Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
San Francisco 6, Colorado 1
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Estrada 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Flores 2b-1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Pederson lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Villar dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Slater cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.269
|Vosler 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|González rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Wynns c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|41
|6
|15
|5
|1
|9
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Cron 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|a-Montero ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Toglia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Trejo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Bouchard lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|1
|9
|San Francisco
|100
|210
|002
|6
|15
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001
|1
|5
|2
a-grounded out for Cron in the 6th.
E – Cron (6), Trejo (4). LOB – San Francisco 9, Colorado 6. 2B – Wade Jr. (7), Crawford (14). 3B – Vosler (1). HR – Montero (6), off Szapucki. RBIs – Vosler (11), González (36), Crawford (47), Pederson (65), Villar (17), Montero (18).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Wade Jr., Slater 2, Crawford); Colorado 3 (Montero, Grichuk, Trejo). RISP – San Francisco 6 for 16; Colorado 0 for 5.
GIDP – Villar, Wynns.
DP – Colorado 2 (Trejo, Hampson, Cron; Trejo, Hampson, Cron).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, W, 14-9
|5⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|66
|2.93
|Young
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.61
|Waites
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.08
|Alexander, H, 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.50
|Szapucki
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|3.12
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, L, 8-12
|5⅔
|9
|4
|3
|1
|6
|75
|5.15
|Gomber
|3⅓
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|55
|5.67
|Hollowell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|10.80
Inherited runners-scored – Young 1-0, Alexander 2-0, Hollowell 2-1. HBP – Webb (Cron).
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ted Barrett.
T – 2:39. A – 23,293 (50,445)
Oakland 2, Seattle 1
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Raleigh c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|c-Haggerty ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Toro 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|d-Torrens ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Moore 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|1
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Bride 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|b-Brown ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Pinder rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Garcia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Díaz dh
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.375
|e-Vogt ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.166
|Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|a-Machín ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|1
|4
|8
|Seattle
|000
|000
|010
|1
|4
|1
|Oakland
|000
|000
|20x
|2
|6
|0
a-doubled for Neuse in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Bride in the 7th. c-popped out for Frazier in the 8th. d-homered for Toro in the 8th. e-grounded out for Díaz in the 8th.
E – Winker (3). LOB – Seattle 2, Oakland 7. 2B – Machín (11). HR – Torrens (2), off Puk. RBIs – Torrens (11), Kemp (44).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 0; Oakland 3 (Murphy, Garcia, Allen). RISP – Seattle 0 for 0; Oakland 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Pache. GIDP – France, Frazier, Garcia.
DP – Seattle 1 (Toro, Frazier, France); Oakland 2 (Allen, Garcia; Allen, Kemp, Garcia).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|101
|3.60
|Swanson, L, 2-1
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|1.49
|Muñoz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.56
|D.Castillo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.88
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian, W, 4-9
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|92
|4.43
|Puk, H, 20
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|3.23
|Acevedo, S, 4-7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.34
Inherited runners-scored – Muñoz 2-1.
Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T – 2:39. A – 4,030 (46,847)
Washington 3, Atlanta 2
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.249
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Meneses 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.328
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Palacios lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|a-Call ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Barrera c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|4
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Grossman rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Grissom 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Totals
|34
|2
|10
|1
|3
|7
|Washington
|000
|010
|200
|3
|6
|2
|Atlanta
|110
|000
|000
|2
|10
|2
a-walked for Palacios in the 6th.
E – Espino 2 (2), Contreras (6), Olson (10). LOB – Washington 9, Atlanta 8. 2B – García (20). HR – Meneses (10), off Chavez. RBIs – Thomas (51), Meneses 2 (25), Acuña Jr. (46). SB – Swanson (18). CS – Grissom (2). SF – Thomas.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Voit 2, Meneses, Barrera); Atlanta 5 (Rosario, Riley, Harris II 2, Grossman). RISP – Washington 0 for 4; Atlanta 3 for 7.
Runners moved up – Grissom.
