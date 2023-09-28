Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023

San Diego 5, San Francisco 2 (10)
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bogaerts ss301201.283
Tatis Jr. rf511001.261
Soto lf410012.275
Machado dh503201.258
Kim 2b500001.259
Cooper 1b412102.250
1-Rosario pr-3b000000.250
Batten 3b300002.261
a-Profar ph-1b100001.265
Choi 1b000000.000
Azocar cf311000.230
b-Grisham ph-cf110000.196
Sullivan c402000.243
Totals385105111
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b201010.260
c-Slater ph-cf100000.271
Yastrzemski rf400000.240
d-Matos ph100000.250
Flores 3b-1b500001.284
Pederson dh300010.241
e-Ramos ph100000.192
Estrada 2b312110.272
Conforto lf411000.243
Luciano ss300011.300
Bailey c400002.238
Fitzgerald cf-3b301111.263
Totals3425255
San Diego00001010035100
San Francisco0100100000253

a-struck out for Batten in the 9th. b-grounded out for Azocar in the 9th. c-pinch hit for Wade Jr. in the 9th. d-grounded out for Yastrzemski in the 10th. e-grounded out for Pederson in the 10th.

1-ran for Cooper in the 9th.

E – Flores (8), Luciano (0), Bailey (12). LOB – San Diego 7, San Francisco 9. 2B – Azocar (5), Cooper (7), Conforto (13). HR – Cooper (4), off Manaea; Estrada (13), off Waldron. RBIs – Bogaerts 2 (57), Cooper (15), Machado 2 (91), Estrada (48), Fitzgerald (3). SB – Fitzgerald 2 (0), Estrada (22). SF – Bogaerts 2.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Soto, Grisham); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski 2, Ramos, Conforto). RISP – San Diego 3 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Sullivan, Luciano. GIDP – Tatis Jr., Yastrzemski.

DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Bogaerts, Cooper); San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Luciano, Wade Jr.).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Waldron652222824.35
Barlow100011263.29
Suarez100010244.05
Hader, W, 2-3100012171.16
Cosgrove, S, 1-1100000131.81
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea6722081004.51
Walker110001143.39
Ty.Rogers100001123.12
Doval110001133.02
Brebbia, L, 3-3113010243.65

IBB – off Brebbia (Soto). HBP – Barlow (Wade Jr.).

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 2:52. A – 32,151 (41,915).

Minnesota 6, Oakland 4
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Noda 1b411012.233
Gelof 2b501003.269
Brown rf201101.221
a-Díaz ph-lf211101.227
Rooker dh401202.245
Bleday lf-rf300002.203
c-Ruiz ph-rf101000.254
Diaz 3b400002.225
Soderstrom c300002.168
e-Langeliers ph100000.205
Allen ss301011.213
Butler cf322001.204
f-C.Pérez ph000000.230
Totals35494217
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien 2b412101.262
Polanco 3b400001.254
Solano 1b400001.283
Kepler rf414000.258
1-Stevenson pr-cf010000.212
Wallner lf200001.246
b-Luplow ph-lf100001.218
d-Larnach ph-rf111100.216
Jeffers dh311300.271
Castro cf-lf212010.256
Farmer ss401100.254
Vázquez c402001.225
Totals33613616
Oakland001030000490
Minnesota11000202x6130

a-doubled for Brown in the 5th. b-struck out for Wallner in the 6th. c-singled for Bleday in the 8th. d-doubled for Luplow in the 8th. e-grounded out for Soderstrom in the 9th. f-hit by pitch for Butler in the 9th.

1-ran for Kepler in the 8th.

LOB – Oakland 7, Minnesota 6. 2B – Butler 2 (2), Díaz (19), Farmer (14), Larnach (7). 3B – Allen (1). HR – Julien (15), off Estes; Jeffers (13), off Muller. RBIs – Brown (51), Díaz (23), Rooker 2 (65), Julien (33), Farmer (45), Jeffers 3 (42), Larnach (35). SB – Castro (33), Rooker (3). CS – Ruiz (12). SF – Jeffers.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Bleday 2, Butler, Gelof); Minnesota 2 (Wallner, Julien). RISP – Oakland 4 for 14; Minnesota 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Noda, Polanco. GIDP – Farmer, Julien, Solano.

