A Gualala resident was arrested Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of another Gualala man, who was found dead the previous morning in Mendocino County, authorities said.

On Sunday night, Antonio Coria Garcia, 23, contacted detectives with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office detectives after he was identified as one of two possible suspects in the homicide, Capt. Greg Van Patten said in a news release.

During the exchange, officials learned information that they said connected Coria Garcia to the death of Jesus Romero, 32.

Coria Garcia was arrested and booked into the Mendocino County jail on suspicion of murder and using a firearm, according to jail records.

He is being held in lieu of $550,000 bail.

The second suspect, who was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office, remains at large.

Sheriff’s Office located Romero unresponsive about 3:30 a.m. Sunday near Ten Mile Cut Off Road after a 911 call reported he had been assaulted earlier in a Point Arena bar.

He had multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division will perform an autopsy on Romero later this week to determine his official cause of death, Van Patten said.

