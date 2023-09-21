Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023

Arizona 7, San Francisco 1
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b411102.263
Yastrzemski cf100030.244
Davis 3b400002.249
Pederson dh400001.245
Conforto rf301000.247
b-Slater ph100000.263
Matos lf400002.259
Bailey c400000.244
Crawford ss100000.197
DeJong ss100000.184
a-Flores ph-2b000010.289
Estrada 2b-ss301001.279
Totals3013148
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carroll rf-lf534100.286
Marte 2b411111.279
Pham dh510102.254
C.Walker 1b413100.261
Thomas cf301112.237
Gurriel Jr. lf301011.263
1-McCarthy pr-rf010000.245
Moreno c403100.292
Rivera 3b401100.263
Perdomo ss400001.250
Totals36714737
San Francisco100000000131
Arizona10200040x7140

a-walked for DeJong in the 7th. b-grounded out for Conforto in the 9th.

1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 7th.

E – Bailey (12). LOB – San Francisco 6, Arizona 8. 2B – Conforto (13), Thomas (16), C.Walker (36). HR – Wade Jr. (16), off Kelly; Carroll (25), off R.Walker; Marte (24), off R.Walker. RBIs – Wade Jr. (43), C.Walker (94), Pham (28), Thomas (36), Carroll (73), Marte (80), Moreno (46), Rivera (29). SB – Carroll (50), C.Walker (10).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 2 (Estrada, Pederson); Arizona 5 (Thomas, Marte, Gurriel Jr. 2, Perdomo). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 5; Arizona 4 for 11.

Runners moved up – Bailey, Pham. GIDP – Moreno, Rivera.

DP – San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.; DeJong, Estrada, Wade Jr.).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, L, 10-136933241023.35
R.Walker34412303.20
Hjelle1⅓20001208.10
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kelly, W, 12-76⅔311351043.37
Thompson, H, 30000130.00
Frías100011163.81
K.Nelson10000153.86

Inherited runners-scored – Hjelle 2-2, Thompson 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 2:30. A – 16,848 (48,359).

Seattle 6, Oakland 3
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss500001.264
Rodríguez cf411102.285
Raleigh c512102.235
Hernández dh501003.264
Suárez 3b411000.231
Kelenic rf301011.252
France 1b320000.249
Canzone lf312400.220
a-Haggerty ph-lf000010.247
Rojas 2b300000.267
b-Moore ph-2b000010.206
Totals3568639
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf400000.211
Gelof 2b412100.277
Noda 1b400002.232
Brown rf412000.222
Rooker dh411201.241
Diaz 3b400000.224
Soderstrom c301010.171
Smith ss401002.194
Butler cf301000.219
Totals3438315
Seattle020040000680
Oakland000102000382

a-walked for Canzone in the 8th. b-walked for Rojas in the 8th.

E – Diaz 2 (6). LOB – Seattle 7, Oakland 5. 2B – Raleigh (22), Suárez (26), Canzone (11). HR – Canzone (5), off Estes; Rodríguez (31), off Estes; Raleigh (29), off Estes; Gelof (13), off Kirby; Rooker (27), off Kirby. RBIs – Canzone 4 (12), Rodríguez (100), Raleigh (71), Gelof (27), Rooker 2 (62). SB – Gelof (13), Haggerty (8). CS – Gelof (2), Kelenic (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (France 2, Hernández, Suárez, Rojas); Oakland 1 (Brown). RISP – Seattle 1 for 8; Oakland 0 for 3.

GIDP – Crawford, Kemp.

DP – Seattle 1 (Rojas, Crawford, France); Oakland 1 (Gelof, Smith, Noda).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby, W, 11-10783303853.58
Muñoz, H, 1410000192.76
Topa, S, 3-5100011172.38
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Estes, L, 0-14⅔66512909.64
Martínez2⅔20004445.12
F.Pérez00020204.70
Jiménez100003143.38

Inherited runners-scored – Martínez 2-2. IBB – off Estes (Kelenic). HBP – Estes 2 (Rodríguez,France). PB – Soderstrom (2).

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 2:43. A – 5,602 (46,847).

