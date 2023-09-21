Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023

Arizona 7, San Francisco 1
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Yastrzemski cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.244
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Pederson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|b-Slater ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Matos lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Crawford ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|DeJong ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|a-Flores ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Estrada 2b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|4
|8
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carroll rf-lf
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.279
|Pham dh
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|C.Walker 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.237
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|1-McCarthy pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Moreno c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|36
|7
|14
|7
|3
|7
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|000
|1
|3
|1
|Arizona
|102
|000
|40x
|7
|14
|0
a-walked for DeJong in the 7th. b-grounded out for Conforto in the 9th.
1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 7th.
E – Bailey (12). LOB – San Francisco 6, Arizona 8. 2B – Conforto (13), Thomas (16), C.Walker (36). HR – Wade Jr. (16), off Kelly; Carroll (25), off R.Walker; Marte (24), off R.Walker. RBIs – Wade Jr. (43), C.Walker (94), Pham (28), Thomas (36), Carroll (73), Marte (80), Moreno (46), Rivera (29). SB – Carroll (50), C.Walker (10).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 2 (Estrada, Pederson); Arizona 5 (Thomas, Marte, Gurriel Jr. 2, Perdomo). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 5; Arizona 4 for 11.
Runners moved up – Bailey, Pham. GIDP – Moreno, Rivera.
DP – San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.; DeJong, Estrada, Wade Jr.).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, L, 10-13
|6
|9
|3
|3
|2
|4
|102
|3.35
|R.Walker
|⅔
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|30
|3.20
|Hjelle
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|8.10
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly, W, 12-7
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|104
|3.37
|Thompson, H, 3
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.00
|Frías
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.81
|K.Nelson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored – Hjelle 2-2, Thompson 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 2:30. A – 16,848 (48,359).
Seattle 6, Oakland 3
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.285
|Raleigh c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Hernández dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Kelenic rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|France 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Canzone lf
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.220
|a-Haggerty ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|b-Moore ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|3
|9
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Gelof 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Brown rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Rooker dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Soderstrom c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.171
|Smith ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Butler cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|1
|5
|Seattle
|020
|040
|000
|6
|8
|0
|Oakland
|000
|102
|000
|3
|8
|2
a-walked for Canzone in the 8th. b-walked for Rojas in the 8th.
E – Diaz 2 (6). LOB – Seattle 7, Oakland 5. 2B – Raleigh (22), Suárez (26), Canzone (11). HR – Canzone (5), off Estes; Rodríguez (31), off Estes; Raleigh (29), off Estes; Gelof (13), off Kirby; Rooker (27), off Kirby. RBIs – Canzone 4 (12), Rodríguez (100), Raleigh (71), Gelof (27), Rooker 2 (62). SB – Gelof (13), Haggerty (8). CS – Gelof (2), Kelenic (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (France 2, Hernández, Suárez, Rojas); Oakland 1 (Brown). RISP – Seattle 1 for 8; Oakland 0 for 3.
GIDP – Crawford, Kemp.
DP – Seattle 1 (Rojas, Crawford, France); Oakland 1 (Gelof, Smith, Noda).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, W, 11-10
|7
|8
|3
|3
|0
|3
|85
|3.58
|Muñoz, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.76
|Topa, S, 3-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.38
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estes, L, 0-1
|4⅔
|6
|6
|5
|1
|2
|90
|9.64
|Martínez
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|44
|5.12
|F.Pérez
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|20
|4.70
|Jiménez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored – Martínez 2-2. IBB – off Estes (Kelenic). HBP – Estes 2 (Rodríguez,France). PB – Soderstrom (2).
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T – 2:43. A – 5,602 (46,847).
