Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rodríguez cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .279 France 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .225 Santana dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .185 Winker lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216 Raleigh c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .203 Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .236 c-Haggerty ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Toro 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .177 d-Torrens ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .220 Moore 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Totals 29 1 4 1 1 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kemp lf-2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .239 Bride 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .215 b-Brown ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .252 Pinder rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .232 Garcia 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228 Díaz dh 2 1 2 0 1 0 .375 e-Vogt ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .166 Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .214 a-Machín ph-3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .232 Pache cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .159 Allen ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Totals 29 2 6 1 4 8

Seattle 000 000 010 1 4 1 Oakland 000 000 20x 2 6 0

a-doubled for Neuse in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Bride in the 7th. c-popped out for Frazier in the 8th. d-homered for Toro in the 8th. e-grounded out for Díaz in the 8th.

E – Winker (3). LOB – Seattle 2, Oakland 7. 2B – Machín (11). HR – Torrens (2), off Puk. RBIs – Torrens (11), Kemp (44).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 0; Oakland 3 (Murphy, Garcia, Allen). RISP – Seattle 0 for 0; Oakland 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Pache. GIDP – France, Frazier, Garcia.

DP – Seattle 1 (Toro, Frazier, France); Oakland 2 (Allen, Garcia; Allen, Kemp, Garcia).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray 6⅔ 3 0 0 3 7 101 3.60 Swanson, L, 2-1 ⅔ 2 2 2 1 0 14 1.49 Muñoz 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.56 D.Castillo 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.88

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kaprielian, W, 4-9 7⅔ 2 0 0 1 6 92 4.43 Puk, H, 20 1⅔ 1 1 1 0 0 11 3.23 Acevedo, S, 4-7 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.34

Inherited runners-scored – Muñoz 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 2:39. A – 4,030 (46,847)