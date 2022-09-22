Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

San Francisco 6, Colorado 1
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b322000.201
Estrada 2b200001.267
Flores 2b-1b413010.237
Pederson lf502102.262
Villar dh501100.221
Crawford ss512101.228
Slater cf501004.269
Vosler 3b411100.286
González rf401101.249
Wynns c412000.238
Totals41615519
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McMahon 3b401001.246
Grichuk cf400001.265
Cron 1b100000.267
a-Montero ph-1b211100.243
Blackmon dh400000.261
Toglia rf400002.214
Díaz c401001.231
Trejo ss400002.271
Hampson 2b301002.216
Bouchard lf201010.200
Totals3215119
San Francisco1002100026150
Colorado000000001152

a-grounded out for Cron in the 6th.

E – Cron (6), Trejo (4). LOB – San Francisco 9, Colorado 6. 2B – Wade Jr. (7), Crawford (14). 3B – Vosler (1). HR – Montero (6), off Szapucki. RBIs – Vosler (11), González (36), Crawford (47), Pederson (65), Villar (17), Montero (18).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Wade Jr., Slater 2, Crawford); Colorado 3 (Montero, Grichuk, Trejo). RISP – San Francisco 6 for 16; Colorado 0 for 5.

GIDP – Villar, Wynns.

DP – Colorado 2 (Trejo, Hampson, Cron; Trejo, Hampson, Cron).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, W, 14-95⅓10005662.93
Young110001162.61
Waites10011152.08
Alexander, H, 40000181.50
Szapucki1⅔21101233.12
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, L, 8-125⅔94316755.15
Gomber3⅓52202555.67
Hollowell100011110.80

Inherited runners-scored – Young 1-0, Alexander 2-0, Hollowell 2-1. HBP – Webb (Cron).

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ted Barrett.

T – 2:39. A – 23,293 (50,445)

Oakland 2, Seattle 1
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf402002.279
France 1b400000.268
Haniger rf401001.225
Santana dh300002.185
Winker lf300002.216
Raleigh c200010.203
Frazier 2b200000.236
c-Haggerty ph-2b100000.268
Toro 3b200000.177
d-Torrens ph111100.220
Moore 3b000000.213
Crawford ss300000.250
Totals2914117
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf-2b301110.239
Bride 2b300002.215
b-Brown ph-lf100000.229
Murphy c300010.252
Pinder rf301010.232
Garcia 1b400002.228
Díaz dh212010.375
e-Vogt ph-dh100000.166
Neuse 3b200002.214
a-Machín ph-3b111000.232
Pache cf301001.159
Allen ss300001.212
Totals2926148
Seattle000000010141
Oakland00000020x260

a-doubled for Neuse in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Bride in the 7th. c-popped out for Frazier in the 8th. d-homered for Toro in the 8th. e-grounded out for Díaz in the 8th.

E – Winker (3). LOB – Seattle 2, Oakland 7. 2B – Machín (11). HR – Torrens (2), off Puk. RBIs – Torrens (11), Kemp (44).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 0; Oakland 3 (Murphy, Garcia, Allen). RISP – Seattle 0 for 0; Oakland 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Pache. GIDP – France, Frazier, Garcia.

DP – Seattle 1 (Toro, Frazier, France); Oakland 2 (Allen, Garcia; Allen, Kemp, Garcia).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ray6⅔300371013.60
Swanson, L, 2-122210141.49
Muñoz1⅔10001102.56
D.Castillo1⅔00000103.88
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kaprielian, W, 4-97⅔20016924.43
Puk, H, 201⅔11100113.23
Acevedo, S, 4-71⅔10001133.34

Inherited runners-scored – Muñoz 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 2:39. A – 4,030 (46,847)

Washington 3, Atlanta 2
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf300111.249
García 2b411011.279
Meneses 1b412210.328
Voit dh400002.257
Vargas 3b400000.294
Abrams ss400000.217
Robles cf400003.224
Palacios lf110000.184
a-Call ph-lf101010.243
Barrera c402000.216
Totals3336347
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. dh512101.270
Swanson ss401001.280
Riley 3b401001.276
Olson 1b300010.234
Contreras c301011.276
Harris II cf402000.308
Rosario lf401001.207
Grossman rf411001.230
Grissom 2b301011.306
Totals34210137
Washington000010200362
Atlanta1100000002102

a-walked for Palacios in the 6th.