Washington 13, Chicago White Sox 3
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Remillard ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Robert Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Thompson cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.182
|Jiménez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.207
|Sosa 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.188
|Pérez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|5
|5
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.247
|Kieboom 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Thomas rf
|2
|2
|1
|4
|2
|0
|.271
|Call rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|Meneses dh
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|Ruiz c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Smith 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|L.García 2b
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Vargas 3b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Alu lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.216
|Young cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Totals
|39
|13
|14
|12
|7
|2
|Chicago
|010
|000
|020
|3
|6
|2
|Washington
|134
|220
|01x
|13
|14
|1
E – Anderson (14), Moncada (6), L.García (7). LOB – Chicago 9, Washington 11. 2B – Vaughn (29), Pérez (4), Abrams 2 (25), L.García 2 (15), Ruiz (21). HR – Thomas (26), off Scholtens; Smith (11), off Scholtens; Meneses (13), off D.García. RBIs – Sheets 2 (42), Vaughn (77), Vargas (30), Abrams 2 (59), Thomas 4 (84), Smith (44), Alu (13), Meneses 2 (86), Young (6). SB – Alu (5). CS – Thomas (4). SF – Sheets.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 7 (Robert Jr., Pérez 3, Moncada 2, Sosa); Washington 7 (Smith 3, Thomas, Meneses 2, L.García). RISP – Chicago 0 for 12; Washington 5 for 18.
Runners moved up – Benintendi, Sheets, Vargas 3, Young, Alu 2, Smith.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.43
|Banks, L, 0-4
|⅓
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|17
|4.76
|Scholtens
|2
|6
|6
|6
|2
|1
|55
|5.29
|D.García
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|30
|6.23
|Patiño
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|25
|2.77
|Ramsey
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|23
|4.82
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 8-12
|5
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|91
|4.00
|Ferrer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.66
|Machado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.87
|Ward
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|33
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored – Scholtens 1-0, D.García 1-1. HBP – Kopech (Thomas), Scholtens (Alu). WP – Ramsey, Gray.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 2:47. A – 23,275 (41,376).
Minnesota 5, Cincinnati 3
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.268
|1-Wallner pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|b-Jeffers ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Polanco 2b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.258
|Solano 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Castro 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.245
|Stevenson lf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Vázquez c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Taylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|a-Larnach ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|3
|15
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Friedl cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Steer lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Fraley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Encarnacion-Strand 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Senzel 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Fairchild lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Marte ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Benson rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|c-Martini ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|5
|8
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|113
|5
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|001
|100
|100
|3
|6
|1
a-flied out for Taylor in the 8th. b-intentionally walked for Wallner in the 9th. c-walked for Maile in the 9th.
1-ran for Julien in the 8th.
E – Maile (5). LOB – Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 9. 2B – Stevenson (1), Vázquez (12). 3B – Benson (7). HR – Castro (9), off Greene; Encarnacion-Strand (9), off Ober. RBIs – Castro (34), Julien (32), K.Farmer (40), Polanco 2 (46), Friedl (57), Encarnacion-Strand (27), Maile (22). SB – Vázquez (1), K.Farmer (2). S – Taylor.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Polanco 2, Kepler, Solano); Cincinnati 4 (Benson, Fraley 3). RISP – Minnesota 4 for 10; Cincinnati 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Maile, Steer, Marte. GIDP – Vázquez.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (Marte, India, Votto).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|97
|3.66
|Winder
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|29
|4.36
|Duran, W, 3-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.43
|Jax, S, 3-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|14
|92
|4.24
|Gibaut, H, 23
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|3.15
|Díaz, L, 9-5, BS, 37-40
|⅓
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|15
|2.51
|Moll
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|0.87
Inherited runners-scored – Moll 2-2. IBB – off Moll (Jeffers). HBP – Ober (India), Greene (Stevenson). WP – Duran.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 2:51. A – 22,306 (43,891).
