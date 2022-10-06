Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022
San Francisco 8, San Diego 1
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|B.Johnson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Flores 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.263
|Vosler 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.214
|Slater cf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Villar dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.231
|Proctor 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Bart c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|8
|4
|8
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Azocar rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Machado dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Cronenworth ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|a-Alfaro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Myers 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Bell 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Dixon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Campusano c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|1
|12
|San Francisco
|001
|400
|111
|8
|12
|0
|San Diego
|100
|000
|000
|1
|4
|0
a-grounded out for Cronenworth in the 9th.
LOB – San Francisco 9, San Diego 3. 2B – Yastrzemski (31), Machado (37), Cronenworth (31). HR – Villar (8), off Stammen; Slater (7), off Crismatt; Villar (9), off P.Johnson. RBIs – Yastrzemski 2 (57), Villar 3 (24), Wade Jr. (26), Slater (34), Crawford (52), Cronenworth (88). SB – Slater (12), Wade Jr. (1). SF – Yastrzemski, Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Proctor 3, Slater 2); San Diego 1 (Drury). RISP – San Francisco 3 for 12; San Diego 1 for 2.
Runners moved up – Crawford, Flores. GIDP – Profar.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Flores).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brebbia
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.18
|Marte, W, 1-1
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|5.44
|Young
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|2.39
|Waites
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.18
|Vasquez
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|35
|0.00
|Rogers
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.57
|Ortiz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.04
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stammen, L, 1-2
|3⅔
|6
|5
|5
|3
|3
|69
|4.43
|Crismatt
|4⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|44
|2.94
|P.Johnson
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|5.02
|Wilson
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|3.06
Inherited runners-scored – Crismatt 2-2. HBP – Wilson (Villar).
Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 3:07. A – 32,064 (40,209)
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2 BC-BBA--EXP-BOX-LAA-Oak
Oct 5, 2022 4:02 PM - words
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Murphy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Brown cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Langeliers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Vogt c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.161
|Pache cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.166
|Pinder 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|1-Clement pr-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.056
|Capel rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.371
|Garcia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|Allen ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|3
|2
|8
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|020
|2
|6
|0
|Oakland
|000
|010
|20x
|3
|4
|0
1-ran for Pinder in the 5th.
LOB – Los Angeles 4, Oakland 4. 2B – Trout (28), Pinder (18). 3B – Adell (2). HR – Trout (40), off Ruiz; Vogt (7), off Weiss. RBIs – O'Hoppe (2), Trout (80), Capel (9), Vogt (23), Allen (19). SB – Capel (1). SF – Capel, Allen.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Duffy, Ohtani); Oakland 4 (Kemp, Garcia, Díaz 2). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 4; Oakland 0 for 5.
GIDP – Rengifo, Soto.
DP – Oakland 2 (Allen, Garcia; Garcia, Allen, Garcia).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani, L, 15-9
|5⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|69
|2.33
|Walters
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.00
|Zastryzny
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6.00
|Weiss
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|3.38
|Barría
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.61
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waldichuk, W, 2-2
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|100
|4.93
|Ruiz, H, 1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|7.11
|Snead, S, 1-3
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|5.84
Inherited runners-scored – Zastryzny 2-0. HBP – Waldichuk (Stassi). WP – Zastryzny, Weiss.
Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 2:44. A – 11,232 (46,847)
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Waters cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.240
|Isbel lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.211
|Eaton 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rivero c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|1
|12
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|1-Arias pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.297
|J.Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.256
|2-Miller pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Benson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Brennan lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.357
|Maile c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|B.Naylor c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Straw cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.221
|Totals
|37
|9
|15
|9
|3
|6
|Kansas City
|100
|010
|000
|2
|6
|1
|Cleveland
|411
|001
|11x
|9
|15
|0
1-ran for Ramírez in the 8th. 2-ran for J.Naylor in the 8th.