E – Espino 2 (2), Contreras (6), Olson (10). LOB – Washington 9, Atlanta 8. 2B – García (20). HR – Meneses (10), off Chavez. RBIs – Thomas (51), Meneses 2 (25), Acuña Jr. (46). SB – Swanson (18). CS – Grissom (2). SF – Thomas.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Voit 2, Meneses, Barrera); Atlanta 5 (Rosario, Riley, Harris II 2, Grossman). RISP – Washington 0 for 4; Atlanta 3 for 7.

Runners moved up – Grissom.

DP – Washington 2 (Robles, Meneses, Robles; Barrera, García, Barrera).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Espino4⅔42122714.17
Harvey1⅔10001192.97
Machado, W, 2-01⅔20001223.76
Edwards Jr., H, 132⅔30011342.64
Finnegan, S, 11-151⅔00002183.79
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Elder541126933.38
Matzek, H, 801120193.35
Chavez, L, 3-2, BS, 0-111100162.30
Lee1⅔1000162.45
Stephens1⅔0000093.64

Inherited runners-scored – Harvey 1-0, Matzek 1-0, Chavez 1-1. IBB – off Elder (Meneses). HBP – Elder (Palacios).

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 3:13. A – 37,240 (41,084)

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf101000.264
Canha cf100001.264
Lindor ss401000.271
McNeil lf400000.314
Alonso 1b400000.265
Vogelbach dh201010.252
b-Vientos ph-dh000010.056
Naquin rf301000.235
c-Ruf ph-rf100001.148
Escobar 3b400001.236
Guillorme 2b200010.277
Nido c400001.241
Totals3004034
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich dh400001.260
Adames ss221120.244
Tellez 1b200010.222
a-Brosseau ph-1b111400.268
Renfroe rf401000.248
Wong 2b400001.248
J.Peterson 3b310010.247
Caratini c411000.198
Taylor lf311102.229
Mitchell cf202000.244
Totals2967644
New York000000000040
Milwaukee00000150x670

a-homered for Tellez in the 7th. b-walked for Vogelbach in the 8th. c-struck out for Naquin in the 8th.

LOB – New York 9, Milwaukee 4. 2B – Naquin (6), Lindor (22). HR – Adames (31), off Walker; Brosseau (6), off Smith. RBIs – Adames (95), Taylor (49), Brosseau 4 (23). SB – Nimmo (3). S – Mitchell.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Escobar, McNeil 2, Alonso); Milwaukee 0. RISP – New York 0 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 3.

GIDP – Nido, Renfroe.

DP – New York 1 (Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso); Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Adames, Brosseau).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker, L, 12-56⅔64433883.53
D.Peterson01111103.97
Smith1110083.70
Megill1⅔00000115.19
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser430000744.62
Milner1000063.75
Gott, W, 3-21⅔00010173.92
Boxberger, H, 281⅔00012153.32
Suter1⅔00011183.79
Cousins1⅔00001123.48

Inherited runners-scored – D.Peterson 2-0, Smith 3-3, Milner 1-0. IBB – off D.Peterson (Adames). HBP – Houser 2 (Canha,Canha), Cousins (Guillorme).

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 2:47. A – 25,204 (41,900)

Cincinnati 5, Boston 1
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf300003.238
Devers 3b412001.293
Bogaerts ss402000.317
Verdugo rf301100.280
Martinez dh300001.271
Casas 1b300000.079
Refsnyder cf301001.309
McGuire c300001.378
Hernández 2b300000.223
Totals2916107
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl dh310011.255
India 2b412201.252
K.Farmer ss301200.258
Fraley lf401002.255
Solano 1b411100.292
Aquino rf400000.199
Lopez 3b300000.289
Reynolds 3b000000.253
Fairchild cf322001.327
Robinson c301001.119
Totals3158516
Boston000100000161
Cincinnati00103001x580

E – Pham (4). LOB – Boston 3, Cincinnati 4. HR – Solano (4), off German. RBIs – Verdugo (67), India 2 (39), K.Farmer 2 (70), Solano (24). SB – India (3). CS – Bogaerts (2). SF – Verdugo.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 0; Cincinnati 2 (K.Farmer, Fraley). RISP – Boston 0 for 1; Cincinnati 3 for 5.

