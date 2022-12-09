Man arrested on suspicion of beating tourist couple outside Petaluma hotel

A man was arrested Thursday morning on a variety of charges after trapping a tourist couple in their car and assaulting them for almost an hour outside a Petaluma hotel, police said.

About 10:14 a.m., a Best Western employee called 911 after they found two people bleeding in the backseat of a parked Dodge Charger outside the hotel on South McDowell Boulevard, said Petaluma Police Sgt. Tim Lyons.

When officers arrived, three people ran toward them, two of who were bleeding from profusely from their faces and the other, Kyler Udell, 27, of Fairfield who was unharmed.

The two bleeding were a couple visiting from Sweden who were at the hotel to pick up a friend, Lyons said.

The incident began after Udell parked his pickup truck behind the couple’s car, blocking them in before approaching them and accusing the pair of coming from his hotel room, according to Lyons.

Udell then entered their car and struck each of them, knocking one of them unconscious and the breaking the other’s nose, police said.

Both were transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital for treatment.

Police believe he may have held the couple in their vehicle for almost an hour while assaulting them, taking their cellphones and demanding they unlock them.

Lyons said Udell appeared to be delusional and possibly under the influence of drugs. Udell also claimed an unknown woman was drugging him, according to police

“But these people did not know him, had never seen him before and have no connection at all,” Lyons said. The couple’s friend was eventually located and verified the couple’s version of events.

Udell was arrested on suspicion of robbery, false imprisonment and battery and booked into the Sonoma County jail. His bail was set at $250,000.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.