Subscribe

Man arrested in theft from Petaluma High School gym

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 23, 2021, 1:34PM

Petaluma police on Friday arrested a man suspected of stealing a backpack and computer from the Petaluma High School gym.

The theft was reported around 10:45 a.m. on Friday.

In addition to stealing from the gym, the man was seen entering female bathrooms at the campus on Fair Street, police said.

Security camera footage of the man was distributed to Petaluma police. Around 5:30 p.m., an officer spotted the man at Putnam Plaza downtown.

Tyler Herrod, a 27-year-old homeless man, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft.

Herrod was booked into Sonoma County Jail, where he remained in custody on Monday.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette