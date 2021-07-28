Man arrested in connection with fiery crash that killed Santa Rosa teen

A Santa Rosa man has been arrested in connection with a fiery car crash that killed a 16-year-old girl in south Santa Rosa over the weekend, authorities said.

Jhovanne Velazquez, 27, is suspected of driving the Toyota Camry that veered off Highway 101 and flipped over next to a shopping center parking lot, where it was found engulfed in flames just after 3 a.m. Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Authorities found a girl’s body in the passenger seat and identified her on Monday as Yaquelin Garcia Magdaleno, 16, of Santa Rosa. At the time, the CHP said it had not determined whether Garcia Magdaleno was the person behind the wheel during the crash.

Velazquez was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit and run resulting in injury. It is unclear whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, the CHP said.

At the time of the crash, Velazquez was wanted on warrants for sex crimes in Sonoma County, authorities said.

Authorities are still investigating the crash, but they believe the Toyota was headed north on Highway 101, just south of the Yolanda Avenue exit, when it drifted off the road and over a ditch. The car smashed through a chain-link fence and hit two trees before it landed upside down in between the highway and the Bed Bath & Beyond parking lot on Santa Rosa Avenue, authorities said.

Garcia Magdaleno was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Before more information starting coming forward, we didn’t know if she was the driver or even who she was,” CHP Officer David deRutte said Wednesday, recounting the early part of the investigation. “Everything just started unfolding over the last few days.”

Investigators believe that Velazquez and Garcia Magdaleno were in a romantic relationship, deRutte said. Velazquez was identified as a suspect after interviews with relatives, he noted.

The CHP is looking into testimony that Velazquez was dropped off at a hospital for injuries following the crash. The hospital has no documentation of Velazquez being there, deRutte said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.