DP – Washington 2 (Robles, Meneses, Robles; Barrera, García, Barrera).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino
|4⅔
|4
|2
|1
|2
|2
|71
|4.17
|Harvey
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.97
|Machado, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.76
|Edwards Jr., H, 13
|2⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|2.64
|Finnegan, S, 11-15
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.79
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Elder
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|93
|3.38
|Matzek, H, 8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|19
|3.35
|Chavez, L, 3-2, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|2.30
|Lee
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.45
|Stephens
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.64
Inherited runners-scored – Harvey 1-0, Matzek 1-0, Chavez 1-1. IBB – off Elder (Meneses). HBP – Elder (Palacios).
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 3:13. A – 37,240 (41,084)
Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Canha cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|b-Vientos ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.056
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|c-Ruf ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Guillorme 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|3
|4
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Adames ss
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.244
|Tellez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|a-Brosseau ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.268
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|J.Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Caratini c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Taylor lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|Mitchell cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|29
|6
|7
|6
|4
|4
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|50x
|6
|7
|0
a-homered for Tellez in the 7th. b-walked for Vogelbach in the 8th. c-struck out for Naquin in the 8th.
LOB – New York 9, Milwaukee 4. 2B – Naquin (6), Lindor (22). HR – Adames (31), off Walker; Brosseau (6), off Smith. RBIs – Adames (95), Taylor (49), Brosseau 4 (23). SB – Nimmo (3). S – Mitchell.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Escobar, McNeil 2, Alonso); Milwaukee 0. RISP – New York 0 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 3.
GIDP – Nido, Renfroe.
DP – New York 1 (Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso); Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Adames, Brosseau).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, L, 12-5
|6⅔
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|88
|3.53
|D.Peterson
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|10
|3.97
|Smith
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|3.70
|Megill
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.19
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|74
|4.62
|Milner
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.75
|Gott, W, 3-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.92
|Boxberger, H, 28
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|3.32
|Suter
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.79
|Cousins
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.48
Inherited runners-scored – D.Peterson 2-0, Smith 3-3, Milner 1-0. IBB – off D.Peterson (Adames). HBP – Houser 2 (Canha,Canha), Cousins (Guillorme).
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 2:47. A – 25,204 (41,900)
Cincinnati 5, Boston 1
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Casas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.079
|Refsnyder cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.378
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|0
|7
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|India 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.252
|K.Farmer ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Fraley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Solano 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Lopez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Reynolds 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Fairchild cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Robinson c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.119
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|1
|6
|Boston
|000
|100
|000
|1
|6
|1
|Cincinnati
|001
|030
|01x
|5
|8
|0
E – Pham (4). LOB – Boston 3, Cincinnati 4. HR – Solano (4), off German. RBIs – Verdugo (67), India 2 (39), K.Farmer 2 (70), Solano (24). SB – India (3). CS – Bogaerts (2). SF – Verdugo.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 0; Cincinnati 2 (K.Farmer, Fraley). RISP – Boston 0 for 1; Cincinnati 3 for 5.
GIDP – Casas, Verdugo.
DP – Cincinnati 2 (Lopez, Solano; K.Farmer, Solano).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Seabold, L, 0-3
|5⅔
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|85
|10.47
|Bazardo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.00
|Danish
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.96
|German
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|45.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 2-3
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|89
|5.21
|Cruz, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.00
|Sanmartin, H, 7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.32
|Law, H, 2
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|0.69
|Díaz, S, 8-12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.84
Inherited runners-scored – Díaz 2-0. HBP – Anderson (Pham), Seabold (K.Farmer). WP – Seabold(4).
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 2:37. A – 13,074 (42,319)
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Quiroz 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Wisdom rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Higgins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|McKinstry ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Morel cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.235
|Hermosillo cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.098
|Totals
|31
|4
|4
|3
|3
|15
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Leblanc 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Bleday rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.170
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Fortes c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.247
|1-Williams pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Groshans 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Díaz 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|2
|13
|Chicago
|000
|000
|130
|4
|4
|0
|Miami
|000
|030
|000
|3
|6
|1
1-ran for Fortes in the 9th.
