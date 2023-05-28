A man police described as a transient in Santa Rosa was arrested after being accused of threatening a family with a knife on the Joe Rodota Trail, authorities said.

Darius Clark, 35, was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon after police identified him in a cellphone video shot by a member of the family he allegedly accosted early Friday evening, Santa Rosa Police Lt. Chris Mahurin said Saturday.

The group of three family members told police they were walking their dog westbound on the Joe Rodota Trail from Stony Point Road when they came upon someone lying in the middle of the trail under a blanket. When their dog started barking, a man alleged to be Clark stood up and began lunging at them with an opened folding knife, threatening to kill them, Mahurin said.

As Clark followed the three and continued to threaten them as they tried to get away, Mahurin said, one of the group recorded the incident on a cellphone.

An officer on the police department’s Downtown Enforcement Team, which often works with homeless residents to connect them to resources, recognized Clark. He was arrested on Santa Rosa Avenue near Costco about 8 p.m., Mahurin said.

Clark was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

The Joe Rodota Trail, an 8-1/2 mile paved path connecting downtown Santa Rosa and Sebastopol, has long been one of the biggest flashpoints in Sonoma County’s homelessness crisis.

In 2020, the county spent nearly $12 million to clear the trail of an encampment of about 250 people, many of whom were relocated to a pallet shelter village that remains in place in a parking lot of the Los Guilicos juvenile detention facility on Highway 12 in east Santa Rosa.

In March, the trail was cleared of homeless campers for the second time this year, with dozens of people moved into a first-of-its-kind emergency tent shelter operated by the county on its government campus in Santa Rosa.

In April, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved regulations banning camping on public property from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, a strategy largely intended to deter camping on the trail, which is managed by the county’s regional parks department.

