets). RISP – Minnesota 4 for 8; Chicago 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Celestino, Vaughn. GIDP – Gordon, Pérez.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Palacios, Gordon, C.Hamilton); Chicago 1 (Harrison, Gonzàlez, Vaughn).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Varland, W, 1-25⅔40005783.81
Sands, S, 1-14⅔41011595.87
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martin, L, 3-6179921534.83
Velasquez3⅓21125574.78
Bummer1⅔10001102.36
Diekman1⅔00011166.52
Ruiz1⅔00001114.60
Lambert1⅔00012183.26

Inherited runners-scored – Velasquez 2-2. HBP – Varland (Andrus), Sands (Engel).

Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 2:46. A – 18,918 (40,615)

Seattle 5, Detroit 4
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Baddoo lf501003.204
Báez dh301100.238
1-Clemens pr-dh100000.145
Greene cf402101.253
Torkelson 1b310011.203
Haase c411002.254
Candelario 3b402101.217
Schoop 2b400001.202
Davis rf321010.200
Kreidler ss400001.178
Totals35483210
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf211100.284
Kelenic cf200010.141
France 1b401112.276
Haniger rf322110.246
Santana dh401000.192
Torrens 2b412200.225
Trammell lf400001.196
Toro 3b402000.185
Casali c310010.125
Crawford ss400003.243
Totals3459546
Detroit000210100481
Seattle200002001591

One out when winning run scored.

1-ran for Báez in the 5th.

E – Soto (1), Toro (6). LOB – Detroit 6, Seattle 8. 2B – Haase (17). HR – Rodríguez (28), off Alexander; Haniger (11), off Alexander; Torrens (3), off Alexander. RBIs – Candelario (50), Báez (67), Greene (42), Rodríguez (75), Haniger (34), Torrens 2 (15), France (84). SB – Davis (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Torkelson 2, Schoop); Seattle 2 (Torrens, Crawford). RISP – Detroit 3 for 8; Seattle 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Casali. GIDP – Trammell.

DP – Detroit 1 (Torkelson, Kreidler, Torkelson).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander574415924.81
Diaz1⅓00011242.45
Cisnero1⅔10000151.08
Soto, L, 2-1111020263.28
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales7⅔843251064.13
Sewald1⅔00003122.67
Swanson, W, 3-21⅔00002121.68

Inherited runners-scored – Diaz 1-0. WP – Soto.

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Ben May.

T – 2:48. A – 22,053 (47,929)

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4 (Game 1)
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield 2b501000.286
Tapia lf501002.265
Guerrero Jr. 1b412011.274
Jansen dh501003.263
Biggio 3b411000.201
Moreno c422300.303
Bradley Jr. rf402001.186
Lopez ss3031101.000
Zimmer cf400004.094
Totals384134211
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf400000.258
Rutschman c400001.254
Mountcastle 1b403000.250
Santander dh320011.242
Henderson 3b322011.261
Hays rf401201.251
Vavra 2b412300.271
McKenna lf401001.240
Mateo ss301001.222
Totals33510526
Toronto0100030004131
Baltimore00000203x5100

E – Zimmer (1). LOB – Toronto 10, Baltimore 6. 2B – Jansen (10), Hays (35), Mateo (25). HR – Moreno (1), off Baumann; Vavra (1), off White. RBIs – Lopez (1), Moreno 3 (7), Hays 2 (60), Vavra 3 (12). CS – Lopez (1), McKenna (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 7 (Moreno 2, Zimmer, Tapia 2, Biggio 2); Baltimore 3 (Vavra 2, Rutschman). RISP – Toronto 2 for 9; Baltimore 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Merrifield. GIDP – Tapia.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Mountcastle).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Richards1⅔10000145.34
Cimber1⅔10001102.80
García, H, 231⅔00000103.10
Romano, H, 31⅔10011152.11
White, L, 0-5, BS, 0-14⅔75514737.74
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Baumann5⅓94414844.72
Akin1⅔20002223.20
Gillaspie00011203.12
Hall, W, 1-11⅔20002195.93
Baker, S, 1-31⅔00002103.49

Inherited runners-scored – Gillaspie 1-0. HBP – Gillaspie (Biggio).