GIDP – Casas, Verdugo.

DP – Cincinnati 2 (Lopez, Solano; K.Farmer, Solano).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Seabold, L, 0-35⅔644148510.47
Bazardo1⅔0000084.00
Danish1⅔10001163.96
German1⅔111011045.00
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, W, 2-35⅔31104895.21
Cruz, H, 11⅔00002141.00
Sanmartin, H, 71⅔10000116.32
Law, H, 21⅓20001220.69
Díaz, S, 8-120000041.84

Inherited runners-scored – Díaz 2-0. HBP – Anderson (Pham), Seabold (K.Farmer). WP – Seabold(4).

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 2:37. A – 13,074 (42,319)

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Quiroz 2b310001.222
Bote 3b400102.250
Happ lf301101.271
Reyes dh300012.243
Gomes c400001.234
Wisdom rf411102.211
Higgins 1b401002.228
McKinstry ss311011.217
Morel cf310013.235
Hermosillo cf000000.098
Totals31443315
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti lf300011.247
Rojas ss400001.238
Leblanc 2b300011.285
Cooper dh401001.259
Bleday rf400004.170
De La Cruz cf411002.220
Fortes c412200.247
1-Williams pr000000.237
Groshans 3b401001.333
Díaz 1b311102.167
Totals33363213
Chicago000000130440
Miami000030000361

1-ran for Fortes in the 9th.

E – Okert (1). LOB – Chicago 5, Miami 5. 2B – Higgins (10), De La Cruz (12), Fortes (6). HR – Wisdom (23), off Luzardo; Fortes (8), off Stroman; Díaz (4), off Stroman. RBIs – Wisdom (60), Bote (7), Happ (69), Fortes 2 (22), Díaz (10). SF – Happ. S – Quiroz.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Morel, Gomes); Miami 2 (Cooper, Groshans). RISP – Chicago 0 for 4; Miami 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Reyes, Leblanc.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman6⅔53317963.80
Thompson, W, 10-53⅔10016433.86
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo63111111013.57
Brigham, H, 10000154.42
Okert, L, 5-503120202.81
Floro, BS, 5-81⅔00000163.30
Scott1⅔10003144.32

Inherited runners-scored – Floro 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 2:47. A – 8,753 (36,742

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b201000.295
Dubón 2b-cf200001.208
Peña ss521001.249
Alvarez dh300011.302
A.Díaz 3b412200.257
Tucker rf411200.262
Gurriel 1b400000.240
Mancini lf400000.193
Hensley 2b000000.250
McCormick cf-lf402000.234
Maldonado c413100.189
Totals36510513
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Aranda 2b300011.260
Walls 2b100000.173
Ramírez 1b401002.307
Franco ss411000.269
Arozarena lf402002.266
Peralta dh400101.243
Margot rf401001.290
Paredes 3b311112.220
Pinto c401001.211
Siri cf300010.258
Totals34272310
Houston1000000315100
Tampa Bay000001100270

LOB – Houston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B – Peña (19), Franco (16), Pinto (2). HR – Tucker (29), off Raley; Maldonado (14), off Knight; Paredes (20), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs – A.Díaz 2 (38), Tucker 2 (102), Maldonado (44), Peralta (13), Paredes (45). SB – Peña (11), Arozarena (31).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 1 (Peña); Tampa Bay 4 (Arozarena, Ramírez, Margot 2). RISP – Houston 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Alvarez, Franco, Peralta.

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
McCullers Jr., W, 4-17⅔622281022.38
Montero, H, 211⅔10001172.30
Pressly, S, 30-341⅔00011212.91
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kluber7⅔61112834.30
Raley, L, 1-2, BS, 6-91⅔33300142.47
Knight1⅔11101185.00

HBP – Kluber (Altuve).

