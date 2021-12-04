Man arrested in October shooting at Petaluma parking garage

A man has been arrested in connection with gunshots fired Oct. 17 at two vehicles in the Keller Street parking garage in Petaluma, police said Friday.

The man, identified only as Suspect Rivera by police, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on Nov. 4 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and shooting at an occupied vehicle in the parking garage, according to a news release

The investigation is ongoing, as detectives continue to try to identify any additional witnesses, victims or evidence.

The incident was initially reported to police officers on foot patrol on Kentucky Street. They were contacted by a bar employee about a possible fight and gunshots heard from the area of the Golden Concourse and Keller Street garage.

Officers initially checked the area, but were unable to locate any involved subjects or evidence of a fight or shooting. A vehicle was stopped leaving the area but was initially determined not to be involved, Petaluma police said.

Two days later, a witness reported he had seen a shooting and collected six spent bullet casings from Keller Street. The witness told police he waited to report the shooting because he feared reprisal, according to the release.

Officers collected the shell casings and further information from the witness, and the case was assigned to the investigations unit. Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the garage, which showed someone shooting at two vehicles leaving the parking garage.

Police contacted the owners of the vehicles, who said they were involved in a verbal and physical altercation with another group in the Golden Concourse before the shooting. Detectives inspected the vehicles and found a bullet hole in the rear of the one of them, police said in the release. There was a total of seven occupants in the two vehicles, they said.

The first name and age of the suspect as well as his city of residence were not available Friday. Petaluma police did not clarify why the department waited until Friday, nearly a month after the man’s arrest, to report it.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Detective Corey Joerger at 707-778-4372.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.