Washington 13, Chicago White Sox 3
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss301000.252
Remillard ss200000.244
Benintendi lf500001.263
Robert Jr. cf200001.264
Thompson cf110021.182
Jiménez dh412001.271
Moncada 3b310011.260
Vaughn 1b402100.260
Sheets rf300200.207
Sosa 2b200020.188
Pérez c401000.243
Totals3336355
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss322220.247
Kieboom 3b101000.221
Thomas rf221420.271
Call rf000010.196
Meneses dh613200.281
Ruiz c501002.251
Smith 1b511100.257
L.García 2b443010.257
Vargas 3b-ss511100.251
Alu lf310110.216
Young cf511100.247
Totals3913141272
Chicago010000020362
Washington13422001x13141

E – Anderson (14), Moncada (6), L.García (7). LOB – Chicago 9, Washington 11. 2B – Vaughn (29), Pérez (4), Abrams 2 (25), L.García 2 (15), Ruiz (21). HR – Thomas (26), off Scholtens; Smith (11), off Scholtens; Meneses (13), off D.García. RBIs – Sheets 2 (42), Vaughn (77), Vargas (30), Abrams 2 (59), Thomas 4 (84), Smith (44), Alu (13), Meneses 2 (86), Young (6). SB – Alu (5). CS – Thomas (4). SF – Sheets.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 7 (Robert Jr., Pérez 3, Moncada 2, Sosa); Washington 7 (Smith 3, Thomas, Meneses 2, L.García). RISP – Chicago 0 for 12; Washington 5 for 18.

Runners moved up – Benintendi, Sheets, Vargas 3, Young, Alu 2, Smith.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kopech111001145.43
Banks, L, 0-433200174.76
Scholtens266621555.29
D.García1⅔22210306.23
Patiño200020252.77
Ramsey121120234.82
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 8-12551134914.00
Ferrer100000103.66
Machado100000164.87
Ward212121336.75

Inherited runners-scored – Scholtens 1-0, D.García 1-1. HBP – Kopech (Thomas), Scholtens (Alu). WP – Ramsey, Gray.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 2:47. A – 23,275 (41,376).

Minnesota 5, Cincinnati 3
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien dh401103.268
1-Wallner pr-dh000000.246
b-Jeffers ph-dh000010.272
Polanco 2b501203.258
Solano 1b501001.281
Kepler rf300012.254
Castro 3b422102.252
K.Farmer ss411102.245
Stevenson lf-cf301000.214
Vázquez c322010.217
Taylor cf100001.227
a-Larnach ph-lf200001.213
Totals34595315
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b300012.241
Friedl cf501100.272
Steer lf-1b401010.269
Fraley dh400002.263
Encarnacion-Strand 3b311101.270
Senzel 3b000010.238
Votto 1b400001.202
Fairchild lf000000.222
Marte ss401001.301
Benson rf321011.270
Maile c301100.228
c-Martini ph000010.220
Totals3336358
Minnesota000000113590
Cincinnati001100100361

a-flied out for Taylor in the 8th. b-intentionally walked for Wallner in the 9th. c-walked for Maile in the 9th.

1-ran for Julien in the 8th.

E – Maile (5). LOB – Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 9. 2B – Stevenson (1), Vázquez (12). 3B – Benson (7). HR – Castro (9), off Greene; Encarnacion-Strand (9), off Ober. RBIs – Castro (34), Julien (32), K.Farmer (40), Polanco 2 (46), Friedl (57), Encarnacion-Strand (27), Maile (22). SB – Vázquez (1), K.Farmer (2). S – Taylor.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Polanco 2, Kepler, Solano); Cincinnati 4 (Benson, Fraley 3). RISP – Minnesota 4 for 10; Cincinnati 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Maile, Steer, Marte. GIDP – Vázquez.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (Marte, India, Votto).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ober532233973.66
Winder231102294.36
Duran, W, 3-6100012212.43
Jax, S, 3-10100011174.00
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene7311114924.24
Gibaut, H, 23131100163.15
Díaz, L, 9-5, BS, 37-4023310152.51
Moll10011140.87

Inherited runners-scored – Moll 2-2. IBB – off Moll (Jeffers). HBP – Ober (India), Greene (Stevenson). WP – Duran.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 2:51. A – 22,306 (43,891).

