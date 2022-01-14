Major morning crash on Bay Bridge causes 'miserable commute' into San Francisco

A major crash blocked three westbound lanes on the Bay Bridge Thursday morning, causing a traffic nightmare for those traveling from the East Bay into San Francisco.

"An absolutely miserable commute on the Bay Bridge," KCBS Radio wrote on Twitter.

The good news is ALL lanes are now open on the #BayBridge. Bad news is this slow traffic will be with us most of the morning commute. #Oakland #SanFrancisco #KCBSTraffic https://t.co/fB0IlzHQq1 — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) January 13, 2022

KCBS said at 6:30 a.m. that the three lanes had opened but traffic was still backed up from the MacAurthur maze to the tunnel on Treasure Island. Cars were moving at a normal speed on the west side of Treasure Island.

ABC7 said it was taking at least an hour to get across the bridge.