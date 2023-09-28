Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023

San Diego 5, San Francisco 2 (10)
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Machado dh
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Kim 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|1-Rosario pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Batten 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|a-Profar ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Choi 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Azocar cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|b-Grisham ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Sullivan c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|5
|1
|11
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|c-Slater ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|d-Matos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Flores 3b-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Pederson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|e-Ramos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Estrada 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Conforto lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Luciano ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Fitzgerald cf-3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Totals
|34
|2
|5
|2
|5
|5
|San Diego
|000
|010
|100
|3
|5
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|010
|000
|0
|2
|5
|3
a-struck out for Batten in the 9th. b-grounded out for Azocar in the 9th. c-pinch hit for Wade Jr. in the 9th. d-grounded out for Yastrzemski in the 10th. e-grounded out for Pederson in the 10th.
1-ran for Cooper in the 9th.
E – Flores (8), Luciano (0), Bailey (12). LOB – San Diego 7, San Francisco 9. 2B – Azocar (5), Cooper (7), Conforto (13). HR – Cooper (4), off Manaea; Estrada (13), off Waldron. RBIs – Bogaerts 2 (57), Cooper (15), Machado 2 (91), Estrada (48), Fitzgerald (3). SB – Fitzgerald 2 (0), Estrada (22). SF – Bogaerts 2.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Soto, Grisham); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski 2, Ramos, Conforto). RISP – San Diego 3 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Sullivan, Luciano. GIDP – Tatis Jr., Yastrzemski.
DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Bogaerts, Cooper); San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Luciano, Wade Jr.).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waldron
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|82
|4.35
|Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|3.29
|Suarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|4.05
|Hader, W, 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|1.16
|Cosgrove, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.81
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|6
|7
|2
|2
|0
|8
|100
|4.51
|Walker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.39
|Ty.Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.12
|Doval
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.02
|Brebbia, L, 3-3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|24
|3.65
IBB – off Brebbia (Soto). HBP – Barlow (Wade Jr.).
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 2:52. A – 32,151 (41,915).
Minnesota 6, Oakland 4
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Noda 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Gelof 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|Brown rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|a-Díaz ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Rooker dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.245
|Bleday lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|c-Ruiz ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Soderstrom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.168
|e-Langeliers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Butler cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|f-C.Pérez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|2
|17
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Polanco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|1-Stevenson pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Wallner lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|b-Luplow ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|d-Larnach ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Jeffers dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.271
|Castro cf-lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Totals
|33
|6
|13
|6
|1
|6
|Oakland
|001
|030
|000
|4
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|110
|002
|02x
|6
|13
|0
a-doubled for Brown in the 5th. b-struck out for Wallner in the 6th. c-singled for Bleday in the 8th. d-doubled for Luplow in the 8th. e-grounded out for Soderstrom in the 9th. f-hit by pitch for Butler in the 9th.
1-ran for Kepler in the 8th.
LOB – Oakland 7, Minnesota 6. 2B – Butler 2 (2), Díaz (19), Farmer (14), Larnach (7). 3B – Allen (1). HR – Julien (15), off Estes; Jeffers (13), off Muller. RBIs – Brown (51), Díaz (23), Rooker 2 (65), Julien (33), Farmer (45), Jeffers 3 (42), Larnach (35). SB – Castro (33), Rooker (3). CS – Ruiz (12). SF – Jeffers.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Bleday 2, Butler, Gelof); Minnesota 2 (Wallner, Julien). RISP – Oakland 4 for 14; Minnesota 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Noda, Polanco. GIDP – Farmer, Julien, Solano.
DP – Oakland 3 (Allen, Gelof, Noda; Noda, Allen, Gelof; Gelof, Noda).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estes
|5⅓
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|75
|9.64
|Muller, BS, 0-0
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|7.26
|Erceg
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.96
|Jiménez, L, 0-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|22
|3.10
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López
|4⅓
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|77
|3.66
|Thielbar
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|2.70
|Pagán
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|3.07
|Duran
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.49
|Keuchel, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|5.40
|Jax, S, 4-11
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.92
Inherited runners-scored – Muller 1-1, Erceg 1-0, Thielbar 2-2, Jax 2-0. HBP – Estes (Castro), Keuchel (C.Pérez). WP – Estes, Jiménez.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, David Arrieta; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 3:00. A – 20,520 (38,544).
Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 0
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carroll lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.285
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Pham dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|McCarthy rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Peterson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|a-Rivera ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Perdomo ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Sheets rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|T.Thompson cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Remillard 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|b-Naquin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|36
|0
|8
|0
|0
|14
|Arizona
|003
|000
|000
|3
|4
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|0
|8
|0
a-walked for Peterson in the 8th. b-struck out for Remillard in the 9th.
LOB – Arizona 2, Chicago 9. 2B – Carroll (29), Jiménez (22), Vaughn (29), Sosa (5). RBIs – Carroll 2 (76), Pham (32). S – Perdomo.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 1 (Marte); Chicago 4 (Benintendi, Pérez 2, Naquin). RISP – Arizona 2 for 5; Chicago 0 for 8.
GIDP – Moreno, Walker.
DP – Chicago 3 (Sosa, Vaughn; Andrus, Remillard, Vaughn; Sosa, Remillard, Vaughn).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pfaadt, W, 3-9
|5⅔
|5
|0
|0
|0
|8
|87
|5.72
|Frías, H, 1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.95
|Saalfrank, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|R.Thompson, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.75
|Sewald, S, 13-15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.57
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Patiño, L, 0-0
|2⅓
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|54
|2.77
|García
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|6.23
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|13.50
|Banks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.76
|Crochet
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.22
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.65
Inherited runners-scored – Frías 2-0, García 2-0. WP – Patiño.
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 2:28. A – 14,790 (40,241).
N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 2 (Game 1)
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Bell dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Burger 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|De La Cruz lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Berti 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Fortes c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.204
|Hampson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.284
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|4
|5
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.273
|Ortega cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Mauricio 2b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Alonso 1b
|4
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.252
|Guillorme 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Vientos dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.220
|McNeil rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Stewart rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Alvarez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.209
|Baty 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Locastro lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Totals
|35
|11
|12
|11
|4
|8
|Miami
|000
|000
|200
|2
|9
|0
|New York
|202
|002
|32x
|11
|12
|1
E – McNeil (5). LOB – Miami 11, New York 6. 2B – Berti (15), Chisholm Jr. (10), Fortes (9), Alonso (20), Baty (12), Nimmo (30). 3B – Berti (2). HR – Alonso (46), off B.Garrett; Lindor (28), off B.Garrett; Vientos (9), off Chargois. RBIs – Fortes (25), Soler (73), Alonso 2 (117), Lindor 4 (94), Vientos 2 (22), McNeil (55), Nimmo 2 (68). SB – Hampson (4). SF – Soler.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 7 (Bell, Soler 3, Chisholm Jr., Gurriel, De La Cruz); New York 2 (Alvarez 2). RISP – Miami 1 for 12; New York 6 for 10.
Runners moved up – Hampson. GIDP – De La Cruz, Vientos.
DP – Miami 1 (Hampson, Berti, Gurriel); New York 1 (Lindor, Mauricio, Alonso).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|B.Garrett, L, 9-6
|4
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|77
|3.53
|Okert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|4.66
|Chargois
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|3.40
|De Jesús
|2
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|58
|6.23
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi, W, 4-0
|6
|7
|2
|2
|2
|3
|91
|2.89
|Gott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.34
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|31
|4.23
|Hartwig
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.98
Inherited runners-scored – Gott 1-1. HBP – De Jesús 2 (Locastro,Alonso). WP – B.Garrett.
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 2:49.
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2 (Game 2)
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.294
|Bell 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.271
|Nardi p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Burger dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.308
|a-Gurriel ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.249
|De La Cruz lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Sánchez rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|Hampson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.275
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Edwards 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Totals
|36
|4
|7
|3
|6
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Mauricio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Lindor ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.254
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Baty 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Vientos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|b-Alvarez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|3
|12
|Miami
|100
|100
|002
|4
|7
|0
|New York
|010
|100
|000
|2
|6
|2
a-pinch hit for Burger in the 9th. b-struck out for Narváez in the 9th.
