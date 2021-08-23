Man arrested in theft from Petaluma High School gym

Petaluma police on Friday arrested a man suspected of stealing a backpack and computer from the Petaluma High School gym.

The theft was reported around 10:45 a.m. on Friday.

In addition to stealing from the gym, the man was seen entering female bathrooms at the campus on Fair Street, police said.

Security camera footage of the man was distributed to Petaluma police. Around 5:30 p.m., an officer spotted the man at Putnam Plaza downtown.

Tyler Herrod, a 27-year-old homeless man, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft.

Herrod was booked into Sonoma County Jail, where he remained in custody on Monday.

