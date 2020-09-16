Man accused of kicking officer, fleeing Santa Rosa traffic stop arrested after chase

A Santa Rosa man is in custody facing 13 criminal charges after police say he kicked an officer in the stomach as he was being searched during a traffic stop.

Jeffrey Giannini, 32, was booked on multiple charges of evading police, hit and run, committing a crime while on release from prison, parole violations, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.

He was being held on $710,000 bail at Sonoma County Jail.

Santa Rosa police said around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, an office stopped a vehicle Giannini was in for an undisclosed traffic violation near Tupper Street and Hendley Street in the Burbank Gardens area.

The officer discovered that Giannini had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

As the officer, whose name wasn’t released, was patting down Giannini for weapons, he “began to physically resist,” a police statement said. “The passenger kicked the officer in the abdomen and then ran away from the scene of the traffic stop.”

Several officers conducted a search of the immediate area but couldn’t find him, until a short while later when police said they saw him running south on South E Street.

After a brief chase, the officers took Giannini into custody on Bennett Valley Road near Hendley Street, police said.

The officer who was kicked during the traffic stop was not injured.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.