E – Weaver (1). LOB – Kansas City 5, Cleveland 10. 2B – J.Naylor (28), Kwan (25), Brennan (1), Ramírez (44). HR – Pasquantino (10), off Civale; Isbel (5), off Civale. RBIs – Pasquantino (26), Isbel (28), J.Naylor 3 (79), Brennan (8), Maile (17), Ramírez 2 (126), Straw 2 (32). SF – Straw.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 1 (Waters); Cleveland 5 (Brennan, Gonzalez, Straw, Rosario 2). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 2; Cleveland 7 for 16.
Runners moved up – Rosario 2, Maile, Kwan. GIDP – Maile.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Massey, Pasquantino).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley, L, 4-10
|5⅔
|9
|6
|6
|2
|4
|86
|5.28
|Hernández
|1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|34
|7.39
|Weaver
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|5.59
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, W, 5-6
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|84
|4.92
|Stephan
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.69
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.04
|Morgan
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored – Weaver 2-0. HBP – Heasley (Giménez), Weaver (Kwan). WP – Heasley.
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 2:39. A – 12,983 (34,788)
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|a-Molina ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Edman ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Donovan 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|DeLuzio cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Yepez 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Burleson rf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Carlson cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Knizner c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|DeJong 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|2
|2
|5
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Castro 2b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.233
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Marcano 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Andújar lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Castillo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.206
|Suwinski rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.202
|Delay c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|b-Mitchell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Heineman c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Bae cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|29
|5
|9
|4
|4
|5
|St. Louis
|201
|000
|000
|3
|8
|1
|Pittsburgh
|001
|400
|00x
|5
|9
|2
a-lined out for Nootbaar in the 7th. b-grounded out for Delay in the 8th.
E – DeJong (7), Castillo (9), Oviedo (1). LOB – St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – Nootbaar (16), Edman (31), Castillo 2 (13). 3B – Andújar (1). RBIs – Edman (57), Arenado (103), Castro (27), Castillo (29), Bae (6), Newman (24). SB – Edman (32). S – Delay.
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 1 (Knizner); Pittsburgh 3 (Newman, Delay, Cruz). RISP – St. Louis 2 for 4; Pittsburgh 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Newman, Bae, Suwinski, Andújar. LIDP – DeJong. GIDP – Edman, Knizner, Cruz, Hayes.
DP – St. Louis 3 (Edman, DeJong, Yepez; Arenado, DeJong, Yepez; Burleson, Edman, Burleson); Pittsburgh 3 (Castro, Castillo; Newman, Castro, Castillo; Castillo).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liberatore, L, 2-2
|5⅔
|6
|5
|5
|4
|3
|95
|5.97
|Hicks
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.84
|Woodford
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|2.23
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo
|4⅔
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|61
|3.23
|Fernández
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|0.00
|Bañuelos, W, 2-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|33
|4.96
|Mears, H, 1
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Ramirez, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.67
HBP – Liberatore (Bae). WP – Liberatore(2).
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Brennan Miller.
T – 2:42. A – 15,319 (38,747)
Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|P.Smith dh-1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.283
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|1-Garrett pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Carroll lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Alcántara 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|0
|11
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Mitchell cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.311
|Hiura lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.199
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|3
|11
|Arizona
|000
|100
|003
|4
|11
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|010
|2
|7
|2
1-ran for Walker in the 9th.
E – Hiura (7), Tellez (2). LOB – Arizona 5, Milwaukee 6. 2B – Rojas (25), P.Smith (9), Caratini (12), Hiura (8). HR – Rojas (9), off Gott; Carroll (4), off Gott; Tellez (35), off Poppen. RBIs – Walker (94), Rojas 2 (56), Carroll (14), Taylor (51), Tellez (89). SB – Mitchell (8). CS – Yelich (3), Adames (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 2 (McCarthy, C.Kelly); Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Taylor, Caratini). RISP – Arizona 2 for 6; Milwaukee 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Taylor, Tellez. GIDP – McCarthy.
