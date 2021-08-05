Subscribe

Man accused of terrorizing neighborhood killed by resident, Pleasant Hill police say

DON SWEENEY
SACRAMENTO BEE
August 5, 2021, 12:36PM

Laura Bryan hid behind her couch to call 911 as a man rampaged around outside her San Francisco Bay Area home, pounding on windows and shouting.

"He was stumbling all over the place, making loud noises," Bryan told KTVU. She said the man fell into a planter and rattled the locked doors to her house.

Pleasant Hill police officers responding to numerous 911 calls heard several shots ring out at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, police said on Facebook. Dispatchers still on the line with 911 callers also heard the shots.

The "erratic" intruder had broken into the home of a nearby resident, who shot him, police say. Officers found the wounded intruder in the resident's living room.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police reported. Before being shot, police said he also had vandalized parked vehicles.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

