Santa Rosa police arrested a man Tuesday after they found multiple illegal assault weapons and evidence of firearms manufacturing at his residence, authorities said Wednesday.

As part of an investigation into a local firearms trafficker, detectives served a warrant about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday to search the suspect’s home in the 3600 block of Primrose Avenue, police said in a news release. There they located a cache of firearms that had illegal modifications or did not comply with state assault weapons laws at the rural property.

There was also evidence of gun manufacturing found inside the home, police said.

The homeowner, Christian Ramirez, 36, and multiple guests, who were later identified by detectives and then released, were present for the search.

Ramirez was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of possessing a short-barreled rifle and assault weapons, and manufacturing assault weapons and guns without serial numbers.

He has since been released from custody.

