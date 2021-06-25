Man arrested after climbing 15-foot-high tea kettle at Petaluma SMART station

A Petaluma man found inside a tea kettle perched 15 feet off the ground at the Petaluma SMART station was arrested late Wednesday night on suspicion of illegal drug use, police said.

Police first encountered the suspect, James Anderson Garcia, at about 11:30 p.m., after officers heard shouting coming from the Petaluma Visitor’s Center and SMART station, the agency said in a statement. When they approached, they found Garcia had climbed up into the tea kettle, a public art display.

Police said Garcia threatened to jump if officers tried to arrest him. Officers trained in crisis intervention and hostage negation then spoke with Garcia for about 15 minutes, and he agreed to come down safely.

He was then arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating the terms of his probation, according to police.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and released, records show.