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 2:46

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1 (Game 2) Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lopez 2b-ss 5 0 2 2 0 1 .667 Bichette ss 2 1 1 0 0 1 .290 a-Tapia ph-lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Hernández dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .267 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .229 Merrifield 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Jansen c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .260 b-Kirk ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Biggio 1b-2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .202 Moreno lf-2b-3b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .319 Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .178 Zimmer cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .101 Totals 35 5 8 5 5 9
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Vavra lf400002.258
Santander dh300001.240
Aguilar 1b412000.224
Stowers rf401100.253
McKenna cf200001.237
c-Henderson ph-3b100010.259
Odor 2b300011.207
Nevin 3b200010.197
Hays cf100001.250
Mateo ss300011.221
Chirinos c301001.179
Totals3014148
Toronto100000220580
Baltimore000001000141

a-flied out for Bichette in the 5th. b-struck out for Jansen in the 6th. c-walked for McKenna in the 6th.

E – Pérez (1). LOB – Toronto 8, Baltimore 7. 2B – Aguilar (1), Stowers (4). RBIs – Jansen (44), Lopez 2 (3), Zimmer 2 (5), Stowers (11). SB – Zimmer (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 5 (Lopez 2, Hernández, Zimmer, Biggio); Baltimore 2 (Chirinos, Nevin). RISP – Toronto 2 for 9; Baltimore 1 for 5.

GIDP – Merrifield, Stowers.

DP – Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio); Baltimore 1 (Aguilar, Mateo, Aguilar).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Phelps1⅔10000142.83
Bass1⅔00021231.75
Mayza, H, 171⅔00002133.14
Lawrence, BS, 0-12⅓31112467.50
Kikuchi, W, 6-7100002185.19
Thornton2⅔00011294.11
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Watkins3⅓21123554.70
Vespi20000154.10
Cano, L, 0-12⅔111033018.69
Pérez1⅔11003161.40
Tate02230223.05
Sulser1⅓20000153.55

Inherited runners-scored – Kikuchi 2-0, Pérez 1-1, Sulser 3-2. HBP – Phelps (Santander).

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T – 3:04. A – 17,248 (45,971)

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf200001.218
Marsh cf201100.288
Hoskins 1b300102.246
Realmuto dh201001.276
a-Hall ph-dh200001.250
Castellanos rf300001.263
Stott ss100000.234
Segura 2b300001.277
Bohm 3b100001.280
Vierling cf-lf401002.246
Guthrie 3b-2b110011.333
N.Maton ss-rf311001.250
Stubbs c300003.264
Totals30242115
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tucker rf100000.257
McCormick rf313100.245
Díaz 2b401000.243
Alvarez lf302101.306
Hensley lf101000.345
Bregman 3b301010.259
Gurriel dh301011.242
Mancini 1b400002.176
Meyers cf301001.227
Dubón ss311001.208
Maldonado c200001.186
Vázquez c111100.250
Totals31312327
Philadelphia000000020240
Houston00200010x3120

a-struck out for Realmuto in the 6th.

LOB – Philadelphia 4, Houston 6. 2B – Marsh (9), Dubón (8), McCormick (12). 3B – Hensley (1). HR – Vázquez (1), off Plassmeyer. RBIs – Marsh (15), Hoskins (79), McCormick (44), Alvarez (97), Vázquez (10). SF – Hoskins.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 1 (Hall); Houston 0. RISP – Philadelphia 1 for 3; Houston 2 for 7.

GIDP – Dubón, Bregman, Mancini.

DP – Philadelphia 4 (N.Maton, Segura, Hoskins; Guthrie, Segura, Hoskins; Segura, Hoskins; Bohm, Guthrie, Hoskins).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Falter1⅔20000113.86
Plassmeyer, L, 0-16⅔93316903.68
Nelson1⅔10011164.85
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, W, 17-65⅔200110882.82
Abreu, H, 81⅔00002161.94
Stanek, H, 171⅔00000121.15
P.Maton, H, 1422201183.84
Montero, H, 230000092.37
Pressly, S, 33-371⅔00002162.98

Inherited runners-scored – Montero 2-1. HBP – P.Maton (Guthrie).

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.

T – 2:49. A – 32,432 (41,168)

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grichuk rf401001.259
Bouchard lf200012.297
McMahon 3b300011.246
Rodgers 2b300002.266
Montero dh400003.233
Toglia 1b400004.216
Tovar ss311101.212
Hampson cf300002.211
Serven c300001.203
Totals29121217
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf210010.269
Vargas lf010010.170
T.Turner ss412302.298
Freeman 1b413200.325
W.Smith c400001.260
Muncy dh200011.196
a-Barnes ph-dh100001.212
J.Turner 3b300001.278
Alberto 3b101000.244
Lux 2b400000.276
Bellinger cf412101.210
Gallo lf-rf310012.162
Totals3268649
Colorado010000000120
Los Angeles00103020x680

a-struck out for Muncy in the 7th.

