Man arrested in Cloverdale stabbing

A man was injured and another arrested in a stabbing near the First Street Bridge in Cloverdale Sunday night, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Ofifce.

Just before 8 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that a man had been knifed near the bridge. When they arrived, the victim was being treated by paramedics.

The victim had been involved in a physical altercation with the suspect, who then stabbed him “in the left side,” according to Misti Wood, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

Before he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, the victim was able to provide deputies with the name of the suspect. Less than an hour later, deputies saw Ramon Woods, 29, walking in the 300 block of Cloverdale Ave.

Woods, a transient in the Cloverdale area, according to Wood, was detained and searched. Deputies found on his person a methamphetamine pipe and file with a pointed tip. Wood was taken to the Sonoma County Jail and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of post-release community supervision.

Woods is being held on $30,000 bail.