E – Lindor (11), Baty (10). LOB – Miami 12, New York 7. 2B – Alonso (21). HR – Berti (7), off Senga; Sánchez (14), off Senga; Lindor 2 (30), off Cueto. RBIs – Berti (33), Sánchez (52), De La Cruz (77), Lindor 2 (96). SB – Edwards 2 (5), Berti (16).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 7 (Hampson 3, Stallings, Burger 3); New York 2 (Stewart, Alonso). RISP – Miami 2 for 11; New York 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – De La Cruz, Mauricio.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|4⅓
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|73
|6.02
|Puk
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.95
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|2.05
|Moore, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Nardi, S, 3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.57
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senga
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|8
|96
|2.98
|Kay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Bickford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|4.81
|Raley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.83
|Ottavino, L, 1-7
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|23
|2.97
Inherited runners-scored – Puk 1-0. IBB – off Moore (Lindor), off Ottavino (Bell). HBP – Bickford (Bell).
Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Randy Rosenberg.
T – 2:51. A – 24,966 (42,136).
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Friedl cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Steer lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Encarnacion-Strand 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.271
|Stephenson c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Fraley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Marte 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|De La Cruz ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Benson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|a-Martini ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|1
|9
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|J.Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.306
|Laureano rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Freeman 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Rocchio ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Tena 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.128
|Totals
|29
|4
|11
|4
|2
|8
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|020
|3
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|021
|100
|00x
|4
|11
|1
a-doubled for Maile in the 8th.
E – Gallagher (3). LOB – Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 3. 2B – India 2 (23), Martini (2), Laureano (8). RBIs – Friedl (65), India (59), Steer (85), Freeman (14), Rocchio (6), J.Naylor (97), Tena (3). SB – Laureano (2), Freeman (5), De La Cruz (35), Friedl (27). CS – Straw (6), J.Naylor (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (Benson, Encarnacion-Strand); Cleveland 1 (Gallagher). RISP – Cincinnati 3 for 7; Cleveland 4 for 7.
Runners moved up – Friedl, Steer. GIDP – Gallagher, J.Naylor.
DP – Cincinnati 2 (India, De La Cruz, Encarnacion-Strand; India, De La Cruz, Encarnacion-Strand).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott, L, 8-6
|2⅓
|8
|3
|3
|0
|1
|45
|3.87
|Duarte
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|3.69
|Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.96
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.01
|Lively
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.44
|Gibaut
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.24
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 6-6
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|82
|3.80
|López, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
|Stephan, H, 28
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|4.12
|Clase, S, 43-55
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.14
Inherited runners-scored – Duarte 1-0. WP – Abbott.
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T – 2:27. A – 28,915 (34,788).
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Aranda 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Caminero 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Lowe rf
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.290
|Paredes 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|H.Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|3
|6
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rafaela cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|Abreu lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.348
|Turner 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Reyes 1b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Verdugo rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|a-Duvall ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Story ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Yoshida dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|b-Refsnyder ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Dalbec 3b-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Valdez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Wong c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|2
|16
|Tampa Bay
|010
|202
|000
|5
|10
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
a-flied out for Verdugo in the 7th. b-flied out for Yoshida in the 7th.
LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Boston 4. 2B – Margot (21), Verdugo (37). HR – Lowe (20), off Bello; Paredes (31), off Bello. RBIs – Lowe (81), H.Ramírez (65), Margot (37), Paredes 2 (97). SB – Story (9). SF – H.Ramírez.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Margot, Bethancourt 2); Boston 0. RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 6; Boston 1 for 3.
GIDP – Caminero, Arozarena, Valdez.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Aranda, Walls, Paredes); Boston 2 (Story, Valdez, Turner; Dalbec, Valdez, Turner).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, W, 10-7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|70
|3.52
|Kittredge
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.72
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.23
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.70
|Stephenson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.41
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello, L, 12-11
|6
|9
|5
|5
|2
|3
|100
|4.24
|Murphy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.91
|Schreiber
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.94
|Llovera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.71
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 2:26. A – 34,559 (37,755).
