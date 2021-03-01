Man arrested in Santa Rosa traffic stop accused of possessing ’ghost gun,’ methamphetamine

Santa Rosa police arrested a man Saturday after a traffic stop and search uncovered suspected methamphetamine and an unregistered gun in his possession.

Anthony Zapata, 47, of Santa Rosa, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm, various counts related to possessing and transporting drugs with intent to sell and several weapons counts. He also had five outstanding warrants, police said.

Santa Rosa police made contact with Zapata in the parking lot of a motel on Santa Rosa Avenue between Elsa Drive and Bellevue Avenue, shortly after 1 p.m. The officer had witnessed Zapata’s vehicle fail to come to a complete stop at a red light before turning right, according to a news release.

As the officer talked with Zapata in the parking lot, he learned of Zapata’s outstanding warrants and that he was on searchable probation. The officer began to search Zapata and the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle was a backpack, police said, in which the officer found multiple suspicious items. The first was a loaded 9 mm “ghost gun,” so named because it is unregistered and lacks a serial number. A 30-round magazine was seated in the gun and loaded with five 9mm bullets, police said.

The officer also located several pouches containing small plastic baggies and a canister that was designed to look like a functional camera lens. Inside the canister was approximately 53.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, police said.

Under Zapata’s probation search terms, officers were also able to conduct a search of the room at the motel where he was staying. They found another approximately 70 grams of suspected meth and an AR-15-style assault rifle, police said. The firearm was also unregistered and non-serialized.

Zapata was arrested and transported to the jail, where he remained Monday morning on $30,000 bail. He was set to make an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.