LOB – Colorado 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Freeman (47). HR – Tovar (1), off Kershaw; Freeman (21), off Gomber; T.Turner (21), off C.Smith; Bellinger (19), off Davis. RBIs – Tovar (2), Freeman 2 (100), T.Turner 3 (100), Bellinger (68).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (Toglia 2); Los Angeles 3 (Barnes, W.Smith, Gallo). RISP – Colorado 0 for 3; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gomber3⅔31114465.56
C.Smith, L, 0-11⅓13321317.50
Hollowell100001257.71
Davis1⅔322123218.00
Blach1⅔10001135.89
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw, W, 12-35⅔11119722.28
Almonte, H, 91⅔00000101.02
Martin, H, 31⅔0000281.46
Kimbrel1⅔00003153.75
Ferguson1⅔10013231.82

HBP – Almonte (Bouchard), Ferguson (Rodgers).

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor.

T – 2:44. A – 37,514 (56,000)

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Margot cf500001.274
Arozarena rf211011.263
1-Bruján pr-rf211100.163
Choi 1b413210.233
Ramírez dh300001.300
a-Siri ph-dh100000.241
Paredes 2b300010.205
Peralta lf201010.255
Pinto c401002.213
Walls ss200021.172
Aranda 3b400002.192
Totals3237368
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández cf400001.222
Devers 3b311000.295
Dalbec 3b111000.215
Bogaerts ss302001.307
Chang ss010010.150
Verdugo rf410001.280
Martinez dh322400.274
b-Wong ph-dh000010.188
Hosmer 1b201000.244
Casas 1b100110.197
Arroyo 2b402100.286
McGuire c401002.337
Almonte lf300002.257
Totals32610637
Tampa Bay002000100370
Boston30010002x6100

a-lined out for Ramírez in the 7th. b-walked for Martinez in the 8th.

1-ran for Arozarena in the 5th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Boston 6. 2B – Pinto (3), Choi (22), Peralta (11). HR – Choi (11), off Pivetta; Bruján (3), off Brasier; Martinez 2 (16), off Fleming. RBIs – Choi 2 (52), Bruján (16), Martinez 4 (62), Casas (12), Arroyo (36).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Margot, Paredes, Aranda 2); Boston 2 (Almonte 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 9; Boston 2 for 6.

GIDP – Pinto, Arroyo, Hernández.

DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Paredes, Walls, Choi; Paredes, Walls, Choi); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Arroyo, Casas).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fleming, L, 2-5484404936.43
Armstrong0000153.60
Guerra1⅔00000113.38
Chargois1⅔00000122.42
Yacabonis1⅔222323511.57
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta4⅔422351034.56
Bazardo, W, 1-01⅔10010192.76
Strahm, H, 131⅔00001143.83
Brasier, H, 131⅔11111205.78
Schreiber, H, 221⅔10011192.22
Barnes, S, 8-101⅔00000134.31

Inherited runners-scored – Armstrong 1-0. HBP – Strahm (Peralta), Chargois (Almonte).

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 3:21. A – 26,695 (37,755)

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry 2b-ss612302.206
Suzuki rf300011.262
b-Rivas ph-1b100011.235
Wisdom 3b-lf521000.207
Happ lf100001.271
a-Velázquez ph-lf-rf321011.205
Reyes dh523300.234
Hoerner ss231020.281
Quiroz 2b101000.275
Higgins c331321.229
Bote 1b-3b422511.259
Morel cf501102.235
Totals39151315810
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Lopez dh500002.262
Fraley rf502002.259
K.Farmer 3b301000.255
Reynolds 3b100010.246
Solano 1b301000.284
c-Garcia ph-1b200000.213
Fairchild lf211011.279
Steer 2b301112.211
Siani cf400000.167
Barrero ss310012.152
Romine c401001.147
Totals35271410
Chicago03000642015131
Cincinnati011000000270

a-grounded out for Happ in the 3rd. b-walked for Suzuki in the 7th. c-flied out for Solano in the 7th.

E – Hoerner (13). LOB – Chicago 6, Cincinnati 11. 2B – Bote (8), Wisdom (28), Higgins (11), Solano (16). 3B – Fairchild (1). HR – Bote (4), off Ashcraft; McKinstry (4), off Law; Reyes (5), off Sanmartin. RBIs – Bote 5 (12), Higgins 3 (30), McKinstry 3 (12), Reyes 3 (19), Morel (47), Steer (8). SB – Hoerner (20). CS – Reyes (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Wisdom 2); Cincinnati 7 (Steer 2, Siani 4, Fraley). RISP – Chicago 6 for 11; Cincinnati 1 for 9.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sampson242113653.11
Alzolay, W, 2-12⅓20013423.38
Leiter Jr.1⅔0000293.99
Rucker1⅔10021233.95
Wick1⅔00001124.22
Hughes1⅔00000133.12
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft, L, 5-65⅓47754954.89
Law22202194.08
Kuhnel44411276.36
Anderson10010136.38
Sanmartin1⅔22211186.32
Strickland1⅔00002104.91

