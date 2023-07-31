Man arrested in suspected Santa Rosa DUI hit-and-run with injuries

A man was arrested early Sunday morning in Santa Rosa on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run with injuries, authorities said.

A Santa Rosa officer was driving on Railroad Street in Santa Rosa around 2:30 a.m. when they were flagged down by the driver of a vehicle who had just been involved in a collision in which the other driver fled the scene, Santa Rosa police said in a news release.

The driver had “significant injuries,” according to the release, and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The person is expected to survive.

Police checked the area and located the other vehicle in a parking lot near Fifth and Wilson streets. The driver of the vehicle, Alfredo Gonzalez-Gutierrez, 34 exhibited signs of being under the influence of alcohol and given a DUI test.

Gonzalez-Gutierrez was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail for allegedly driving under the influence and causing injury and hit and run with injury. His bail was set at $200,000.