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5 (10)
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.197
|3-Rojas pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.283
|Marsh cf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.279
|Castellanos rf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.272
|Cave 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Stubbs c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Totals
|33
|6
|5
|6
|10
|3
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.337
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|Riley 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.277
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|1-Wall pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|b-Pillar ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|2-Williams pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d'Arnaud c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Lopez ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|a-Arcia ph-ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|1
|13
|Philadelphia
|110
|200
|000
|2
|6
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|110
|020
|1
|5
|9
|1
a-struck out for Lopez in the 7th. b-struck out for Rosario in the 8th.
1-ran for Ozuna in the 8th. 2-ran for Murphy in the 9th. 3-ran for Schwarber in the 10th.
E – Murphy (10). LOB – Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 5. 2B – Stott (31), Harris II (27), Albies (26), Ozuna (26). HR – Castellanos 2 (27), off Elder. RBIs – Bohm (92), Castellanos 3 (99), Stott 2 (61), Olson (131), Lopez (12), Riley (91), Ozuna (86), Albies (99). SB – Lopez (2), Williams 2 (2), Harper (10), Rojas (13). SF – Albies.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos 2, Stubbs, Marsh); Atlanta 4 (Albies, Rosario 2, Pillar). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 8; Atlanta 3 for 12.
Runners moved up – Harper, Turner, Acuña Jr. 2. GIDP – Turner, Harper.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Castellanos, Stubbs, Castellanos); Atlanta 2 (Lopez, Olson; Riley, Olson).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|6
|6
|2
|2
|0
|8
|94
|4.57
|Alvarado, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.93
|Hoffman, H, 9
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|2.55
|Soto, BS, 2-5
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.76
|Kimbrel, W, 8-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.23
|Strahm, S, 2-5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.20
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Elder
|3⅔
|3
|4
|4
|5
|0
|72
|3.63
|Chavez
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|1.44
|Hand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.00
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.86
|Iglesias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.84
|Minter, L, 3-6
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|1
|27
|3.94
Inherited runners-scored – Soto 1-1, Chavez 1-0. IBB – off Minter (Bohm). WP – Nola.
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T – 3:06. A – 38,856 (41,149).
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 2
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Brennan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|J.Naylor dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Calhoun 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Laureano rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Tena ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|a-Freeman ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.132
|b-Fry ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|0
|9
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Melendez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.234
|Velázquez rf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.245
|Olivares lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Blanco lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Loftin 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.372
|Pratto 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Waters cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Porter c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|5
|5
|9
|Cleveland
|000
|200
|000
|2
|8
|3
|Kansas City
|300
|100
|11x
|6
|10
|0
a-doubled for Tena in the 7th. b-lined out for Gallagher in the 7th.
E – Brennan (3), Tena (3), Freeman (3). LOB – Cleveland 6, Kansas City 10. 2B – Tena (2), J.Naylor (29), Freeman (7), Straw (17), Waters (10), Witt Jr. (28). HR – Velázquez (12), off Giolito. RBIs – Giménez (59), Straw (28), Velázquez 3 (25), Witt Jr. (91), Olivares (31). SB – Olivares (10), Waters 2 (15). CS – Witt Jr. (11). SF – Straw.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 5 (Ramírez, Fry, Calhoun, Tena, Freeman); Kansas City 6 (Loftin 2, Waters, Witt Jr. 2, Massey). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 10; Kansas City 2 for 18.
Runners moved up – J.Naylor, Velázquez 2, Olivares.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 1-3
|5⅓
|7
|4
|3
|3
|6
|105
|5.64
|Karinchak
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.28
|Kelly
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|29
|4.30
|De Los Santos
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.36
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|3⅔
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|57
|5.37
|Zerpa, W, 3-3
|5⅓
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|78
|4.82
Inherited runners-scored – Karinchak 1-0, Zerpa 1-0. WP – Giolito, Kelly.
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Emil Jimenez.
T – 2:40. A – 12,162 (38,427).