DP – Arizona 1 (C.Kelly, Alcántara, C.Kelly); Milwaukee 1 (Peterson, Adames, Tellez).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|83
|3.37
|C.Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|31
|4.11
|Poppen, W, 2-2
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|4.40
|Ginkel, S, 1-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.38
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes
|3⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|40
|2.94
|Ashby
|3⅔
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|37
|4.44
|Boxberger
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.95
|Milner
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.76
|Gott, L, 3-4, BS, 0-4
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|23
|4.14
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T – 2:43. A – 18,765 (41,900)
Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Peraza ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.306
|Trevino dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|4
|9
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Lowe 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|1-Mathias pr-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|García dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Smith ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.197
|Heim c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Culberson lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Thompson rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|32
|4
|11
|4
|3
|7
|New York
|010
|100
|000
|2
|5
|1
|Texas
|001
|120
|00x
|4
|11
|0
1-ran for Lowe in the 3rd.
E – Hicks (1). LOB – New York 5, Texas 7. 2B – Thompson (5), García (34). HR – Trevino (11), off Otto; Culberson (2), off Germán; Heim (16), off Germán. RBIs – Higashioka (31), Trevino (43), Culberson (12), Heim (48), Thompson (9), Semien (83). CS – Semien (8).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Hicks, Higashioka); Texas 4 (Taveras, Thompson, García, Jung). RISP – New York 1 for 4; Texas 3 for 8.
GIDP – Donaldson, LeMahieu, García.
DP – New York 1 (Peraza, LeMahieu, Rizzo); Texas 2 (Jung, Semien, Mathias; Jung, Semien, Mathias).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán, L, 2-5
|4⅓
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|70
|3.61
|Abreu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.12
|Castro
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|4.03
|Trivino
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.66
|Luetge
|1⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.67
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto, W, 7-10
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|77
|4.64
|Rodriguez, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Santana, H, 20
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|5.22
|Moore, S, 5-6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|1.95
Inherited runners-scored – Abreu 1-0. WP – Castro, Rodriguez.
Umpires – Home, Lewis Williams III; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.
T – 2:48. A – 28,056 (40,300)
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 1
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez dh
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.316
|1-Miranda pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|a-Jeffers ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Sánchez c
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.205
|Cave lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.213
|Celestino cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Wallner rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.228
|Palacios ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.143
|C.Hamilton 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.056
|Totals
|35
|10
|10
|10
|6
|11
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Payton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Gonzàlez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Pérez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|1
|6
|Minnesota
|631
|000
|000
|10
|10
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001
|1
|8
|0
a-flied out for Miranda in the 5th.
1-ran for Arraez in the 3rd.
E – Urshela (6). LOB – Minnesota 5, Chicago 10. 2B – Cave (7), Sánchez (24), Arraez (31), Harrison (19), Pérez 2 (2). HR – Sánchez (16), off Martin; Palacios (2), off Martin. RBIs – Sánchez 4 (61), Wallner (10), Palacios 2 (6), Celestino 2 (24), Gordon (50), Pérez (2). SF – Gordon.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 1 (Sánchez); Chicago 6 (Engel, Andrus 2, Moncada 2, Sheets). RISP – Minnesota 4 for 8; Chicago 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Celestino, Vaughn. GIDP – Gordon, Pérez.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Palacios, Gordon, C.Hamilton); Chicago 1 (Harrison, Gonzàlez, Vaughn).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Varland, W, 1-2
|5⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|78
|3.81
|Sands, S, 1-1
|4⅔
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|59
|5.87
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martin, L, 3-6
|1
|7
|9
|9
|2
|1
|53
|4.83
|Velasquez
|3⅓
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|57
|4.78
|Bummer
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.36
|Diekman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|6.52
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.60
|Lambert
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.26
Inherited runners-scored – Velasquez 2-2. HBP – Varland (Andrus), Sands (Engel).
Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 2:46. A – 18,918 (40,615)
Seattle 5, Detroit 4
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Baddoo lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.204
|Báez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|1-Clemens pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.145
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Haase c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Davis rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Kreidler ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|3
|2
|10
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Kelenic cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.141
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.276
|Haniger rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Torrens 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.225
|Trammell lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Casali c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|4
|6
|Detroit
|000
|210
|100
|4
|8
|1
|Seattle
|200
|002
|001
|5
|9
|1
One out when winning run scored.
1-ran for Báez in the 5th.
E – Soto (1), Toro (6). LOB – Detroit 6, Seattle 8. 2B – Haase (17). HR – Rodríguez (28), off Alexander; Haniger (11), off Alexander; Torrens (3), off Alexander. RBIs – Candelario (50), Báez (67), Greene (42), Rodríguez (75), Haniger (34), Torrens 2 (15), France (84). SB – Davis (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Torkelson 2, Schoop); Seattle 2 (Torrens, Crawford). RISP – Detroit 3 for 8; Seattle 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Casali. GIDP – Trammell.
DP – Detroit 1 (Torkelson, Kreidler, Torkelson).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander
|5
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|92
|4.81
|Diaz
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|2.45
|Cisnero
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.08
|Soto, L, 2-11
|⅓
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|26
|3.28
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales
|7⅔
|8
|4
|3
|2
|5
|106
|4.13
|Sewald
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|2.67
|Swanson, W, 3-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.68
Inherited runners-scored – Diaz 1-0. WP – Soto.
Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Ben May.
T – 2:48. A – 22,053 (47,929)
Baltimore 5, Toronto 4 (Game 1)
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Jansen dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Biggio 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Moreno c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.303
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1.000
|Zimmer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.094
|Totals
|38
|4
|13
|4
|2
|11
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Santander dh
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Henderson 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.251
|Vavra 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.271
|McKenna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|2
|6
|Toronto
|010
|003
|000
|4
|13
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|03x
|5
|10
|0
E – Zimmer (1). LOB – Toronto 10, Baltimore 6. 2B – Jansen (10), Hays (35), Mateo (25). HR – Moreno (1), off Baumann; Vavra (1), off White. RBIs – Lopez (1), Moreno 3 (7), Hays 2 (60), Vavra 3 (12). CS – Lopez (1), McKenna (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 7 (Moreno 2, Zimmer, Tapia 2, Biggio 2); Baltimore 3 (Vavra 2, Rutschman). RISP – Toronto 2 for 9; Baltimore 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Merrifield. GIDP – Tapia.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Mountcastle).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.34
|Cimber
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.80
|García, H, 23
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.10
|Romano, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.11
|White, L, 0-5, BS, 0-1
|4⅔
|7
|5
|5
|1
|4
|73
|7.74
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Baumann
|5⅓
|9
|4
|4
|1
|4
|84
|4.72
|Akin
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.20
|Gillaspie
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.12
|Hall, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.93
|Baker, S, 1-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.49
Inherited runners-scored – Gillaspie 1-0. HBP – Gillaspie (Biggio).
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 2:46
Toronto 5, Baltimore 1 (Game 2) Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lopez 2b-ss 5 0 2 2 0 1 .667 Bichette ss 2 1 1 0 0 1 .290 a-Tapia ph-lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Hernández dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .267 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .229 Merrifield 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Jansen c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .260 b-Kirk ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Biggio 1b-2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .202 Moreno lf-2b-3b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .319 Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .178 Zimmer cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .101 Totals 35 5 8 5 5 9
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Vavra lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Santander dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Stowers rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|McKenna cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|c-Henderson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Nevin 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|Hays cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|4
|8
|Toronto
|100
|000
|220
|5
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|000
|1
|4
|1
a-flied out for Bichette in the 5th. b-struck out for Jansen in the 6th. c-walked for McKenna in the 6th.
