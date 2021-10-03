Major oil spill hits Orange County coast after 126,000 gallons leak from pipeline

A major oil spill off the Orange County coast hit Huntington Beach on Saturday night, prompting coastal closures and emergency responses to protect the area's ecological preserves, wetlands and marshes.

The oil slick is believed to have originated from a pipeline leak, pouring 126,000 gallons into the coastal waters and seeping into the Talbert Marsh as lifeguards deployed floating barriers known as booms to try to stop further incursion, said Jennifer Carey, Huntington Beach city spokesperson.

"We classify this as a major spill, and it is a high priority to us to mitigate any environmental concerns," Carey said. "It's all hands on deck."

Oil has already washed up on the beachfront in Huntington Beach, and "we've started to find dead birds & fish washing up on the shore," tweeted Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, whose district includes Huntington Beach.

The spill has already resulted in more fuel being spilled in waters than one that occurred in San Francisco Bay in 2007, which involved the cargo ship Cosco Busan striking the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in heavy fog. That spill poured 58,000 gallons of bunker fuel into the bay, resulting in the documented deaths of more than 6,800 dead birds.

By Sunday morning, oil was still continuing to spill about five miles off the coast of Huntington Beach from a broken pipeline connected to an offshore oil platform known as Elly, Foley wrote. Foley said Newport Beach Mayor Brad Avery told her that "he hit the oil slick in his boat ... heading back from Catalina. He saw dolphins swimming thru the oil."

Areas just offshore from the Southern California coast are a major source of oil. The platform Elly, located in federal waters off the Los Angeles County coast, was installed in 1980 and processes crude oil production from two other platforms. Elly sits atop a large reservoir of crude oil that is called Beta Field, which sits atop waters overseen by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

In a statement issued just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Huntington Beach officials said more work needs to be done after sunrise to repair the leak.

"While the leak has not been completely stopped, preliminary patching has been completed to repair the oil spill site. Additional repair efforts will be attempted in the morning," the city said in a statement. "At this time, due to the toxicity created by the spill, the city is asking that all individuals remain clear of the beach and avoid coming into contact with oiled areas."

Officials said they won't know the extent of the damage until sunrise. But the spill had already caused "significant ecological impacts" to the beach and wetlands area, Huntington Beach officials said.

The final day of the three-day Pacific Airshow, which had been scheduled for Sunday, has been canceled. The air show this year featured flyovers by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

Officials said they had identified a 5.8-mile oil plume running roughly from Huntington Beach Pier to Newport Beach.

Huntington Beach was closed from the Santa Ana River jetty to the pier.

The Coast Guard received an initial report of an oil sheen about three miles off the coast of Newport Beach about 9:10 a.m. Saturday. Workers moved to shut the pipeline down and use pressurized equipment to retrieve as much oil as possible soon after the incident was reported, said Kate Conrad of Beta Offshore, a Southern California oil producer involved in the operation.

"We were alerted quickly," she said.

The Coast Guard has established a unified command along with Beta Offshore and California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response. Supporting agencies are the cities of Long Beach, Newport Beach and Huntington Beach and the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

People are being asked not to approach potentially affected wildlife, as "they can cause more harm than good to the animals," but instead call the UC Davis Oiled Wildlife Care Network at (877) 823-6926, said Eric Laughlin, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A crew from the network has been mobilized for any needed rescue and rehabilitation work.

"Members of the public should avoid the oiled shoreline, as the area is unsafe and should be cleaned only by trained contractors," Laughlin said.

Newport Beach resident Kerry Keating said she and other neighbors began smelling a "horrible and strong" tar-like odor Friday night, and several people on the Nextdoor neighborhood network also reported hearing a loud boom.

"We are all quite concerned for the marine life," Keating wrote in an email.