E – Okert (1). LOB – Chicago 5, Miami 5. 2B – Higgins (10), De La Cruz (12), Fortes (6). HR – Wisdom (23), off Luzardo; Fortes (8), off Stroman; Díaz (4), off Stroman. RBIs – Wisdom (60), Bote (7), Happ (69), Fortes 2 (22), Díaz (10). SF – Happ. S – Quiroz.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Morel, Gomes); Miami 2 (Cooper, Groshans). RISP – Chicago 0 for 4; Miami 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Reyes, Leblanc.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|96
|3.80
|Thompson, W, 10-5
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|43
|3.86
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|11
|101
|3.57
|Brigham, H, 1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.42
|Okert, L, 5-5
|⅔
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|20
|2.81
|Floro, BS, 5-8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.30
|Scott
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|4.32
Inherited runners-scored – Floro 2-2.
Umpires – Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 2:47. A – 8,753 (36,742
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Dubón 2b-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Peña ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|A.Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Hensley 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McCormick cf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.189
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|1
|3
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Aranda 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Walls 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Peralta dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Paredes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.220
|Pinto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|3
|10
|Houston
|100
|000
|031
|5
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|100
|2
|7
|0
LOB – Houston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B – Peña (19), Franco (16), Pinto (2). HR – Tucker (29), off Raley; Maldonado (14), off Knight; Paredes (20), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs – A.Díaz 2 (38), Tucker 2 (102), Maldonado (44), Peralta (13), Paredes (45). SB – Peña (11), Arozarena (31).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 1 (Peña); Tampa Bay 4 (Arozarena, Ramírez, Margot 2). RISP – Houston 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Alvarez, Franco, Peralta.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., W, 4-1
|7⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|102
|2.38
|Montero, H, 21
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.30
|Pressly, S, 30-34
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.91
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber
|7⅔
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|83
|4.30
|Raley, L, 1-2, BS, 6-9
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|2.47
|Knight
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|5.00
HBP – Kluber (Altuve).
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 2:47. A – 9,293 (25,000)
Baltimore 8, Detroit 1
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|W.Castro ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Carpenter rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|H.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|0
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Rutschman dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|Henderson ss-3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.324
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Vavra 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.279
|1-Mateo pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Stowers rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.246
|Urías 3b-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.240
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.179
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|5
|8
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100
|1
|3
|1
|Baltimore
|003
|002
|03x
|8
|9
|0
1-ran for Vavra in the 8th.
E – H.Castro (13). LOB – Detroit 1, Baltimore 7. HR – Carpenter (6), off Lyles; Stowers (2), off Manning. RBIs – Carpenter (10), Rutschman 2 (38), Henderson (15), Mountcastle (80), Stowers 3 (7), Chirinos (21). SB – Mateo (31). SF – Mountcastle.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 0; Baltimore 2 (Hays, Henderson). RISP – Detroit 0 for 0; Baltimore 5 for 10.
GIDP – Candelario.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Vavra, Henderson, Mountcastle).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning, L, 2-3
|5⅓
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|102
|3.43
|Norris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|4.30
|Foley
|1⅔
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|28
|3.65
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 11-11
|9⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|94
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored – Norris 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T – 2:27. A – 9,314 (45,971)
N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cruz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Castro 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Hayes 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.243
|Mitchell dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|a-Chavis ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Suwinski lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Collins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|3
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.317
|1-Locastro pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Torres 2b
|4
|4
|3
|5
|1
|0
|.252
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.225
|b-Peraza ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Stanton dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.209
|Cabrera lf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.231
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.375
|Kiner-Falefa ss-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.256
|Totals
|35
|14
|11
|14
|5
|13
|Pittsburgh
|000
|101
|000
|2
|4
|0
|New York
|400
|020
|08x
|14
|11
|0
a-grounded out for Mitchell in the 6th. b-flied out for Donaldson in the 8th.
1-ran for Judge in the 8th.
LOB – Pittsburgh 6, New York 2. 2B – Judge 2 (27), Kiner-Falefa (20), Donaldson (27), Cabrera (6), Bader (1), Trevino (12). 3B – Castro (4). HR – Cabrera (3), off Contreras; Torres (22), off Yajure; Torres (23), off Stout. RBIs – Hayes 2 (40), Cabrera 5 (15), Torres 5 (67), Donaldson (57), Bader 2 (5), Trevino (40). SF – Hayes.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Chavis, Gamel); New York 2 (Rizzo, Stanton). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 6; New York 6 for 15.
