Major morning crash on Bay Bridge causes 'miserable commute' into San Francisco
A major crash blocked three westbound lanes on the Bay Bridge Thursday morning, causing a traffic nightmare for those traveling from the East Bay into San Francisco.
"An absolutely miserable commute on the Bay Bridge," KCBS Radio wrote on Twitter.
KCBS said at 6:30 a.m. that the three lanes had opened but traffic was still backed up from the MacAurthur maze to the tunnel on Treasure Island. Cars were moving at a normal speed on the west side of Treasure Island.
ABC7 said it was taking at least an hour to get across the bridge.
