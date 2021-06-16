Southern California man arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with Lake County teen

A 31-year-old Riverside County man who met a Lake County teen online has been arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a child and soliciting prostitution from a minor, among other charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Trevor Noel Reynoso of Murrieta was arrested and booked Tuesday at the Lake County Jail on a Texas warrant for possession of child pornography, according to a news release.

The mother of the victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office, telling a deputy that in February her daughter, 15, had met a man through a social media app. She said the male called himself Chase and said he was 21, said Sheriff’s Lt. Corey Paulich.

The two met and began having sex and he would provide drugs in return. The deputy had the victim contact Reynoso and meet him at a Middletown-area business. The deputy confronted him and he denied any knowledge of the victim or being there to meet her. The teen identified him and Reynoso eventually admitted to knowing the girl, who he said he thought was 18, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Reynoso was also being held on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, arranging to meet a minor for sex, oral copulation, false identification to a peace officer and furnishing a controlled substance, according to the news release. He remains in custody with a no-bail hold.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.