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5 (10)
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf310021.197
3-Rojas pr-cf010000.301
Turner ss400010.267
Harper dh410010.287
Bohm 3b402110.279
Stott 2b401210.283
Marsh cf-lf210030.279
Castellanos rf522301.272
Cave 1b300011.229
Stubbs c400000.196
Totals33656103
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf511001.337
Albies 2b412102.270
Riley 3b501103.277
Olson 1b411100.279
Ozuna dh402100.271
1-Wall pr-dh000000.333
Rosario lf300002.260
b-Pillar ph-lf100001.229
Murphy c300012.260
2-Williams pr000000.000
d'Arnaud c000000.230
Harris II cf411001.291
Lopez ss201100.291
a-Arcia ph-ss210001.264
Totals37595113
Philadelphia1102000002650
Atlanta0001100201591

a-struck out for Lopez in the 7th. b-struck out for Rosario in the 8th.

1-ran for Ozuna in the 8th. 2-ran for Murphy in the 9th. 3-ran for Schwarber in the 10th.

E – Murphy (10). LOB – Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 5. 2B – Stott (31), Harris II (27), Albies (26), Ozuna (26). HR – Castellanos 2 (27), off Elder. RBIs – Bohm (92), Castellanos 3 (99), Stott 2 (61), Olson (131), Lopez (12), Riley (91), Ozuna (86), Albies (99). SB – Lopez (2), Williams 2 (2), Harper (10), Rojas (13). SF – Albies.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos 2, Stubbs, Marsh); Atlanta 4 (Albies, Rosario 2, Pillar). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 8; Atlanta 3 for 12.

Runners moved up – Harper, Turner, Acuña Jr. 2. GIDP – Turner, Harper.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Castellanos, Stubbs, Castellanos); Atlanta 2 (Lopez, Olson; Riley, Olson).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola662208944.57
Alvarado, H, 11100002191.93
Hoffman, H, 922201152.55
Soto, BS, 2-51000174.76
Kimbrel, W, 8-6100011143.23
Strahm, S, 2-5101000133.20
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Elder3⅔34450723.63
Chavez2⅓10010251.44
Hand100001106.00
Johnson10000090.86
Iglesias100001102.84
Minter, L, 3-6112141273.94

Inherited runners-scored – Soto 1-1, Chavez 1-0. IBB – off Minter (Bohm). WP – Nola.

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 3:06. A – 38,856 (41,149).

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 2
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Brennan lf401000.266
Ramírez 3b400001.277
J.Naylor dh412000.311
Calhoun 1b400002.232
Laureano rf411001.252
Giménez 2b401101.249
Straw cf301101.227
Tena ss201001.217
a-Freeman ph-ss201001.244
Gallagher c200001.132
b-Fry ph-c100000.229
Totals3428209
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b511003.275
Witt Jr. ss522100.278
Melendez dh210030.234
Velázquez rf511302.245
Olivares lf401101.264
Blanco lf000000.226
Massey 2b401001.225
Loftin 1b402001.372
Pratto 1b000000.228
Waters cf312010.237
Porter c300011.250
Totals35610559
Cleveland000200000283
Kansas City30010011x6100

a-doubled for Tena in the 7th. b-lined out for Gallagher in the 7th.

E – Brennan (3), Tena (3), Freeman (3). LOB – Cleveland 6, Kansas City 10. 2B – Tena (2), J.Naylor (29), Freeman (7), Straw (17), Waters (10), Witt Jr. (28). HR – Velázquez (12), off Giolito. RBIs – Giménez (59), Straw (28), Velázquez 3 (25), Witt Jr. (91), Olivares (31). SB – Olivares (10), Waters 2 (15). CS – Witt Jr. (11). SF – Straw.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 5 (Ramírez, Fry, Calhoun, Tena, Freeman); Kansas City 6 (Loftin 2, Waters, Witt Jr. 2, Massey). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 10; Kansas City 2 for 18.

Runners moved up – J.Naylor, Velázquez 2, Olivares.

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, L, 1-35⅓743361055.64
Karinchak00011133.28
Kelly121110294.30
De Los Santos111002143.36
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke3⅔52205575.37
Zerpa, W, 3-35⅓30004784.82

Inherited runners-scored – Karinchak 1-0, Zerpa 1-0. WP – Giolito, Kelly.

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Emil Jimenez.

T – 2:40. A – 12,162 (38,427).

