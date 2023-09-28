Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 2 0 1 .283 Tatis Jr. rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .261 Soto lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .275 Machado dh 5 0 3 2 0 1 .258 Kim 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Cooper 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .250 1-Rosario pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Batten 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .261 a-Profar ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Choi 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Azocar cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .230 b-Grisham ph-cf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .196 Sullivan c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .243 Totals 38 5 10 5 1 11

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .260 c-Slater ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240 d-Matos ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Flores 3b-1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Pederson dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .241 e-Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Estrada 2b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .272 Conforto lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .243 Luciano ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .300 Bailey c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Fitzgerald cf-3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .263 Totals 34 2 5 2 5 5

San Diego 000 010 100 3 5 10 0 San Francisco 010 010 000 0 2 5 3

a-struck out for Batten in the 9th. b-grounded out for Azocar in the 9th. c-pinch hit for Wade Jr. in the 9th. d-grounded out for Yastrzemski in the 10th. e-grounded out for Pederson in the 10th.

1-ran for Cooper in the 9th.

E – Flores (8), Luciano (0), Bailey (12). LOB – San Diego 7, San Francisco 9. 2B – Azocar (5), Cooper (7), Conforto (13). HR – Cooper (4), off Manaea; Estrada (13), off Waldron. RBIs – Bogaerts 2 (57), Cooper (15), Machado 2 (91), Estrada (48), Fitzgerald (3). SB – Fitzgerald 2 (0), Estrada (22). SF – Bogaerts 2.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Soto, Grisham); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski 2, Ramos, Conforto). RISP – San Diego 3 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Sullivan, Luciano. GIDP – Tatis Jr., Yastrzemski.

DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Bogaerts, Cooper); San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Luciano, Wade Jr.).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Waldron 6 5 2 2 2 2 82 4.35 Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 1 26 3.29 Suarez 1 0 0 0 1 0 24 4.05 Hader, W, 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 1.16 Cosgrove, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.81

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea 6 7 2 2 0 8 100 4.51 Walker 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.39 Ty.Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.12 Doval 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.02 Brebbia, L, 3-3 1 1 3 0 1 0 24 3.65

IBB – off Brebbia (Soto). HBP – Barlow (Wade Jr.).

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 2:52. A – 32,151 (41,915).