Santa Rosa police arrested a man Monday night who they said trespassed onto a Santa Rosa woman’s property, turned off her power and later punched a police officer.

A woman in the 3000 block of Hemlock Street in northwest Santa Rosa reported to police a man was parked in front of her house in a white Jeep Cherokee, and repeatedly flashed his high beams and honked, Sgt. Patricia Seffens said.

The woman told police she did not know the man and that he had been at the home at least three times earlier that day, when he continually rang her doorbell, kicked items off a walkway, shut off power to the home and turned on a garden hose that flooded the backyard.

The man drove away before police arrived about 8:35 p.m. An officer later located the Jeep parked at a gas station at Piner Road and Coffey Lane.

The man, Maurice Marcus Friedauer, 52, began “violently fighting” when the officer tried to detain him. Friedauer punched the officer in the face, Seffens said.

The officer had minor injuries to his knees and had some pain in his neck and chin. Friedauer, a Santa Rosa resident, had some scrapes on his hands and knees.

He was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa on suspicion of aggravated trespassing, maliciously disconnecting or obstructing electrical or utility lines, resisting arrest, resisting an executive officer and battery on a police officer.

He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail due to a bail enhancement.

Four people previously filed for restraining orders against Friedauer, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records, dated April 2019, March 19 and Tuesday.

The 2019 request for a civil harassment restraining order was dismissed due to “lack of prosecution,” according to the court’s website. Two are still active and on Tuesday a five-year restraining order was issued for the March 19 request.

In December 2021, a person filed for an elder abuse restraining order against Friedauer. A three-year restraining order was issued, set to expire in January 2025.

