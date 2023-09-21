Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .263 Yastrzemski cf 1 0 0 0 3 0 .244 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Pederson dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Conforto rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .247 b-Slater ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Matos lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259 Bailey c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Crawford ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197 DeJong ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .184 a-Flores ph-2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .289 Estrada 2b-ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Totals 30 1 3 1 4 8

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carroll rf-lf 5 3 4 1 0 0 .286 Marte 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .279 Pham dh 5 1 0 1 0 2 .254 C.Walker 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .261 Thomas cf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .237 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .263 1-McCarthy pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .245 Moreno c 4 0 3 1 0 0 .292 Rivera 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .263 Perdomo ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Totals 36 7 14 7 3 7

San Francisco 100 000 000 1 3 1 Arizona 102 000 40x 7 14 0

a-walked for DeJong in the 7th. b-grounded out for Conforto in the 9th.

1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 7th.

E – Bailey (12). LOB – San Francisco 6, Arizona 8. 2B – Conforto (13), Thomas (16), C.Walker (36). HR – Wade Jr. (16), off Kelly; Carroll (25), off R.Walker; Marte (24), off R.Walker. RBIs – Wade Jr. (43), C.Walker (94), Pham (28), Thomas (36), Carroll (73), Marte (80), Moreno (46), Rivera (29). SB – Carroll (50), C.Walker (10).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 2 (Estrada, Pederson); Arizona 5 (Thomas, Marte, Gurriel Jr. 2, Perdomo). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 5; Arizona 4 for 11.

Runners moved up – Bailey, Pham. GIDP – Moreno, Rivera.

DP – San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.; DeJong, Estrada, Wade Jr.).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb, L, 10-13 6 9 3 3 2 4 102 3.35 R.Walker ⅔ 3 4 4 1 2 30 3.20 Hjelle 1⅓ 2 0 0 0 1 20 8.10

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kelly, W, 12-7 6⅔ 3 1 1 3 5 104 3.37 Thompson, H, 3 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00 Frías 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.81 K.Nelson 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.86

Inherited runners-scored – Hjelle 2-2, Thompson 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 2:30. A – 16,848 (48,359).