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 2:47. A – 9,293 (25,000)

Baltimore 8, Detroit 1
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf400001.247
Báez ss300001.240
W.Castro ss100000.236
Carpenter rf312100.275
Cabrera dh300000.256
Torkelson 1b300001.209
H.Castro 2b301000.262
Candelario 3b300001.207
Barnhart c300001.214
Baddoo lf300001.188
Totals2913106
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf511002.260
Rutschman dh511201.254
Henderson ss-3b502101.324
Mountcastle 1b300101.243
Vavra 2b211020.279
1-Mateo pr-ss010000.220
Hays lf411001.249
Stowers rf422300.246
Urías 3b-2b110030.240
Chirinos c401102.179
Totals3389858
Detroit000000100131
Baltimore00300203x890

1-ran for Vavra in the 8th.

E – H.Castro (13). LOB – Detroit 1, Baltimore 7. HR – Carpenter (6), off Lyles; Stowers (2), off Manning. RBIs – Carpenter (10), Rutschman 2 (38), Henderson (15), Mountcastle (80), Stowers 3 (7), Chirinos (21). SB – Mateo (31). SF – Mountcastle.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 0; Baltimore 2 (Hays, Henderson). RISP – Detroit 0 for 0; Baltimore 5 for 10.

GIDP – Candelario.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Vavra, Henderson, Mountcastle).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manning, L, 2-35⅓453541023.43
Norris100003224.30
Foley1⅔53301283.65
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, W, 11-119⅔31106944.50

Inherited runners-scored – Norris 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T – 2:27. A – 9,314 (45,971)

N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cruz ss200011.218
Reynolds cf400001.259
Castro 2b422002.244
Gamel rf301011.232
Hayes 3b201211.243
Mitchell dh200000.219
a-Chavis ph-dh200000.234
Suwinski lf400002.192
Collins 1b400002.111
Delay c300001.216
Totals30242311
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge rf422011.317
1-Locastro pr-lf010000.154
Rizzo 1b500003.226
Torres 2b443510.252
Donaldson 3b311112.225
b-Peraza ph-ss100000.250
Stanton dh220022.209
Cabrera lf-rf422501.231
Bader cf411201.375
Kiner-Falefa ss-3b401001.264
Trevino c411102.256
Totals35141114513
Pittsburgh000101000240
New York40002008x14110

a-grounded out for Mitchell in the 6th. b-flied out for Donaldson in the 8th.

1-ran for Judge in the 8th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 6, New York 2. 2B – Judge 2 (27), Kiner-Falefa (20), Donaldson (27), Cabrera (6), Bader (1), Trevino (12). 3B – Castro (4). HR – Cabrera (3), off Contreras; Torres (22), off Yajure; Torres (23), off Stout. RBIs – Hayes 2 (40), Cabrera 5 (15), Torres 5 (67), Donaldson (57), Bader 2 (5), Trevino (40). SF – Hayes.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Chavis, Gamel); New York 2 (Rizzo, Stanton). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 6; New York 6 for 15.

Runners moved up – Reynolds. GIDP – Gamel.

DP – New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Contreras, L, 5-54666210873.68
De Jong1⅓00001132.35
Yajure1⅔24421319.55
Stout1⅔34411245.79
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Severino, W, 6-35⅔21116643.36
Luetge2⅔21113352.82
Marinaccio1⅔00002112.25
Weissert1⅔00010166.10

Inherited runners-scored – De Jong 1-0, Stout 2-2, Marinaccio 1-0. HBP – Luetge (Cruz). WP – Contreras(2), Stout.

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dan Bellino.

T – 2:51. A – 46,175 (47,309)

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf523100.298
Rosario ss501001.282
Ramírez 3b410012.277
Naylor 1b331220.258
Gonzalez dh511100.292
Giménez 2b412212.299
Brennan rf402100.500
Hedges c400000.174
Straw cf401000.218
Totals38811745
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss400003.307
Moncada 3b411101.215
Abreu 1b401001.308
Jiménez dh411002.310
Sheets rf401102.243
Vaughn lf401003.286
Pollock cf400000.243
Grandal c302001.206
Gonzàlez 2b300001.259
Totals34272014
Cleveland2031002008110
Chicago000100100272

E – Moncada (5), Vaughn (4). LOB – Cleveland 7, Chicago 5. 2B – Jiménez (11). HR – Kwan (5), off Lynn; Naylor (19), off Ruiz; Moncada (11), off McKenzie. RBIs – Gonzalez (38), Giménez 2 (65), Brennan (1), Kwan (43), Naylor 2 (72), Moncada (48), Sheets (49). SB – Kwan (17), Ramírez (18).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Ramírez 2, Hedges, Brennan); Chicago 1 (Gonzàlez). RISP – Cleveland 4 for 11; Chicago 1 for 2.

GIDP – Hedges.

DP – Chicago 1 (Andrus, Abreu).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
McKenzie, W, 11-118⅔6220131003.04
Karinchak1⅔10001111.62
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn, L, 7-66⅔96313974.02
Ruiz1⅔22220224.61
Banks2⅔00012283.12

WP – Lynn.

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 2:31. A – 22,606 (40,615)

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo 2b-ss401001.274
Trout cf401001.273
Ohtani dh412001.270
Ward rf311211.273
Ford 1b400001.237
Thaiss c200012.213
Duffy 3b300002.256
Moniak lf200002.222
a-Adell ph-lf100000.222
Soto ss200002.214
b-Stefanic ph-2b000010.176
Totals29252313
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b400001.252
Seager ss422000.246
Lowe 1b322010.308
García dh312200.252
Jung 3b400004.208
Taveras cf412200.271
Huff c400002.235
Smith lf411200.205
Thompson rf301000.277
Totals33710617
Los Angeles200000000252
Texas11100013x7100

a-popped out for Moniak in the 8th. b-walked for Soto in the 8th.

E – Soto (1), Weiss (1). LOB – Los Angeles 3, Texas 4. 2B – Lowe (25), García (30), Seager (22). HR – Ward (19), off Dunning; Smith (2), off Barría. RBIs – Ward 2 (57), García 2 (94), Smith 2 (14), Taveras 2 (32). CS – García (5). SF – García.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo); Texas 2 (Semien, Smith). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 1; Texas 3 for 10.

LIDP – Ward. GIDP – Trout.

DP – Texas 3 (Semien, Lowe; Seager, Lowe, Seager; Lowe).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davidson, L, 1-55⅔53303676.96
Barría2⅔21102282.74
Zastryzny2321019Inf
Weiss1⅔10002163.00
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning, W, 4-85⅔32218724.46
Burke, H, 92⅔10001181.53
Moore, H, 131⅔00022242.01
Leclerc1⅔10002143.02

Zastryzny pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Weiss 3-3. WP – Davidson, Moore.

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 2:35. A – 20,959 (40,300)

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf511000.261
Guerrero Jr. 1b511302.279
Bichette ss502000.283
Kirk c301020.299
1-Zimmer pr000000.250
Moreno c000000.279
Chapman 3b200031.238
Hernández dh400011.259
Tapia lf201001.262
a-Jansen ph100000.258
Bradley Jr. rf100000.183
Espinal 2b200000.267
b-Biggio ph-2b200002.206
Merrifield rf-lf311011.197
Totals3537378
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf501102.215
Hoskins 1b400012.246
Harper dh500002.293
Realmuto c512101.279
Bohm 3b502000.289
2-Muñoz pr010000.211
Stott ss400002.233
Segura 2b311010.281
Maton rf200002.271
c-Guthrie ph-rf111120.500
Vierling cf505100.247
Totals394124411
Toronto0000000300372
Philadelphia00000003014121

One out when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Tapia in the 7th. b-struck out for Espinal in the 7th. c-walked for Maton in the 7th.

1-ran for Kirk in the 10th. 2-ran for Bohm in the 10th.

E – Guerrero Jr. (9), Bichette (19), Stott (6). LOB – Toronto 10, Philadelphia 14. HR – Guerrero Jr. (30), off Domínguez; Realmuto (21), off García. RBIs – Guerrero Jr. 3 (88), Realmuto (81), Guthrie (5), Schwarber (85), Vierling (27). SB – Realmuto (18), Schwarber (8). S – Stott.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 2 (Biggio 2); Philadelphia 7 (Hoskins 2, Segura, Maton, Harper 3). RISP – Toronto 1 for 6; Philadelphia 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Stott. LIDP – Hernández. GIDP – Kirk, Springer.

