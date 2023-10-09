A Petaluma man was arrested Sunday after a six-hour standoff with police, officials said.

The man, police said, had barricaded himself and a woman inside a two-story apartment at The Grove, a housing complex on Lakeville Circle, Petaluma police Lt. Garrett Glaviano said in a Monday news release.

Officers responded about 6:10 p.m. Saturday to multiple reports of a disturbance at the apartment, where police had responded twice in the past two weeks.

The man had previously made threats to shoot officers, police said, and an emergency protection order prohibited the man from being at the apartment or contacting the woman.

He refused to exit the apartment and blocked entry to the doorway. The woman, who police said had been assaulted, was inside.

Authorities dispatched the crisis management team, composed of crisis negotiators and SWAT, and obtained a warrant for the man’s arrest on suspicion of false imprisonment and violating a domestic restraining order.

A shelter-in-place advisory was issued for nearby residents at 7:20 p.m.

Officers eventually forced entry through a rear sliding glass door and climbed the stairs, which was blocked with various items, including wood and a chair.

Police used a flash-bang device to distract the man as officers removed the objects.

The man stepped out from an upstairs bedroom and officers fired a less-lethal round and deployed a K-9 but he retreated into the bedroom.

Soon after, officers climbed an exterior ladder and broke an upstairs window. As the man ran to another room, the woman fled and officers guided her outside.

It was about midnight, nearly six hours after police arrived.

The woman had significant but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The man eventually surrendered about 12:30 a.m., a few minutes after police sprayed a chemical irritant into the apartment. Police searched the man after he was detained and did not find a weapon.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 1:25 a.m.

The man was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery, false imprisonment, violating a court order, committing a felony while on bail and resisting arrest.

He was taken to a hospital for minor injuries from the less-lethal round and eventually cleared and booked into the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa.

He is being held in lieu of a $750,000 bail.

A complaint was filed against the man Friday in Sonoma County Superior Court related to a separate case, including three felony counts of resisting an officer with force and threats, two charges of obstructing and officer, and one count of battery of an officer or medical personnel.

He had been scheduled to appear in court for this case Monday morning.