E – Pérez (1). LOB – Toronto 8, Baltimore 7. 2B – Aguilar (1), Stowers (4). RBIs – Jansen (44), Lopez 2 (3), Zimmer 2 (5), Stowers (11). SB – Zimmer (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 5 (Lopez 2, Hernández, Zimmer, Biggio); Baltimore 2 (Chirinos, Nevin). RISP – Toronto 2 for 9; Baltimore 1 for 5.
GIDP – Merrifield, Stowers.
DP – Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio); Baltimore 1 (Aguilar, Mateo, Aguilar).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Phelps
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.83
|Bass
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|1.75
|Mayza, H, 17
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.14
|Lawrence, BS, 0-1
|2⅓
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|46
|7.50
|Kikuchi, W, 6-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|5.19
|Thornton
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|4.11
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins
|3⅓
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|55
|4.70
|Vespi
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.10
|Cano, L, 0-1
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|30
|18.69
|Pérez
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|16
|1.40
|Tate
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|22
|3.05
|Sulser
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.55
Inherited runners-scored – Kikuchi 2-0, Pérez 1-1, Sulser 3-2. HBP – Phelps (Santander).
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T – 3:04. A – 17,248 (45,971)
Houston 3, Philadelphia 2
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Realmuto dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|a-Hall ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Stott ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Bohm 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Vierling cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Guthrie 3b-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|N.Maton ss-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|1
|15
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tucker rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|McCormick rf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Alvarez lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Hensley lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.345
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Gurriel dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Dubón ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Vázquez c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|31
|3
|12
|3
|2
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|020
|2
|4
|0
|Houston
|002
|000
|10x
|3
|12
|0
a-struck out for Realmuto in the 6th.
LOB – Philadelphia 4, Houston 6. 2B – Marsh (9), Dubón (8), McCormick (12). 3B – Hensley (1). HR – Vázquez (1), off Plassmeyer. RBIs – Marsh (15), Hoskins (79), McCormick (44), Alvarez (97), Vázquez (10). SF – Hoskins.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 1 (Hall); Houston 0. RISP – Philadelphia 1 for 3; Houston 2 for 7.
GIDP – Dubón, Bregman, Mancini.
DP – Philadelphia 4 (N.Maton, Segura, Hoskins; Guthrie, Segura, Hoskins; Segura, Hoskins; Bohm, Guthrie, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Falter
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.86
|Plassmeyer, L, 0-1
|6⅔
|9
|3
|3
|1
|6
|90
|3.68
|Nelson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.85
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 17-6
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|88
|2.82
|Abreu, H, 8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.94
|Stanek, H, 17
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.15
|P.Maton, H, 14
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|3.84
|Montero, H, 23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.37
|Pressly, S, 33-37
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.98
Inherited runners-scored – Montero 2-1. HBP – P.Maton (Guthrie).
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.
T – 2:49. A – 32,432 (41,168)
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Bouchard lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.297
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Montero dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Toglia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.216
|Tovar ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Serven c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|2
|17
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Vargas lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.170
|T.Turner ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.298
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.325
|W.Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Muncy dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|a-Barnes ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Alberto 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|Gallo lf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.162
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|4
|9
|Colorado
|010
|000
|000
|1
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|030
|20x
|6
|8
|0
a-struck out for Muncy in the 7th.
LOB – Colorado 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Freeman (47). HR – Tovar (1), off Kershaw; Freeman (21), off Gomber; T.Turner (21), off C.Smith; Bellinger (19), off Davis. RBIs – Tovar (2), Freeman 2 (100), T.Turner 3 (100), Bellinger (68).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (Toglia 2); Los Angeles 3 (Barnes, W.Smith, Gallo). RISP – Colorado 0 for 3; Los Angeles 2 for 6.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber
|3⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|46
|5.56
|C.Smith, L, 0-1
|1⅓
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|31
|7.50
|Hollowell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|7.71
|Davis
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|32
|18.00
|Blach
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.89
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 12-3
|5⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|9
|72
|2.28
|Almonte, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.02
|Martin, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.46
|Kimbrel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.75
|Ferguson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|1.82
HBP – Almonte (Bouchard), Ferguson (Rodgers).
Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor.
T – 2:44. A – 37,514 (56,000)
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Arozarena rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|1-Bruján pr-rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.163
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.233
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|a-Siri ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Paredes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Pinto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Walls ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.172
|Aranda 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|6
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Dalbec 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Chang ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.150
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Martinez dh
|3
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.274
|b-Wong ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Hosmer 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Casas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.197
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.337
|Almonte lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|3
|7
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|100
|3
|7
|0
|Boston
|300
|100
|02x
|6
|10
|0
a-lined out for Ramírez in the 7th. b-walked for Martinez in the 8th.
1-ran for Arozarena in the 5th.
LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Boston 6. 2B – Pinto (3), Choi (22), Peralta (11). HR – Choi (11), off Pivetta; Bruján (3), off Brasier; Martinez 2 (16), off Fleming. RBIs – Choi 2 (52), Bruján (16), Martinez 4 (62), Casas (12), Arroyo (36).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Margot, Paredes, Aranda 2); Boston 2 (Almonte 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 9; Boston 2 for 6.
GIDP – Pinto, Arroyo, Hernández.
DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Paredes, Walls, Choi; Paredes, Walls, Choi); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Arroyo, Casas).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fleming, L, 2-5
|4
|8
|4
|4
|0
|4
|93
|6.43
|Armstrong
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.60
|Guerra
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.38
|Chargois
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.42
|Yacabonis
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|35
|11.57
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|4⅔
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|103
|4.56
|Bazardo, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.76
|Strahm, H, 13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.83
|Brasier, H, 13
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|5.78
|Schreiber, H, 22
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.22
|Barnes, S, 8-10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.31
Inherited runners-scored – Armstrong 1-0. HBP – Strahm (Peralta), Chargois (Almonte).
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T – 3:21. A – 26,695 (37,755)
Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry 2b-ss
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.206
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|b-Rivas ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Wisdom 3b-lf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Happ lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|a-Velázquez ph-lf-rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Reyes dh
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.234
|Hoerner ss
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.281
|Quiroz 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Higgins c
|3
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.229
|Bote 1b-3b
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
|1
|.259
|Morel cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Totals
|39
|15
|13
|15
|8
|10
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lopez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Fraley rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|K.Farmer 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Reynolds 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Solano 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|c-Garcia ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Fairchild lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Steer 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.211
|Siani cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Barrero ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.152
|Romine c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|1
|4
|10
|Chicago
|030
|006
|420
|15
|13
|1
|Cincinnati
|011
|000
|000
|2
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Happ in the 3rd. b-walked for Suzuki in the 7th. c-flied out for Solano in the 7th.
E – Hoerner (13). LOB – Chicago 6, Cincinnati 11. 2B – Bote (8), Wisdom (28), Higgins (11), Solano (16). 3B – Fairchild (1). HR – Bote (4), off Ashcraft; McKinstry (4), off Law; Reyes (5), off Sanmartin. RBIs – Bote 5 (12), Higgins 3 (30), McKinstry 3 (12), Reyes 3 (19), Morel (47), Steer (8). SB – Hoerner (20). CS – Reyes (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Wisdom 2); Cincinnati 7 (Steer 2, Siani 4, Fraley). RISP – Chicago 6 for 11; Cincinnati 1 for 9.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|65
|3.11
|Alzolay, W, 2-1
|2⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|42
|3.38
|Leiter Jr.