DP – Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins; Stott, Hoskins; Segura).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman6⅔50028893.32
Mayza1⅔10012182.60
García, H, 2143301243.04
Romano, BS, 34-401⅓10000242.29
Cimber, L, 10-611010133.13
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler4⅔20003582.98
Syndergaard2⅔30002284.59
Alvarado1⅔00012183.50
Domínguez23220252.87
Nelson00011134.69
Robertson1⅔00010182.79
Bellatti, W, 4-31⅔00020193.24

Inherited runners-scored – Romano 2-1, Nelson 2-0. HBP – Cimber (Segura).

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 4:08. A – 29,363 (42,792)

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Urshela 3b401000.273
Correa ss301010.289
Miranda 1b400000.268
Sánchez dh210011.210
Gordon lf410002.280
Celestino cf401003.244
Palacios 2b300000.104
a-Cave ph100000.210
Wallner rf402201.304
León c301000.179
1-Contreras pr000000.135
C.Hamilton c000000.000
b-Arraez ph100000.313
Totals3326227
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez lf411100.223
Witt Jr. ss422100.252
Perez c413100.254
Pasquantino 1b301010.269
Taylor cf400002.258
Massey 2b400003.255
Olivares rf401100.304
Isbel rf000000.200
Dozier dh300002.232
Eaton 3b312000.269
Totals33510417
Minnesota010100000260
Kansas City20100020x5102

a-grounded out for Palacios in the 9th. b-grounded out for C.Hamilton in the 9th.

1-ran for León in the 7th.

E – Pasquantino (1), Witt Jr. (19). LOB – Minnesota 7, Kansas City 5. 2B – Correa (21), Wallner (2), Perez (20), Pasquantino (10). HR – Melendez (17), off Ober. RBIs – Wallner 2 (4), Melendez (57), Perez (73), Olivares (13), Witt Jr. (76). SB – Eaton (10).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (León 2, Sánchez 2); Kansas City 3 (Olivares, Dozier 2). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 11; Kansas City 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Palacios, Miranda, Melendez, Pasquantino. GIDP – Miranda, Urshela, Pasquantino.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Miranda, Palacios, Correa, Miranda); Kansas City 2 (Eaton, Pasquantino; Eaton, Massey, Pasquantino).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ober, L, 1-35⅔73313853.71
Sanchez3⅔32204414.00
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch4⅔42113785.06
Snider1⅔10010126.47
Misiewicz, W, 1-01⅓10003295.79
Coleman, H, 151⅓00000142.56
Garrett, H, 100000034.83
Barlow, S, 23-271⅔00001222.34

Inherited runners-scored – Coleman 1-0, Garrett 1-0. HBP – Coleman (Sánchez). WP – Sanchez.

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 2:56. A – 13,952 (37,903)

San Diego 1, St. Louis 0
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b400001.267
Carlson cf400001.237
Goldschmidt 1b300011.320
Arenado 3b300012.294
Pujols dh301001.262
Yepez rf301000.254
DeJong ss300003.154
Knizner c300002.214
Dickerson lf300002.276
Totals29020213
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf300000.235
a-Drury ph100000.227
Grisham cf000000.189
Soto rf301012.234
Machado 3b300013.296
Cronenworth 2b300012.239
Bell dh400000.199
Kim ss311000.250
Myers 1b301000.254
Nola c201110.246
Azocar cf-lf301000.280
Totals2815147
St. Louis000000000021
San Diego01000000x150

a-pinch hit for Profar in the 7th.

E – Edman (6). LOB – St. Louis 4, San Diego 7. RBIs – Nola (37).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 1 (DeJong); San Diego 2 (Azocar, Drury). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 1; San Diego 1 for 5.

LIDP – Azocar. GIDP – Bell.

DP – St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt; Edman, Goldschmidt).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, L, 11-136⅔31026993.35
Woodford20000212.49
Romero1⅓00021192.70
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell, W, 8-97⅔2002131173.62
Suarez, H, 101⅔00000122.63
Hader, S, 5-61⅔000001210.03

Inherited runners-scored – Romero 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.

T – 2:55. A – 38,643 (40,209)

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette