A man has been arrested after climbing almost to the top of the 54-story Ritz-Carlton skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The man was reported climbing the hotel-condo tower shortly before 9 a.m., according to Officer Melissa Podany, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Video posted on Twitter showed an antiabortion banner hung on the side of the Ritz-Carlton and what appears to be a person standing outside the building. The Indiana-based group Let Them Live claimed the person who climbed the building was 23-year-old Maison DesChamps, a protester who has scaled other skyscrapers and buildings to bring attention to the antiabortion movement.

So this is happening: women's rights protestor climbing the side of the Ritz Marriott in #DTLA #LosAngeles #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/ZexYeeBFKr — Robert (@Rob_on_sisukas) November 29, 2022

DesChamps notified the organization that he would be climbing the building, the group's president, Emily Berring, said in an email. The group claims it wants to give women "another choice besides abortion by offering financial support."

The group said it does not plan to pay DesChamps' legal fees.

The man was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m., according to the LAPD, and was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. According to booking records, DesChamps was charged with a misdemeanor and his bail was set at $1,000.

DesChamps scaled the Sales Force Tower in San Francisco in May, when a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked signaling that the court would overturn Roe vs. Wade.