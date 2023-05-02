A Rohnert Park man and a 17-year-old were arrested Monday evening after leading police on a chase that exceeded speeds of 60 mph through south Santa Rosa and north Rohnert Park, police said.

A Rohnert Park woman was later arrested on suspicion of obstructing or delaying officers when they arrested the two suspects, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Travis Menke said in a news release.

Santa Rosa Police Department officers attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle about 4:50 p.m. along Santa Rosa Avenue near Mountain View Avenue for a traffic violation.

The vehicle continued driving south, reaching speeds over 60 mph as it continued into Rohnert Park.

Police followed as the vehicle turned east on Golf Course Drive, south on Snyder Avenue and eventually rounded an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Kerry Road before stopping in the middle of the road.

The man and teenager ran from the vehicle into the complex, where they were tackled by the pursuing officers, Menke said.

After a short struggle, the suspects were detained.

Officers found a loaded .45-caliber handgun in each of their waistbands. The firearm found on the 17-year-old had an extended magazine.

The officers identified both suspects as known members of the Norteños gang. Jason Poe, 30, was currently on parole, Menke said.

Poe was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges including, evading police, violating pretrial release, being a convicted felon and possessing a gun and ammunition, and participating in a gang.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm, participating in a gang and resisting arrest.

Poe was booked into the Sonoma County jail and the 17-year-old was booked at Los Guilicos Juvenile Justice Center.

During the arrest process, a woman, later identified as Elena Poe, 33, “attempted to interfere” and was arrested. She was booked into the Sonoma County jail but has since been released.