DP – Oakland 3 (Allen, Gelof, Noda; Noda, Allen, Gelof; Gelof, Noda).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Estes5⅓63315759.64
Muller, BS, 0-021101197.26
Erceg1⅓20000174.96
Jiménez, L, 0-1132200223.10
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
López4⅓53316773.66
Thielbar21102182.70
Pagán110003183.07
Duran100003142.49
Keuchel, W, 2-11⅔10012285.40
Jax, S, 4-110000183.92

Inherited runners-scored – Muller 1-1, Erceg 1-0, Thielbar 2-2, Jax 2-0. HBP – Estes (Castro), Keuchel (C.Pérez). WP – Estes, Jiménez.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, David Arrieta; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 3:00. A – 20,520 (38,544).

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 0
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carroll lf411201.285
Marte 2b300011.279
Pham dh301110.247
Walker 1b400001.263
Thomas cf401000.237
Moreno c300000.286
McCarthy rf300001.240
Peterson 3b211000.184
a-Rivera ph-3b000010.262
Perdomo ss110011.253
Totals2734345
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss400002.255
Benintendi lf400001.265
Vaughn 1b401002.260
Jiménez dh402000.276
Sheets rf400003.205
Pérez c400001.237
T.Thompson cf402002.188
Sosa 3b402001.185
Remillard 2b301001.239
b-Naquin ph100001.000
Totals36080014
Arizona003000000340
Chicago000000000080

a-walked for Peterson in the 8th. b-struck out for Remillard in the 9th.

LOB – Arizona 2, Chicago 9. 2B – Carroll (29), Jiménez (22), Vaughn (29), Sosa (5). RBIs – Carroll 2 (76), Pham (32). S – Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 1 (Marte); Chicago 4 (Benintendi, Pérez 2, Naquin). RISP – Arizona 2 for 5; Chicago 0 for 8.

GIDP – Moreno, Walker.

DP – Chicago 3 (Sosa, Vaughn; Andrus, Remillard, Vaughn; Sosa, Remillard, Vaughn).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pfaadt, W, 3-95⅔50008875.72
Frías, H, 10000013.95
Saalfrank, H, 3110002180.00
R.Thompson, H, 4110002190.75
Sewald, S, 13-15110002203.57
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Patiño, L, 0-02⅓33323542.77
García2⅔00001246.23
Ramirez1000011613.50
Banks110000144.76
Crochet100010134.22
Shaw100010174.65

Inherited runners-scored – Frías 2-0, García 2-0. WP – Patiño.

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 2:28. A – 14,790 (40,241).

N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 2 (Game 1)
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Soler rf400101.249
Bell dh500001.276
Burger 3b502000.313
De La Cruz lf501002.258
Berti 2b403000.286
Gurriel 1b400000.253
Chisholm Jr. cf312011.248
Fortes c411100.204
Hampson ss100030.284
Totals3529245
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf422211.273
Ortega cf000000.227
Mauricio 2b-ss511002.256
Alonso 1b444200.222
Lindor ss412410.252
Guillorme 2b000000.231
Vientos dh411211.220
McNeil rf401100.270
Stewart rf000000.264
Alvarez c300012.209
Baty 3b411000.215
Locastro lf310002.213
Totals3511121148
Miami000000200290
New York20200232x11121

E – McNeil (5). LOB – Miami 11, New York 6. 2B – Berti (15), Chisholm Jr. (10), Fortes (9), Alonso (20), Baty (12), Nimmo (30). 3B – Berti (2). HR – Alonso (46), off B.Garrett; Lindor (28), off B.Garrett; Vientos (9), off Chargois. RBIs – Fortes (25), Soler (73), Alonso 2 (117), Lindor 4 (94), Vientos 2 (22), McNeil (55), Nimmo 2 (68). SB – Hampson (4). SF – Soler.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 7 (Bell, Soler 3, Chisholm Jr., Gurriel, De La Cruz); New York 2 (Alvarez 2). RISP – Miami 1 for 12; New York 6 for 10.

