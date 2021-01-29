Man arrested in Santa Rosa drug bust

Twenty-two pounds of illicit drugs were seized by Santa Rosa Police Department narcotics investigators Thursday afternoon, leading to the arrest of a man previously sentenced to jail for operating a heroin and methamphetamine ring.

Ulises Sandoval-Rivera, 35, was placed into custody at about 2 p.m. near his Santa Ana Drive home, located behind the Costco in south Santa Rosa, the department said in a news release.

A search warrant allowed narcotics officers to search three cars linked to Sandoval-Rivera, as well as his home.

They turned up 16 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 3.25 pounds of suspected fentanyl and 2.8 pounds of what appeared to be “red rock” heroin, a mixture of black tar heroin and fentanyl, the news release said.

Digital scales, about $25,000 in cash, packaging equipment and vacuum-sealing machines, which are sometimes used to pack drugs, were also found, authorities said.

Sandoval-Rivera was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl for sale and transportation, the department said.

Authorities had previously arrested Sandoval-Rivera in Jan. 2017 after undercover officers found him carrying a pound of methamphetamine and 7 ounces of heroin within 1,000 feet of Kawana Springs Elementary School.

He was sentenced to five years in the county jail six months later as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