San Diego 3, Colorado 2
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh401010.284
Rodgers 2b511101.250
Jones lf-rf312011.286
Bryant 1b300002.243
Goodman 1b100000.233
McMahon 3b302010.247
Tovar ss402101.256
Bouchard rf300002.158
c-Castro ph-lf100001.255
Doyle cf401000.192
Wynns c300001.225
d-Díaz ph100000.269
Totals3529239
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bogaerts ss413000.283
Tatis Jr. rf400002.260
Soto lf210120.267
Machado dh400000.248
Cooper 1b302001.253
1-Grisham pr-cf010000.200
Batten 2b301001.269
Sullivan c200000.179
a-Campusano ph-c101100.312
Azocar cf200000.240
b-Choi ph-1b000100.000
Rosario 3b301001.231
Totals2838325
Colorado200000000291
San Diego10000020x380

a-singled for Sullivan in the 7th. b-sacrificed for Azocar in the 7th. c-struck out for Bouchard in the 8th. d-grounded out for Wynns in the 9th.

1-ran for Cooper in the 7th.

E – Wynns (2). LOB – Colorado 9, San Diego 4. 2B – Jones (20), Blackmon (21), Bogaerts (30). HR – Rodgers (1), off Lugo. RBIs – Rodgers (15), Tovar (73), Soto (101), Campusano (30), Choi (1). SB – Blackmon (2), Jones (17). CS – Batten (2). SF – Choi.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 6 (Rodgers, Bouchard, Goodman 2, Bryant 2); San Diego 2 (Rosario, Tatis Jr.). RISP – Colorado 1 for 9; San Diego 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Díaz, Blackmon. GIDP – Doyle, Machado, Tatis Jr..

DP – Colorado 2 (Tovar, Rodgers, Bryant; McMahon, Rodgers, Goodman); San Diego 1 (Bogaerts, Batten, Cooper).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, L, 0-66⅓53223896.13
Lawrence, BS, 11-1820001103.86
Mears110001142.16
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lugo672227993.79
García, W, 2-3110011154.03
Barlow, H, 6100001123.00
Hader, S, 31-36110000131.21

Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 2-2. IBB – off García (Jones).

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Walsh.

T – 2:26. A – 35,479 (40,222).

Texas 15, Boston 5
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rafaela ss502101.305
Devers 3b300000.275
Wong 2b200001.241
Turner dh110020.280
b-Refsnyder ph-dh101000.249
Verdugo rf411001.268
Duvall cf412302.250
Yoshida lf411001.285
Dalbec 1b412102.308
McGuire c401001.270
Urías 2b301001.225
1-Abreu pr000000.364
Reyes 3b100000.293
Totals365115210
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b312320.279
Duran 2b101000.277
Seager ss511100.331
J.Smith ss000000.183
Lowe 1b611002.273
Jung 3b533202.277
García rf411111.243
Hedges c000000.238
Heim c321311.262
a-Jankowski ph-rf000010.263
Garver dh321111.268
Taveras cf322210.272
Carter lf423200.314
c-Grossman ph-lf100000.241
Totals3815161577
Boston3100000015111
Texas06223200x15160

a-walked for Heim in the 7th. b-singled for Turner in the 8th. c-flied out for Carter in the 8th.

1-ran for Urías in the 7th.

E – Devers (18). LOB – Boston 6, Texas 9. 2B – Carter (2), García (27), Seager (42), Semien (38). HR – Duvall (20), off Gray; Dalbec (1), off Gray; Heim (18), off Bello; Garver (18), off Bello; Jung (23), off Robertson; Carter (2), off Schreiber. RBIs – Duvall 3 (56), Dalbec (1), Rafaela (4), Heim 3 (90), Garver (46), Semien 3 (95), Taveras 2 (63), García (102), Seager (93), Jung 2 (70), Carter 2 (5). SF – Taveras.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Yoshida, Wong); Texas 6 (Carter 2, Lowe 2, Seager 2). RISP – Boston 2 for 7; Texas 6 for 13.

Runners moved up – Reyes, Seager. GIDP – Rafaela, Verdugo, Lowe, Seager.

DP – Boston 2 (Dalbec, Rafaela; Dalbec, Rafaela, Dalbec); Texas 2 (Lowe, Seager, Lowe; Semien, Lowe).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello, L, 12-10388842824.11
Robertson255412376.55
Schreiber122211254.12
Weiss100012132.08
Bernardino110000143.35
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray2⅓44411394.22
Pérez, W, 10-44⅔30015644.49
Hernández110003186.26
W.Smith131101174.55

HBP – Bello (Garver), Bernardino (J.Smith). WP – Pérez.