Runners moved up – Hampson. GIDP – De La Cruz, Vientos.

DP – Miami 1 (Hampson, Berti, Gurriel); New York 1 (Lindor, Mauricio, Alonso).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
B.Garrett, L, 9-6434422773.53
Okert100003184.66
Chargois122201193.40
De Jesús275522586.23
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lucchesi, W, 4-0672223912.89
Gott110001194.34
Smith110021314.23
Hartwig100000124.98

Inherited runners-scored – Gott 1-1. HBP – De Jesús 2 (Locastro,Alonso). WP – B.Garrett.

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 2:49.

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2 (Game 2)
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 3b322120.294
Bell 1b201020.271
Nardi p000000---
Burger dh400003.308
a-Gurriel ph-1b100000.248
Chisholm Jr. cf300021.249
De La Cruz lf501101.257
Sánchez rf511102.252
Hampson ss500004.275
Stallings c400001.189
Edwards 2b412001.314
Totals36473613
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo lf401002.273
Mauricio 2b400000.244
Alonso 1b401002.222
Lindor ss322210.254
Stewart rf400002.257
Baty 3b400002.212
Vientos dh300011.216
Ortega cf300011.220
Narváez c302001.208
b-Alvarez ph100001.209
Totals33262312
Miami100100002470
New York010100000262

a-pinch hit for Burger in the 9th. b-struck out for Narváez in the 9th.

E – Lindor (11), Baty (10). LOB – Miami 12, New York 7. 2B – Alonso (21). HR – Berti (7), off Senga; Sánchez (14), off Senga; Lindor 2 (30), off Cueto. RBIs – Berti (33), Sánchez (52), De La Cruz (77), Lindor 2 (96). SB – Edwards 2 (5), Berti (16).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 7 (Hampson 3, Stallings, Burger 3); New York 2 (Stewart, Alonso). RISP – Miami 2 for 11; New York 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – De La Cruz, Mauricio.

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cueto4⅓42214736.02
Puk1⅔10002233.95
Robertson100003122.05
Moore, W, 1-0110011180.00
Nardi, S, 3-4100012192.57
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senga532238962.98
Kay10000090.00
Bickford110012234.81
Raley100011192.83
Ottavino, L, 1-7132112232.97

Inherited runners-scored – Puk 1-0. IBB – off Moore (Lindor), off Ottavino (Bell). HBP – Bickford (Bell).

Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Randy Rosenberg.

T – 2:51. A – 24,966 (42,136).

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b422101.242
Friedl cf401101.279
Steer lf-1b401102.269
Encarnacion-Strand 1b400003.271
Stephenson c000000.246
Fraley dh400000.256
Marte 3b401001.290
De La Cruz ss301010.235
Benson rf301001.264
Maile c200000.240
a-Martini ph-lf111000.230
Totals3338319
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf411001.270
Ramírez dh402001.282
J.Naylor 1b301110.306
Laureano rf411003.248
Freeman 2b311100.236
Rocchio ss211110.250
Straw cf302001.233
Tena 3b302101.241
Gallagher c300001.128
Totals29411428
Cincinnati000001020380
Cleveland02110000x4111

a-doubled for Maile in the 8th.

E – Gallagher (3). LOB – Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 3. 2B – India 2 (23), Martini (2), Laureano (8). RBIs – Friedl (65), India (59), Steer (85), Freeman (14), Rocchio (6), J.Naylor (97), Tena (3). SB – Laureano (2), Freeman (5), De La Cruz (35), Friedl (27). CS – Straw (6), J.Naylor (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (Benson, Encarnacion-Strand); Cleveland 1 (Gallagher). RISP – Cincinnati 3 for 7; Cleveland 4 for 7.

Runners moved up – Friedl, Steer. GIDP – Gallagher, J.Naylor.

DP – Cincinnati 2 (India, De La Cruz, Encarnacion-Strand; India, De La Cruz, Encarnacion-Strand).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott, L, 8-62⅓83301453.87
Duarte1⅔21111243.69
Young100002173.96
Farmer100001144.01
Lively100002145.44
Gibaut110011203.24
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber, W, 6-6651107823.80
López, H, 7100011210.00
Stephan, H, 28122201154.12
Clase, S, 43-5511000073.14

Inherited runners-scored – Duarte 1-0. WP – Abbott.

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T – 2:27. A – 28,915 (34,788).

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Aranda 2b401010.213
Caminero 3b500002.158
Arozarena lf411001.255
Lowe rf333110.290
Paredes 1b412201.250
H.Ramírez dh301100.307
Walls ss401001.201
Margot cf301110.265
Bethancourt c400001.222
Totals34510536
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rafaela cf400003.278
Abreu lf400002.348
Turner 1b200002.274
Reyes 1b-3b200001.286
Verdugo rf201000.267
a-Duvall ph-rf200001.249
Story ss201011.196
Yoshida dh200001.287
b-Refsnyder ph-dh100000.247
Dalbec 3b-1b200012.256
Valdez 2b300002.267
Wong c301001.238
Totals29030216
Tampa Bay0102020005100
Boston000000000030

a-flied out for Verdugo in the 7th. b-flied out for Yoshida in the 7th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Boston 4. 2B – Margot (21), Verdugo (37). HR – Lowe (20), off Bello; Paredes (31), off Bello. RBIs – Lowe (81), H.Ramírez (65), Margot (37), Paredes 2 (97). SB – Story (9). SF – H.Ramírez.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Margot, Bethancourt 2); Boston 0. RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 6; Boston 1 for 3.

GIDP – Caminero, Arozarena, Valdez.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Aranda, Walls, Paredes); Boston 2 (Story, Valdez, Turner; Dalbec, Valdez, Turner).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Glasnow, W, 10-7520019703.52
Kittredge110001153.72
Diekman100011202.23
Devenski100002122.70
Stephenson100003142.41
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello, L, 12-116955231004.24
Murphy100002114.91
Schreiber110011213.94
Llovera100000124.71

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 2:26. A – 34,559 (37,755).

Baltimore 5, Washington 1
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss401002.245
Thomas rf400002.266
Ruiz c402001.254
Meneses dh400002.277
García 2b200000.265
a-Kieboom ph-3b200000.211
Smith 1b311000.253
Vargas 3b-2b300001.245
Alu lf301100.229
Young cf301002.242
Totals32161010
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hays lf312111.279
Rutschman dh412311.276
Santander 1b511000.257
O'Hearn 1b000000.298
Hicks rf300011.284
Henderson 3b400001.258
Westburg 2b301111.261
McCann c401001.231
Mullins cf411002.238
Mateo ss211010.219
Totals3259558
Washington000010000160
Baltimore00202100x590

a-popped out for García in the 6th.

LOB – Washington 4, Baltimore 10. 2B – Smith (21), Mullins (23). HR – Rutschman (20), off Corbin. RBIs – Alu (15), Rutschman 3 (79), Westburg (23), Hays (67). SB – Hays (5), Mateo (30), Abrams (44). S – Mateo.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 2 (Kieboom 2); Baltimore 6 (Hicks, McCann 2, Mateo, Santander 2). RISP – Washington 2 for 6; Baltimore 2 for 8.

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 10-154⅔64442905.20
Machado1⅓21102225.25
Abbott100003156.63
Ward110011246.37
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez, W, 7-45⅔61105874.35
Coulombe, H, 231⅓00001172.68
Webb100002113.00
Wells100002123.70

Inherited runners-scored – Machado 3-0, Coulombe 2-0. HBP – Ward (Hays). WP – Coulombe. PB – Ruiz (8).

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 2:28. A – 24,278 (45,971).

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 0
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b411012.243
Judge rf332421.269
Torres 2b401010.272
Stanton dh401203.191
Florial cf402002.250
Volpe ss401001.207
O.Cabrera lf400001.212
Peraza 3b310012.194
Rortvedt c411001.118
Totals34696513
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf400000.255
Bichette ss400001.301
Guerrero Jr. 1b300000.263
Belt dh302001.252
Biggio 2b300001.225
Kirk c300000.246
Chapman 3b300001.239
Merrifield lf300000.276
Kiermaier cf300001.265
Totals2902005
New York000220200690
Toronto000000000020

LOB – New York 6, Toronto 2. 2B – Belt (23). HR – Judge (36), off Berríos; Judge (37), off Richards. RBIs – Judge 4 (75), Stanton 2 (60).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Torres, O.Cabrera); Toronto 1 (Chapman). RISP – New York 1 for 3; Toronto 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Kirk. GIDP – Volpe.

DP – Toronto 1 (Chapman, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, W, 15-49200051052.63
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos, L, 11-126544310893.65
Richards122213254.76
G.Cabrera110000132.42
Jackson110010152.28

IBB – off Berríos (Judge).

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 2:13. A – 31,923 (49,282).

Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 6
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Triolo 1b312021.299
Reynolds lf511002.266
Hayes 3b522101.275
Joe rf524101.241
Davis dh401211.220
Suwinski cf401101.220
Peguero ss400002.230
Rodríguez c300011.202
Gonzales 2b400003.208
Totals376115413
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Stott 2b400001.279
Sosa ss412100.255
Harper 1b423101.296
Marsh dh211020.276
Pache rf301112.257
Cave lf310013.221
Rojas cf310001.298
Castro 3b400102.107
Stubbs c411302.198
Totals31787412
Pittsburgh3020100006110
Philadelphia00042010x780

LOB – Pittsburgh 8, Philadelphia 5. 2B – Joe (29), Harper 2 (29), Sosa (15), Marsh (24). 3B – Suwinski (2). HR – Stubbs (1), off Oviedo; Sosa (10), off Oviedo; Harper (21), off Hernandez. RBIs – Hayes (62), Joe (42), Davis 2 (24), Suwinski (71), Castro (2), Stubbs 3 (11), Sosa (29), Pache (10), Harper (72). SB – Harper (11), Triolo (6). CS – Pache (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Peguero 2, Reynolds 2); Philadelphia 3 (Cave, Pache, Harper). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 9; Philadelphia 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Davis, Castro. GIDP – Davis.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Sosa, Harper).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oviedo576626914.31
Stratton100003112.70
Hernandez, L, 1-311110164.81
Selby1⅓00013197.50
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez4⅔96624904.18
Domínguez1⅓00012213.83
Kerkering, W, 1-0110012230.00
Covey, H, 1110002203.69
Soto, S, 3-6100003144.70

Inherited runners-scored – Selby 1-0, Domínguez 1-0. HBP – Oviedo (Rojas).

Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, John Libka; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 2:39. A – 31,388 (42,901).

Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 5 (10)
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman dh521103.254
Hoerner 2b500000.283
Happ lf412200.248
Bellinger cf-1b512001.310
Suzuki rf400011.282
Swanson ss311001.249
Candelario 1b300011.231
1-Crow-Armstrong pr-cf000000.000
Gomes c301111.272
Mastrobuoni 3b400002.254
Totals36574310
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf522100.336
Albies 2b513300.278
Riley 3b310012.279
Olson 1b401001.281
Ozuna dh412200.270
Harris II cf401001.290
Murphy c400001.253
Rosario lf200000.257
a-Pillar ph-lf210000.228
Arcia ss400000.268
Totals3769615
Chicago0120000011571
Atlanta1000001112690

One out when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Rosario in the 7th.

1-ran for Candelario in the 9th.

E – Hoerner (9). LOB – Chicago 7, Atlanta 5. 2B – Ozuna (28), Harris II (31). HR – Tauchman (8), off Vines; Happ (20), off Vines; Albies (33), off Taillon; Ozuna (37), off Leiter Jr.. RBIs – Tauchman (48), Happ 2 (81), Gomes (57), Albies 3 (107), Ozuna 2 (93), Acuña Jr. (104). SB – Acuña Jr. 2 (70), Swanson (9). CS – Albies (1). SF – Happ.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Tauchman, Mastrobuoni, Gomes); Atlanta 4 (Rosario, Pillar 3). RISP – Chicago 1 for 8; Atlanta 3 for 13.

Runners moved up – Swanson, Hoerner, Harris II, Arcia.

