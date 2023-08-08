Major power outage in Boyes Hot Springs affects 2,000 customers

A large Pacific Gas & Electric Co. power outage cut off electricity to 2,176 customers in Boyes Hot springs at 11 a.m. this morning.

The unplanned power outage’s cause is unknown, but is currently under investigation by PG&E.

When there is high wildfire risk in an area, the company’s powerlines shut off instantly when struck by a branch or object. To reduce potential ignitions, lines stay off until they’re fully inspected and safe to energize.

About 1,640 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers in portions of northeast Santa Rosa were without power Tuesday morning.

A failure knocked out power for about 1,640 customers in portions of northeast Santa Rosa starting about 7:02 a.m. Power was restored for half of them by 9:25 a.m.

The estimated restoration time for the Boyes Hot Springs outage is 3:45 p.m. Check pge.com for updates on the outage.