Man airlifted to hospital after major injury crash near Calistoga

A 64-year-old man with severe injuries was airlifted to a Santa Rosa hospital Monday night after his car flipped over and smashed into a ditch west of Calistoga, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 6 p.m. on Petrified Forest Road, east of Sharp Road.

Michael Lambert of Santa Clara made an “unsafe turning movement” and drove his red Pontiac Grand Am off the side of the road, said CHP Officer David deRutte.

No other vehicles were involved and nobody else was in the car with Lambert, according to the CHP.

Emergency crews pulled Lambert out of the car and flew him to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for “major injuries,” deRutte said.

Lambert is not suspected of intoxicated driving, according to deRutte.