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Derek Thomas; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.

T – 2:44. A – 28,519 (40,000).

Houston 2, Baltimore 1
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Henderson ss401003.260
Rutschman c311010.270
Santander rf402101.255
O'Hearn 1b401002.310
Mullins cf400001.245
Kjerstad dh400002.235
Hays lf400001.281
Frazier 2b401001.246
Urías 3b200012.265
Totals33161213
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b300012.312
Peña ss301101.262
Tucker rf300011.282
Bregman 3b200021.266
J.Abreu 1b400001.233
Diaz dh-c311002.287
McCormick lf401000.281
Meyers cf201001.228
a-Alvarez ph000010.293
1-Dubón pr-cf111100.282
Maldonado c100001.191
b-Singleton ph100000.200
Pressly p000000---
Totals27252510
Baltimore100000000161
Houston000000011250

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Meyers in the 8th. b-lined out for Maldonado in the 8th.

1-ran for Alvarez in the 8th.

E – Rutschman (6). LOB – Baltimore 7, Houston 8. 2B – Rutschman (27), Santander (39), Henderson (27), Peña (31), Diaz (22). RBIs – Santander (85), Peña (51), Dubón (42). SB – Santander (5). CS – McCormick (5). S – Maldonado.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Hays, Rutschman 2, Mullins); Houston 4 (McCormick, J.Abreu 2, Tucker). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 9; Houston 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – McCormick. GIDP – J.Abreu.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Henderson, O'Hearn).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish6200291003.01
Webb, H, 6100000123.26
Fujinami, H, 201120125.00
Baumann, BS, 0-410011173.78
Coulombe, L, 5-22110062.64
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier5311211914.64
Neris120000101.87
Graveman10001122.70
B.Abreu1⅓00001111.87
Pressly, W, 4-510000093.77

Inherited runners-scored – Baumann 2-1, B.Abreu 1-0. IBB – off Baumann (Tucker). HBP – Webb (Diaz). WP – Bradish.

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 2:56. A – 36,427 (41,000).

N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 3
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf433110.272
Mauricio 2b321020.300
Alonso 1b401202.222
Lindor ss501100.250
McNeil rf400010.267
Ortega lf400001.215
Vientos dh422201.226
Baty 3b411102.212
Narváez c401001.190
Totals36810747
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Soler dh402012.244
Chisholm Jr. cf401001.250
Burger 3b100000.308
Edwards 2b300001.279
Bell 1b422100.260
De La Cruz lf412000.256
Sánchez rf300001.258
a-Gurriel ph101100.254
Wendle ss000000.216
Hampson ss-rf200111.286
Berti 2b-3b302010.281
Stallings c400001.196
Totals33310337
New York0120012118100
Miami0001010103102

a-singled for Sánchez in the 8th.

E – Sánchez (3), Burger (6). LOB – New York 6, Miami 7. 2B – Narváez (5), Nimmo (28), Bell (7). HR – Vientos (6), off Pérez; Vientos (7), off Soriano; Baty (8), off Cueto; Nimmo (24), off Cueto; Bell (10), off Senga. RBIs – Vientos 2 (19), Alonso 2 (114), Lindor (88), Baty (30), Nimmo (63), Hampson (23), Bell (20), Gurriel (27). SB – Berti (15). SF – Alonso, Hampson.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Ortega, Nimmo, McNeil 2); Miami 3 (Hampson, Stallings 2). RISP – New York 1 for 8; Miami 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Lindor, Sánchez. GIDP – Stallings.

DP – New York 2 (McNeil, Narváez, McNeil; Lindor, Mauricio, Alonso).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senga, W, 12-76722231002.96
Smith100011184.39
Raley21102212.94
Bickford10000115.24
Gott100001144.67
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez, L, 5-6333232693.15
Okert110002174.07
Chargois10000193.46
Soriano1⅓33312343.54
Robertson0000076.23
Cueto232200256.32

Inherited runners-scored – Bickford 2-1, Robertson 2-1. WP – Senga.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 3:04. A – 12,045 (37,446).

