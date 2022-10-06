Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Melendez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Pasquantino 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .295 Olivares rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286 Massey 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243 Waters cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .240 Isbel lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .211 Eaton 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rivero c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Totals 33 2 6 2 1 12

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kwan dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .298 Rosario ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .283 Ramírez 3b 5 1 4 2 0 0 .280 1-Arias pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .191 Giménez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .297 J.Naylor 1b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .256 2-Miller pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Gonzalez rf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .296 Benson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Brennan lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .357 Maile c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .221 B.Naylor c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Straw cf 2 1 1 2 1 0 .221 Totals 37 9 15 9 3 6

Kansas City 100 010 000 2 6 1 Cleveland 411 001 11x 9 15 0

1-ran for Ramírez in the 8th. 2-ran for J.Naylor in the 8th.

E – Weaver (1). LOB – Kansas City 5, Cleveland 10. 2B – J.Naylor (28), Kwan (25), Brennan (1), Ramírez (44). HR – Pasquantino (10), off Civale; Isbel (5), off Civale. RBIs – Pasquantino (26), Isbel (28), J.Naylor 3 (79), Brennan (8), Maile (17), Ramírez 2 (126), Straw 2 (32). SF – Straw.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 1 (Waters); Cleveland 5 (Brennan, Gonzalez, Straw, Rosario 2). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 2; Cleveland 7 for 16.

Runners moved up – Rosario 2, Maile, Kwan. GIDP – Maile.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Massey, Pasquantino).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heasley, L, 4-10 5⅔ 9 6 6 2 4 86 5.28 Hernández 1 4 2 2 1 1 34 7.39 Weaver 1⅓ 2 1 1 0 1 18 5.59

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Civale, W, 5-6 6⅔ 5 2 2 1 9 84 4.92 Stephan 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.69 De Los Santos 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.04 Morgan 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.38

Inherited runners-scored – Weaver 2-0. HBP – Heasley (Giménez), Weaver (Kwan). WP – Heasley.

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 2:39. A – 12,983 (34,788)