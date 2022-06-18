Man arrested on suspicion of peeping in Petaluma bathroom
A 44-year-old Ross resident was arrested Thursday on suspicion of peeping by putting a video camera in the bathroom of his ex-wife’s Petaluma home.
Charles G. Korrell was arrested in Corte Madera and transported to the Marin County Jail. His bail was set at $15,000, according to a Petaluma police Nixle alert.
Police were called when a GoPro camera was discovered hidden in a cat litter box in a bathroom of the home. The camera had been recording for about 30 minutes before it was found. Authorities seized the camera, which contained footage of Korrell placing the camera in the litter box, police said.
Korrell had been attending a graduation party for his ex-wife’s 17-year-old daughter at the home in Petaluma, and executed a search warrant at the man’s home in Ross. Potential electronic evidence was seized, according to the alert.
Korrell’s relationship to the girl was not detailed by police.