L.A. Angels 8, Tampa Bay 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schanuel 1b231020.289
Neto ss522103.227
Drury dh523501.258
Walsh rf501103.129
O'Hoppe c501102.225
Adell lf500004.182
Escobar 3b400003.209
Phillips cf300013.196
Stefanic 2b312000.200
1-Fletcher pr-2b000000.230
Totals378108319
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz dh401210.322
Arozarena lf400013.257
H.Ramírez rf300002.298
b-Raley ph100000.249
Basabe rf100000.213
Paredes 1b502101.251
Mead 3b501001.269
B.Lowe 2b100010.232
a-Aranda ph-2b211000.206
Margot cf413000.253
Walls ss300013.204
Bethancourt c410001.224
Totals37383411
Los Angeles2400020008102
Tampa Bay001002000380

a-singled for B.Lowe in the 6th. b-popped out for H.Ramírez in the 7th.

1-ran for Stefanic in the 8th.

E – Escobar (4), Stefanic (1). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Tampa Bay 11. 2B – Neto (15), Stefanic (2), Díaz (34), Margot (19), Paredes (22). HR – Drury (22), off Civale; Drury (23), off E.Ramírez. RBIs – Walsh (9), O'Hoppe (24), Neto (32), Drury 5 (75), Paredes (90), Díaz 2 (75).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Drury 2, O'Hoppe 2); Tampa Bay 6 (Mead 2, Walls, Arozarena, Díaz 2). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 12; Tampa Bay 2 for 16.

Runners moved up – Schanuel, Bethancourt.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers431027964.64
Wantz, W, 2-0232212453.93
Herget210011383.81
Estévez110001143.30
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale, L, 2-2376607745.36
Beeks220015405.95
E.Ramírez312224525.65
Kittredge100003153.86

HBP – Civale (Schanuel), E.Ramírez (Stefanic). WP – Detmers.

Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T – 3:08. A – 15,145 (25,025).

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf522002.259
Bichette ss512202.305
Biggio 1b310022.233
Chapman 3b400012.244
Horwitz dh401312.286
Merrifield 2b402111.280
Varsho lf400001.218
Kirk c400002.249
Kiermaier cf322010.269
Totals36696614
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b400002.242
Judge rf200022.256
Torres 2b301010.273
Wells c412101.163
Stanton dh400001.188
Volpe ss400002.208
O.Cabrera lf402001.220
Peraza 3b400004.196
Florial cf300001.185
Totals32151314
Toronto001000023690
New York000000001150

LOB – Toronto 9, New York 7. 2B – Merrifield (26), Kiermaier (19), Wells (4). HR – Wells (1), off Swanson. RBIs – Bichette 2 (69), Horwitz 3 (7), Merrifield (64), Wells (5). SB – Merrifield (26).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 6 (Varsho 3, Kirk, Merrifield, Biggio); New York 3 (Volpe, Stanton 2). RISP – Toronto 4 for 12; New York 0 for 6.

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, W, 12-963003101043.29
Green, H, 2100002146.48
Hicks, H, 6100001132.25
Swanson121101233.16
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
King, L, 4-775110131012.66
Kahnle02240342.66
Hamilton143321332.65
Weissert0000014.70

Inherited runners-scored – Hamilton 3-1, Weissert 2-0. WP – King, Kahnle(2).

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, John Bacon; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 2:51. A – 35,587 (47,309).

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 2
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Canha dh501300.309
Willi.Contreras c512001.284
Santana 1b400000.224
Adames ss310012.212
Donaldson 3b411300.219
Taylor lf422201.233
Frelick rf411001.269
Monasterio 2b412002.268
Turang 2b000000.220
Perkins cf311010.216
Totals36810827
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar cf412000.268
Goldschmidt 1b401101.269
Walker rf311012.273
Wills.Contreras c200010.264
Herrera c000000.348
Palacios lf401100.267
Baker dh300010.203
Fermín 2b401001.188
Querecuto 3b400001.000
Winn ss400000.176
Totals3226235
Milwaukee3001000048100
St. Louis100000010260

LOB – Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 7. 2B – Willi.Contreras (35), Frelick (9), Canha (8), Nootbaar (22). HR – Donaldson (2), off Thompson; Taylor (8), off Thompson; Taylor (9), off Lawrence. RBIs – Donaldson 3 (7), Taylor 2 (30), Canha 3 (30), Goldschmidt (79), Palacios (11). CS – Monasterio (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 1 (Willi.Contreras); St. Louis 2 (Baker 2). RISP – Milwaukee 3 for 5; St. Louis 2 for 5.