San Diego 3, Colorado 2
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Jones lf-rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Bryant 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Goodman 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Bouchard rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|c-Castro ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Doyle cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|d-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|3
|9
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Soto lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.267
|Machado dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|1-Grisham pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Batten 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Sullivan c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|a-Campusano ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.312
|Azocar cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|b-Choi ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Rosario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|28
|3
|8
|3
|2
|5
|Colorado
|200
|000
|000
|2
|9
|1
|San Diego
|100
|000
|20x
|3
|8
|0
a-singled for Sullivan in the 7th. b-sacrificed for Azocar in the 7th. c-struck out for Bouchard in the 8th. d-grounded out for Wynns in the 9th.
1-ran for Cooper in the 7th.
E – Wynns (2). LOB – Colorado 9, San Diego 4. 2B – Jones (20), Blackmon (21), Bogaerts (30). HR – Rodgers (1), off Lugo. RBIs – Rodgers (15), Tovar (73), Soto (101), Campusano (30), Choi (1). SB – Blackmon (2), Jones (17). CS – Batten (2). SF – Choi.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 6 (Rodgers, Bouchard, Goodman 2, Bryant 2); San Diego 2 (Rosario, Tatis Jr.). RISP – Colorado 1 for 9; San Diego 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Díaz, Blackmon. GIDP – Doyle, Machado, Tatis Jr..
DP – Colorado 2 (Tovar, Rodgers, Bryant; McMahon, Rodgers, Goodman); San Diego 1 (Bogaerts, Batten, Cooper).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 0-6
|6⅓
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|89
|6.13
|Lawrence, BS, 11-18
|⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.86
|Mears
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.16
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo
|6
|7
|2
|2
|2
|7
|99
|3.79
|García, W, 2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.03
|Barlow, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.00
|Hader, S, 31-36
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.21
Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 2-2. IBB – off García (Jones).
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Walsh.
T – 2:26. A – 35,479 (40,222).
Texas 15, Boston 5
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rafaela ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.305
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Turner dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.280
|b-Refsnyder ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Duvall cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.250
|Yoshida lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.308
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|1-Abreu pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Reyes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|2
|10
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.279
|Duran 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.331
|J.Smith ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Lowe 1b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Jung 3b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.277
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.243
|Hedges c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Heim c
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.262
|a-Jankowski ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Garver dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.268
|Taveras cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.272
|Carter lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.314
|c-Grossman ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|38
|15
|16
|15
|7
|7
|Boston
|310
|000
|001
|5
|11
|1
|Texas
|062
|232
|00x
|15
|16
|0
a-walked for Heim in the 7th. b-singled for Turner in the 8th. c-flied out for Carter in the 8th.
1-ran for Urías in the 7th.
E – Devers (18). LOB – Boston 6, Texas 9. 2B – Carter (2), García (27), Seager (42), Semien (38). HR – Duvall (20), off Gray; Dalbec (1), off Gray; Heim (18), off Bello; Garver (18), off Bello; Jung (23), off Robertson; Carter (2), off Schreiber. RBIs – Duvall 3 (56), Dalbec (1), Rafaela (4), Heim 3 (90), Garver (46), Semien 3 (95), Taveras 2 (63), García (102), Seager (93), Jung 2 (70), Carter 2 (5). SF – Taveras.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Yoshida, Wong); Texas 6 (Carter 2, Lowe 2, Seager 2). RISP – Boston 2 for 7; Texas 6 for 13.
Runners moved up – Reyes, Seager. GIDP – Rafaela, Verdugo, Lowe, Seager.
DP – Boston 2 (Dalbec, Rafaela; Dalbec, Rafaela, Dalbec); Texas 2 (Lowe, Seager, Lowe; Semien, Lowe).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello, L, 12-10
|3
|8
|8
|8
|4
|2
|82
|4.11
|Robertson
|2
|5
|5
|4
|1
|2
|37
|6.55
|Schreiber
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|4.12
|Weiss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|2.08
|Bernardino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.35
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|2⅓
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|39
|4.22
|Pérez, W, 10-4
|4⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|64
|4.49
|Hernández
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|6.26
|W.Smith
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.55
HBP – Bello (Garver), Bernardino (J.Smith). WP – Pérez.
Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Derek Thomas; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.
T – 2:44. A – 28,519 (40,000).
Houston 2, Baltimore 1
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Henderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Rutschman c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Kjerstad dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Urías 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|2
|13
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.312
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.266
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Diaz dh-c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|McCormick lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Meyers cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|a-Alvarez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|1-Dubón pr-cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Maldonado c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|b-Singleton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Pressly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|27
|2
|5
|2
|5
|10
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000
|1
|6
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|011
|2
|5
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for Meyers in the 8th. b-lined out for Maldonado in the 8th.
1-ran for Alvarez in the 8th.
E – Rutschman (6). LOB – Baltimore 7, Houston 8. 2B – Rutschman (27), Santander (39), Henderson (27), Peña (31), Diaz (22). RBIs – Santander (85), Peña (51), Dubón (42). SB – Santander (5). CS – McCormick (5). S – Maldonado.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Hays, Rutschman 2, Mullins); Houston 4 (McCormick, J.Abreu 2, Tucker). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 9; Houston 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – McCormick. GIDP – J.Abreu.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Henderson, O'Hearn).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|100
|3.01
|Webb, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.26
|Fujinami, H, 2
|⅓
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|12
|5.00
|Baumann, BS, 0-4
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.78
|Coulombe, L, 5-2
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2.64
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|11
|91
|4.64
|Neris
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.87
|Graveman
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.70
|B.Abreu
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.87
|Pressly, W, 4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.77
Inherited runners-scored – Baumann 2-1, B.Abreu 1-0. IBB – off Baumann (Tucker). HBP – Webb (Diaz). WP – Bradish.
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 2:56. A – 36,427 (41,000).
N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 3
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Mauricio 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.300
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.222
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|McNeil rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Ortega lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Vientos dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.226
|Baty 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.212
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|7
|4
|7
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Burger 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Edwards 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Bell 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Sánchez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|a-Gurriel ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Wendle ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Hampson ss-rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Berti 2b-3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|3
|7
|New York
|012
|001
|211
|8
|10
|0
|Miami
|000
|101
|010
|3
|10
|2
a-singled for Sánchez in the 8th.
E – Sánchez (3), Burger (6). LOB – New York 6, Miami 7. 2B – Narváez (5), Nimmo (28), Bell (7). HR – Vientos (6), off Pérez; Vientos (7), off Soriano; Baty (8), off Cueto; Nimmo (24), off Cueto; Bell (10), off Senga. RBIs – Vientos 2 (19), Alonso 2 (114), Lindor (88), Baty (30), Nimmo (63), Hampson (23), Bell (20), Gurriel (27). SB – Berti (15). SF – Alonso, Hampson.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Ortega, Nimmo, McNeil 2); Miami 3 (Hampson, Stallings 2). RISP – New York 1 for 8; Miami 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Lindor, Sánchez. GIDP – Stallings.
DP – New York 2 (McNeil, Narváez, McNeil; Lindor, Mauricio, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senga, W, 12-7
|6
|7
|2
|2
|2
|3
|100
|2.96
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.39
|Raley
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|2.94
|Bickford
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.24
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.67
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, L, 5-6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|2
|69
|3.15
|Okert
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.07
|Chargois
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.46
|Soriano
|1⅓
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|34
|3.54
|Robertson
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|6.23
|Cueto
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|25
|6.32
Inherited runners-scored – Bickford 2-1, Robertson 2-1. WP – Senga.
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 3:04. A – 12,045 (37,446).
