Man arrested on suspicion of stabbing woman at Rohnert Park motel

Rohnert Park police on Monday arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of stabbing a woman in a motel room.

Around 5 a.m., police responded to a call from an area hospital that a 35-year-old female had come into the emergency room with multiple stab wounds to her neck, according to a prepared statement from Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. She’d been dropped off at the hospital by an acquaintance.

The woman told the patrol officer that she’d been at the Budget Inn on Redwood Drive in Rohnert Park, where she was stabbed multiple times in the neck. She is expected to survive her wounds, police, and is being treated at the hospital.

Police said she identified her attacker as Charlie Malicay, who was an acquaintance of hers.

Officers dispatched to the motel were able to locate Malicay, who was taken into custody without incident. Police said he admitted stabbing the woman.

Malicay was booked into Sonoma County Jail for attempted murder, and is being held on $1 million bail.