GIDP – Goldschmidt.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Monasterio, Adames, Santana).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser, W, 7-4641124844.35
Wilson, H, 4100010132.59
Payamps, H, 27121100242.51
Bukauskas100001110.00
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson, L, 5-7554414924.57
Barnes210002207.45
Lawrence244411356.20

HBP – Payamps (Herrera).

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 2:24. A – 37,008 (44,494).

Pittsburgh 13, Chicago Cubs 7
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Palacios rf612302.230
Reynolds lf511103.271
Hayes 3b523000.276
Joe 1b533202.236
Suwinski cf411112.215
Triolo 2b523201.271
Davis dh401212.207
Peguero ss511200.249
Delay c320010.248
Totals42131513312
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman cf311000.252
a-Wisdom ph101100.205
1-Crow-Armstrong pr-cf100001.000
Hoerner 2b310010.285
Happ lf512401.248
Bellinger 1b512001.310
Swanson ss500004.248
Suzuki rf301110.280
Morel dh411100.245
Gomes c401003.270
Mastrobuoni 3b423000.226
Totals387127210
Pittsburgh00071300213150
Chicago0100510007120

a-singled for Tauchman in the 6th.

1-ran for Wisdom in the 6th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 7. 2B – Hayes (27), Joe (28), Bellinger 2 (27), Mastrobuoni 2 (5), Happ (33). HR – Palacios (9), off Cuas; Triolo (2), off Wesneski; Joe (11), off Leiter Jr.; Morel (24), off Keller; Happ (19), off Keller. RBIs – Suwinski (67), Davis 2 (20), Peguero 2 (26), Palacios 3 (36), Triolo 2 (18), Reynolds (78), Joe 2 (40), Suzuki (67), Morel (68), Happ 4 (77), Wisdom (43).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski 2, Palacios 2); Chicago 4 (Hoerner, Morel, Suzuki, Happ). RISP – Pittsburgh 6 for 13; Chicago 3 for 12.

Runners moved up – Tauchman, Bellinger.

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, W, 13-95⅔97716954.25
Borucki20000162.75
Mlodzinski00011151.99
Holderman110002143.42
Stratton100001112.16
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele, L, 16-5386606763.00
Cuas111101113.60
Wesneski111112184.91
Leiter Jr.123310133.41
Boxberger100001144.26
Palencia1⅔32212324.81
Little0000080.00

Inherited runners-scored – Borucki 1-1, Mlodzinski 1-0, Cuas 2-2, Little 3-0. HBP – Keller (Hoerner), Palencia (Delay).

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jim Wolf.

T – 2:58. A – 31,491 (41,363).

Detroit 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Vierling 3b300011.260
McKinstry ss-2b300002.227
Torkelson 1b300102.232
Carpenter rf422000.290
Ibáñez 2b401102.252
1-Short pr-ss000000.208
Nevin dh402100.207
Baddoo lf400000.218
Meadows cf410001.191
C.Kelly c412100.179
Totals3347418
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b401001.310
Freeman 1b400101.333
Muncy 3b312110.213
Martinez dh300010.268
Peralta lf400002.260
Heyward rf400001.276
Outman cf400003.243
Rojas ss300000.235
Barnes c210011.169
Totals3123239
Detroit011000110471
Los Angeles000001010232

1-ran for Ibáñez in the 8th.

E – McKinstry (9), Muncy (14), Heyward (5). LOB – Detroit 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Carpenter 2 (16), Betts (38). HR – Muncy (36), off Olson. RBIs – Nevin (7), Torkelson (85), C.Kelly (3), Ibáñez (33), Muncy (102), Freeman (94). SB – Meadows (6). SF – Torkelson.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Ibáñez, Meadows, Nevin); Los Angeles 2 (Heyward, Muncy). RISP – Detroit 3 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Ibáñez, Baddoo, Freeman. GIDP – Baddoo.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Rojas, Freeman).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Olson, W, 5-7621125944.13
Díaz, H, 21⅓01112261.04
Vest, S, 2-41⅔10002232.80
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
B.Miller, L, 10-4632217983.97
Brasier121000170.75
Phillips121100162.18
Graterol100001111.26

Inherited runners-scored – Vest 1-1. HBP – B.Miller (McKinstry). WP – B.Miller.

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, David Arrieta.

T – 2:22. A – 42,635 (56,000).