DP – Chicago 1 (Gomes, Hoerner, Gomes).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon632213824.97
Smyly, H, 1100001124.85
Merryweather, BS, 2-4121101133.45
Leiter Jr., BS, 4-82110083.53
Cuas0000083.09
Palencia, L, 5-3, BS, 0-12210094.78
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Vines643225903.98
Tonkin210003383.99
Yates111111253.34
Chavez, W, 1-0111001171.38

Inherited runners-scored – Smyly 2-0, Cuas 1-0. HBP – Yates (Swanson). WP – Cuas. PB – Murphy (3).

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Dan Bellino.

T – 2:51. A – 37,246 (41,149).

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b402010.246
Walker rf501000.275
Baker 1b211021.213
1-Lopez pr-3b000000.000
Yepez dh400001.167
Nootbaar cf311010.262
Herrera c401001.265
Querecuto 3b-1b401001.063
Palacios lf401002.266
Winn ss200111.168
Totals3228157
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frelick rf400002.251
Contreras dh311011.290
Taylor lf412201.234
Caratini c400001.246
Tellez 1b301110.215
Monasterio 2b300000.260
Perkins cf400001.216
Anderson 3b312001.226
Turang ss301000.221
Totals3137327
St. Louis010001000281
Milwaukee00000210x371

1-ran for Baker in the 8th.

E – Palacios (2), Chafin (1). LOB – St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 7. 2B – Tellez (9), Contreras (38), Taylor 2 (16), Anderson (12). RBIs – Winn (10), Taylor 2 (33), Tellez (47). SB – Anderson (1). SF – Winn.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (Edman, Querecuto, Walker); Milwaukee 5 (Taylor 2, Caratini 2, Perkins). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 10; Milwaukee 2 for 13.

Runners moved up – Nootbaar. GIDP – Herrera, Walker, Perkins.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, Baker); Milwaukee 3 (Monasterio, Tellez; Monasterio, Tellez; Tellez, Turang).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson5⅓52115914.34
Barnes, L, 0-11110087.15
Liberatore1⅓10011205.40
Lawrence00001115.47
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley561112893.14
Uribe111112251.52
Payamps, W, 7-5100002162.58
Chafin, H, 1110010216.32
Williams, S, 36-40100021191.56

Inherited runners-scored – Barnes 1-0, Liberatore 1-1. IBB – off Liberatore (Contreras). HBP – Thompson (Monasterio). WP – Thompson, Uribe(2).

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 2:41. A – 31,256 (41,700).

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 2
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b311120.309
Wong 2b000000.250
Freeman 1b311302.333
Hernández 1b000000.263
Smith c301100.258
Muncy 3b400012.214
Martinez dh501004.272
Heyward rf500000.270
Outman cf423110.252
Peralta lf422110.259
Rojas ss423100.238
Totals35812858
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh401002.279
Tovar ss400001.257
Jones lf401002.292
Rodgers 2b412100.256
Díaz c400004.267
McMahon 3b401002.243
Montero 1b400000.243
Bouchard rf311100.174
B.Doyle cf301002.195
Totals34272013
Los Angeles0010300408120
Colorado001001000270

LOB – Los Angeles 9, Colorado 5. 2B – Peralta 2 (24), Outman (16), McMahon (30), Rodgers (7). HR – Outman (23), off Davis; Freeman (28), off Lawrence; Bouchard (1), off Sheehan; Rodgers (2), off Sheehan. RBIs – Outman (69), Peralta (55), Betts (106), Smith (74), Rojas (31), Freeman 3 (101), Bouchard (3), Rodgers (18). SB – Outman (15), Freeman (23). CS – Jones (3), Outman (3). SF – Smith.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Betts, Peralta, Heyward 2, Martinez); Colorado 2 (Montero 2). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 9; Colorado 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Rojas. GIDP – Muncy.

