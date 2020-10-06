Subscribe

Man arrested in assaults of 2 elderly women in San Francisco

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 6, 2020, 2:00PM
SAN FRANCISCO — A man suspected of beating two elderly women in separate attacks last month in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood has been arrested, authorities said.

Officers arrested Michael Turner, 34, last week in the assault of a 78-year-old woman on the morning of Sept. 15 and a 71-year-old woman a week later, KPIX-TV reported.

Police said the 78-year-old woman was walking on a sidewalk when she was struck in the head, causing her to fall and lose consciousness. The woman was taken to the hospital where doctors determined she suffered a broken hip, San Francisco police said Monday.

Following Turner’s arrest, investigators determined he was also linked to an assault of a 71-year-old woman on Sep. 22. In that case, police said the woman was walking near her son when she was attacked. Police said the son, who was walking ahead of her mother, turned around and found her unconscious.

The woman’s son chased the suspect down but lost sight of him, officials said.

Turner faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, battery, two counts of elder abuse, along with violating probation.

It was not immediately known if Young has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