Baltimore 5, Washington 1
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|García 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|a-Kieboom ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Smith 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Vargas 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Alu lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Young cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|0
|10
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hays lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.279
|Rutschman dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.276
|Santander 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|O'Hearn 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Hicks rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Westburg 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Mateo ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|5
|8
|Washington
|000
|010
|000
|1
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|002
|021
|00x
|5
|9
|0
a-popped out for García in the 6th.
LOB – Washington 4, Baltimore 10. 2B – Smith (21), Mullins (23). HR – Rutschman (20), off Corbin. RBIs – Alu (15), Rutschman 3 (79), Westburg (23), Hays (67). SB – Hays (5), Mateo (30), Abrams (44). S – Mateo.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 2 (Kieboom 2); Baltimore 6 (Hicks, McCann 2, Mateo, Santander 2). RISP – Washington 2 for 6; Baltimore 2 for 8.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 10-15
|4⅔
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|90
|5.20
|Machado
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|5.25
|Abbott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|6.63
|Ward
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|6.37
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 7-4
|5⅔
|6
|1
|1
|0
|5
|87
|4.35
|Coulombe, H, 23
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.68
|Webb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.00
|Wells
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.70
Inherited runners-scored – Machado 3-0, Coulombe 2-0. HBP – Ward (Hays). WP – Coulombe. PB – Ruiz (8).
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 2:28. A – 24,278 (45,971).
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 0
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Judge rf
|3
|3
|2
|4
|2
|1
|.269
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.191
|Florial cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|O.Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Peraza 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.194
|Rortvedt c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|5
|13
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Belt dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Merrifield lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|New York
|000
|220
|200
|6
|9
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
LOB – New York 6, Toronto 2. 2B – Belt (23). HR – Judge (36), off Berríos; Judge (37), off Richards. RBIs – Judge 4 (75), Stanton 2 (60).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Torres, O.Cabrera); Toronto 1 (Chapman). RISP – New York 1 for 3; Toronto 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Kirk. GIDP – Volpe.
DP – Toronto 1 (Chapman, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 15-4
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|105
|2.63
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, L, 11-12
|6
|5
|4
|4
|3
|10
|89
|3.65
|Richards
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|25
|4.76
|G.Cabrera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.42
|Jackson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.28
IBB – off Berríos (Judge).
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 2:13. A – 31,923 (49,282).
Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 6
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Triolo 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.299
|Reynolds lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Hayes 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Joe rf
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.220
|Suwinski cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Peguero ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Rodríguez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|Gonzales 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.208
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|5
|4
|13
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Sosa ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Harper 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Marsh dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.276
|Pache rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.257
|Cave lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.221
|Rojas cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.107
|Stubbs c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.198
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|7
|4
|12
|Pittsburgh
|302
|010
|000
|6
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|420
|10x
|7
|8
|0
LOB – Pittsburgh 8, Philadelphia 5. 2B – Joe (29), Harper 2 (29), Sosa (15), Marsh (24). 3B – Suwinski (2). HR – Stubbs (1), off Oviedo; Sosa (10), off Oviedo; Harper (21), off Hernandez. RBIs – Hayes (62), Joe (42), Davis 2 (24), Suwinski (71), Castro (2), Stubbs 3 (11), Sosa (29), Pache (10), Harper (72). SB – Harper (11), Triolo (6). CS – Pache (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Peguero 2, Reynolds 2); Philadelphia 3 (Cave, Pache, Harper). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 9; Philadelphia 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Davis, Castro. GIDP – Davis.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Sosa, Harper).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo
|5
|7
|6
|6
|2
|6
|91
|4.31
|Stratton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|2.70
|Hernandez, L, 1-3
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|4.81
|Selby
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|7.50
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|4⅔
|9
|6
|6
|2
|4
|90
|4.18
|Domínguez
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.83
|Kerkering, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|0.00
|Covey, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.69
|Soto, S, 3-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|4.70
Inherited runners-scored – Selby 1-0, Domínguez 1-0. HBP – Oviedo (Rojas).
Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, John Libka; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 2:39. A – 31,388 (42,901).
Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 5 (10)
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman dh
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.254
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.248
|Bellinger cf-1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Candelario 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|1-Crow-Armstrong pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.272
|Mastrobuoni 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Totals
|36
|5
|7
|4
|3
|10
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.336
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.278
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|a-Pillar ph-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|6
|1
|5
|Chicago
|012
|000
|001
|1
|5
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|111
|2
|6
|9
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Rosario in the 7th.