DP – Colorado 1 (Tovar, Montero).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sheehan, W, 4-16522010844.92
Graterol, H, 19100001101.22
Brasier110001190.72
Vesia110001164.35
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davis, L, 0-34⅓74424868.77
T.Doyle1⅔00021265.31
Mears1⅔23311432.70
Lawrence21101123.75
Kauffmann110001157.28

Inherited runners-scored – T.Doyle 3-0, Lawrence 2-2. HBP – Davis 2 (Smith,Freeman), Mears (Freeman). WP – Sheehan.

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jose Navas.

T – 2:53. A – 26,054 (50,144).

Houston 8, Seattle 3
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b502000.316
Bregman 3b311020.259
Alvarez dh321121.293
Tucker rf511100.282
J.Abreu 1b512102.234
Brantley lf514100.319
Dubón cf511302.279
Peña ss501000.264
Maldonado c411101.193
Totals40814846
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss211131.264
Rodríguez cf400014.280
Suárez 3b201231.232
Hernández rf500003.261
Moore lf201000.207
a-Kelenic ph-lf301002.253
T.France 1b501001.250
Raleigh c511001.235
Haggerty dh101010.253
b-Ford ph-dh100011.229
Caballero 2b210001.220
c-Rojas ph-2b201001.272
Totals34383916
Houston0004003108140
Seattle100200000381

a-struck out for Moore in the 5th. b-struck out for Haggerty in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Caballero in the 6th.

E – Hernández (3). LOB – Houston 9, Seattle 13. 2B – Brantley (2), Altuve (21), Tucker (36), Moore (9). HR – Alvarez (31), off Miller; Dubón (10), off Miller; Maldonado (15), off Thornton; Crawford (18), off Valdez. RBIs – Alvarez (97), Dubón 3 (46), Tucker (111), J.Abreu (85), Brantley (7), Maldonado (36), Crawford (59), Suárez 2 (94). SB – Rodríguez (37), Haggerty (9). CS – Bregman (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (Dubón, Peña, J.Abreu); Seattle 6 (T.France 2, Hernández, Raleigh, Rodríguez 2). RISP – Houston 4 for 10; Seattle 1 for 13.

Runners moved up – Bregman. GIDP – Raleigh.

DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, J.Abreu).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez453357833.45
Graveman, W, 2-2110001112.45
Neris, H, 29100013211.78
B.Abreu1⅔10024441.77
Pressly1⅓10011243.64
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miller, L, 8-7464414684.32
Speier10010104.01
Topa1⅔22210172.65
Brash31101162.97
Thornton111110122.31
Leone110001164.82

Inherited runners-scored – Pressly 2-0, Topa 2-0, Brash 2-2. IBB – off Speier (Alvarez), off Topa (Alvarez).

Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, David Rackley.

T – 3:15. A – 38,019 (47,929).

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 0
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b522101.278
Seager ss502000.333
Lowe 1b300021.264
García rf512200.245
Jung 3b401002.271
Heim c311011.261
Garver dh401001.281
Taveras cf400002.269
Carter lf311210.320
Totals36510548
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grichuk lf400002.225
Neto ss200022.224
Drury 1b400003.260
Moustakas dh400002.243
O'Hoppe c401000.234
Adell cf300000.256
Stefanic 3b301000.308
Walsh rf200001.127
a-Escobar ph100000.214
Phillips rf000000.186
Fletcher 2b301000.234
Totals30030210
Texas1010000035100
Los Angeles000000000030

a-flied out for Walsh in the 8th.

LOB – Texas 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B – García (29). 3B – Stefanic (1). HR – García (38), off Canning; Carter (5), off Estévez; Semien (29), off Estévez. RBIs – García 2 (106), Carter 2 (12), Semien (99).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 6 (García 2, Jung 2, Garver, Semien); Los Angeles 2 (Grichuk, Adell). RISP – Texas 0 for 6; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – García. GIDP – García.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Neto, Fletcher, Drury).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning, W, 12-6730017873.72
Chapman, H, 6100001133.10
Leclerc100012172.80
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Canning, L, 7-76522251114.39
Wantz100001153.96
Joyce110011172.00
Estévez43301313.50
Caceres00010150.00

Inherited runners-scored – Caceres 1-0. WP – Caceres. PB – O'Hoppe (2).

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 2:35. A – 30,020 (45,517).