Inherited runners-scored – Alzolay 1-0, Law 3-3, Anderson 2-1. IBB – off Ashcraft (Hoerner). HBP – Sampson (Fairchild), Ashcraft (Wisdom). WP – Ashcraft. PB – Higgins (3).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 3:20. A – 12,437 (42,319)

Miami 12, Atlanta 9
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Swanson ss100000.277
Grissom ss311102.291
Arcia 2b500001.244
Olson 1b522201.240
Contreras c332020.278
Ozuna dh513301.226
Rosario lf501103.212
Grossman rf412011.217
Heredia cf513201.158
Adrianza 3b501001.154
Totals419159311
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti ss312220.240
Bleday cf512200.167
De La Cruz dh512002.252
Fortes c421210.230
Sánchez lf411111.214
Leblanc 2b321010.263
Groshans 3b321010.262
Burdick rf423400.207
Díaz 1b400002.169
Totals3512131165
Atlanta0021032019151
Miami03002520x12130

E – Contreras (8). LOB – Atlanta 10, Miami 5. 2B – Grossman 2 (6), Heredia (3), Olson (44), Grissom (6), Ozuna (19), Contreras (14). 3B – Berti (3), Bleday (2). HR – Ozuna (23), off Hoeing; Olson (34), off Nardi; Fortes (9), off Bracho; Burdick (4), off Bracho. RBIs – Heredia 2 (8), Grissom (18), Rosario (24), Ozuna 3 (56), Olson 2 (103), Burdick 4 (11), Bleday 2 (16), Sánchez (36), Berti 2 (28), Fortes 2 (24). SF – Grissom.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 7 (Heredia, Rosario 2, Olson 2, Grissom 2); Miami 0. RISP – Atlanta 6 for 16; Miami 7 for 11.

Runners moved up – Adrianza. GIDP – Bleday, De La Cruz.

DP – Atlanta 2 (Arcia, Grissom, Olson; Olson, Grissom, Olson).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stephens3⅔53320563.69
Matzek2⅔22220313.50
Chavez, L, 3-3, BS, 0-234411222.72
Bracho2⅓33313446.23
Lee0000132.13
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hernandez4⅔43303586.35
Hoeing1⅓233113212.08
Nardi, W, 1-11⅓32213369.82
Brigham, H, 31000193.38
Scott1⅔20002304.31
Fishman21100114.09
Floro, S, 10-1410011243.02

Inherited runners-scored – Bracho 1-1, Brigham 1-0, Floro 2-1. HBP – Scott (Grissom). WP – Matzek, Hernandez.

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 3:40. A – 12,195 (36,742)

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf400000.241
García 2b402001.275
Meneses 1b300011.324
Voit dh400002.228
Vargas ss401000.280
Hernández 3b411000.248
Call cf412201.245
Palacios lf401001.213
Pineda c301001.077
Totals3428217
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Naquin rf410001.203
Álvarez c220021.167
Lindor ss401300.270
McNeil 2b000000.326
Vogelbach dh411003.255
Canha lf422301.266
Guillorme 2b-ss401001.273
Vientos 3b422000.167
McCann 1b413301.195
Gore cf301001.143
Totals33911929
Washington000020000280
New York33300000x9110

LOB – Washington 6, New York 3. 2B – Palacios (2), Call (3), Lindor (25). HR – Call (5), off Williams; Canha (13), off Fedde; McCann (3), off Fedde. RBIs – Call 2 (13), Canha 3 (61), Lindor 3 (107), McCann 3 (18). S – Gore.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Voit, Pineda 2, Palacios); New York 1 (Vogelbach). RISP – Washington 0 for 3; New York 3 for 6.

Runners moved up – Meneses. GIDP – Voit, Naquin.

DP – Washington 1 (García, Vargas, Meneses); New York 1 (Vientos, Guillorme, McCann).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fedde, L, 6-132⅓99921675.81
Thompson100002202.92
Ramírez2⅔10003272.92
Harvey1⅔00002102.52
Finnegan1⅔10001153.51
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Givens1⅔10000184.79
Williams, W, 3-56⅔62206793.21
May1⅔00011195.04
Rodríguez1⅔10000124.47

Inherited runners-scored – Thompson 1-0.

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T – 2:44. A – 27,298 (41,922)

