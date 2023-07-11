A feud is playing out between two public agencies in Southern California this week over beach access.

The accusations started on Friday evening when the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) — a public agency dedicated to preserving parklands and coastal access in and around Los Angeles — accused the city of Malibu of tearing down its signs directing visitors to "hidden" public beaches along the famous coastline.

"It can be very difficult to find this public access down to this hidden beach," the MRCA's Edgar Del Campo said in a video shot on Broad Beach Road, near Lechuza Beach. "This is why the MRCA had these public, coastal access signs installed. ... The city of Malibu chose to cut these signs down and confiscate them."

Don't you wish you could find all of Malibu's "secret" public beaches? We do too!



But when we do install public signage, the City of Malibu removes it! pic.twitter.com/eFz9QH1ACr — MRCAParks (@MRCAParks) July 8, 2023

The agency went on to say that numerous signs reading "Coastal Access" were installed at the start of the summer, only for the city to remove them after 18 days. The public beach is owned by the MRCA, which describes it as "spectacular," with exquisite rock formations and stunning views.

The city of Malibu told SFGATE on Monday that the MRCA did not have permission to install the signs in the first place.

"On June 26, 2023, the City of Malibu removed beach access signs that were installed at three locations along Broad Beach Rd, a City-owned street, near Lechuza Beach," a spokesperson said over email. "These signs require a City permit to be issued to the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA)."

The city also said that the signs were unsafe.

"The signs installed by MRCA did not have signposts designed to break away for safety when struck by a vehicle, which is required under California and federal law," the statement said. "They had solid 6" steel posts. The signs were removed because they were not permitted and did not conform to safety standards."

The famous stretch of coastline 30 miles west of Los Angeles is home to numerous celebrities. Some of the most exclusive and desirable residences in America dot the Santa Monica Mountains, which look down over the Pacific Coast Highway. Current or former residents include Jennifer Aniston, James Cameron and Miley Cyrus, among many others.

Technically all beaches in California are open to the public up to the high tide line, though access to many stretches of sand is impossible due to private properties blocking the way.

For those wishing to visit Lechuza Beach, there are three access points off of Broad Beach Road, which runs off the Pacific Coast Highway just west of Lechuza Point.

"[We] wanted to let you and all Californians know that this beach is here, and it is for your enjoyment," Del Campo said in the video.