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.99
|Rucker
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|3.95
|Wick
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.22
|Hughes
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.12
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft, L, 5-6
|5⅓
|4
|7
|7
|5
|4
|95
|4.89
|Law
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|19
|4.08
|Kuhnel
|⅓
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|27
|6.36
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|6.38
|Sanmartin
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|6.32
|Strickland
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored – Alzolay 1-0, Law 3-3, Anderson 2-1. IBB – off Ashcraft (Hoerner). HBP – Sampson (Fairchild), Ashcraft (Wisdom). WP – Ashcraft. PB – Higgins (3).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 3:20. A – 12,437 (42,319)
Miami 12, Atlanta 9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Swanson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Grissom ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.291
|Arcia 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Olson 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Contreras c
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.278
|Ozuna dh
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.226
|Rosario lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.212
|Grossman rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Heredia cf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.158
|Adrianza 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Totals
|41
|9
|15
|9
|3
|11
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.240
|Bleday cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.167
|De La Cruz dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Fortes c
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.230
|Sánchez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.214
|Leblanc 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Groshans 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Burdick rf
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.207
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.169
|Totals
|35
|12
|13
|11
|6
|5
|Atlanta
|002
|103
|201
|9
|15
|1
|Miami
|030
|025
|20x
|12
|13
|0
E – Contreras (8). LOB – Atlanta 10, Miami 5. 2B – Grossman 2 (6), Heredia (3), Olson (44), Grissom (6), Ozuna (19), Contreras (14). 3B – Berti (3), Bleday (2). HR – Ozuna (23), off Hoeing; Olson (34), off Nardi; Fortes (9), off Bracho; Burdick (4), off Bracho. RBIs – Heredia 2 (8), Grissom (18), Rosario (24), Ozuna 3 (56), Olson 2 (103), Burdick 4 (11), Bleday 2 (16), Sánchez (36), Berti 2 (28), Fortes 2 (24). SF – Grissom.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 7 (Heredia, Rosario 2, Olson 2, Grissom 2); Miami 0. RISP – Atlanta 6 for 16; Miami 7 for 11.
Runners moved up – Adrianza. GIDP – Bleday, De La Cruz.
DP – Atlanta 2 (Arcia, Grissom, Olson; Olson, Grissom, Olson).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stephens
|3⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|56
|3.69
|Matzek
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|31
|3.50
|Chavez, L, 3-3, BS, 0-2
|⅓
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|22
|2.72
|Bracho
|2⅓
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|44
|6.23
|Lee
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.13
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez
|4⅔
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|58
|6.35
|Hoeing
|1⅓
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|32
|12.08
|Nardi, W, 1-1
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|36
|9.82
|Brigham, H, 3
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.38
|Scott
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|4.31
|Fishman
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4.09
|Floro, S, 10-14
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.02
Inherited runners-scored – Bracho 1-1, Brigham 1-0, Floro 2-1. HBP – Scott (Grissom). WP – Matzek, Hernandez.
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 3:40. A – 12,195 (36,742)
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|García 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Meneses 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Vargas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Hernández 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Call cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|Palacios lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Pineda c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|1
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Álvarez c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.270
|McNeil 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|Canha lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.266
|Guillorme 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Vientos 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|McCann 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.195
|Gore cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|33
|9
|11
|9
|2
|9
|Washington
|000
|020
|000
|2
|8
|0
|New York
|333
|000
|00x
|9
|11
|0
LOB – Washington 6, New York 3. 2B – Palacios (2), Call (3), Lindor (25). HR – Call (5), off Williams; Canha (13), off Fedde; McCann (3), off Fedde. RBIs – Call 2 (13), Canha 3 (61), Lindor 3 (107), McCann 3 (18). S – Gore.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Voit, Pineda 2, Palacios); New York 1 (Vogelbach). RISP – Washington 0 for 3; New York 3 for 6.
Runners moved up – Meneses. GIDP – Voit, Naquin.
DP – Washington 1 (García, Vargas, Meneses); New York 1 (Vientos, Guillorme, McCann).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, L, 6-13
|2⅓
|9
|9
|9
|2
|1
|67
|5.81
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.92
|Ramírez
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|2.92
|Harvey
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.52
|Finnegan
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.51
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Givens
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|4.79
|Williams, W, 3-5
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|0
|6
|79
|3.21
|May
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|5.04
|Rodríguez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.47
Inherited runners-scored – Thompson 1-0.
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T – 2:44. A – 27,298 (41,922)
