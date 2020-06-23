Man arrested in Lake County marijuana farm fire

Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who they believe set fire to a marijuana farm he worked at in Clearlake Oaks, then stood in the middle of Highway 20 waving his arms in the air.

The Saturday afternoon incident began with reports of a vegetation fire near Highway 20 and Mule Skinner Road.

The first deputy who arrived saw Jose Medina Jimenez, 27, of Madera standing in the middle of Highway 20 waving his arms, Lt. Corey Paulich said.

Several bystanders who had stopped in the area told the deputy that Jimenez started the fire.

As the deputy approached Jimenez, Jimenez pulled a knife with a 6-inch blade from his pants pocket and started pacing, Paulich said.

The deputy told Jimenez repeatedly to drop the knife, but Jimenez instead walked toward the deputy. At one point, Jimenez sat on the ground and appeared to cut himself before attempting to get into an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the area.

A bystander who spoke Spanish assisted the deputy in giving commands to Jimenez, Paulich said. After several minutes, Jimenez put down the knife and was taken into custody.

Inside a patrol vehicle, Jimenez began kicking the door and charged deputies when they opened the door, Paulich said. Jimenez was eventually put in a leg restraint.

The fire burned about 6 acres of vegetation, including part of an unpermitted, illegal marijuana cultivation site that Jimenez is suspected of working at, Paulich said.

Cal Fire investigators were looking into how the fire began.

Jimenez was booked into the Lake County Jail and was expected to appear in court this week.