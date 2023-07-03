A man was arrested early Monday after he stole a cab in Santa Rosa and led officers on a chase along Highway 101, police said.

The man had arranged for a taxi service to pick him up from a local hospital about 1:30 a.m., Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Rick Boehm said in a news release. The driver got out of the cab while the engine was still running, and the man drove away in it.

Officers spotted the cab on Santa Rosa Avenue shortly after and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the man sped off onto Highway 101.

The chase continued on southbound Highway 101 for at least 35 miles, Boehm said.

Two spike strips that were deployed had struck and punctured the car’s tires, but the cab continued at 40-50 mph.

The driver ultimately exited the highway at Lucky Drive, in Corte Madera, police said.

As the driver turned left onto Doherty Drive, police forced the cab sideways and it stopped.

The man exited the vehicle, holding a knife, and seemed “agitated,” Boehm said.

A sergeant spoke with the man for several minutes, he said, and he eventually dropped the knife and was taken into custody.

The man, Mario Territo, 39, was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of possessing and receiving a stolen vehicle and felony evading police.

The man’s place of residence was not immediately clear Monday morning.

He was issued a $20,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.