1-ran for Candelario in the 9th.
E – Hoerner (9). LOB – Chicago 7, Atlanta 5. 2B – Ozuna (28), Harris II (31). HR – Tauchman (8), off Vines; Happ (20), off Vines; Albies (33), off Taillon; Ozuna (37), off Leiter Jr.. RBIs – Tauchman (48), Happ 2 (81), Gomes (57), Albies 3 (107), Ozuna 2 (93), Acuña Jr. (104). SB – Acuña Jr. 2 (70), Swanson (9). CS – Albies (1). SF – Happ.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Tauchman, Mastrobuoni, Gomes); Atlanta 4 (Rosario, Pillar 3). RISP – Chicago 1 for 8; Atlanta 3 for 13.
Runners moved up – Swanson, Hoerner, Harris II, Arcia.
DP – Chicago 1 (Gomes, Hoerner, Gomes).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|6
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|82
|4.97
|Smyly, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.85
|Merryweather, BS, 2-4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.45
|Leiter Jr., BS, 4-8
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|3.53
|Cuas
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.09
|Palencia, L, 5-3, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|9
|4.78
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vines
|6
|4
|3
|2
|2
|5
|90
|3.98
|Tonkin
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|38
|3.99
|Yates
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|3.34
|Chavez, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.38
Inherited runners-scored – Smyly 2-0, Cuas 1-0. HBP – Yates (Swanson). WP – Cuas. PB – Murphy (3).
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Dan Bellino.
T – 2:51. A – 37,246 (41,149).
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Walker rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Baker 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.213
|1-Lopez pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Yepez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Nootbaar cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Herrera c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Querecuto 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|Palacios lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Winn ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.168
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|1
|5
|7
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frelick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Contreras dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Taylor lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.215
|Monasterio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Perkins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Anderson 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Turang ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|2
|7
|St. Louis
|010
|001
|000
|2
|8
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|002
|10x
|3
|7
|1
1-ran for Baker in the 8th.
E – Palacios (2), Chafin (1). LOB – St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 7. 2B – Tellez (9), Contreras (38), Taylor 2 (16), Anderson (12). RBIs – Winn (10), Taylor 2 (33), Tellez (47). SB – Anderson (1). SF – Winn.
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (Edman, Querecuto, Walker); Milwaukee 5 (Taylor 2, Caratini 2, Perkins). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 10; Milwaukee 2 for 13.
Runners moved up – Nootbaar. GIDP – Herrera, Walker, Perkins.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, Baker); Milwaukee 3 (Monasterio, Tellez; Monasterio, Tellez; Tellez, Turang).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson
|5⅓
|5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|91
|4.34
|Barnes, L, 0-1
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|7.15
|Liberatore
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|5.40
|Lawrence
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.47
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|5
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|89
|3.14
|Uribe
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|25
|1.52
|Payamps, W, 7-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.58
|Chafin, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|6.32
|Williams, S, 36-40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|1.56
Inherited runners-scored – Barnes 1-0, Liberatore 1-1. IBB – off Liberatore (Contreras). HBP – Thompson (Monasterio). WP – Thompson, Uribe(2).
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 2:41. A – 31,256 (41,700).
L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 2
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.309
|Wong 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.333
|Hernández 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.272
|Heyward rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Outman cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|Peralta lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Rojas ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|8
|5
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Jones lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.267
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Montero 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Bouchard rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.174
|B.Doyle cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|0
|13
|Los Angeles
|001
|030
|040
|8
|12
|0
|Colorado
|001
|001
|000
|2
|7
|0
LOB – Los Angeles 9, Colorado 5. 2B – Peralta 2 (24), Outman (16), McMahon (30), Rodgers (7). HR – Outman (23), off Davis; Freeman (28), off Lawrence; Bouchard (1), off Sheehan; Rodgers (2), off Sheehan. RBIs – Outman (69), Peralta (55), Betts (106), Smith (74), Rojas (31), Freeman 3 (101), Bouchard (3), Rodgers (18). SB – Outman (15), Freeman (23). CS – Jones (3), Outman (3). SF – Smith.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Betts, Peralta, Heyward 2, Martinez); Colorado 2 (Montero 2). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 9; Colorado 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Rojas. GIDP – Muncy.
