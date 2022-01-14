Subscribe

Major morning crash on Bay Bridge causes 'miserable commute' into San Francisco

AMY GRAFF
SFGATE
January 13, 2022, 4:57PM
Updated 44 minutes ago

A major crash blocked three westbound lanes on the Bay Bridge Thursday morning, causing a traffic nightmare for those traveling from the East Bay into San Francisco.

"An absolutely miserable commute on the Bay Bridge," KCBS Radio wrote on Twitter.

KCBS said at 6:30 a.m. that the three lanes had opened but traffic was still backed up from the MacAurthur maze to the tunnel on Treasure Island. Cars were moving at a normal speed on the west side of Treasure Island.

ABC7 said it was taking at least an hour to get across the bridge.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette