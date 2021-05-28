Man arrested on 4 counts of felony vandalism in Laytonville

A Laytonville resident was arrested on four counts of felony vandalism at four different Laytonville sites on Thursday, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said.

Antonio Rodriguez, 23, was booked into Mendocino County Jail where he was held in lieu of $15,000 bail following a search of his Laytonville home and the discovery of evidence connecting him to the vandalism, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Moore wrote in a news release.

Deputies had been dispatched to the sites of several reported vandalism incidents at Geigers Market, Pour Girls Coffee, Frontier Communications and Laytonville Unified School District.

The deputies’ search for Rodriguez took them from his Laytonville residence on Lucas Lane to Ukiah, and back to Laytonville, Moore said.