DP – Colorado 1 (Tovar, Montero).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheehan, W, 4-1
|6
|5
|2
|2
|0
|10
|84
|4.92
|Graterol, H, 19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.22
|Brasier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.72
|Vesia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.35
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davis, L, 0-3
|4⅓
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|86
|8.77
|T.Doyle
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|5.31
|Mears
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|43
|2.70
|Lawrence
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|3.75
|Kauffmann
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|7.28
Inherited runners-scored – T.Doyle 3-0, Lawrence 2-2. HBP – Davis 2 (Smith,Freeman), Mears (Freeman). WP – Sheehan.
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jose Navas.
T – 2:53. A – 26,054 (50,144).
Houston 8, Seattle 3
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|Alvarez dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.293
|Tucker rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|Dubón cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.279
|Peña ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.193
|Totals
|40
|8
|14
|8
|4
|6
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|.264
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.280
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1
|.232
|Hernández rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|Moore lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|a-Kelenic ph-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|T.France 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Raleigh c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Haggerty dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|b-Ford ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Caballero 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|c-Rojas ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|9
|16
|Houston
|000
|400
|310
|8
|14
|0
|Seattle
|100
|200
|000
|3
|8
|1
a-struck out for Moore in the 5th. b-struck out for Haggerty in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Caballero in the 6th.
E – Hernández (3). LOB – Houston 9, Seattle 13. 2B – Brantley (2), Altuve (21), Tucker (36), Moore (9). HR – Alvarez (31), off Miller; Dubón (10), off Miller; Maldonado (15), off Thornton; Crawford (18), off Valdez. RBIs – Alvarez (97), Dubón 3 (46), Tucker (111), J.Abreu (85), Brantley (7), Maldonado (36), Crawford (59), Suárez 2 (94). SB – Rodríguez (37), Haggerty (9). CS – Bregman (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (Dubón, Peña, J.Abreu); Seattle 6 (T.France 2, Hernández, Raleigh, Rodríguez 2). RISP – Houston 4 for 10; Seattle 1 for 13.
Runners moved up – Bregman. GIDP – Raleigh.
DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, J.Abreu).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez
|4
|5
|3
|3
|5
|7
|83
|3.45
|Graveman, W, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.45
|Neris, H, 29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|1.78
|B.Abreu
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|44
|1.77
|Pressly
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.64
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller, L, 8-7
|4
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|68
|4.32
|Speier
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|4.01
|Topa
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|2.65
|Brash
|⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.97
|Thornton
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|12
|2.31
|Leone
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.82
Inherited runners-scored – Pressly 2-0, Topa 2-0, Brash 2-2. IBB – off Speier (Alvarez), off Topa (Alvarez).
Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, David Rackley.
T – 3:15. A – 38,019 (47,929).
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 0
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|García rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.245
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Heim c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Carter lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.320
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|4
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grichuk lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Neto ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.224
|Drury 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Moustakas dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|O'Hoppe c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Adell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Stefanic 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Walsh rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.127
|a-Escobar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Phillips rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|2
|10
|Texas
|101
|000
|003
|5
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
a-flied out for Walsh in the 8th.
LOB – Texas 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B – García (29). 3B – Stefanic (1). HR – García (38), off Canning; Carter (5), off Estévez; Semien (29), off Estévez. RBIs – García 2 (106), Carter 2 (12), Semien (99).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 6 (García 2, Jung 2, Garver, Semien); Los Angeles 2 (Grichuk, Adell). RISP – Texas 0 for 6; Los Angeles 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – García. GIDP – García.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Neto, Fletcher, Drury).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, W, 12-6
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|87
|3.72
|Chapman, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.10
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.80
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning, L, 7-7
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|111
|4.39
|Wantz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.96
|Joyce
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.00
|Estévez
|⅔
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|31
|3.50
|Caceres
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Caceres 1-0. WP – Caceres. PB – O'Hoppe (2).
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 2:35. A – 30,020 (45,517).