Runners moved up – Reynolds. GIDP – Gamel.
DP – New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Contreras, L, 5-5
|4
|6
|6
|6
|2
|10
|87
|3.68
|De Jong
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.35
|Yajure
|1⅔
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|31
|9.55
|Stout
|1⅔
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|24
|5.79
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, W, 6-3
|5⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|64
|3.36
|Luetge
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|35
|2.82
|Marinaccio
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.25
|Weissert
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|6.10
Inherited runners-scored – De Jong 1-0, Stout 2-2, Marinaccio 1-0. HBP – Luetge (Cruz). WP – Contreras(2), Stout.
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dan Bellino.
T – 2:51. A – 46,175 (47,309)
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|Naylor 1b
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.258
|Gonzalez dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.299
|Brennan rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|7
|4
|5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.307
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Jiménez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Sheets rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|Vaughn lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Gonzàlez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|0
|14
|Cleveland
|203
|100
|200
|8
|11
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|100
|2
|7
|2
E – Moncada (5), Vaughn (4). LOB – Cleveland 7, Chicago 5. 2B – Jiménez (11). HR – Kwan (5), off Lynn; Naylor (19), off Ruiz; Moncada (11), off McKenzie. RBIs – Gonzalez (38), Giménez 2 (65), Brennan (1), Kwan (43), Naylor 2 (72), Moncada (48), Sheets (49). SB – Kwan (17), Ramírez (18).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Ramírez 2, Hedges, Brennan); Chicago 1 (Gonzàlez). RISP – Cleveland 4 for 11; Chicago 1 for 2.
GIDP – Hedges.
DP – Chicago 1 (Andrus, Abreu).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, W, 11-11
|8⅔
|6
|2
|2
|0
|13
|100
|3.04
|Karinchak
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.62
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 7-6
|6⅔
|9
|6
|3
|1
|3
|97
|4.02
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|22
|4.61
|Banks
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|3.12
WP – Lynn.
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 2:31. A – 22,606 (40,615)
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Ward rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.273
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Thaiss c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.213
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Moniak lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|a-Adell ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Soto ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|b-Stefanic ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|3
|13
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Lowe 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|García dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.252
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.208
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Huff c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Smith lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.205
|Thompson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|6
|1
|7
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|000
|2
|5
|2
|Texas
|111
|000
|13x
|7
|10
|0
a-popped out for Moniak in the 8th. b-walked for Soto in the 8th.
E – Soto (1), Weiss (1). LOB – Los Angeles 3, Texas 4. 2B – Lowe (25), García (30), Seager (22). HR – Ward (19), off Dunning; Smith (2), off Barría. RBIs – Ward 2 (57), García 2 (94), Smith 2 (14), Taveras 2 (32). CS – García (5). SF – García.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo); Texas 2 (Semien, Smith). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 1; Texas 3 for 10.
LIDP – Ward. GIDP – Trout.
DP – Texas 3 (Semien, Lowe; Seager, Lowe, Seager; Lowe).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davidson, L, 1-5
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|67
|6.96
|Barría
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|2.74
|Zastryzny
|⅔
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|19
|Inf
|Weiss
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.00
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, W, 4-8
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|8
|72
|4.46
|Burke, H, 9
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.53
|Moore, H, 13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|2.01
|Leclerc
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.02
Zastryzny pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored – Weiss 3-3. WP – Davidson, Moore.
Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 2:35. A – 20,959 (40,300)
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.279
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.299
|1-Zimmer pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Moreno c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.238
|Hernández dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Tapia lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|a-Jansen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Bradley Jr. rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|b-Biggio ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Merrifield rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.197
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|7
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.215
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Harper dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|2-Muñoz pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Maton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|c-Guthrie ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.500
|Vierling cf
|5
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Totals
|39
|4
|12
|4
|4
|11
|Toronto
|000
|000
|030
|0
|3
|7
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|030
|1
|4
|12
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Tapia in the 7th. b-struck out for Espinal in the 7th. c-walked for Maton in the 7th.
1-ran for Kirk in the 10th. 2-ran for Bohm in the 10th.
E – Guerrero Jr. (9), Bichette (19), Stott (6). LOB – Toronto 10, Philadelphia 14. HR – Guerrero Jr. (30), off Domínguez; Realmuto (21), off García. RBIs – Guerrero Jr. 3 (88), Realmuto (81), Guthrie (5), Schwarber (85), Vierling (27). SB – Realmuto (18), Schwarber (8). S – Stott.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 2 (Biggio 2); Philadelphia 7 (Hoskins 2, Segura, Maton, Harper 3). RISP – Toronto 1 for 6; Philadelphia 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Stott. LIDP – Hernández. GIDP – Kirk, Springer.
DP – Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins; Stott, Hoskins; Segura).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|6⅔
|5
|0
|0
|2
|8
|89
|3.32
|Mayza
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.60
|García, H, 21
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|24
|3.04
|Romano, BS, 34-40
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|2.29
|Cimber, L, 10-6
|⅓
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.13
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|4⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|58
|2.98
|Syndergaard
|2⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|4.59
|Alvarado
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.50
|Domínguez
|⅓
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|25
|2.87
|Nelson
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|4.69
|Robertson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.79
|Bellatti, W, 4-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|3.24
Inherited runners-scored – Romano 2-1, Nelson 2-0. HBP – Cimber (Segura).
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 4:08. A – 29,363 (42,792)
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Sánchez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Palacios 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.104
|a-Cave ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Wallner rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.304
|León c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|1-Contreras pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|C.Hamilton c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Arraez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|2
|7
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Perez c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Pasquantino 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Isbel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Dozier dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Eaton 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|4
|1
|7
|Minnesota
|010
|100
|000
|2
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|201
|000
|20x
|5
|10
|2
a-grounded out for Palacios in the 9th. b-grounded out for C.Hamilton in the 9th.
1-ran for León in the 7th.
E – Pasquantino (1), Witt Jr. (19). LOB – Minnesota 7, Kansas City 5. 2B – Correa (21), Wallner (2), Perez (20), Pasquantino (10). HR – Melendez (17), off Ober. RBIs – Wallner 2 (4), Melendez (57), Perez (73), Olivares (13), Witt Jr. (76). SB – Eaton (10).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (León 2, Sánchez 2); Kansas City 3 (Olivares, Dozier 2). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 11; Kansas City 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Palacios, Miranda, Melendez, Pasquantino. GIDP – Miranda, Urshela, Pasquantino.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Miranda, Palacios, Correa, Miranda); Kansas City 2 (Eaton, Pasquantino; Eaton, Massey, Pasquantino).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober, L, 1-3
|5⅔
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|85
|3.71
|Sanchez
|3⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|41
|4.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch
|4⅔
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|78
|5.06
|Snider
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|6.47
|Misiewicz, W, 1-0
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|5.79
|Coleman, H, 15
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.56
|Garrett, H, 10
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.83
|Barlow, S, 23-27
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.34
Inherited runners-scored – Coleman 1-0, Garrett 1-0. HBP – Coleman (Sánchez). WP – Sanchez.
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 2:56. A – 13,952 (37,903)
San Diego 1, St. Louis 0
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Yepez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.154
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|2
|13
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|a-Drury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Grisham cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.234
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.296
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Kim ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Myers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Nola c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Azocar cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Totals
|28
|1
|5
|1
|4
|7
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|1
|San Diego
|010
|000
|00x
|1
|5
|0
a-pinch hit for Profar in the 7th.
E – Edman (6). LOB – St. Louis 4, San Diego 7. RBIs – Nola (37).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 1 (DeJong); San Diego 2 (Azocar, Drury). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 1; San Diego 1 for 5.
LIDP – Azocar. GIDP – Bell.
DP – St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt; Edman, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, L, 11-13
|6⅔
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|99
|3.35
|Woodford
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|2.49
|Romero
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|2.70
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 8-9
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|13
|117
|3.62
|Suarez, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.63
|Hader, S, 5-6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|10.03
Inherited runners-scored – Romero 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.
T – 2:55. A – 38,643 (40,209)