L.A. Angels 8, Tampa Bay 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schanuel 1b
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.289
|Neto ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.227
|Drury dh
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.258
|Walsh rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.129
|O'Hoppe c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.225
|Adell lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.182
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.209
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.196
|Stefanic 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|1-Fletcher pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|3
|19
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.322
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.257
|H.Ramírez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|b-Raley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Basabe rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Paredes 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Mead 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|B.Lowe 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|a-Aranda ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.204
|Bethancourt c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Totals
|37
|3
|8
|3
|4
|11
|Los Angeles
|240
|002
|000
|8
|10
|2
|Tampa Bay
|001
|002
|000
|3
|8
|0
a-singled for B.Lowe in the 6th. b-popped out for H.Ramírez in the 7th.
1-ran for Stefanic in the 8th.
E – Escobar (4), Stefanic (1). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Tampa Bay 11. 2B – Neto (15), Stefanic (2), Díaz (34), Margot (19), Paredes (22). HR – Drury (22), off Civale; Drury (23), off E.Ramírez. RBIs – Walsh (9), O'Hoppe (24), Neto (32), Drury 5 (75), Paredes (90), Díaz 2 (75).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Drury 2, O'Hoppe 2); Tampa Bay 6 (Mead 2, Walls, Arozarena, Díaz 2). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 12; Tampa Bay 2 for 16.
Runners moved up – Schanuel, Bethancourt.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|96
|4.64
|Wantz, W, 2-0
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|45
|3.93
|Herget
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|3.81
|Estévez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.30
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, L, 2-2
|3
|7
|6
|6
|0
|7
|74
|5.36
|Beeks
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|40
|5.95
|E.Ramírez
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|52
|5.65
|Kittredge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.86
HBP – Civale (Schanuel), E.Ramírez (Stefanic). WP – Detmers.
Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T – 3:08. A – 15,145 (25,025).
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.305
|Biggio 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.233
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Horwitz dh
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.286
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|Varsho lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|6
|14
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Judge rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.256
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Wells c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.163
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|O.Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Peraza 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.196
|Florial cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|3
|14
|Toronto
|001
|000
|023
|6
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|1
|5
|0
LOB – Toronto 9, New York 7. 2B – Merrifield (26), Kiermaier (19), Wells (4). HR – Wells (1), off Swanson. RBIs – Bichette 2 (69), Horwitz 3 (7), Merrifield (64), Wells (5). SB – Merrifield (26).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 6 (Varsho 3, Kirk, Merrifield, Biggio); New York 3 (Volpe, Stanton 2). RISP – Toronto 4 for 12; New York 0 for 6.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 12-9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|10
|104
|3.29
|Green, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|6.48
|Hicks, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.25
|Swanson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|3.16
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|King, L, 4-7
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|13
|101
|2.66
|Kahnle
|⅔
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|34
|2.66
|Hamilton
|1
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|33
|2.65
|Weissert
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.70
Inherited runners-scored – Hamilton 3-1, Weissert 2-0. WP – King, Kahnle(2).
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, John Bacon; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.
T – 2:51. A – 35,587 (47,309).
Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 2
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Canha dh
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.309
|Willi.Contreras c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.219
|Taylor lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.233
|Frelick rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Monasterio 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Turang 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Perkins cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|2
|7
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Walker rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Wills.Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Herrera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|Palacios lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Baker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Fermín 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Querecuto 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Winn ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|3
|5
|Milwaukee
|300
|100
|004
|8
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|010
|2
|6
|0
LOB – Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 7. 2B – Willi.Contreras (35), Frelick (9), Canha (8), Nootbaar (22). HR – Donaldson (2), off Thompson; Taylor (8), off Thompson; Taylor (9), off Lawrence. RBIs – Donaldson 3 (7), Taylor 2 (30), Canha 3 (30), Goldschmidt (79), Palacios (11). CS – Monasterio (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 1 (Willi.Contreras); St. Louis 2 (Baker 2). RISP – Milwaukee 3 for 5; St. Louis 2 for 5.
GIDP – Goldschmidt.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Monasterio, Adames, Santana).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, W, 7-4
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|84
|4.35
|Wilson, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.59
|Payamps, H, 27
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|24
|2.51
|Bukauskas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, L, 5-7
|5
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|92
|4.57
|Barnes
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|7.45
|Lawrence
|2
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|35
|6.20
HBP – Payamps (Herrera).
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 2:24. A – 37,008 (44,494).
Pittsburgh 13, Chicago Cubs 7
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Palacios rf
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.230
|Reynolds lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.271
|Hayes 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Joe 1b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.236
|Suwinski cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.215
|Triolo 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.207
|Peguero ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Delay c
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Totals
|42
|13
|15
|13
|3
|12
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|a-Wisdom ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|1-Crow-Armstrong pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Happ lf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.248
|Bellinger 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.248
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Morel dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Mastrobuoni 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|2
|10
|Pittsburgh
|000
|713
|002
|13
|15
|0
|Chicago
|010
|051
|000
|7
|12
|0
a-singled for Tauchman in the 6th.
1-ran for Wisdom in the 6th.
LOB – Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 7. 2B – Hayes (27), Joe (28), Bellinger 2 (27), Mastrobuoni 2 (5), Happ (33). HR – Palacios (9), off Cuas; Triolo (2), off Wesneski; Joe (11), off Leiter Jr.; Morel (24), off Keller; Happ (19), off Keller. RBIs – Suwinski (67), Davis 2 (20), Peguero 2 (26), Palacios 3 (36), Triolo 2 (18), Reynolds (78), Joe 2 (40), Suzuki (67), Morel (68), Happ 4 (77), Wisdom (43).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski 2, Palacios 2); Chicago 4 (Hoerner, Morel, Suzuki, Happ). RISP – Pittsburgh 6 for 13; Chicago 3 for 12.
Runners moved up – Tauchman, Bellinger.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 13-9
|5⅔
|9
|7
|7
|1
|6
|95
|4.25
|Borucki
|⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.75
|Mlodzinski
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.99
|Holderman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.42
|Stratton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.16
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, L, 16-5
|3
|8
|6
|6
|0
|6
|76
|3.00
|Cuas
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|3.60
|Wesneski
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|18
|4.91
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|13
|3.41
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.26
|Palencia
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|32
|4.81
|Little
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Borucki 1-1, Mlodzinski 1-0, Cuas 2-2, Little 3-0. HBP – Keller (Hoerner), Palencia (Delay).
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jim Wolf.
T – 2:58. A – 31,491 (41,363).
Detroit 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Vierling 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|McKinstry ss-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.232
|Carpenter rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|1-Short pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Nevin dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Meadows cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|1
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Muncy 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.213
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Outman cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Barnes c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.169
|Totals
|31
|2
|3
|2
|3
|9
|Detroit
|011
|000
|110
|4
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|010
|2
|3
|2
1-ran for Ibáñez in the 8th.
E – McKinstry (9), Muncy (14), Heyward (5). LOB – Detroit 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Carpenter 2 (16), Betts (38). HR – Muncy (36), off Olson. RBIs – Nevin (7), Torkelson (85), C.Kelly (3), Ibáñez (33), Muncy (102), Freeman (94). SB – Meadows (6). SF – Torkelson.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Ibáñez, Meadows, Nevin); Los Angeles 2 (Heyward, Muncy). RISP – Detroit 3 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Ibáñez, Baddoo, Freeman. GIDP – Baddoo.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Rojas, Freeman).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Olson, W, 5-7
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|94
|4.13
|Díaz, H, 2
|1⅓
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|1.04
|Vest, S, 2-4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.80
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|B.Miller, L, 10-4
|6
|3
|2
|2
|1
|7
|98
|3.97
|Brasier
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.75
|Phillips
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|2.18
|Graterol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.26
Inherited runners-scored – Vest 1-1. HBP – B.Miller (McKinstry). WP – B.Miller.
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, David Arrieta.
T – 2:22. A – 42,635 (56,000).
